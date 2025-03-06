Digital Edition
Washington State car owners living in their vehicles will gain towing protections that include havi
New bill aims to protect vehicle dwellers in WA, changing towing and impound procedures.
Barrel Rolling into Action
Check out the Barrel Roll technique!
Will COVID Regenerate in 2025?
Randall Resch discusses the potential return of COVID-19 in 2025 and stresses the importance of health.
Spiderman Truck: A Real-Life Hero on the Road
Meet the Spider-Man Tow Truck Turning Heads on the Highway!
ARA Confronts CoPart Over Repossession Practices
ARA meets with CoPart to address concerns over repossession practices and regulatory compliance.
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 21-23, 2024
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 23-25, 2025
TowXpo
Dallas/Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
June 26-28, 2025
ShopXpo
Fort Worth, TX.
June 27-28, 2025
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing March 05 - March 11, 2025

Navigating Tow Truck Inspections and Appeals

Inspection Fail Pencil Pic 5a294

By Randall C. Resch                   

I've learned that nothing’s fair in the world of annual inspections. Sometimes, even the simplest challenges go sideways when attitude clashes with authority. During an annual inspection, a female tow boss failed five of my company’s trucks over her perception of a center pivot pin malfunction. On top of that, she told my driver, “Carriers can’t use J-hooks as securing equipment.” When the driver questioned her statement, he made things worse by responding with an equally poor attitude, adding his own brand of stupidity to the mix.

Attitude v. Authority

So, your company’s trucks failed the annual inspection, you say? Speaking directly to the equipment failure—did you know that law enforcement agencies typically have an appeal process? Will you accept a mechanical failure (five times over) without resistance, or are you just waiting for next year’s rotation?

If disciplinary action is on the table, was the suspension letter issued by the area command or just the tow boss? From the command, an upper-level commander’s job is to review your complaint while also ensuring that the tow trucks were properly equipped and operational “to the letter” of the contract. And when specific violations were noted, were the wreckers or carriers up to operational standards, according “to the letter of the law” in the state’s motor vehicle codes and safety laws?

When our five trucks failed simultaneously, the new tow boss hadn’t done her homework regarding tow and recovery equipment. To avoid being unjustly removed from rotation, proving her wrong was key to successfully filing our appeal. Just like in court, the burden of proof was mine to bear to refute the tow boss’s decision.

File Away

The appeal process starts by filing an immediate complaint, directed at the tow boss, addressed directly to the area commander. While sometimes filing a complaint may lead to “political suicide,” doing nothing can lead to certain loss. If you believe the agency is incorrect, file an appeal. Your opening letter should be professionally written, factual and non-argumentative. 

State the problem clearly without whining, being overbearing, or making threats. Complaining that the officer was rude to your driver won’t help—it’s unproductive and childish.

Stick to the facts as you know them and provide concrete evidence that your truck passed inspection. Regarding the pivot pin issue, I reached out to our truck manufacturer for clarification. They provided design specs and photos outlining the pin’s movement (tolerances) as part of their process. To strengthen our case, the manufacturer’s president even accompanied me to the appeal meeting.

Back it Up

I’ve had conversations with tow owners complaining that inspectors were overly picky. News flash—that’s their job! If an inspector noted that the gas can was leaking, it likely means the truck needs a new can or at least a new gasket. If the dolly tires were sun-rotted, that’s another issue. If the truck’s winch line had kinks and spurs, it should have been replaced too.

If your trucks are marginal and can’t pass inspection, don’t blame the inspectors; it’s a sign the trucks weren’t prepared. Even brand-new trucks, fresh off the manufacturer’s floor, might have issues that vary from inspector to inspector. Tow drivers and owners aren’t in a position to argue about what inspectors find, but if a failure is fixable, get it fixed. If your truck fails inspection, what exactly caused the failure?

By reviewing the agency’s contract agreement under “Inspection and Equipment,” you’ll likely find the specific requirements for the class of wrecker and carrier being approved. Understand that law enforcement holds tow trucks to “close to perfect” standards.

Appeals should never reference what your state’s associations allow. Your association can’t help you because: a) they weren’t there, and b) it’s not their trucks being inspected. Don’t argue, “My association says it’s okay.” It’s a losing proposition.

When defending an appeal, maintain a professional, business-like approach. In other words, “You get more with kind words and a smile than you’ll ever get with a bad attitude and a smoking gun.”

No Entitlement

Law enforcement doesn’t owe towers anything, so don’t adopt an air of entitlement. If you’re the only qualified tower in your area, it might be nice to think the agency would reinstate you with an apology and open arms. However, agencies typically stand firm in their decisions and will seek another company to provide services. There’s always someone willing to fill the gap.

If you get no satisfaction from your tow boss, escalate the issue up the chain of command to the agency’s lead Sheriff, Chief of Police, or Commissioner. Stay calm, respectful, honest, and factual, presenting your case without whining.

Should you file a lawsuit against the agency? Think carefully before taking that step—it will likely cost thousands in legal fees, wasted time, and the frustration of potentially losing the appeal.

When a tow company faces disciplinary action or removal from rotation, don’t take it lightly. An appeal should be swift and decisive, addressing the disqualifying issue directly. In my case, I appealed immediately by providing proof that there was nothing mechanically wrong.

The Bottom Line?

I presented solid proof that nothing was mechanically wrong with my trucks. I clearly demonstrated that my company’s equipment met the strict requirements of the highway patrol. Ultimately, I “proved beyond a doubt” that the tow boss was incorrect. All of the “disqualified trucks” eventually passed.

If you disagree with the actions or decisions of an agency or department, it’s your choice to decline towing for them. Intimidation aside, true diligence showed that our company was worthy of being in rotation.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.



WA Man Faces Trial for Robbery and Assault

Published: Tuesday, March 04, 2025

A trial is set to begin Monday for Shaun David Rambow, 45, charged with first-degree robbery and assault after allegedly attacking a repossession agent attempting to recover his car. Prosecutors claim Rambow pulled off a dramatic escape in May 2024, evading two repo men by leaping into his car and driving it off a lift truck while one of the agents’ arms was still inside the vehicle. The injured agent pressed charges, and Rambow now faces charges of robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, and motor vehicle theft.

Authorities allege this was not Rambow’s first encounter with repo men. In a previous incident, he managed to escape as they tried to tow his car. Rambow pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial is underway in Kittitas County Superior Court, with jury selection starting Monday morning. 

https://curepossession.com



A deadly crash involving multiple semis and passenger vehicles on Arizona's I-10.

Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash on Arizona's I-10

Published: Monday, March 03, 2025

A deadly crash occurred on I-10 eastbound near Milepost 88 in Arizona, resulting in a multi-vehicle collision involving several semi-trucks. Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials confirm that six people have died, and at least 13 others have been hospitalized, with multiple vehicles catching fire. Firefighters worked tirelessly in high winds to extinguish the flames and rescue those trapped in the wreckage.

The crash appears to have been triggered by a single accident that caused a chain reaction involving both passenger vehicles and semi-trucks. The conditions were worsened by heavy dust blowing across the area, which had already prompted dust storm warnings from the National Weather Service. The dust storm contributed to poor visibility, likely playing a role in the crash.

Authorities are still piecing together details of the accident, with DPS continuing to investigate. While westbound lanes remain open, eastbound travelers are being diverted, with no timeline for when the eastbound lanes will reopen. 

Source: https://www.nbcnews.com

NC Bill Aims to Combat Predatory Towing Practices

Published: Friday, February 28, 2025
North Carolina lawmakers have introduced a bill aimed at addressing predatory towing practices in the state. House Bill 199, known as the "Nonconsensual Booting and Towing Reform," was filed this week in the General Assembly. The bill seeks to create a nine-member commission to regulate towing companies, set maximum fees for towing, booting, and storage, and require companies to obtain permits.

The legislation would also introduce several consumer protection measures. It mandates that private property owners display clear signage at least 24 hours before towing a vehicle, limits the distance a towed vehicle can be transported to 25 miles, and requires towing companies to accept multiple payment methods, including cash and cards. A statewide database would be created for reporting each tow, allowing vehicle owners to track their cars by make, model, and license plate.

Rep. Laura Budd, who filed the bill, emphasized the need for accountability in the towing industry, citing the rising costs of reclaiming towed vehicles. "At first, it was $300, then $500, then $750, and now $1,000. Where does it end if we don’t have regulations?" she said.

The bill would also impose penalties for violations, including fines and possible criminal charges for repeat offenders. If passed, the commission would be established in January 2026, and most provisions would take effect by July 2026.

Source: https://www.wcnc.com

Illinois Legislation Aims to Crack Down on "Rogue Towers"

Published: Thursday, February 27, 2025

A new piece of legislation seeks to rein in towing companies that exploit drivers in the aftermath of accidents, a practice uncovered by the ABC7 I-Team's investigation into so-called "Rogue Towers."

The "Rogue Towing Regulations" bill, currently under consideration, aims to strengthen enforcement against unlicensed and illegal towing operations. In May 2022, ABC7 accompanied Chicago's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department and local police as they identified towing violators who lacked proper licenses and were using illegal scanners and lights.

State Representative Will Davis expressed concern over towing companies that use scanners to monitor accident scenes, targeting vulnerable drivers who may be in shock or require medical attention. Under current law, tow companies are prohibited from arriving unless called to the scene.

The new bill would provide the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) with more power to impound trucks with unpaid fines, revoke truck plates, and tie towing licenses to individual owners, preventing bad actors from simply changing company names to continue operating illegally.

State Senator Celina Villanueva emphasized that the bill would ban companies from holding onto personal property, tackling predatory towing practices head-on. The legislation is in its early stages and will be closely monitored as it moves toward a vote.

Source: https://abc7chicago.com

Seven States Pursue Revisions to Move-Over Rules

Published: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Move-over laws have been expanded across the U.S. Initially designed to protect emergency personnel, these laws now include tow trucks, road service, and utility vehicles. Advocates, including the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, have pushed for broadening these protections to cover all highway users.

This year, several states are revising their move-over rules to cover a wider range of vehicles. In Arizona, lawmakers are considering a study to evaluate the effectiveness of the current law, which applies to emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and maintenance vehicles. Similarly, California’s Assembly Bill 390 would expand protections to any vehicle with flashing lights or warning devices, while Kansas’ Senate Bill 8 proposes coverage for any vehicle displaying hazard lights or warning signals.

In New Jersey, a bill advancing in the statehouse would extend protection to all stationary vehicles with flashing lights or warning devices. Ohio and Oklahoma are also pursuing legislation to expand coverage, with penalties for violations increasing in some states. Meanwhile, West Virginia is considering adding maintenance vehicles to the list of protected vehicles. These revisions aim to enhance safety for all highway users.

https://landline.media

Trucking Industry Tackles Fuel Card Skimming

Published: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Fuel card skimming has become a growing concern for truck fleets, with scammers installing deceptive devices on truck stop fuel pumps to capture payment card information. Once obtained, fraudsters use the stolen data for unauthorized purchases until fleet managers intervene. However, the trucking industry has made significant progress in addressing this issue.

Industry leaders highlight the shift toward digital payment systems as a major defense against fuel card skimming. According to Spencer Barkoff, president of Relay Payments, the transition to cardless payments has significantly reduced the occurrence of skimming. Digital solutions eliminate the need for physical cards, removing the primary target for scammers.

Teaming up with telematics technology, fleets can now track high-risk areas where skimming has been prevalent. Erika Voss, vice president of DAT Freight & Analytics, recommends drivers avoid sketchy locations and inspect card readers for signs of tampering. She also emphasizes covering the keypad when entering security codes.

As skimming declines, scammers are turning to more advanced tactics, using AI to deceive individuals into revealing login credentials and multifactor codes. Experts stress the importance of educating employees to recognize and reject these scams. Fraud detection software is also playing a key role in safeguarding against these increasingly sophisticated threats.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com

Clean Trucks Act: Towing Groups Call for Delay

Published: Monday, February 24, 2025

Towing and recovery associations are calling on governors in 10 states to delay California’s Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) and NOx regulations. The plea comes as the U.S. House debates a resolution to repeal California’s electric vehicle mandate, deepening uncertainty in the trucking sector.

In 2024, the California Air Resources Board set a rule to phase out medium- and heavy-duty combustion engine trucks in favor of Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) by 2035—a policy later adopted by 10 blue states. However, five of these states are now seeking delays. Within a year of the regulation’s enactment, sales of combustion engine chassis dropped more than 80%, leaving manufacturers struggling to mass-produce ZEV alternatives and develop adequate infrastructure. Despite amendments made by CARB in October 2024, truck dealers report no significant recovery.

In a letter to state governors, towing associations emphasized the risks to roadway safety and local jobs if the regulations proceed as planned. With California’s inventory of combustion engine chassis dwindling, there is concern that tow companies might exploit a loophole to buy older trucks from states without ACT, further destabilizing the market.

Source: PR/River City Communications

Bulldozer to the Rescue  

Published: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

bulldozer d0ccf
By George L. Nitti 

In West Texas, on Super Bowl Sunday, a recovery operation unfolded involving a bulldozer, a 350,000-pound coil unit, and a steep incline. It started when Harvey Carrera of B & B Towing received a call about a coil tubing unit used for well servicing; it had gotten stuck traversing a hill.  

Needing assistance from another heavy-duty tow company, Carrera dispatched Big Sky Towing and Recovery of Midland, Texas, led by lead operator Travis Turner, who loaded up their bulldozer to make the four-hour trek to the oil field. “We had to haul the bulldozer out there,” Travis explained. “We knew that the bulldozer was the key to getting that coil unit out. It was the only thing with enough brute force to make it happen.” 

The bulldozer was a John Deere 850, a 60,000-pound machine designed to handle rough terrain. Unlike a wrecker, the bulldozer’s tracks provide exceptional traction on dirt, making it ideal for this job. Upon arrival, the towing team carefully rigged the bulldozer to the coil unit with two large straps and prepared to pull the massive load up the hill. 

However, the job wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed. The hill was steeper than anyone had anticipated, and there was uncertainty about whether the bulldozer could pull the unit without damaging the drive shaft. The team had a backup plan: if the bulldozer couldn’t handle it, they would attach the wrecker to the bulldozer to provide extra pulling power. But fortunately, the bulldozer pulled through as Travis and his team slowly maneuvered the coil unit up the incline. 

“Once the bulldozer got started, it was like a steady grind,” Travis said. “The tracks were digging in, leaving big ruts in the ground, but the dozer kept moving. It took about 15 minutes to get the coil unit up the hill, but it felt like a lifetime.” 

After the bulldozer reached the top of the hill, the coil unit was able to continue its way to the next location. Despite missing the Super Bowl, Travis commented, “It wasn’t the game that mattered. It was getting that coil unit out. That’s what we do – solve problems and get the job done, no matter what.” 

Barrel Rolling into Action

Published: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

barrelrollcover 8b639
By George L. Nitti

At the start of this new year (2025), on a typical morning commute during peak hours near Long Beach, California, chaos erupted on the 710 freeway when a massive container toppled over, pinning a semi-truck’s cab beneath its crushing weight. Miraculously, the driver survived, walking away with only minor injuries as emergency responders arrived quickly, led by the fire department, who worked to extract the driver using specialized tools such as the jaws of life.

After the driver was safely removed, the focus shifted to clearing the container and restoring the flow of traffic. Enter Pepe’s Towing Service, who collaborated closely with the fire department, using their two rotators: HULK, a 2020 Peterbilt 389 w/ Miller Century 1150 body operated by Joshua Acosta; and Big Flipper, a 2019 Peterbilt 389 w/ Miller Century 1075 body operated by Alex Hernandez. In addition was the placement of a heavy wrecker up front, a 2017 Peterbilt 389 with a Miller 35ton wrecker body operated by Ricardo Alterno.This set-up allowed the rotators to focus on the container, while the heavy wrecker focused on the tractor portion. 

Using a method known as the barrel roll, the team began the delicate process of righting the container. Synthetic lines, slings, and corner-to-corner rigging ensured the load’s stability while minimizing the risk of further damage. Tight spaces and steady traffic flow added to the complexity, requiring precise positioning of heavy-duty tow trucks.

“Safety is always our first priority,” said lead operator Joshua Acosta from Pepe’s. “We assessed the scene, accounting for the container’s weight, the condition of the chassis, and the space constraints on the freeway.”

One of the biggest obstacles was the limited maneuvering room. The team had to strategically place their equipment to avoid disrupting adjacent lanes. Additionally, adjustments to the container’s chassis were necessary to prevent any structural shifts during the recovery.

Despite the challenges, the operation proceeded smoothly. The team’s expertise shone as they carefully leveled, lifted, and transported the container to a designated location. Within hours, traffic resumed, and the scene was cleared without any secondary incidents.

“We train for situations like this,” explained Acosta. “It’s about combining technical skill with quick decision-making. Every incident is different.”

Frozen Road, Warm Hearts

Published: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

473021995 2254719448228406 2415608017935953286 n 0871a
By George L. Nitti

In Sevierville, Tennessee, nestled against the backdrop of the Great Smoky Mountains, snow and ice recently swept through the area, precipitating a dispatch to Baker’s Wrecker Service.  

Lead operator Donald Hickman responded when the call came from a customer whose Subaru Outback had slid off the icy roads of English Mountain, taking out a fence and overturning on a ravine’s edge. “The Police Department wouldn’t go back there where it was,” said Hickman, explaining how he ventured out Friday night to locate the vehicle despite poor visibility. 

“It was still snowing and icy,” he recalled. “I decided to wait until daylight on Saturday morning to ensure I could see what I was doing.” 

By Saturday morning, Hickman was ready with a plan. Using Baker’s 12-ton wrecker—formerly a NASCAR recovery truck repurposed for local use—he navigated the snowy backroads with chains on his tires. The recovery site, located about 40 feet from the roadway, posed a bit of challenge, but Hickman’s experience and training allowed for a swift recovery. 

“I used a tree as an anchor point,” Hickman explained. “I ran one cable to the tree and back to the boom, creating a stable setup to flip the vehicle and drag it out safely.”  

The recovery, which took about 30 minutes once rigging was set, was a success. Despite the precarious situation, the Subaru was flipped upright and pulled out with minimal difficulty. 

“Experience really helps in these situations,” he shared. “I’ve taken WreckMaster classes and other training that taught me to read the scene and calculate what’s needed. That knowledge made the job much smoother.” 

Thankfully, the driver, an elderly woman, was unharmed in the incident. Local residents had helped her from the vehicle after the crash. “We were very thankful she was OK,” Hickman said, noting the car had sustained major damage and was towed back to Baker’s storage lot. 

Baker’s Wrecker Service, a family-run business established in the 1970s, is a staple of the Sevierville community. “We’ve got enough equipment to handle anything from light-duty recoveries to heavy-duty rescues,” Hickman said. “But sometimes, like on this job, you have to work with what you’ve got and make it happen.” 

Hickman’s pride in his work and his community is evident. “We stay busy here. People know us because we’re local and we’re reliable,” he said. “When the weather hits hard, you’ve got to step up.” 

BOI Reporting: What Towing Companies Need to Know Before the Deadline

Published: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

BOIcopy 24fae

By Brian J. Riker

In today's rapidly changing political and regulatory environment, one issue has been gaining significant attention: the Notice of Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) report. This requirement, part of the bipartisan Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), aims to combat financial fraud, particularly money laundering through shell companies designed to conceal the true owners of businesses.

Initially introduced in September 2022, the BOI reporting requirement was scheduled to go into effect on January 1, 2024. However, due to several lawsuits challenging the regulation, the deadline has been delayed multiple times. The final rule is now back on track, with all entities required to complete their BOI filings by March 21, 2025.

What is the BOI Report?

The BOI report is a transparency measure designed to provide the U.S. government with a clearer picture of who owns and controls companies operating in the United States. While the CTA’s goal is to prevent fraudulent activity, such as money laundering and tax evasion, some concerns have arisen regarding its potential to expose personal information and increase liability for business owners. However, the intent of the legislation is not to undermine legitimate businesses.

Who Needs to File?

Almost every entity registered in the U.S. will need to comply with the BOI reporting requirements, including many small and medium-sized businesses—towing companies included—unless they fall into one of the exemptions listed in the Corporate Transparency Act.

Exemptions include:

-- Sole proprietors (who do not file with a state agency)
-- Certain large operating companies (those with revenue greater than $5 million and meeting other criteria)
-- Passive entities, such as real estate holding companies, and S Corporations that are pass-through entities

If your towing company is structured with multiple entities, such as separate real estate holdings or vehicle leasing firms, you may be required to file multiple BOI reports for each. Additionally, trusts and some nonprofit entities may also be exempt, so it’s critical to assess your specific situation.

What's the Deadline?

All entities that fall under the BOI filing requirement must complete their filings by March 21, 2025. The process can be completed quickly and for free online through the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) website: https://fincen.gov/boi.

The filing typically takes under 30 minutes and only requires basic company information that you likely already have on hand, especially if you’re preparing for tax season. Don’t fall victim to unscrupulous third-party services that may charge you for this simple process.

Why You Should Act Now!

If you are unsure about your company’s filing obligations, now is the time to seek guidance. While this article is for informational purposes and not legal advice, it is advisable to consult with a qualified accounting professional who can help you understand your specific obligations under the Corporate Transparency Act.

With the deadline fast approaching, taking action now will ensure that your towing company remains compliant and avoids potential penalties.

Cones, Flares, Triangles: Are You Protected?

Published: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Cones Flares Triangles PIC copy 8174c

By Randall Resch

It’s time for tow operators and company owners to rethink roadside safety. A recent lawsuit resulted in a massive settlement after a motorist crashed into a parked tow truck. The case highlights a harsh reality: Tow companies can be held liable for failing to provide adequate emergency warnings.

If you think Slow Down, Move Over laws are enough, think again. Legal precedents are shifting, and vicarious liability is a growing threat. Are your safety protocols enough to protect your business, your operators—and your life?

A Higher Standard for Tow Operators

Tow operators are held to higher safety standards, especially on highways. Some claim that setting up cones, flares, or triangles takes too much time. But when motorists crash into parked tow trucks—resulting in fatalities—does that argument hold up in court?

With 733 U.S. tow operators killed and another 90-plus internationally, very few investigations confirm the use of warning devices. If most tow trucks carry them, why aren’t they being used?

Legal Liability: Are You Defensible?

When roadside crashes result in lawsuits, the key legal question becomes:

Should towers be held responsible, knowing that parking on the shoulder is dangerous?

If a vehicle collides with a parked tow truck, plaintiffs will argue:
"How could my client have known a tow truck was working?"

Without law enforcement present, towers must defend their actions. Attorneys frequently ask:

-- Are you trained in highway incident response?
-- Have you completed a National TIM (Traffic Incident Management) course?
-- Can you provide a valid training certificate?
-- Were your tow truck’s emergency lights activated at impact?
-- When was your last safety meeting?
-- Did you deploy cones, flares, or triangles?
-- Did you request law enforcement assistance?

If you can’t provide satisfactory answers, you’re at risk of major legal exposure.

Investigations and Their Findings

When towers are struck and killed, investigations often conclude:
"The only warning device used was the tow truck’s flashing light bar."

Regulatory agencies like FACE, OSHA, and NIOSH repeatedly issue post-incident safety recommendations:

Complete TIM Responder Training, regardless of company size.
✅ Use wireless controls for tow truck beds and winches.
Deploy warning devices when working outside the truck.
Limit time on the traffic side of the vehicle.
✅ Use cones, flares, and bi-directional triangles to alert motorists.
✅ Carry warning devices in front of your body for visibility.
✅ Never turn your back to traffic while setting up.
✅ Allow motorists enough reaction time by placing devices at proper distances.

Even attorneys stress that towers should wear high-visibility gear and use warning devices to establish a clear hazard zone.

Industry-Wide Accountability

Fatality investigations often note:
"The tow truck’s warning lights were on, but no hazard signs were placed on the roadway."

Some operators say, “I’m only there for three to five minutes.” But if you acknowledge the dangers, doesn’t that reinforce the need for better protection?

When asked in court,
"Did you take steps to identify your active work zone?"

There are only two answers:

1️⃣ Something – showing due diligence and safety awareness.
2️⃣ Nothing – signaling negligence to the judge and jury.

And that’s how explosive settlements happen.

What side do you want to be on?

A Father-Son Journey into a Hot Rod Tow Truck

Published: Friday, February 28, 2025

hotrod1 fa43d
By George L. Nitti

In the small borough of Tremont, Pennsylvania, located in the coal region of Schuylkill County, Rodney Updegrave Jr. and his father, Rodney Sr., have shared a passion building hot rods together. Their most recent project was transforming a 1978 Chevrolet tow truck into a hot rod cruiser that is a blend of nostalgia, workmanship, and their incredible bond. 

Rodney Jr., who will soon turn 50, describes his 80 year old father as his best friend. “We share the same passions and spend nearly every day together,” he said. “Everyone in town knows us as the hot rod guys.” 

Rodney Sr. opened an auto body shop in 1963 at just 18 years old. Known as Rod’s Auto Body, it became a staple of their small town and included a 74’ Chevy tow truck with a Holmes body that Rod Sr’s father operated.  

“My dad’s best memories of my grandfather were from the days when he was pulling cars out of ditches in the middle of the night,” Rodney Jr. explained. “Building this truck was about bringing those memories back for him.” 

Although Rod Sr. transitioned out of the business in the early 1980s, the love of working with cars never left him, which he passed on to his son, who recalls a pivotal moment in 1995 when he told his father, “I want to build a hot rod.”  

Since then, they have spent every winter building cars together, completing 13 projects over three decades. Their latest one, the ‘78 Chevy tow truck, is particularly special. “I asked my dad, ‘Do you have one more in you?’ and he said, ‘I do.’ So, I said, ‘Let’s build a tow truck.’” 

Finding and Completing the Restoration 

They discovered the tow truck, a 1978 Chevy with a Nomar Wrecker body, in a Marketplace Ad in 2022, and traveled to a small car lot in North Bergen, New Jersey to pick it up. Rodney Jr. shared, “The truck had only 39,000 miles on it, but it wasn’t in great shape. It had severely rusted floors and rockers, with extensive bodywork needed. But the frame was solid, which provided a good foundation for restoration.” 

The wrecker was originally built at Nussbaum’s in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. Equipped with a single winch and adjustable boom, which can extend manually up to 24 inches, it also had a PTO system but was replaced with a 12,000-lb electric winch for better efficiency. 

Once started, their tow truck restoration project took two years to complete, as they worked every weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., even on holidays. They transformed the tow truck into a one-of-a-kind hot rod.   

“We don’t do things the original way,” Rodney Jr. explained. “We LS-swapped the motor, bagged the truck, and added a C-notch to the frame. Everything you see on that truck—interior, bodywork, fabrication—we did it all ourselves, except for the lettering on the doors.” 

“Bagging the truck,” he explained, “involved replacing the original suspension with air bags. I can drive it at a normal height, but when I pull into a gas station or car show, I hit a button, and the truck drops to the ground.” 

From its souped-up engine, its candy-apple Victorian red paint, custom chrome details, vintage-inspired pinstriping, and sleek lines giving it a hot rod personality, this unit was a labor of love! Add in the polished hydraulic boom, towing equipment and pristine interior that boasts leather seats, a retro steering wheel, and a dash lined with polished gauges, the result is a unique hybrid: a tow truck that’s perfect for the hot rod show circuit. 

Today, they use it for local cruises and car shows, putting around 1,000 miles on it each year.  “It’s not a workhorse,” Rodney Jr. said with a laugh. “People ask if we’re going to tow cars with it. Of course not, although the winch still works. It’s a cool cruiser. That’s what it’s all about.” 

Bold Colors, Big Personality: Lil Pete’s Family-Inspired Tow Truck

Published: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

lilpete2 4cbf3
By George L. Nitti

Lil Pete's Automotive Inc., located in Brewster, NY, over the last couple of years has added a new vehicle to its fleet—a fully customized 2022 Ram 5500 with a 408 Chevron body. Owner Pete Dinome ordered this truck during the height of COVID-19, waiting 2+ years before it arrived. During the waiting period, he used the time to plan meticulously for his new truck. 

"I had the boom custom painted, and the whole interior is customized. There's even a Starlight headliner," Pete said. 

Previously, Pete owned a four-door wrecker, but it didn't meet his expectations for comfort and functionality. "I felt like I couldn't get the drop on jobs with that one," he explained. Determined to create a truck that ticked off all the boxes, he ensured this Ram 5500 was built with every possible feature, including dolly boxes with gold tracks, trash cans, an onboard compressor, and train horns. 

To carry out the design, Pete collaborated with Vinny Pinstriper from Port Chester, NY, for the vehicle graphics. "I told Vinny to pick something that would make people turn their heads when they see it." The result is a bold mix of purple, blue, black, pink, and white— what he calls a “paint-splatter style.” 

Giving it a personal touch, Pete included the names of his kids, nieces, and nephews on the hood, all in beautifully scripted decals by Vinny. "Every one of my trucks has their names on them," he noted. 

One of Lil Pete's signature design elements is the use of cartoon characters. Pete's twin daughters are represented by Tweety Birds—one sweet, the other a bit sassy—while his son is symbolized by the Tasmanian Devil, reflecting his energetic, mischievous nature. "Those are the ones they wanted me to put on the truck, so that's what I did," he explained. 

Founded in 2015, Lil Pete's Automotive Inc. was named in honor of Pete's first son, born the same year. The company originally started in the Bronx but relocated to Putnam County, New York in 2017. Despite the growth, the business remains a family-centered operation, with Pete ensuring that every truck in the fleet carries a bit of his family's story. 

George L. Nitti has been an editor and writer for Tow Industry Week since its inception, contributing countless articles on tow industry graphics, recoveries, news, business and more. He is also a feature writer, news editor and contributor to American Towman Magazine.

Spiderman Truck: A Real-Life Hero on the Road

Published: Friday, January 31, 2025

spidermancover2small cfe79
By George L. Nitti

Carl Thompson has been in the towing industry for 32 years, but his latest truck is turning more heads than ever. Nicknamed the "Spider-Man Truck," this custom-designed, four-car carrier is a workhorse and a rolling tribute to one of the most iconic superheroes of all time.

Thompson’s rig is a 2023 Freightliner equipped with a Century aluminum bed that can haul up to four vehicles at a time. The lower deck stretches 30 feet, while the upper deck adds another 10 feet. Thanks to its hydraulic-powered tilting mechanism, loading and unloading vehicles is seamless, particularly when handling total-loss cars destined for auctions at IA and Copart.

“I pick up total-loss cars from body shops, mechanical yards—anywhere they need to be moved,” says Thompson. “Insurance companies pay out for these cars, and they need them transported to auction so salvage yards can bid on them. I do that every single day.”

While some in the industry use smaller two-car carriers, Thompson’s four-car setup gives him a financial advantage. “If I’m getting paid $150 per car, that’s $600 per trip. A regular rollback driver only makes $300 in that same time,” he explains. “It’s all about volume.”

Despite his expertise, Thompson has faced his fair share of risks. The biggest danger? Loading on the side of the road.

“I almost got hit more times than I can count. ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ laws are there for a reason, but not everyone obeys them,” he says. “The scariest moment, though, was when I fell off the top deck. My hand slipped, and I went down hard—broke both my forearms.”

Remarkably, he was back at work the next day, maneuvering his truck with casts covering his hands up to his elbows. “It was painful,” he admits. “But the truck’s automatic, so at least I didn’t have to shift.”

The truck’s eye-catching design was Thompson’s vision. When he joined Body Works Towing, located in Leesburg, Virginia, the vehicle was a plain red truck. Not satisfied with its look, he pitched an idea to the company’s owner, who allowed him to create a custom wrap. The result? A vibrant Spider-Man theme featuring webs reimagined as tow chains.

“We already had another truck with an Iron Man wrap, so I thought, why not Spider-Man?” Thompson explains. “I spent about two weeks designing it, working with the wrap shop’s design team to make sure every detail fit perfectly. Two days later, the wrap was done.”

Though the Spider-Man truck gets plenty of attention, it’s a tool of the trade. Thompson takes pride in his work, sometimes mentoring new drivers. “I’ve trained people to operate these trucks. After about three days, they get the hang of it,” he says. “It’s really just like playing Tetris—figuring out which cars fit where.” His wife, who frequently rides along, had to adjust to the truck’s sway, which Thompson describes as being "like a boat."

From a custom design to a smart business strategy, this Spider-Man truck is a real-life hero on the road.

Universal Repositioning Wheel

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024
guniwheel 40a50
The GUNI® Wheel X is a revolutionary universal automotive repositioning wheel, designed for versatility and efficiency. With roller spinning functionality and an interchangeable hub system, it easily moves vehicles with seized drums, damaged wheels, or locked transmissions—including EVs, accident victims, and barn finds.

Key Features:

  • Roller Spinning Functionality: Converts to a free-spinning wheel by removing four bolts, enabling movement of locked or immobilized vehicles.
  • Interchangeable Hubs: Easily swapped with eight wheel studs to fit a wide range of cars, SUVs, and trucks.
  • Universal Fit: Slotted bolt patterns and four size options eliminate the need for multiple wheel sets.

Save space, time, and money with the GUNI® Wheel X—ideal for tow companies and repair shops. Upgrade today for efficient, hassle-free vehicle repositioning! For more info, go to https://guniproducts.com/product

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

All-New ZEON XD Winches

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

warnproduct copy fffa1
Warn Industries has introduced the all-new ZEON XD winches for trucks and SUVs, marking a significant upgrade from their previous ZEON winch model. Leveraging over a decade of experience, the ZEON XD is part of Warn's Premium Series and is designed, engineered, tested, and assembled at their ISO-quality-certified facility in Clackamas, Oregon. This winch features a new high-performance electric motor and gear train, achieving a best-in-class line speed of up to 40 ft/min.

The ZEON XD is available in two capacities, 10,000 lb. (ZEON XD 10-S) and 12,000 lb. (ZEON XD 12-S), both equipped with Spydura synthetic rope. The winch boasts enhanced IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings, corrosion-resistant fasteners, full-metal armor for protection, and the most efficient three-stage planetary gear train to date. Additionally, it includes a corded waterproof remote and HUB wireless receiver for remote control via the WARN HUB app.

For durability and reliability, the ZEON XD features a large-diameter aluminum-alloy drum to reduce stress on the rope, the strongest through-drum rope attachment, and an ultra-reliable Albright contactor for electrical control. The winch also offers a limited lifetime warranty on mechanical components and seven years on electrical parts, supported by Warn's global service network.

For more information, go to https://international.warn.com/

The ARA Board of Directors met with CoPart leadership to address concerns over CoPart's vehicle recovery practices, which ARA claims bypass standard repossession regulations.

Illegal Repo Gone Wrong: Car Dealer Sentenced

Published: Thursday, February 13, 2025

A used car dealer in Alabama has been sentenced to federal prison after attempting an illegal and armed repossession of a vehicle sold under high-interest financing terms. The dealer, who operated a Buy-Here-Pay-Here lot, had sold a vehicle with a 24.22% interest rate and later realized the finance company would claw back funds (recovering previously paid dealer commissions) if the loan defaulted.

Instead of following legal repossession procedures, the dealer and an associate tracked down the vehicle and forcefully took it back at gunpoint. The victim, fearing for their life, reported the incident, leading to an FBI investigation. The dealer was convicted of carjacking and firearms charges, receiving an 8 year prison sentence.

This case highlights the dangers of improper recovery practices and the risks that come with disregarding legal repossession procedures. Industry experts stress the importance of using licensed recovery agents and ensuring repossessions comply with state and federal laws.

Source: https://www.tampafp.com

ARA Confronts CoPart Over Repossession Practices

Published: Tuesday, February 04, 2025

The American Recovery Association (ARA) recently met with CoPart leadership to address concerns about the company's role in the repossession sector. ARA claims CoPart secures impounded vehicles for national lenders, which qualifies as repossession. CoPart, however, argues these are merely "tows or transports to auction," not subject to repossession regulations.

ARA insists that vehicles tied to installment agreements, when secured before the loan is complete, are repossessions and should be regulated accordingly. “Repossession agents must adhere to strict regulatory and insurance requirements,” ARA stated, citing rules against subcontractor use, workers' compensation mandates, and repossession insurance. CoPart argues these do not apply, as they do not classify their activities as repossessions.

CoPart emphasized its role as a $5.5 billion auction-focused company, but ARA countered that if CoPart recovers vehicles under installment agreements, it must meet the same standards as repossession agents nationwide.

“This is not a licensing issue,” ARA clarified. “If these requirements are unnecessary in some cases, no repossession agent should be held to them.”

ARA vowed to continue advocating for regulatory compliance, stating, “We will not stand by as large corporations circumvent regulations that protect agents, lenders, and consumers.”

Source: https://curepossession.com

Suspect Granted Bond in SC Repo Man Murder

Published: Monday, September 16, 2024

Essence Jackson, one of two people charged in the fatal shooting of Steve Hughes, a Lexington County, South Carolina repo man, was granted a $75,000 bond on Wednesday after nearly three months in jail. Jackson, 19, will be under house arrest with electronic monitoring, except for work and medical appointments.

Jackson and her brother, Raheem DeAngelo Jackson, 20, were arrested in connection to Hughes' death during a June repossession. Hughes, well-known in local Facebook groups, was found shot in his tow truck.

Jackson’s attorney, state representative Seth Rose, argued that she did not pull the trigger and had no prior record, describing her as an “impeccable person.” However, Hughes' daughter, Stephanie, accused Jackson of walking past her dying father without helping.

Judge Thomas Cooper granted bond, emphasizing the need to weigh both sides. Raheem Jackson remains in custody without bond.

Source www.msn.com

Tow Companies See Surge in Car Repossessions

Published: Monday, July 22, 2024

It's been a busy year for repossessions with car seizures in the US increasing by 23 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to recent data from Cox Automotive.

The figures reveal that repossessions have now returned to pre-pandemic levels, having experienced a sharp decline in 2021 and 2022, before starting to climb again in 2023. Based on the current trajectory, it is projected that 1.6 million vehicles will be seized by the end of 2024, a significant increase from the 1.1 million repossessions in 2021 and 1.5 million last year.

The surge in repossessions is advantageous for tow truck companies across the nation. As more vehicles are seized, the demand for towing services has skyrocketed, Companies like Jerr-Dan are seeing increased business as they provide the essential services needed for the growing number of repossessions.

Cox Automotive does not anticipate a reduction in repo rates to the lows of 2021 in the near future. Instead, it forecasts that repossessions will rise to 1.7 million in 2025, a level not seen since 2019, and could reach 1.8 million annually from 2026 to 2029. This sustained increase in repossessions ensures a steady demand for tow truck services, benefiting the industry.

Source: www.carscoops.com

