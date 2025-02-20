Cones, Flares, Triangles: Are You Protected?



By Randall Resch



It’s time for tow operators and company owners to rethink roadside safety. A recent lawsuit resulted in a massive settlement after a motorist crashed into a parked tow truck. The case highlights a harsh reality: Tow companies can be held liable for failing to provide adequate emergency warnings. If you think Slow Down, Move Over laws are enough, think again. Legal precedents are shifting, and vicarious liability is a growing threat. Are your safety protocols enough to protect your business, your operators—and your life? A Higher Standard for Tow Operators Tow operators are held to higher safety standards, especially on highways. Some claim that setting up cones, flares, or triangles takes too much time. But when motorists crash into parked tow trucks—resulting in fatalities—does that argument hold up in court? With 733 U.S. tow operators killed and another 90-plus internationally, very few investigations confirm the use of warning devices. If most tow trucks carry them, why aren’t they being used? Legal Liability: Are You Defensible? When roadside crashes result in lawsuits, the key legal question becomes: Should towers be held responsible, knowing that parking on the shoulder is dangerous? If a vehicle collides with a parked tow truck, plaintiffs will argue:

"How could my client have known a tow truck was working?" Without law enforcement present, towers must defend their actions. Attorneys frequently ask:



-- Are you trained in highway incident response?

-- Have you completed a National TIM (Traffic Incident Management) course?

-- Can you provide a valid training certificate?

-- Were your tow truck’s emergency lights activated at impact?

-- When was your last safety meeting?

-- Did you deploy cones, flares, or triangles?

-- Did you request law enforcement assistance? If you can’t provide satisfactory answers, you’re at risk of major legal exposure. Investigations and Their Findings When towers are struck and killed, investigations often conclude:

"The only warning device used was the tow truck’s flashing light bar." Regulatory agencies like FACE, OSHA, and NIOSH repeatedly issue post-incident safety recommendations: ✅ Complete TIM Responder Training, regardless of company size.

✅ Use wireless controls for tow truck beds and winches.

✅ Deploy warning devices when working outside the truck.

✅ Limit time on the traffic side of the vehicle.

✅ Use cones, flares, and bi-directional triangles to alert motorists.

✅ Carry warning devices in front of your body for visibility.

✅ Never turn your back to traffic while setting up.

✅ Allow motorists enough reaction time by placing devices at proper distances. Even attorneys stress that towers should wear high-visibility gear and use warning devices to establish a clear hazard zone. Industry-Wide Accountability Fatality investigations often note:

"The tow truck’s warning lights were on, but no hazard signs were placed on the roadway." Some operators say, “I’m only there for three to five minutes.” But if you acknowledge the dangers, doesn’t that reinforce the need for better protection? When asked in court,

"Did you take steps to identify your active work zone?" There are only two answers: 1️⃣ Something – showing due diligence and safety awareness.

2️⃣ Nothing – signaling negligence to the judge and jury. And that’s how explosive settlements happen. What side do you want to be on?

Building a Safer, Smarter In-House Training Program

By Brian J. Riker You may have heard the saying, “All training is good training.” But is it? While that sentiment may be well intended, some training programs are dangerous. I’m not referring to the professionally produced and presented programs. Most of them are full of proven and verified information presented by a trained instructor; rather, I’m referring to the in-house, “on the job” programs and the trend to learn from social media. These unregulated approaches can be dangerous and may expose your company to significant liability. As a tow operator, ongoing education is essential. Every year vehicle manufacturers come out with new ideas to improve their product while simultaneously making it more difficult to tow, transport or service. The rules of the road are always evolving, motor carrier compliance is ever changing, and technology seems to be out of date before you even know it exists. Towing is no different than any other profession. There is a need for new hire orientation training along with continuing education, even for seasoned operators when they switch companies or advance from light to heavy duty. This orientation and/or continuing education training is where an in-house program will make or break your operation. If it is presented in an orderly manner with a clear curriculum, progress evaluations and a system of checks and balances, it will be effective. Training delivered on the fly—without a structured system and relying on random scenarios during ride-alongs—can lead to disastrous results. Designing an Effective In-House Training Program When developing your in-house training, ensure that content is accurate, aligns with current industry best practices, and remains consistent with your company’s written policies. Many businesses face legal trouble simply because they fail to follow their own procedures in critical situations. Your training materials should be a living document, updated regularly—at least annually—to reflect industry changes. Proper documentation is key. Maintain records of who completed each course, copies of assessments, and historical versions of the training material as it was presented. These records can be invaluable if you ever need to defend your program in court. Selecting the Right Trainers Another crucial consideration is who will present the material. Many companies assign this responsibility to a dispatcher or office manager for the business aspects of training and a senior driver for hands-on instruction. While this approach may seem logical, not everyone has the skills to teach effectively. A great instructor will be well versed in both the materials and skills being taught and the psychology behind how adults learn. Your most experienced or productive operator may not necessarily be the best trainer. Instead, look for individuals with attention to detail, patience, and a commitment to following procedures without shortcuts. The same can be said for the classroom portion of any training. Your office manager or lead dispatcher may know their job inside out, but they may not have the time, or skills to effectively teach a new hire what they need to know. In small companies you may not have a choice of who presents the material but in midsize and large companies you may want to consider having one or two dedicated trainers to present all your in-house programs. Legal and Risk Management Considerations Lastly, please consult with your legal counsel and a professional risk manager before implementing any in-house training. They will look at your program from a defensive point of view, ensuring it will stand up to scrutiny should it ever be challenged in court. Most companies can’t afford their own dedicated risk manager, but every reputable insurance producer will have a risk manager available, usually as a free service to help their clients. Ask your insurance agent what resources they have available to help your company become safer and more professional. Learn More For more information on creating an in-house training program join author and teacher Brian Riker live on Wednesday, February 12th at 11 AM Eastern for his American Towman Academy webinar entitled "Building an In-House Training Program." Don’t worry, if you miss it live. It is also available for replay at a later date.