Building a Safer, Smarter In-House Training Program

By Brian J. Riker You may have heard the saying, “All training is good training.” But is it? While that sentiment may be well intended, some training programs are dangerous. I’m not referring to the professionally produced and presented programs. Most of them are full of proven and verified information presented by a trained instructor; rather, I’m referring to the in-house, “on the job” programs and the trend to learn from social media. These unregulated approaches can be dangerous and may expose your company to significant liability. As a tow operator, ongoing education is essential. Every year vehicle manufacturers come out with new ideas to improve their product while simultaneously making it more difficult to tow, transport or service. The rules of the road are always evolving, motor carrier compliance is ever changing, and technology seems to be out of date before you even know it exists. Towing is no different than any other profession. There is a need for new hire orientation training along with continuing education, even for seasoned operators when they switch companies or advance from light to heavy duty. This orientation and/or continuing education training is where an in-house program will make or break your operation. If it is presented in an orderly manner with a clear curriculum, progress evaluations and a system of checks and balances, it will be effective. Training delivered on the fly—without a structured system and relying on random scenarios during ride-alongs—can lead to disastrous results. Designing an Effective In-House Training Program When developing your in-house training, ensure that content is accurate, aligns with current industry best practices, and remains consistent with your company’s written policies. Many businesses face legal trouble simply because they fail to follow their own procedures in critical situations. Your training materials should be a living document, updated regularly—at least annually—to reflect industry changes. Proper documentation is key. Maintain records of who completed each course, copies of assessments, and historical versions of the training material as it was presented. These records can be invaluable if you ever need to defend your program in court. Selecting the Right Trainers Another crucial consideration is who will present the material. Many companies assign this responsibility to a dispatcher or office manager for the business aspects of training and a senior driver for hands-on instruction. While this approach may seem logical, not everyone has the skills to teach effectively. A great instructor will be well versed in both the materials and skills being taught and the psychology behind how adults learn. Your most experienced or productive operator may not necessarily be the best trainer. Instead, look for individuals with attention to detail, patience, and a commitment to following procedures without shortcuts. The same can be said for the classroom portion of any training. Your office manager or lead dispatcher may know their job inside out, but they may not have the time, or skills to effectively teach a new hire what they need to know. In small companies you may not have a choice of who presents the material but in midsize and large companies you may want to consider having one or two dedicated trainers to present all your in-house programs. Legal and Risk Management Considerations Lastly, please consult with your legal counsel and a professional risk manager before implementing any in-house training. They will look at your program from a defensive point of view, ensuring it will stand up to scrutiny should it ever be challenged in court. Most companies can’t afford their own dedicated risk manager, but every reputable insurance producer will have a risk manager available, usually as a free service to help their clients. Ask your insurance agent what resources they have available to help your company become safer and more professional. Learn More For more information on creating an in-house training program join author and teacher Brian Riker live on Wednesday, February 12th at 11 AM Eastern for his American Towman Academy webinar entitled "Building an In-House Training Program." Don’t worry, if you miss it live. It is also available for replay at a later date.

Keeping Healthy This Winter By Randall Resch



With flu season here and catching Covid still a possibility, how can tow operators who deal with sleep deprivation and a lot of stress strengthen their immune systems to stay healthy?



We towers spend countless hours at work, responding to calls around the clock and in all conditions. It’ difficult to find time to address mental and physical needs. A well-rounded health plan fosters numerous benefits. Avoiding illness is an ongoing process that is supported by: Exercise:

Studies by the Department of Health and Aging claim that 82.5% of the workforce is overweight or obese, with 79.8% engaging in low or no physical activity. Daily schedules aren’t favorable to fitting in workouts, but some exercise is better than none if you hope to avoid heart attacks or strokes. Driving a heavy wrecker isn’t exercise. Working a wreck isn’t exercise. These activities cause excitement and stress, elevating your heart rate, but they don’t replace proper physical activity. Tragically, over 50 tow operators have died on the job while responding to collisions, driving trucks, or simply working in the yard. Sleep:

The body needs circadian recharging through consistent, uninterrupted sleep. Limited rest leads to irritability and relationship problems. Research shows that poor sleep increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. Stress:

Work stress is an unavoidable reality in our field, and it can lead to overload. Excess stress may aggravate pre-existing conditions, increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, ulcers, and mental health issues like depression or suicidal tendencies. I can’t stress enough—prolonged illnesses heighten the risk of burnout. Relaxation:

What’s that, you ask? As towers, we must learn to detach from the chaos by stepping away from work. Immerse yourself in extracurricular or family activities that have nothing to do with towing. Practice finding calm for both the mind and body. Diet:

What’s in a healthy diet? Are you scarfing down two-pound greasy burgers, several slices of pizza, a couple of candy bars, and washing it all down with energy drinks? Tow operators’ poor eating habits are often driven by time constraints, availability, and affordability. We’re notorious for consuming junk food on the go. A healthy diet includes staying hydrated. Try to drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day—not soda, coffee, or beer! Get Checked Out What’s essential for a solid health plan? Annual physicals help catch potential health problems early. I’d guess most towers haven’t had a check-up in over a year. Unfortunately, the lack of employee health care doesn’t guarantee wellness—but that’s a topic for another day. Occupational Dangers:

Workplace hazards are always close, especially on high-speed highways. Safety first—stay ahead of dangers by maintaining proper safety attitudes and awareness. Kids at Home:

Cleanliness is mandatory, especially with school-aged kids bringing home germs from the “booger farm.” Constant sanitizing is essential. Environmental Dangers:

Catching and spreading viruses is a reality, especially with tow events allowing customers to ride in tow trucks. Owners, reconsider COVID precautions—should customers ride along, or should alternate transportation be arranged? Face masks remain a personal choice. The threat of COVID and other illnesses is real. Extreme weather conditions also challenge our well-being. Bitter temperatures directly correlate with increased sickness. Stay vigilant in maintaining robust health. Don’t risk catching an illness that takes weeks to shake off. Tow bosses, if an employee says they’re sick, send them home and keep the illness from spreading.



Prioritizing health and safety keeps your team strong and your business running smoothly!

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.