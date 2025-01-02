Staying Sharp: Why Even the Most Experienced Need Refresher Training

By Brian J. Riker No matter how experienced you are, refresher training is essential. Whether it’s reviewing basic rules of the road or revisiting simple tow equipment operations like reengaging the free spool on your winches, a reminder of the fundamentals can prevent costly mistakes. As part of my consulting work, I investigate workplace incidents to uncover the root causes of injuries, damage, or other events. Almost without exception, human error is at the heart of the problem. These errors don’t always come from deliberate shortcuts—though those happen, too—but often from complacency. Over time, routine tasks can become automatic, leading even the most experienced professionals to overlook basic steps. I’ve been guilty of this myself. Most recently, while servicing a portable generator I use during extended power outages, I made an expensive mistake. The generator is dual-fuel, running on both propane and gasoline, but I’ve only ever used propane since it was new. I know the proper shutdown process: turn off the propane tank, let the fuel run out, and then switch off the key. However, without thinking, I turned off the key while the propane was still on. Realizing my error, I tried to restart it immediately, causing a massive backfire that damaged the carburetor, spark arrestor, and muffler. This costly blunder served as a vivid reminder to stay focused and mindful.



How Does This Relate to Towing? In towing, distractions are everywhere. People, wandering thoughts, or the pressure to rush to the next call can cause us to skip critical steps. That’s why routine practice in controlled environments is so important. NASCAR pit crews practice tire changes daily, firefighters drill with their equipment, and police officers regularly train at the shooting range. When tasks are practiced to the point of habit, the likelihood of missing a step during real-world execution is significantly reduced.



Back to Basics What are the basics we need to revisit? Everyday driving behaviors like stopping correctly at stop signs, understanding right-of-way at intersections, and safely merging back onto highways are often overlooked—even by seasoned towers. As professional drivers, it’s our duty to prioritize the safety of those around us by staying sharp and disciplined. This sense of responsibility extends to operating tow equipment. Proper operation includes pre-use inspections, following manufacturer guidelines, and staying within the equipment’s design limits.



A Common but Preventable Mistake One frequent issue with tow trucks—particularly flatbed or rollback carriers—is winches unexpectedly jumping into free spool. This dangerous failure is entirely preventable with disciplined operation. Start with proper maintenance, such as keeping the winch greased (if applicable) and ensuring the oil is at the correct level. For winches with adjustable free spool releases, familiarize yourself with how yours should be adjusted and check it periodically. When disengaging the free spool, always release tension on the winch cable first—forcing it to disengage can cause problems. When reengaging, avoid forcing the control back in. Instead, slowly winch out until the free spool clicks into place, stop, and then winch in while observing the control to ensure it fully reengages. Many operators skip this step, leading to unexpected free spooling that can cause damage—or worse, injury or death.



Self-Evaluation: The Key to Growth These are just a few examples of what even experienced professionals might overlook. I challenge you to pause on your next call and honestly evaluate your performance. Are there small habits or steps you’ve neglected? You may be surprised at how many opportunities there are to brush up on the basics. Honest self-assessment is one of the most effective tools for growth. It’s never too late—or too early—to refine your skills and take your professionalism to the next level.

Avoiding Bed-Lock Damages

By Randall C. Resch I arrived at the tow office early one Sunday morning enjoying that first Cup-of-Joe in our quiet mountain town. I thought I’d get some paperwork knocked out before my drivers and dispatchers came to work. But wouldn’t ya’ know it, my day was about to be ruined. I strolled the yard doing a visual inspection to see what (cars) came in Saturday night. To my shock, I gazed upon my newest carrier parked deep in the yard with no car atop its deck and no driver in sight. Something didn’t seem right, and I had that uneasy feeling as I walked closer to the carrier. I saw that the deck wasn’t seated in the stowed position but was cocked awkwardly angled with a notable tilt a few inches back from the truck’s cab. I assure you; my morning’s tranquility was immediately destroyed. You might have correctly guessed: The driver destroyed both side bed locks by either rolling out and lifting the carrier’s deck prematurely or missing stowing the deck to the stowed and ready position. Both causes creating this damage was identified only as “operator error.” For a moment, I contemplated “employee killage.” Yet a refill of coffee calmed me enough to determine if my operator wasn’t paying attention, or if re-training was necessary. Dad’s words echoed in my mind: “You don’t know until you get the facts.” Frankly, I knew it was a combination of both, especially when the last user was an experienced operator. Bend Those Locks Also referred to as “Hold Down Plates,” “Transport Plates,” “Body Locks,” or “Roller Guide Locks,” these components are named differently depending on the carrier manufacturer. The main “Cross-Mount Plate” or “Hold Down Pad” is typically located on top of and across the truck’s chassis, where body locks are usually bolted or welded in place. Body locks include a solid tapered head with additional rollers, nylon pads and associated fittings and hardware. Regardless of what makes up the entirety of the hold down system, when they’re critically bent, replacement is required and can cost well into the thousands based on the system’s complexity and shop labor. The real issue with this kind of damage isn’t just the cost or replacement—it’s the downtime and the availability of parts, which can render the carrier unusable. One tower matter-of-factly stated, “Hold-down locks are merely a formality,” adding, “The carrier can still be loaded, and cars can still be transported.” But what tow company owner, in their right mind, would accept such an ignorant stance? Enter KISS Theory Some towers describe the tow and recovery industry as boring and repetitive. When the work is approached with that mindset, operator-inflicted damage is almost inevitable. As owners, we understand that maintaining high levels of productivity and competency among our operators requires ongoing training. This is where the value of the KISS principle—“Keep it Simple, Stupid”—comes into play. It often demands setting high standards and expectations, which owners must instill through effective teaching and reinforcement. Not to question operator competency or reliability, work-related damages happen from time to time, underscoring the importance of periodic training or re-training. In this instance, my “more experienced” operator was off-loading a heavy F-350 Dually loaded with construction materials. While unloading at the yard, he admitted to raising the deck before clearing the locks. It was a simple mistake, but the loud “bang” he heard told the whole story. I did appreciate his honesty though! Easy Solutions Older carriers still in use may lack diverter valves to prevent raising the deck before moving it rearward. When it’s time for back-to-basics retraining, why not hold a short, impromptu session to demonstrate the critical steps that help avoid bending hold-down locks? Tips to Prevent Carrier Damage Follow these simple steps to avoid damage when loading, off-loading, or stowing your carrier deck: Extending the Deck (When Empty):



1. From the control station, use the “Out” lever to move the deck rearward.



2. Allow the deck to travel approximately 12 inches past the “Red” winch control knob (or the first knob) before raising the deck.



3. Once the deck has moved at least 12 inches, begin tilting it, ensuring the I-beam rail ends have cleared the deck locks. Returning the Deck to the Stowed (Level) Position:



4. After loading the vehicle onto the carrier deck, attach a topside safety chain or ratchet strap to prevent unintended rollaway incidents.



5. Secure the vehicle with an appropriate four- or eight-point tie-down system.



6. Roll the deck forward into the level position.



7. Once level, continue rolling the deck forward until it is fully stowed under the deck locks.



8. Never rest the deck directly atop the bed locks to avoid bending the underside components. Final Recommendations: A well-known carrier manufacturer’s manual advises: “Ensure the deck is in the locked position before traveling.” Add Visual Reminders



-- Install a “visual” sticker on both side rails that reads: “Slide deck until arrow aligns with first level before tilting.”

-- Paint a bright orange triangle on the side rail about two feet before the sticker passes the winch “In” control. This inexpensive addition provides a clear, visual guide for operators. Address Persistent Issues: If bent bed locks continue after these visual reminders are added, it’s time to reevaluate. Destroyed bed locks can cost thousands in lost income when the carrier is out of service for repairs. Make prevention a priority to save time and money. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.