Low Bridge: Don’t Forget ta’ Duck By Randall C. Resch A relatively new, red, Freightliner carrier was headed south on a busy San Diego County freeway loaded with one of those big, tall, UPS vans atop the carrier’s deck. Not that it mattered, but the UPS van was loaded backwards and secured only with a single J-hook and chain, with no additional safety straps or chains attached. In one of those “If it fits, it ships” moments, I’m reminded of how some carrier operators outwardly thumb their noses at safety and height restrictions. In my opinion, this seemed to be the case. The carrier made its way off-the-highway headed towards a busy area near San Diego’s International Airport. Its driver seemingly was unconcerned until it approached a 11-foot something over-hang just off the highway. Written on a bright, yellow sign mounted in a prominent location, it stated: 11-ft, 8-in. As the driver brought the carrier to a quick stop, he was wise enough not to attempt driving under the low-profile bridge, similar to the one shown in the opening photo. His decision to stop prevented costly and embarrassing damage. “Load too tall’ is a common occurrence in the tow and recovery industry. While transporting or towing oversized vehicles and equipment is often part of daily operations, towers should reconsider ignoring proper standards in favor of chasing the all-American dollar. Especially true to carrier loads, a too tall vehicle (on a carrier’s deck) is likely to “plant” under low-profile bridges or bring down sagging wires common to inner city residential areas. Dodging the Rules For obvious reasons, each state has specific height and weight restrictions for towing and transporting oversized loads and deliveries. State vehicle codes specify height limits for carrier loads and oversized transport. Towers should not only be mindful of height restrictions, but also to apply sensible response to the safety factor of a customer’s transported vehicle. For example, California Vehicle Code, Section 35250 states: “No vehicle or load shall exceed a height of 14-feet measured from the surface upon which the vehicle stands, except that a double-deck bus may not exceed a height of 14-feet, 3-inches. Any vehicle or load which exceeds a height of 13-feet, 6-inches, shall only be operated on those highways where it’s deemed to be safe by the owner of the vehicle or the entity operating the bus.” Keep in-mind, if the carrier’s operator makes it part way under the bridge causing it to become stuck, or damages the bridge, these and other considerations come into play, especially to traffic cops responding to a stuck tow truck call. If the cop investigating the incident is vehicle code savvy, they’ll likely write a citation for over-height and may include “Unsecured Vehicle” to a host of additional violations. In many states, a duly sworn police officer can initiate an impromptu tow truck inspection. Will your carrier pass an impromptu inspection? Once the tow operator signs the citation, he or she may likely be convicted of a multitude of violations. Why (you ask) does that matter? That single overload event may be the reason a tow company’s insurance provider no longer will cover a violating driver under the company’s policy if the citation generates more than three-points. Why Chance it? A simple safety reminder for towers: while overloaded transport may often go unnoticed, those who embrace the 'If it ships, it fits' mindset could find themselves job hunting after a run-in with a motor cop. Remember, a large, UPS van “sizes up” around 26-feet in length and can stand 10-feet tall. Simple math suggests that if a carrier’s deck is 42-inches tall (measured from the roadway surface to the flat of the deck), loading a UPS transporter van can measure about 13-feet tall. If you’re doing it legally and are with in “low bridge” criteria, chances are a stuck truck event won’t occur. Perhaps it’s time towers re-think their careless mindset and not be influenced by internet influencers. To that point, an easy (and smartest) way to avoid being planted under a bridge is get out your dusty tape measure and determine if the load is too tall. If you’re just wingin’ it … don’t forget ta’ duck! Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Making a Difference: The Power of Community Involvement By Brian J. Riker



With the holiday season in full swing, thoughts often turn to charity, giving, and community service. This is all great, but what about the other eleven months of the year? Do you take the opportunity to give back to the folks who support you, both personally and professionally? We all need to stop and take a moment to reflect on our position and give thanks to those around us for everything we have. Becoming involved in the local community is a great way to say thanks, promote your company, and serve your fellow man—all at the same time. Be Genuine in Your Efforts Before diving deeper, I want to caution you: be genuine with your involvement. People can easily see through shameless promotional attempts. Additionally, be careful when promoting controversial subjects. While I fully support free speech, I also understand how an innocent project can sometimes harm a reputation—personal or business. How to Get Involved in Your Community Community involvement can take many forms. Here are a few simple yet impactful ways to contribute: Volunteer to coach a little league team.

Provide food for a charity fundraiser.

Organize a “Touch-A-Truck” event for children. Personally, I volunteered as Technical Director at my local high school for many years, teaching stage lighting and live audio production to support their music and drama departments. This was some of the most fulfilling work I’ve done—helping shape kids while making art. I loved every minute of it. The promotional value was also priceless: 500+ people attending a show, with four shows per event, all seeing my truck parked front and center at the venue. Additionally, I networked with other parents and community members, many of whom were potential customers. Political Involvement: A Double-Edged Sword While potentially polarizing, political involvement is another effective way to serve your community while protecting your business. Many of us complain about local government but fail to participate. If we don’t play our part in shaping local events, do we really have the right to complain? Opportunities like serving on planning commissions, zoning boards, town councils, or school boards allow business owners to grow their influence. Local politics often have far-reaching consequences, and many national political figures start their careers locally. Your town supervisor or mayor today might become tomorrow’s Secretary of Transportation, impacting your business’s future. Include Your Team in Community Efforts Whatever way you choose to serve your community, include your entire team if they’re interested. Community involvement isn’t just for ownership or management. Employees who actively participate take pride in being servants—a highly desirable trait in our line of work. I fully support the principle of servant leadership. What better way to serve your team than by helping them help others? Balancing Family and Community Community involvement doesn’t need to be expensive or take away from precious family time. Many ways to help your local community are excellent opportunities to involve your family. These teachable moments can forever change your children’s perspective on serving neighbors. If you’re on a tight budget, don’t let that stop you from giving back. Many organizations need volunteer labor as much as financial support. You can always give your time or encourage your employees to do the same. Creative Ways to Give Back One tower in my area supports the local Humane Society by: Providing mechanical repairs for their van.

Donating abandoned items from wrecked vehicles. The shelter manager sells these items to raise cash or finds practical uses for them. Perhaps you have similar items that could become pet toys or be sold at a flea market to benefit charity. Make a Difference Today There are countless ways to become involved in your local and professional communities. No matter how small your contribution, it will make a difference. Take the first step today and know that your efforts will create a positive impact.