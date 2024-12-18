Low Bridge:  Don’t Forget ta’ Duck

Published: Wednesday, December 18, 2024
By Randall C. Resch
A relatively new, red, Freightliner carrier was headed south on a busy San Diego County freeway loaded with one of those big, tall, UPS vans atop the carrier’s deck. Not that it mattered, but the UPS van was loaded backwards and secured only with a single J-hook and chain, with no additional safety straps or chains attached.
In one of those “If it fits, it ships” moments, I’m reminded of how some carrier operators outwardly thumb their noses at safety and height restrictions. In my opinion, this seemed to be the case. The carrier made its way off-the-highway headed towards a busy area near San Diego’s International Airport. Its driver seemingly was unconcerned until it approached a 11-foot something over-hang just off the highway. Written on a bright, yellow sign mounted in a prominent location, it stated: 11-ft, 8-in.
As the driver brought the carrier to a quick stop, he was wise enough not to attempt driving under the low-profile bridge, similar to the one shown in the opening photo. His decision to stop prevented costly and embarrassing damage.
“Load too tall’ is a common occurrence in the tow and recovery industry. While transporting or towing oversized vehicles and equipment is often part of daily operations, towers should reconsider ignoring proper standards in favor of chasing the all-American dollar. Especially true to carrier loads, a too tall vehicle (on a carrier’s deck) is likely to “plant” under low-profile bridges or bring down sagging wires common to inner city residential areas.
Dodging the Rules
For obvious reasons, each state has specific height and weight restrictions for towing and transporting oversized loads and deliveries. State vehicle codes specify height limits for carrier loads and oversized transport. Towers should not only be mindful of height restrictions, but also to apply sensible response to the safety factor of a customer’s transported vehicle.
For example, California Vehicle Code, Section 35250 states: “No vehicle or load shall exceed a height of 14-feet measured from the surface upon which the vehicle stands, except that a double-deck bus may not exceed a height of 14-feet, 3-inches. Any vehicle or load which exceeds a height of 13-feet, 6-inches, shall only be operated on those highways where it’s deemed to be safe by the owner of the vehicle or the entity operating the bus.”
Keep in-mind, if the carrier’s operator makes it part way under the bridge causing it to become stuck, or damages the bridge, these and other considerations come into play, especially to traffic cops responding to a stuck tow truck call. If the cop investigating the incident is vehicle code savvy, they’ll likely write a citation for over-height and may include “Unsecured Vehicle” to a host of additional violations.
In many states, a duly sworn police officer can initiate an impromptu tow truck inspection. Will your carrier pass an impromptu inspection? Once the tow operator signs the citation, he or she may likely be convicted of a multitude of violations. Why (you ask) does that matter? That single overload event may be the reason a tow company’s insurance provider no longer will cover a violating driver under the company’s policy if the citation generates more than three-points.
Why Chance it?
A simple safety reminder for towers: while overloaded transport may often go unnoticed, those who embrace the 'If it ships, it fits' mindset could find themselves job hunting after a run-in with a motor cop.
Remember, a large, UPS van “sizes up” around 26-feet in length and can stand 10-feet tall. Simple math suggests that if a carrier’s deck is 42-inches tall (measured from the roadway surface to the flat of the deck), loading a UPS transporter van can measure about 13-feet tall. If you’re doing it legally and are with in “low bridge” criteria, chances are a stuck truck event won’t occur.
Perhaps it’s time towers re-think their careless mindset and not be influenced by internet influencers. To that point, an easy (and smartest) way to avoid being planted under a bridge is get out your dusty tape measure and determine if the load is too tall. If you’re just wingin’ it … don’t forget ta’ duck!
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.
By Brian J. Riker
With the holiday season in full swing, thoughts often turn to charity, giving, and community service. This is all great, but what about the other eleven months of the year? Do you take the opportunity to give back to the folks who support you, both personally and professionally?
We all need to stop and take a moment to reflect on our position and give thanks to those around us for everything we have. Becoming involved in the local community is a great way to say thanks, promote your company, and serve your fellow man—all at the same time.
Be Genuine in Your Efforts
Before diving deeper, I want to caution you: be genuine with your involvement. People can easily see through shameless promotional attempts. Additionally, be careful when promoting controversial subjects. While I fully support free speech, I also understand how an innocent project can sometimes harm a reputation—personal or business.
How to Get Involved in Your Community
Community involvement can take many forms. Here are a few simple yet impactful ways to contribute:
-
Volunteer to coach a little league team.
-
Provide food for a charity fundraiser.
-
Organize a “Touch-A-Truck” event for children.
Personally, I volunteered as Technical Director at my local high school for many years, teaching stage lighting and live audio production to support their music and drama departments. This was some of the most fulfilling work I’ve done—helping shape kids while making art. I loved every minute of it.
The promotional value was also priceless: 500+ people attending a show, with four shows per event, all seeing my truck parked front and center at the venue. Additionally, I networked with other parents and community members, many of whom were potential customers.
Political Involvement: A Double-Edged Sword
While potentially polarizing, political involvement is another effective way to serve your community while protecting your business. Many of us complain about local government but fail to participate. If we don’t play our part in shaping local events, do we really have the right to complain?
Opportunities like serving on planning commissions, zoning boards, town councils, or school boards allow business owners to grow their influence. Local politics often have far-reaching consequences, and many national political figures start their careers locally. Your town supervisor or mayor today might become tomorrow’s Secretary of Transportation, impacting your business’s future.
Include Your Team in Community Efforts
Whatever way you choose to serve your community, include your entire team if they’re interested. Community involvement isn’t just for ownership or management. Employees who actively participate take pride in being servants—a highly desirable trait in our line of work.
I fully support the principle of servant leadership. What better way to serve your team than by helping them help others?
Balancing Family and Community
Community involvement doesn’t need to be expensive or take away from precious family time. Many ways to help your local community are excellent opportunities to involve your family. These teachable moments can forever change your children’s perspective on serving neighbors.
If you’re on a tight budget, don’t let that stop you from giving back. Many organizations need volunteer labor as much as financial support. You can always give your time or encourage your employees to do the same.
Creative Ways to Give Back
One tower in my area supports the local Humane Society by:
The shelter manager sells these items to raise cash or finds practical uses for them. Perhaps you have similar items that could become pet toys or be sold at a flea market to benefit charity.
Make a Difference Today
There are countless ways to become involved in your local and professional communities. No matter how small your contribution, it will make a difference. Take the first step today and know that your efforts will create a positive impact.
Published: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
By Randall C. Resch
A petition on Change.org sought to make tow trucks “first responders.” The petition’s author suggested by making tow truck operators first responders, operator fatality numbers would decrease.
According to Wikipedia, “A first responder is a person with specialized training; first to arrive and provide assistance or incident resolution at an emergency scene.” There’s zero mention specific to tow trucks and tow operators being first responders. For towers thinking they’re first responders, what specialized training have you attained to deserve an official distinction?
Merits for Change
In considering merits for change, the petition’s author wrote, “Our work on the side of the road is fraught with danger. We believe that if we were universally recognized as first responders across all states, it’s a title that rightly acknowledges our role in responding to emergencies. It would engrave into people's minds more firmly to slow down and move over when they see us working.”
Attaining “title” as first responder has no bearing on a motorist’s ability to crash into parked tow trucks. SDMO isn’t new with SDMO laws more than 20-years-old. To the contrary, fatality events date back to the 1920’s.
Where’s it shown that the motoring public “recognizes” first responders as they work in dangerous on-highway environments? To motorist’s late for work, they likely never saw vehicles parked on the shoulder. For tower’s working the traffic side, they’re likely another pedestrian strike waiting to happen.
The Need for Affirmation
The motoring public doesn’t care about what shoulder side activities are going on? They’re wrapped up in phone calls, texting, or headed to activities that include another trip to the bar. How does adding a title guarantee motorists will change their dangerous practices?
The petition’s narrative stated, “We are often overlooked when it comes to being acknowledged for our role in emergency situations.” Why is it important to receive acknowledgment? Does having a “title” merely serve to boost a sense of importance?
The industry has not demonstrated a standardized or professionalized level of proficiency that would justify its designation as emergency responders. Although towers consider themselves “first responders,” most states typically don’t allow tow trucks to respond in true emergency vehicle manner.
Light-duty tow trucks are generally the last service entity called, unless “Quick Clear” is identified for unusual scenarios. Rarely is there an imperative need for tow trucks to hurry on-scene. And when “Expedite” is inserted into an emergency response, aggressive driving behaviors (by tow operators) oftentimes initiate dangerous responses. There’s no need for speeding tow trucks to arrive quickly.
Seven Key Factors Contributing to Fatalities in the Towing Industry
The towing industry's fatality history highlights repeated incidents, often tied to several recurring factors. Below are the main reasons why tow operators continue to face deadly risks:
Lack of Federal Training Standards: Apart from Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) or Motorist Assistance programs, the federal government does not require tow operators to undergo formal training for on-highway response.
Untrained Personnel on Duty: Companies frequently dispatch operators who lack proper training and experience for highway environments.
Risky Behavior in the Field: Operators often position themselves in dangerous areas, increasing their exposure to harm.
Perception of First Responder Status: Many operators see themselves as first responders, which can lead to a sense of entitlement that may encourage risky actions.
Insufficient Safety Provisions in Laws: While tow operators face significant dangers, current laws do not provide “safety exclusions” to protect them in hazardous situations. Existing regulations, such as requirements for extension lights, wheel lift restraints, and safety chains, inadvertently place operators in the path of distracted or intoxicated drivers.
Outdated Vehicle Code Laws: Current vehicle codes fail to fully acknowledge the unique dangers tow operators encounter, leaving them vulnerable on the job.
Limited Advocacy for Legislative Change: Few state associations actively lobby for amendments to laws that are crucial for improving on-highway safety for tow operators.
These factors collectively underscore the urgent need for systemic changes to enhance safety in the towing industry.
Emergency Lighting to Red and Blues
The author wrote, “Tow trucks are considered emergency vehicles and they deserve to have the red and blue lights to help see them better on the interstate.”
Deserve? Why? While red and blue lights may initiate some motorist response, 70-percent of the motoring public aren’t aware of the extent and importance of SDMO. Not all states authorize red and blues for tow trucks. That battle likely will continue for years.
Internet videos often depict tow trucks driving recklessly, with air horns blaring and sirens wailing. Imagine a scenario where tow trucks are authorized to respond with red and blue lights, but without clear rules or restrictions, further contributing to motorist confusion.
Will red and blue lights add to a tower’s false sense of security? Do color changes guarantee motorists react with appropriate slow down move over responses? Or do red and blues add to the operator’s sense of importance that leads further to dangerous driving behaviors?
Not There Yet
The industry has no regulatory standards or high-speed driver training for emergency response. While tow companies strive to be professional, the industry itself lacks standards, guidelines, rules and regulations. Because we lack formalization or accreditation, being “first responder” isn’t earned. Instead of working together to develop standardization and professionalism, associations fight the wrong battles trying to out-do each other versus working together.
Blaming the internet, we’ve watched the industry degrade its presence through acts of (price) gouging, vehicle theft, illegal business practices, drugs in the work environment, lack of rules, etc. So called content creators, social media influencers, and internet sensations post videos displaying open acts of defiance and dangerous practices to generate “likes” and “followers.”
I’m not influenced by industry personalities who showcase intentional acts of over-loading, ignoring safety gear, or other unsafe tow and recovery practices. The whole of the industry needs change.
Although the petition (at face value) seems well-intended, the title of “first responder” likely won’t be handed to the industry until changes are made from within. While this narrative may seem a harsh reality, a professional industry doesn’t thumb its nose to what’s appropriate and safe.
