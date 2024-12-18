Digital Edition
Roadzen Partners with Motive for Fleet Roadside Assistance
Water Recovery Helps Crack 42 Year Missing Persons Case
A recovery discovered to be a part of a 42-year-old missing persons case.
Petition for Change?
Should towers be officially recognized as first responders?
Patriotic Pride: Soldiers, Flames, and the Flag on Wheels!
Striking design blending patriotism and artistry.
Universal Repositioning Wheel
Versatile, space-saving automotive repositioning wheel.
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 21-23, 2024
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 23-25, 2025
TowXpo
Dallas/Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
June 26-28, 2025
ShopXpo
Fort Worth, TX.
June 27-28, 2025
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing December 18 - December 24, 2024

Low Bridge:  Don’t Forget ta’ Duck

Low Bridge 2 PIC 41499

By Randall C. Resch

A relatively new, red, Freightliner carrier was headed south on a busy San Diego County freeway loaded with one of those big, tall, UPS vans atop the carrier’s deck. Not that it mattered, but the UPS van was loaded backwards and secured only with a single J-hook and chain, with no additional safety straps or chains attached.

In one of those “If it fits, it ships” moments, I’m reminded of how some carrier operators outwardly thumb their noses at safety and height restrictions. In my opinion, this seemed to be the case. The carrier made its way off-the-highway headed towards a busy area near San Diego’s International Airport. Its driver seemingly was unconcerned until it approached a 11-foot something over-hang just off the highway. Written on a bright, yellow sign mounted in a prominent location, it stated: 11-ft, 8-in.

As the driver brought the carrier to a quick stop, he was wise enough not to attempt driving under the low-profile bridge, similar to the one shown in the opening photo. His decision to stop prevented costly and embarrassing damage.

“Load too tall’ is a common occurrence in the tow and recovery industry. While transporting or towing oversized vehicles and equipment is often part of daily operations, towers should reconsider ignoring proper standards in favor of chasing the all-American dollar. Especially true to carrier loads, a too tall vehicle (on a carrier’s deck) is likely to “plant” under low-profile bridges or bring down sagging wires common to inner city residential areas.

Dodging the Rules

For obvious reasons, each state has specific height and weight restrictions for towing and transporting oversized loads and deliveries. State vehicle codes specify height limits for carrier loads and oversized transport. Towers should not only be mindful of height restrictions, but also to apply sensible response to the safety factor of a customer’s transported vehicle.

For example, California Vehicle Code, Section 35250 states: “No vehicle or load shall exceed a height of 14-feet measured from the surface upon which the vehicle stands, except that a double-deck bus may not exceed a height of 14-feet, 3-inches. Any vehicle or load which exceeds a height of 13-feet, 6-inches, shall only be operated on those highways where it’s deemed to be safe by the owner of the vehicle or the entity operating the bus.”

Keep in-mind, if the carrier’s operator makes it part way under the bridge causing it to become stuck, or damages the bridge, these and other considerations come into play, especially to traffic cops responding to a stuck tow truck call. If the cop investigating the incident is vehicle code savvy, they’ll likely write a citation for over-height and may include “Unsecured Vehicle” to a host of additional violations.

In many states, a duly sworn police officer can initiate an impromptu tow truck inspection. Will your carrier pass an impromptu inspection? Once the tow operator signs the citation, he or she may likely be convicted of a multitude of violations. Why (you ask) does that matter? That single overload event may be the reason a tow company’s insurance provider no longer will cover a violating driver under the company’s policy if the citation generates more than three-points.

Why Chance it?

A simple safety reminder for towers: while overloaded transport may often go unnoticed, those who embrace the 'If it ships, it fits' mindset could find themselves job hunting after a run-in with a motor cop.

Remember, a large, UPS van “sizes up” around 26-feet in length and can stand 10-feet tall. Simple math suggests that if a carrier’s deck is 42-inches tall (measured from the roadway surface to the flat of the deck), loading a UPS transporter van can measure about 13-feet tall. If you’re doing it legally and are with in “low bridge” criteria, chances are a stuck truck event won’t occur.

Perhaps it’s time towers re-think their careless mindset and not be influenced by internet influencers. To that point, an easy (and smartest) way to avoid being planted under a bridge is get out your dusty tape measure and determine if the load is too tall. If you’re just wingin’ it … don’t forget ta’ duck!   

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.



FTC Excludes Towing Industry from New “Junk Fee” Rule

Published: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

In a major win for the towing and recovery industry, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has officially released its “Junk Fee” rule, which notably excludes the towing sector. This decision, driven by the relentless advocacy of the Towing and Recovery Association of America (TRAA), spares the industry from pricing regulations that could have had wide-ranging implications.

Initially, the proposed rule took an "industry-neutral" stance, potentially impacting nearly all business transactions. However, after receiving substantial pushback, including from the towing industry, the FTC narrowed its focus to live event ticketing and short-term rentals. TRAA’s thorough response to the FTC, which the agency cited twice, was instrumental in achieving this outcome.

TRAA’s efforts included submitting an official response to FTC Chair Lina Khan, organizing meetings with FTC commissioners, and securing bipartisan Congressional support. These actions led to a Congressional letter urging the FTC to exclude the towing industry and pro-industry language in a key appropriations report for Fiscal Year 2025.

While this outcome is a victory, TRAA anticipates further challenges and remains committed to protecting the industry. 

Source: TRAA Press Release



Special thanks to Alyssa Ring, Director of Federal Government Affairs at Tremont Strategies Group (TSG), for her exceptional leadership and unwavering advocacy in guiding TRAA through this monumental achievement.

Keagan Spencer with his fiancée and two children.

Driver Sentenced in Crash That Killed Michigan Towman

Published: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

A 19-year-old who struck and killed Hastings, Michigan tow truck driver Keagan Spencer in November 2023 was sentenced Monday morning. Payton Ferris pleaded “no contest” to misdemeanor charges and received two years of probation, mandatory counseling, and 500 hours of community service. Ferris will face one year in jail if probation is violated and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine plus restitution for Spencer’s funeral costs.

Ferris’ driver’s license was suspended for a year, and he must complete all available distracted and safe driving classes. The judge warned that any traffic infraction would violate his probation.

The sentencing came after emotional statements from Spencer’s family, who criticized the punishment as too lenient.

Spencer was killed while towing vehicles on M-6 near Kraft when he stopped on the median. His death has fueled support for the Slow Down! Move Over movement, which advocates for roadside safety.

Spencer’s family has also been pushing for “Keagan’s Law,” a bill that would allow tow trucks to use blue flashing lights at emergency scenes. Keegan's father Matt Spencer has spoken to lawmakers in Michigan and Washington, D.C., urging them to take action to prevent future tragedies.

Source: https://www.wzzm13.com

Tow Truck Crash Leaves Small Business in Ruins

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024

A small business in Apex, North Carolina was left in shambles after a stolen tow truck plowed into the building, capping off a violent series of crimes. The chaos began just after 9:30 a.m., when the suspect assaulted two individuals before stealing the tow truck from Apex Inspection Service.

Apex Police reported that the crime spree started at a nearby Circle K, where the suspect attacked one person and fled the scene. Shortly afterward, they assaulted another individual and hijacked a flatbed tow truck. The suspect drove the stolen vehicle into Apex Coins and Currency, a business that housed guns and money. Fortunately, no one was inside the shop at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews worked throughout the day to clear debris, but the building has been condemned. Police continue to monitor the site as investigations unfold. 

Source: https://www.wral.com

Roadzen Partners with Motive for Fleet Roadside Assistance

Published: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Roadzen Inc., a leader in AI-driven mobility and insurance solutions, has announced a major partnership with Motive, one of the largest AI-powered fleet management platforms. This collaboration will provide over one million vehicles in Motive’s customer network with access to emergency roadside assistance and towing services.

The National Automobile Club (NAC), a division of Roadzen, will offer these services on a per-incident basis, eliminating monthly fees and providing significant savings for Motive customers. Motive, known for its integrated operations platform, serves over 120,000 businesses across transportation, logistics, construction, and other industries. These services span industries in the U.S. and globally, covering urban and remote locations.

“By integrating AI with Motive’s fleet platform, we’re enhancing safety and operational efficiency,” said Roadzen CEO Rohan Malhotra. Starting December 16, customers can access the service through Motive’s Driver App. This partnership underscores the transformative potential of AI in fleet management and driver safety.

For more information, visit Roadzen.ai or gomotive.com.

Source: https://www.kron4.com

Diesel Prices See Largest Drop of 2024

Published: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

The U.S. average diesel price fell 8.2 cents to $3.458 per gallon for the week ending Dec. 9, marking the largest weekly decline of the year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Diesel is now 52.9 cents cheaper than the same week in 2023, offering relief to the transportation industry.

California led year-over-year price declines, dropping 74.4 cents to $4.623 per gallon, though it remains the most expensive state for diesel. The Rocky Mountain region recorded the steepest weekly drop at 10.2 cents, lowering its average to $3.329 per gallon, a 72-cent decline compared to last year.

Regional highlights include:

  • East Coast: Prices fell 6.2 cents to $3.535. The Lower Atlantic saw the steepest drop at 7.5 cents, bringing its average to $3.432.
  • Midwest: A 9.6-cent decline brought prices to $3.425, down 47.5 cents from last year.
  • Gulf Coast: The lowest national average of $3.130 reflected a 9.7-cent weekly decline, 51 cents less year over year.

The national gasoline average remains pending. Diesel’s sharp drop continues to ease costs for logistics operators as year-end approaches.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com

Cummins to Pay $2 Billion in Emissions Settlement

Published: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Cummins Inc. will pay $2 billion to settle a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into allegations of using defeat devices in Ram pickup truck engines. While the Columbus, Indiana-based company admitted no wrongdoing, it will pay a record $1.675 billion civil penalty under the Clean Air Act and allocate $325 million for pollution mitigation.

The DOJ alleges that defeat devices—software or parts bypassing emissions controls—were installed in 630,000 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks from model years 2013 to 2019. Additional emissions violations were tied to 330,000 trucks from model years 2019 to 2023. These devices reportedly caused excessive nitrogen oxide emissions, potentially leading to long-term respiratory health issues, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Cummins emphasized its cooperation during a four-year review involving the Environmental Protection Agency, California regulators, and federal officials. The company stated there was no evidence of bad faith by its employees.

The settlement will impact Cummins’ fourth-quarter earnings, with $1.93 billion in payments expected by mid-2024. Despite the financial hit, Cummins reported strong Q3 2023 results, including $656 million in net income, up from $400 million the previous year, and $8.4 billion in revenue, a 15% year-over-year increase.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com

Tow Company Owner Charged in Alleged Car Theft Scheme

Published: Monday, December 09, 2024

A towing company owner from Rensselaer, New York has been charged with using his business to steal and sell vehicles from parking lots across the area, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday.

John F. Rivers, 43, owner of Rivers Asset Recovery, faces multiple felony charges, including grand larceny and scheme to defraud, for allegedly stealing 17 vehicles valued at $230,000 over nearly two years. Investigators revealed that Rivers used his towing contracts with local businesses to remove cars from parking lots, later selling them to scrapyards or used car dealerships without notifying their rightful owners.

State law mandates towing companies notify vehicle owners within five days and hold cars for 30 days before claiming titles. However, Rivers allegedly bypassed these regulations, selling cars within days of towing. Some owners who sought to reclaim their vehicles were ignored or faced exorbitant demands—up to $1,000 per day.

The scheme targeted parking lots at locations such as Walmart in Latham, Hannaford in Albany, and Home Depot in Rensselaer. Of the stolen vehicles, 12 were sold to used car dealers, while five ended up in scrapyards.

Rivers could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Source: https://www.msn.com

Water Recovery Helps Crack 42 Year Missing Persons Case 

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024

427426255 880682570731679 6543635635272285249 n 6c9c4

By George L. Nitti

In February, Woolard’s Automotive & Towing of Washington, N.C., was requested to recover a vehicle that was later discovered to be a part of a 42-year-old missing persons case involving 3 men who had disappeared after leaving a bar. 

The investigator who discovered the vehicle had rigged a boogie board with sonar and did a scan on Jake’s Creek.  

Owner Mike Woolard said, “A guy contacted one of our local dive team members, Scotty Rose Jr, with information he had gathered on possible whereabouts of this vehicle. He is a person who does cold case searches that are near water, or so I was told.” 

The Divers found what appeared to be a "Chevrolet car" in approximately 12 to 14 feet of water, triggering Woolard’s to bring their 2023 Kenworth W900/Jerr-Dan 50/60 Rotator to assist with trying to remove it.  

After initially hooking up to the deteriorated drive shaft, according to Woolard, “the dive team discovered bones, leading to a decision to dredge the entire creek, encompassing nearly 3.5 gallons of water.” 

The plan was to damn up with a temporary bulkhead the opening that flowed into the Pamilco River and then pump the creek out. Woolard’s was instrumental in the dredging process, using their rotator and another wrecker to connect winch line and pump water from the creek.  

“The Jerr-Dan Rotator and light duty wrecker were used to clothesline the pump hoses to prevent them from laying on the bottom and sucking dirt,” said Woolard.  

At one point, Woolard’s discovered more water flowing back into the creek. 

Woolard said, “The pumps were making great headway until around 3:30 a.m., when one corner bulkhead sheet gave in as the water from the river ate its way around the corner.” 

After a construction team resolved the problem, a majority of the pond was successfully pumped dry and a forensic team and SBI personnel did a walking search for car parts and human remains. Once the car was cleared, Woolard’s went in to rig the car for lifting. 

Woolard said, “We all hoped that what we hooked to was still structurally strong enough to handle the pull and lift. Up it came as everyone held their breath. I brought it over the rail and under powerlines to swing around, then set it down on the back of our rollback. This was a great sigh of relief to everyone involved.” 

A 36 hour plus marathon (plus clean up the next day) finally culminated. “There were times I myself was becoming doubtful that we actually were going to pull this off but family members were there all-daywatching everyone involved and praying for closure. So no matter what was needed, we were going to do everything possible to make sure we succeeded.” 

The Holmes Tree in Action 

Published: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

holmes1 e790a
By George L. Nitti

Frank’s Towing and Recovery, a small, family-owned towing company named after the owners’ 75-pound pit bull, Frank, recently showcased a challenging recovery involving a Holmes Tree maneuver on Mercer Island in Washington State. The task involved a 20-foot U-Haul box truck hanging on a narrow driveway, dangerously close to damaging a million-dollar home. 

The recovery was led by Daniel Lovlock, lead operator and co-owner, with support from his wife and co-owner, Claire. Daniel and Claire documented the operation in a YouTube video, with Claire shooting the video while Daniel narrated the step-by-step process that demonstrated his problem-solving skills and precision under pressure. 

The Recovery 

Movers had rented the U-Haul to navigate the tight driveway leading to their new home, but the rear wheels became wedged on large rocks along the driveway’s edge. The truck was teetering dangerously, its rear axle grounded, and one wheel deflated. 

“This was a high-stakes situation,” Claire explained. “The truck wasn’t just stuck—it was inches away from tipping into the side of the house.” 

Daniel set to work with their 2023 Ram 5500 wrecker equipped with a Jerr-Dan MPL40, employing the Holmes Tree technique, which uses trees as anchor points for winching. Initially, Daniel selected a tree he thought provided the best angle, but after reassessing, he realized it wouldn’t offer the necessary leverage. 

“You have to be willing to adapt,” Daniel said. “Rigging is key to success, and sometimes that means rethinking your approach.” 

Daniel began with a "pick-and-pull" maneuver, using the boom and winch in tandem to gradually lift the truck. Standing close to the wrecker, he kept a hand on the vehicle to feel for any movement or shifting that could compromise safety. 

“You want to feel the truck,” he explained. “If it starts sliding, you need to react immediately.” 

When the initial pull didn’t achieve the desired result, Daniel transitioned to a second tree to adjust the angle and lift the truck’s rear wheels. This intermediate step freed the U-Haul from its rocky perch and positioned it for the final pull. 

“Sometimes things don’t work out as planned,” Daniel noted. “But this couldn’t have gone more perfectly.” 

For the last stage, Daniel used a third tree to create a slight sideways pull combined with a backward lift. He employed a technique learned early in his career: letting the hydraulic boom handle part of the tension instead of relying solely on the winch. 

“With the winch tight, I let the hydraulics take over,” he explained. “It’s a smooth way to transfer tension and control the vehicle’s movement.” 

The truck popped free as planned, and Daniel transitioned to guiding it off the driveway without further incident. 

A Collaborative Effort 

Claire highlighted the teamwork involved in their recoveries. “Daniel is the technical expert, but we both play critical roles. I manage the setup and ensure the scene is safe for everyone.” 

Frank’s Towing has quickly built a reputation for tackling challenging jobs with professionalism and ingenuity. Claire credits their success to Daniel’s commitment to learning and innovation, noting that he often draws inspiration from YouTube tutorials and formal training courses. 

“We started small, but we’re growing,” she said. “Jobs like this showcase what we’re capable of, and it’s rewarding to help people in tough situations.” 

With the U-Haul safely removed and the expensive home undamaged, the day ended on a high note. “The house was safe, the truck was safe, and everyone walked away happy,” Daniel said. 

Michigan Multi-Crash Cleanup After Fatal Pile-Up 

Published: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

cover e4d45
By George L. Nitti

As dawn broke over a Michigan highway, the scent of burned metal permeated the wreckage from a violent pile-up that had taken several lives. The incident, which occurred just before midnight on a Saturday, began when a semi-truck crashed into a line of vehicles stopped on the highway. The vehicles had been halted temporarily by Consumers Power and Michigan State Police to allow power lines to be moved safely across the roadway. But as traffic was set to resume, a semi barreled down the road, colliding with multiple cars, creating a devastating chain reaction. 

The semi-truck burst into flames upon impact, with its trailer—loaded with bananas en route from Delaware to the Myers Distribution Center in Lansing, MI—completely consumed by fire.  

The emergency call for recovery went out at 4:00 a.m., and two lead operators from Lansing-based PJ’s Towing, along with Randy’s Towing from Fowlerville, MI, responded with a massive fleet to begin the arduous 12-hour cleanup process. In total, six flatbeds, two rotators, industrial carriers, and a skid steer with a grapple bucket were deployed to handle the debris. 

Working under the guidance of the Michigan State Police, PJ’s Towing and its team undertook the somber task of extracting vehicles, including one trapped beneath the trailer. This initial extraction was necessary for firefighters to use the Jaws of Life to free the victims. “We brought out our heavy equipment and started coordinating efforts with Randy’s Towing to clear the debris,” said PJ Daly, owner of PJ’s Towing and Recovery.  

“It was one of the toughest scenes we’ve worked on,” Daly reflected, adding that while there were no technical challenges, the scope of the debris required careful disposal and handling.  

Once the accident scene was cleared, the towing companies transported the damaged vehicles to the Michigan State Police post for further investigation. Hazmat teams were also called to the scene to manage fluids and other contaminants on the roadway, while the Michigan Department of Transportation repaired damaged guardrails. 

Despite the grim circumstances, the towing crews remain proud of their work. “Our team did a fantastic job, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Daly said. 

Making a Difference: The Power of Community Involvement

Published: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

communityservice2 6eb52

By Brian J. Riker

With the holiday season in full swing, thoughts often turn to charity, giving, and community service. This is all great, but what about the other eleven months of the year? Do you take the opportunity to give back to the folks who support you, both personally and professionally?

We all need to stop and take a moment to reflect on our position and give thanks to those around us for everything we have. Becoming involved in the local community is a great way to say thanks, promote your company, and serve your fellow man—all at the same time.

Be Genuine in Your Efforts

Before diving deeper, I want to caution you: be genuine with your involvement. People can easily see through shameless promotional attempts. Additionally, be careful when promoting controversial subjects. While I fully support free speech, I also understand how an innocent project can sometimes harm a reputation—personal or business.

How to Get Involved in Your Community

Community involvement can take many forms. Here are a few simple yet impactful ways to contribute:

  • Volunteer to coach a little league team.

  • Provide food for a charity fundraiser.

  • Organize a “Touch-A-Truck” event for children.

Personally, I volunteered as Technical Director at my local high school for many years, teaching stage lighting and live audio production to support their music and drama departments. This was some of the most fulfilling work I’ve done—helping shape kids while making art. I loved every minute of it.

The promotional value was also priceless: 500+ people attending a show, with four shows per event, all seeing my truck parked front and center at the venue. Additionally, I networked with other parents and community members, many of whom were potential customers.

Political Involvement: A Double-Edged Sword

While potentially polarizing, political involvement is another effective way to serve your community while protecting your business. Many of us complain about local government but fail to participate. If we don’t play our part in shaping local events, do we really have the right to complain?

Opportunities like serving on planning commissions, zoning boards, town councils, or school boards allow business owners to grow their influence. Local politics often have far-reaching consequences, and many national political figures start their careers locally. Your town supervisor or mayor today might become tomorrow’s Secretary of Transportation, impacting your business’s future.

Include Your Team in Community Efforts

Whatever way you choose to serve your community, include your entire team if they’re interested. Community involvement isn’t just for ownership or management. Employees who actively participate take pride in being servants—a highly desirable trait in our line of work.

I fully support the principle of servant leadership. What better way to serve your team than by helping them help others?

Balancing Family and Community

Community involvement doesn’t need to be expensive or take away from precious family time. Many ways to help your local community are excellent opportunities to involve your family. These teachable moments can forever change your children’s perspective on serving neighbors.

If you’re on a tight budget, don’t let that stop you from giving back. Many organizations need volunteer labor as much as financial support. You can always give your time or encourage your employees to do the same.

Creative Ways to Give Back

One tower in my area supports the local Humane Society by:

  • Providing mechanical repairs for their van.

  • Donating abandoned items from wrecked vehicles.

The shelter manager sells these items to raise cash or finds practical uses for them. Perhaps you have similar items that could become pet toys or be sold at a flea market to benefit charity.

Make a Difference Today

There are countless ways to become involved in your local and professional communities. No matter how small your contribution, it will make a difference. Take the first step today and know that your efforts will create a positive impact.

Petition for Change?

Published: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Petition for Change Pic 6ae86
By Randall C. Resch                                    

A petition on Change.org sought to make tow trucks “first responders.” The petition’s author suggested by making tow truck operators first responders, operator fatality numbers would decrease.

According to Wikipedia, “A first responder is a person with specialized training; first to arrive and provide assistance or incident resolution at an emergency scene.” There’s zero mention specific to tow trucks and tow operators being first responders. For towers thinking they’re first responders, what specialized training have you attained to deserve an official distinction?

Merits for Change

In considering merits for change, the petition’s author wrote, “Our work on the side of the road is fraught with danger. We believe that if we were universally recognized as first responders across all states, it’s a title that rightly acknowledges our role in responding to emergencies. It would engrave into people's minds more firmly to slow down and move over when they see us working.”

Attaining “title” as first responder has no bearing on a motorist’s ability to crash into parked tow trucks. SDMO isn’t new with SDMO laws more than 20-years-old. To the contrary, fatality events date back to the 1920’s.

Where’s it shown that the motoring public “recognizes” first responders as they work in dangerous on-highway environments? To motorist’s late for work, they likely never saw vehicles parked on the shoulder. For tower’s working the traffic side, they’re likely another pedestrian strike waiting to happen.

The Need for Affirmation

The motoring public doesn’t care about what shoulder side activities are going on? They’re wrapped up in phone calls, texting, or headed to activities that include another trip to the bar. How does adding a title guarantee motorists will change their dangerous practices?

The petition’s narrative stated, “We are often overlooked when it comes to being acknowledged for our role in emergency situations.” Why is it important to receive acknowledgment? Does having a “title” merely serve to boost a sense of importance?

The industry has not demonstrated a standardized or professionalized level of proficiency that would justify its designation as emergency responders. Although towers consider themselves “first responders,” most states typically don’t allow tow trucks to respond in true emergency vehicle manner.

Light-duty tow trucks are generally the last service entity called, unless “Quick Clear” is identified for unusual scenarios. Rarely is there an imperative need for tow trucks to hurry on-scene. And when “Expedite” is inserted into an emergency response, aggressive driving behaviors (by tow operators) oftentimes initiate dangerous responses. There’s no need for speeding tow trucks to arrive quickly.

Seven Key Factors Contributing to Fatalities in the Towing Industry

The towing industry's fatality history highlights repeated incidents, often tied to several recurring factors. Below are the main reasons why tow operators continue to face deadly risks:

Lack of Federal Training Standards: Apart from Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) or Motorist Assistance programs, the federal government does not require tow operators to undergo formal training for on-highway response.

Untrained Personnel on Duty: Companies frequently dispatch operators who lack proper training and experience for highway environments.

Risky Behavior in the Field: Operators often position themselves in dangerous areas, increasing their exposure to harm.

Perception of First Responder Status: Many operators see themselves as first responders, which can lead to a sense of entitlement that may encourage risky actions.

Insufficient Safety Provisions in Laws: While tow operators face significant dangers, current laws do not provide “safety exclusions” to protect them in hazardous situations. Existing regulations, such as requirements for extension lights, wheel lift restraints, and safety chains, inadvertently place operators in the path of distracted or intoxicated drivers.

Outdated Vehicle Code Laws: Current vehicle codes fail to fully acknowledge the unique dangers tow operators encounter, leaving them vulnerable on the job.

Limited Advocacy for Legislative Change: Few state associations actively lobby for amendments to laws that are crucial for improving on-highway safety for tow operators.

These factors collectively underscore the urgent need for systemic changes to enhance safety in the towing industry.

Emergency Lighting to Red and Blues

The author wrote, “Tow trucks are considered emergency vehicles and they deserve to have the red and blue lights to help see them better on the interstate.”

Deserve? Why? While red and blue lights may initiate some motorist response, 70-percent of the motoring public aren’t aware of the extent and importance of SDMO. Not all states authorize red and blues for tow trucks. That battle likely will continue for years.

Internet videos often depict tow trucks driving recklessly, with air horns blaring and sirens wailing. Imagine a scenario where tow trucks are authorized to respond with red and blue lights, but without clear rules or restrictions, further contributing to motorist confusion.

Will red and blue lights add to a tower’s false sense of security? Do color changes guarantee motorists react with appropriate slow down move over responses? Or do red and blues add to the operator’s sense of importance that leads further to dangerous driving behaviors?

Not There Yet

The industry has no regulatory standards or high-speed driver training for emergency response. While tow companies strive to be professional, the industry itself lacks standards, guidelines, rules and regulations. Because we lack formalization or accreditation, being “first responder” isn’t earned. Instead of working together to develop standardization and professionalism, associations fight the wrong battles trying to out-do each other versus working together.

Blaming the internet, we’ve watched the industry degrade its presence through acts of (price) gouging, vehicle theft, illegal business practices, drugs in the work environment, lack of rules, etc. So called content creators, social media influencers, and internet sensations post videos displaying open acts of defiance and dangerous practices to generate “likes” and “followers.”

I’m not influenced by industry personalities who showcase intentional acts of over-loading, ignoring safety gear, or other unsafe tow and recovery practices. The whole of the industry needs change.

Although the petition (at face value) seems well-intended, the title of “first responder” likely won’t be handed to the industry until changes are made from within. While this narrative may seem a harsh reality, a professional industry doesn’t thumb its nose to what’s appropriate and safe.    

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

 

Patriotic Pride: Soldiers, Flames, and the Flag on Wheels!

Published: Thursday, December 12, 2024

eblastphotoandcover 7f7f1
By George L. Nitti 

At the 2024 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Cecil Burrowes once again showcased his exceptional talent, earning first place in the light-duty wrecker category for his breathtaking flag-themed design. The truck, owned by Matthew Bonomo of Nonstop Towing, located in Freeport, New York, stood out among competitors with its striking grayscale American flag, intricate airbrushed flames and skulls of soldiers roaming the field of battle.  

Inspiration Behind the Design 

For this project, Bonomo wanted something bold yet clean, combining a grayscale American flag with Burrowes' signature ghost flames. “The idea came after the Star Wars themed design we did,” said Burrowes. “Matt wanted the gray-tone flag with flames over it, inspired by other trucks we’ve done for him, like his flatbeds and heavy-duty vehicles with purple ghost flames.” 

Burrowes carefully balanced the artistic elements, ensuring the flag and flames complemented each other. The subtlety of the flag was another standout feature. At first glance, many attendees didn’t notice it, but as they stepped back and observed the interplay of light and shadow, the stars and stripes emerged through the layers of flames. “It’s not your typical flag-themed truck,” Burrowes noted. “A lot of patriotic designs are very bold and in your face, but this one is understated. That’s why people are drawn to it—it’s unique and commands a closer look.”

On the unit's storage boxes, lifelike images of soldiers in the field of battle are found - with a haunting twist: their faces are replaced with skulls. Burrowes said. “We found reference photos online, photos of real soldiers in action,” Burrowes explained. “Then we edited them, adding the skeleton faces while keeping everything else lifelike." The result was realistic yet surreal—these skeletal soldiers appear to roam the fields, creating a powerful visual impact. 

Crafting Perfection 

The truck’s design process took about three weeks, a testament to Burrowes’ precision and dedication. Unlike the complex, multicolored Star Wars truck, this design focused solely on shades of black and gray. “The Star Wars truck was intricate because I had to create every color to match the characters,” Burrowes explained. “This one was simpler but still required careful attention to tones and blending.” 

The execution was flawless. “Everything went perfectly, from start to finish,” he said. “There are usually small issues like tape pulling off paint, but not this time. The truck came out nearly perfect.” 

Winning the Prize 

The truck’s unique design and impeccable presentation earned it top honors in Baltimore. According to Burrowes, the judging was thorough and fair. “Matt felt this was one of the best-judged shows he’s seen,” Burrowes shared. “Everything about the truck met the requirements, and the simplicity of the design resonated with people.” 

Burrowes also had two other trucks he airbrushed at the show, including a flatbed that placed second in its category. Burrowes said, “The flatbed’s design featured a skull wearing a hat with a bullet in its mouth, set against a similar grayscale flag backdrop.” 

Looking Ahead 

Burrowes sees potential for expanding excitement around the Towman Exposition. He’s proposed featuring behind-the-scenes footage and stories of trucks being prepped for the show. “It’s about capturing the journey,” he said. “People put so much effort into these trucks, and sharing their stories would bring more attention and engagement to the event.” 

The Artist’s Journey 

Originally from Jamaica, Burrowes has been living in New York since 1985. His journey from the West Indies to becoming a master airbrush artist is as inspiring as the designs he creates. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and ability to bring client visions to life, Burrowes continues to set the standard in the industry. 

As 2025 approaches, Burrowes is already looking forward to new challenges and opportunities to push the boundaries of airbrush artistry. With a track record of turning tow trucks into show-stopping masterpieces, one thing is certain: the road ahead is paved with creativity and success. 

Driven to Win: Payne’s Award-Winning Flatbed  

Published: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

hoodmom 8183d
By George L. Nitti

Payne’s Towing and Recovery recently captured first place in the highly competitive Carrier Class at the 2024 Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore. Their custom-designed flatbed, a 2025 Kenworth T280 with an NRC 20TV bed, stood out among 31 competitors, showcasing the company’s commitment to perfection. 

The Road to Baltimore 

Kevin Payne shared how the truck evolved into its prize-winning form. After ordering the base truck through New England Wrecker Sales, Payne’s team took charge of the customizations. They added features like fiberglass fenders, splatter-painted toolboxes, LED lighting enhancements, and a meticulous hand-painted pinstripe design. 

The vibrant orange stripes, a hallmark of Payne’s fleet, are accented by detailed pinstriping, expertly applied by hand to complement the truck’s sleek, black body. The pink ribbon on the hood, a heartfelt tribute to Kevin and his brother’s late mother who passed away from breast cancer, adds an emotional layer to the truck's story. 

“We wanted something that stood out but also reflected who we are as a family and as a business,” said Kevin Payne. 

The Art of Presentation 

Much of the truck’s visual appeal comes from the work of Illusion Wraps, a Fredericksburg-based company known for their exceptional graphics. In just three days, they brought the truck’s bold yet polished look to life. The Payne team further personalized the truck by hand-painting pinstriping and custom French dragon boards, which frame the design elegantly. 

The LED lighting, including globe lights along the frame rail, adds a dynamic touch, particularly during nighttime showcases. With tinted glass and a steel bed tailored for medium-duty towing, the truck embodies a seamless blend of aesthetics and functionality. 

Behind the Win 

The award-winning flatbed reflects Payne’s emphasis on attention to detail. "We went a little above and beyond," Kevin remarked. "From the custom work to the overall presentation, it was a team effort. We finished the final touches around 5 a.m. on Thursday, then hit the road at 6 a.m. to Baltimore." 

This isn’t the first time Payne’s has been in the spotlight. Since the business was founded in 2004, the company has earned a reputation for their standout fleet and award-winning graphics. 

With a fleet that includes three rotators, four rollbacks, and various specialty vehicles, Payne’s Towing and Recovery continues to set the bar for eye-catching graphics that wow spectators and fellow towers alike. 

Old Faithful on the Road 

Published: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

yellowstone2 de5ed
By George L. Nitti

In the heart of Yellowstone National Park, Zachary Pickering, owner of Yellowstone Towing and Repair, has recently rolled out a new addition to his fleet that’s a mobile homage to the region’s rugged beauty and heritage: a 2024 Kenworth 990 with a rotator made by Custom Built. Dubbed “Old Faithful,” which is named after the iconic geyser, the rotator blends Yellowstone’s natural allure with the company's commitment to family legacy and quality service. 

“Normally, I don’t go for wraps,” Pickering explained. “They’re expensive, and they often don’t last as long as other finishes. But with this truck, we wanted something that would stand out, especially because it’s often in the park where tourists from all over the world visit. We wanted it to look really cool—something that connects with the landscape and captures the feeling of running alongside the bison and the buffaloes.” 

The wrap’s design came from Pickering himself, a fourth-generation operator of the family business, who also has a background in communications and design. Using Adobe InDesign, he developed a subtle yet striking visual that merges the company’s bold spirit with the majestic simplicity of the park.  

The truck’s wrap also features a large compass, a symbol of exploration and guidance—a fitting image for a towing company that often ventures into challenging terrains to assist with recoveries. “I didn’t want to just do mountains and trees like some other companies,” Pickering explained. “The compass was my second choice, but it felt like the right choice, representing going where no one else has been.” 

Operating from their main headquarters in Idaho Falls and several other locations, Yellowstone Towing serves I-15, Highway 20, and the winding roads within and around Yellowstone Park. “In the summer, we’re in the park nearly every day,” Pickering said. “And we’re there to help when the park’s towing services need backup, like when we helped recover a camper 750 feet down a mountain. Sometimes, we even coordinate with Blackhawks for tricky rescues.” 

Behind Old Faithful’s eye-catching design is also a commitment to quality. The truck is a custom-built rotator from Custom Built, a family-operated business in Pennsylvania that, like Yellowstone Towing, prioritizes quality and craftsmanship. “They’re all-American made, with everything built in-house,” Pickering noted. “We love that they’re family-run, like us.” 

Through thoughtful design, heritage, and a connection to Yellowstone’s wilderness, Pickering has crafted more than just a tow truck—he’s created a symbol that resonates with family, nature, and the spirit of adventure. 

Universal Repositioning Wheel

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024
guniwheel 40a50
The GUNI® Wheel X is a revolutionary universal automotive repositioning wheel, designed for versatility and efficiency. With roller spinning functionality and an interchangeable hub system, it easily moves vehicles with seized drums, damaged wheels, or locked transmissions—including EVs, accident victims, and barn finds.

Key Features:

  • Roller Spinning Functionality: Converts to a free-spinning wheel by removing four bolts, enabling movement of locked or immobilized vehicles.
  • Interchangeable Hubs: Easily swapped with eight wheel studs to fit a wide range of cars, SUVs, and trucks.
  • Universal Fit: Slotted bolt patterns and four size options eliminate the need for multiple wheel sets.

Save space, time, and money with the GUNI® Wheel X—ideal for tow companies and repair shops. Upgrade today for efficient, hassle-free vehicle repositioning! For more info, go to https://guniproducts.com/product

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

All-New ZEON XD Winches

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

warnproduct copy fffa1
Warn Industries has introduced the all-new ZEON XD winches for trucks and SUVs, marking a significant upgrade from their previous ZEON winch model. Leveraging over a decade of experience, the ZEON XD is part of Warn's Premium Series and is designed, engineered, tested, and assembled at their ISO-quality-certified facility in Clackamas, Oregon. This winch features a new high-performance electric motor and gear train, achieving a best-in-class line speed of up to 40 ft/min.

The ZEON XD is available in two capacities, 10,000 lb. (ZEON XD 10-S) and 12,000 lb. (ZEON XD 12-S), both equipped with Spydura synthetic rope. The winch boasts enhanced IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings, corrosion-resistant fasteners, full-metal armor for protection, and the most efficient three-stage planetary gear train to date. Additionally, it includes a corded waterproof remote and HUB wireless receiver for remote control via the WARN HUB app.

For durability and reliability, the ZEON XD features a large-diameter aluminum-alloy drum to reduce stress on the rope, the strongest through-drum rope attachment, and an ultra-reliable Albright contactor for electrical control. The winch also offers a limited lifetime warranty on mechanical components and seven years on electrical parts, supported by Warn's global service network.

For more information, go to https://international.warn.com/

One of the suspect's in the murder of the repo man was set free on a $75,000 bond.

Suspect Granted Bond in SC Repo Man Murder

Published: Monday, September 16, 2024

Essence Jackson, one of two people charged in the fatal shooting of Steve Hughes, a Lexington County, South Carolina repo man, was granted a $75,000 bond on Wednesday after nearly three months in jail. Jackson, 19, will be under house arrest with electronic monitoring, except for work and medical appointments.

Jackson and her brother, Raheem DeAngelo Jackson, 20, were arrested in connection to Hughes' death during a June repossession. Hughes, well-known in local Facebook groups, was found shot in his tow truck.

Jackson’s attorney, state representative Seth Rose, argued that she did not pull the trigger and had no prior record, describing her as an “impeccable person.” However, Hughes' daughter, Stephanie, accused Jackson of walking past her dying father without helping.

Judge Thomas Cooper granted bond, emphasizing the need to weigh both sides. Raheem Jackson remains in custody without bond.

Source www.msn.com

Tow Companies See Surge in Car Repossessions

Published: Monday, July 22, 2024

It's been a busy year for repossessions with car seizures in the US increasing by 23 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to recent data from Cox Automotive.

The figures reveal that repossessions have now returned to pre-pandemic levels, having experienced a sharp decline in 2021 and 2022, before starting to climb again in 2023. Based on the current trajectory, it is projected that 1.6 million vehicles will be seized by the end of 2024, a significant increase from the 1.1 million repossessions in 2021 and 1.5 million last year.

The surge in repossessions is advantageous for tow truck companies across the nation. As more vehicles are seized, the demand for towing services has skyrocketed, Companies like Jerr-Dan are seeing increased business as they provide the essential services needed for the growing number of repossessions.

Cox Automotive does not anticipate a reduction in repo rates to the lows of 2021 in the near future. Instead, it forecasts that repossessions will rise to 1.7 million in 2025, a level not seen since 2019, and could reach 1.8 million annually from 2026 to 2029. This sustained increase in repossessions ensures a steady demand for tow truck services, benefiting the industry.

Source: www.carscoops.com

Auto Loan Delinquency Continues to Rise  

Published: Wednesday, May 01, 2024

A study by attorneys at Thompson Consumer Law Group analyzed 2022 and 2023 auto loan data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to see which states had the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent for more than 90 days. Their results showed it’s not only a problem everywhere but it’s increasing. 

Between 2022 and 2023, the percentage of auto loan balances over 90 days delinquent in America increased from 3.81% to 4.2%, and every state experienced an increase.  

The study showed these states with the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent: 

Mississippi: 6.77; Alabama: 6.05%; Georgia: 5.71% Louisiana: 5.69%; Indiana: 5.29%; Hawaii: 5.24%; Michigan: 5.24%; Delaware; 5.2%; South Carolina: 5.2%; North Carolina; 5.14%. 

A lending officer at Michigan First Credit Union says he sees delinquent payments steadily climbing.  

Jeff Fitrzyk, their chief lending officer, said, “We’re also seeing an increase in repossessions, both voluntary and involuntary,” he added, noting people are dealing with inflationary pressures that demand their immediate attention and one of the things that often falls behind are auto loans, which seem to be returning to their pre-COVID levels. 

Source: www.macombdaily.com

Towman Murdered in Florida 

Published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Towman Juan Garcia, 39, owner of JL Towing, was murdered late Wednesday, April 10, in what police authorities are investigating as a connected crime involving another woman who was carjacked and murdered as well.  

Garcia was killed at a house just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was one day before Katherine Aguasvivas was kidnapped in a separate crime. At the house, Orange County deputies said more than 100 10 mm shell casings were found. WESH2’s Tony Atkins personally saw more than 80 markers from just outside the house and crime scene. 

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the green Acura seen in the kidnapping video showing was the same vehicle Garcia and his company towed from an Orange County apartment complex at some point last month. 

Lemma also said rounds both in Garcia’s murder and where Aguasvivas’ body was found in Osceola County matched one another. 

“At the scene, there are more than 100 rounds, but a good percentage of those rounds on the ground are 10 mm, the gun used in the murder of our victim that we found burnt up in the vehicle in Osceola county,” Lemma said. 

At last check, the suspect or suspects in the Taft shooting are still on the run. 

Source: wesh.com

