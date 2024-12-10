Petition for Change?



By Randall C. Resch

A petition on Change.org sought to make tow trucks “first responders.” The petition’s author suggested by making tow truck operators first responders, operator fatality numbers would decrease.

According to Wikipedia, “A first responder is a person with specialized training; first to arrive and provide assistance or incident resolution at an emergency scene.” There’s zero mention specific to tow trucks and tow operators being first responders. For towers thinking they’re first responders, what specialized training have you attained to deserve an official distinction?

Merits for Change

In considering merits for change, the petition’s author wrote, “Our work on the side of the road is fraught with danger. We believe that if we were universally recognized as first responders across all states, it’s a title that rightly acknowledges our role in responding to emergencies. It would engrave into people's minds more firmly to slow down and move over when they see us working.”

Attaining “title” as first responder has no bearing on a motorist’s ability to crash into parked tow trucks. SDMO isn’t new with SDMO laws more than 20-years-old. To the contrary, fatality events date back to the 1920’s.

Where’s it shown that the motoring public “recognizes” first responders as they work in dangerous on-highway environments? To motorist’s late for work, they likely never saw vehicles parked on the shoulder. For tower’s working the traffic side, they’re likely another pedestrian strike waiting to happen.

The Need for Affirmation

The motoring public doesn’t care about what shoulder side activities are going on? They’re wrapped up in phone calls, texting, or headed to activities that include another trip to the bar. How does adding a title guarantee motorists will change their dangerous practices?

The petition’s narrative stated, “We are often overlooked when it comes to being acknowledged for our role in emergency situations.” Why is it important to receive acknowledgment? Does having a “title” merely serve to boost a sense of importance?

The industry has not demonstrated a standardized or professionalized level of proficiency that would justify its designation as emergency responders. Although towers consider themselves “first responders,” most states typically don’t allow tow trucks to respond in true emergency vehicle manner.

Light-duty tow trucks are generally the last service entity called, unless “Quick Clear” is identified for unusual scenarios. Rarely is there an imperative need for tow trucks to hurry on-scene. And when “Expedite” is inserted into an emergency response, aggressive driving behaviors (by tow operators) oftentimes initiate dangerous responses. There’s no need for speeding tow trucks to arrive quickly.

Seven Key Factors Contributing to Fatalities in the Towing Industry

The towing industry's fatality history highlights repeated incidents, often tied to several recurring factors. Below are the main reasons why tow operators continue to face deadly risks:

Lack of Federal Training Standards: Apart from Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) or Motorist Assistance programs, the federal government does not require tow operators to undergo formal training for on-highway response.

Untrained Personnel on Duty: Companies frequently dispatch operators who lack proper training and experience for highway environments.

Risky Behavior in the Field: Operators often position themselves in dangerous areas, increasing their exposure to harm.

Perception of First Responder Status: Many operators see themselves as first responders, which can lead to a sense of entitlement that may encourage risky actions.

Insufficient Safety Provisions in Laws: While tow operators face significant dangers, current laws do not provide “safety exclusions” to protect them in hazardous situations. Existing regulations, such as requirements for extension lights, wheel lift restraints, and safety chains, inadvertently place operators in the path of distracted or intoxicated drivers.

Outdated Vehicle Code Laws: Current vehicle codes fail to fully acknowledge the unique dangers tow operators encounter, leaving them vulnerable on the job.

Limited Advocacy for Legislative Change: Few state associations actively lobby for amendments to laws that are crucial for improving on-highway safety for tow operators.

These factors collectively underscore the urgent need for systemic changes to enhance safety in the towing industry.

Emergency Lighting to Red and Blues

The author wrote, “Tow trucks are considered emergency vehicles and they deserve to have the red and blue lights to help see them better on the interstate.”

Deserve? Why? While red and blue lights may initiate some motorist response, 70-percent of the motoring public aren’t aware of the extent and importance of SDMO. Not all states authorize red and blues for tow trucks. That battle likely will continue for years.

Internet videos often depict tow trucks driving recklessly, with air horns blaring and sirens wailing. Imagine a scenario where tow trucks are authorized to respond with red and blue lights, but without clear rules or restrictions, further contributing to motorist confusion.

Will red and blue lights add to a tower’s false sense of security? Do color changes guarantee motorists react with appropriate slow down move over responses? Or do red and blues add to the operator’s sense of importance that leads further to dangerous driving behaviors?

Not There Yet

The industry has no regulatory standards or high-speed driver training for emergency response. While tow companies strive to be professional, the industry itself lacks standards, guidelines, rules and regulations. Because we lack formalization or accreditation, being “first responder” isn’t earned. Instead of working together to develop standardization and professionalism, associations fight the wrong battles trying to out-do each other versus working together.

Blaming the internet, we’ve watched the industry degrade its presence through acts of (price) gouging, vehicle theft, illegal business practices, drugs in the work environment, lack of rules, etc. So called content creators, social media influencers, and internet sensations post videos displaying open acts of defiance and dangerous practices to generate “likes” and “followers.”

I’m not influenced by industry personalities who showcase intentional acts of over-loading, ignoring safety gear, or other unsafe tow and recovery practices. The whole of the industry needs change.

Although the petition (at face value) seems well-intended, the title of “first responder” likely won’t be handed to the industry until changes are made from within. While this narrative may seem a harsh reality, a professional industry doesn’t thumb its nose to what’s appropriate and safe.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.