Endless Loops as Safety Chains

By Randall C. Resch “Endless loops” as safety chains? I don’t think so! Make no mistake, I believe ‘industry influencers’ tend to be a nuisance to the betterment of the industry. The internet is overrun by tow influencers and content creators, those who mock acceptable tow and recovery practices. Influencers share videos of outrageous, circus-like techniques, not to promote proper safety but to chase likes and followers. Rest assured, there are plenty of herd followers watching these posts only to insert improper techniques into towing routines. For newbie towers, they venture onto industry forums, YouTube and TicToc videos learning (and practicing) unbelievable techniques that are not only dangerous, but openly poke holes in the industry’s best practices. Recently, an internet technique was shared on one industry forum only to reach a level of all time stupidity. Be it satire, a joke, or made-up prank, it suggested towers attach “endless loops” in place of traditional safety chaining. It’s not funny, it’s simply stupid. These antics are likely to (one day) get someone injured or killed. Dismiss the Rumor While the attachment technique is interesting in concept, does it violate vehicle code law regarding safety chains? According to a major tow equipment catalog and supplier (name omitted), endless loop slings and straps, “… give you an advantage over traditional chain in your rigging and recovery efforts.” But nowhere in their description of the product does it reference endless loops to be used as a safety device versus that of conventional safety chains. Loops are described for use during rigging and recovery. There’s no mention of using this safety attachment between wrecker and a towed vehicle. The fact is, safety chains are required on all towed vehicles. Specific to “towed vehicles” and not that of securing vehicles transported on flatbed carriers, California’s Vehicle Code § 29004, Section (a)(1), it reads; “Except as required under paragraph (2), a towed vehicle shall be coupled to the towing vehicle by means of a safety chain, cable, or equivalent device in addition to the regular drawbar, tongue, or other connection.” Subsection (2) reads, “A vehicle towed by a tow truck shall be coupled to the tow truck by means of at least two safety chains in addition to the primary restraining system. The safety chains shall be securely affixed to the truck frame, bed, or towing equipment, independent of the towing sling, wheel lift, or under-reach towing equipment.” Because wording here is specific, when it comes to the legality of an unintended, wrongful death lawsuit, several questions may be asked:



-- What equipment or accessory is considered standard practice for safety retention of towed vehicles? Are endless loops considered, “an equivalent device?”



-- When selecting the right “tool for the job,” are endless loops designed to work as a safety chain?



-- Has scientific testing (by any manufacturer) proved that endless loops are capable to overcome “extreme shock load” when subjected to risky conditions should a vehicle come away from the tow truck’s underreach or wheel lift? Imagine the Drop In a perfect tow world, safety chains are designed to bear weight of towed vehicles to help bring it to a controlled stop should something malfunction on the wrecker; or if the towed vehicle were to detach. I believe the common issue using endless loops could be the “resulting shock load factor,” sufficient enough to snap a slacked “loop” allowing the towed vehicle to detach. I question if this type of towing setup complies with local laws and regulations in providing safety retention between towed vehicles and a wrecker. I caution towers who have this mindset to think this choice of safety device is proper. More importantly, I don’t know any manufacturer who supports using endless loops as a “loose vehicle capture device,” like that of using safety chains? Call me skeptic or whatever, using endless loops as safety chains is bound to be questioned by state troopers and commercial officers. Because this technique hasn’t been questioned, I don’t support the technique’s value or whether it’s legal based on the letter of the law. Personally, I believe safety chains for towed vehicles is the industry’s “tried and true” practice that’s worked many times over. Yes, I have a sense of humor too, but when it comes to operator safety, these kinds of posts are imprudent. Call me “a hater,” or “crochety old man,” until scientifically proved otherwise. Planting the seed of inanity is nothing less than reckless! And, for towers who got sucked into this influencer’s circus of fun, I recommend sticking with safety chains, not endless loops. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Tow Truck Safety Systems: Is It Time to Invest?

By Brian J. Riker



While I believe the best safety system in any vehicle is an alert, attentive, qualified, and well-trained driver, finding excellent drivers is becoming harder and harder. With the exponential rise in personal injury attorneys targeting the transportation industry and record-high jury awards, the need for every possible safety measure has become clear.



Large trucking company fleets have long advocated for safety management systems on commercial vehicles. They are promoting these measures more to level the playing field in driver recruitment than out of a genuine need for safety; however, they have caught the attention of trial attorneys and are now a focal point in many trucking court cases. The thought process is that if the truck owner did not take every available opportunity to provide technology to reduce the risk of a crash, they are not truly committed to being safe and deserve to be punished. Trial lawyers have become particularly good at empowering juries to make a social statement or to “correct” a perceived injustice and hold “greedy” corporations accountable. While I am not advocating for a lawless society or allowing those responsible for horrible injuries to walk away without penalty, we must take a commonsense approach to this as trucking is not a one size fits all type of industry. From the absence of collision avoidance and automatic braking systems to the failure to make certain seats standard equipment, truck owners and manufacturers have faced liability for injuries that might not have been their responsibility otherwise. In a 2023 study by Motive, a leading provider of dash cameras and other telematic devices, found that 40% of all commercial truck fleets are under invested in even basic safety systems for their fleets. What about towing? Operating a tow truck may seem like something unique and special, and it is, but fundamentally tow trucks are commercial motor vehicles and subject to the same rules and regulations as any other commercial vehicle. Litigation against tow truck operators for motor vehicle crashes is on the rise and the industry needs to take action to protect themselves. This surge in litigation not only drives up insurance costs but also threatens everything you have worked for—and it’s not just owners at risk. Drivers are losing their homes, retirement savings, and other assets as a result of the accidents they’re involved in. I’m not going to prescribe the five must-have safety systems for your tow truck, as each fleet and operation is unique; however, I encourage you to explore these options and assess whether they could make a difference for your fleet. The one exception is that I will say everyone should have a good dash camera that includes tracking of the vehicle and inward (driver) facing views using A.I. to scan for distractions and policy violations. I believe in these so much I have them in all my personal vehicles and even travel with one to install using a suction cup in rental cars and other vehicles I drive on a temporary basis. Telematics that provide reports on speeding, hard braking, sharp turns, and other driver behavior issues are the next most important piece of safety equipment; however if you have these reports then you must also take corrective action. Knowing about bad behaviors and not moving to correct them is worse than not knowing about them at all. Other options when ordering a new truck could include lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, computer settings that do things like automatically turn on headlights with wipers or disable cruise control in the rain and upgraded brakes. Today there is no reason to have drum brakes on anything. Disc brakes are the way to go. I caution against unilateral adoption of systems like automatic emergency braking because the dynamics of towing do not make for a very predictable braking action and automatic braking may cause more harm than good. Same with speed limiters. If you are going to use speed limiters look into variable or adaptive limiters that change based upon the posted speed limit and not a hard limit at an arbitrary number. Lastly, the best safety system is still a fully trained and qualified operator. You invest in training such as rollovers, winching, and rigging so why not driver training focused on defensive driving? Afterall, your drivers spend 80% of their day behind the wheel and 20% doing the other stuff that most towers focus training on. It is time to train them as truck drivers.