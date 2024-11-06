Digital Edition
The Week's Features
States Challenge EPA's Authority on Electric Truck Mandate
Into the Ravine...
Jerry's Wrecker rescues large delivery truck from Oklahoma ravine.
Forklift Transport: Safety First!
Essential Tips for Safe Forklift Transport
Unique Design for Exotic Protection
Niche focus drives 64 Motor Cars' exotic car success.
Returning the Past
Uncovering lost treasures, reuniting families with memories.
Events
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 21-23, 2024
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 23-25, 2025
TowXpo
Dallas/Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
June 26-28, 2025
ShopXpo
Fort Worth, TX.
June 27-28, 2025
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics • Click here to play
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing November 06 - November 12, 2024

Killed by a 600-Pound Bounding Missile

Loose Tire Wheel small 718c2
By Randall C. Resch

Providing tow and services on high-speed highways creates great hazards along the way. That’s something we’ve come to know in more than 108-years since the wrecker’s inception. It’s not that towers have plenty of danger to worry about, but have you ever considered the remote possibility of getting struck and killed by a tire and wheel that’s ejected from a car, truck or commercial vehicle?

Imagine being so “unlucky” to be struck by a six-hundred-pound bounding missile? No matter how safe you might work and at what speed your head is on that proverbial swivel, a loose semi tire and wheel is one that you’ll likely never see coming. The opening video (see link) depicts a loose tire that was milliseconds from slamming the front windshield of a vehicle in traffic.

The internet has plenty of incidents documenting a vehicle’s tire (and wheel) coming off an at-speed vehicle as they travel high-speed highways. A loose tire and wheel are capable of bounding through traffic, over a median’s K-Rail and into the windshield of unsuspecting motorists. If you’re a tow and service company conducting tire change services on high-speed highways, this narrative should be of interest to you.

It's Bound to Happen

Let this narrative serve as a safety reminder for tow companies who change tires on highway shoulders. While the prospect of being responsible for a loose tire and wheel isn’t a daily occurrence, tow owners should have an inkling as to what possibilities exist? According to “Inside Edition”, they stated as many as 1,500-people were killed by runaway tires and wheels in the last three years.

Because a bounding tire and wheel is nothing less than a rolling missile,  consider the following scenarios that were the result of either mechanical failure or that of improper installation:

January 18, 1979, 52-year-old Julien Chabot, a tow operator in Bennington, Maine, was killed when the tire of a semi-trailer came off as he was assisting a motorist near Lewiston.

In California, the highway patrol fielded calls reporting a bouncing tire that slammed through the front of a school police officer's car. The CHP reported the tire likely came from a trailer traveling in southbound lanes. The tire bounced over the center median’s K-Rail and then planted in the window of a Los Angeles School Police Department’s vehicle. The tire destroyed the car’s windshield and embedded in the roof, nearly missing the officer, escaping what could have been an instant death.

In yet another incident, April 2019, a Maine state trooper was struck and killed by a loose tire and wheel, that came off a semi-truck. The trooper was legally parked on I-95’s shoulder near Bangor, assisting a motorist that had spun out in the rain when the tire and wheel bounded into where he was standing. In this incident, the semi-truck involved allegedly had equipment and inspection issues that resulted in later convictions.

Ignore the Possibility?

On the working end, conducting tire services requires tow operators or technicians to remove and replace a vehicle’s when by loosening and tightening the vehicle’s lug nuts. To prove a point; how many towers have attended formal schooling regarding the proper procedures in tire changes, most specifically, knowing the proper factory specifications” necessary to torque lug nuts? How can towers guarantee a vehicle’s lug nuts are tightened to manufacturer’s specifications if you’ve not attended formal schooling?

In today’s litigious society, when tires and wheels “self-eject” from vehicle hubs, there’s likely a mechanical malfunction, maintenance issue, or that of a technician’s installation error. When not properly tightened down according to manufacturer’s specs, lug nuts may not be sufficiently tightened to keep a tire on the vehicle causing it to eject. When these considerations are accurate, the deadly duo makes their way into the front windshield of a non-suspecting motorist’s car.

Regardless as to what motor club you’re providing services for, your contract typically makes you the vendor, where you assume liability of whatever actions occur under your tow business and its employees. In the event a loose tire and wheel injures or kills a motorist or pedestrian, will “they” (the motor club) represent (and could be held financially liable) for whatever actions that took someone else’s life?

This topic is a discussion you should have with your corporate attorney? For my sanity and business accountability, it’s my choice to not change tires on the highway noting more than 50-tow operators killed providing tire change services dating back to the 1940’s. In the best interest of your operator’s safety and survival, I recommend no tire changes are conducted on the highways to decrease the potential of becoming a tow industry statistic.

Who’s Getting Blamed?

To increase better odds of not having a tire and wheel come loose due to improper tightening of wheel lugs, I recommend vehicles are towed, transported, or dollied to tire shops, service stations, or dealerships. Let the shops take the responsibility in getting lugs tightened to manufacturer specs.

In the same manner towers shouldn’t and don’t replace driveshafts removed from vehicle’s towed; the same or similar liability applies here. Call it what you may, the odds of this kind of “freak accident” are fifty-fifty. They’re not the odds I’m comfortable taking. Owners, consider what direction your personnel should take when it comes to conducting tire services?

Personally, I shan’t be blamed for not tightening wheel lugs to spec, more importantly, I’m highly adverse to being the victim of some tire and wheel dropping from the sky.  

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and wrecker pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

 



NJ Launches Mobile CDL Testing with $2M Federal Grant

Published: Wednesday, November 06, 2024

New Jersey received a $2 million federal grant to launch mobile commercial driver’s license (CDL) testing units aimed at rural areas, officials announced on Nov. 1. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) funds will enable the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to buy vehicles and expand CDL testing access statewide.

“We want CDL testing to be accessible to anyone willing to learn and earn that driver’s license,” said FMCSA Deputy Administrator Vinn White. “There’s no better example of that than the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s mobile testing unit.”

The initiative will improve testing access for aspiring bus and truck drivers, and a portion of the funds will help upgrade CDL skills test sites to accommodate larger commercial vehicles.

“This investment reflects our commitment to building a stronger and safer driving community in New Jersey,” added Gov. Phil Murphy.

State Assemblywoman Andrea Katz emphasized the benefits for rural areas, stating, “These mobile testing units... will help ensure our CMV drivers have the knowledge to drive safely.”

The program will deploy two teams offering CDL skills and knowledge tests throughout New Jersey, coordinating with over 550 school districts and driving schools. “This is going to be a game changer,” said Jim Ferguson of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com



The FMCSA awarded the grant on Nov. 1 at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s Road Testing Site in Delanco, N.J.

Crowd Goes Hard for Transformer Truck at 2024 USA Wrecker Pageant Optimus Prime Original Tow Truck
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Do you support "blue lights" legislation allowing rear facing blue lights on tow trucks?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
November 06 - November 12, 2024

Towman Downed in Paterson

Published: Tuesday, November 05, 2024

A tow truck driver was tragically killed late Sunday morning on Route 19 near the Valley Road exit in Paterson. The incident occurred shortly before 11:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes, according to law enforcement officials.

The victim, identified as 64-year-old Manuel Perez, a resident of Paterson, had stopped on the highway to load a disabled vehicle onto his tow truck. As he was working to hook the vehicle, a Toyota sedan traveling southbound struck him, said Rob Rowan of the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, who serves as a spokesperson for the Paterson Police Department. The impact caused the Toyota to collide with the tow truck before overturning.

Emergency responders pronounced Perez deceased at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, whose name has not been released, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that the investigation into the accident is active and ongoing. 

Source: https://dailyvoice.com

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash Outside Lansing, MI

Published: Monday, November 04, 2024

Four people were killed and 17 others injured following a devastating multi-vehicle collision late Saturday night on I-96. The crash occurred around 11:42 p.m. near M-52 in the Webberville area, 20 miles east of Lansing.

Michigan State Police (MSP) reported that the westbound lanes of I-96 had been closed for a DTE Energy crew to string power lines across the highway. Shortly after the highway was reopened, traffic remained backed up when a semi-truck pulling a trailer crashed into the stopped vehicles, resulting in a fire that engulfed the semi and multiple other vehicles.

Investigators believe the semi-truck driver failed to notice the traffic backup and was unable to stop in time, involving around 15 vehicles in the collision.

The victims have been identified as a 29-year-old Carson City man driving a Ford F-150 and three Lansing residents: a 20-year-old woman, a 43-year-old woman, and a 47-year-old man. Seventeen individuals with serious injuries were taken to the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow and McLaren Hospitals in Lansing.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Source: www.wilx.com

Towman Charged in Fatal Equipment Crash

Published: Friday, November 01, 2024

Towman Michael John Love, 52, is facing serious charges, including manslaughter and aggravated assault, following a fatal crash on July 6 in Ogden Canyon, Utah that claimed the lives of Richard David Hendrickson, CEO of Lifetime Products, and his daughter, Sally. Authorities allege Love failed to properly secure equipment on his tow truck, leading it to dislodge and strike the Hendricksons' SUV on a sharp bend along SR-39.

An investigation by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) into Love Towing uncovered critical safety violations. The FMCSA reported that the company failed to maintain necessary driver qualification files, did not require drivers to prepare duty status records, and lacked a proper alcohol and controlled substances testing program.

Love has previous citations for theft, speeding, and providing false vehicle registration evidence, which added scrutiny to his case. The crash also left Hendrickson’s wife and two other children with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Source: https://kutv.com

East Coast Towing Acquires John E. Link Trucking

Published: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

East Coast Towing, a major provider of towing and recovery services, has announced its acquisition of John E. Link Trucking, a leader in heavy haul and oversized transport services. This strategic move expands East Coast Towing’s service offerings to include specialized hauling of oversized loads, such as construction equipment and machinery, across the Southeast.

The acquisition brings together the expertise and dedicated fleet of John E. Link Trucking, enhancing East Coast Towing's ability to serve a broader range of needs. “We look forward to building on the legacy that John has created over the past 30 years,” said Matthew Saskin, CEO of East Coast Towing. "This combination allows us to deliver an expanded set of capabilities to individuals, commercial clients, and government agencies throughout the region."

John Link, founder of John E. Link Trucking, also expressed enthusiasm, saying, “We’ve worked hard over the years to build a reputation for safe, professional service. This partnership lets us offer something even better for our customers.”

Effective immediately, John E. Link Trucking will operate as East Coast Heavy Haul, a division of East Coast Towing, providing a seamless transition for current customers who can expect the same high-quality service.

Source: https://www.pr.com

Ohio Law Expands Towing Authority and Payment Protections

Published: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

On Wednesday, July 24, Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 94 into law, making significant updates to Ohio’s towing and recovery statutes. The new legislation, now effective, brings added clarity and expanded authority for Ohio’s law enforcement and towing companies regarding vehicle towing and disposal.

The bill notably broadens the range of law enforcement entities authorized to order tows, now including university campus police departments, park district police forces, and officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). These entities are also granted the authority to dispose of unclaimed or abandoned vehicles, an update aligned with current powers held by other police departments. Furthermore, Ohio Towing and Recovery Companies will have access to titles for abandoned vehicles if law enforcement does not dispose of them.

“This new language in the Ohio Revised Code strengthens our industry’s ability to recover expenses,” said a representative from the Ohio Towing Association. “Vehicle owners and lienholders are now explicitly responsible for removal and storage costs, a change we've advocated for nearly a decade.”

The bill also mandates that law enforcement notify both the vehicle’s owner and lienholder, rather than just one. This clarity will aid towing companies in securing payment, which has been an ongoing industry concern.

Source: Press release: Association of Professional Towers of Ohio

Building a Powerful Image: Insights from Steve Calitri

Published: Monday, October 28, 2024

Steve Calitri, creator of the American Towman Exposition, will host a live webinar on October 30 at 11 a.m., sharing his expertise on building a strong company image. Drawing from over 40 years of experience, Calitri will explain how the strategies used to make the American Towman Exposition an industry icon follow principles that can also help tow companies build a powerful image in the minds of the public, town and highway authorities.

Calitri emphasizes that every element in creating an image, from show events  and their promotion, to graphics on trucks and local-media publicity, must have a meaning and purpose. Calitri raises interesting questions at the start: how does the motorist identify with you, the towman, and how does your company identify with the motorist, and how your answers can inspire a new purpose in connecting with your community and building your image.

Webinar attendees will not only be inspired, but will gain practical insights to strengthening their company’s brand identity. To sign up, visit https://americantowman.com/academy.

Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
November 06 - November 12, 2024

Into the Ravine...

Published: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

IMG 7064 copy 23dd4
By George L. Nitti

In the early morning hours, between 5:00 and 5:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer delivery truck veered off the road, leading to a challenging recovery for Jerry's Wrecker Service of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Dispatched shortly after the incident, the crew arrived at the scene about 18 miles from their location, where they found the truck severely damaged, lodged in a steep ravine.

The driver, a young man, fortunately survived the crash, although it was unclear whether he fell asleep or not. He was taken to the hospital, but according to owner Jerry Jones, he later showed up at the scene of the wreckage, indicating he was ok.

Much of the vehicle had broken apart due to the impact. "It wasn't incredibly hard," said Jerry, "but the way it fell apart and the incline made it time-consuming." The job took approximately six hours to complete, largely due to the need to pull the vehicle, in pieces, back up the slope.

For the recovery, Jerry's team used two trucks: a 35-ton Century wrecker and a 25-ton Vulcan trailer wrecker. The tractor and trailer were initially pulled up together to act as counterweights and to ease the process of getting them back onto level ground. Once at the top, the two parts were separated, making it easier to manage.

Traffic management also played a role in the recovery, with the road needing to be reduced to one lane during the pull. Despite the steepness of the slope and the vehicle's disrepair, the recovery team was able to efficiently use their equipment to bring the wreckage up without incident.

Once recovered, the remains of the truck were taken to Jerry's storage facility, before eventually being sent to an insurance auction for salvage. The vehicle was beyond repair, with much of it being sold as scrap metal.

Reflecting on the operation, Jerry credited his son, Jason, along with other crew members, who played a vital role in ensuring the job was completed smoothly and safely. 

Windmill Base Recovery

Published: Sunday, October 13, 2024

On September 27th, a challenging recovery operation unfolded in Caldwell, Kansas, about three hours west of Pittsburg. A tractor-trailer carrying a windmill section weighing 160,000 pounds had overturned after the driver misjudged a curve on a narrow two-lane county road. Exceeding the speed limit, the driver lost control, sending the massive windmill base crashing into a ditch. 

The responsibility for this colossal recovery fell to Bean’s Towing and its owner Matt Bean, who took the lead in assembling a team to recover the base. "We’ve worked with this company before, including a tower rollover last year," explained Bean.  

Assembling the Recovery Team 

Given the enormity of the load, one wrecker alone wouldn’t suffice. Bean called in reinforcements that included equipment from Strickland Road Service, led by Jason Strickland, who brought a 1075 rotator, a telehandler 40 ton Wrecker, a Landoll and a crew of 5 laborers. Bean also called in Lamb’s Towing, led by Billy Green, who brought an NRC HIM (heavy incident manager). Bean would utilize their own 1140 rotator. "We needed three wreckers due to the weight of the windmill section," noted Bean. "The job required precision, as there were multiple pieces, and the narrow road limited our working space." In addition to the wreckers, a well outfitted service truck was called in to S & S Recovery of Jasper Missouri.  

Though the accident had occurred two days earlier, the recovery team wasn’t dispatched immediately. Local authorities had conducted their investigation, and because the windmill wasn’t obstructing traffic, the recovery could be scheduled for a more manageable time. 

The team convened at 8:00 AM. With the narrow road shut down to traffic, they had full access to work safely. "Thankfully, the windmill wasn’t blocking the road when we arrived," Bean added, explaining how this minimized delays. 

Executing the Recovery 

The recovery started with removing the windmill’s support structures, known as "jeeps." Two rotators worked at one end while another tackled the opposite side, carefully lifting the jeeps and detaching them from the windmill section. "It was crucial to evenly distribute the weight while we pulled the pins and slid the pieces out of the trailer," Bean explained. 

To lift the windmill base itself, special equipment was required. The team employed J-hooks, each weighing 500 pounds and rated to lift 60 tons. With the aid of a telehandler, they positioned the hooks while a team member on a ladder bolted them into place. Once secure, the rotators were swung into position, and the massive windmill section was slowly hoisted out of the ditch. 

But it wasn’t just a matter of lifting—the windmill tube had filled with dirt during the crash, adding significant weight and complexity to the recovery. 

The Dirt Dilemma 

"When the windmill tipped, the front section filled with dirt," Bean said. "It wasn’t packed tight, but there was enough to cause trouble." Despite the availability of heavy machinery, the team was not allowed to excavate the dirt with equipment. Instead, they resorted to hand-shoveling the dirt out. 

For six hours, five crew members labored in the heat, shoveling out approximately two dump truck loads of dirt. "It was back-breaking work, but we tackled it as a team," Bean recalled. 

Overcoming Unexpected Challenges 

The team faced additional hurdles during the recovery. Temperatures at 96°F, it caused the asphalt to soften beneath the weight of the trucks. Cribbing and crane mats had to be placed strategically to stabilize the rigs. "We brought in as much equipment as we could for the limited road space," said Bean. "We had to ensure our trucks didn’t damage the soft asphalt." 

Lifting the windmill base also required careful coordination between the three rotators. The massive tube structure needed precise rigging, and the J-hooks, standard in the windmill industry, were secured to lift the windmill onto the road. 

In addition to the windmill base, the crew also had to handle the trailer, a 30,000-pound "jeep" that was too large for a standard lowboy. "The trailer alone required heavy-duty handling, so we had to tow it back separately," said Bean. 

The windmill base was successfully lifted and positioned to allow another trailer to come in. Bean said, “We towed the damaged trailer back to Strickland’s facility, where they could properly assess the damage.” 

A Successful Operation 

Despite the challenges, the team completed the recovery smoothly, clearing the road and securing the windmill parts for transportation. The job highlighted not only the technical expertise needed for such an operation but also the resourcefulness and teamwork required to overcome the unexpected obstacles. 

Teamwork on the Tracks in Tank Recovery

Published: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

tank3 b13d9
By George L. Nitti

On September 12th, South Carolina tow companies pulled together to recover a tractor-trailer transport truck carrying a massive military tank on a mechanical lowboy after it got stuck on the railroad tracks and collided with a train. 

The local district police initially called Jim’s Towing of North Charleston for assistance who then summoned Princess Towing and Upright Towing to ensure they brought as much heavy-duty equipment to scene as they could to get the job done. Equipment included (2) 1150 Century rotators, rollbacks and lowboys.  

The recovery effort required precision, communication, and coordination between all parties involved, with Chris Benjamin, the lead operator for Jim’s Towing, spearheading the operation and Mark Honeycutt of Upright and Coleman Bayles of Princess Towing each bringing their respective teams. 

The situation was challenging because of the trailer that was stuck on the tracks. “Mechanical lowboys are more difficult to raise than hydraulics,” said Benjamin. “It’s not a simple task of raising the trailer and moving it off the tracks. By the time the driver realized he was stuck, he’d already spun the tires in a failed attempt to free the truck, leaving deep ruts in the ground.” 

With the trailer immobilized and damage to the tank evident, the towing teams had to act fast. However, protocol required that no one touch the tank until the military arrived to supervise the operation. “Once the military gave us the green light, we got to work securing the tank and moving the lowboy,” Benjamin said.  

As part of the clean-up, on one side of the tracks, the team had to secure the gun on the turret and reposition the tank with the rotators. They had to lift the deck of the lowboy up with the rotator so that they could put it on one of the tow company’s Landoll trailers. On the other side of the tracks, they used another rotator to assist with toolboxes and the deck of the lowboy, which they had to separate from its neck.  

“It broke the lowboy loose where the neck hooks to the deck,” noted Benjamin. 

Despite the complexities, the recovery went smoothly. “It was time-consuming but not particularly challenging once we got the teams working together,” Jim explained. “Having three teams on scene made the work a lot easier.” 

The success of the operation highlighted the importance of teamwork among towing companies. “It’s refreshing to know that when one of us gets in a bind, the others are ready to step in and help,” said Jim Conroy, owner of Jim’s Towing. “We all train together, and when a big job like this comes up, it’s crucial that we collaborate. All of us worked together to get the job done.” 

November 06 - November 12, 2024

Forklift Transport: Safety First!

Published: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Forklift Ram 5500 REDACTED copy small 735bd

By Brian J Riker

While I applaud towers for finding new revenue streams, and moving forklifts or other industrial equipment is one of those streams, it is critical to understand what you are doing and how to do it safely. Recently I have noticed a trend of moving forklifts with light duty rollbacks, and I’m not talking class 6 trucks like Freightliners, Internationals or Hinos, but rather, Ram 4500 and 5500, Ford 450 and 550 size trucks.

This is dangerous, often illegal and just plain dumb to do!

Let’s start with the basics. The average forklift weights around 9,000 pounds with some as light as 3,000 and many well over 10,000 pounds. While these weights sound similar to the average car or light truck, the weight is concentrated differently than a car or truck as is the center of gravity.

A typical class 5 chassis, meaning a Ram 4500, 5500, Ford F-450, F-550, etc., has a gross vehicle weight rating between 16,001 and 19,500 pounds. This is the maximum that the truck chassis, any body mounted on it, tools, driver, fuel and cargo carried can weight to be within the manufacturer’s design specs and to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. When built into a typical rollback, these class 5 vehicles have a tare (empty) weight around 12-13,000 pounds. This gives them an average payload (cargo) capacity of between 3,000 and 6,500 pounds.

So, with an average payload of 6,500 pounds as a best-case scenario, using say a 5500/550 chassis and a lightweight carrier body, one would expect to be able to load an average car or light truck and maybe even a small forklift. Not so fast!

Load distribution is critical. Yes, the typical light duty carrier deck has a capacity rating of 10,000 to 12,000 pounds; however this is measured as an evenly distributed load across the entire surface of the deck, not concentrated in a tiny spot as found with a forklift. Anyone that does heavy haul will know their trailers have an overall maximum weight rating and then a separate rating for concentrated loads expressed in either psi or pounds in any ten-foot area of the trailer deck.  Light duty carriers do not have this rating as they are not intended to haul concentrated loads.

What all this means is with a class 5 chassis and a typical carrier deck, you are overloading your equipment beyond its intended use and failure will happen. Probably not immediately, but down the line, often when least expected, a component will fail (often with much lesser force than its designed capacity due to fatigue).

What about class 6 chassis, they are much bigger, so they are safer, right?

Again, not really. Even though a class 6 chassis will have a greater payload capacity, often with an average of 8,500 pounds, this doesn’t mean hauling a forklift is any safer. These trucks are built using the same carrier subframe and deck as the class 5 trucks, so the limiting factor is the design and intended use of the carrier deck more than the chassis, at least with forklifts at or under approximately 8,000 pounds.

The proper chassis for moving forklifts is a class 7 or 8 chassis, with at least a 33,000 GVWR and an industrial carrier deck designed for concentrated loads.

How about securing them, what should I do?

First and foremost, your winch is not a securement device, and likely it isn’t even rated for winching a forklift onto your carrier’s deck unless you have an industrial carrier or larger than standard winch. Remember, your winch is rated for maximum pull on the first layer of wire rope, and the average light duty carrier’s winch only has a rope rated for 4,300 pounds. Once you start up the angle of your deck with an 8,000+ pound forklift you add an angle multiplier that far exceeds the rating of your winch and wire rope.

Driving a forklift on and off a carrier is also risky business. Besides OSHA requirements that you be trained on the use of each specific type of powered industrial truck, your smooth deck surface and the smooth tires found on most indoor forklifts do not make for a safe, high traction environment. If you are going to transport forklifts with a smooth surface deck, dock to dock is the only acceptable way to go as you are remaining level while loading and unloading. And do not use your wheel lift as a dock leveler to bring your deck up to dock height unless it is specifically designed to be used as such, otherwise you are stressing the carrier mounting point at the rear of your truck frame.

Lastly, never load forks toward the cab, but always have the forks facing the rear of your truck. If you were to get into a crash or even just have a hard brake event and the tie-downs failed, those forks will pierce your headboard and cab like a hot knife through butter.

Always follow the US DOT regulations related to the number and types of tie-downs, and no, over the wheel type straps are not intended to be used on forklifts nor are J-hooks or the hook clusters found on your automotive tie-downs. Use the proper type and rated hook, manufacturer’s recommended hook points (on both the forklift and your deck) and proper sized chains, ratchets or binders. Tie down low to prevent tipping over, using an X pattern that secures all four corners and do not use the roll cage as a tie-down point.

Returning the Past          

Published: Monday, October 28, 2024

BB Glove 4212 Copy 1 b99dc
By Randall C. Resch

From inside lien sale cars, you never know what gets left behind. No matter what reasons people leave vehicles behind, oftentimes precious memories and collectibles are inside. When towed, wrecked and impounded vehicles go the lien sale’s route, anything part of the vehicle’s contents ultimately becomes the tow company’s property.

As part of individual’s moving locally or out-of-state, household items, clothing, or whatever is piled into a car’s interiors for moving day. Unfortunately, for reasons out of a motorist’s control, they’re involved in an accident, impounded by the police, or the vehicle is stolen.

All That Stuff

When my mid-size tow and recovery business was active, and once vehicles cleared lien, our process would make lien sale vehicles ready for auction. There were two trains of thought: either leave the auction vehicle to include its contents; or separate the contents by cleaning interiors. I’m mildly amused by the sometimes-higher prices paid by over-zealous buyers who hafta’ have a handful of cheap tools left behind on a car’s floorboards.

For consideration two, contents are removed and stored in 40-foot containers. Items are arranged in sections; i.e., sporting goods, camping gear, household items, furniture, stereos, TV’s and electronics, construction tools, automotive parts and clothing. What might seem a labor-intensive process and waste of time, twice a year we offered an “employee’s only sale” to company personnel. At “pennies on the dollar” savings, employees (and their families) get first pick on items that otherwise would cost higher prices.

Obviously, items not chosen by employees don’t go the wayside, but after the employee’s only sale, remaining contents are offered (on auction day) to buyers to bid on contents as an all-inclusive lot, sold to the highest bidder. We stipulate they have seven-days, post-sale to remove all items. Once removed, the process starts over.

Returning Valuable Memories  

If you’re willing to do recreational research, the internet is the greatest source to find information if you know where to look. Websites “approximate” or “pinpoint” a trail of residences and relocations. Some sites are free, while others require minimal cost.

The fun is in-the-search when I experience the heartfelt appreciation from family members who ultimately have their loved one’s belongings returned. While some find it creepy to trace one’s existence, to the contrary, I find great satisfaction when research success locates an unsuspecting family through online research. Some of my favorite research projects included;

-- A wallet contained identification, photos of kids and grandkids along with $600 cash discovered within a totaled Mustang. One family’s father was struck and killed by a drunk driver and was subsequently disregarded as a violent ending. As the Mustang was readied for scrap, the wallet was brought to me. Through research, the wallet was returned to the family. With tears streaming down a daughter’s face, she handed me (the found) $600 asking me to give it to the person who found the wallet? Atop that, I added another $400 so to deliver a $1,000-reward honoring my employee’s honesty.

-- A local woman died of natural causes inside an old motorhome. Having lived there for years, and amongst a hoarder’s pile of dirty clothes, spoiled food and trash, was a trophy box of neatly stored photos, a baseball and a vintage baseball glove. While examining photos of a youngish boy in his baseball uniform, scrawled on the baseball glove was the boy’s name and other clues. Researching Facebook, LinkedIn and other sites led me to his whereabouts. I ultimately arranged to return to him these childhood memories.

-- An old steamer trunk contained collectible family memorabilia, including vintage, framed photos from a well-known, southern California private school, a passport, and beautifully written letters dating to the 1930’s. Having contacted the school, the missing contents were ultimately returned to a granddaughter who had long since graduated from school, but was located on the school’s Alumni Page.

-- Perhaps my favorite return of all things was a Burial Urn, discovered in an auction car’s trunk. Having researched websites like Findagrave.com, Ancestory.com and Newspapers.com, the urn was returned to its family.

To experience a family’s special appreciation in having their loved one’s belongings returned I find great satisfaction in “reaching out.” While some find it “creepy” to trace someone’s forgotten existence, to the contrary, there is great enjoyment to be successful locating family members through online research.

While it’s true “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure,” returning lost memories and treasures is something well worth the effort. If you have an inner investigator within you, I invite you to play a sort of “Where’s Waldo” in trying to return what otherwise could wind up in the landfill. I’m confident you’ll find genuine satisfaction in returning those memories to perfect strangers.       

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 735-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

November 06 - November 12, 2024

Unique Design for Exotic Protection

Published: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

image1 14 a7b9f
By George L. Nitti

Success in any industry sometimes comes down to finding one’s niche.

Shawn Sowden, owner of 64 Motor Cars of Middlesex, NJ, which exclusively focuses in on the transport of specialty/exotic cars, is a case in point. While working as a manager for a luxury car transport business, he made contacts with car dealerships that directly solicited his help to move cars for them.

One day, he was offered an opportunity to transport a specialty/exotic car to Colorado, using his own pickup truck and trailer. He said, “When I talked to my father and asked him what to do, my father responded, ‘Son, do the job. I’ll put you under my insurance and you’ll transport the car.’”

Sowden revealed that his trip to Colorado led to blowing every single tire on the trailer and spending every dollar that he made on repairs to his truck. Upon his return, a big question mark loomed about his future, but the phone calls from dealers requesting his service continued to trickle in. “At first,” he said, “I thought it would become a side business.”

10 years later, Sowden now finds himself transporting between 3000 and 3500 specialty cars a year, having purchased his fourteenth piece of equipment that includes 5 rollbacks, one of which is a 2020 International NV with a Century LoadRight.

The company name, 64 Motor Cars, which is written elegantly on the side of their units just under a sketched image of a race car, sprang from the death of a good friend. Sowden said that when he started the business, he was grappling with a name and didn’t want to use clichés like “luxury” or “white glove” to define his business. Instead, he thought of his friend and co-worker who had died in a car accident at 21. Sowden said, “He drove a race car numbered 64.” In his memory, he took the number as the name for the company.

Graphically, Sowden intended to use a ripped American flag on his units. “But the problem I ran into was that anytime you took the American flag, and you tore it up to make it look like it was ripped, it just never looked right,” he said.

So the wrapped design became a minimal rendition of the American flag, with no stars and red stripes that were turned into tears, on a white background.

Although Sowden entertained the idea of doing custom paint, he discovered after the first (and last) painted unit that paint chips and was more difficult to maintain. He said, “Vinyl is easy. If I sell the truck, I just peel it off. It’s good to go.”

What also sets his units apart are the Conestoga covers made by Quick Draw, which ensure that the specialty vehicles that the company transports are protected from nature’s harsher elements.

He said, “We were the first independent company outside of a dealership to have an enclosed rollback. It’s airtight and keeps the water out.”

With a focus on exclusivity, and a niche with demand, catering to such a business clientele requires having the tools and equipment to execute the job to perfection.

Afterall, someone has to transport that 22 million dollar McLaren F1! Why not 64 Motor Cars?

Star Wars Themed Galactic Masterpiece 

Published: Sunday, October 13, 2024

PHOTO 2024 10 05 20 38 25 copy a2772
By George L. Nitti


Cecil Burrowes, a master airbrush painter who has graced many a tow truck with his designs, recently completed a breathtaking Star Wars-themed design for Master Collision Concepts LLC, located in Rockville, Centre, NY. The idea for the truck’s design, airbrushed on a 2023 Dodge Ram 4 Door with a Jerr-Dan MPL-40, was the inspiration of Master Collision Concepts owners and brothers Joe and Paul Gutman, ardent Star Wars fans, who wanted to incorporate some of the newer characters from the franchise.

Paul Gutman said, "We went with a Star Wars theme because we have never really seen one with that theme in all our years of attending shows, and love to be original. There are too many skulls/flames/tribal trucks out there."

Although Burrowes admits he’s not deeply familiar with the vast array of Star Wars films, he was quick to grasp the owners excitement and vision. He began by planning the truck’s layout, initially intending to place stars and characters in isolated sections. However, once he began, he realized that creating a galaxy-wide backdrop across the entire vehicle would be far more striking. "The idea wasn’t to do the whole galaxy at first," he explained. "But I thought, why not? It’ll look even crazier if I make the whole truck the galaxy." 

The background features a sweeping, cosmic design—purple hues, stars, and galaxies set the stage for the characters. The careful balance of colors, like the vibrant contrast between robot BB-8's white and orange against the galactic purple, brings a dramatic visual effect to the truck. 

Burrowes' attention to detail was central to the project’s success, which took approximately 10 weeks to complete from start to finish. The background alone required significant effort, as he meticulously wet-sanded and cleared the surface before layering in the various galactic elements. On top of this backdrop, characters like the Sith Lord (Darth Sidious), Baby Yoda (Grogu), and others make their appearance.  Darth Sidious, depicted with his menacing electric force, is strategically placed to appear as if he is electrocuting the truck’s logo. "That was my idea," Burrowes said, "I had that electricity effect going over the name, like it’s getting zapped." Burrowes also included classic Star Wars icons such as Chewbacca and C-3PO.

Paul Gutman added, "We used all sorts of wild blue and purple pearls as well as some love from Tropical Glitz for the lettering, with a hi-gloss glamour clear."

Beyond the impressive technical work, Burrowes sees this project as part of a larger cultural tradition. He pointed out that in places like Freeport, Long Island, where Master Collision Concepts operates, there’s a deep respect for custom paint jobs. Many companies and individuals in the area still prefer airbrush work over vinyl wraps. "Their father was into taking trucks to shows, so they grew up in that atmosphere," Burrowes explained. "In Long Island, people value what goes into painting a truck." 

Burrowes emphasized that creating such art on large-scale vehicles is becoming rarer, as many companies opt for faster, less expensive wraps. However, for clients like Joe and Paul Gutman, the investment in custom airbrush work remains worthwhile. "It’s a dying art form," Burrowes admitted, "but I still hold on to the people who are into it." 

For now, though, his work lives on in iconic projects like this Star Wars-themed truck, blending imagination, skill, and dedication into a moving piece of art that will continue to turn heads, whether on the road or at truck shows. 

Towing Community Bands Together to Recover Stolen Truck  

Published: Friday, September 13, 2024

stolentrucksmall 6dc74
By George L. Nitti

After 46 days, a tow truck stolen from Elizabeth Truck Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey was recovered. The truck, a 2024 Ford F-450 Super Cab wrecker with a Vulcan auto loader, was reported missing on July 9th and was eventually located in Atlanta, Georgia. Concerned about the theft, the towing community rallied together to assist in the search. “We decided it was crucial to get the word out ASAP,” said Joyce Powers, marketing director at the Elizabeth Truck Center. “Everyone in the towing community takes these things personally, and I knew we could count on each other to find the truck.”  

Sightings of the truck were first reported in the Bronx and Brooklyn. Initial leads came from tow truck operators who had spotted the vehicle and sent photos confirming its whereabouts. A private investigator was hired to assist in following up on the leads coming in. As the search continued, the truck was found to have been repainted from white to black and later even vinyl wrapped with a fake towing company name! 

A breakthrough came when the folks at Elizabeth Truck Center received a tip from an individual in Atlanta a couple of weeks later saying they spotted the truck. Despite some skepticism, the tipster provided photos that confirmed the truck’s identity and police were contacted. The recovery process was complicated though as the urgency of the police response was muted by other variables. Powers said, “It was challenging to secure the vehicle because in NYC and Atlanta, there is a lot of crime going on so our case wasn’t a top priority.”    

The turning point came when a tow truck driver named Tavon, a former Rockland County, NY resident now living in Atlanta, contacted Jim and revealed the truck’s location at an impound lot. Once the truck’s whereabouts was confirmed, the team coordinated with the impounding towing company and completed the necessary paperwork. Tavon worked with the team at ETC to get the truck from the impound lot and drove it back to Elizabeth. “He had been following the case closely online and was very familiar with the truck’s description,” said Powers. 

When Elizabeth Truck Center received the truck back it had been damaged. It was purportedly used for illicit activities as the thief, who was acting as a fake tow truck operator, didn’t know how to properly operate the wrecker. Powers gave thanks to the Elizabeth Police Department, whom she said “provided valuable support, including facial recognition efforts and fingerprint analysis” and the Officer of the Georgia Highway Patrol who arrested the perpetrator with a felony charge as well as a number of misdemeanors. 

But Powers particularly highlighted the comradery of the towing community to crack the case and bring the tow truck back safely. In a message online Steve Pesce Sr. wrote “Thank you Tavon and thank you to our brothers and sisters in the towing industry. I’m proud to be associated with these hard working individuals. When one is hurt we all feel the hurt. Be strong, be safe, and God Bless you.” 

  

November 06 - November 12, 2024

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

All-New ZEON XD Winches

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

warnproduct copy fffa1
Warn Industries has introduced the all-new ZEON XD winches for trucks and SUVs, marking a significant upgrade from their previous ZEON winch model. Leveraging over a decade of experience, the ZEON XD is part of Warn's Premium Series and is designed, engineered, tested, and assembled at their ISO-quality-certified facility in Clackamas, Oregon. This winch features a new high-performance electric motor and gear train, achieving a best-in-class line speed of up to 40 ft/min.

The ZEON XD is available in two capacities, 10,000 lb. (ZEON XD 10-S) and 12,000 lb. (ZEON XD 12-S), both equipped with Spydura synthetic rope. The winch boasts enhanced IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings, corrosion-resistant fasteners, full-metal armor for protection, and the most efficient three-stage planetary gear train to date. Additionally, it includes a corded waterproof remote and HUB wireless receiver for remote control via the WARN HUB app.

For durability and reliability, the ZEON XD features a large-diameter aluminum-alloy drum to reduce stress on the rope, the strongest through-drum rope attachment, and an ultra-reliable Albright contactor for electrical control. The winch also offers a limited lifetime warranty on mechanical components and seven years on electrical parts, supported by Warn's global service network.

For more information, go to https://international.warn.com/

Bi-Directional Pneumatic Air Hammer

Published: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

airstrike small 48555

The AIRSTRIKE -  Bi-directional Air Tool. From fleet repairs to heavy equipment, its 3,000 blows per minute deliver maximum power. 

Durable, compact, and loaded with accessories, this is the ultimate pneumatic hammer and puller you need in your tool kit.  

Applications 

Quickly pull stuck fuel injectors 

Remove diesel/gas NOx & particulate sensors 

Pull stubborn oil tubes & stuck oil seals 

Attach to locking pliers for popping stuck fasteners and more 

Loosen hydraulic fittings 

Remove stubborn nuts and bolts without thread galling 

Remove harmonic balancers 

Bust seams of spot welded bonded panels 

Hem narrow window flanges

View more details here: https://steckmfg.com 

 

November 06 - November 12, 2024

November 06 - November 12, 2024
One of the suspect's in the murder of the repo man was set free on a $75,000 bond.

Suspect Granted Bond in SC Repo Man Murder

Published: Monday, September 16, 2024

Essence Jackson, one of two people charged in the fatal shooting of Steve Hughes, a Lexington County, South Carolina repo man, was granted a $75,000 bond on Wednesday after nearly three months in jail. Jackson, 19, will be under house arrest with electronic monitoring, except for work and medical appointments.

Jackson and her brother, Raheem DeAngelo Jackson, 20, were arrested in connection to Hughes' death during a June repossession. Hughes, well-known in local Facebook groups, was found shot in his tow truck.

Jackson’s attorney, state representative Seth Rose, argued that she did not pull the trigger and had no prior record, describing her as an “impeccable person.” However, Hughes' daughter, Stephanie, accused Jackson of walking past her dying father without helping.

Judge Thomas Cooper granted bond, emphasizing the need to weigh both sides. Raheem Jackson remains in custody without bond.

Source www.msn.com

Tow Companies See Surge in Car Repossessions

Published: Monday, July 22, 2024

It's been a busy year for repossessions with car seizures in the US increasing by 23 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to recent data from Cox Automotive.

The figures reveal that repossessions have now returned to pre-pandemic levels, having experienced a sharp decline in 2021 and 2022, before starting to climb again in 2023. Based on the current trajectory, it is projected that 1.6 million vehicles will be seized by the end of 2024, a significant increase from the 1.1 million repossessions in 2021 and 1.5 million last year.

The surge in repossessions is advantageous for tow truck companies across the nation. As more vehicles are seized, the demand for towing services has skyrocketed, Companies like Jerr-Dan are seeing increased business as they provide the essential services needed for the growing number of repossessions.

Cox Automotive does not anticipate a reduction in repo rates to the lows of 2021 in the near future. Instead, it forecasts that repossessions will rise to 1.7 million in 2025, a level not seen since 2019, and could reach 1.8 million annually from 2026 to 2029. This sustained increase in repossessions ensures a steady demand for tow truck services, benefiting the industry.

Source: www.carscoops.com

Auto Loan Delinquency Continues to Rise  

Published: Wednesday, May 01, 2024

A study by attorneys at Thompson Consumer Law Group analyzed 2022 and 2023 auto loan data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to see which states had the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent for more than 90 days. Their results showed it’s not only a problem everywhere but it’s increasing. 

Between 2022 and 2023, the percentage of auto loan balances over 90 days delinquent in America increased from 3.81% to 4.2%, and every state experienced an increase.  

The study showed these states with the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent: 

Mississippi: 6.77; Alabama: 6.05%; Georgia: 5.71% Louisiana: 5.69%; Indiana: 5.29%; Hawaii: 5.24%; Michigan: 5.24%; Delaware; 5.2%; South Carolina: 5.2%; North Carolina; 5.14%. 

A lending officer at Michigan First Credit Union says he sees delinquent payments steadily climbing.  

Jeff Fitrzyk, their chief lending officer, said, “We’re also seeing an increase in repossessions, both voluntary and involuntary,” he added, noting people are dealing with inflationary pressures that demand their immediate attention and one of the things that often falls behind are auto loans, which seem to be returning to their pre-COVID levels. 

Source: www.macombdaily.com

Towman Murdered in Florida 

Published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Towman Juan Garcia, 39, owner of JL Towing, was murdered late Wednesday, April 10, in what police authorities are investigating as a connected crime involving another woman who was carjacked and murdered as well.  

Garcia was killed at a house just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was one day before Katherine Aguasvivas was kidnapped in a separate crime. At the house, Orange County deputies said more than 100 10 mm shell casings were found. WESH2’s Tony Atkins personally saw more than 80 markers from just outside the house and crime scene. 

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the green Acura seen in the kidnapping video showing was the same vehicle Garcia and his company towed from an Orange County apartment complex at some point last month. 

Lemma also said rounds both in Garcia’s murder and where Aguasvivas’ body was found in Osceola County matched one another. 

“At the scene, there are more than 100 rounds, but a good percentage of those rounds on the ground are 10 mm, the gun used in the murder of our victim that we found burnt up in the vehicle in Osceola county,” Lemma said. 

At last check, the suspect or suspects in the Taft shooting are still on the run. 

Source: wesh.com

