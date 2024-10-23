What Does a Downgraded Driver’s License Really Mean? By Brian J. Riker Many tow bosses don't worry about drug and alcohol testing for non-CDL drivers because there is no universal policy requiring it, except when mandated by specific contracts or agencies they work with. This is a business operational choice, albeit a poor one, usually driven by the cost of maintaining a testing program and how, especially with the changes in societal perception of the use of marijuana, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find a light duty operator that can pass a drug test. Where this can really hurt a towing company is when an applicant is less than honest on their application or is trying to get around a previously failed drug or alcohol test record. Although a light duty (non-CDL) driver does not need to pass a drug or alcohol test to be permitted to drive, they must still be drug and alcohol free per federal, and most state, regulations to operate any vehicle over 10,000 pounds GVWR for business purposes. A tow boss may think they have “hit the jackpot” when they get an application from a driver with a CDL for their non-CDL job; after all, isn’t having more license and driving experience than required a good thing? Maybe, but probably not! In the fleets I manage or consult, I have noticed a sharp rise in applicants for non-CDL jobs by people that have a CDL, or recently gave up their CDL. These applicants almost always say things like “I just want to drive a little truck, had enough of the tractor trailers” or “I’m burned out with over the road and want to give local a try.” Both of these statements immediately make the hair on the back of my neck rise. They may seem innocent enough, and in a few rare cases may be true, but ask yourself why a seasoned, experienced CDL driver suddenly wants an entry level driving job? Four letters come to mind, DACH, or the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. In an effort to stop commercial drivers from operating impaired, the United States Department of Transportation (US DOT), through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), has long required drug and alcohol testing for drivers operating, or expected to operate, vehicles requiring a commercial driver’s license (CDL). The rules have been in place since the early 1990’s, although how the test results are reported and verified has changed with the introduction of the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse (DACH), which went into operation on January 6, 2020. A large part of this program is designed to catch drivers that job hop to avoid responsibility for a failed test. To help stop this effort, Phase II of the Clearinghouse rule becomes effective on November 18, 2024, which will require states to downgrade a CDL if the driver is listed in prohibited status or has failed to complete the return to duty process after failing a drug or alcohol test or having a violation reported to the DACH. So, with a downgraded CDL, and being in prohibited status, this “over experienced driver looking for an easier job” is really a liability and not qualified at all, which is why they came into your towing company looking for a light duty job, hoping you will not know the Clearinghouse rules. Simply put, per 49 CFR 382.501(c): no driver shall perform safety sensitive functions while in prohibited status, including interstate operations of non-CDL vehicles. So, when you hire this former CDL driver that is in prohibited status and they get a roadside DOT inspection, the motor carrier enforcement officer will run their Clearinghouse record and find them prohibited, placing them (and your truck) out of service. This is costly, embarrassing (especially if they have a customer with them) and could be a huge liability in the event of a crash. To avoid this situation, an employer of non-CDL drivers may, but is not required to, query the DACH during their pre-employment investigation of any applicant that has, or previously has had, a CDL or commercial learners permit (CLP), within the previous three years to check if they are in prohibited status. I strongly suggest you make this a part of your hiring process and pay close attention to motor vehicle reports when they mention the applicant having a CDL previously or use words like downgrade or departmental action, suspension, revocation or similar language. Lastly, always make direct contact with any previous employers listed on the employment application. You are required to check the safety performance history for the previous three years for all new hires anyway, so you might as well ask the previous employers if there are any known drug or alcohol violations. Remember, all professional drivers must always be drug and alcohol free, including recreational or prescription use of marijuana, CDB oils, creams and other similar substances. Just because an employer is not required to test their non-CDL drivers for these impairments doesn’t mean they are not prohibited (49 CFR 395.15) or will not become a major issue after an injury or crash. Phase II of the Clearinghouse regulation will result in about 171,000 CDL drivers being downgraded because they have not completed the return to duty process. It is very likely that more than one of these drivers will find their way into your office looking for a job. Be prepared to catch them before they cost you everything.

Why Do Cops Request Carriers?

By Randall C. Resch Keyboard warriors talk smack about cops. They complain saying cops repeatedly request flatbeds to respond. Towers oftentimes think carriers aren’t necessary. Especially true to wrecker operators, most believe they handle all calls with the best speed and efficiency. When it comes to cops requesting carriers, the Tow Police respond with, “I’ll tow any crashed car better than carrier operators.” It’s fact law enforcement academies don’t teach topic specific training on tow trucks and carriers. Until cops learn it on the job, they observe what towers do “good or bad,” especially when it comes to recoveries. Responding towers don’t necessarily know there may be circumstances involving the need to bring a carrier on-scene? Officers often encounter operators who struggle with recovery, prompting them to request carriers. When they can’t roll vehicles quickly, officers likely demand the vehicle is loaded upside down to get it off the highway. It’s here the Tow Police assert, “I can hook up can get’ gone while you’re still draggin’ it up the carrier.” If that’s your position, you’re missing the point! What’s the Confusion? It’s law enforcement’s job to provide dispatch details surrounding collision scene; y’all know that. Other than receiving the incident’s location, there aren’t too many details shared about the nuts and bolts of a crash scenario. It’s true that “specifics” are rarely mentioned; sometimes a carrier request is a valid component of an official investigation. But administratively, as said in California’s, Tow Service Agreement, Section 9, Tow Truck Classifications, Subsection B2, it states, “An operator who has a car carrier is exempted from the recovery, wheel lift, and boom capability requirements. However, the car carrier must be an additional unit and shall not be used for recovery.” As seasoned towers know, there are options to tow and recovery situations. Our job is to offer solutions to situations beyond the norm. What if the rolled vehicle involved a hit and run incident that resulted in persons killed in the crash? And, what if those deceased souls were inside the vehicle and the “officer’s request” is to move it from the scene to another location? What if the officer requested a carrier, not only for evidence reasons, but to protect the dignity of the deceased because the scene became notably surrounded by a bevy of cameras, ready to zoom in as casualties were removed from the vehicle? Consider the flatbed requested was to “transport” a totally burned vehicle? Knowing that carriers are the right job for transporting burned-out hulks, a wrecker and dollies takes time no matter how agile towers are at their jobs. If towers weren’t privy to the details of why a carrier was requested and towers showed up in a wrecker, you can bet the officer on scene will likely have something to say. Name Your Skills Talented carrier operators easily and competently roll casualty vehicles onto their wheels in seven to ten minutes “if” they’re trained and experienced in rollover recovery. Carrier rollovers are easy to work when operators are competent in the following procedures: Approach and Set-up: Approaching a rolled vehicle demands towers understand the concept of “close quarter recovery.” What’s that you ask? Answer me this. What happens should you ask a trooper, highway patrol, or DPS officer if you can have an additional lane to work recovery? What do they generally tell you? Trained operators approach and set up in limited space that’s forward of the rollover in the direction of traffic. Asking to stretch a 40-foot carrier “across multiple lanes” is unrealistic. Rig and Roll: Carrier recoveries require modified rigging techniques than using a wrecker or autoloader. With the carrier’s deck “set to the pavement,” operators deploy a snatch block to the rear of the carrier’s tailboard. This creates a solid platform where operators connect the snatch block to small loops at the end of the tailboard. Doing so keeps the deck solid to the ground where damage to the carrier’s under rails is minimized or prevented. With rigging attached to the operator’s liking, using “control finesse,” helps keep the casualty from sliding on its roof or spinning. The casualty is winched forward where “bite” is observed at or near the casualty’s A-Post, then continued through “fall space” as it drops to the ground. Secure and Transport: In my opinion, unless a wrecker is requested, a carrier (with a competent operator) should be dispatched to on-highway calls. For obvious safety reasons, competent carrier operators can roll and load vehicles quickly. Never send the newbie operator or someone not trained in carrier recoveries. The operable words here are “trained and competent,” meaning carriers can handle a series of situations specific to high-impact collisions and evidence requests. No matter what your experience level is, or preference of wrecker versus carrier, when law enforcement requests a carrier, send it. It’s not about what tow truck is faster or how much better wrecker operators (think) they are, it’s about serving law enforcement and their on-scene needs. Remember, there may be reasons that law enforcement requests a carrier to respond, but it’s also true when a “winch/boom truck” is requested. Don’t be subject to an unfair disciplinary action or removal from rotation for not honoring the agency’s request. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 735-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.