Staying Safe While Serving Storm Victims



By Brian J. Riker

As Hurricane Helene has wreaked havoc from Florida to Virginia, leaving a path of destruction in its wake, first responders and tow truck operators have sprung into action to assist those in need. I want to thank the selfless people that risk their lives to save others, protect property and help restore some sense of normalcy. At the same time, please do not let your desire to help override your common sense. Stop and think before taking any action so you can be most impactful and not get yourself in harm’s way.

Hidden Dangers of Receding Waters

As flood waters recede, and the cleanup process begins this week, please be aware of the hidden dangers found lurking around every bend. Water is one of the deadliest forces on Earth, and even as it recedes, it can leave behind very dangerous conditions.

Washed out or compromised roads can easily fail under the weight of your tow truck so always make sure you are still on solid ground. On this subject, never enter flowing waters as you have no idea what the ground is like beneath the water. Even standing waters can be dangerous due to downed power lines, ruptured underground gas pipes, sinkholes and much more.

Animal and Environmental Hazards

Wild animals and marine life will be displaced, just like humans, and may act strange or aggressive due to their stress and unfamiliar surroundings. Even domestic animals like dogs and cats can be dangerous after a catastrophe, so use extreme caution around any animal.

Risks Posed by Flood-Damaged Vehicles

Flood damaged cars will quickly become biohazards with mold, pollutants and other toxins as the water drains away. Electric vehicles are known for their fire hazards after being submerged, especially in salt water, so unless you have special training on handling waterlogged EVs, leave those calls to other responders.

Speaking of biohazards, the flood waters will be heavily contaminated with human waste, chemicals, parasites, insects and other very harmful substances. Even the smallest break or cut in your skin can allow a microscopic pathogen to enter your blood stream with potentially deadly results.

Personal Safety Precautions

Scammers and thieves will be everywhere, making your personal safety a top priority. Keep your head on a swivel and be wary of anyone that approaches you until you have made a positive identification and threat assessment. Your life is not worth a tank of diesel fuel or the cash in your wallet, so please be cautious as law enforcement and ambulances are few and far between.

Planning and Preparedness for Storm Response

Prepare for limited services, especially food, fuel, lodging and medical services/medicines. Bring plenty of clean drinking water, first aid supplies/prescription medicines you may need, non-perishable foods and as much extra fuel as you can carry unless you have pre-arranged fuel for your services. It is advisable to carry extra oil, grease and some spare parts for your trucks, especially tires, as things will be damaged very easily until the roads are cleaned up and repaired.

Legal and Insurance Considerations

Before deploying, double check with your insurance agent or underwriter to make sure you have appropriate coverage for the services you will be providing and the area you will be travelling to. Many commercial policies have mileage or distance restrictions, limiting you to a specific range from your domicile location. Claims that happen outside that range, especially if you are deployed to an area for an extended time, likely will be denied or not covered fully.

Same with legal operating authority. While working directly for an emergency management agency, such as law enforcement or FEMA is typically an exempt operation, towing salvage vehicles to the auction is not usually covered under any emergency declaration.

You most likely will need to be a fully qualified interstate motor carrier, including having US DOT and MC authority, qualified drivers, comply with hours of service and more. Based on previous large-scale disasters, some jurisdictions have required storm response towers have to obtain local operating permits and driver certifications, or have only waived these requirements for a very short time period. Please verify what credentials you will need, and what the local laws or other regulatory requirements are, before getting placed out of service or fined for trying to help.

In these challenging times, your contribution is invaluable, but it should never come at the cost of your safety. Take the time to assess each situation carefully and be prepared for the unexpected. Stay safe, stay smart, and thank you for your service.