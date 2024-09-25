What’s the Meaning of 'Certified' Anyway?

By Randall C. Resch A week doesn’t pass when tow forum participants claim they’re certified tow truck operators. On an industry forum, I recently read a two-year tower claiming, “I got my on-line certificate.” I’m happy for his excitement and give him credit for attending a recognized course. However, he continued to say, “Now, I qualify as a certified first responder.” While I appreciate the tower's enthusiasm, his comments made me question what it truly means to be 'certified.’ In California, the Highway Patrol’s Tow Service Agreement (Section 8, Subsection A) states: 'The operator shall ensure tow truck drivers responding to calls initiated by the CHP are competent and have completed a Tow Service Advisory Committee (TSAAC) approved tow truck training program.' While the agreement emphasizes 'approved tow truck training,' it makes no reference to drivers being 'certified.' “Certified” means “guaranteed” or that someone is officially recognized. Earning a certificate is by no means an indication of competency or ability. Be it learning on-line or attending tow operator training, gaining a certificate only means “on paper” that the student operator attended a training course. While a Certificate of Completion indicates the operator student attended training, on-line learning doesn’t enlist the operators’ senses outside that of reading and writing. There’s no guarantee the operator has the skills or safety mindset to handle recoveries. Time in Grade A tow truck certificate in hand, at any level, is advantageous to new towers or those who’ve been in the trenches for a long time. While the certificate is evidence that formal training has been completed, true “certification” is the product of “time in grade.” True to any professional field, the successful passing of topic specific training suggests the student has attended recognized training that speaks to industry standard practices. That certificate, combined with hands-on experience “in the field,” helps to raise value as to the operator’s abilities and competencies. The simple passing of a training course has no bearing on an operator’s ability as seen working incidents in a proper manner. Actions Speak Loudest In thirty years of teaching operators serving the highway patrol and the law enforcement community, I know towers who can pass a tow operator’s course with flying colors, yet I’ve seen them at work, and I’ve not been impressed. On the other hand, I’ve met towers who struggle to read, write or comprehend the written word of towing and recovery, yet they can tow and recover any scenario to which they’re dispatched. As an on-scene officer, I’ve seen many experienced operators with training certificates whose practices and techniques are still questionable. In today’s litigious society, when towers are unfortunately involved in some preventable injury, death, or property damage scenario, a plaintiff’s attorney is likely to rip them apart. Accordingly, there isn’t one single tow operator in this industry who knows everything there is about towing and recovery. In my fifty-plus years of industry play, I’ve learned that a little humility goes a long way when bragging about being ‘Certified.’ Towers, don’t assume that a Certificate of Completion or passing a tow truck course alone makes you a qualified tow operator or recovery specialist. True competency is demonstrated through your actions on-scene. Maybe that small Certificate of Completion should emphasize not just completion but also reflect qualifications and competence. Specifically stated in the CHP’s Tow Service Agreement, Section 8, Tow Truck Drivers, Subsection B, is, “Completion and/or documentation of a tow truck driver’s training does not indicate a sufficient level of competence.” That said, I push myself to try and learn something new every day! How about you? Although your certificate means you’re recognized for your achievement, it says nothing to your on-scene abilities. Bottom-line: get trained, then prove your worth.

What is a DataQ Challenge?

Brian J Riker I’m sure almost everyone reading this has had an inspection from motor carrier enforcement sometime in their career, probably more than one, and likely at least one they felt was incorrect or unfair. I can say without a doubt there are plenty of instances where an officer was incorrect in their understanding of the regulations or what they were looking at on a vehicle. Designed to help ensure accurate information in the SMS, the data quality challenge (DataQ), is a simple report to file and submit to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (US DOT) who will then forward it to the reporting agency for review. Where this process is troublesome is in all states this request goes back to the issuing Agency, and in most states, the request for review goes back to the Officer that issued the violation. Keep this in mind when interacting with these Officers at roadside, as your professional demeanor may make all the difference in their willingness to work with you later on, either in Court or during the DataQ process. Even when the Officer did you a “favor” and only wrote a violation on the inspection report instead of issuing a fine or citation, these violations still affect your safety score. This can result in increased insurance premiums or even a threat to non-renew your insurance because of a perceived deficiency in fleet safety. It is very important to understand the full impact of a citation or inspection report with violations noted. Often the impact is much greater than just the fine amount and/or inconvenience of being detained while inspected. A good challenge begins with a detailed investigation, which starts during the inspection by asking the Officer to point out the violation to you so that you can fully understand what they are claiming. Most Officers are willing to point out the issue, however if they are not willing, do not try to force the issue. If safe to do so, take plenty of pictures of the alleged defect (both close up and distant) being sure to make it clear you are still at the inspection location. These will allow an in-depth review of the alleged violation to determine if it is in fact a violation. Photos are key to a successful challenge either in Court or thru the DataQ process. If you must make repairs or corrections before continuing, or even later at a repair shop, have the condition before and after the repair well documented to support your position that there may not have been a violation. If a citation was issued along with the inspection report, wait until after trial to file your DataQ challenge. If the citation is dismissed or amended, then all you need to do is submit a copy of the court record with the DataQ challenge to have the report updated. The record will then reflect no violation, if dismissed, or an amended and reduced point violation if you were found guilty of a different charge. If no citation was issued you can file a DataQ challenge as soon as you have gathered enough supporting documentation to prove that there was no violation at the time of the inspection. Bottom line, we all make mistakes. It is on you as a professional to know the rules and regulations that govern your business. Knowing what is permissible goes a long way in avoiding inspections with violations, and when incorrectly accused of a violation, helping to set the record straight. Insurance companies are watching your DOT safety record closely so it is very important to challenge anything that may be incorrect. Your company’s survival may depend on it.