Colorado Tower Accused of Stealing Vehicles for Parts
Two-Day Off-Road Rescue Mission
High-stakes rescue mission to save an SUV named Penelope.
When Policies Backfire: The Cost of Not Enforcing Your Own Rules
Riker reveals the hidden risks of not enforcing your company policies.
A Father’s Tribute: Honoring Austin Gayne, A Fallen Towman
Father turns his grief into a moving tribute on a wrapped service truck.
nflatable Air Bag
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing September 11 - September 17, 2024

Here Comes Penny Pusher  

Pennies PIC 1 aad5b

By Randall C. Resch 

A rickety wheelbarrow “full of pennies” is making its way toward your facility’s release window. You know the drill. Some upset fool is seemingly bent on disrupting your company’s otherwise, easy day.  

The customer’s ever-growing smirk goes wide-eyed with intentional glee, suggesting, “I’m getting you back for towing my car.”  Because they’ve got an “axt ta’ grind”, they’re certain to make their presence known. Bringing you a ‘barrow full of pennies is simply their protest.  

Following close behind is an involved third party sporting a cellphone to video record what’s about to take place. This transaction likely is destined to appear on social media or drive time news.  

I’ll Show You 

Under the Coinage Act of 1965, “An individual arriving to pay their debt is within their legal right to pay in pennies.” According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, "United States coins and currency are legal tender for all debts, public charges, taxes and dues." 

Because the Coinage Acts requires accepting payment for all debts, perhaps tow personnel should manipulate said transaction that requires action on the customer’s part.  

According to MoneyStackExchange.com, “Private businesses are free to develop their own policies on whether to accept cash unless there is a state law which says otherwise.” 

Good, Better, Best 

In dealing with this wheelbarrow full of pennies, consider three options: 

Option One: Refusing to take their payment, tow personnel can end up in hot water. Just know the disgruntled vehicle owner is actively setting the tow company up for a lawsuit. It’s all about them “getting revenge.”  

Option Two: A better suggestion says, “Yes, we’ll gladly accept your rolled pennies sir/Maam as payment, but you (the customer) have to roll the coins in bank acceptable paper rolls. Doing so isn’t a refusal to accept pennies. I see it as a reasonable and prudent way to call their bluff. Will you toss them a handful of paper rollers telling them, “We’ll accept your pennies, but they need to be rolled.” 

Option Three: Should you dedicate an employee to count the pennies, asking P. Pusher to wait (outside) as personnel count pennies, one at a time. Personally, as busy as it gets in the business office and because distractions are bound to occur, there’s no doubt tow personnel might likely to lose count within the first half-hour. That being the case, it’s likely necessary to start over at the beginning. “Oh no? Did we lose our place, again?” 

In today’s age of credit card transactions, vehicle owners typically don’t stoop so low as to pay with pennies. But there’s always some cantankerous fool willing to do so. So, how would you handle it when Mr. Instigator stands at your release window?  

First and foremost, learn this, Mr./Mrs./Ms., P. Pusher is deeply bent on disrupting your business activities. While they’re acting as a self-centered, entitled jerk, it’s important for tow personnel to provide the very best customer service while turning the tables and accept their payment.  

Note: There’s nothing in the Coinage Act of 65’, mentioning how much time it takes to count pennies one by one. If a tow invoice costs one-thousand dollars, does it mean you count 100,000 pennies? And I’ll bet that it takes a really long time to get an accurate count, not to mention the high probability of being distracted along the way.  

Calling the Cops 

Some police officers aren’t knowledgeable about the “nuts and bolts” written in the Coinage Act. On one hand, it’s soothing to watch the cops take the heat, knowing they too are likely being dragged into a set-up lawsuit, when it comes at the heels of them refusing to enforce the Coinage Act. Better them than you, right? 

Because the Coinage Acts requires accepting payment “for all debts,” perhaps tow personnel manipulate said transaction by requiring action on the customer’s part? Don’t call 911 to settle Penny Pusher’s intentional disagreement; let them call to tell arriving officers that the window staff’s taking too long. 

While it’s law enforcement’s job to protect the peace, some officers may interject judgement that suggests “it’s a civil matter.” If that’s the case, Mr. Pusher may become more irritated and obstinate, but didn’t he, she, or it, initiate this transaction? Remember, customer service comes in all sizes, shapes and scenarios. I believe having a little fun and turning the tables on Penny Pusher makes for a good day.     

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.  

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com



Century Wreckers Launches New Video Series

Published: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Miller Industries, the leader in towing and recovery equipment, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Century Wreckers with a new YouTube series that highlights the stories behind the groundbreaking products that transformed the towing industry. The latest episode features industry pioneers John Hawkins, Geoff Russell, Ralph McConnell, and Gerry Holmes, who share their experiences and recount key moments in Century's history.

The first episode explores the shift from mechanical to hydraulic wreckers, highlighting the creation of the Century 475 at the Ernest Holmes Company. Despite initial resistance from the Dover Corporation, which was focused on older mechanical models, the team pushed ahead with new hydraulic technology. “Dover wasn’t interested in moving to hydraulics at that point in time,” recalls Ralph McConnell. “They were too invested in the 404 tooling.” Gerry Holmes adds, “We didn’t just want to make towing equipment; we wanted to revolutionize it.”

The series, available on YouTube, captures the spirit of innovation that has defined Century Wreckers for the past 50 years. 



Brooklyn Tow Truck Heist Doesn't End Well

Published: Monday, September 09, 2024

Parking in New York City is an Olympic sport, but one Brooklyn man decided to take things to the next level—right into a demolition derby.

On Saturday, September 7, in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, a Chevrolet Silverado owner learned the hard way that fighting a tow truck driver is a surefire way to end up in a cauldron of trouble. According to footage from News 12 BK, what started as a routine tow escalated into a bizarre series of events.

The drama unfolded when the tow truck driver was just doing his job before the Silverado's owner, in a fit of overreaction, decided that he wanted his truck back. A quick scuffle ensued, and then the Silverado's owner made his move: he hijacked the tow truck, Silverado still attached, and took off down the street.

Things got ugly fast, as the Silverado smashed into a Toyota RAV4, and then several other vehicles, leaving a trail of damaged vehicles. As the tow truck turned the corner, the Silverado flipped over in a dramatic barrel roll, and then crash-landed on a parked Kia Sorento. As the dust settled, the Silverado’s owner ditched the stolen tow truck a block away.

The NYPD is still on the hunt for the tow truck hijacker.

Source: https://www.carexpert.com.au/

Tow Company Steps Up for Community After School Shooting

Published: Friday, September 06, 2024

In the wake of the tragic shooting at Apalachee High School, a local towing company is stepping up to help the community heal. All County Towing and Recovery, based in Barrow County, Georgia is offering free towing services to students, staff, and parents who left their vehicles at the school following the incident on Wednesday.

The company's owner, who has a personal connection to the tragedy, wants to make sure no one has to relive the nightmare by returning to the school. One of the victims had been his football coach.

"We don't want anyone, especially the kids and their families, to have to go back there right now," he told FOX 5. The company has already towed five or six vehicles overnight and plans to continue providing this free service for as long as needed.

The gesture comes as the community grapples with the loss of four lives, including two teachers and two students, and nine others injured. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called the event "everyone’s worst nightmare" during a press briefing, praising law enforcement and first responders for their swift action.

Source: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/

Police Tap Tesla Cameras for Evidence in Oakland

Published: Thursday, September 05, 2024

Tesla vehicles, equipped with numerous exterior cameras, are becoming a surprising tool for Oakland, California, police who are obtaining warrants for footage captured by the cars. The Sentry Mode feature, designed as an anti-theft measure, activates when movement is detected, making Teslas a valuable source of potential evidence.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Oakland police have sought Tesla footage at least three times since July, sometimes leading to the cars being towed if owners can't be reached. Sergeant Ben Therriault of the Richmond Police Officers Association noted that police often request footage voluntarily but sometimes resort to a warrant and a tow. “A tow is the most drastic thing you could do,” he said.

Saira Hussain, an attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, highlighted privacy concerns: “When you have these cars on the roads constantly capturing information, the police can look to them as a resource.” This growing reliance on Tesla footage raises questions about privacy and third-party involvement in investigations.

Source: https://www.roadandtrack.com

Biden Administration Invests $62 Million in Hydrogen

Published: Wednesday, September 04, 2024

The Biden administration has announced a $62 million investment to accelerate the development of the U.S. hydrogen industry, which is crucial for decarbonizing steel, cement, and heavy transportation sectors. Announced on August 30, the funding will support 20 projects across 15 states to advance hydrogen use in heavy-duty vehicles and port equipment and streamline the permitting process for hydrogen infrastructure.

A significant $40 million will be dedicated to creating a standardized hydrogen fueling station for trucks, a move that could greatly benefit tow companies. For tow operators, hydrogen fueling offers a promising alternative to traditional diesel, providing quick refueling times and longer driving ranges without harmful emissions. This shift can help tow companies reduce fuel costs and maintenance needs while aligning with growing environmental regulations. 

Hydrogen, which can be produced from water using renewable energy, emits no greenhouse gases when used as a fuel. To make hydrogen more accessible, the administration aims to cut production costs by 80% to $1 per kilogram by 2030, addressing one of the key barriers to its widespread adoption.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com

Colorado Tower Accused of Stealing Vehicles for Parts

Published: Tuesday, September 03, 2024

33-year-old Colorado tower Brian Chacon from Aurora is facing numerous felony charges after allegedly using his position as a tow truck driver to steal dozens of vehicles and sell them to salvage yards across the Denver metro area. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Chacon late last year after a detective linked a stolen vehicle case to a broader scheme involving Eagle Wing Towing, the company where Chacon was employed.

Chacon is accused of illegally towing vehicles he had no right to impound and bypassing Eagle Wing Towing’s designated impound lot. Instead, he and the company allegedly sold a total of 81 vehicles to U-Pull and Pay salvage yards in Denver, Aurora, and Littleton. Detectives confirmed that 48 of these vehicles were stolen. Ownership of 29 other vehicles could not be verified, and four vehicles were confirmed as belonging to Eagle Wing Towing.

The investigation revealed that many of the stolen vehicles had been dismantled for parts, a process commonly associated with chop shops. Detectives were unable to locate the most recent or true owners of many of the vehicles, complicating efforts to return them to rightful owners.

Chacon was arrested on August 11 by the Denver Police Department on behalf of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He now faces 48 counts of second-degree motor vehicle theft, 37 counts of chop shop activity, and 37 counts of forgery, all felonies.

Adding to the severity of his legal troubles, Chacon was also found to possess child pornography during the investigation. As a result, he faces an additional five felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Chacon is scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County court on September 6 to face the charges.

Source: https://www.kktv.com

States Expand CDL Training to Address Driver Shortages

Published: Friday, August 30, 2024

States including Iowa, Texas, Nevada, and Kentucky are expanding commercial driver’s license (CDL) training programs to tackle local truck driver shortages.

Iowa recently awarded $509,775 in federal grants to four community colleges to enhance CDL training. The largest grant went to Hawkeye Community College, while Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) is building an 8,600-square-foot transportation institute to double its enrollment capacity. “Trained truck drivers are in extremely high demand, and our graduates are finding themselves more valued than ever,” said DMACC President Rob Denson.

Texas’ South Dallas Driving Academy (SDDA) is offering free CDL training to underserved communities, supported by donations from the Trucking Cares Foundation. SDDA President Von Minor highlighted the mission to overcome systemic barriers to driver’s license access in underserved areas. The free CDL training also benefits tow truck operators who need licenses to handle larger vehicles, enhancing their job prospects and helping fill local demand.

Nevada’s Western Nevada College and Kentucky’s Gateway Community & Technical College have also expanded their CDL training programs, with new evening classes and increased training days. “This is a really exciting opportunity for individuals looking to break into the transportation industry,” said Gateway’s Workforce Solutions Director, Ressie Hall.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com

FedEx Clinging on the Edge

Published: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

458196539 1072929697785383 3435989457613167508 n 110fb

By George L. Nitti

It was another busy day for Jeswald’s Auto Truck Service when a call came in from their dispatch office to pull out a FedEx truck that had veered too close to the edge of a narrow gravel road in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, a small town about 40 minutes from Youngstown, Ohio where Jeswald’s is located. The truck had been navigating the one-lane road to make a delivery when a car approached from the opposite direction. The FedEx driver tried to make room by moving to the side, but the gravel gave way, and the truck ended up teetering dangerously on the verge of rolling down into a creek. 

Jeswald’s tow operator Mark Ghrist, who has been in the towing business for 28 years, was called to the scene. Upon arriving, Ghrist observed the FedEx truck was hanging off the edge, with the driver-side front wheel suspended in the air. The vehicle was resting precariously on its rear axle, its high center of gravity making it a potential rollover risk if not handled correctly. 

“When I got there and saw it was on the verge of going down that little embankment, I knew I needed to stabilize it right away,” Ghrist said. “The front wheel was completely off the ground—I could spin the tire without it touching anything. If I’d just tried to winch it from the side, the whole truck could have toppled over.” 

Drawing on his training and experience, Ghrist was luckily able to employ a technique called the “Holmes Tree,” named after Ernest Holmes, the inventor of the wrecker. The Holmes Tree method involves using trees as anchor points to stabilize vehicles, a maneuver that has become a staple among trained tow operators, especially those who’ve taken advanced classes with programs like WreckMaster. 

Ghrist backed his 12-ton Century 2465 wrecker into position—a smaller truck than his usual rotator, making the recovery even more challenging. Using chains instead of straps due to the size of the trees, he set up snatch blocks to redirect the winch lines around two sturdy trunks, stabilizing the FedEx truck with a side pull that prevented it from tipping over. 

“I got excited as soon as I saw those trees. If they hadn’t been there, I’d have had to go with some kind of Plan B,” Ghrist said. “With the big rotator, I could have just picked up the whole truck and put it back on the road, but with the smaller wrecker, it’s a whole different challenge.” 

The setup was precise. One winch line pulled the rear axle sideways, while another winch line, rigged around the front leaf spring of the FedEx truck, pulled forward and sideways toward the trees. The maneuver worked perfectly, stabilizing the truck and allowing Ghrist to pull it back onto solid ground in about 20 minutes. 

Throughout the process, the FedEx driver lent a hand, setting up chains and assisting Ghrist as much as possible. Once the truck was safely back on the road, the driver was able to continue his delivery without any further issues. 

“This recovery wasn’t the most complicated I’ve ever done, but it was different,” Ghrist reflected. “I like those narrow road recoveries—they always pose a challenge, and it feels great when everything goes exactly as planned.” 

Two-Day Off-Road Rescue Mission  

Published: Tuesday, September 03, 2024

457097701 890959326401410 7153044553764203664 n 09ad1
By George L. Nitti

The call came in like many others Carl Girard received at Wild West Off-Road Recovery for off road recoveries, but this one was different. Place Towing, an Arizona-based company, relayed a message from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office that would soon set Carl on an unexpected path. A vehicle had careened off a treacherous mountain road and was reportedly down a steep ravine on Thumb Butte Road. Hoist Towing had assessed the situation but quickly realized that it was beyond their capabilities. When it came to handling a job like this, they knew Carl and his crew were the ones to call. 

“We specialize in off-road recoveries,” Carl explained. “It’s what we do. We got the call, and even though it was 100 miles away, we had to go check it out.” Carl drove out to the site to assess the scene. When he peered over the edge, he saw that the vehicle,  named "Penelope," was wedged between trees and boulders, nearly 1,000 feet down a steep embankment.  

To tackle the challenge, Carl called in a team of experienced volunteers, many of whom had worked with the company’s original owner and were now dedicated to assisting in complex technical recoveries. “These are people who have been around for a long time,” Carl said. “They know the ropes—literally and figuratively.” 

The operation kicked off early Monday morning with a plan to take two full days. The team split into two groups: one crew stayed at the top to manage the winching, while the other descended the mountainside to Penelope. The first 75 feet were nearly vertical, and the crew had to bushwhack through thick trees and navigate loose soil to get to the vehicle. “The terrain was tough, but once we got past the steep drop, it became more manageable,” Carl noted. “It was still a lot of effort to get down there, but at least you weren’t going to fall off the mountain.” 

At the bottom, the team had to carefully attach rigging to Penelope, navigating around large trees and other obstacles. Day one saw slow progress; manipulating the vehicle's movements was a painstaking task that required inch-by-inch adjustments to keep it from getting caught on rocks or sliding back down. By the end of the day, the team had barely made any visible progress. They called it a night, leaving their tools and lines rigged in place, ready for a quicker start the next morning. 

Day two began with renewed determination. With their rigging already in place, the crew was able to make quicker headway, slowly but steadily pulling Penelope closer to the top. “It was a lot of pulling, resetting, and then pulling again,” Carl described. The crew operated almost entirely by radio communication, trusting each other's expertise and precision. “They’re down there at the vehicle making all the calls, and I’m up top at the truck, trusting that when they say ‘pull,’ it’s safe to pull.” 

As Penelope inched closer to the top, the family of the woman who had tragically lost her life in the crash arrived on the scene. They watched as the battered SUV, which they had named and cherished, was carefully brought back up the mountain. The sight of the family’s emotional reaction deeply moved the recovery team. “We’ve done recoveries involving fatalities before, but we’ve never had the family show up,” Carl said. “It really hit home that this was more than just a vehicle to them—it was a part of someone they loved.” 

After two long days, Penelope was finally on level ground. The team towed her to a nearby flatbed and completed the recovery, grateful that they could offer some sense of closure to the family. “It was an emotional end to a hard job,” Carl admitted. “We do this work because we love it, but seeing the human side of it really reminded us of why it matters.” 

Crew Recovers Vehicle, Connects with Victim's Family

Published: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

offroadrecovery 8a0df
A towing crew from Wild West Off-Road Recovery faced an unusual and emotional challenge when they were called to recover a vehicle at the bottom of a cliff along Thumb Butte Road in Prescott, Arizona. The vehicle, a small SUV nicknamed "Penelope" by its late owner, was driven off the road on the evening of August 16th. 

Carl Girard, a member of the recovery team, shared that it took them two full days to complete the recovery process. "We brought our wrecker, which is basically a twin-line, old-school recovery truck, and we also had to use thousands of feet of cable and line," he explained. The first day of recovery was slow, with the team needing to work around trees and other obstacles. 

After the first day, Gerard contacted Chris's mother, Ginger, asking if the family would like to be present when the car was brought up. "Linda was very open and shared a lot of information with us," said Gerard. "We were on the phone for the better part of an hour and a half." 

As the crew continued their work, they grew emotionally connected to Chris's family. "It hit hard for us, especially when I found out from Ginger that the vehicle's name was Penelope," Gerard reflected. "On the first day, it was just another vehicle; we knew there was a casualty involved, so we were treating it with care, but we didn't have that personal connection." 

When Penelope was finally back on the road, the team gave the family time with Chris's beloved car. Gerard noted that the entire group was emotional. "I still get worked up over it," he admitted. 

While recovering Chris's Toyota 4Runner, the team discovered three other vehicles down the embankment. Gerard noted that one of these vehicles posed an obstacle they had to navigate to get Penelope out. 

The investigation into the fatal crash involving Chris is still ongoing.  

Source: www.fox10phoenix.com

When Policies Backfire: The Cost of Not Enforcing Your Own Rules 

Published: Tuesday, September 03, 2024

Sclaes of Justice with CLipboard AI Graphic 0f3e2
By. Brian J. Riker 

In browsing social media, I see requests for established businesses to share their company policy or employee handbook almost daily. Some may ask, what’s the harm in this? After all it is just some words on a page to make the insurance company happy, right? Wrong, and your misunderstanding of the importance of a custom company handbook could cost you everything! 

What good is a policy if it is not enforced? As towers, we know firsthand how dangerous it is working roadside, yet there are plenty of laws on the books that should protect us, although that isn’t the case because often they are not adequately enforced. The same concept holds true with your employee handbook, company polices and standard operating procedures. Whatever you have on paper in your book better be what you are enforcing with your team, and you better be prepared to prove you are enforcing it. 

Building upon Randall Resch’s column last week, Defending Explosive Settlements, it is much more than just when the other party is mostly responsible for their own injuries. Yes, every point he made in his article is 100% valid, and critical to your success; however, what happens when it was your employee that made the mistake? How does it look to the finder of fact, or the jury, when you had a policy in place to prevent the injury or loss, yet you failed to enforce it? 

Honestly, it is worse to have a generic policy in place and ignore or fail to enforce it than it is to not have any policy in place. I have been involved in multiple cases where Plaintiff counsel will try to paint a picture of an irresponsible, poorly managed company that has no understanding of what a Standard of Care may be. 

One of the easiest ways they can do this is by pointing to your own company document that says “thou shall not do this” then ask when was the last time, you Mr. Tow Boss, disciplined or fired an employee for violating any of these rules in the book? It is not just in court either, when the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration or the Occupational Health and Safety Administration comes knocking for an audit, which they do quite often in the towing industry. One of the first things they will look for is internal documentation of a safety policy, immediately followed by documentation of violations and corrective actions. 

No company is perfect, so it is not doing you any favors when you can’t point to a few corrective actions. In fact, it serves just the opposite by proving you have no effective safety controls in place if you are not catching at least some of your team violating the rules occasionally. 

Another issue is the generic, or borrowed, policy manual. I have read several that were so bad they didn’t even bother to remove the other company’s name from the document. Literally, they just put their name on the front page and the rest was stolen content from another company, often not even towing specific. 

What can I do? These policies do not have to be hundreds of pages long, in fact the simpler the better in many cases. Outline realistic expectations for safe operations, stay away from overly broad, blanket statements and make sure you point to industry accepted methods or standards that do not encourage your team to break any law or regulations. Craft your policies so that they are reasonable and attainable, not some pie in the sky goal of perfection. 

One final note regarding creation of these policies: stay away from platitudes like “Safety First.” Plaintiff attorneys have made a fortune over the past few years pointing to unattainable or overreaching company statements in policy documents, in websites or even emblazoned on their trucks echoing the sentiment of “safety first.” 

One extreme example is a wrecked truck with a similar phrase clearly visible in a very graphic crash photo where the attorney asked the Safety Director, and I am paraphrasing: “If safety is your first approach to operating a company, then why do you allow your drivers to operate in any form of inclement weather? Are you not needlessly endangering the public just to make an appointment time to avoid a financial penalty?”  

This paints the trucking boss into a corner, answer either way and they have agreed that their “safety first” policy is unrealistic. Instead, try using language like “we strive for safety every day,” something not so exacting, similar to the concept of never say never. Same concept with a zero tolerance policy towards speeding, or anything else. If the rule is not realistic, or not stated as a goal rather than an exacting expectation, it may not be defensible in court.  

And, finally, take corrective actions to hold your team, including yourself, accountable to whatever your company policy is. If it is not documented then it didn’t happen, and no, a verbal warning without a note in the employee file is not proof you are using an effective safety management system in your workplace. 

Defending Explosive Settlements 

Published: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Scales of Justice Pic copy 3d209

By Randall C. Resch 

How many of you don’t, won’t and openly refuse to set cones, flares or triangles at roadside incidents? Providing advanced emergency warning is one important topic that shouldn’t be sidestepped, yet I’ll beat this dead horse again. Let’s focus on “Explosive Settlements” whereby another motorist or party primarily caused their demise or injury but were awarded regardless of disputed fault.  

As a “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t” consideration, towers generally rebuke what practices should be provided to create a higher level of operator safety on scene, and to forward a message that a dangerous situation is present. Based on more than 600-tow operators killed in on-highway or shoulder events, ask yourself, “Does adding cones, flares, or triangles make a difference in providing advanced warning while actively working during roadside incidents?”  

Best Roadside Actions 

There’s plenty of media accounts describing events in which distracted motorists plow the rear of stopped, disabled vehicles, or running into a parked tow truck assisting motorists. Should the (striking) motorist be killed, some attorney will likely blame the tower’s actions (or lack thereof) because he or she failed to provide advanced emergency warning to approaching motorists.  

Advanced emergency warning is where emergency lighting, traffic control, or other roadside devices and equipment are activated and situated to provide notice to approaching traffic. But, for the average untrained tow operator, do they have topic specific training in MUTCD practices? Typically, that answer is “No.” 

You’ve heard the excuses: “They (cones) take too long to set up;” “We don’t carry flares;” “I can hook-up faster than it takes to set em’ up.” When it comes to on-scene safety, being skilled in hook-up procedures is a solid quality; however, legal settlements are based on doing something proper versus doing nothing at all.  

And when these kinds of wrongful death or injury scenarios occur, they result in “Explosive Settlements,” in which guilty verdicts translate into high-dollar awards. 

Why the Need? 

For 35 years, operator safety has been my life-long mission, and I’ve made it my practice to review operator fatalities. As read in NIOSH, OSHA, highway patrol and police investigations, there are obvious patterns in which a percentage of towers are killed because (they) themselves were walking, working, or standing in harm’s way. 

Specifically, many fatality investigations contain detailed, associated factors describing what caused a fatality. In many cases, it’s oftentimes determined that operators failed to deploy some kind of advanced emergency warning such as cones, flares and triangles.  

Simple to Extreme 

You can justify not using them all you want, but truth and reality often go hand in hand. When it comes to explosive settlements, consider this. In September 2020, a Southern California bicyclist rode his bicycle into an inner-city intersection at the same time a city crew was mopping up stormwater repairs.  

Parked curbside was a city owned “Vactor pump truck” that didn’t have its emergency lights on or were there other roadside devices to alert drivers and cyclists of the existing road hazards and conditions. 

 
As the Vactor truck was parked in the bike lane doing its work (for approximately 45-minutes), one city worker “prematurely” picked up cones thinking it was time to leave. In that unfortunate occurrence, the investigation revealed the bicyclist was killed when he crashed into the city truck. 

Although it appears the cyclist was most likely at fault for striking the city truck, the jury found city workers responsible for not maintaining advanced emergency lighting and roadside warnings. In this case, the “Explosive Settlement” awarded 2.9-million dollars to the deceased cyclist’s family. While naysayers complain the bicyclist was at fault, none-the-less, the court found the city’s workers held responsibility in his untimely death. 

Compare this off-the-wall incident to what typically occurs in the towing and recovery industry. If someone were to strike your legally parked tow truck, or a motorist’s disabled vehicle parked curbside or on a highway’s shoulder, what liability still exists should you fail to provide advanced emergency warning to include activating overhead emergency lights and or flashers? 

Considering that crashes occur without notice, or because of unsafe movement by a distracted motorist, is it worth losing one’s livelihood because the tower was too lazy or didn’t like using cones, flares or triangles? I’ll leave it to your good senses to figure what’s proper based on lessons learned.       

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.  

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

A Father’s Tribute: Honoring Austin Gayne, A Fallen Towman 

Published: Tuesday, September 03, 2024

454116226 1030834035240796 5653344338620817249 n c2bda

By George L. Nitti

Three years ago, Austin Gayne, a young tow truck driver, was struck and killed on the side of State Road 408 in Orlando. His father, Danny Gayne, has since dedicated himself to raising awareness about roadside safety and honoring his son’s legacy through a specially wrapped tribute truck – a 2011 Dodge 5500 Service Truck.  

Austin’s father Danny Gayne has been in the towing industry for nearly 35 years, a career he loved and shared with his son. From a young age, Austin was involved, riding along in a tow truck and participating in the work his father did. Danny recalls how, even as a child, Austin was eager to help, often hanging out of the truck window, wanting to jump out and join his dad at accident scenes. 

Austin’s passion for the job led him to work for Johnson’s Wrecker Service in Orlando. Tragically, on February 26, 2021, his life was cut short when he was struck while on duty. He spent 27 days in the hospital, fighting for his life, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. “It’s the worst phone call I’ve ever received,” Danny says. “He went through hell. He fought as hard as he could.” 

A Tribute Truck: Austin’s Legacy on Wheels 

To cope with the grief and keep his son’s memory alive, Danny transformed his business. He renamed it ADG Road Service, after his son, Austin Daniel Gayne, and commissioned a special wrap for his 2011 Dodge 5500 service truck. The truck is covered in vibrant graphics, including images of Austin and messages promoting the “Slow Down, Move Over” law. 

“The response has been amazing,” Danny says. “People honk, ask questions, and want to know Austin’s story. It’s become an incredible educational tool because people don’t think about the danger until they see his face on the side of that truck.” 

A New Focus: Service Work Over Towing 

Though Danny has a lifetime of experience in towing, he no longer feels safe operating large wreckers. “I get an eerie feeling every time I step out onto that white line,” he says. “All I can think about is my son.” Now, Danny focuses on roadside service work, assisting broken-down tractor-trailers along busy highways like I-95 and I-4. He continues to face the dangers of working roadside, where he continues to repeat that a six-inch white line is often all that separates him from speeding traffic. 

The Fight for Awareness and Change 

Danny’s mission goes beyond personal healing; it’s about saving lives. He points out that in Florida, if a driver isn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol, striking and killing someone on the roadside is often treated as just a traffic accident with no severe consequences. 

To raise awareness, Danny hands out postcards featuring Austin’s story and information about the “Slow Down, Move Over” law. The wrap on his truck sparks conversations wherever he goes, from rest stops to truck stops. “People see the truck and they want to know why,” Danny explains. “It’s a reminder that we’re all human, and it could happen to anyone.” 

Danny still finds it hard to walk out of his house every morning and see Austin’s face on the side of his truck. But in a way, it’s also comforting. “Now I get to ride around with my son every day,” he says. “I see him, and he’s right there with me.” 

The tribute truck is more than a memorial; it’s a mobile message urging drivers to pay attention and show respect for those who risk their lives on the roadside. For Danny Gayne, it’s a daily reminder of his son’s legacy, a heartbreaking loss that turned into a mission to prevent future tragedies. Through the truck, Austin continues to light up the roads, spreading a message of safety, awareness, and love. 

Cookie Monster on the Road  

Published: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

cookiecover 5a44c 

By George L. Nitti 

On the west side of the Beltway in Brooklyn, Maryland, Big Ben’s Towing (BBT) has gained a reputation for its reliability, heavy-duty capabilities, and distinctive eye-catching tow trucks.  

“We started as a repo company in 2012,” says Jesse Dishman, the owner of BBT. “But we gave that up about five years ago. Now, we’re fully focused on towing, and it’s been the right decision.” 

Today, BBT has been securing large contracts, including a recent one worth over $1,000,000 annually.  Dishman credits much of their growth to their reputation and to the team he’s built. “It’s all about having the right guys and paying more for labor to get the best in the area,” he explains. 

But beyond the contracts and the heavy-duty work, it’s their branding that makes them stand out. One attention grabber in their fleet is the "Cookie Monster"—a tow truck that’s memorable for its bright, bold, splashy graphics.  

The "Cookie Monster," which appears on their 2018 Freightliner with a Custombuilt 16-ton body, is adorned with vibrant white, blue, and green graphics, the large logo 'BBT' and the beloved Sesame Street character, which his kids chose. The design was executed by Illusion Wraps of Fredericksburg, Virgina. 

"You give them a character and they will hand draw it," notes Dishman.

The decision to use such distinctive graphics was about creating something memorable that would stick in the minds of their customers. “It’s all about memorability,” Dishman says. “When you’ve got a truck that people can remember easily, it makes a big difference.” 

Dishman was inspired to create his memorable graphics from the company that he bought it from, whom he recollected gained a lot of attention for their cartoon of Clifford the Big Red Dog.

“Every time a customer had something big or serious going on, they’d call this company and say, ‘You better take that big Clifford the Big Red Dog truck out there,’” Jesse recalls. “So I thought, why not keep that going? Now, when people see our trucks, they remember them." The ‘Cookie Monster’ has even been sent to Jersey for contract work, where it's become well known amongst a number of shops.

The "Cookie Monster" has played a significant role in building BBT’s identity. “There are a lot of other cartoons out there, but we thought we had a good character with this one,” Jesse says. “It’s really helped us stand out.” 

On the side of the truck is the slogan: "Count your Cookies. Not Your Problems." 

As your list of complaints grows, may this great piece of advice give comfort and a positive mindset to turn things around and promote the right perspective.

Kong Lives On: The Making of a Legend 

Published: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

455277073 1085353310043383 8722158995512878258 n 38561
By George L. Nitti 

Who was the greatest Kong of all?  

That’s debatable, for so many stories of King Kong abound, but in the towing industry, one Kong stands out as a true piece of Texas history: a 50 ton heavy duty wrecker that was a fixture in San Antonio from the early 80’s through the 90’s before it was eventually sold to D & G Wrecker of Gonzalez, Texas, where it has resided for more than 20 years, continuing to work and serve the industry.  

The classic unit, with an 81’ Freightliner and Hubbard body, was originally ordered by City Towing Associates, Inc., owned by Louis and Franklin Keilman, whose company had an exclusive towing contract with the city. As one of the largest heavy-duty wreckers in the state, it was named “King Kong.” 

In addition to the distinguishable Hubbard three stage boom, features included: wire spoke inserts; a chrome truck tow bar for hookup; front stabilizer legs; a chrome one-piece solid stabilizer across the bottom rear of the tow truck for lifting and anchoring; an H-beam support structure on the rear of the main boom; and a 25,000 pound deck winch. 

Bobby Tuttle, a 30+ year veteran in the towing industry who worked as a tow operator at City Towing from 1977 – 1990, said, “The H-beam support structure made this tow truck a beast for winching sideways off the rear of the tow truck. Most modern tow trucks use independent rear stabilizer legs. This was very unique. I believe Hubbard was the first or only manufacturer doing this at that time.” 

To solidify Kong’s brand, hand painted graphics were employed that included a mural of King Kong in front of the San Antonio skyline and stitched embroidery on the front grill with the initials KK alongside a cartoonish black graphic of Kong. The name ‘King Kong’ was clearly written on the unit’s front side. 

Tuttle recounted one story when King Kong single handly picked up a piece of marble weighing 55,000 pounds. He said, “It had rolled off a flatbed on its way to Mexico and needed the services of King Kong to get it back on track. The rock was no match for the 50-ton Hubbard Recovery Vehicle.”  

Tuttle, who now works as a Complete Incident Response Manager (CIRT) in San Antonio, said, “Kong had such a big impact on incident management in San Antonio that it’s not an exaggeration to call this tow truck legendary. Even in 2023 when San Antonio Police Dept. officers request a HD tow truck some of them advise their dispatcher to send ‘A King Kong’ wrecker. Even the newer/younger officers use the name.”  

After about a decade in service for City Towing Associates, the company hired Don Walters, owner of DeWalt Manufacturing, to add a wheel lift and to do some refurbishing.  

Walters said, “They asked me to tear it down, put seals on the boom, add my wheel lift and rehose it. The Old Hubbard was tough. Kind of simple looking. It didn’t have the appeal to the eye but that boom is unheard of going from 16 to 18.5 and dropping down to 14 ½ and 12.” 

Around 1999, owner Glenn Glass of D & G Wrecker was searching for a heavy with an under reach and discovered that Kong had been bought by someone else and was sitting in a barn in Pleasanton, Texas. 

Glass said, “I made a deal to purchase it, where we agreed it would be stripped down and painted and then I would pick it up.” 

Under D & G, Kong ran for another 12 to 13 years in its original form, but after a couple of accidents, Glenn and his wife Linda decided that they needed to make some major changes to it.  

“You might say we had a love/hate relationship with it,” said Glass. “It near killed me once when I was coming home. It blew a tire and mowed down some trees. When we wrecked it, my wife said, ‘Pull the bed. Get another chassis.’ So I got a newer Peterbuilt, a 95’ 389, and shipped out the bed for refabrication.” 

Enter Don Walters once again, who was well reputed for his refab work on heavy duty wreckers, having worked on over 400 that were “scattered across the country.” 

Glass said, “I shipped him the bed and we brought the Peterbuilt up. When he got it, he took the box off. Then he rebuilt the original boom and the underreach and mounted it on the Peterbuilt, adding three new 50,000 pound planetary winches and replacing the 30,000 pound worm gears. 

Walters recounted, “Glenn called me and said, ‘I’ve got King Kong. I want to redo it. Top to bottom.’ We stretched the truck to a long wheelbase and tore the Hubbard down. We pulled the boom apart and redid all the cylinders top to bottom. We rebuilt my wheel lift that had been abused for years. We reconstructed a lot of the stuff that Hubbard had already done. We had to redo the whole mast on the backside. We made it heavier and bigger so that it could withstand those winches and brought it back as close to new as you can git. It’s a beast. It can do what any of these new ones could do.” 

But the job wasn’t complete until Glass could figure out a new graphic for King Kong. He said, “We were considering getting a paint job on it, but they wanted 50 grand. I said, ‘No way.’ That’s when we found Digital Designs.” 

Although he noted that Digital originally presented him with cartoon characters of Kong, Glass was steadfast on finding a bigger, meaner gorilla, and settled on a wrap with one from Jurassic Park.  

He said, “I remember we had just gotten it put on the truck. When I turned out of the parking lot there was an old lady beside me in her car and it was dusk and that big monkey was looking at her with his ferocious teeth and eyes and she jumped in her seat.” 

Today, Kong is going strong, used regularly once a day or every other day.  

Glass said, “The guys that built the truck back in the day really knew their stuff. It’s a helluva truck. Somebody could offer me a free rotator and I’d probably turn it down.” 

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

All-New ZEON XD Winches

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

warnproduct copy fffa1
Warn Industries has introduced the all-new ZEON XD winches for trucks and SUVs, marking a significant upgrade from their previous ZEON winch model. Leveraging over a decade of experience, the ZEON XD is part of Warn's Premium Series and is designed, engineered, tested, and assembled at their ISO-quality-certified facility in Clackamas, Oregon. This winch features a new high-performance electric motor and gear train, achieving a best-in-class line speed of up to 40 ft/min.

The ZEON XD is available in two capacities, 10,000 lb. (ZEON XD 10-S) and 12,000 lb. (ZEON XD 12-S), both equipped with Spydura synthetic rope. The winch boasts enhanced IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings, corrosion-resistant fasteners, full-metal armor for protection, and the most efficient three-stage planetary gear train to date. Additionally, it includes a corded waterproof remote and HUB wireless receiver for remote control via the WARN HUB app.

For durability and reliability, the ZEON XD features a large-diameter aluminum-alloy drum to reduce stress on the rope, the strongest through-drum rope attachment, and an ultra-reliable Albright contactor for electrical control. The winch also offers a limited lifetime warranty on mechanical components and seven years on electrical parts, supported by Warn's global service network.

For more information, go to https://international.warn.com/

Bi-Directional Pneumatic Air Hammer

Published: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

airstrike small 48555

The AIRSTRIKE -  Bi-directional Air Tool. From fleet repairs to heavy equipment, its 3,000 blows per minute deliver maximum power. 

Durable, compact, and loaded with accessories, this is the ultimate pneumatic hammer and puller you need in your tool kit.  

Applications 

Quickly pull stuck fuel injectors 

Remove diesel/gas NOx & particulate sensors 

Pull stubborn oil tubes & stuck oil seals 

Attach to locking pliers for popping stuck fasteners and more 

Loosen hydraulic fittings 

Remove stubborn nuts and bolts without thread galling 

Remove harmonic balancers 

Bust seams of spot welded bonded panels 

Hem narrow window flanges

View more details here: https://steckmfg.com 

 

Repossession rates are expected to rise from 1.6 million in 2024 to 1.8 million from 2026 - 2029.

Tow Companies See Surge in Car Repossessions

Published: Monday, July 22, 2024

It's been a busy year for repossessions with car seizures in the US increasing by 23 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to recent data from Cox Automotive.

The figures reveal that repossessions have now returned to pre-pandemic levels, having experienced a sharp decline in 2021 and 2022, before starting to climb again in 2023. Based on the current trajectory, it is projected that 1.6 million vehicles will be seized by the end of 2024, a significant increase from the 1.1 million repossessions in 2021 and 1.5 million last year.

The surge in repossessions is advantageous for tow truck companies across the nation. As more vehicles are seized, the demand for towing services has skyrocketed, Companies like Jerr-Dan are seeing increased business as they provide the essential services needed for the growing number of repossessions.

Cox Automotive does not anticipate a reduction in repo rates to the lows of 2021 in the near future. Instead, it forecasts that repossessions will rise to 1.7 million in 2025, a level not seen since 2019, and could reach 1.8 million annually from 2026 to 2029. This sustained increase in repossessions ensures a steady demand for tow truck services, benefiting the industry.

Source: www.carscoops.com

Auto Loan Delinquency Continues to Rise  

Published: Wednesday, May 01, 2024

A study by attorneys at Thompson Consumer Law Group analyzed 2022 and 2023 auto loan data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to see which states had the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent for more than 90 days. Their results showed it’s not only a problem everywhere but it’s increasing. 

Between 2022 and 2023, the percentage of auto loan balances over 90 days delinquent in America increased from 3.81% to 4.2%, and every state experienced an increase.  

The study showed these states with the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent: 

Mississippi: 6.77; Alabama: 6.05%; Georgia: 5.71% Louisiana: 5.69%; Indiana: 5.29%; Hawaii: 5.24%; Michigan: 5.24%; Delaware; 5.2%; South Carolina: 5.2%; North Carolina; 5.14%. 

A lending officer at Michigan First Credit Union says he sees delinquent payments steadily climbing.  

Jeff Fitrzyk, their chief lending officer, said, “We’re also seeing an increase in repossessions, both voluntary and involuntary,” he added, noting people are dealing with inflationary pressures that demand their immediate attention and one of the things that often falls behind are auto loans, which seem to be returning to their pre-COVID levels. 

Source: www.macombdaily.com

Towman Murdered in Florida 

Published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Towman Juan Garcia, 39, owner of JL Towing, was murdered late Wednesday, April 10, in what police authorities are investigating as a connected crime involving another woman who was carjacked and murdered as well.  

Garcia was killed at a house just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was one day before Katherine Aguasvivas was kidnapped in a separate crime. At the house, Orange County deputies said more than 100 10 mm shell casings were found. WESH2’s Tony Atkins personally saw more than 80 markers from just outside the house and crime scene. 

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the green Acura seen in the kidnapping video showing was the same vehicle Garcia and his company towed from an Orange County apartment complex at some point last month. 

Lemma also said rounds both in Garcia’s murder and where Aguasvivas’ body was found in Osceola County matched one another. 

“At the scene, there are more than 100 rounds, but a good percentage of those rounds on the ground are 10 mm, the gun used in the murder of our victim that we found burnt up in the vehicle in Osceola county,” Lemma said. 

At last check, the suspect or suspects in the Taft shooting are still on the run. 

Source: wesh.com

Florida Repo Driver Shot During Repossession 

Published: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Last Thursday, a repo driver in Port St. Lucie was allegedly shot six times after trying to repossess a vehicle. 

The agent, 28-year-old Tristan Hastings, attempted to repossess a vehicle where he encountered 59-year-old Omar Sueque. 

As can be seen on video, Sueque placed himself between his car and the tow truck yelling, “Hey, get out, this is private property,” and “I have cameras here.” Undaunted, Hastings can be seen ignoring the borrower and edging his truck further back toward the car. 

Infuriated, Sueque can be seen charging up to the truck and punching Hastings through the open truck window. Equally outraged, Hastings leapt from his truck and chased after Sueque. 

Repossessions Inc. owner Bill Kelly watched the video and said that he was surprised that the tow truck driver followed Sueque. 

“What did he get out of the car for and chase the guy? He should have just continued with what he was doing and left,” Kelly told them. “I’ve had people, a pregnant woman, lay down between the car and the tow truck. Obviously, you get out of Dodge, you don’t want to be involved in a situation like that.” 

Tre Smith of Off the Chain Towing and Recovery said that he cut his workday short Thursday after he heard about the shooting. 

“It’s a little too close to home,” Smith said. “I’m on my way to do the same thing, so can I make it back home?” 

” My heart goes out to him, and his family and we offer our condolences,” Smith said. 

Source:curepossession.com

