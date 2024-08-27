Defending Explosive Settlements



By Randall C. Resch How many of you don’t, won’t and openly refuse to set cones, flares or triangles at roadside incidents? Providing advanced emergency warning is one important topic that shouldn’t be sidestepped, yet I’ll beat this dead horse again. Let’s focus on “Explosive Settlements” whereby another motorist or party primarily caused their demise or injury but were awarded regardless of disputed fault. As a “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t” consideration, towers generally rebuke what practices should be provided to create a higher level of operator safety on scene, and to forward a message that a dangerous situation is present. Based on more than 600-tow operators killed in on-highway or shoulder events, ask yourself, “Does adding cones, flares, or triangles make a difference in providing advanced warning while actively working during roadside incidents?” Best Roadside Actions There’s plenty of media accounts describing events in which distracted motorists plow the rear of stopped, disabled vehicles, or running into a parked tow truck assisting motorists. Should the (striking) motorist be killed, some attorney will likely blame the tower’s actions (or lack thereof) because he or she failed to provide advanced emergency warning to approaching motorists. Advanced emergency warning is where emergency lighting, traffic control, or other roadside devices and equipment are activated and situated to provide notice to approaching traffic. But, for the average untrained tow operator, do they have topic specific training in MUTCD practices? Typically, that answer is “No.” You’ve heard the excuses: “They (cones) take too long to set up;” “We don’t carry flares;” “I can hook-up faster than it takes to set em’ up.” When it comes to on-scene safety, being skilled in hook-up procedures is a solid quality; however, legal settlements are based on doing something proper versus doing nothing at all. And when these kinds of wrongful death or injury scenarios occur, they result in “Explosive Settlements,” in which guilty verdicts translate into high-dollar awards. Why the Need? For 35 years, operator safety has been my life-long mission, and I’ve made it my practice to review operator fatalities. As read in NIOSH, OSHA, highway patrol and police investigations, there are obvious patterns in which a percentage of towers are killed because (they) themselves were walking, working, or standing in harm’s way. Specifically, many fatality investigations contain detailed, associated factors describing what caused a fatality. In many cases, it’s oftentimes determined that operators failed to deploy some kind of advanced emergency warning such as cones, flares and triangles. Simple to Extreme You can justify not using them all you want, but truth and reality often go hand in hand. When it comes to explosive settlements, consider this. In September 2020, a Southern California bicyclist rode his bicycle into an inner-city intersection at the same time a city crew was mopping up stormwater repairs. Parked curbside was a city owned “Vactor pump truck” that didn’t have its emergency lights on or were there other roadside devices to alert drivers and cyclists of the existing road hazards and conditions.

As the Vactor truck was parked in the bike lane doing its work (for approximately 45-minutes), one city worker "prematurely" picked up cones thinking it was time to leave. In that unfortunate occurrence, the investigation revealed the bicyclist was killed when he crashed into the city truck. Although it appears the cyclist was most likely at fault for striking the city truck, the jury found city workers responsible for not maintaining advanced emergency lighting and roadside warnings. In this case, the "Explosive Settlement" awarded 2.9-million dollars to the deceased cyclist's family. While naysayers complain the bicyclist was at fault, none-the-less, the court found the city's workers held responsibility in his untimely death. Compare this off-the-wall incident to what typically occurs in the towing and recovery industry. If someone were to strike your legally parked tow truck, or a motorist's disabled vehicle parked curbside or on a highway's shoulder, what liability still exists should you fail to provide advanced emergency warning to include activating overhead emergency lights and or flashers? Considering that crashes occur without notice, or because of unsafe movement by a distracted motorist, is it worth losing one's livelihood because the tower was too lazy or didn't like using cones, flares or triangles? I'll leave it to your good senses to figure what's proper based on lessons learned.

Towing Under a Microscope – Justifying Your Rates

By Brian J. Riker Listening to an interview on the August 16th episode of Land Line Now, the radio program and podcast produced by the Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), it became clear to me that their key issue is jealousy, and a huge misunderstanding of how to successfully operate a business. They are jealous that our business model allows us to set our rates at cost plus a reasonable profit whereas their business model allows the customer to dictate the rates. I’m sorry, but you don’t get to go into a retail store, or for a fairer comparison, a hospital for emergency surgery, and negotiate rates or decide how much you believe is fair to pay for service. That is not how this works! Yet, they seem to believe that is exactly how it should work. Perhaps they could afford to pay a fair rate for towing if they also charged a fair rate for their services instead of continually trying to operate with little, or no, profit margin while allowing brokers to dictate their value. Now, in all fairness, I have been a member of OOIDA off and on for decades when I had my trucking and auto transport businesses, and as a consultant I send potential members their way often when they are not a fit for my company’s services. I have even appeared on Land Line Now myself, speaking on how OOIDA and TRAA were aligned on our views while fighting common issues like the INSURANCE Act and speed limiters on commercial vehicles. Where the towing industry takes issue with OOIDA is their demand for burdensome regulation to control the entire towing industry over a few bad actors that do engage in predatory practices while fighting themselves to keep owner operators from being saddled with burdensome safety regulations, using the same justifications we use – not all owner operators are bad, so why do we need these rules? Because of the thought process behind groups like OOIDA, as highlighted by the interview I breakdown below, we must be more diligent than ever before in documenting how we come to our rates for each piece of equipment, labor and other overhead, while also having a clear, reasonable profit margin. No more guessing about a rate or charging something just because the guy down the street charges it. We must be able to justify our individual rates based on our individual cost of operation. This will be critical in winning the regulatory battle that is waging around us! Just as OOIDA has seminars and writes articles educating truckers about cost of operation, we too as an industry must educate ourselves about true costs of operation. Our only difference is we don’t believe a 5% return on investment is healthy; we are more like 15-20% ROI, whereas the trucking industry is ecstatic when a publicly traded motor carrier returns anything at or above 5%. OOIDA President and CEO, Todd Spencer and Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh spoke on the issue, yet they could only provide a half-dozen examples of excessive fees, and sure some of these are suspect. Where they got it wrong, and why I am calling jealousy, is when Lewie Pugh says “there ain’t no trucker getting a $9,000 fee for being out in the heat and humidity loading a load” or when Todd Spencer said “…like many other businesses, they are interested in maximizing the revenues, the profits, from what they do…” followed by Lewie quipping, falsely, “they get to charge whatever they want, there are no checks and balances”. First, we don’t get to charge whatever we want. There are rate structures in place in many areas, and secondly, what successful business doesn’t charge rates that are profitable? As for the heat and humidity fee mentioned, is $9,000 reasonable, I can’t say without the facts, although a heat and humidity fee in and of itself may be. OSHA requires more frequent rest breaks and special provisions for prevention of heat illness; therefore there may have been a reasonable expense related to the excessive heat and humidity. Without a clear understanding of your cost of operation justifying this one could be difficult. An area we are in agreement with OOIDA with regards to rates and payment was pointed out by Host, Scott Thompson, who commented that towing companies are not being compensated for some of the tows, requiring towers to pass along some of the cost to other jobs. Observing that the system is clearly broken, Todd replied “We clearly identified an area that needs further attention.” Even with that common understanding, Lewie Pugh cautioned that from their point of view, towers getting paid could result in higher insurance premiums for truckers, “where we see this going, and I’m afraid, is they will go after insurance, or something like that”. If truckers had proper insurance coverage, and regulations were in place to clarify that their MCS-90 bond is truly responsible for crash cleanup, the coverage is already there. We just need state insurance commissions to properly allocate the funding to “make whole” the public with regards to quickly reopening the roadways or removing distracting debris from the medians and shoulders of the highway system. As an industry we do believe insurance reform is one solution to this issue. I take exception to the hypocrisy that was obvious when Lewie Pugh commented “there’s laws out there in certain states that the towing company has to be made whole before the trucker gets anything, so they take all the insurance money before the trucker gets anything, and look I get it, a big rotator costs, you know, a million dollars and it’s expensive to have this type of equipment,” where he acknowledges it is expensive to own and operate a towing service, yet doesn’t believe towers should be paid first. The towers didn’t cause the incident, we merely responded as requested in the public interest, and deserve to be paid for our services. And, if we are not made whole first, the cost per service will continue to rise. We will not operate at a loss just to serve the public, same as a retail store charges all of us more to compensate for the goods that are stolen. We will continue to spread the cost of unpaid services across all calls for service, as that is business 101.



To listen to the podcast, visit: https://landline.media