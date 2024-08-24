Towing Under a Microscope – Justifying Your Rates

By Brian J. Riker Listening to an interview on the August 16th episode of Land Line Now, the radio program and podcast produced by the Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), it became clear to me that their key issue is jealousy, and a huge misunderstanding of how to successfully operate a business. They are jealous that our business model allows us to set our rates at cost plus a reasonable profit whereas their business model allows the customer to dictate the rates. I’m sorry, but you don’t get to go into a retail store, or for a fairer comparison, a hospital for emergency surgery, and negotiate rates or decide how much you believe is fair to pay for service. That is not how this works! Yet, they seem to believe that is exactly how it should work. Perhaps they could afford to pay a fair rate for towing if they also charged a fair rate for their services instead of continually trying to operate with little, or no, profit margin while allowing brokers to dictate their value. Now, in all fairness, I have been a member of OOIDA off and on for decades when I had my trucking and auto transport businesses, and as a consultant I send potential members their way often when they are not a fit for my company’s services. I have even appeared on Land Line Now myself, speaking on how OOIDA and TRAA were aligned on our views while fighting common issues like the INSURANCE Act and speed limiters on commercial vehicles. Where the towing industry takes issue with OOIDA is their demand for burdensome regulation to control the entire towing industry over a few bad actors that do engage in predatory practices while fighting themselves to keep owner operators from being saddled with burdensome safety regulations, using the same justifications we use – not all owner operators are bad, so why do we need these rules? Because of the thought process behind groups like OOIDA, as highlighted by the interview I breakdown below, we must be more diligent than ever before in documenting how we come to our rates for each piece of equipment, labor and other overhead, while also having a clear, reasonable profit margin. No more guessing about a rate or charging something just because the guy down the street charges it. We must be able to justify our individual rates based on our individual cost of operation. This will be critical in winning the regulatory battle that is waging around us! Just as OOIDA has seminars and writes articles educating truckers about cost of operation, we too as an industry must educate ourselves about true costs of operation. Our only difference is we don’t believe a 5% return on investment is healthy; we are more like 15-20% ROI, whereas the trucking industry is ecstatic when a publicly traded motor carrier returns anything at or above 5%. OOIDA President and CEO, Todd Spencer and Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh spoke on the issue, yet they could only provide a half-dozen examples of excessive fees, and sure some of these are suspect. Where they got it wrong, and why I am calling jealousy, is when Lewie Pugh says “there ain’t no trucker getting a $9,000 fee for being out in the heat and humidity loading a load” or when Todd Spencer said “…like many other businesses, they are interested in maximizing the revenues, the profits, from what they do…” followed by Lewie quipping, falsely, “they get to charge whatever they want, there are no checks and balances”. First, we don’t get to charge whatever we want. There are rate structures in place in many areas, and secondly, what successful business doesn’t charge rates that are profitable? As for the heat and humidity fee mentioned, is $9,000 reasonable, I can’t say without the facts, although a heat and humidity fee in and of itself may be. OSHA requires more frequent rest breaks and special provisions for prevention of heat illness; therefore there may have been a reasonable expense related to the excessive heat and humidity. Without a clear understanding of your cost of operation justifying this one could be difficult. An area we are in agreement with OOIDA with regards to rates and payment was pointed out by Host, Scott Thompson, who commented that towing companies are not being compensated for some of the tows, requiring towers to pass along some of the cost to other jobs. Observing that the system is clearly broken, Todd replied “We clearly identified an area that needs further attention.” Even with that common understanding, Lewie Pugh cautioned that from their point of view, towers getting paid could result in higher insurance premiums for truckers, “where we see this going, and I’m afraid, is they will go after insurance, or something like that”. If truckers had proper insurance coverage, and regulations were in place to clarify that their MCS-90 bond is truly responsible for crash cleanup, the coverage is already there. We just need state insurance commissions to properly allocate the funding to “make whole” the public with regards to quickly reopening the roadways or removing distracting debris from the medians and shoulders of the highway system. As an industry we do believe insurance reform is one solution to this issue. I take exception to the hypocrisy that was obvious when Lewie Pugh commented “there’s laws out there in certain states that the towing company has to be made whole before the trucker gets anything, so they take all the insurance money before the trucker gets anything, and look I get it, a big rotator costs, you know, a million dollars and it’s expensive to have this type of equipment,” where he acknowledges it is expensive to own and operate a towing service, yet doesn’t believe towers should be paid first. The towers didn’t cause the incident, we merely responded as requested in the public interest, and deserve to be paid for our services. And, if we are not made whole first, the cost per service will continue to rise. We will not operate at a loss just to serve the public, same as a retail store charges all of us more to compensate for the goods that are stolen. We will continue to spread the cost of unpaid services across all calls for service, as that is business 101.



To listen to the podcast, visit: https://landline.media

Tow Operators Have Zero Authority

By Randall C. Resch If you’ve got one of those tow operator badges, they’re not worth the tin they’re printed on, so leave it at home. Like it or not, tow operators have “Zero Authority” in controlling roadside customers; however, true to dangerous environments like highway shoulders and recovery scenes, there’s an industry expectation suggesting towers make concerted efforts to remove customers and on-lookers from harm’s way. When it comes to towing and recovery, there are standards of care suggesting operators be responsible for a motorist's welfare. What about a customer who wanders after being asked to be seated in their own vehicle or inside the tow truck with a seatbelt on? A customer who’s allowed to wander is a pedestrian strike waiting to happen. In California’s 2012 case Monarrez v. Automobile Club, a tow operator allegedly asked his motorist to sit in the tow truck while he loaded the disabled vehicle. The motorist replied “Okay,” as the vehicle was loaded within ten-minutes time. It was that short window of time when the motorist disappeared from the tower’s sight and subsequently was struck by a vehicle. The case argued that it’s not possible for tow operators to maintain total attention watching dangerous approaching traffic, controlling the customer’s actions, and staying completely focused on the dangers of loading and white-line safety. This is something tow operators don't have full understanding as it relates to the importance of controlling roadside customers. As absurd as it sounds, towers are expected to be keepers of the customer’s safety regardless … no excuses. This being one hot industry topic, there are court cases having to do with tow operators and on-scene responsibilities. It comes down to this: tow operators have no legal authority in giving orders and expecting customers to abide by them, but they’re expected to keep them out of harm’s way. In olden’ days, people would heed safety dangers, but common sense and lack for authority have gone the way of the dinosaur. There's a really big difference between that of a confused person, someone who’s scared, or that owner whose only concern is getting photos of their damaged vehicles. Does asking them to move out of harm's way make towers “authoritarians” or that of a Good Samaritan? It’s Too Dangerous Can towers order a vehicle to be towed when they deem it too dangerous? In a similar case, a west coast operator responded to a flat tire service. Initially, the newbie tower reportedly determined the service was in a location deemed too dangerous and told his customer he would load the vehicle and take it off the highway. The customer freaked out demanding the operator change the tire, not allowing the vehicle to be transported to a safer area. The tower conceded by calling another technician to bring special equipment. In less than 20-minutes time, both the tower and technician were struck resulting in the operator being killed and the technician critically injured. At what point does customer satisfaction outdo common sense? Would the operator’s “more aggressive stance” on roadside safety have made a difference in his survival? It’s obvious that operators shall not place motorists, passengers, or pedestrians in a “position of foreseeable danger,” away from either traffic or other potentially hazardous factors after contact is made. It’s reasonable to expect that motorists might be a.) afraid of the situation b.) don’t understand what’s being told to them, or c.) doesn’t, can’t, and won’t respond to orders given. What to Do? Some customers don’t like authority, and they certainly don’t like being told what to do. Motorists oftentimes are too ignorant to realize that safety admonishments are delivered in their best interests. When customers don’t, can’t or won’t react to an operator’s warnings, the ability to effectively communicate becomes paramount. When customers don’t respond to safety admonishments, the operator’s options are:



-- Repeat and explain the safety message

-- Advise that the service or tow doesn’t begin until they’re situated in a place of safety’

-- Contact dispatch and have a manager re-explain safety steps to the customer

-- Contact the highway patrol and request a patrol unit respond knowing this increases the operator’s time on scene Special Relationships This narrative is no attempt to provide legal advice. Know that, in general, people have no legal duty to control the actions of another person, but there could be a “special relationship” or other circumstances to warrant additional responsibility keeping customers out of harm’s way. The towing and recovery environment is far too dangerous to allow non-trained persons to wander. In simple terms, towers shall not place motorists, passengers, or pedestrians in any position of foreseeable danger from either traffic or other potentially hazardous factors once contact is made. While your best safety admonishments may be ignored, I assure you the Tow Police and those, so-called “expert witnesses” will throw your actions under the bus. No matter what is said and done, towers likely will be blamed for their actions even though it was the customer’s failure to react to words of safety. Remember, you can only do so much. Be sure to provide solid safety instructions to your roadside customers and get them to a place of safety away from harm’s way. It’s a primary consideration of roadside safety. While you have “zero authority,” you’re tasked with being in control of your roadside scenarios and that of your customer. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.