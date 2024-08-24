Digital Edition
HONK's New Service Plans Could Boost Towing Industry
A Long Way Down
Calif. tow company specializes in cars that go off mountains.
Tow Operators Have Zero Authority
Despite a lack of authority, tow operators have a responsibility to keep their customers out of harm's way.
Kong Lives on: The Making of a Legend
The incarnation of a wrecker named Kong.
Tow Companies See Surge in Car Repossessions
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing August 21 - August 27, 2024

Towing Under a Microscope – Justifying Your Rates

Money MIcroscope 53707
By Brian J. Riker

Listening to an interview on the August 16th episode of Land Line Now, the radio program and podcast produced by the Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), it became clear to me that their key issue is jealousy, and a huge misunderstanding of how to successfully operate a business. They are jealous that our business model allows us to set our rates at cost plus a reasonable profit whereas their business model allows the customer to dictate the rates.

I’m sorry, but you don’t get to go into a retail store, or for a fairer comparison, a hospital for emergency surgery, and negotiate rates or decide how much you believe is fair to pay for service. That is not how this works! Yet, they seem to believe that is exactly how it should work. Perhaps they could afford to pay a fair rate for towing if they also charged a fair rate for their services instead of continually trying to operate with little, or no, profit margin while allowing brokers to dictate their value.

Now, in all fairness, I have been a member of OOIDA off and on for decades when I had my trucking and auto transport businesses, and as a consultant I send potential members their way often when they are not a fit for my company’s services. I have even appeared on Land Line Now myself, speaking on how OOIDA and TRAA were aligned on our views while fighting common issues like the INSURANCE Act and speed limiters on commercial vehicles.

Where the towing industry takes issue with OOIDA is their demand for burdensome regulation to control the entire towing industry over a few bad actors that do engage in predatory practices while fighting themselves to keep owner operators from being saddled with burdensome safety regulations, using the same justifications we use – not all owner operators are bad, so why do we need these rules?

Because of the thought process behind groups like OOIDA, as highlighted by the interview I breakdown below, we must be more diligent than ever before in documenting how we come to our rates for each piece of equipment, labor and other overhead, while also having a clear, reasonable profit margin. No more guessing about a rate or charging something just because the guy down the street charges it. We must be able to justify our individual rates based on our individual cost of operation. This will be critical in winning the regulatory battle that is waging around us!

Just as OOIDA has seminars and writes articles educating truckers about cost of operation, we too as an industry must educate ourselves about true costs of operation. Our only difference is we don’t believe a 5% return on investment is healthy; we are more like 15-20% ROI, whereas the trucking industry is ecstatic when a publicly traded motor carrier returns anything at or above 5%.

OOIDA President and CEO, Todd Spencer and Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh spoke on the issue, yet they could only provide a half-dozen examples of excessive fees, and sure some of these are suspect. Where they got it wrong, and why I am calling jealousy, is when Lewie Pugh says “there ain’t no trucker getting a $9,000 fee for being out in the heat and humidity loading a load” or when Todd Spencer said “…like many other businesses, they are interested in maximizing the revenues, the profits, from what they do…” followed by Lewie quipping, falsely,  “they get to charge whatever they want, there are no checks and balances”.

First, we don’t get to charge whatever we want. There are rate structures in place in many areas, and secondly, what successful business doesn’t charge rates that are profitable?

As for the heat and humidity fee mentioned, is $9,000 reasonable, I can’t say without the facts, although a heat and humidity fee in and of itself may be. OSHA requires more frequent rest breaks and special provisions for prevention of heat illness; therefore there may have been a reasonable expense related to the excessive heat and humidity. Without a clear understanding of your cost of operation justifying this one could be difficult.

An area we are in agreement with OOIDA with regards to rates and payment was pointed out by Host, Scott Thompson, who commented that towing companies are not being compensated for some of the tows, requiring towers to pass along some of the cost to other jobs. Observing that the system is clearly broken, Todd replied “We clearly identified an area that needs further attention.”

Even with that common understanding, Lewie Pugh cautioned that from their point of view, towers getting paid could result in higher insurance premiums for truckers, “where we see this going, and I’m afraid, is they will go after insurance, or something like that”.

If truckers had proper insurance coverage, and regulations were in place to clarify that their MCS-90 bond is truly responsible for crash cleanup, the coverage is already there. We just need state insurance commissions to properly allocate the funding to “make whole” the public with regards to quickly reopening the roadways or removing distracting debris from the medians and shoulders of the highway system. As an industry we do believe insurance reform is one solution to this issue.

I take exception to the hypocrisy that was obvious when Lewie Pugh commented “there’s laws out there in certain states that the towing company has to be made whole before the trucker gets anything, so they take all the insurance money before the trucker gets anything, and look I get it, a big rotator costs, you know, a million dollars and it’s expensive to have this type of equipment,” where he acknowledges it is expensive to own and operate a towing service, yet doesn’t believe towers should be paid first.

The towers didn’t cause the incident, we merely responded as requested in the public interest, and deserve to be paid for our services. And, if we are not made whole first, the cost per service will continue to rise. We will not operate at a loss just to serve the public, same as a retail store charges all of us more to compensate for the goods that are stolen. We will continue to spread the cost of unpaid services across all calls for service, as that is business 101.

To listen to the podcast, visit: https://landline.media



American Towman Today - August 24, 2024
American Towman Today - August 24, 2024
Click here to read more

New Arlington, VA Towing Rules Trigger Backlash

Published: Friday, August 23, 2024

Arlington County Virginia is considering changes to its towing ordinance that could give county staff and the manager more power to suspend or revoke operating licenses for towing companies. These proposed regulations, modeled after Fairfax County’s rules, aim to target rogue operators but have sparked concern among local towing professionals.

At an Aug. 12 meeting of the county’s Trespass Towing Advisory Board, Arlington County Police Detective James Tuomy explained that the new rules are designed to be a "final backstop against companies that are ruining the reputation of the tow industry."

However, Al Leach, representing the towing industry, criticized the proposal as "an overreach – really, really overstepping the boundaries." He expressed concerns about vague language and the lack of a legal process for operators to challenge decisions. "It looks like a lot of ways to close somebody’s business down," Leach warned.

Despite these concerns, the proposal moved forward to the County Board for further discussion. County Board member Matt de Ferranti assured that feedback from towing operators would be considered before any final decisions are made.

Source: www.gazetteleader.com



Tow truck operators voice strong opposition to Arlington's proposed regulations, fearing overreach and arbitrary enforcement.

Gunning for the Gold! See a Houston Tow Boss work towards the Top Spot in Wrecker Competition
By Don Lomax
August 21 - August 27, 2024
California auto repair shops face potential economic challenges as the state proposes new regulations on towing and storage fees.

California Auto Shops Brace for New Fee Regulations

Published: Thursday, August 22, 2024

California's Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) is pushing forward with new regulations that could significantly impact how auto repair shops charge for towing and storage. The proposed changes, expected within a year, have sparked concern among industry professionals.

Key proposals include requiring shops to set a fixed storage rate for a year, provide itemized fee lists, and avoid charging storage fees while cars are under repair. These regulations aim to promote stability, but industry representatives argue they could harm businesses.

"Requiring shops to maintain the same rate for a year is unreasonable," said Jack Molodanof, a business law attorney specializing in automotive issues. He emphasized that fluctuating costs like labor and rent make fixed rates challenging.

Gary Hernandez, owner of Martinez Auto Body, expressed concern about the economic impact: "The economics of my business are so different from a storage facility. If we're forced to set rates below average, we might have to lower fees further."

With a public workshop scheduled for October, the industry is closely watching how these regulations will shape the future of towing and storage fees across California.

Source: www.autobodynews.com

TRAA Awards $18,500 in Scholarships

Published: Wednesday, August 21, 2024
The TRAA Education Foundation, Inc. announced the distribution of $18,500 in scholarships for 2023, continuing its tradition of supporting the educational pursuits of students within the TRAA community. Since its inception in 1990, the TRAA Education Foundation has provided thousands of dollars in scholarships to the children and grandchildren of TRAA regular members, assisting them in their postsecondary education journeys.

This year's scholarship committee received a record number of applications, showcasing the exceptional talent and dedication of students connected to the towing and recovery industry. Scholarships were awarded based on merit, overall character, community involvement, family service, and more.

The 2023 scholarship recipients are:

-- Alexandria Bender - $4,000
-- Alyssa Hanville - $2,500
-- Morgan Hobson - $5,000
-- Spencer Hobson - $3,500
-- Mackenna Schueller - $3,500

In a bid to enhance its scholarship offerings, the TRAA Education Foundation’s Board of Trustees, the Scholarship Fund Committee, and legal counsel have thoroughly reviewed and updated the Scholarship Program (formerly known as the WTRAA Scholarship Fund). These updates aim to make the program more inclusive, recognize a wider range of postsecondary educational institutions, and offer greater opportunities to the youth of the towing and recovery industry. The TRAA Education Foundation looks forward to unveiling the improved program in the coming months and increasing its support for deserving students in 2024.

Students interested in applying for the 2024 scholarships should keep an eye out for the application, which will be available in a Spring edition of TRAA's National Towing E-News and on the TRAA website, traaonline.com.

Source: TRAA Newsletter

Louisiana Tow Companies Push for Higher Rates

Published: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Wrecker services across Louisiana are calling for a rate increase, citing financial losses on calls to clear crash sites. When accidents occur, towing companies are dispatched by police from a rotating list to clear the roadway and store the wrecked vehicles. However, many vehicle owners abandon their cars, leaving towing companies with unpaid bills and mounting costs.

Adrien Benoit, Vice President of Elite Recovery Towing in Lake Charles, explains that 47% of the vehicles they tow after accidents are never retrieved by their owners. “We have to do the paperwork, file with the state, send letters to the registered owners, and then wait three to six months before we can sell the vehicle,” Benoit said. With rising costs for labor, insurance, and equipment—like their $1 million heavy-duty rig—Benoit warns that companies may soon pull out of the rotation list, leading to longer response times and more congested roads.

At a recent Louisiana Public Service Commission meeting, towing businesses requested a 30% rate increase. While commissioners granted a 15% interim increase, they have asked for more documentation to verify the companies' financial losses, with the issue set to be revisited in September.

Source: www.kplctv.com

San Diego Tow Company Under Investigation

Published: Monday, August 19, 2024

San Diego authorities are intensifying their investigation into S&S Towing, a company accused of predatory and illegal towing practices, particularly in immigrant communities. Complaints against the company have been mounting for years, prompting a three-year investigation by the San Diego Police Department.

“We’ve received so many calls on this,” said San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott. “It’s definitely an issue, and we’re committed to ensuring that residents are protected from these illegal practices.”

The investigation took a turn on August 5th, when a tow truck driver allegedly took his own life as police attempted to serve a search warrant at one of the company’s locations.

“This is a wide-ranging issue, and we’re still trying to find victims,” said Travis Easter of the SDPD. The department has identified several illegal practices, including towing vehicles from legally parked spots, demanding cash-only payments, and refusing to release vehicles on-site despite being requested by the owner before removal.

Source: www.nbcsandiego.com

Electric Mandate Threatens California Freeway Patrol Programs

Published: Friday, August 16, 2024

California's mandate for electric engines is jeopardizing the state's Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) programs as towing companies struggle to replace diesel trucks with electric alternatives that are not yet available. The California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) Advanced Clean Truck regulation prohibits the sale of new diesel-powered tow trucks starting in 2024, leaving manufacturers unable to supply electric models that meet performance standards.

Brian Banks, owner of Great American Road Solutions, expressed concern: “Without access to new trucks, not only is my business at risk, but so are motorists, especially those who cannot afford roadside assistance.”

As existing fleets age, FSP programs, vital for reducing traffic congestion and emissions, may be unable to contract enough tow trucks to maintain services. The lack of electric truck options could lead to fewer trucks on the road, putting emergency roadside assistance at risk across California.

A coalition has launched a website where small businesses, truck drivers, and motorists can join a grassroots campaign to urge Governor Newsom and the State Legislature to find a legislative solution before existing inventories of new towing and recovery trucks are depleted. For more information and to view an explainer video, visit www.casaferoads.com/fsp-program/


Source: River City Communications

HONK’s New Service Plans Could Boost Towing Industry

Published: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

HONK Technologies' recent launch of three service plans—HONK Core, HONK Enhanced, and HONK Enterprise—mark a significant advancement in the roadside assistance industry, potentially benefiting the towing sector. These AI-driven plans simplify decision-making for insurers, OEMs, and fleet managers by offering clear, customizable solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing services.

For the towing industry, this innovation translates to increased demand for reliable and efficient roadside assistance. “Our mission is to continue to redefine the roadside assistance industry through technology and innovation,” said HONK CEO Corey Brundage. “We don’t just talk about redefining roadside assistance; we have the technology to back it up.”

As HONK continues to set industry standards with its commitment to innovation and transparency, the towing industry stands to gain from the enhanced operational efficiency and expanded service offerings. “As we continue to expand and enhance our offerings, our strong financial foundation allows us to invest in the technologies and partnerships that best serve our customers,” added HONK CFO Dan Rosenthal.

To learn more about HONK’s latest offerings and how they can benefit your organization, please visit www.honkforhelp.com.

Source: finance.yahoo.com/

Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
August 21 - August 27, 2024

A Long Way Down 

Published: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

longwaydown1 4225c
By George L. Nitti 

Jan’s Towing, with facilities ln Azusa and Glendora, Californina, is situated at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, where they are frequently dispatched to retrieve vehicles that have fallen off trails and down steep mountainsides.  

This picturesque area, with rugged terrain, perhaps is a hiker’s paradise; but for a motorist who has gone over a cliff in their vehicle, it’s a day to forget! 

On June 13, 2023, Jan’s got a call for a recovery on Glendora Mountain Rd., making yet another foray up a long, windy trail, approximately 5 miles, on a foggy evening, to recover a vehicle that had plunged 750 to 850 feet into a canyon.  

According to tow operator Francisco Prado, who took the descent down the mountainside, he said a black Prius was resting in a bush. 

“Who knows exactly why these vehicles go over the edge,” he said. “Maybe somebody missed a curve, or they were speeding, or they were trying to get rid of a stolen car.” Or maybe it was drugs, booze, suicide.... casualties come in all colors. 

Prado, who is the owner of Prado’s Towing, often assists Jan’s with their specialty mountainside recoveries and prides himself on his job. 

He said, ““When we get these mountain calls somebody’s got to go down and hook up these cars.”  Francisco points out that his confidence to rappel down a steep mountainside and successfully hook up a car is part of his skillset and what he loves about his job. “We have confidence in ourselves. You can’t rappel down a mountain if you’re scared.” 

Francisco reinforced why Jan’s was the go-to tow operation for this type of recovery: “When you have the right equipment, right knowledge, right personnel you can get everything done the right way.” 

While Franciso was harnessing up and preparing to rappel down into a canyon to hook up that black Prius, and another operator was setting up communications on a two-way radio, crane operator Steve Duggan was preparing their 65 ton NRC Spider Rotator.  

“At first we meet and talk about the job,” said Duggan. “And what’s required. I let the guys know that we needed to use nylon straps on this job because of the auxiliary batteries in the Prius.”  

Duggan painted a worst-case scenario: “There are so many volts and amps that it can ground out on the chain. The current will travel right up your cable into your recovery truck into the handle and kill the operator and destroy the truck. Safety is our number one concern.”  

In keeping with this theme, Duggan, as the lead operator, warned Prado of electrocution. He said, “I told them, ‘When you get to the vehicle make sure you have your gloves on to insulate yourself before you touch the car.' You don’t know if there is an exposed battery cable acting as a live wire from a telephone pole.” 

As Duggan prepared the outrigger and set up the controls, he said, “I had 225 feet on my spools. We had several extensions that were made up and attached them to the main lines. It’s involved. We don’t give away our secrets.” 

Working together with all tow operators in sync, Prado was lowered down into the canyon where he eventually hooked up the Prius, assisting in adding and removing extensions from top to bottom. 

Duggan said, “A lot of training goes into all of this. Not any company can do it. They would need to spend a hell of lot of money on training and equipment. CPR, first aide, snake bite training, rappelling, tying mountaineering knots. Let alone all of the equipment safety checks needed before we even get started!” 

At the end of the day, the totaled Prius was successfully recovered, Duggan explaining why it needed to be done. “When you are out hiking with your grandkid, do you want them to come around and trip on one of these rust buckets. Takes away from the beauty of the mountains.  I try to preserve the mountains the way God intended them to be used.” 

Cement Mixer Recovery: A Gritty Tale of Tenacity and Teamwork 

Published: Thursday, July 25, 2024

image0000031 4 14f3b

By George L. Nitti

In June of 2024, a fully loaded cement mixer was making its way to a job site down a narrow, soft camp road at Maine’s scenic Lake Damarriscota in the town of Jefferson. The mixer, burdened with 11 yards of concrete, suddenly tipped over onto its passenger side, creating a massive challenge. 

Enter Toby Watson, owner of Statewide Towing of Chelsea, Maine, located 25 miles from scene, with his two sons, Landon and Bryce, and Rowe Palmer, their company master mechanic, to undertake the task of up righting and removing the mixer from the narrow road. 

It was around 2:30 p.m. when Statewide arrived with their two heavy-duty trucks—a 2021 Peterbilt NRC 50CS and a 2016 Peterbilt 1150R Century Rotator, in addition to a Hazmat Van, as they prepared to confront the challenge head-on. 

Navigating their massive wreckers down the narrow road required skillful maneuvering. Toby, the lead tow operator of the 1150R, carefully backed the unit into position, focused on avoiding further complications. The mixer, lying on its side and unable to start, presented another problem.  

Without the ability to tow it out, getting the cement mixer running was crucial. Statewide dispatched their Freightliner Service Truck and master mechanic Palmer to scene to breathe life back into the stranded mixer.  

“Rowe got the truck running and pried the rear fender up so it didn’t cut into the rear tires,” said Toby. 

With the mixer truck operational, the team faced the next hurdle: righting the 75,000 to 80,000-pound vehicle, loaded with concrete and resting 4 to 6 feet down in a ditch filled with water. The weight distribution was skewed, making the task even more daunting. But Toby and his crew were prepared. Using the 50-ton rotator, they attached four lines from the rotator itself and three lines from the NRC, securing the mixer from every angle. 

There was a suggestion to remove the barrel to simplify the process, but Toby knew that navigating the truck back down the 2.5 mile dirt road with all its twists and turns would be nearly impossible without the barrel intact. The decision was made to lift the entire truck, barrel, concrete, and all.

The recovery operation was a gritty endeavor. Chains were wrapped around the frames, heavy-duty screw shackles were employed, and endless loops and flat straps were carefully positioned. Toby’s son Bryce dug through the mud, securing the straps beneath the barrel.  

Toby said, “My poor sixteen-year-old son was covered with mud from his chin to his fingertips trying to get the straps underneath the barrel.”  

After hours of work, the mixer was finally upright, where it was driven down the narrow roadway back to the main roadway. Once clear of the narrow path, Statewide hooked it up and towed it to their facility in Chelsea, Maine. 

Reflecting on the day's events, Toby shared a key takeaway for the towing community: “No matter how challenging the job, with all of the training, never doubt yourself that the job can’t be done.”  

Rotator Fishing

Published: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

rotatorfishing 52de2

Sometimes your GPS can get you into big trouble. Case in point, a lady driver discovered that when her GPS told her to take a right in her 2019 Chevy Silverado, it led her to veer off a rampway and break through a small fence. She ended up landing into a pond about the size of a football field, just outside an Auto Owner’s Insurance Company.

Fortunately, she had insurance on her totaled vehicle and swam away unscathed.

The dispatch came in early morning to P.J.s Towing of Lansing, Michigan. They were called by the Sheriff’s County Office to meet up with a two-man dive team and initiate a water recovery. Led by 20-year veteran heavy duty tow operator Jeff West, P.J.’s brought their 2022 Kenworth W900 with a Century 1150.

“Jeff met the dive team there. They came up with a plan on how they were going to get it out. Jeff instructed the divers to hook an endless loop around the rear wheels, shackle them, and join them together with a unity ring, wherein a winchline was sent from the rotator,” said owner P.J.

He continued, “From there, we were able to winch the truck from 12 ft. under water all the way back up to land. Then we picked it up with the rotator and set it down on one of our rollbacks and transported it back to the shop.”

According to P.J. it was a smooth recovery, in large part thanks to the operating ease of the rotator, which made light work of what might be classified as a medium duty tow, taking into account the water resistance and weight of the Silverado.

P.J. said, “The rotator is great. It’s versatile, you have 35 feet or so of reach and 50 thousand pound winches. With smaller trucks, the boom goes out one stage, so you may only have an extra 8 feet and the winch lines are not nearly as heavy-duty.”

Although a fairly standard recovery, PJ advised, “Figure out the safest way to recover the vehicle without doing further damage to it and work with your police department.”

August 21 - August 27, 2024

Tow Operators Have Zero Authority 

Published: Thursday, August 15, 2024

No Authority Pic copy a7f7e
By Randall C. Resch 

If you’ve got one of those tow operator badges, they’re not worth the tin they’re printed on, so leave it at home. Like it or not, tow operators have “Zero Authority” in controlling roadside customers; however, true to dangerous environments like highway shoulders and recovery scenes, there’s an industry expectation suggesting towers make concerted efforts to remove customers and on-lookers from harm’s way.  

When it comes to towing and recovery, there are standards of care suggesting operators be responsible for a motorist's welfare. What about a customer who wanders after being asked to be seated in their own vehicle or inside the tow truck with a seatbelt on? A customer who’s allowed to wander is a pedestrian strike waiting to happen. 

In California’s 2012 case Monarrez v. Automobile Club, a tow operator allegedly asked his motorist to sit in the tow truck while he loaded the disabled vehicle. The motorist replied “Okay,” as the vehicle was loaded within ten-minutes time. It was that short window of time when the motorist disappeared from the tower’s sight and subsequently was struck by a vehicle. 

The case argued that it’s not possible for tow operators to maintain total attention watching dangerous approaching traffic, controlling the customer’s actions, and staying completely focused on the dangers of loading and white-line safety. This is something tow operators don't have full understanding as it relates to the importance of controlling roadside customers. As absurd as it sounds, towers are expected to be keepers of the customer’s safety regardless … no excuses.  

This being one hot industry topic, there are court cases having to do with tow operators and on-scene responsibilities. It comes down to this: tow operators have no legal authority in giving orders and expecting customers to abide by them, but they’re expected to keep them out of harm’s way. In olden’ days, people would heed safety dangers, but common sense and lack for authority have gone the way of the dinosaur.  

There's a really big difference between that of a confused person, someone who’s scared, or that owner whose only concern is getting photos of their damaged vehicles. Does asking them to move out of harm's way make towers “authoritarians” or that of a Good Samaritan?  

It’s Too Dangerous 

Can towers order a vehicle to be towed when they deem it too dangerous? In a similar case, a west coast operator responded to a flat tire service. Initially, the newbie tower reportedly determined the service was in a location deemed too dangerous and told his customer he would load the vehicle and take it off the highway.  

The customer freaked out demanding the operator change the tire, not allowing the vehicle to be transported to a safer area. The tower conceded by calling another technician to bring special equipment. In less than 20-minutes time, both the tower and technician were struck resulting in the operator being killed and the technician critically injured.  

At what point does customer satisfaction outdo common sense? Would the operator’s “more aggressive stance” on roadside safety have made a difference in his survival? 

It’s obvious that operators shall not place motorists, passengers, or pedestrians in a “position of foreseeable danger,” away from either traffic or other potentially hazardous factors after contact is made. It’s reasonable to expect that motorists might be a.) afraid of the situation b.) don’t understand what’s being told to them, or c.) doesn’t, can’t, and won’t respond to orders given.  

What to Do? 

Some customers don’t like authority, and they certainly don’t like being told what to do. Motorists oftentimes are too ignorant to realize that safety admonishments are delivered in their best interests. When customers don’t, can’t or won’t react to an operator’s warnings, the ability to effectively communicate becomes paramount. When customers don’t respond to safety admonishments, the operator’s options are: 

-- Repeat and explain the safety message  
-- Advise that the service or tow doesn’t begin until they’re situated in a place of safety’ 
-- Contact dispatch and have a manager re-explain safety steps to the customer 
-- Contact the highway patrol and request a patrol unit respond knowing this increases the operator’s time on scene 

Special Relationships 

This narrative is no attempt to provide legal advice. Know that, in general, people have no legal duty to control the actions of another person, but there could be a “special relationship” or other circumstances to warrant additional responsibility keeping customers out of harm’s way. The towing and recovery environment is far too dangerous to allow non-trained persons to wander. 

In simple terms, towers shall not place motorists, passengers, or pedestrians in any position of foreseeable danger from either traffic or other potentially hazardous factors once contact is made.  While your best safety admonishments may be ignored, I assure you the Tow Police and those, so-called “expert witnesses” will throw your actions under the bus. No matter what is said and done, towers likely will be blamed for their actions even though it was the customer’s failure to react to words of safety.  

Remember, you can only do so much. Be sure to provide solid safety instructions to your roadside customers and get them to a place of safety away from harm’s way. It’s a primary consideration of roadside safety. While you have “zero authority,” you’re tasked with being in control of your roadside scenarios and that of your customer.    

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. 

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

    

Are You Buying a Job or Building a Business? 

Published: Wednesday, August 07, 2024

By Brian J. Riker 

As an entrepreneur, I understand the desire to build something of your own, make your own way and be responsible for your own future. After all, it is the American Dream. However, as someone that has started nearly a dozen businesses over my professional career, that dream can turn into a nightmare quickly without a solid understanding of what you are getting into. 

As with anything else to do with your business, your skill set must go far beyond being a top-notch problem solver, excellent truck driver and recovery specialist. Your skill at managing money, predicting the future and self-discipline to save for rainy days is far more critical than your skill as a tow truck operator to have a successful towing business that grows. 

I come from humble beginnings, and although I am a third generation towman I did not inherit or purchase my business from my family. My dad had exited the towing industry in 1986 and I didn’t enter until 1992, so I had to do it the hard way. Determination, grit, hard work, sacrifice and a lot of mistakes. My first attempt at self-employment failed miserably, so much so that I ended up working for an auto auction for several years while I licked my wounds and built up some courage to try again. 

I wish I could say my second attempt was better; it was for a while, but that try ended even worse than the first attempt did, in bankruptcy owing a lot of money to a lot of people. My third attempt was successful due to these hard lessons, so I want to walk through some of the lessons learned to, hopefully, keep some of you from making the same mistakes. We all make mistakes, and the non-fatal ones become valuable lessons. 

Lesson 1 – Spend Less Than You Earn 

I know it sounds simple, almost too simple; however, you have to have some cash in reserve at all times to cover unexpected emergencies or to take advantage of opportunities that will disappear quickly. This holds true for both your personal and business budgets. Yes, keep the two separate and do not intermingle the funds, even if you are a sole proprietor. 

Cash reserves of three to six months of operating costs for your business, and you household, are a must, otherwise you will starve at the first hiccup in your revenue stream, and there will be hiccups even with very predictable sources like motor clubs or auction contracts. 

Lesson 2 – If It Sounds Too Good to be True Then It Is 

On the road to success there are no shortcuts. Ironically, that slogan is emblazoned on the side of a large trucking company’s trailer, the same company that offers lease purchase agreements that are akin to sharecropping, meaning the company providing the financing on your truck also controls your income. This arrangement spells disaster and is worse than a payday loan! 

If you do not have enough cash on hand combined with a great credit score, then you should not be buying a truck and starting a business until you do. There are several offers on the market currently that appear designed to help someone along the path to truck ownership but at what cost? Be sure to fully understand the terms of any agreement you make and have it reviewed by independent professional counsel so they can point out the pitfalls and benefits before you sign it. 

Lesson 3 – Make Data Based Decisions Rather Than Emotional Decisions 

Learn and understand the market in your area before jumping into the water. Just because you think your current employer is “making bank” off your hard labor, and they should be making more than you cost them from your efforts as that is how profit is made, doesn’t mean they are, or the local market will support another competitor. Often it is better to work for someone than have the risk of your own business, especially when you only have one truck and little or no money in the bank. 

Find out what work is available, what it pays and do a realistic cost of operation survey. Don’t forget to include a reasonable salary for yourself, after all you are opening a business to make more than you currently do, right? Only after you have determined that your market will support another entity and you can offer your services at a reasonable price point (not too high or too low) then you should consider buying a truck and starting out on your own. 

Lesson 4 – Understand the Banking Market 

Commercial credit and personal loans, while similar in nature, are very different animals. For most folks reading this you will likely be using personally backed loans for your business, meaning your company is not structured in a manner that makes the business entity a viable risk or an entity that can take full responsibility for the financing. This means, just like your driver’s license, what happens in your personal life affects your business and vice versa. 

You must keep a reasonable debt to income ratio for not only the business but also your personal life. Develop good habits in paying bills on time, using only a portion of your available credit and avoid the temptation to constantly float balances from one low interest account to another as this doesn’t allow your credit to age, making you a risk even if you pay everything on time. 

There is no such thing as free money! Someone is making a profit off loaning, or guaranteeing the loan, of money to you. That shiny new truck that you can get without a credit check and zero down is going to cost you much more in the long run than fair market value. The most common offerings throughout the transportation industry have large companies in need of transportation services offering to guarantee a lease to anyone that will produce a specific amount of work in return, and while this seems attractive, and may even be viable for some people, you need to understand the full cost of that “support” including the above average finance rate and balloon payment at the term of the loan. 

Lesson 5 – Know Your Limits 

I will strongly caution you against leveraging the equity in your personal home or cashing out a 401k or other retirement account to get into a truck. While this may seem like an easy solution to fund your adventure, it is extremely risky and in the case of retirement funds, expensive. 

By leveraging your home, you increase your debt-to-income ratio, making you less appealing for your next truck purchase, and should you fail, and failure is always an option, will you wind up losing your home? 

Lesson 6 – Have a Plan 

Throughout this piece I suggest that we need to be able to predict the future, and that is true; however market predictions are a risky art form and not an exact science. Just look at how our economy has been on a wild rollercoaster the past few years. Think about the price hikes resulting from COVID and supply chain issues or simply look to today to see rampant inflation and stagnant growth due to political uncertainties. 

With this going on around us we must consider the very real possibility that our industry will look much different in five or ten years than it does not, and with trucks being as costly as they are many of us are taking loans with terms of six or more years. Can you, with reasonable certainty, say your cash flow will be sufficient over the next six years, and if not, are you prepared to make the necessary changes to stay solvent? 

Build your own specific long-term plan with a 1, 5 and 10 year goal and vision. This will give you the roadmap to a successful future. For more on this please see the September issue of American Towman Magazine where I will go into much greater depth on designing a business plan for success. 

August 21 - August 27, 2024

Kong Lives On: The Making of a Legend 

Published: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

455277073 1085353310043383 8722158995512878258 n 38561
By George L. Nitti 

Who was the greatest Kong of all?  

That’s debatable, for so many stories of King Kong abound, but in the towing industry, one Kong stands out as a true piece of Texas history: a 50 ton heavy duty wrecker that was a fixture in San Antonio from the early 80’s through the 90’s before it was eventually sold to D & G Wrecker of Gonzalez, Texas, where it has resided for more than 20 years, continuing to work and serve the industry.  

The classic unit, with an 81’ Freightliner and Hubbard body, was originally ordered by City Towing Associates, Inc., owned by Louis and Franklin Keilman, whose company had an exclusive towing contract with the city. As one of the largest heavy-duty wreckers in the state, it was named “King Kong.” 

In addition to the distinguishable Hubbard three stage boom, features included: wire spoke inserts; a chrome truck tow bar for hookup; front stabilizer legs; a chrome one-piece solid stabilizer across the bottom rear of the tow truck for lifting and anchoring; an H-beam support structure on the rear of the main boom; and a 25,000 pound deck winch. 

Bobby Tuttle, a 30+ year veteran in the towing industry who worked as a tow operator at City Towing from 1977 – 1990, said, “The H-beam support structure made this tow truck a beast for winching sideways off the rear of the tow truck. Most modern tow trucks use independent rear stabilizer legs. This was very unique. I believe Hubbard was the first or only manufacturer doing this at that time.” 

To solidify Kong’s brand, hand painted graphics were employed that included a mural of King Kong in front of the San Antonio skyline and stitched embroidery on the front grill with the initials KK alongside a cartoonish black graphic of Kong. The name ‘King Kong’ was clearly written on the unit’s front side. 

Tuttle recounted one story when King Kong single handly picked up a piece of marble weighing 55,000 pounds. He said, “It had rolled off a flatbed on its way to Mexico and needed the services of King Kong to get it back on track. The rock was no match for the 50-ton Hubbard Recovery Vehicle.”  

Tuttle, who now works as a Complete Incident Response Manager (CIRT) in San Antonio, said, “Kong had such a big impact on incident management in San Antonio that it’s not an exaggeration to call this tow truck legendary. Even in 2023 when San Antonio Police Dept. officers request a HD tow truck some of them advise their dispatcher to send ‘A King Kong’ wrecker. Even the newer/younger officers use the name.”  

After about a decade in service for City Towing Associates, the company hired Don Walters, owner of DeWalt Manufacturing, to add a wheel lift and to do some refurbishing.  

Walters said, “They asked me to tear it down, put seals on the boom, add my wheel lift and rehose it. The Old Hubbard was tough. Kind of simple looking. It didn’t have the appeal to the eye but that boom is unheard of going from 16 to 18.5 and dropping down to 14 ½ and 12.” 

Around 1999, owner Glenn Glass of D & G Wrecker was searching for a heavy with an under reach and discovered that Kong had been bought by someone else and was sitting in a barn in Pleasanton, Texas. 

Glass said, “I made a deal to purchase it, where we agreed it would be stripped down and painted and then I would pick it up.” 

Under D & G, Kong ran for another 12 to 13 years in its original form, but after a couple of accidents, Glenn and his wife Linda decided that they needed to make some major changes to it.  

“You might say we had a love/hate relationship with it,” said Glass. “It near killed me once when I was coming home. It blew a tire and mowed down some trees. When we wrecked it, my wife said, ‘Pull the bed. Get another chassis.’ So I got a newer Peterbuilt, a 95’ 389, and shipped out the bed for refabrication.” 

Enter Don Walters once again, who was well reputed for his refab work on heavy duty wreckers, having worked on over 400 that were “scattered across the country.” 

Glass said, “I shipped him the bed and we brought the Peterbuilt up. When he got it, he took the box off. Then he rebuilt the original boom and the underreach and mounted it on the Peterbuilt, adding three new 50,000 pound planetary winches and replacing the 30,000 pound worm gears. 

Walters recounted, “Glenn called me and said, ‘I’ve got King Kong. I want to redo it. Top to bottom.’ We stretched the truck to a long wheelbase and tore the Hubbard down. We pulled the boom apart and redid all the cylinders top to bottom. We rebuilt my wheel lift that had been abused for years. We reconstructed a lot of the stuff that Hubbard had already done. We had to redo the whole mast on the backside. We made it heavier and bigger so that it could withstand those winches and brought it back as close to new as you can git. It’s a beast. It can do what any of these new ones could do.” 

But the job wasn’t complete until Glass could figure out a new graphic for King Kong. He said, “We were considering getting a paint job on it, but they wanted 50 grand. I said, ‘No way.’ That’s when we found Digital Designs.” 

Although he noted that Digital originally presented him with cartoon characters of Kong, Glass was steadfast on finding a bigger, meaner gorilla, and settled on a wrap with one from Jurassic Park.  

He said, “I remember we had just gotten it put on the truck. When I turned out of the parking lot there was an old lady beside me in her car and it was dusk and that big monkey was looking at her with his ferocious teeth and eyes and she jumped in her seat.” 

Today, Kong is going strong, used regularly once a day or every other day.  

Glass said, “The guys that built the truck back in the day really knew their stuff. It’s a helluva truck. Somebody could offer me a free rotator and I’d probably turn it down.” 

Constitution Powerhouse

Published: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

449824056 874579284712262 7166439121306540518 n 1 332f9
Of the many, many patriotic themed and decorated tow trucks that currently roll throughout the towing industry, Heavy Duty Tow Manager and Operator Mike Dowling and owner Joe Saladino of Prompt Wrecker Service and Sales of Punta Gorda, Florida, found a unique way to show their commitment to the country through the tow trucks they operate and manage.   

Their 2022 Peterbilt 389 1150 Century Rotator, emblazoned with "The Patriot" on its side, stands out in vibrant red and symbolizes their stand for the Constitution and support for the police.  

Of the rotator's imagery, the boldest of them lays on the red sleeper, where the words “Don’t rewrite it, Re-read it” is found on the Constitution's symbolic scrolled parchment paper.  

"We did this when things started going down south with the current administration," Dowling explains. "Ironically, all of our trucks were white, but this one was red. It was our way of showing our patriotism to the community and also to the police." 

Dowling recounts the moment he first saw the red truck in 2021, when he and tow boss Joe Salidino flew out to Tennessee to pick it up. Dowling said, "When I saw it, I said, ‘That one is going to be The Patriot.’"  

The rotator, wrapped with a tattered flag and words that state, “We the People” and “In God We Trust” is not only a rolling testament of patriotism, but one that gives utmost respect to law enforcement.  The tool box features the same tattered flag and features the blue line.  Dowling says, “The blue line represents the fine line between right and wrong.” 

According to Dowling, the community's reaction is overwhelmingly positive, with people calling to express their admiration for the truck's message, which can also be found on two other rotators in the company's fleet. 

"People will call to say, ‘I just saw your truck. I just want to thank you and tell you how beautiful it is,’" Dowling shares. However, there are occasional dissenters who criticize its bold statement. Nonetheless, Dowling stands firm, believing that more patriotism and support for the Constitution are needed in the world.  

"The more patriotism here in the world, the better. We’re just trying to support the Constitution and get things back to where they need to be," Dowling asserts, "and let people know out there that there are people who believe in the Constitution."

"The Patriot" is more than just a truck; it’s a beacon of hope, a reminder of the values that many hold dear, and a symbol of unwavering support for the country. 

Bold and Blue, Steel Cut-Outs and Neon 

Published: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

image0000081 8f12b
By George L. Nitti 

Visibility counts, especially if you are Statewide Towing, located in Chelsea, Maine, which covers the breadth of the heavily wooded state. They often pick up and drop off vehicles in Bangor and Portland, nearly 100 miles away from their location outside Augusta, the state capital and thereby show off their signature graphics.   

“I came up with the company name Statewide to reflect our coverage.” said owner Toby Watson, who has been in business for 31 years. “We do everything from Hazmat to light and heavy duty, EV’s and more.” 

Actively employed with a contract with Central Maine Power, who is building a utility line through the entire state, and often transporting solar panels, the company keeps busy with its diverse fleet, which includes a versatile and med/heavy-duty2021 Peterbuilt 389 with an NRC 40 Tri-axle Bed.  

“We just did a job picking up a 28,000 pound excavator and then picking up a 26 ton box truck on the way back,” said Watson.  

Like their other graphics on their tow trucks, this unit is painted blue and includes steel metal cut outs amidst yellow and green neon lettering. The bright colors give clear visibility to the lettering, such as the company name, that is written in a contrasting classic font. 

As for the steel cut outs, Watson said, “I like steel. You can weld it unlike wood. It’s more forgiving.” And as for the unit’s blue colors, Watson says blue is his favorite color and the "color of my eyes."  

“To describe their color, It’s a constantine blue with a purple pearl. Nobody has it. I wanted to step away from what every else was doing and do something different,” he said.  

As for the unit itself, Watson states, “It’s unstoppable. I haven’t found anything it won’t recover off the road or bring back up to the road or moving equipment.  To put 40,000 pounds on top of the deck and be able to haul a tractor trailer at the same time., there is nothing out there that i found that will do what that does.” 

August 21 - August 27, 2024

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

All-New ZEON XD Winches

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

warnproduct copy fffa1
Warn Industries has introduced the all-new ZEON XD winches for trucks and SUVs, marking a significant upgrade from their previous ZEON winch model. Leveraging over a decade of experience, the ZEON XD is part of Warn's Premium Series and is designed, engineered, tested, and assembled at their ISO-quality-certified facility in Clackamas, Oregon. This winch features a new high-performance electric motor and gear train, achieving a best-in-class line speed of up to 40 ft/min.

The ZEON XD is available in two capacities, 10,000 lb. (ZEON XD 10-S) and 12,000 lb. (ZEON XD 12-S), both equipped with Spydura synthetic rope. The winch boasts enhanced IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings, corrosion-resistant fasteners, full-metal armor for protection, and the most efficient three-stage planetary gear train to date. Additionally, it includes a corded waterproof remote and HUB wireless receiver for remote control via the WARN HUB app.

For durability and reliability, the ZEON XD features a large-diameter aluminum-alloy drum to reduce stress on the rope, the strongest through-drum rope attachment, and an ultra-reliable Albright contactor for electrical control. The winch also offers a limited lifetime warranty on mechanical components and seven years on electrical parts, supported by Warn's global service network.

For more information, go to https://international.warn.com/

Bi-Directional Pneumatic Air Hammer

Published: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

airstrike small 48555

The AIRSTRIKE -  Bi-directional Air Tool. From fleet repairs to heavy equipment, its 3,000 blows per minute deliver maximum power. 

Durable, compact, and loaded with accessories, this is the ultimate pneumatic hammer and puller you need in your tool kit.  

Applications 

Quickly pull stuck fuel injectors 

Remove diesel/gas NOx & particulate sensors 

Pull stubborn oil tubes & stuck oil seals 

Attach to locking pliers for popping stuck fasteners and more 

Loosen hydraulic fittings 

Remove stubborn nuts and bolts without thread galling 

Remove harmonic balancers 

Bust seams of spot welded bonded panels 

Hem narrow window flanges

View more details here: https://steckmfg.com 

 

August 21 - August 27, 2024

August 21 - August 27, 2024
Repossession rates are expected to rise from 1.6 million in 2024 to 1.8 million from 2026 - 2029.

Tow Companies See Surge in Car Repossessions

Published: Monday, July 22, 2024

It's been a busy year for repossessions with car seizures in the US increasing by 23 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to recent data from Cox Automotive.

The figures reveal that repossessions have now returned to pre-pandemic levels, having experienced a sharp decline in 2021 and 2022, before starting to climb again in 2023. Based on the current trajectory, it is projected that 1.6 million vehicles will be seized by the end of 2024, a significant increase from the 1.1 million repossessions in 2021 and 1.5 million last year.

The surge in repossessions is advantageous for tow truck companies across the nation. As more vehicles are seized, the demand for towing services has skyrocketed, Companies like Jerr-Dan are seeing increased business as they provide the essential services needed for the growing number of repossessions.

Cox Automotive does not anticipate a reduction in repo rates to the lows of 2021 in the near future. Instead, it forecasts that repossessions will rise to 1.7 million in 2025, a level not seen since 2019, and could reach 1.8 million annually from 2026 to 2029. This sustained increase in repossessions ensures a steady demand for tow truck services, benefiting the industry.

Source: www.carscoops.com

Auto Loan Delinquency Continues to Rise  

Published: Wednesday, May 01, 2024

A study by attorneys at Thompson Consumer Law Group analyzed 2022 and 2023 auto loan data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to see which states had the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent for more than 90 days. Their results showed it’s not only a problem everywhere but it’s increasing. 

Between 2022 and 2023, the percentage of auto loan balances over 90 days delinquent in America increased from 3.81% to 4.2%, and every state experienced an increase.  

The study showed these states with the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent: 

Mississippi: 6.77; Alabama: 6.05%; Georgia: 5.71% Louisiana: 5.69%; Indiana: 5.29%; Hawaii: 5.24%; Michigan: 5.24%; Delaware; 5.2%; South Carolina: 5.2%; North Carolina; 5.14%. 

A lending officer at Michigan First Credit Union says he sees delinquent payments steadily climbing.  

Jeff Fitrzyk, their chief lending officer, said, “We’re also seeing an increase in repossessions, both voluntary and involuntary,” he added, noting people are dealing with inflationary pressures that demand their immediate attention and one of the things that often falls behind are auto loans, which seem to be returning to their pre-COVID levels. 

Source: www.macombdaily.com

Towman Murdered in Florida 

Published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Towman Juan Garcia, 39, owner of JL Towing, was murdered late Wednesday, April 10, in what police authorities are investigating as a connected crime involving another woman who was carjacked and murdered as well.  

Garcia was killed at a house just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was one day before Katherine Aguasvivas was kidnapped in a separate crime. At the house, Orange County deputies said more than 100 10 mm shell casings were found. WESH2’s Tony Atkins personally saw more than 80 markers from just outside the house and crime scene. 

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the green Acura seen in the kidnapping video showing was the same vehicle Garcia and his company towed from an Orange County apartment complex at some point last month. 

Lemma also said rounds both in Garcia’s murder and where Aguasvivas’ body was found in Osceola County matched one another. 

“At the scene, there are more than 100 rounds, but a good percentage of those rounds on the ground are 10 mm, the gun used in the murder of our victim that we found burnt up in the vehicle in Osceola county,” Lemma said. 

At last check, the suspect or suspects in the Taft shooting are still on the run. 

Source: wesh.com

Florida Repo Driver Shot During Repossession 

Published: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Last Thursday, a repo driver in Port St. Lucie was allegedly shot six times after trying to repossess a vehicle. 

The agent, 28-year-old Tristan Hastings, attempted to repossess a vehicle where he encountered 59-year-old Omar Sueque. 

As can be seen on video, Sueque placed himself between his car and the tow truck yelling, “Hey, get out, this is private property,” and “I have cameras here.” Undaunted, Hastings can be seen ignoring the borrower and edging his truck further back toward the car. 

Infuriated, Sueque can be seen charging up to the truck and punching Hastings through the open truck window. Equally outraged, Hastings leapt from his truck and chased after Sueque. 

Repossessions Inc. owner Bill Kelly watched the video and said that he was surprised that the tow truck driver followed Sueque. 

“What did he get out of the car for and chase the guy? He should have just continued with what he was doing and left,” Kelly told them. “I’ve had people, a pregnant woman, lay down between the car and the tow truck. Obviously, you get out of Dodge, you don’t want to be involved in a situation like that.” 

Tre Smith of Off the Chain Towing and Recovery said that he cut his workday short Thursday after he heard about the shooting. 

“It’s a little too close to home,” Smith said. “I’m on my way to do the same thing, so can I make it back home?” 

” My heart goes out to him, and his family and we offer our condolences,” Smith said. 

Source:curepossession.com

