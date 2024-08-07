Are You Buying a Job or Building a Business? 

Published: Wednesday, August 07, 2024
By Brian J. Riker
As an entrepreneur, I understand the desire to build something of your own, make your own way and be responsible for your own future. After all, it is the American Dream. However, as someone that has started nearly a dozen businesses over my professional career, that dream can turn into a nightmare quickly without a solid understanding of what you are getting into.
As with anything else to do with your business, your skill set must go far beyond being a top-notch problem solver, excellent truck driver and recovery specialist. Your skill at managing money, predicting the future and self-discipline to save for rainy days is far more critical than your skill as a tow truck operator to have a successful towing business that grows.
I come from humble beginnings, and although I am a third generation towman I did not inherit or purchase my business from my family. My dad had exited the towing industry in 1986 and I didn’t enter until 1992, so I had to do it the hard way. Determination, grit, hard work, sacrifice and a lot of mistakes. My first attempt at self-employment failed miserably, so much so that I ended up working for an auto auction for several years while I licked my wounds and built up some courage to try again.
I wish I could say my second attempt was better; it was for a while, but that try ended even worse than the first attempt did, in bankruptcy owing a lot of money to a lot of people. My third attempt was successful due to these hard lessons, so I want to walk through some of the lessons learned to, hopefully, keep some of you from making the same mistakes. We all make mistakes, and the non-fatal ones become valuable lessons.
Lesson 1 – Spend Less Than You Earn
I know it sounds simple, almost too simple; however, you have to have some cash in reserve at all times to cover unexpected emergencies or to take advantage of opportunities that will disappear quickly. This holds true for both your personal and business budgets. Yes, keep the two separate and do not intermingle the funds, even if you are a sole proprietor.
Cash reserves of three to six months of operating costs for your business, and you household, are a must, otherwise you will starve at the first hiccup in your revenue stream, and there will be hiccups even with very predictable sources like motor clubs or auction contracts.
Lesson 2 – If It Sounds Too Good to be True Then It Is
On the road to success there are no shortcuts. Ironically, that slogan is emblazoned on the side of a large trucking company’s trailer, the same company that offers lease purchase agreements that are akin to sharecropping, meaning the company providing the financing on your truck also controls your income. This arrangement spells disaster and is worse than a payday loan!
If you do not have enough cash on hand combined with a great credit score, then you should not be buying a truck and starting a business until you do. There are several offers on the market currently that appear designed to help someone along the path to truck ownership but at what cost? Be sure to fully understand the terms of any agreement you make and have it reviewed by independent professional counsel so they can point out the pitfalls and benefits before you sign it.
Lesson 3 – Make Data Based Decisions Rather Than Emotional Decisions
Learn and understand the market in your area before jumping into the water. Just because you think your current employer is “making bank” off your hard labor, and they should be making more than you cost them from your efforts as that is how profit is made, doesn’t mean they are, or the local market will support another competitor. Often it is better to work for someone than have the risk of your own business, especially when you only have one truck and little or no money in the bank.
Find out what work is available, what it pays and do a realistic cost of operation survey. Don’t forget to include a reasonable salary for yourself, after all you are opening a business to make more than you currently do, right? Only after you have determined that your market will support another entity and you can offer your services at a reasonable price point (not too high or too low) then you should consider buying a truck and starting out on your own.
Lesson 4 – Understand the Banking Market
Commercial credit and personal loans, while similar in nature, are very different animals. For most folks reading this you will likely be using personally backed loans for your business, meaning your company is not structured in a manner that makes the business entity a viable risk or an entity that can take full responsibility for the financing. This means, just like your driver’s license, what happens in your personal life affects your business and vice versa.
You must keep a reasonable debt to income ratio for not only the business but also your personal life. Develop good habits in paying bills on time, using only a portion of your available credit and avoid the temptation to constantly float balances from one low interest account to another as this doesn’t allow your credit to age, making you a risk even if you pay everything on time.
There is no such thing as free money! Someone is making a profit off loaning, or guaranteeing the loan, of money to you. That shiny new truck that you can get without a credit check and zero down is going to cost you much more in the long run than fair market value. The most common offerings throughout the transportation industry have large companies in need of transportation services offering to guarantee a lease to anyone that will produce a specific amount of work in return, and while this seems attractive, and may even be viable for some people, you need to understand the full cost of that “support” including the above average finance rate and balloon payment at the term of the loan.
Lesson 5 – Know Your Limits
I will strongly caution you against leveraging the equity in your personal home or cashing out a 401k or other retirement account to get into a truck. While this may seem like an easy solution to fund your adventure, it is extremely risky and in the case of retirement funds, expensive.
By leveraging your home, you increase your debt-to-income ratio, making you less appealing for your next truck purchase, and should you fail, and failure is always an option, will you wind up losing your home?
Lesson 6 – Have a Plan
Throughout this piece I suggest that we need to be able to predict the future, and that is true; however market predictions are a risky art form and not an exact science. Just look at how our economy has been on a wild rollercoaster the past few years. Think about the price hikes resulting from COVID and supply chain issues or simply look to today to see rampant inflation and stagnant growth due to political uncertainties.
With this going on around us we must consider the very real possibility that our industry will look much different in five or ten years than it does not, and with trucks being as costly as they are many of us are taking loans with terms of six or more years. Can you, with reasonable certainty, say your cash flow will be sufficient over the next six years, and if not, are you prepared to make the necessary changes to stay solvent?
Build your own specific long-term plan with a 1, 5 and 10 year goal and vision. This will give you the roadmap to a successful future. For more on this please see the September issue of American Towman Magazine where I will go into much greater depth on designing a business plan for success.
Published: Wednesday, July 31, 2024
By Randall C. Resch
After many years of serving the towing and recovery industry, I became moderately disgruntled and decided I needed a change. It was my choice to exit from being a tow company owner and tow operator. By reinventing my skills, education and industry background, I became corporate towing and service instructor supervisor for a nationwide motor club.
Once seated in my “corporate position,” I quickly learned that the corporate way and my way didn’t align. When “Satisfaction Scores” took greater importance to operator safety, within 6 months, I resigned my position.
In most businesses, “Customer Satisfaction” elicits a customer’s experience with the company and or its employees. Customer Service is “The measure of how happy customers are with a company’s product or service.” These measures are called “KPI’s” - Key Performance Indicators.
When considering that tow operator and customer satisfaction walk a thin line in how customer response influences tow owners and operator safety, some customer service programs offer incentives to promote higher satisfaction scores. But when it comes to roadside safety, should operators be worried about KPI scores, or should they be concerned about the totality of roadside safety?
Satisfaction Over Safety?
In 2015, a newish, west coast tow operator responded to a tire change on the highway. A customer’s pickup had a driver’s side rear tire flat, in which changing the tire required “deep well sockets” to remove the lugs. Because his carrier wasn’t equipped with them, the operator advised the motorist he was going to tow the pickup off the highway. He felt it too dangerous to change the tire.
The motorist allegedly became verbally aggressive, telling the tower not to do the tow and demanded the tire be changed. So the tower requested a tire technician respond with a set of deep sockets. On the technician’s arrival, he and the tower commenced changing the tire. Tragically, in that short window of time, a construction pickup drifted onto the shoulder striking and killing the tower, leaving the technician critically injured.
Was their decision an attempt to appease customer satisfaction scores? I’ve always wondered, did the tower (and service technician) opt for better satisfaction scores by continuing to provide service, even though they recognized they faced ever increasing dangers?
Think the Possibilities
It’s known that most motorists “have an air of entitlement” that gets in the way of commonsense. When considering operator safety, several factors could have a negative influence on a tow operators’ safety, especially when responding to calls on high-speed highways.
-- Motorists aren’t towers.
You’ll find a great percentage of motorists lack common sense as to what mechanical processes cause a vehicle to break down. If a tire goes flat, they’ll at least be able to see what the problem is. At the same time, they likely won’t know if they have a spare or if it’s even inflated.
-- Motorists have no on-highway training or experience.
Young drivers and new drivers have no clue as to how to change a tire or what caused their car to quit. Because it’s not taught by parents or in high school, today’s parents purchase insurance policies that include roadside assistance, or become members with roadside service clubs.
-- Motorists can’t and don’t recognize dangers.
Roadside safety isn’t a hot topic for high school. Unless driver’s education has roadside safety in its curriculum, today’s young motorists have little knowledge as to what dangers exist on a highway’s shoulder
-- Motorists don’t want their vehicles damaged.
There are plenty of internet articles having to do with the public distrust against tow truck drivers. Motorists are reminded not to allow their vehicle to be towed as a warning against rogue and unscrupulous tow operators.
-- Service calls extend “time on scene.”
Motorists don’t know that tow operators are exposed to “high-risk dangers” as they provide service to vehicles. Because these dangers are present of every call, its necessary towers don’t take time to service-disabled vehicles unless service can be performed within 10-minutes.
-- As recommended by freeways service patrol programs associated with the highway patrol, it’s recommended that “If an FSP operator is unable to get a vehicle running within 10-minutes, he/she should tow the vehicle to a designated drop location where additional assistance can be requested.”
-- When controlling roadside customers, the ability to be in-control of roadside scenarios is imperative. That means operators shall provide necessary safety instructions to motorists and riders. Specifically, it’s recommended they’re seated in the tow truck with seatbelts on.
This narrative doesn’t suggest towers be rude or aggressive, yet understand, you have no authority. You’re reminded to be in-control of the scenario and roadside actions. Regarding tow operator safety, every operator should consider “safety” the number-one concern before considering customer satisfaction scores.
Don’t gamble with your survival and safety when you know danger exists! Keep in mind the nature of this work puts you in harm’s way. Be smart enough to know, it’s not necessary to get killed trying to make the motorist or club member satisfied.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.
Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.
Published: Tuesday, July 23, 2024
By Brian J Riker
I've noticed a spike in tow truck thefts lately. While some may speculate these are insurance fraud cases disguised as theft to avoid repossession, it's more likely these are crimes of opportunity. When the economy has a perceived peril, theft rates spike.
According to the National Equipment Register (NER), there has been a notable increase in tow truck thefts, with an estimated rise of 12% in 2023. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported a 1% increase in overall auto theft claims for 2023, with over one million vehicles stolen. Full-sized trucks remained at the top of the list of most stolen vehicles, making tow trucks, especially light-duty wreckers, popular targets. California and Texas continue to lead in auto thefts nationwide.
"One vehicle is stolen approximately every 32 seconds," according to the NICB. With July being the peak month for vehicle theft, now is a great time to review your company’s safety and security plan. As a motor carrier, you're required to have a plan to prevent your commercial vehicles from falling into the hands of bad actors.
Commercial vehicles lack many anti-theft standards applied to passenger cars and light trucks. Chip-encoded keys, high security lock cylinders and even double-cut keys are standard on all but the most basic of modern cars. However, due to resistance to adopt these technologies by large fleets, they have been excluded from many commercial trucks. For example, your $35,000 SUV may be highly protected, but your $1 million rotator can be started with any Peterbilt key if jiggled just right. "Crazy, right?"
Even the latest anti-theft tech can be bypassed. High-end cars have been stolen via the data bus connector in their headlight. A spoofing device can connect to any component using the shared data bus and send an unlock code as if the transponder key were present. Thieves are constantly evolving their methods to outsmart vehicle security systems.
Anti-theft measures begin with good habits. Lock your doors and remove the key anytime you're away from your vehicle. Parking in well-lit, high-traffic areas provides some protection. Thieves prefer to work unnoticed, so visibility and lighting are key deterrents. Out of sight, out of mind.
A fenced yard, especially a well lit one with razor wire or other hard to climb structure and security cameras that are plainly visible can keep your truck safe, especially motion sensor cameras that send alerts to your dispatch center or phone. One important note, make sure the gate is well secured and not easy to force open or flimsy enough to drive through with a vehicle.
Consider GPS tracking devices with geo-fencing. This electronic perimeter alerts you if a truck crosses a preset line or if it's started outside of a certain timeframe. Think of geo-fencing as a high-tech car alarm with an unlimited range remote control. "Geo-fencing in GPS tracking devices helps in preventing thefts by alerting users immediately when a vehicle moves beyond a predefined perimeter. This proactive measure can be crucial in reducing theft incidents and recovering stolen vehicles more quickly" (OneLap).
It is cheap insurance to install a second telematics device in each vehicle in an unusual and difficult to access location. Even if it doesn’t prevent the theft it will work as a tracking device to help law enforcement quickly recover your vehicle, hopefully before any serious damage occurs.
Key control is also critical. How many "spare" keys are floating around for your trucks? Do you have a policy prohibiting employees from making their own extra keys? Some truck makers offer optional security codes for anti-theft protection. Controlling access to vehicle keys is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to prevent unauthorized use.
Lastly, ensure your insurance policies are up to date. No matter how hard we try to deter theft, the thieves just get smarter and more creative. You have a duty to prevent theft of your equipment and may be liable for any injuries or damages caused by a thief.