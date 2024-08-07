Are You Buying a Job or Building a Business? 

By Brian J. Riker

As an entrepreneur, I understand the desire to build something of your own, make your own way and be responsible for your own future. After all, it is the American Dream. However, as someone that has started nearly a dozen businesses over my professional career, that dream can turn into a nightmare quickly without a solid understanding of what you are getting into.

As with anything else to do with your business, your skill set must go far beyond being a top-notch problem solver, excellent truck driver and recovery specialist. Your skill at managing money, predicting the future and self-discipline to save for rainy days is far more critical than your skill as a tow truck operator to have a successful towing business that grows.

I come from humble beginnings, and although I am a third generation towman I did not inherit or purchase my business from my family. My dad had exited the towing industry in 1986 and I didn’t enter until 1992, so I had to do it the hard way. Determination, grit, hard work, sacrifice and a lot of mistakes. My first attempt at self-employment failed miserably, so much so that I ended up working for an auto auction for several years while I licked my wounds and built up some courage to try again.

I wish I could say my second attempt was better; it was for a while, but that try ended even worse than the first attempt did, in bankruptcy owing a lot of money to a lot of people. My third attempt was successful due to these hard lessons, so I want to walk through some of the lessons learned to, hopefully, keep some of you from making the same mistakes. We all make mistakes, and the non-fatal ones become valuable lessons.

Lesson 1 – Spend Less Than You Earn

I know it sounds simple, almost too simple; however, you have to have some cash in reserve at all times to cover unexpected emergencies or to take advantage of opportunities that will disappear quickly. This holds true for both your personal and business budgets. Yes, keep the two separate and do not intermingle the funds, even if you are a sole proprietor.

Cash reserves of three to six months of operating costs for your business, and you household, are a must, otherwise you will starve at the first hiccup in your revenue stream, and there will be hiccups even with very predictable sources like motor clubs or auction contracts.

Lesson 2 – If It Sounds Too Good to be True Then It Is

On the road to success there are no shortcuts. Ironically, that slogan is emblazoned on the side of a large trucking company’s trailer, the same company that offers lease purchase agreements that are akin to sharecropping, meaning the company providing the financing on your truck also controls your income. This arrangement spells disaster and is worse than a payday loan!

If you do not have enough cash on hand combined with a great credit score, then you should not be buying a truck and starting a business until you do. There are several offers on the market currently that appear designed to help someone along the path to truck ownership but at what cost? Be sure to fully understand the terms of any agreement you make and have it reviewed by independent professional counsel so they can point out the pitfalls and benefits before you sign it.

Lesson 3 – Make Data Based Decisions Rather Than Emotional Decisions

Learn and understand the market in your area before jumping into the water. Just because you think your current employer is “making bank” off your hard labor, and they should be making more than you cost them from your efforts as that is how profit is made, doesn’t mean they are, or the local market will support another competitor. Often it is better to work for someone than have the risk of your own business, especially when you only have one truck and little or no money in the bank.

Find out what work is available, what it pays and do a realistic cost of operation survey. Don’t forget to include a reasonable salary for yourself, after all you are opening a business to make more than you currently do, right? Only after you have determined that your market will support another entity and you can offer your services at a reasonable price point (not too high or too low) then you should consider buying a truck and starting out on your own.

Lesson 4 – Understand the Banking Market

Commercial credit and personal loans, while similar in nature, are very different animals. For most folks reading this you will likely be using personally backed loans for your business, meaning your company is not structured in a manner that makes the business entity a viable risk or an entity that can take full responsibility for the financing. This means, just like your driver’s license, what happens in your personal life affects your business and vice versa.

You must keep a reasonable debt to income ratio for not only the business but also your personal life. Develop good habits in paying bills on time, using only a portion of your available credit and avoid the temptation to constantly float balances from one low interest account to another as this doesn’t allow your credit to age, making you a risk even if you pay everything on time.

There is no such thing as free money! Someone is making a profit off loaning, or guaranteeing the loan, of money to you. That shiny new truck that you can get without a credit check and zero down is going to cost you much more in the long run than fair market value. The most common offerings throughout the transportation industry have large companies in need of transportation services offering to guarantee a lease to anyone that will produce a specific amount of work in return, and while this seems attractive, and may even be viable for some people, you need to understand the full cost of that “support” including the above average finance rate and balloon payment at the term of the loan.

Lesson 5 – Know Your Limits

I will strongly caution you against leveraging the equity in your personal home or cashing out a 401k or other retirement account to get into a truck. While this may seem like an easy solution to fund your adventure, it is extremely risky and in the case of retirement funds, expensive.

By leveraging your home, you increase your debt-to-income ratio, making you less appealing for your next truck purchase, and should you fail, and failure is always an option, will you wind up losing your home?

Lesson 6 – Have a Plan

Throughout this piece I suggest that we need to be able to predict the future, and that is true; however market predictions are a risky art form and not an exact science. Just look at how our economy has been on a wild rollercoaster the past few years. Think about the price hikes resulting from COVID and supply chain issues or simply look to today to see rampant inflation and stagnant growth due to political uncertainties.

With this going on around us we must consider the very real possibility that our industry will look much different in five or ten years than it does not, and with trucks being as costly as they are many of us are taking loans with terms of six or more years. Can you, with reasonable certainty, say your cash flow will be sufficient over the next six years, and if not, are you prepared to make the necessary changes to stay solvent?

Build your own specific long-term plan with a 1, 5 and 10 year goal and vision. This will give you the roadmap to a successful future. For more on this please see the September issue of American Towman Magazine where I will go into much greater depth on designing a business plan for success.