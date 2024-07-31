Customer Service Scores Be Damned 

Published: Wednesday, July 31, 2024
By Randall C. Resch
After many years of serving the towing and recovery industry, I became moderately disgruntled and decided I needed a change. It was my choice to exit being a tow company owner and tow operator. By reinventing my skills, education and industry background, I became corporate towing and service instructor supervisor for a nationwide motor club.
Once seated in my “corporate position,” I quickly learned that the corporate way and my way didn’t align. When “Satisfaction Scores” took greater importance to operator safety, within 6 months, I resigned my position.
In most businesses, “Customer Satisfaction” elicits a customer’s experience with the company and or its employees. Customer Service is “The measure of how happy customers are with a company’s product or service.” These measures are called “KPI’s” - Key Performance Indicators.
When considering that tow operator and customer satisfaction walk a thin line in how customer response influences tow owners and operator safety, some customer service programs offer incentives to promote higher satisfaction scores. But when it comes to roadside safety, should operators be worried about KPI scores, or should they be concerned about the totality of roadside safety?
Satisfaction Over Safety?
In 2015, a newish, west coast tow operator responded to a tire change on the highway. A customer’s pickup had a driver’s side rear tire flat, in which changing the tire required “deep well sockets” to remove the lugs. Because his carrier wasn’t equipped with them, the operator advised the motorist he was going to tow the pickup off the highway. He felt it too dangerous to change the tire.
The motorist allegedly became verbally aggressive, telling the tower not to do the tow and demanded the tire be changed. So the tower requested a tire technician respond with a set of deep sockets. On the technician’s arrival, he and the tower commenced changing the tire. Tragically, in that short window of time, a construction pickup drifted onto the shoulder striking and killing the tower, leaving the technician critically injured.
Was their decision an attempt to appease customer satisfaction scores? I’ve always wondered, did the tower (and service technician) opt for better satisfaction scores by continuing to provide service, even though they recognized they faced ever increasing dangers?
Think the Possibilities
It’s known that most motorists “have an air of entitlement” that gets in the way of commonsense. When considering operator safety, several factors could have a negative influence on a tow operators’ safety, especially when responding to calls on high-speed highways.
-- Motorists aren’t towers.
You’ll find a great percentage of motorists lack common sense as to what mechanical processes cause a vehicle to break down. If a tire goes flat, they’ll at least be able to see what the problem is. At the same time, they likely won’t know if they have a spare or if it’s even inflated.
-- Motorists have no on-highway training or experience.
Young drivers and new drivers have no clue as to how to change a tire or what caused their car to quit. Because it’s not taught by parents or in high school, today’s parents purchase insurance policies that include roadside assistance, or become members with roadside service clubs.
-- Motorists can’t and don’t recognize dangers.
Roadside safety isn’t a hot topic for high school. Unless driver’s education has roadside safety in its curriculum, today’s young motorists have little knowledge as to what dangers exist on a highway’s shoulder
-- Motorists don’t want their vehicles damaged.
There are plenty of internet articles having to do with the public distrust against tow truck drivers. Motorists are reminded not to allow their vehicle to be towed as a warning against rogue and unscrupulous tow operators.
-- Service calls extend “time on scene.”
Motorists don’t know that tow operators are exposed to “high-risk dangers” as they provide service to vehicles. Because these dangers are present of every call, its necessary towers don’t take time to service-disabled vehicles unless service can be performed within 10-minutes.
-- As recommended by freeways service patrol programs associated with the highway patrol, it’s recommended that “If an FSP operator is unable to get a vehicle running within 10-minutes, he/she should tow the vehicle to a designated drop location where additional assistance can be requested.”
-- When controlling roadside customers, the ability to be in-control of roadside scenarios is imperative. That means operators shall provide necessary safety instructions to motorists and riders. Specifically, it’s recommended they’re seated in the tow truck with seatbelts on.
This narrative doesn’t suggest towers be rude or aggressive, yet understand, you have no authority. You’re reminded to be in-control of the scenario and roadside actions. Regarding tow operator safety, every operator should consider “safety” the number-one concern before considering customer satisfaction scores.
Don’t gamble with your survival and safety when you know danger exists! Keep in mind the nature of this work puts you in harm’s way. Be smart enough to know, it’s not necessary to get killed trying to make the motorist or club member satisfied.
Published: Tuesday, July 23, 2024
By Brian J Riker
I've noticed a spike in tow truck thefts lately. While some may speculate these are insurance fraud cases disguised as theft to avoid repossession, it's more likely these are crimes of opportunity. When the economy has a perceived peril, theft rates spike.
According to the National Equipment Register (NER), there has been a notable increase in tow truck thefts, with an estimated rise of 12% in 2023. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported a 1% increase in overall auto theft claims for 2023, with over one million vehicles stolen. Full-sized trucks remained at the top of the list of most stolen vehicles, making tow trucks, especially light-duty wreckers, popular targets. California and Texas continue to lead in auto thefts nationwide.
"One vehicle is stolen approximately every 32 seconds," according to the NICB. With July being the peak month for vehicle theft, now is a great time to review your company’s safety and security plan. As a motor carrier, you're required to have a plan to prevent your commercial vehicles from falling into the hands of bad actors.
Commercial vehicles lack many anti-theft standards applied to passenger cars and light trucks. Chip-encoded keys, high security lock cylinders and even double-cut keys are standard on all but the most basic of modern cars. However, due to resistance to adopt these technologies by large fleets, they have been excluded from many commercial trucks. For example, your $35,000 SUV may be highly protected, but your $1 million rotator can be started with any Peterbilt key if jiggled just right. "Crazy, right?"
Even the latest anti-theft tech can be bypassed. High-end cars have been stolen via the data bus connector in their headlight. A spoofing device can connect to any component using the shared data bus and send an unlock code as if the transponder key were present. Thieves are constantly evolving their methods to outsmart vehicle security systems.
Anti-theft measures begin with good habits. Lock your doors and remove the key anytime you're away from your vehicle. Parking in well-lit, high-traffic areas provides some protection. Thieves prefer to work unnoticed, so visibility and lighting are key deterrents. Out of sight, out of mind.
A fenced yard, especially a well lit one with razor wire or other hard to climb structure and security cameras that are plainly visible can keep your truck safe, especially motion sensor cameras that send alerts to your dispatch center or phone. One important note, make sure the gate is well secured and not easy to force open or flimsy enough to drive through with a vehicle.
Consider GPS tracking devices with geo-fencing. This electronic perimeter alerts you if a truck crosses a preset line or if it's started outside of a certain timeframe. Think of geo-fencing as a high-tech car alarm with an unlimited range remote control. "Geo-fencing in GPS tracking devices helps in preventing thefts by alerting users immediately when a vehicle moves beyond a predefined perimeter. This proactive measure can be crucial in reducing theft incidents and recovering stolen vehicles more quickly" (OneLap).
It is cheap insurance to install a second telematics device in each vehicle in an unusual and difficult to access location. Even if it doesn’t prevent the theft it will work as a tracking device to help law enforcement quickly recover your vehicle, hopefully before any serious damage occurs.
Key control is also critical. How many "spare" keys are floating around for your trucks? Do you have a policy prohibiting employees from making their own extra keys? Some truck makers offer optional security codes for anti-theft protection. Controlling access to vehicle keys is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to prevent unauthorized use.
Lastly, ensure your insurance policies are up to date. No matter how hard we try to deter theft, the thieves just get smarter and more creative. You have a duty to prevent theft of your equipment and may be liable for any injuries or damages caused by a thief.
Published: Wednesday, July 17, 2024
By Randall C. Resch
If you’re serving environments typical to extreme temperatures, know that “extreme heat” is hazardous to one’s welfare, regardless of strength and physical conditioning. As of Wednesday, July 09, 2024, 151-million Americans were under heat alerts, representing 45-percent of the population. Extreme heat is reportedly the deadliest threat to people in all parts of the world. Extreme heat kills twice as many people, which is more than hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural weather events combined.
It happened to me thirty years ago. A DUI motorist careened down a darkened, mountain grade, across center markings and continued 700-feet over-the-side. As it launched beyond the roadway’s edge, it rolled several times ejecting its lone occupant killing the motorist instantly.
Called to work the recovery, I arrived on-scene in the company’s off-road wrecker to assess the recovery. I was faced with varying, dangerous conditions, adding, by surprise and in the darkness, we happened on two other vehicles (one stolen) within the recovery’s footprint.
In best interests of safety, the Incident Commander approved my plan to return the next morning with two recovery wreckers and two carriers; to bring them all up in a single effort. Because mountain lanes were steep, narrow and winding, we requested Caltrans be on-scene to handle traffic control with a pilot truck as escort.
With wreckers “winching hard doing their thing” five operators made strenuous trips up and down the steep embankment “humping” cable, chain, snatch-blocks and debris. Throughout the recovery, we drank plenty of water to stay hydrated and rested to save strength. Long story short, three vehicles were recovered without incident. When we -- reached the storage yard with our casualties, mid-day temps hovered at 100-degrees.
I sat on one wrecker’s fuel-tank steps only to turn blazingly hot. My skin was pinkish red accompanied by instant dizziness. Without indication, drivers said my eyes rolled in my head. I passed out face first in the heated dirt. “Mr. Randy, Mr. Randy … are you OK,” said my teammate Manny.
I recall someone righting me as I laid in the dirt while someone’s fingers swiped clods of muddied dirt from my mouth and nose. Inside the ambulance’s cool air-conditioning, I remember the ambulance headed Code-3, si’reen a’ blaring and the ambulance’s box “rockin’ and a’ rollin.” The ride seemed like forever.
At the hospital, paramedics hurried my gurney to an ER space where nurses and doctors quickly initiated “cooling treatments” to bring my core temperature down. Once all was said and done, an ER doctor quipped, “You were three bags low,” referring to three-liter bags of electrolyte fluids pumped into me to replace electrolytes depleted by my high-heat activities.
Learn From Me
When it comes to heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps, pay attention to simple symptoms like:
-- High body temperatures (103°F or higher)
-- Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
-- Fast, strong, bounding pulse
-- Headaches, maybe dizziness, lightheadedness
-- Nausea or vomiting
-- Confusion
-- Losing consciousness (passing out)
-- Depending on the nature of heat emergencies, fluids may or may not be part of a medical response
Extreme heat events easily become true emergencies. Towers, be sure to hydrate, take frequent breaks, and “undress to the occasion.” Retreating to cool interiors of a tow truck’s airconditioned cab can also help avoid overheating. To that point, the following link is the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) “downloadable poster” for your office and training needs. Link: https://www.cdc.gov/extreme-heat/media/pdf/Heat_Related_Illness.pdf
I remind owners to hold “periodic training” regarding work in excessive heat environments. And that proves true to safety instructors (like me) who sometimes impart “lessons learned” having experienced them through the School of Hard Knocks. Because we’re just into the hot of summer, expect that extreme weather events will continue.
