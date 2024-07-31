Customer Service Scores Be Damned 



By Randall C. Resch

After many years of serving the towing and recovery industry, I became moderately disgruntled and decided I needed a change. It was my choice to exit being a tow company owner and tow operator. By reinventing my skills, education and industry background, I became corporate towing and service instructor supervisor for a nationwide motor club.

Once seated in my “corporate position,” I quickly learned that the corporate way and my way didn’t align. When “Satisfaction Scores” took greater importance to operator safety, within 6 months, I resigned my position.

In most businesses, “Customer Satisfaction” elicits a customer’s experience with the company and or its employees. Customer Service is “The measure of how happy customers are with a company’s product or service.” These measures are called “KPI’s” - Key Performance Indicators.

When considering that tow operator and customer satisfaction walk a thin line in how customer response influences tow owners and operator safety, some customer service programs offer incentives to promote higher satisfaction scores. But when it comes to roadside safety, should operators be worried about KPI scores, or should they be concerned about the totality of roadside safety?

Satisfaction Over Safety?

In 2015, a newish, west coast tow operator responded to a tire change on the highway. A customer’s pickup had a driver’s side rear tire flat, in which changing the tire required “deep well sockets” to remove the lugs. Because his carrier wasn’t equipped with them, the operator advised the motorist he was going to tow the pickup off the highway. He felt it too dangerous to change the tire.

The motorist allegedly became verbally aggressive, telling the tower not to do the tow and demanded the tire be changed. So the tower requested a tire technician respond with a set of deep sockets. On the technician’s arrival, he and the tower commenced changing the tire. Tragically, in that short window of time, a construction pickup drifted onto the shoulder striking and killing the tower, leaving the technician critically injured.

Was their decision an attempt to appease customer satisfaction scores? I’ve always wondered, did the tower (and service technician) opt for better satisfaction scores by continuing to provide service, even though they recognized they faced ever increasing dangers?

Think the Possibilities

It’s known that most motorists “have an air of entitlement” that gets in the way of commonsense. When considering operator safety, several factors could have a negative influence on a tow operators’ safety, especially when responding to calls on high-speed highways.

-- Motorists aren’t towers.

You’ll find a great percentage of motorists lack common sense as to what mechanical processes cause a vehicle to break down. If a tire goes flat, they’ll at least be able to see what the problem is. At the same time, they likely won’t know if they have a spare or if it’s even inflated.

-- Motorists have no on-highway training or experience.

Young drivers and new drivers have no clue as to how to change a tire or what caused their car to quit. Because it’s not taught by parents or in high school, today’s parents purchase insurance policies that include roadside assistance, or become members with roadside service clubs.

-- Motorists can’t and don’t recognize dangers.

Roadside safety isn’t a hot topic for high school. Unless driver’s education has roadside safety in its curriculum, today’s young motorists have little knowledge as to what dangers exist on a highway’s shoulder

-- Motorists don’t want their vehicles damaged.

There are plenty of internet articles having to do with the public distrust against tow truck drivers. Motorists are reminded not to allow their vehicle to be towed as a warning against rogue and unscrupulous tow operators.

-- Service calls extend “time on scene.”

Motorists don’t know that tow operators are exposed to “high-risk dangers” as they provide service to vehicles. Because these dangers are present of every call, its necessary towers don’t take time to service-disabled vehicles unless service can be performed within 10-minutes.

-- As recommended by freeways service patrol programs associated with the highway patrol, it’s recommended that “If an FSP operator is unable to get a vehicle running within 10-minutes, he/she should tow the vehicle to a designated drop location where additional assistance can be requested.”

-- When controlling roadside customers, the ability to be in-control of roadside scenarios is imperative. That means operators shall provide necessary safety instructions to motorists and riders. Specifically, it’s recommended they’re seated in the tow truck with seatbelts on.

This narrative doesn’t suggest towers be rude or aggressive, yet understand, you have no authority. You’re reminded to be in-control of the scenario and roadside actions. Regarding tow operator safety, every operator should consider “safety” the number-one concern before considering customer satisfaction scores.

Don’t gamble with your survival and safety when you know danger exists! Keep in mind the nature of this work puts you in harm’s way. Be smart enough to know, it’s not necessary to get killed trying to make the motorist or club member satisfied.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

