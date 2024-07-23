Digital Edition
The Week's Features
Tow Company Unveils North America's First EV Tow Truck
Rotator Fishing
Versatile rotator makes water recovery look easy.
Are Your Prepared for Natural Disaster?
The readiness is all.
Attention Grabbers: Bright Yellow Trucks and Dinosaur Deliveries
Attention grabbing tow truck.
Inflatable Air Bag
Steck Manufacturing introduces new airbag.
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 30-May 2, 2024
TowXpo
Dallas/Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
June 20-22, 2024
WreckWeek
Fort Worth, TX.
June 20-22, 2024
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 21-23, 2024
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics • Click here to play
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing July 24 - July 30, 2024

Lock and Load: Safeguarding Your Tow Trucks from Theft

AUto glass shattering 282e8
By Brian J Riker

I've noticed a spike in tow truck thefts lately. While some may speculate these are insurance fraud cases disguised as theft to avoid repossession, it's more likely these are crimes of opportunity. When the economy has a perceived peril, theft rates spike.

According to the National Equipment Register (NER), there has been a notable increase in tow truck thefts, with an estimated rise of 12% in 2023. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported a 1% increase in overall auto theft claims for 2023, with over one million vehicles stolen. Full-sized trucks remained at the top of the list of most stolen vehicles, making tow trucks, especially light-duty wreckers, popular targets. California and Texas continue to lead in auto thefts nationwide.

"One vehicle is stolen approximately every 32 seconds," according to the NICB. With July being the peak month for vehicle theft, now is a great time to review your company’s safety and security plan. As a motor carrier, you're required to have a plan to prevent your commercial vehicles from falling into the hands of bad actors.

Commercial vehicles lack many anti-theft standards applied to passenger cars and light trucks. For example, your $35,000 SUV may be highly protected, but your $1 million rotator can be started with any Peterbilt key if jiggled just right. "Crazy, right?"

Even the latest anti-theft tech can be bypassed. High-end cars have been stolen via the data bus connector in their headlight. A spoofing device can connect to any component using the shared data bus and send an unlock code as if the transponder key were present. Thieves are constantly evolving their methods to outsmart vehicle security systems.

Anti-theft measures begin with good habits. Lock your doors and remove the key anytime you're away from your vehicle. Parking in well-lit, high-traffic areas provides some protection. Thieves prefer to work unnoticed, so visibility and lighting are key deterrents. Out of sight, out of mind.

Consider GPS tracking devices with geo-fencing. This electronic perimeter alerts you if a truck crosses a preset line or if it's started outside of a certain timeframe. Think of geo-fencing as a high-tech car alarm with an unlimited range remote control. "Geo-fencing in GPS tracking devices helps in preventing thefts by alerting users immediately when a vehicle moves beyond a predefined perimeter. This proactive measure can be crucial in reducing theft incidents and recovering stolen vehicles more quickly"​ (OneLap)​.

Key control is also critical. How many "spare" keys are floating around for your trucks? Do you have a policy prohibiting employees from making their own extra keys? Some truck makers offer optional security codes for anti-theft protection. Controlling access to vehicle keys is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to prevent unauthorized use.

Lastly, ensure your insurance policies are up to date. No matter how hard we try to deter theft, the thieves just get smarter and more creative. You have a duty to prevent theft of your equipment and may be liable for any injuries or damages caused by a thief.



American Towman Today - July 24, 2024
American Towman Today - July 24, 2024
Click here to read more

SF Tow Company Banned from City Contracts

Published: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Auto Towing LLC, a San Francisco towing company, has been banned from receiving city contracts for the next five years following accusations of illegal towing practices, officials announced Tuesday.

City Attorney David Chiu stated that his office successfully petitioned for the ban, citing the company’s "predatory behavior" and "unfair business practices."

"This company intentionally misled and scammed people out of hundreds of dollars by illegally towing cars. Our City has no interest in contracting with exploitative businesses engaged in illegal conduct," Chiu said in a statement.

According to Chiu, Auto Towing LLC towed several vehicles from the parking lot of a Bank of the West branch in the Portola neighborhood between February and May 2023 without the property owner's consent. Furthermore, the company transported the towed vehicles to a lot owned by another towing company, rather than their authorized location. This made it significantly harder for vehicle owners to retrieve their cars.

In August, when Chiu initiated proceedings against Auto Towing LLC, he revealed that the company had illegally installed its own signs in the bank’s parking lot, an act considered trespassing. Additionally, the company restricted the times when vehicle owners could reclaim their cars and pressured them to pay in cash, violating the California Vehicle Code. This code grants owners the right to retrieve towed vehicles 24/7 and to pay with either cash or credit card.

Chiu emphasized that the primary victims of these predatory tows were Spanish-speaking and Cantonese-speaking residents.

Chiu concluded, "Our City is committed to protecting residents from predatory businesses and ensuring fairness and integrity in all operations."

Source: /www.cbsnews.com



San Francisco tow company Auto Towing was banned from participating in city contracts for the next 5 years due to unscrupulous practices.

Lock and Load: Safeguarding Your Tow Trucks from Theft

Published: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

AUto glass shattering 282e8
By Brian J Riker

I've noticed a spike in tow truck thefts lately. While some may speculate these are insurance fraud cases disguised as theft to avoid repossession, it's more likely these are crimes of opportunity. When the economy has a perceived peril, theft rates spike.

According to the National Equipment Register (NER), there has been a notable increase in tow truck thefts, with an estimated rise of 12% in 2023. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported a 1% increase in overall auto theft claims for 2023, with over one million vehicles stolen. Full-sized trucks remained at the top of the list of most stolen vehicles, making tow trucks, especially light-duty wreckers, popular targets. California and Texas continue to lead in auto thefts nationwide.

"One vehicle is stolen approximately every 32 seconds," according to the NICB. With July being the peak month for vehicle theft, now is a great time to review your company’s safety and security plan. As a motor carrier, you're required to have a plan to prevent your commercial vehicles from falling into the hands of bad actors.

Commercial vehicles lack many anti-theft standards applied to passenger cars and light trucks. For example, your $35,000 SUV may be highly protected, but your $1 million rotator can be started with any Peterbilt key if jiggled just right. "Crazy, right?"

Even the latest anti-theft tech can be bypassed. High-end cars have been stolen via the data bus connector in their headlight. A spoofing device can connect to any component using the shared data bus and send an unlock code as if the transponder key were present. Thieves are constantly evolving their methods to outsmart vehicle security systems.

Anti-theft measures begin with good habits. Lock your doors and remove the key anytime you're away from your vehicle. Parking in well-lit, high-traffic areas provides some protection. Thieves prefer to work unnoticed, so visibility and lighting are key deterrents. Out of sight, out of mind.

Consider GPS tracking devices with geo-fencing. This electronic perimeter alerts you if a truck crosses a preset line or if it's started outside of a certain timeframe. Think of geo-fencing as a high-tech car alarm with an unlimited range remote control. "Geo-fencing in GPS tracking devices helps in preventing thefts by alerting users immediately when a vehicle moves beyond a predefined perimeter. This proactive measure can be crucial in reducing theft incidents and recovering stolen vehicles more quickly"​ (OneLap)​.

Key control is also critical. How many "spare" keys are floating around for your trucks? Do you have a policy prohibiting employees from making their own extra keys? Some truck makers offer optional security codes for anti-theft protection. Controlling access to vehicle keys is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to prevent unauthorized use.

Lastly, ensure your insurance policies are up to date. No matter how hard we try to deter theft, the thieves just get smarter and more creative. You have a duty to prevent theft of your equipment and may be liable for any injuries or damages caused by a thief.

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Do you support "blue lights" legislation allowing rear facing blue lights on tow trucks?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
homediv
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Safety Editor: Jimmy Santos
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
July 24 - July 30, 2024
TRAA representatives who played key roles at the summit included (from left to right) TRAA President William Johnson, Executive Director Cynthia Martineau, Associate Member Representative Linda Unruh, Past President Joanne Blyton, 4th Vice President Chad Yarbrough.

Towing Industry Leaders Shape TIM's Future

Published: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Last month, towing industry leaders from across the country gathered in Washington, D.C., for the Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) 4th Senior Executive Transportation and Public Safety Summit. The event, titled "The Future of Traffic Incident Management (TIM)," was a pivotal moment for the industry, with representatives from the Towing and Recovery Association of America (TRAA) playing key roles.

TRAA President William Johnson, Past President Joanne Blyton, 4th Vice President Chad Yarbrough, Associate Member Representative Linda Unruh, and Executive Director Cynthia Martineau represented the towing industry. Their participation underscored the industry's commitment to shaping the future of TIM.

The summit provided a platform for discussing the responder community's shared vision for TIM. Key topics included maintaining the interdisciplinary nature of the National TIM Training Program, exploring funding options for building a TIM training workforce, and the necessity of mandating TIM training for every responder discipline. Many municipal and state towing contracts now require towers to be TIM trained, highlighting the program's growing importance.

William Johnson contributed as an expert on a panel discussing the Strategic Vision for the National TIM Training Program. Joanne Blyton and Linda Unruh served as content experts during several breakout sessions, while Cynthia Martineau facilitated a session on Towing-Related Laws and Policies.

TRAA also played a crucial role in securing Congressman Jim McGovern as the summit’s keynote speaker. Congressman McGovern, a staunch advocate for roadway safety, introduced and secured the passage of the National Move Over Law Resolution (H. Res. 1463) in 2022. He has reintroduced the resolution in the 118th Congress to keep roadway safety at the forefront and remains a dedicated champion of the towing industry.

Participation in these influential events enhances the industry's professionalism and its perception among other stakeholders. The TRAA’s involvement in shaping the future of traffic incident management demonstrates the value of their time and resources in advancing the towing industry's interests.

Source: TRAA Newsletter, 7-24-24

Agero Launches 4th Annual Summer Hustle Program

Published: Thursday, July 18, 2024

Agero, a leading motor club offering software and support for roadside assistance providers, announced its fourth annual Summer Hustle program, "The Performance Series." This initiative recognizes and rewards service providers for their exceptional customer service during the busy summer months.

Running from June 30 to September 7, the program aims to acknowledge those who excel in providing high-quality assistance. Over the ten-week period, Agero will distribute a total of $30,800 in prizes, awarding $200 each to 14 weekly winners based on performance metrics, with special $300 prizes during the Independence Day and Labor Day weeks.

This year's program introduces weekly bonus prizes for the top East and West regional providers with the highest "Photo Capture" percentages, rewarding those who document their completed jobs with photos. This practice helps verify service completion, accelerates damage resolution, and prevents false claims.

Agero will highlight top performers every Friday via email starting July 12. Open to all contracted U.S. and D.C. service providers in good standing with Agero, the Summer Hustle program aims to support and incentivize the dedicated professionals who keep drivers safe on the road. For more information, visit Agero Summer Hustle.

Veteran Tow Truck Driver Killed in Chicago Shootout

Published: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Early Wednesday, July 10, in Roseland, Chicago veteran tow truck driver Dexter Johnson, 59, was fatally shot in a gun battle with an SUV owner, who was also killed. Chicago police have not clarified what triggered the altercation, but relatives and neighbors reported that Johnson was assisting with a booted SUV when its owner opened fire. Johnson, a concealed-carry license holder, returned fire.

Johnson’s cousin, N. Hill, praised him as a responsible gun owner and a dedicated family man. “He was highly regarded and worked tirelessly for over 30 years,” Hill said. Johnson, who had three adult children, always celebrated his grandmother’s birthday, who is soon turning 102.

“He was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back,” Hill added. “His work ethic was unmatched, and he was deeply committed to providing for his family.”

Neighbors, shaken by the event, expressed their sorrow. "No one should ever have to die for material things," said a resident. Another neighbor remarked, "Dexter was always there to lend a helping hand. His loss is a huge blow to our community."

Source: chicago.suntimes.com

George Kuntz Elected TRAA President

Published: Tuesday, July 16, 2024

In a significant leadership update, the Towing and Recovery Association of America (TRAA) has announced that George Kuntz of North Dakota has been unanimously elected by the Executive Cabinet to serve as the new TRAA President. Kuntz, a long-time member of the Executive Cabinet, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Kuntz’s appointment follows his extensive tenure on the Executive Cabinet, where he has been instrumental in shaping policies and advocating for the towing and recovery industry. His deep understanding of the industry and proven leadership skills make him an ideal choice for this critical position.

In a related move, the Executive Cabinet has elected Jeff Roskopf, who previously served as TRAA President from April 2015 to April 2019, to fill the 1st Vice President position vacated by Kuntz. Roskopf’s return to the Executive Cabinet in this new capacity is expected to bring continuity and additional strength to the organization’s leadership team.

Both appointments are subject to ratification during the Fall Board of Directors Meeting, in accordance with TRAA bylaws (Article IV, Section 11).

"We are confident that George Kuntz and Jeff Roskopf will continue to drive our mission forward and provide exemplary leadership to our members," a TRAA spokesperson stated.

For more information about TRAA and its initiatives, visit TRAA's website.

New Rule Devastates Reformed Tow Truck Drivers

Published: Monday, July 15, 2024
Ontario's new rule barring tow truck drivers with criminal records from getting certified is devastating for many in the industry. The legislation, aimed at curbing criminal activity, requires operators to undergo a criminal record check for certification.

Tow truck drivers like Igor Jakovljevic, who has worked for over a decade, are deeply affected. Jakovljevic, who has a 24-year-old weapons prohibition, is now unable to support his family.

"Towing is not just a job for me; it's a passion. Financially, it's devastating," he said. "I would have never imagined losing my job because of legislation changes targeting criminals in the Greater Toronto Area."

The Ministry of Transportation introduced this law in response to increasing violence and criminal activity in the industry. However, many believe it unfairly punishes those who have reformed. Shuri Durand, whose husband runs a towing business in Mississauga, highlights the lack of an appeal process.

"My husband's completed rehabilitation programs, attended counseling, and made positive changes. Taking away his license undermines the progress he's made," she explained.

John Edwards, another driver affected by the new rule, shared, "I've turned my life around, but this regulation doesn't consider that. It's heartbreaking to see my efforts dismissed."

Joey Gagne, president of the Canadian Towing Association, says the new regulations impact a small number of tow truck operators. He encourages affected drivers to seek help from the association and suggests that those with historical, non-extreme offences might look into obtaining a pardon. "Some people either don't know about that or haven't been prepared to go through that process," he said.

Source: ca.news.yahoo.com

Tow Company Unveils North America's First EV Tow Truck

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

Canadian tow company CAA is introducing what it claims to be North America's first all-electric tow truck, the Lion5, which will operate in the Quebec area.

This development comes 80 years after the company launched its initial horse-drawn towing services. The towing platform for the Lion5 was manufactured by XpaK Industries.

“Roadside assistance has always been a core part of CAA-Quebec’s mission, and our step into electric towing is a natural progression. We are committed to leading by example and playing a significant role in environmental protection,” stated Marie-Soleil Tremblay, president and CEO, in a press release.

The tow truck is equipped with a 210 kWh capacity and can travel up to 310 km (192 miles) on a single charge. The 800-volt battery packs are produced by Lion Electric. CAA will be testing the truck in various towing scenarios and weather conditions over the next few months.

CAA-Quebec also utilizes other electric vehicles, such as the Hyundai IONIQ, Ford F-150 hybrid, and the F-150 Lightning.

“This vehicle provides efficient service while greatly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, showcasing the versatility of Lion trucks,” said Patrick Gervais, vice-president of trucks and public affairs at Lion.

“With this new 100% electric tow truck, made in Quebec, we are contributing to the transformation of the towing industry. We are proud to be part of a more sustainable and cleaner future with partners like CAA-Quebec and XpaK.”

The towing platform is 25-30% lighter due to its use of lightweight materials and the electric nature of the truck, which also eliminates the risk of hydraulic fluid leaks.

Source: www.trucknews.com/

homediv homediv homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
July 24 - July 30, 2024

Rotator Fishing

Published: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

rotatorfishing 52de2

Sometimes your GPS can get you into big trouble. Case in point, a lady driver discovered that when her GPS told her to take a right in her 2019 Chevy Silverado, it led her to veer off a rampway and break through a small fence. She ended up landing into a pond about the size of a football field, just outside an Auto Owner’s Insurance Company.

Fortunately, she had insurance on her totaled vehicle and swam away unscathed.

The dispatch came in early morning to P.J.s Towing of Lansing, Michigan. They were called by the Sheriff’s County Office to meet up with a two-man dive team and initiate a water recovery. Led by 20-year veteran heavy duty tow operator Jeff West, P.J.’s brought their 2022 Kenworth W900 with a Century 1150.

“Jeff met the dive team there. They came up with a plan on how they were going to get it out. Jeff instructed the divers to hook an endless loop around the rear wheels, shackle them, and join them together with a unity ring, wherein a winchline was sent from the rotator,” said owner P.J.

He continued, “From there, we were able to winch the truck from 12 ft. under water all the way back up to land. Then we picked it up with the rotator and set it down on one of our rollbacks and transported it back to the shop.”

According to P.J. it was a smooth recovery, in large part thanks to the operating ease of the rotator, which made light work of what might be classified as a medium duty tow, taking into account the water resistance and weight of the Silverado.

P.J. said, “The rotator is great. It’s versatile, you have 35 feet or so of reach and 50 thousand pound winches. With smaller trucks, the boom goes out one stage, so you may only have an extra 8 feet and the winch lines are not nearly as heavy-duty.”

Although a fairly standard recovery, PJ advised, “Figure out the safest way to recover the vehicle without doing further damage to it and work with your police department.”

Helicopter Recovery 1, 2, 3 

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

370837572 1471060180381994 6632209208115612357 n df173

By George L. Nitti

It’s not on a tower’s everyday checklist to encounter a recovery involving a helicopter. Some may seem so easy that towing companies might wish they had more to invoice on – a nice piece of change compared to those more conventional pickups from a motor club dispatch.  

Jerry Zehrung III, lead operator for Schofield, Wisconsin tow company Lightening Express Towing, said, “I never thought I’d have a helicopter hooked on the boom of our heavy wrecker. It’s just that you really never know what kind of call you’re going to get.” 

Zehrung relished the opportunity to sink his teeth into something just a little more offbeat than his day to day, finding his first-time helicopter recovery a bit of a thrill ride, literally. Bringing his 30-ton 06’ International on a Jerr Dan wrecker into the wreckage scene, a half mile ride on a piece of overgrown land once a landing strip, you might say he found it like a Safari ride, sans giraffes and elephants, cougars and hippos. Zehrung was having fun driving driving down a bouncy half mile trail on soft sand towards destination recovery. 

Upon arrival, a team from the anonymous helicopter company included a mechanic and trailer driver waiting on Zehrung to play his part in this recovery encounter.  

“It was a catastrophic failure,” said Zehrung. “The helicopter was 3000 feet (about twice the height of the Empire State Building) up in the sky before it had engine failure. The pilot had to do a steep dive to get the blades spinning really fast. Unbelievably, everybody walked away.” 

First things first, Zehrung got out of his wrecker and did a walkabout through the long, tall grasses in order to find a spot to position his wrecker. He didn’t want to plant it on a soft spot. 

“I wanted to make sure I could get the wrecker into position to lift the aircraft,” he said. 

Rigging would be no problem. The crew of the helicopter company had it under control, including concocting specialized rigging made of steel cable to hook onto the blades of the helicopter rotor.” 

“We told them that their having more knowledge of the aircraft that it would probably be better for them to rig to the helicopter and let us rig our tow truck to their rigging.” 

With everything under control, Zehrung was in command of the lift off, lowering his 19-foot stick to the helicopter rotor, and then attaching his winch line to the steel cable which was attached to the helicopter. All Zehrung had to do was lift up and put down the casualty onto the specialized trailer, as easy as 1, 2, 3. 

“It couldn’t have been more perfect the way that it landed,” said Zehrung. “The whole thing took about 45 minutes.Every now and then we get some pretty crazy stuff.” 

Indeed, recoveries often come in surprise packages. You never know what you’re going to get in that cracker jack box. Even a helicopter. 

Bigger is not Always Better

Published: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

dumptruckcover ea2e9
By George L. Nitti

Although tow operators are skilled at maneuvering their units in tight spaces, some spaces prove more challenging than others, requiring a different approach and equipment. 

Such was the case when McGuire’s Towing & Recovery of Ashland, Kentucky was called in the afternoon to recover a dump truck weighted down with more than 10,000 pounds of gravel. It had overturned on a narrow county road that was partially under repair.  

“The dump truck went up the hill and had to back down the hill,” said principal tow operator Stephen McGuire. “When there’s a lot of weight on a small road and you get too close to the edge, it will give way. So this dump truck rolled right over into a ditch.” 

Ideally McGuire’s would have recovered the dump truck with their 50 or 60 ton rotator, but that was impossible under the circumstances.  

Arriving on scene 65 miles from their location, brothers Stephen and Sam McGuire brought in their 2018 Ram 5500 2465 Century 12 ton/SP 9000 Side Puller and a 2015 Peterbuilt 337 Century 3212 16 ton. 

Stephen said, “The two trucks that we got in there were about as big as we could get in there.” 

Looking at the little room in which they had to maneuver and the extreme angle at which the dump truck was perched, Steve admitted that the recovery looked daunting, saying to himself, “This is going to be a nightmare. Maybe we will come back tomorrow.” 

But as the two brothers prepared for the job (they have been working together since they were kids driving with their father at 8 to 10 years old) they were resolved to finish what they started. 

Stephen said, “Working with my brother – we kind of feed off of each other. We’ve never left anything behind.  Everything we went after, it’s came out and it’s come with us at the time we went to go with it.”  

The first line of business was clearing the area and offloading some of the gravel. Fortunately, a Kubota Excavator was being used along the county road and was available for their use to clear away brush, briar thickets and poison ivy around the casualty.  

“We also had to deal with a huge hornet nest that was buried in that bank on the top side of the dump truck,” said Stephen. 

Then the tow operators positioned their trucks in front and behind the casualty. 

“We had to take the front hubcap off to get the truck in place because there was no room to get any angle. We backed up one truck a mile and half while the Dodge was driven in.” 

Establishing winch lines to the casualty, Stephen ran a three-part line to the front springs of the passenger side of the dump truck while Sam handled the back side, running a two-part line to a tree about 50 feet up the hill and back down, where it was hooked to the backside of the driver’s side. 

Tightening up the lines, they checked for any issues that would have “showed themselves up” during the recovery process and slid the truck up sideways until they were able to upright it by first sliding the rear onto the road and then pulling up the nose of the truck. 

“We had to work quickly,” said Steve. “In these hills it gets a little darker a little faster.” 

With mission accomplished in less than an hour, the truck was drivable, with no damage. 

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!



homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
July 24 - July 30, 2024

Lock and Load: Safeguarding Your Tow Trucks from Theft

Published: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

AUto glass shattering 282e8
By Brian J Riker

I've noticed a spike in tow truck thefts lately. While some may speculate these are insurance fraud cases disguised as theft to avoid repossession, it's more likely these are crimes of opportunity. When the economy has a perceived peril, theft rates spike.

According to the National Equipment Register (NER), there has been a notable increase in tow truck thefts, with an estimated rise of 12% in 2023. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported a 1% increase in overall auto theft claims for 2023, with over one million vehicles stolen. Full-sized trucks remained at the top of the list of most stolen vehicles, making tow trucks, especially light-duty wreckers, popular targets. California and Texas continue to lead in auto thefts nationwide.

"One vehicle is stolen approximately every 32 seconds," according to the NICB. With July being the peak month for vehicle theft, now is a great time to review your company’s safety and security plan. As a motor carrier, you're required to have a plan to prevent your commercial vehicles from falling into the hands of bad actors.

Commercial vehicles lack many anti-theft standards applied to passenger cars and light trucks. For example, your $35,000 SUV may be highly protected, but your $1 million rotator can be started with any Peterbilt key if jiggled just right. "Crazy, right?"

Even the latest anti-theft tech can be bypassed. High-end cars have been stolen via the data bus connector in their headlight. A spoofing device can connect to any component using the shared data bus and send an unlock code as if the transponder key were present. Thieves are constantly evolving their methods to outsmart vehicle security systems.

Anti-theft measures begin with good habits. Lock your doors and remove the key anytime you're away from your vehicle. Parking in well-lit, high-traffic areas provides some protection. Thieves prefer to work unnoticed, so visibility and lighting are key deterrents. Out of sight, out of mind.

Consider GPS tracking devices with geo-fencing. This electronic perimeter alerts you if a truck crosses a preset line or if it's started outside of a certain timeframe. Think of geo-fencing as a high-tech car alarm with an unlimited range remote control. "Geo-fencing in GPS tracking devices helps in preventing thefts by alerting users immediately when a vehicle moves beyond a predefined perimeter. This proactive measure can be crucial in reducing theft incidents and recovering stolen vehicles more quickly"​ (OneLap)​.

Key control is also critical. How many "spare" keys are floating around for your trucks? Do you have a policy prohibiting employees from making their own extra keys? Some truck makers offer optional security codes for anti-theft protection. Controlling access to vehicle keys is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to prevent unauthorized use.

Lastly, ensure your insurance policies are up to date. No matter how hard we try to deter theft, the thieves just get smarter and more creative. You have a duty to prevent theft of your equipment and may be liable for any injuries or damages caused by a thief.

A Lesson in Heat Management

Published: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Heat Management PIC copy 18c24
By Randall C. Resch

If you’re serving environments typical to extreme temperatures, know that “extreme heat” is hazardous to one’s welfare, regardless of strength and physical conditioning. As of Wednesday, July 09, 2024, 151-million Americans were under heat alerts, representing 45-percent of the population. Extreme heat is reportedly the deadliest threat to people in all parts of the world. Extreme heat kills twice as many people, which is more than hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural weather events combined.

It happened to me thirty years ago. A DUI motorist careened down a darkened, mountain grade, across center markings and continued 700-feet over-the-side. As it launched beyond the roadway’s edge, it rolled several times ejecting its lone occupant killing the motorist instantly.

Called to work the recovery, I arrived on-scene in the company’s off-road wrecker to assess the recovery. I was faced with varying, dangerous conditions, adding, by surprise and in the darkness, we happened on two other vehicles (one stolen) within the recovery’s footprint.

In best interests of safety, the Incident Commander approved my plan to return the next morning with two recovery wreckers and two carriers; to bring them all up in a single effort. Because mountain lanes were steep, narrow and winding, we requested Caltrans be on-scene to handle traffic control with a pilot truck as escort.

With wreckers “winching hard doing their thing” five operators made strenuous trips up and down the steep embankment “humping” cable, chain, snatch-blocks and debris. Throughout the recovery, we drank plenty of water to stay hydrated and rested to save strength. Long story short, three vehicles were recovered without incident. When we -- reached the storage yard with our casualties, mid-day temps hovered at 100-degrees.

I sat on one wrecker’s fuel-tank steps only to turn blazingly hot. My skin was pinkish red accompanied by instant dizziness. Without indication, drivers said my eyes rolled in my head. I passed out face first in the heated dirt. “Mr. Randy, Mr. Randy … are you OK,” said my teammate Manny.

I recall someone righting me as I laid in the dirt while someone’s fingers swiped clods of muddied dirt from my mouth and nose. Inside the ambulance’s cool air-conditioning, I remember the ambulance headed Code-3, si’reen a’ blaring and the ambulance’s box “rockin’ and a’ rollin.” The ride seemed like forever.

At the hospital, paramedics hurried my gurney to an ER space where nurses and doctors quickly initiated “cooling treatments” to bring my core temperature down. Once all was said and done, an ER doctor quipped, “You were three bags low,” referring to three-liter bags of electrolyte fluids pumped into me to replace electrolytes depleted by my high-heat activities.  

Learn From Me

When it comes to heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps, pay attention to simple symptoms like:

-- High body temperatures (103°F or higher)

-- Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

-- Fast, strong, bounding pulse

-- Headaches, maybe dizziness, lightheadedness

-- Nausea or vomiting

-- Confusion

-- Losing consciousness (passing out)

-- Depending on the nature of heat emergencies, fluids may or may not be part of a medical response

Extreme heat events easily become true emergencies. Towers, be sure to hydrate, take frequent breaks, and “undress to the occasion.” Retreating to cool interiors of a tow truck’s airconditioned cab can also help avoid overheating. To that point, the following link is the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) “downloadable poster” for your office and training needs. Link: https://www.cdc.gov/extreme-heat/media/pdf/Heat_Related_Illness.pdf

I remind owners to hold “periodic training” regarding work in excessive heat environments. And that proves true to safety instructors (like me) who sometimes impart “lessons learned” having experienced them through the School of Hard Knocks. Because we’re just into the hot of summer, expect that extreme weather events will continue. 

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

 

Redundant Systems – Are Your Prepared for Natural Disaster?

Published: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

reduntoperations 06ae5
Brian J. Riker

As Hurricane Beryl sowed destruction in parts of the Caribbean this past week, and on the heels of recent devastating flooding and tornados throughout the Midwest and Central United States, I asked myself if I was properly prepared for a natural disaster to strike my home and office. The answer, sadly, was not quite. In my quest to be prepared, please allow me to share a few tips with you.

Redundant Systems

Our lives now depend upon near instant communication, not just for continuation of business, but for alerts from government safety agencies, news and other important notifications that may just save our lives. Long gone are the days of having a secondary telephone line or a two-way radio to stay in touch with critical people. Today we need to think about having multiple providers of these services.

This past February, a planned software update by AT&T, one of the largest global telecommunications firms, left their network down and out for days while they tried to recover from a botched software update. If you were one of the millions of businesses that relied upon AT&T for your telephone or internet services, you were left in the dark. This highlights why you should always have a second supplier of critical services, independent of the primary supplier. Updates, disaster response and the threat from organizations hellbent on disrupting networks are everyday hazards. You have spare trucks, so why not spare telephones, computers and internet providers?

Pro Tip

When choosing internet or telephone, make sure these independent providers have separate networks and don’t share resources in your area. You might be surprised at how often the major telecom companies share resources, especially in rural or underserved areas.

Bug Out Bags

Anyone living in the western US, where wildfires are commonplace, is familiar with the concept of a bug out bag. This is a bag that is always at the ready containing critical documents, medicines and life essential items that you can grab and go as you run out your door. Even for areas not prone to wildfires or other natural disasters the concept of a bug out bag is important.

For personal lives, it should contain just as stated above, life critical items and key identification papers like birth certificates, passports, insurance policies, bank account numbers and such. Everything you need to survive and reestablish your life should something happen to your home.

For your business, the same concept applies; however the information contained within is more complex. Included in this bug out bag should be spare keys to facilities and equipment, emergency contact information for employees and critical accounts and service providers (you can’t count on restoration of computer-based files quickly) and emergency action plans that are updated at least annually, more often for very complex operations or when key people change roles or leave the company. Perhaps you need two of these bags, one for your key person to grab at the office and a duplicate kept off-site, perhaps at your home, to ensure the information is always accessible.

Having the employee contact information on paper, rather than relying on your cell phone contact list or H.R./payroll database allows for quick contact using alternate methods such as driving to their home or using a public or borrowed landline when your cell phone is down.

Fortunately, most business today is conducted electronically, so your bug out bag really can be a three-ring binder with emergency plans and critical business contacts inside while your data is stored remotely on a cloud based or physical server that is located somewhere other than at your office. Having your business computer data backed up to multiple systems is important to reduce the risk of your backup device being compromised from the same disaster. This goes beyond just natural disasters and includes fires, theft, computer hackers, ransomware and more.

Your bug out bag should also contain a dedicated cell or sat phone, laptop computer and independent cellular or satellite-based modem, something separate from your primary internet and telephone provider, so when one fails there is a chance the other will still work. It is also well advised to keep an old-fashioned am/fm radio in there for monitoring emergency alerts and maybe a handful of traditional two-way radios, not the cellular based ones, but traditional two-way radios.

Pro Tip

As an amateur radio enthusiast, I encourage you to develop a relationship with your local ARRL club since they often practice for restoration of critical communications during disasters and likely have the experience and equipment to help you maintain service to your community, especially related to police or fire department activities your business may support.

Geographical Separation

With modern weather forecasting being better than ever before we often have advanced warning of most natural disasters. If you make it a habit of monitoring news outlets, weather broadcasts and community alerts you should be able to place some physical separation between you and the disaster, at least for some mission critical business assets. Get your most important trucks to higher ground or out of the direct path of the storm while you can so that they are available to serve immediately after the event has passed.

This same concept applies to garaging all your equipment in one location, worse yet, inside one structure. Should you have a fire or other catastrophic loss to that facility you will lose your ability to conduct business. Spread out your equipment, especially one of a kind or mission critical pieces, across separate buildings or better yet, separate facilities when possible.

Pro Tip

Remote alarm and video monitoring can help expedite emergency response when something does happen to your facility or equipment. As with your telecom needs, consider installing more than one platform for telematics inside your vehicles. Thieves are good at finding and disabling factory telematics, along with most aftermarket devices, however very few will anticipate you have redundant systems for gps tracking and geofencing. Monitoring and responding to these alerts in real time can help recover valuable equipment quickly in the event of theft or vandalism attempts.

In conclusion, disasters strike without prejudice. Please review your personal and business life safety needs to ensure you will survive whatever may come your way. We often forget to prepare ourselves even though we are in the business of rescuing others form unfortunate circumstances. Please take a few moments to prepare so you can avoid becoming the next victim.

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator

July 24 - July 30, 2024

Bold and Blue, Steel Cut-Outs and Neon 

Published: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

image0000081 8f12b
By George L. Nitti 

Visibility counts, especially if you are Statewide Towing, located in Chelsea, Maine, which covers the breadth of the heavily wooded state. They often pick up and drop off vehicles in Bangor and Portland, nearly 100 miles away from their location outside Augusta, the state capital and thereby show off their signature graphics.   

“I came up with the company name Statewide to reflect our coverage.” said owner Toby Watson, who has been in business for 31 years. “We do everything from Hazmat to light and heavy duty, EV’s and more.” 

Actively employed with a contract with Central Maine Power, who is building a utility line through the entire state, and often transporting solar panels, the company keeps busy with its diverse fleet, which includes a versatile and med/heavy-duty2021 Peterbuilt 389 with an NRC 40 Tri-axle Bed.  

“We just did a job picking up a 28,000 pound excavator and then picking up a 26 ton box truck on the way back,” said Watson.  

Like their other graphics on their tow trucks, this unit is painted blue and includes steel metal cut outs amidst yellow and green neon lettering. The bright colors give clear visibility to the lettering, such as the company name, that is written in a contrasting classic font. 

As for the steel cut outs, Watson said, “I like steel. You can weld it unlike wood. It’s more forgiving.” And as for the unit’s blue colors, Watson says blue is his favorite color and the "color of my eyes."  

“To describe their color, It’s a constantine blue with a purple pearl. Nobody has it. I wanted to step away from what every else was doing and do something different,” he said.  

As for the unit itself, Watson states, “It’s unstoppable. I haven’t found anything it won’t recover off the road or bring back up to the road or moving equipment.  To put 40,000 pounds on top of the deck and be able to haul a tractor trailer at the same time., there is nothing out there that i found that will do what that does.” 

Attention Grabbers: Bright Yellow Trucks and Dinosaur Deliveries

Published: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

image0000031 54663

By George L. Nitti

When you are looking for a tow truck, some colors are clearly easier to spot than others.

 According to William Alexander, owner of AAA Towing of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. “Yellow is very noticeable,” he said, “and pairs well with green, which is the other color on my truck.”

Alexander notes that his four-truck tow fleet, which includes 3 flatbeds and a boom truck, are all painted yellow and airbrushed with green ribbons by their in-house employee named Soldier.

His 2001 GMC Topkick with a 21 ft. Century bed recently grabbed my attention as I was driving around the island of St. Thomas, not far from the island of St. John, where I reside. My wife and I had taken the ferry over to the larger island and soon spotted Alexander’s bright yellow tow truck parked at a storefront.

Circling the truck, I first noticed the green ribbon on the back cab of the unit tied in a bow containing the name Don Richards, aka Abbadon, who was a former tow owner that was murdered in 2019 as the ends of the bow extended along both sides of the Century bed

“He was my best friend,” said Alexander. “He was shot in a parking lot, after someone called him for a tow. It was a set up.”

I also noted on the bright unit, just to the right of the hood, a small emblem of a lion.

“I’m a Leo,” said Alexander. “To me, the lion represents stamina. This business isn’t easy. You have to be ready to go out at all times of the day. If your body is not built for this shit, you just can’t do it.”

On the hood of the unit, writ large is the word “CAT” which stands for Caterpillar engine.

If Alexander’s yellow tow truck however is not an attention getter for you, a recent job he did transporting a Dinosaur from a school cross island would surely turn your head.

“I was driving around the island with it to advertise an event being held at the high school from where I picked it up,” he said. “Everybody was honking their horn, wanting to take pictures. I was a movie star now.”

It’s Showtime 

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

redriver2 77628
By George L. Nitti 

It’s Showtime! Yes, Red River’s latest eye-catching, hard to miss wrap is somewhat of a departure from their previous wraps, inspired by a party barge boat with graphics designed by Digital Effects Signs and Graphics of Texarkana, Arkansas.  

Texarkana, a border town between two states (“one leg in Texas, one leg in Arkansas”), is not too far from the Red River, which the company was named after.  

The company name clearly stands out, written in large red, yellow and white letters that slant down on the sides of their 2020 Freightliner with a 22-foot steel JerrDan rollback. 

Brad Sinyard, the driver of the unit, said he was given some autonomy on the design.  

“I just wanted it to look like the party barge that the Bossman has,” said Sinyard. “He lets me do what I want for the most part. I’ve been with the company for nine years. We grew up since we were little bitty.” 

Bold and colorful is how Sinyard describes their newest unit. “It makes a statement of who we are.” 

Besides its clear lettering, its colors burst with a design that can be characterized as graffiti art.  

“It’s something you would see on trains,” said Sinyard.  

On the outside, the name Wayne Akins is memorialized.  

“He is the owner’s father, who passed away in 2013 and was a towman,” said Sinyard. 

Akins started the company in 1979, according to owner David Akins. “My father’s daily mantra to customers was to make sure to always tell them that ‘Everything’s Gonna be Alright,’” said Akins. “It just stuck with us. Now we tell our customers that. We know that it’s not the best situation at the time. But things will get better.” 

To match up the exterior bold design with the inside, Sinyard said that the seats, dashboard and other areas inside the truck were redone, giving it somewhat of a retro, modernish feel and definitely something for customers to feel better about, particularly when listening to the new sound system that was put into the truck. 

On the backside of the rollback, it states “It’s Showtime.”  

No doubt about it, this wrecker was born to shine. 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
July 24 - July 30, 2024

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

All-New ZEON XD Winches

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

warnproduct copy fffa1
Warn Industries has introduced the all-new ZEON XD winches for trucks and SUVs, marking a significant upgrade from their previous ZEON winch model. Leveraging over a decade of experience, the ZEON XD is part of Warn's Premium Series and is designed, engineered, tested, and assembled at their ISO-quality-certified facility in Clackamas, Oregon. This winch features a new high-performance electric motor and gear train, achieving a best-in-class line speed of up to 40 ft/min.

The ZEON XD is available in two capacities, 10,000 lb. (ZEON XD 10-S) and 12,000 lb. (ZEON XD 12-S), both equipped with Spydura synthetic rope. The winch boasts enhanced IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings, corrosion-resistant fasteners, full-metal armor for protection, and the most efficient three-stage planetary gear train to date. Additionally, it includes a corded waterproof remote and HUB wireless receiver for remote control via the WARN HUB app.

For durability and reliability, the ZEON XD features a large-diameter aluminum-alloy drum to reduce stress on the rope, the strongest through-drum rope attachment, and an ultra-reliable Albright contactor for electrical control. The winch also offers a limited lifetime warranty on mechanical components and seven years on electrical parts, supported by Warn's global service network.

For more information, go to https://international.warn.com/

Bi-Directional Pneumatic Air Hammer

Published: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

airstrike small 48555

The AIRSTRIKE -  Bi-directional Air Tool. From fleet repairs to heavy equipment, its 3,000 blows per minute deliver maximum power. 

Durable, compact, and loaded with accessories, this is the ultimate pneumatic hammer and puller you need in your tool kit.  

Applications 

Quickly pull stuck fuel injectors 

Remove diesel/gas NOx & particulate sensors 

Pull stubborn oil tubes & stuck oil seals 

Attach to locking pliers for popping stuck fasteners and more 

Loosen hydraulic fittings 

Remove stubborn nuts and bolts without thread galling 

Remove harmonic balancers 

Bust seams of spot welded bonded panels 

Hem narrow window flanges

View more details here: https://steckmfg.com 

 

homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
July 24 - July 30, 2024

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024

Did you say Cybertruck?! Tesla teams up to train tow pros at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas2024

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
July 24 - July 30, 2024
Repossession rates are expected to rise from 1.6 million in 2024 to 1.8 million from 2026 - 2029.

Tow Companies See Surge in Car Repossessions

Published: Monday, July 22, 2024

It's been a busy year for repossessions with car seizures in the US increasing by 23 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to recent data from Cox Automotive.

The figures reveal that repossessions have now returned to pre-pandemic levels, having experienced a sharp decline in 2021 and 2022, before starting to climb again in 2023. Based on the current trajectory, it is projected that 1.6 million vehicles will be seized by the end of 2024, a significant increase from the 1.1 million repossessions in 2021 and 1.5 million last year.

The surge in repossessions is advantageous for tow truck companies across the nation. As more vehicles are seized, the demand for towing services has skyrocketed, Companies like Jerr-Dan are seeing increased business as they provide the essential services needed for the growing number of repossessions.

Cox Automotive does not anticipate a reduction in repo rates to the lows of 2021 in the near future. Instead, it forecasts that repossessions will rise to 1.7 million in 2025, a level not seen since 2019, and could reach 1.8 million annually from 2026 to 2029. This sustained increase in repossessions ensures a steady demand for tow truck services, benefiting the industry.

Source: www.carscoops.com

Auto Loan Delinquency Continues to Rise  

Published: Wednesday, May 01, 2024

A study by attorneys at Thompson Consumer Law Group analyzed 2022 and 2023 auto loan data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to see which states had the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent for more than 90 days. Their results showed it’s not only a problem everywhere but it’s increasing. 

Between 2022 and 2023, the percentage of auto loan balances over 90 days delinquent in America increased from 3.81% to 4.2%, and every state experienced an increase.  

The study showed these states with the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent: 

Mississippi: 6.77; Alabama: 6.05%; Georgia: 5.71% Louisiana: 5.69%; Indiana: 5.29%; Hawaii: 5.24%; Michigan: 5.24%; Delaware; 5.2%; South Carolina: 5.2%; North Carolina; 5.14%. 

A lending officer at Michigan First Credit Union says he sees delinquent payments steadily climbing.  

Jeff Fitrzyk, their chief lending officer, said, “We’re also seeing an increase in repossessions, both voluntary and involuntary,” he added, noting people are dealing with inflationary pressures that demand their immediate attention and one of the things that often falls behind are auto loans, which seem to be returning to their pre-COVID levels. 

Source: www.macombdaily.com

Towman Murdered in Florida 

Published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Towman Juan Garcia, 39, owner of JL Towing, was murdered late Wednesday, April 10, in what police authorities are investigating as a connected crime involving another woman who was carjacked and murdered as well.  

Garcia was killed at a house just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was one day before Katherine Aguasvivas was kidnapped in a separate crime. At the house, Orange County deputies said more than 100 10 mm shell casings were found. WESH2’s Tony Atkins personally saw more than 80 markers from just outside the house and crime scene. 

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the green Acura seen in the kidnapping video showing was the same vehicle Garcia and his company towed from an Orange County apartment complex at some point last month. 

Lemma also said rounds both in Garcia’s murder and where Aguasvivas’ body was found in Osceola County matched one another. 

“At the scene, there are more than 100 rounds, but a good percentage of those rounds on the ground are 10 mm, the gun used in the murder of our victim that we found burnt up in the vehicle in Osceola county,” Lemma said. 

At last check, the suspect or suspects in the Taft shooting are still on the run. 

Source: wesh.com

Florida Repo Driver Shot During Repossession 

Published: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Last Thursday, a repo driver in Port St. Lucie was allegedly shot six times after trying to repossess a vehicle. 

The agent, 28-year-old Tristan Hastings, attempted to repossess a vehicle where he encountered 59-year-old Omar Sueque. 

As can be seen on video, Sueque placed himself between his car and the tow truck yelling, “Hey, get out, this is private property,” and “I have cameras here.” Undaunted, Hastings can be seen ignoring the borrower and edging his truck further back toward the car. 

Infuriated, Sueque can be seen charging up to the truck and punching Hastings through the open truck window. Equally outraged, Hastings leapt from his truck and chased after Sueque. 

Repossessions Inc. owner Bill Kelly watched the video and said that he was surprised that the tow truck driver followed Sueque. 

“What did he get out of the car for and chase the guy? He should have just continued with what he was doing and left,” Kelly told them. “I’ve had people, a pregnant woman, lay down between the car and the tow truck. Obviously, you get out of Dodge, you don’t want to be involved in a situation like that.” 

Tre Smith of Off the Chain Towing and Recovery said that he cut his workday short Thursday after he heard about the shooting. 

“It’s a little too close to home,” Smith said. “I’m on my way to do the same thing, so can I make it back home?” 

” My heart goes out to him, and his family and we offer our condolences,” Smith said. 

Source:curepossession.com

Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2024  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.         . .