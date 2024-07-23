Lock and Load: Safeguarding Your Tow Trucks from Theft

Lastly, ensure your insurance policies are up to date. No matter how hard we try to deter theft, the thieves just get smarter and more creative. You have a duty to prevent theft of your equipment and may be liable for any injuries or damages caused by a thief.

Key control is also critical. How many "spare" keys are floating around for your trucks? Do you have a policy prohibiting employees from making their own extra keys? Some truck makers offer optional security codes for anti-theft protection. Controlling access to vehicle keys is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to prevent unauthorized use.

Consider GPS tracking devices with geo-fencing. This electronic perimeter alerts you if a truck crosses a preset line or if it's started outside of a certain timeframe. Think of geo-fencing as a high-tech car alarm with an unlimited range remote control. "Geo-fencing in GPS tracking devices helps in preventing thefts by alerting users immediately when a vehicle moves beyond a predefined perimeter. This proactive measure can be crucial in reducing theft incidents and recovering stolen vehicles more quickly"​ ( OneLap )​.

Anti-theft measures begin with good habits. Lock your doors and remove the key anytime you're away from your vehicle. Parking in well-lit, high-traffic areas provides some protection. Thieves prefer to work unnoticed, so visibility and lighting are key deterrents. Out of sight, out of mind.

Even the latest anti-theft tech can be bypassed. High-end cars have been stolen via the data bus connector in their headlight. A spoofing device can connect to any component using the shared data bus and send an unlock code as if the transponder key were present. Thieves are constantly evolving their methods to outsmart vehicle security systems.

Commercial vehicles lack many anti-theft standards applied to passenger cars and light trucks. For example, your $35,000 SUV may be highly protected, but your $1 million rotator can be started with any Peterbilt key if jiggled just right. "Crazy, right?"

"One vehicle is stolen approximately every 32 seconds," according to the NICB. With July being the peak month for vehicle theft, now is a great time to review your company’s safety and security plan. As a motor carrier, you're required to have a plan to prevent your commercial vehicles from falling into the hands of bad actors.

According to the National Equipment Register (NER) , there has been a notable increase in tow truck thefts, with an estimated rise of 12% in 2023. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported a 1% increase in overall auto theft claims for 2023, with over one million vehicles stolen. Full-sized trucks remained at the top of the list of most stolen vehicles, making tow trucks, especially light-duty wreckers, popular targets. California and Texas continue to lead in auto thefts nationwide.

I've noticed a spike in tow truck thefts lately. While some may speculate these are insurance fraud cases disguised as theft to avoid repossession, it's more likely these are crimes of opportunity. When the economy has a perceived peril, theft rates spike.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

I remind owners to hold “periodic training” regarding work in excessive heat environments. And that proves true to safety instructors (like me) who sometimes impart “lessons learned” having experienced them through the School of Hard Knocks. Because we’re just into the hot of summer, expect that extreme weather events will continue.

Extreme heat events easily become true emergencies. Towers, be sure to hydrate, take frequent breaks, and “undress to the occasion.” Retreating to cool interiors of a tow truck’s airconditioned cab can also help avoid overheating. To that point, the following link is the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) “downloadable poster” for your office and training needs. Link: https://www.cdc.gov/extreme-heat/media/pdf/Heat_Related_Illness.pdf

At the hospital, paramedics hurried my gurney to an ER space where nurses and doctors quickly initiated “cooling treatments” to bring my core temperature down. Once all was said and done, an ER doctor quipped, “You were three bags low,” referring to three-liter bags of electrolyte fluids pumped into me to replace electrolytes depleted by my high-heat activities.

I recall someone righting me as I laid in the dirt while someone’s fingers swiped clods of muddied dirt from my mouth and nose. Inside the ambulance’s cool air-conditioning, I remember the ambulance headed Code-3, si’reen a’ blaring and the ambulance’s box “rockin’ and a’ rollin.” The ride seemed like forever.

I sat on one wrecker’s fuel-tank steps only to turn blazingly hot. My skin was pinkish red accompanied by instant dizziness. Without indication, drivers said my eyes rolled in my head. I passed out face first in the heated dirt. “Mr. Randy, Mr. Randy … are you OK,” said my teammate Manny.

With wreckers “winching hard doing their thing” five operators made strenuous trips up and down the steep embankment “humping” cable, chain, snatch-blocks and debris. Throughout the recovery, we drank plenty of water to stay hydrated and rested to save strength. Long story short, three vehicles were recovered without incident. When we -- reached the storage yard with our casualties, mid-day temps hovered at 100-degrees.

In best interests of safety, the Incident Commander approved my plan to return the next morning with two recovery wreckers and two carriers; to bring them all up in a single effort. Because mountain lanes were steep, narrow and winding, we requested Caltrans be on-scene to handle traffic control with a pilot truck as escort.

Called to work the recovery, I arrived on-scene in the company’s off-road wrecker to assess the recovery. I was faced with varying, dangerous conditions, adding, by surprise and in the darkness, we happened on two other vehicles (one stolen) within the recovery’s footprint.

It happened to me thirty years ago. A DUI motorist careened down a darkened, mountain grade, across center markings and continued 700-feet over-the-side. As it launched beyond the roadway’s edge, it rolled several times ejecting its lone occupant killing the motorist instantly.

If you’re serving environments typical to extreme temperatures, know that “extreme heat” is hazardous to one’s welfare, regardless of strength and physical conditioning. As of Wednesday, July 09, 2024, 151-million Americans were under heat alerts, representing 45-percent of the population. Extreme heat is reportedly the deadliest threat to people in all parts of the world. Extreme heat kills twice as many people, which is more than hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural weather events combined.



Brian J. Riker

As Hurricane Beryl sowed destruction in parts of the Caribbean this past week, and on the heels of recent devastating flooding and tornados throughout the Midwest and Central United States, I asked myself if I was properly prepared for a natural disaster to strike my home and office. The answer, sadly, was not quite. In my quest to be prepared, please allow me to share a few tips with you.

Redundant Systems

Our lives now depend upon near instant communication, not just for continuation of business, but for alerts from government safety agencies, news and other important notifications that may just save our lives. Long gone are the days of having a secondary telephone line or a two-way radio to stay in touch with critical people. Today we need to think about having multiple providers of these services.

This past February, a planned software update by AT&T, one of the largest global telecommunications firms, left their network down and out for days while they tried to recover from a botched software update. If you were one of the millions of businesses that relied upon AT&T for your telephone or internet services, you were left in the dark. This highlights why you should always have a second supplier of critical services, independent of the primary supplier. Updates, disaster response and the threat from organizations hellbent on disrupting networks are everyday hazards. You have spare trucks, so why not spare telephones, computers and internet providers?

Pro Tip

When choosing internet or telephone, make sure these independent providers have separate networks and don’t share resources in your area. You might be surprised at how often the major telecom companies share resources, especially in rural or underserved areas.

Bug Out Bags

Anyone living in the western US, where wildfires are commonplace, is familiar with the concept of a bug out bag. This is a bag that is always at the ready containing critical documents, medicines and life essential items that you can grab and go as you run out your door. Even for areas not prone to wildfires or other natural disasters the concept of a bug out bag is important.

For personal lives, it should contain just as stated above, life critical items and key identification papers like birth certificates, passports, insurance policies, bank account numbers and such. Everything you need to survive and reestablish your life should something happen to your home.

For your business, the same concept applies; however the information contained within is more complex. Included in this bug out bag should be spare keys to facilities and equipment, emergency contact information for employees and critical accounts and service providers (you can’t count on restoration of computer-based files quickly) and emergency action plans that are updated at least annually, more often for very complex operations or when key people change roles or leave the company. Perhaps you need two of these bags, one for your key person to grab at the office and a duplicate kept off-site, perhaps at your home, to ensure the information is always accessible.

Having the employee contact information on paper, rather than relying on your cell phone contact list or H.R./payroll database allows for quick contact using alternate methods such as driving to their home or using a public or borrowed landline when your cell phone is down.

Fortunately, most business today is conducted electronically, so your bug out bag really can be a three-ring binder with emergency plans and critical business contacts inside while your data is stored remotely on a cloud based or physical server that is located somewhere other than at your office. Having your business computer data backed up to multiple systems is important to reduce the risk of your backup device being compromised from the same disaster. This goes beyond just natural disasters and includes fires, theft, computer hackers, ransomware and more.

Your bug out bag should also contain a dedicated cell or sat phone, laptop computer and independent cellular or satellite-based modem, something separate from your primary internet and telephone provider, so when one fails there is a chance the other will still work. It is also well advised to keep an old-fashioned am/fm radio in there for monitoring emergency alerts and maybe a handful of traditional two-way radios, not the cellular based ones, but traditional two-way radios.

Pro Tip

As an amateur radio enthusiast, I encourage you to develop a relationship with your local ARRL club since they often practice for restoration of critical communications during disasters and likely have the experience and equipment to help you maintain service to your community, especially related to police or fire department activities your business may support.

Geographical Separation

With modern weather forecasting being better than ever before we often have advanced warning of most natural disasters. If you make it a habit of monitoring news outlets, weather broadcasts and community alerts you should be able to place some physical separation between you and the disaster, at least for some mission critical business assets. Get your most important trucks to higher ground or out of the direct path of the storm while you can so that they are available to serve immediately after the event has passed.

This same concept applies to garaging all your equipment in one location, worse yet, inside one structure. Should you have a fire or other catastrophic loss to that facility you will lose your ability to conduct business. Spread out your equipment, especially one of a kind or mission critical pieces, across separate buildings or better yet, separate facilities when possible.

Pro Tip

Remote alarm and video monitoring can help expedite emergency response when something does happen to your facility or equipment. As with your telecom needs, consider installing more than one platform for telematics inside your vehicles. Thieves are good at finding and disabling factory telematics, along with most aftermarket devices, however very few will anticipate you have redundant systems for gps tracking and geofencing. Monitoring and responding to these alerts in real time can help recover valuable equipment quickly in the event of theft or vandalism attempts.

In conclusion, disasters strike without prejudice. Please review your personal and business life safety needs to ensure you will survive whatever may come your way. We often forget to prepare ourselves even though we are in the business of rescuing others form unfortunate circumstances. Please take a few moments to prepare so you can avoid becoming the next victim.