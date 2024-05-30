The Ergonomics of Pulling Cable

By Randall C. Resch It happened day-two of a CHP Tow Operator’s Safety Course. Participants were deep in reality-based training as we were setting up a snatch block and cable to work a typical rollover recovery situated down an embankment. This scenario required sixty-feet of cable. In preparing for that process, one “experienced tower” activated the wrecker’s “free spool” while another experienced young buck took hold of the winch cable. When free spool was released and with a single cable in the tower’s right hand, the tower turned his larger-than-most sized body at the waist and gave a sizeable “jerk.” Using over-aggressive core strength to pull cable, his upper body didn’t align in the direction he wanted to go versus where cable was to unspool. His upper body was turned a full quarter and wasn’t aligned with his neck. At the moment he heaved a mighty tug, a muscle snapped in the right-side of his neck. Based on the look of his face, pain was immediate causing him to stop dead in his tracks. We discovered that the winch’s cable was stuck between strands. A Little Too Late I’ve watched the industry make leaps and bounds through the years. I’ve learned to know that this industry is definitely “young person’s work,” in which the years of activity have taken its toll on my physical state. Pulling cable is an easy and painless process, but only if the process is understood. Because this industry is physically demanding, some lessons are learned in a timely manner. “Cable Ergonomics” isn’t one of them. If you’ve never experienced a pulled neck muscle, pain is immediate and extremely hard to deal with. Sometimes, neck pulls or strains take weeks for pain to subside, even longer to get back into the full swing of fluid motion. Because this work is physically challenging, it’s tough on one’s physique. So, let this narrative focus on the art of pulling (winch) cable hoping you’ll avoid an upper torso injury in the future. While it might not seem a big deal to the young and restless, there comes a moment in every tower’s career when they’re injured by the simple task of pulling cable, be it to the neck, shoulder, elbows, or to one’s back. It’s important to know what proper techniques help to stay injury free. It Went “Twang” A pulled neck muscle can deliver immediate, debilitating pain. As explained by, Dr. Rahul Shah, MD, a board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon at Premier Orthopedic Spine Associates in Vineland, New Jersey, the two most common muscle pulls (commonly called, “Strains”, are to the neck’s, “Trapezius,” and or the, “Levator Scapulae,” muscles. Dr. Shah says, “Typically, they can occur when working past fatigue, overuse, or simply pulling beyond the muscle’s capabilities. Oftentimes, it is an innocuous movement that follows a series of heavy movements, which tends to push the muscle past its limits.” Regarding a pulled neck muscle, most persons, male or female, don’t typically have weak neck muscles. Neck muscles work hard to keep that “bowling ball on a stick” upright to one’s body. But, for weight lifters, over reachers who turn too fast, or “straining” during physical activities, neck pull or strain is possible. Protect the Pull When it comes to “neck injuries”, they’re oftentimes caused by the (poorly wrapped) condition of the tow truck’s winch cable, or a winch that’s doesn’t free spool easily. Cable that’s “bird nested” tends to wrap over itself, or cable gets jammed between strands of wrapped cable. For unsuspecting tow operators, when it’s time to pull cable, the mass of one’s body weight likely goes one direction while cable stays stuck and unable to roll freely. That’s about the time a painful “neck twang” takes place. While tow truck activities aren’t listed in the Journal of American Medicine, consider these tips to help avoid painful injuries caused by pulling cable during winch out scenarios:



-- Release the winch’s free spool lever or air-release to ensure cable spools (out) easily without hesitation

-- With gloved hands, pull only one cable at a time

-- Grasp cable with both hands at the cable’s hook

-- Pull the cable’s hook at belt buckle level with elbows tucked tight to the hips

-- Using the body’s “core strength muscles”, move backwards facing the tow truck’s boom, carrier’s winch, or location where the winch is mounted

-- With each step rearward, pull additional cable (at waist level) and repeat slowly using guarded motion while stepping rearward

-- Don’t hurry or jerk (pull) the cable

-- Avoid tripping; be aware of surface obstacles, debris, or potholes

-- Pull enough cable to reach the casualty

-- As far as the tower who injured his neck during training, he was forced to take four weeks off until cleared by his doctor. Although his injury was covered by Worker’s Comp, the company was without his day-to-day participation. Notably, from a risk management standpoint, it makes good sense to discuss the simple task of pulling cable during training sessions. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Just Say No - Marijuana and the Tower

By Brian J Riker With some form of Cannabis or its derivative products being legal, or at least decriminalized, in all but 6 States, and with the Biden Administration announcing they plan to make history by moving Marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, it is time to revisit what marijuana use means for the towing industry. First of all, it remains illegal to use for any commercial driver, including non-cdl drivers. Just because the US DOT does not require a random drug test for non-cdl drivers does not mean you can use any substances that have any trace of THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana. 49 CFR Part 390.5 defines a commercial motor vehicle as any vehicle used in interstate commerce with a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 10,000 pounds, which includes most tow trucks and support vehicles. Further, 49 CFR 392.4 is very direct in prohibiting any illegal drug use, especially Schedule I substances, and is applicable to anyone that operates a commercial vehicle in interstate commerce. Keep in mind that although the regulations cited above are Federal rules applicable to interstate operation of commercial vehicles, most states adopt these same Federal regulations as State law, meaning even if you do not engage in interstate commerce you are still likely subject to the same driver qualification standards. Additionally, all CDL drivers, including owner operators and casual drivers, must submit to US DOT regulated drug and alcohol testing. This testing includes pre-employment, random, post-accident and return to duty screenings. At least 50% of an employers qualified pool of CDL drivers (or consortium members) must be randomly tested for drugs and 10% for alcohol use each year. It is imperative to remember that under Federal rules Marijuana, and other derivatives containing more than 0.3% THC, are still classified as a Schedule I drug which makes possession and use illegal for anyone performing safety sensitive transportation functions such as driving of commercial motor vehicles. This includes CBD oils and prescription usage. While the Biden Administration’s push to move marijuana to Schedule III will help many users avoid legal punishment, it is important to note that Schedule III drugs still require a prescription and a qualified medical professional to sign off on them not causing any impairment that would affect operation of a commercial motor vehicle. Failure to have a qualified medical professional sign off on the use of any scheduled substance will result in the revocation of your DOT medical certificate, making you medically disqualified from operating any commercial vehicle. This will keep the over the counter items like gummies and creams off limits to truckers, and it will be unlikely that many medical examiners will sign off on the no impairment provision even though recent studies have shown that experienced users of marijuana show little to no measured impairment when operating a motor vehicle according to a joint 2022 study released by the University of Arkansas, Iowa State University and the University of Tennessee. This report does not intend to imply that use of marijuana is safe while driving, especially a large commercial truck, however it does conclude that users of marijuana tend to overcompensate and slow down or increase following distance when using, therefore making them less likely to be involved in a crash. Speaking of over-the-counter items, please keep in mind that currently there are no Federal regulations on how they are tested, only that they must show proof of at least one batch having less than 0.03% THC, which happens to be the same level that could result in a positive DOT drug test. Ask yourself, are you willing to stake your career on the accuracy of manufacturing in an unregulated industry? Unfortunately, many drivers do, then when they return a positive test result and are forced off the road, they are shocked. For CDL holders this is especially important given that the next phase of the FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse regulation is set to take effect in November 2024, with states being required to revoke the CDL license privileges of any driver that has not completed the return to duty process and has a positive drug or alcohol test in the Clearinghouse. This means you will lose your license if you test positive. To recap, even though the drug testing regulations only apply to drivers required to have a CDL, that does not mean the FMCSA turns a blind eye to drug or alcohol use by drivers of non-CDL trucks. It is still a violation of Federal regulations to use illegal substances even when testing is not required. Further, should a CDL driver have a positive test result reported, they will be immediately prohibited from operating any commercial motor vehicle, including non-CDL trucks. This means that you can’t do any commercial driving at all until you have completed the return to duty process. Bottom line, with the full implementation of the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Testing Clearinghouse regulations, the push for hair testing in place of urine testing for CDL drivers, and the social acceptance of marijuana use in the United States, a tower needs to be more careful than ever before to keep themselves employable. Even if you have an understanding employer, or are self-employed, the insurance companies are not looking favorably upon positive drug testing results which could make you uninsurable for doing something that may not even be illegal in your state.