Just Say No - Marijuana and the Tower

By Brian J Riker With some form of Cannabis or its derivative products being legal, or at least decriminalized, in all but 6 States, and with the Biden Administration announcing they plan to make history by moving Marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, it is time to revisit what marijuana use means for the towing industry. First of all, it remains illegal to use for any commercial driver, including non-cdl drivers. Just because the US DOT does not require a random drug test for non-cdl drivers does not mean you can use any substances that have any trace of THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana. 49 CFR Part 390.5 defines a commercial motor vehicle as any vehicle used in interstate commerce with a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 10,000 pounds, which includes most tow trucks and support vehicles. Further, 49 CFR 392.4 is very direct in prohibiting any illegal drug use, especially Schedule I substances, and is applicable to anyone that operates a commercial vehicle in interstate commerce. Keep in mind that although the regulations cited above are Federal rules applicable to interstate operation of commercial vehicles, most states adopt these same Federal regulations as State law, meaning even if you do not engage in interstate commerce you are still likely subject to the same driver qualification standards. Additionally, all CDL drivers, including owner operators and casual drivers, must submit to US DOT regulated drug and alcohol testing. This testing includes pre-employment, random, post-accident and return to duty screenings. At least 50% of an employers qualified pool of CDL drivers (or consortium members) must be randomly tested for drugs and 10% for alcohol use each year. It is imperative to remember that under Federal rules Marijuana, and other derivatives containing more than 0.3% THC, are still classified as a Schedule I drug which makes possession and use illegal for anyone performing safety sensitive transportation functions such as driving of commercial motor vehicles. This includes CBD oils and prescription usage. While the Biden Administration’s push to move marijuana to Schedule III will help many users avoid legal punishment, it is important to note that Schedule III drugs still require a prescription and a qualified medical professional to sign off on them not causing any impairment that would affect operation of a commercial motor vehicle. Failure to have a qualified medical professional sign off on the use of any scheduled substance will result in the revocation of your DOT medical certificate, making you medically disqualified from operating any commercial vehicle. This will keep the over the counter items like gummies and creams off limits to truckers, and it will be unlikely that many medical examiners will sign off on the no impairment provision even though recent studies have shown that experienced users of marijuana show little to no measured impairment when operating a motor vehicle according to a joint 2022 study released by the University of Arkansas, Iowa State University and the University of Tennessee. This report does not intend to imply that use of marijuana is safe while driving, especially a large commercial truck, however it does conclude that users of marijuana tend to overcompensate and slow down or increase following distance when using, therefore making them less likely to be involved in a crash. Speaking of over-the-counter items, please keep in mind that currently there are no Federal regulations on how they are tested, only that they must show proof of at least one batch having less than 0.03% THC, which happens to be the same level that could result in a positive DOT drug test. Ask yourself, are you willing to stake your career on the accuracy of manufacturing in an unregulated industry? Unfortunately, many drivers do, then when they return a positive test result and are forced off the road, they are shocked. For CDL holders this is especially important given that the next phase of the FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse regulation is set to take effect in November 2024, with states being required to revoke the CDL license privileges of any driver that has not completed the return to duty process and has a positive drug or alcohol test in the Clearinghouse. This means you will lose your license if you test positive. To recap, even though the drug testing regulations only apply to drivers required to have a CDL, that does not mean the FMCSA turns a blind eye to drug or alcohol use by drivers of non-CDL trucks. It is still a violation of Federal regulations to use illegal substances even when testing is not required. Further, should a CDL driver have a positive test result reported, they will be immediately prohibited from operating any commercial motor vehicle, including non-CDL trucks. This means that you can’t do any commercial driving at all until you have completed the return to duty process. Bottom line, with the full implementation of the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Testing Clearinghouse regulations, the push for hair testing in place of urine testing for CDL drivers, and the social acceptance of marijuana use in the United States, a tower needs to be more careful than ever before to keep themselves employable. Even if you have an understanding employer, or are self-employed, the insurance companies are not looking favorably upon positive drug testing results which could make you uninsurable for doing something that may not even be illegal in your state.

Stranded and Left to Die?

By Randall C. Resch Through tears and sobs, Terry Sandage, father of 29-year-old Debbie Miranda, a resident of Jefferson, New Jersey, made a gut-wrenching plea to the New Jersey’s Garden State Towing Association. His hope was to change the manner business is conducted when motorists are stranded on the highway and have no money to pay for roadside services. In 1994, Miss Miranda experienced a flat tire driving on a Jersey highway. Because she couldn’t pay $40 for services, the tow operator allegedly left her stranded. Soon after, a good Samaritan stopped to help change the tire; however, Miss Miranda was struck and killed by a passing motorist. And, as it would happen, the tow industry would befall bad press made in a prime-time, emotionally charged statement where Mr. Sandage stated, “Because my daughter didn’t have $40, she was left to die.” In a similar west-coast scenario, a husband and wife were broken down on a San Diego highway late at night and awaited a tow truck to take their disabled car off the highway. When the tow truck arrived, the couple advised they had no means to pay for the tow. The tower simply departed leaving the vehicle and the couple stranded. They remained with their vehicle hoping the highway patrol would happen by; however, in o-dark-thirty hours, a DUI driver plowed into their vehicle killing them both. What’s the Solution? These are horrific events that reflect the dangers and complications of not providing towing or on-scene services. I realize that “towers don’t work for free,” yet there has to be an obvious concern in leaving someone stranded. Especially true to the high costs of towing in today’s market, it’s a tough nut to swallow not getting paid. So, what can or what should towers do to provide an empathetic solution to simply leaving motorists stranded? Towers are oftentimes the brunt and blame of wrongful injury and fatality scenarios. The plaintiff’s attorney will likely argue that a “Special Relationship” was created. Once the tow truck arrives on-scene, it may be asked, “Did the actions of the tow operator cause the motorist to be injured?” Because “special relationships” are extremely difficult to define and defend, I’ll make no attempt to practice law, but bring focus to what towers are up against should they leave a stranded motorist to fend for themselves. Drivers are certain to get caught in “that moral crossfire” of choosing to leave or provide a free tow when they’re not collecting monies for providing services. In the case of Miss Miranda being killed, the question was raised whether “money was the issue” and not that of protecting someone’s life. Here are seven potential solutions when the inability to pay is immediate:



-- Drivers contact dispatch and have a manager or supervisor determine what to do

-- Contact the highway patrol and remain on-scene until they arrive

-- Offer a free “Safety Tow” off the highway, or conduct the service for free

-- During prime-time hours, request a freeway service patrol or other motorist assist program to respond

-- Why not offer first, situate them into the tow truck with their seatbelt’s on, load the vehicle, then deliver it to a repair shop or service center

-- Ask the shop’s service manager to pay the tow and put it on the motorist’s repair bill, or

-- Take them to an ATM where there’s access to money While not getting paid is the “operational description” of this narrative, it makes sense to provide a free, “Safety Tow” perhaps to save the lives of stranded motorists. Providing a free Safety Tow (or provide service) certainly promotes “good will” versus having to defend a multi-million-dollar, wrongful death lawsuit, or being named as an “uncaring tow company” during prime-time news. Offering free service or Safety Tow off the highway is a compassionate thing to do. What if it were your family member who didn’t have funds for service? How would you want the tow company to react? While it’s every tow company’s right to refuse service, it’s important to understand the dangers and legal ramifications that exist when making the choice to leave behind the motorist who can’t pay.