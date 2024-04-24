Top 5 Driver License Myths – Busted

By Brian J Riker I recently found myself challenged by well intentioned, yet misinformed, groups of people that wanted to discuss the licensing requirements for tow truck drivers. I decided to have a little fun with the topic and created my top five driver license myths. Myth #1 – You don’t need a CDL or special endorsements to drive a tow truck False. While the FMCSA regulations do allow for a very limited “first move” emergency exception from some of the CDL requirements such as tank or hazardous materials endorsement to relocate a wrecked or disabled vehicle to a place of safety, the driver still must be skilled, reasonably competent and trained for such an event. Given the nearest safe place is not defined in this exception, nor the accompanying guidance to 49 CFR 383.91, it is open to a lot of interpretation by roadside enforcement officials and juries should anything bad happen. Simply put, the risk is not worth the reward, so please make sure you have all the proper licensing, endorsements and training to move whatever your job may put on you. Myth #2 – You need an air brake endorsement even for NON-CDL trucks False. While you should have proper training and a good understanding of the air brake system, because they do operate and perform different than conventional hydraulic brakes, no special licensing is required to operate any vehicle with an air brake system unless the vehicle, or combination of vehicles, otherwise would require a commercial driver’s license. This is because air brake is not an endorsement but rather a restriction on a CDL, meaning a non-cdl license will never have this restriction. If in doubt simply look up the restriction codes on your potential driver’s operator license and see if any of them restrict the driver from air brake equipped vehicles. Myth #3 – What I do in my car doesn’t affect my CDL Also false! You only have one operator’s license, so treat it well. Any citation, regardless of the vehicle you were operating at the time, will show up on your abstract and will be taken into consideration by insurance companies and prospective employers. It is a fact, risky behavior in one type of vehicle translates into risky behavior in all types of vehicles. Your driving record is a direct reflection of your aversion to risk and your capacity to use good judgement while operating a vehicle, commercial or otherwise. Insurance actuaries have very accurate tables that predict with great certainty the potential for additional crashes based on past performance. Myth #4 – I only drive a little truck, I won’t ever need a CDL Depending on the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of what you are driving, the GVWR of what you are towing and/or the actual weight of the combination of vehicles you may jump straight from no CDL required to a class A CDL requirement. Every state adheres to the FMCSA standards for class A, B and C CDL licenses, with Washington and California having even stricter standards, which relies on either the manufacturer’s declared gross vehicle weight rating or the actual weight of the vehicle(s) to determine the class of license required to operate. Any vehicle over 26,000 pounds GVWR, or actual weight, is automatically a class B CDL required vehicle. Add in a towed vehicle in excess of 10,000 pounds rating or actual weight and you are a class A combination. Where it gets tricky is when the power unit, a tow truck in our case, is less than 26,000 pounds but when it’s weight or rating is combined with a vehicle in tow and together they exceed 26,000 pounds. If the towed vehicle has a weight rating, or actual weight, greater than 10,000 pounds this will jump straight to a class A combination, requiring a CDL and all the additional driver qualification stuff that comes with a CDL license like drug testing and Clearinghouse registration. A common example of this is a small wrecker with an typical GVWR of 19,500 pounds, which is a common unit in most light duty fleets. This truck is a non-cdl truck all day long, and in most states requires no special license, endorsement or other permit to operate. Now, hook up to a Chevy 2500 HD or Ford F-350 single rear wheel pickup truck, which also is an average grocery getter that nay 16 year old kid could drive and you have a class A combination because the 2500 HS has a GVWR of 10,500 pounds (F-350 is 11,000). The combined weight rating of the tow truck and disabled vehicle is now 29,000+ pounds and towed is over 10k, making it a class A in all 50 states. Another issue coming to light, especially with heavier EVs on the market today, is a typical carrier having a GVWR of 25,500 pounds and an empty (tare) weight of 17,000 pounds. You only have 8,500 pounds of payload before exceeding the weight rating and 9,000 pound before exceeding the magical 26,000 pound threshold for a class B CDL. Yes, you can accidentally jump into CDL territory on your basic everyday carrier simply by loading an electric Hummer or other similarly sized EV! Myth #5 – A Driver under age 18 can operate a tow truck if they state only in their home state Not always true, but possible. Besides the insurance issue, you need to look at your state’s restrictions on under 18 operator’s licenses. Additionally, not all interstate commerce requires the driver to physically leave the state. Remember, interstate commerce depends upon the nature and intent of the movement, not just physically crossing a state or international border. Plenty of moves that stay within one city are actually federally regulated interstate commerce and would require a fully qualified driver with a minimum age of 21.

Are Ya’ Dancin’ With the Devil

By Randall C. Resch The industry is full of “Keyboard Warriors,” those who frequent tow forums. Many are towers who’ve not attended formal training, nor do they “think” they’re beyond safety techniques and practices considered proper. If you’re one of em’, this narrative is for you. I have quiet disdain for towers who brag “I’ve done it a million times and I’ve never lost one yet." As a firm believer that unintended incidents lay-in-wait out there in the universe, that’s a risky declaration to make. It’s either not happened yet, or the tower wasn’t caught in a miscalculation or blooper. Take the experienced operator who was being interviewed during drive time news regarding Slow-Down Move-Over. Looking the camera straight away, the tower grinned and said, “Yeah, I’ve been hit in the shoulder a couple of times on the highway.” The way I see it, that tower was given a “love tap” as a clear-cut sign they should change their on-scene practices to avoid becoming another industry statistic. Towers post action shots depicting questionable techniques that they’ve developed. They’ve discovered a short cut way to hook up, tow or recover, something that’s far from the norm of what little industry standards should be. While what they’re showing might seem feasible, reality suggests they’re taking huge risks. Consider the tower transporting a Brink’s truck atop a light-duty carrier. In one unbelievable post, a tower proudly mentioned how he charged the customer double the normal rate, saying, “When the other companies don’t want the job, I tow these all the time without problems.” Most towers would rightly question the safety and legality of transporting vehicles far too heavy for the truck’s capacity. Ironically, a week later, a news article shared a similar sized carrier that was plowed into a dirt embankment, injuring its driver as its heavy load ejected over the carrier’s rails. Why? Was it overloaded? Was it too much testosterone, too much conceit, complacency on the tower’s part, or was it a combination of all? Internet Learning is Problematic When considering improper safety and Hollywood techniques, posting internet videos plagues what’s considered “proper” by tow and recovery standards. Many of the industry’s internet sensations, personalities, and influencers, send improper messages of safety to newbie towers looking to learn. They’re on-line “Look at me, look at me, antics” demonstrate unsafe practices while seeking “likes” and “subscribers,” all the while taking huge risk. One so-called “internet influencer” who, while driving a three-axle carrier, loaded a four-axle dump truck onto the carrier’s wheel-lift with no load on the carrier’s deck. It’s his mention that “I do it all the time” contradicts manufacturer warnings where it’s written: “Danger: Understand the basics of hauling a vehicle.” The manual’s pages further recommend, “A load must be on the carrier before you use the wheel lift for towing another vehicle.” In another overload video, a carrier’s front wheels dangerously float as it’s driven down the road. Disregarding Safety? Is it smart to flagrantly disregard safety recommendations? Although manufacturers point out specific dangers, some influencers defy disclaimers written by manufacturers. Just because a tower might have success (working an improper technique) doesn’t mean or negate any possibility that something could go wrong. I hate to wish peril onto anyone and hope every tower’s career path is full of learning and safety. But I believe tempting fate floats one’s conceit with self-affirmation. However, most towers are in tune with knowing that an unplanned or unintended incident is the product of the unknown. I used the word “incident” to describe an unintended accident because “Accidents are preventable!” The statement “I’ve done it this way a million times” may be true at the moment, but should something go horrifically wrong, it’s this kind of brazen mentality that results in extensive property damage, or towers getting injured or killed. For towers who fly by the seat of their pants and disregard what the industry recommends proper, you are “Dancin’ with the Devil.” For newbie towers, it’s my recommendation you don’t follow “influencers” for the simple fact you’re likely to do what they’re doing wrong. My best safety advice: don’t learn it from YouTube, TikTok or another questionable means. Doing it proper isn’t a new concept. From the nearly 200-industrial fatalities that have occurred industry wide over the years, many towers and “experienced” business owners met an early demise because they initiated improper techniques. As I regard “fate” being determined by some supernatural authority, you won’t hear me braggin’ “how successful” I’ve been all the while doing it wrong. Because on-scene safety and longevity go hand-in-hand. “Dancin’ with the Devil” is something towers shouldn’t challenge. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.