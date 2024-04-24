Digital Edition
The Week's Features
Cybertruck Demonstration Featured at AT ShowPlace
Tesla Roadside Demonstration to showcase towing a cybertruck with ERSCA"s Shane Coleman hosting.
No Easy Tast
January Rains in Calif bring a challenging jack-knife recovery under a bridge.
Are Ya' Dancin' with the Devil
Calling them "Keyboard Warriors," Randall Resch takes aim at those who propound wrong towing advice and demonstrations on online forums.
Plotting a Modern Design
Company sheds paint and wakes up to the world of wraps.
Tower Murdered in Florida
After repo, tower found shot with 10 mm bullets.
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 30-May 2, 2024
TowXpo
Dallas/Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
June 20-22, 2024
WreckWeek
Fort Worth, TX.
June 20-22, 2024
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 21-23, 2024
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics • Click here to play
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing April 24 - April 30, 2024

Top 5 Driver License Myths – Busted 

Busted Graphic copy be784
By Brian J Riker 

I recently found myself challenged by well intentioned, yet misinformed, groups of people that wanted to discuss the licensing requirements for tow truck drivers. I decided to have a little fun with the topic and created my top five driver license myths. 

Myth #1 – You don’t need a CDL or special endorsements to drive a tow truck 

False. While the FMCSA regulations do allow for a very limited “first move” emergency exception from some of the CDL requirements such as tank or hazardous materials endorsement to relocate a wrecked or disabled vehicle to a place of safety, the driver still must be skilled, reasonably competent and trained for such an event. Given the nearest safe place is not defined in this exception, nor the accompanying guidance to 49 CFR 383.91, it is open to a lot of interpretation by roadside enforcement officials and juries should anything bad happen. Simply put, the risk is not worth the reward, so please make sure you have all the proper licensing, endorsements and training to move whatever your job may put on you. 

Myth #2 – You need an air brake endorsement even for NON-CDL trucks 

False. While you should have proper training and a good understanding of the air brake system, because they do operate and perform different than conventional hydraulic brakes, no special licensing is required to operate any vehicle with an air brake system unless the vehicle, or combination of vehicles, otherwise would require a commercial driver’s license. This is because air brake is not an endorsement but rather a restriction on a CDL, meaning a non-cdl license will never have this restriction. If in doubt simply look up the restriction codes on your potential driver’s operator license and see if any of them restrict the driver from air brake equipped vehicles. 

Myth #3 – What I do in my car doesn’t affect my CDL 

Also false! You only have one operator’s license, so treat it well. Any citation, regardless of the vehicle you were operating at the time, will show up on your abstract and will be taken into consideration by insurance companies and prospective employers. It is a fact, risky behavior in one type of vehicle translates into risky behavior in all types of vehicles. Your driving record is a direct reflection of your aversion to risk and your capacity to use good judgement while operating a vehicle, commercial or otherwise. Insurance actuaries have very accurate tables that predict with great certainty the potential for additional crashes based on past performance. 

Myth #4 – I only drive a little truck, I won’t ever need a CDL 

Depending on the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of what you are driving, the GVWR of what you are towing and/or the actual weight of the combination of vehicles you may jump straight from no CDL required to a class A CDL requirement. Every state adheres to the FMCSA standards for class A, B and C CDL licenses, with Washington and California having even stricter standards, which relies on either the manufacturer’s declared gross vehicle weight rating or the actual weight of the vehicle(s) to determine the class of license required to operate. Any vehicle over 26,000 pounds GVWR, or actual weight, is automatically a class B CDL required vehicle. Add in a towed vehicle in excess of 10,000 pounds rating or actual weight and you are a class A combination. 

Where it gets tricky is when the power unit, a tow truck in our case, is less than 26,000 pounds but when it’s weight or rating is combined with a vehicle in tow and together they exceed 26,000 pounds. If the towed vehicle has a weight rating, or actual weight, greater than 10,000 pounds this will jump straight to a class A combination, requiring a CDL and all the additional driver qualification stuff that comes with a CDL license like drug testing and Clearinghouse registration. 

A common example of this is a small wrecker with an typical GVWR of 19,500 pounds, which is a common unit in most light duty fleets. This truck is a non-cdl truck all day long, and in most states requires no special license, endorsement or other permit to operate. Now, hook up to a Chevy 2500 HD or Ford F-350 single rear wheel pickup truck, which also is an average grocery getter that nay 16 year old kid could drive and you have a class A combination because the 2500 HS has a GVWR of 10,500 pounds (F-350 is 11,000). The combined weight rating of the tow truck and disabled vehicle is now 29,000+ pounds and towed is over 10k, making it a class A in all 50 states. 

Another issue coming to light, especially with heavier EVs on the market today, is a typical carrier having a GVWR of 25,500 pounds and an empty (tare) weight of 17,000 pounds. You only have 8,500 pounds of payload before exceeding the weight rating and 9,000 pound before exceeding the magical 26,000 pound threshold for a class B CDL. Yes, you can accidentally jump into CDL territory on your basic everyday carrier simply by loading an electric Hummer or other similarly sized EV! 

Myth #5 – A Driver under age 18 can operate a tow truck if they state only in their home state 

Not always true, but possible. Besides the insurance issue, you need to look at your state’s restrictions on under 18 operator’s licenses. Additionally, not all interstate commerce requires the driver to physically leave the state. Remember, interstate commerce depends upon the nature and intent of the movement, not just physically crossing a state or international border. Plenty of moves that stay within one city are actually federally regulated interstate commerce and would require a fully qualified driver with a minimum age of 21. 



American Towman Today - April 24, 2024
American Towman Today - April 24, 2024
Click here to read more

Colorado Tow Bill to Disincentivize Tow Companies  

Published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

The Colorado legislature is moving forward on legislation that would significantly reduce residential nonconsensual tows in the state by first requiring the authorization of property owners, thereby disincentivizing tow companies from quickly clearing illegally parked cars from residential premises. 

“Leveling the playing field amongst towing companies and everyday Coloradans is essential, and that begins with dismantling financial incentives for towing companies,” said Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins. “While the Towing Bill of Rights laid a strong foundation to protect vehicle owners, we’re doing more to improve transparency within the towing industry and prohibiting predatory towing companies from patrolling parking lots to look for vehicles to profit on. Today, we’re putting consumers first by requiring property owners to authorize residential non-consensual tows, outlining more guardrails for towing carries and making sure vehicles towed illegally are returned to the owner within 48 hours at no cost. ”  

Rep. Tisha Mauro, D-Pueblo said, “Our legislation works to break down financial incentives for predatory towing practices, specifically patrolling parking lots, and drastically improves consumer protections. 

The new bill, HB24-1051, would direct the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to promulgate new rules for towing carriers, including requiring carriers to disclose additional information necessary for effective oversight and meaningful reporting. It would also end the practice of towing carriers patrolling, monitoring or policing properties to enforce parking restrictions on behalf of property owners.  

In an effort to improve long-term transparency in the towing industry, HB24-1051 would allow the PUC to suspend or revoke a towing carrier permit in certain circumstances and the bill would address conflicts of interest for members of the Towing Task Force

Source: www.cohousedems.com/



The Colorado legislature is moving forward to pass a bill that would curtail tow companies from implementing standard tow practices around residential facilities.

Top 5 Driver License Myths – Busted 

Published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Busted Graphic copy be784
By Brian J Riker 

I recently found myself challenged by well intentioned, yet misinformed, groups of people that wanted to discuss the licensing requirements for tow truck drivers. I decided to have a little fun with the topic and created my top five driver license myths. 

Myth #1 – You don’t need a CDL or special endorsements to drive a tow truck 

False. While the FMCSA regulations do allow for a very limited “first move” emergency exception from some of the CDL requirements such as tank or hazardous materials endorsement to relocate a wrecked or disabled vehicle to a place of safety, the driver still must be skilled, reasonably competent and trained for such an event. Given the nearest safe place is not defined in this exception, nor the accompanying guidance to 49 CFR 383.91, it is open to a lot of interpretation by roadside enforcement officials and juries should anything bad happen. Simply put, the risk is not worth the reward, so please make sure you have all the proper licensing, endorsements and training to move whatever your job may put on you. 

Myth #2 – You need an air brake endorsement even for NON-CDL trucks 

False. While you should have proper training and a good understanding of the air brake system, because they do operate and perform different than conventional hydraulic brakes, no special licensing is required to operate any vehicle with an air brake system unless the vehicle, or combination of vehicles, otherwise would require a commercial driver’s license. This is because air brake is not an endorsement but rather a restriction on a CDL, meaning a non-cdl license will never have this restriction. If in doubt simply look up the restriction codes on your potential driver’s operator license and see if any of them restrict the driver from air brake equipped vehicles. 

Myth #3 – What I do in my car doesn’t affect my CDL 

Also false! You only have one operator’s license, so treat it well. Any citation, regardless of the vehicle you were operating at the time, will show up on your abstract and will be taken into consideration by insurance companies and prospective employers. It is a fact, risky behavior in one type of vehicle translates into risky behavior in all types of vehicles. Your driving record is a direct reflection of your aversion to risk and your capacity to use good judgement while operating a vehicle, commercial or otherwise. Insurance actuaries have very accurate tables that predict with great certainty the potential for additional crashes based on past performance. 

Myth #4 – I only drive a little truck, I won’t ever need a CDL 

Depending on the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of what you are driving, the GVWR of what you are towing and/or the actual weight of the combination of vehicles you may jump straight from no CDL required to a class A CDL requirement. Every state adheres to the FMCSA standards for class A, B and C CDL licenses, with Washington and California having even stricter standards, which relies on either the manufacturer’s declared gross vehicle weight rating or the actual weight of the vehicle(s) to determine the class of license required to operate. Any vehicle over 26,000 pounds GVWR, or actual weight, is automatically a class B CDL required vehicle. Add in a towed vehicle in excess of 10,000 pounds rating or actual weight and you are a class A combination. 

Where it gets tricky is when the power unit, a tow truck in our case, is less than 26,000 pounds but when it’s weight or rating is combined with a vehicle in tow and together they exceed 26,000 pounds. If the towed vehicle has a weight rating, or actual weight, greater than 10,000 pounds this will jump straight to a class A combination, requiring a CDL and all the additional driver qualification stuff that comes with a CDL license like drug testing and Clearinghouse registration. 

A common example of this is a small wrecker with an typical GVWR of 19,500 pounds, which is a common unit in most light duty fleets. This truck is a non-cdl truck all day long, and in most states requires no special license, endorsement or other permit to operate. Now, hook up to a Chevy 2500 HD or Ford F-350 single rear wheel pickup truck, which also is an average grocery getter that nay 16 year old kid could drive and you have a class A combination because the 2500 HS has a GVWR of 10,500 pounds (F-350 is 11,000). The combined weight rating of the tow truck and disabled vehicle is now 29,000+ pounds and towed is over 10k, making it a class A in all 50 states. 

Another issue coming to light, especially with heavier EVs on the market today, is a typical carrier having a GVWR of 25,500 pounds and an empty (tare) weight of 17,000 pounds. You only have 8,500 pounds of payload before exceeding the weight rating and 9,000 pound before exceeding the magical 26,000 pound threshold for a class B CDL. Yes, you can accidentally jump into CDL territory on your basic everyday carrier simply by loading an electric Hummer or other similarly sized EV! 

Myth #5 – A Driver under age 18 can operate a tow truck if they state only in their home state 

Not always true, but possible. Besides the insurance issue, you need to look at your state’s restrictions on under 18 operator’s licenses. Additionally, not all interstate commerce requires the driver to physically leave the state. Remember, interstate commerce depends upon the nature and intent of the movement, not just physically crossing a state or international border. Plenty of moves that stay within one city are actually federally regulated interstate commerce and would require a fully qualified driver with a minimum age of 21. 

2 Weeks Until Vegas! ATShowPlace back at South Point Hotel Convention Center April 30-May 2, 2024
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Do you support "blue lights" legislation allowing rear facing blue lights on tow trucks?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
homediv
Your Rapport With Fire Department
60 Seconds – On Point, With Mr. Industry
homediv
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Safety Editor: Jimmy Santos
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
April 24 - April 30, 2024
Industry representatives convened in Washington to speak to Congressional representatives to advocate for issues concerning the towing industry, including their stance against rulemaking on predatory towing fees.

TRAA Makes Case Against Rulemaking Proposal 

Published: Monday, April 22, 2024

On Hill Day, where approximately 100 tow industry lobbyists convened in Washington, TRAA strongly advocated against the FMCSA’s rulemaking proposal to include “predatory towing fees” as part of the rulemaking on Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices.  

During their meetings, TRAA articulated why regulation of the towing industry and/or fees are outside the FTC’s jurisdiction. Their rationale included the following reasons: 

“Congress has already delegated regulation of towing practices and pricing – and it is not to the FTC. Under PL 113-159, Congress set all non-consent towing regulation to state and localities, and consensual towing [the vast majority of Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) towing] to the FMCSA. 

“The FTC’s junk fee rule is aimed at protecting consumers, not the commercial trucking industry, and the FTC does not have the authority to regulate transportation policy. An FTC rulemaking under 15 U.S.C. § 57 that includes fees for towing, consensual or non-consensual, would subvert the will of Congress, which has already delegated to the states and FMCSA. 

"The FMCSA’s suggestion to include all fees upfront is unrealistic given how a tow works. Requiring multiple towing operators to respond to the scene and provide competing quotes goes directly against Quick Clearance by significantly increasing the amount of time and number of responders on-scene. The unintended consequence would be a significant risk to public safety and to the lives of the responders required to stand on the side of the road while quotes are negotiated.

TRAA indicated that Congressional offices were in agreement with these points and "agreed that direct dialogue between the towing industry and FMCSA is the best approach to addressing the concerns of FMCSA over transparency in towing fees. Accordingly, TRAA has asked Congress to include the below language in the FY25 appropriations bill, which the House and Senate will begin drafting later this month. 

"The Committee is aware of the Federal Trade Commission’s Proposed Rule on Unfair and Deceptive Fees. The Committee is also aware of recent efforts to include certain towing fees for commercial motor vehicles in this rule. Given the lack of evidence obtained by the Agency prior to publishing its draft Rule and the focus of the Rule on the individual consumer rather than commercial consumers, the Committee is concerned that the inclusion of towing fees in the Rule on Unfair and Deceptive Fees would be outside the scope of the Rule as submitted to Congress for review. The Committee instead supports the creation of a Department of Transportation-led task force to address transparency in towing fees as the agency with legislatively mandated authority to address the issue and industry expertise."

Source: TRAA Newsletter

Detroit Mayor Vows Clean-up of Abandoned Cars 

Published: Friday, April 19, 2024

As the blight of abandoned cars has becomes pervasive in Detroit, its mayor, Mike Duggan indicated in the State of the City address an enforcement plan that goes into effect on April 18. 

“You can’t store your cars on lawns like this,” Duggan said. “You can’t store your commercial vehicles in our neighborhood.” 

 The city police Captain Jason Adams concurred.

“This is part of our day-to-day operations as far as abandoned vehicles and combating blight,” he said. 

Although the police department impounded a little under 14,000 abandoned vehicles in 2023 and is on track to impound as many in 2024, the mayor serves to rev up efforts for more car removals causing an eyesore throughout the city.  

Many of these vehicles are improperly stored on lawns, including commercial vehicles. 

“It’s to combat blight,” Adams said. “The old vehicles and inoperable vehicles on the road, they contribute to the blight and it’s really a quality of life issue that we want to address.” 

“It makes me happy that we’re serving the citizens the way they want to be served,” said Johnny Thomas. “We’re giving them their neighborhoods back and I think that’s our primary responsibility.” 

After being confiscated, the seized vehicles will either be sold or scrapped if the owner takes no further action. 

Source: clickondetroit.com

Cybertruck Demonstration Key Feature at AT ShowPlace

Published: Monday, April 15, 2024

ERSCA and American Towman Magazine are excited to announce a unique product safety demonstration featuring the Tesla Cybertruck will take place during the American Towman ShowPlace – Las Vegas Tuesday, April 30 at the South Point Hotel & Casino Arena. 

 It's all part of the A.T. ShowPlace’s festivities as the show celebrates its 10th anniversary of serving the towing and emergency roadside industry.

 Shane Coleman, Director of Training at ERSCA, will host the demonstration on how to tow this unique truck with its triangular shape and flat sheet metal panels made of stainless steel.

"The controversial Tesla Cybertruck is a sight to see and the Cybertruck Demonstration will be a major event during the Cactus Feast activities," said Henri “Doc” Calitri, president of A.T. Expo Corp., the show producer. “Knowing how to tow this all-electric vehicle can present challenges for a tow operator and Shane will point out what they should know if they are dispatched to service this truck on the roadway."

Tesla Roadside will also have an engineer and sales staff at the ERSCA Booth during exhibit hall hours (May 1 – 2, 12 – 5 p.m.) where the Cybertruck will be on display. Please stop by to meet the team and learn more about the Cybertruck in a hands-on setting at Booth A1. To learn more about ERSCA and the training they offer, click here.

Towers Honor Legacy of West Virginia’s Kincaid ‘Linc’ Lincoln 

Published: Friday, April 12, 2024

Towers communed with the friends and family of Kincaid ‘Linc’ Lincoln, co-owner of Dragon Recovery in Rustburg, West Virginia, honoring his life with a tow procession.  

Lincoln died in a towing accident attempting to tow a vehicle when the car lost traction and pinned him underneath. 

Those closest to him led a procession of tow trucks from Dragon Recovery to Whitten Timberlake Chapel in his honor. Drivers in the procession said it was an act of brotherhood between tow truck drivers. 

Travis Johnson, a tow truck driver, said, “It's a tough thing that he's gone, but you know, with everybody gathered here today, it just shows that the legacy will still go on and we'll still carry his name for as long as a tow truck is able to move around the highway.” 

Dozens of drivers participated in the procession, many echoing the same message. 

Please move over when you see them on the side of the road," Susan Hall, the co-owner of Dragon Recovery, said. "They want to go home to their families too. 

Drivers said Linc would do anything for anyone and is leaving behind a legacy of kindness. 

He always had a smile on his face, he always loved what he did... he always loved that truck," Johnson said. "We all have a legacy we want to leave behind, but you know, this isn't the way we want to do it. 

Hall said the goal of their business was to put respect in what could be someone's worst day, getting towed or repossessed, and she thinks Linc did just that. 

"Linc made a difference in people's lives, because when he would repo something, he showed respect and honor to them, because everybody goes through something," Hall said. 

They said he'll be deeply missed at Dragon Recovery and throughout the community. 

Source: www.wset.com/

Legislator Sponsoring Bill Promoting Tow Truck Visibility

Published: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Republican State Representative Amy Elik is sponsoring House Bill 4255, which is designed to provide visibility and awareness of tow trucks on the side of the road. The initiative came as a result of the death of a tow operator killed last year in Illinois. Should the bill pass out of House Committee at the Illinois State Capitol, it will be up for full House debate. 

Specifically, Elik says it would provide that vehicles designed and used for towing or hoisting vehicles, may use white, green, or white and green oscillating, rotating, or flashing lights in combination with amber oscillating, rotating, or flashing lights. 

Elik says the current amber lighting used on tow trucks can be very difficult to see during bright sunlight and believes the white and green will make a big difference. 

Source:www.advantagenews.com

Columbus, Ohio Cracks Down on Abandoned Cars 

Published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Columbus, Ohio has finally had enough of the glut of abandoned cars strewn on their roadways and had 150 of them towed. 

The city's mayor called them a "blight," and cited concerns of criminal activity. 

The initiative was precipitated by citizens expressing their concerns of abandoned vehicles piling up on city streets. 

To remove as many abandoned vehicles from the city's streets as possible, the mayor of Columbus, Ohio, Andrew Ginther, ordered 150 cars to be relocated. 

He told CBC affiliate WNBS the decision was made after several complaints to his office from residents. 

"Neighborhoods throughout the city are saying we are tired of these junk cars, cars that have been abandoned on our streets," he said. 

He said removing the abandoned vehicles was not only to improve the curb appeal for residents and visitors but also to detour unwanted attention. 

"They can be placed where illegal or criminal activity is taking place. And certainly they are an eye sore," he continued. 

Tim Myers, the city's police deputy chief, cited data that proved the abandoned cars can show those with bad intentions that criminal activity is tolerated, prompting the swift removal. 

They could, however, be a sign of financial hardship. 

"Sometimes they don’t have the money to keep up the vehicle, sometimes it breaks down and they don’t have the money or opportunity to fix it," Myers said. 

"We want to take steps to correct that if we can."'They're stacked on top of each other,' says driver after finding 50 abandoned cars in 15 minutes on US city streets 

A notice was given two days before a tow truck was called to allow vehicle owners to avoid losing their property. 

Myers said that nearly half of the vehicles received a notice were towed, while the remaining half were moved. 

Mayor Ginther said his goal is to support the residential neighborhoods of Columbus. 

"Our top three priorities are neighborhoods, neighborhoods, neighborhoods. We have to be committed to continuous improvement, listening to the community, and being responsive to the neighborhoods," he said. 

Source: www.the-sun.com

homediv homediv homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
April 24 - April 30, 2024

No Easy Task 

Published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

carrier3 341c7
By George L. Nitti 

The January rains in California make for slick road way conditions, causing driver casualties and giving plenty of work for tow ops responding in every which direction.

In San Diego County, around the city of Escondido, a particularly bad rainy season during 2023 caused a car carrier semi-truck trailer traveling Highway 15 during those torrential rains to lose control, hitting a slick of standing water and hydroplaning up an embankment, causing the trailer with seven-cars to JACK-KNIFE.  

TIW's Operation's Editor Randall Resch, who mentored both of the owners and lead operators mentioned in this story, reported, “The semi skidded and rolled onto its side and up ended under a giant overpass where the tractor hit the underside of the bridge and became stuck."

Subsequently, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatched Roadway Towing of Escondido, who in-turn called Cortes Towing of San Diego to bring their 1140 Century Rotator to scene. Roadway brought 7 tow operators, their Century 70/35 on a 2020 389 Peterbuilt, a medium duty 16 ton on a 2020 Peterbuilt and seven flatbeds. 

Upon arriving, owner and lead operator Frank Khati of Roadway Towing contemplated the situation and decided that it was best not to do this complicated recovery from underneath the bridge. Instead, his decision was to reposition the carrier and pull it back 100 hundred feet. 

“I wasn’t going to take a chance that it would hit the top of the bridge.” 

Working closely with Cortes tow owner Johnny Cortes, who gave invaluable input on the job, the team centered the tractor trailer in front of the block lanes and brought it away from the walls, using lines from all three recovery trucks to pull it back and employ some nifty metal bracket-plates to help with the slide. 

“It was a slow, tedious process,” said Khati. “It took about an hour and a half to two hours to get it out from the bridge.” 

The rotator, along with the other two heavy duties, were then positioned to help with the up righting of the tractor trailer, no easy maneuver considering the massive weight of the cargo.  

Once the tractor trailer was carefully overturned and the scissored tractor straightened out, however, the job would become more labor-intensive. 

“Then we got our asses kicked,” said Khati. “We had to cage the brakes, cutting all of the hydraulic lines and capping them. We had to fix the air lines. And the fifth wheel on the tractor didn’t want to come out. It was a NIGHTMARE!” 

Meanwhile all seven cars on the carrier were on their sides, with chains stuck and wrapped around the vehicles. Using a saw cutter, Khati said, “I had to deal with one chain at a time. I lost a lot of weight on this job.” 

Then each car had to be dragged away from the trailer, up righted and put on the flatbeds for transport back to Roadway’s facility, five miles away.  

Khati noted that at the request of CHP, the crew was also kept busy cleaning up diesel fuel with 50 bags of kitty litter, in what he described as an act of futility, the rain washing away whatever absorbent that was put down on the ground. “It was like a river coming through,” he said. “I don’t think the litter did much good.” 

Eventually the team pulled the carrier to the side of the road, so that traffic could flow. 

“All of the cars were totaled,” said Khati. “The driver demolished the cargo and truck. He is lucky to be alive.” 

Although a gargantuan job, the recovery was a success for all concerned, including the motorists. 

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

Cliff Hanging Modular Home Recovery

Published: Wednesday, April 03, 2024


modhome8 21dcb
By George L. Nitti

Just before Thanksgiving holiday, Mountain Recovery was called to help with recovering a modular home that had gone over a cliffside in Breckenridge, Colorado. The company had come out earlier in the evening to assist two tractor trailers struggling to carry modular homes up a steep road. 

Owner Charlie Stubblefield said, “For some reason, the homeowner/builder had a burning desire to get these homes to the building site after the sun had set. It wasn’t a good idea, especially on icy, steep roadways with switchbacks. The modular homes are 16 wide, 14 feet tall and 60 feet long.” 

The first tractor made it to the top, with their help, but the second, upon the driver’s insistence to go it alone, did not fare so well. 

“It missed a gear, slid back and the home slid off the edge and there it rested,” said Stubblefield.  

The following morning, Stubblefield and his team returned, contemplating recovery options, briefly considering a crane. 

“A 120-ton crane around switchbacks was a scary proposition. I didn’t think the road would support the outriggers,” said Stubblefield, “I realized a crane wasn’t going to work, and so we hatched a plan to use our 1150 Rotators.” 

Bringing out their rotators on a pair of 2023 Kenworths, the team set up in a position that would best facilitate the recovery. The crew then worked fastidiously to secure their rigging to the casualty from both rotators, using multiple winch lines.  

“I knew the modular home would want to work itself off the trailer that it was resting on,” said Stubblefield. “So we used 36 foot recovery flat straps a foot wide to secure the home better.” 

He continued, “We went from underneath on the trailer frame and wrapped around the I-beam with chains. Around the mobile home around the bottom and top side, we basketed the unit, forcing it together so it wouldn’t separate.” 

The process was slow-going and time-consuming, a recovery totaling nine hours. 

Stubblefield said, “We were at 11,000 feet elevation. So you have 35% less oxygen, which makes it hard to move around. You are on an incline with 8% grade. Walking up the road is very tiring. On top of that you are on snow and ice. And the mobile home that we rigged is 40 feet down this embankment, which is on a 45-degree angle, if not better.” 

Stubblefield estimated that the straps that they needed to carry down to secure the modular home weighed 150 pounds. 

“We were trying to lodge the straps over the mobile home and wrap it around the trailer frame with chains that weighed another 150 pounds.” 

The temperature was 18 degrees. Thank goodness for sheepskin, as Stubblefield was bundled in Atlas gloves and big muff boots as he noted there was a foot of snow on the hillside. 

He said, “I like sheep wool lined rubber gauntlet gloves. It has insulation and is completely one-piece rubber that keeps you dry.” 

Cell phone coverage was poor, making communication harder. 

From the onset of the job, there was a big question mark whether they would be able to recover the home without splitting it into pieces. Stubblefield was up front with the customer, saying “All bets are off.” He wasn’t making any guarantees that he was going to be able to get it up in one piece.  

“We are going to get the road open. We might have to get a bunch of dumpsters out here or have a big old bonfire.” 

From the time they started winching, it took an hour and a half to get the home back up to the road. And luckily, or skillfully, it came back up in one piece. 

“We were constantly accessing and rearranging our rigging. What are our straps digging into. Where else do we need a flat strap. Had to put another rigging point on that,” said Stubblefield. 

When it was up on the road, they disconnected the tractor and moved the home up to a safe location, 250 yards up the road, where they parked it for the night.  

The next day, Thanksgiving morning, they hooked their 25 ton wrecker up to the trailer bed after cutting the trailer and modifying it.  

“The we hooked our wheel lift to it and took it all the way up the hill to the job site and placed it in the staging area.” 

Big Sky for a Big, Long Distance, Recovery 

Published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

crane8 f31d2
By George L. Nitti


While having dinner at Chuck E. Cheese in Midland-Odessa, Texas, Travis Turner, lead operator of family-owned and operated Big Sky Towing, was called by crane company TNT to assist in a recovery 200 miles away. 

Travis recounted: “The crane company called and said, ‘We rolled one of our cranes about six hours ago. There’s a tow company working on it. Once they get it uprighted, can you tow it in?’” 

Big Sky is used to traveling long distances for big recoveries. Travis responded in the affirmative, hoping to grab the crane the following morning. However, it was not to be. The crane company was beginning to have doubts that the company working the recovery would get it successfully overturned. 

After previewing pictures sent to him, Travis feared for the worst.  

He said, “I’ve messed with these cranes and know what it takes to get them over. The tow company had been out there six to seven hours and they still couldn’t get it flipped over.  Their booms didn’t reach far enough, their rigging didn’t look right, and their trucks were too small for the job: Two 35-ton wreckers and a 25 ton.” 

Getting ready to leave Chuck E. Cheese, Travis informed that the crane company called back, reporting the tow company “just broke some winch lines and they were packing up and leaving.”  

Travis called the Del Rio police department to notify them that they were on their way and asked B & B Wrecker Service of Pecos to assist in the recovery with their 1050 Rotator. Pulling out of their tow yard around 9 p.m., Big Sky brought their two 50-ton wreckers, a V103 Vulcan and their Century 9055.

Around 3 a.m. in the morning, Big Sky rolled into town, arriving after a long night’s travel through the open Texas landscape. Nearing Del Rio, Travis said, “It’s a little two-lane road. It’s curvy and it cuts in and out through the hills and valleys. I wouldn’t call it mountains but there are rock faces on either side.” 

The crane lay toppled over on the two-lane highway, leaving little room on both sides of the road for the tow operators to maneuver their units.

Travis informed, “On both sides of the road, there were dangerous 4-foot drop offs mountainside and unleveled ground. It took us 40 minutes to position our trucks and another couple of hours before we were able to get it up.” 

Ideally it would have been best if the units were T-boned against the crane, informed Travis. He said, “We were set up in a kind of sling shot. We were trying to do a reverse roll on the crane, but you really need to be in a T-bone position for that.” 

As they lifted the crane, Travis said their booms were pushed to the limits and that the rotator started to float. He said, “My boom was being forced to the left and his was booming out to the right. It was causing the rotator to float and if you are past your limitation and you keep going, you could flip."

Making the recovery more difficult was that the crane would not come over as the dollies were holding it down. But thankfully, the tow operators finally got it up.

After cleaning the scene, Travis informed that he was hooked to the crane at 11 a.m and ready to head back to Midland-Odessa. On their way, they would treat themselves to a Dairy Queen and joke when they saw another TNT crane going back to Del Rio. "I guess they are going to try it again."

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
April 24 - April 30, 2024

Top 5 Driver License Myths – Busted 

Published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Busted Graphic copy be784
By Brian J Riker 

I recently found myself challenged by well intentioned, yet misinformed, groups of people that wanted to discuss the licensing requirements for tow truck drivers. I decided to have a little fun with the topic and created my top five driver license myths. 

Myth #1 – You don’t need a CDL or special endorsements to drive a tow truck 

False. While the FMCSA regulations do allow for a very limited “first move” emergency exception from some of the CDL requirements such as tank or hazardous materials endorsement to relocate a wrecked or disabled vehicle to a place of safety, the driver still must be skilled, reasonably competent and trained for such an event. Given the nearest safe place is not defined in this exception, nor the accompanying guidance to 49 CFR 383.91, it is open to a lot of interpretation by roadside enforcement officials and juries should anything bad happen. Simply put, the risk is not worth the reward, so please make sure you have all the proper licensing, endorsements and training to move whatever your job may put on you. 

Myth #2 – You need an air brake endorsement even for NON-CDL trucks 

False. While you should have proper training and a good understanding of the air brake system, because they do operate and perform different than conventional hydraulic brakes, no special licensing is required to operate any vehicle with an air brake system unless the vehicle, or combination of vehicles, otherwise would require a commercial driver’s license. This is because air brake is not an endorsement but rather a restriction on a CDL, meaning a non-cdl license will never have this restriction. If in doubt simply look up the restriction codes on your potential driver’s operator license and see if any of them restrict the driver from air brake equipped vehicles. 

Myth #3 – What I do in my car doesn’t affect my CDL 

Also false! You only have one operator’s license, so treat it well. Any citation, regardless of the vehicle you were operating at the time, will show up on your abstract and will be taken into consideration by insurance companies and prospective employers. It is a fact, risky behavior in one type of vehicle translates into risky behavior in all types of vehicles. Your driving record is a direct reflection of your aversion to risk and your capacity to use good judgement while operating a vehicle, commercial or otherwise. Insurance actuaries have very accurate tables that predict with great certainty the potential for additional crashes based on past performance. 

Myth #4 – I only drive a little truck, I won’t ever need a CDL 

Depending on the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of what you are driving, the GVWR of what you are towing and/or the actual weight of the combination of vehicles you may jump straight from no CDL required to a class A CDL requirement. Every state adheres to the FMCSA standards for class A, B and C CDL licenses, with Washington and California having even stricter standards, which relies on either the manufacturer’s declared gross vehicle weight rating or the actual weight of the vehicle(s) to determine the class of license required to operate. Any vehicle over 26,000 pounds GVWR, or actual weight, is automatically a class B CDL required vehicle. Add in a towed vehicle in excess of 10,000 pounds rating or actual weight and you are a class A combination. 

Where it gets tricky is when the power unit, a tow truck in our case, is less than 26,000 pounds but when it’s weight or rating is combined with a vehicle in tow and together they exceed 26,000 pounds. If the towed vehicle has a weight rating, or actual weight, greater than 10,000 pounds this will jump straight to a class A combination, requiring a CDL and all the additional driver qualification stuff that comes with a CDL license like drug testing and Clearinghouse registration. 

A common example of this is a small wrecker with an typical GVWR of 19,500 pounds, which is a common unit in most light duty fleets. This truck is a non-cdl truck all day long, and in most states requires no special license, endorsement or other permit to operate. Now, hook up to a Chevy 2500 HD or Ford F-350 single rear wheel pickup truck, which also is an average grocery getter that nay 16 year old kid could drive and you have a class A combination because the 2500 HS has a GVWR of 10,500 pounds (F-350 is 11,000). The combined weight rating of the tow truck and disabled vehicle is now 29,000+ pounds and towed is over 10k, making it a class A in all 50 states. 

Another issue coming to light, especially with heavier EVs on the market today, is a typical carrier having a GVWR of 25,500 pounds and an empty (tare) weight of 17,000 pounds. You only have 8,500 pounds of payload before exceeding the weight rating and 9,000 pound before exceeding the magical 26,000 pound threshold for a class B CDL. Yes, you can accidentally jump into CDL territory on your basic everyday carrier simply by loading an electric Hummer or other similarly sized EV! 

Myth #5 – A Driver under age 18 can operate a tow truck if they state only in their home state 

Not always true, but possible. Besides the insurance issue, you need to look at your state’s restrictions on under 18 operator’s licenses. Additionally, not all interstate commerce requires the driver to physically leave the state. Remember, interstate commerce depends upon the nature and intent of the movement, not just physically crossing a state or international border. Plenty of moves that stay within one city are actually federally regulated interstate commerce and would require a fully qualified driver with a minimum age of 21. 

Are Ya’ Dancin’ With the Devil

Published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Dancin With the Devil 2 PIC b5829
By Randall C. Resch             

The industry is full of “Keyboard Warriors,” those who frequent tow forums. Many are towers who’ve not attended formal training, nor do they “think” they’re beyond safety techniques and practices considered proper. If you’re one of em’, this narrative is for you.

I have quiet disdain for towers who brag “I’ve done it a million times and I’ve never lost one yet."  As a firm believer that unintended incidents lay-in-wait out there in the universe, that’s a risky declaration to make. It’s either not happened yet, or the tower wasn’t caught in a miscalculation or blooper.

Take the experienced operator who was being interviewed during drive time news regarding Slow-Down Move-Over. Looking the camera straight away, the tower grinned and said, “Yeah, I’ve been hit in the shoulder a couple of times on the highway.” The way I see it, that tower was given a “love tap” as a clear-cut sign they should change their on-scene practices to avoid becoming another industry statistic.

Towers post action shots depicting questionable techniques that they’ve developed. They’ve discovered a short cut way to hook up, tow or recover, something that’s far from the norm of what little industry standards should be. While what they’re showing might seem feasible, reality suggests they’re taking huge risks.  

Consider the tower transporting a Brink’s truck atop a light-duty carrier. In one unbelievable post, a tower proudly mentioned how he charged the customer double the normal rate, saying, “When the other companies don’t want the job, I tow these all the time without problems.”

Most towers would rightly question the safety and legality of transporting vehicles far too heavy for the truck’s capacity. Ironically, a week later, a news article shared a similar sized carrier that was plowed into a dirt embankment, injuring its driver as its heavy load ejected over the carrier’s rails. Why? Was it overloaded? Was it too much testosterone, too much conceit, complacency on the tower’s part, or was it a combination of all?

Internet Learning is Problematic

When considering improper safety and Hollywood techniques, posting internet videos plagues what’s considered “proper” by tow and recovery standards. Many of the industry’s internet sensations, personalities, and influencers, send improper messages of safety to newbie towers looking to learn. They’re on-line “Look at me, look at me, antics” demonstrate unsafe practices while seeking “likes” and “subscribers,” all the while taking huge risk.

One so-called “internet influencer” who, while driving a three-axle carrier, loaded a four-axle dump truck onto the carrier’s wheel-lift with no load on the carrier’s deck. It’s his mention that “I do it all the time” contradicts manufacturer warnings where it’s written: “Danger: Understand the basics of hauling a vehicle.” The manual’s pages further recommend, “A load must be on the carrier before you use the wheel lift for towing another vehicle.” In another overload video, a carrier’s front wheels dangerously float as it’s driven down the road.

Disregarding Safety?

Is it smart to flagrantly disregard safety recommendations? Although manufacturers point out specific dangers, some influencers defy disclaimers written by manufacturers. Just because a tower might have success (working an improper technique) doesn’t mean or negate any possibility that something could go wrong.

I hate to wish peril onto anyone and hope every tower’s career path is full of learning and safety. But I believe tempting fate floats one’s conceit with self-affirmation. However, most towers are in tune with knowing that an unplanned or unintended incident is the product of the unknown. I used the word “incident” to describe an unintended accident because “Accidents are preventable!”

The statement “I’ve done it this way a million times” may be true at the moment, but should something go horrifically wrong, it’s this kind of brazen mentality that results in extensive property damage, or towers getting injured or killed.

For towers who fly by the seat of their pants and disregard what the industry recommends proper, you are “Dancin’ with the Devil.” For newbie towers, it’s my recommendation you don’t follow “influencers” for the simple fact you’re likely to do what they’re doing wrong.

My best safety advice: don’t learn it from YouTube, TikTok or another questionable means. Doing it proper isn’t a new concept. From the nearly 200-industrial fatalities that have occurred industry wide over the years, many towers and “experienced” business owners met an early demise because they initiated improper techniques.  

As I regard “fate” being determined by some supernatural authority, you won’t hear me braggin’ “how successful” I’ve been all the while doing it wrong. Because on-scene safety and longevity go hand-in-hand. “Dancin’ with the Devil” is something towers shouldn’t challenge.  

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Employee or Contractor Revisited

Published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Seal of the United States Department of Labor.svg copy b4d14
By Brian J. Riker

Employee or contractor? This topic is often hotly debated in the trucking industry, among others, and with the recent U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California decisions upholding California’s AB5 rules, which are a direct attack on freelancers and independent contractors, and the U.S. Department of Labor’s recent reversal of key policies related to the independent contractor test, it warrants another look as towing is not immune to worker misclassification issues either.

Please note, the author is not an attorney, and nothing contained within is to be construed as legal advice. This article is for informational purposes only and you should seek competent professional help before taking any actions based on the information within.

Currently 18 states and the District of Columbia follow a “Common Law” worker classification process as does the Internal Revenue Service, where no one factor outweighs the others but there must be a significant number of factors that point to true independence before a worker can be classified as a contractor and their payments reported on Form 1099.

The other states use an “ABC Test” similar to California’s AB5 rule which makes qualifying as an independent contractor very difficult. Fortunately, not all these states use all three prongs of the ABC Test, with several choosing to use only A&B or A&C, or they give differing weights to each prong.

Let’s be clear though, there is no such thing as a “1099 employee.” The worker is either an employee, with wages reported using a W2 or an independent contractor with earnings reported using a 1099.

It is worth noting that just because a worker may be an independent contractor for wage and tax purposes does not always make them an independent contractor for other labor law protections. New York is a perfect example of this as they have specific rules that apply directly to transportation workers, including independent contractors, related to mandatory workers compensation insurance coverages.

Looking at the most common independence test, the “Common Law” test, if a worker is free from direct control and has made significant investments into their job performance where they have the opportunity to make a profit or loss (economic reality test) they can likely be classified as an independent contractor.

Specifically in California, an individual providing labor or services for compensation is considered an employee and not an independent contractor, unless the hiring entity demonstrates that all three conditions of the ABC test are satisfied:

  1. The individual is free from the control and direction of the hiring organization in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of the work and in fact.
  2. The individual performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business.
  3. The individual is routinely doing work in an independently established trade, occupation, or business that is of the same type as the work being performed.

As you can see, this is a huge problem for truck drivers, including owner operators with their own trucks, as they would be engaged in the same ordinary course of business as the entity they contract with, including tow truck owner operators. Forget about lease purchase operations, they are almost impossible to operate in compliance with the ABC Test.

Regardless of which method is used to determine status, where towing has issue with complying with the current test is the fully independent portion. To be effective and efficient, tow drivers must be controlled by a dispatch center and usually do not know what their day or week will look like in advance, meaning they can’t effectively plan their own work free of supervision.

Unfortunately, the US Department of Labor, led by yet unconfirmed Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, is attempting to follow in AB5’s footsteps on a national level. If this happens it will spell disaster for hundreds, if not thousands, of professions where freelance labor is relied heavily upon, myself included as I am a contract writer for American Towman Media among other publications.

Don’t panic just yet! The Department of Labor has restored a prior version of the rule which allows for greater flexibility in determining independence. It is not perfect, but it is workable, for now.

The guidance provided by the final rule aligns with longstanding judicial precedent on which employers have previously relied to determine a worker’s status as either an employee or independent contractor.

The new “independent contractor” rule, which rescinds a rule change made in 2021, restores the multifactor analysis used by courts for decades, ensuring that all relevant factors are analyzed to determine whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor.

The rule, which went into effect on March 11, 2024, addresses six factors that guide the analysis of a worker’s relationship with an employer, including any opportunity for profit or loss a worker might have, the financial stake and nature of any resources a worker has invested in the work, the degree of permanence of the work relationship, the degree of control an employer has over the person’s work, whether the work the person does is essential to the employer’s business, and a factor regarding the worker’s skill and initiative.

Now is a great time to review your current worker classifications and make any adjustments as needed to ensure compliance with both tax and labor laws and regulations.

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator

April 24 - April 30, 2024

Plotting a Modern Design

Published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

townplot1 1 eca54
By George L. Nitti

Time for a change?

Chris DiNino, general manager of Town Plot Automotive Inc. of Waterbury, Connecticut, thought so, explaining why the company, over the last few years, has made changes to their tow truck graphics, which were once all painted.

“We used to do everything in house. Those paint jobs were time consuming because each color was applied and taped separately. We had to clear over everything,” he said. “It would tie up our paint booth for seven days. It was a lot of labor and a lot of time.”

He added, “Wraps are more efficient and cost effective.”

To date, the company has redone three of the members of their fleet in a snazzy wrap that bursts with a spectrum of lines, slightly tribal, consisting of subtle variations of green, even aqua, rather than the old-style two-toned colors of green and white.

“Working with graphics company 32 Signs, I said to them, ‘Let’s try out a wrap. I want something new with tribal striping but more modern looking.’ We went back and forth. I would say there’s a little tribal in there. We worked it until it fit.”

Their 2017 Kenworth Tractor W900 with a 2021 50 ft. Landoll 440B is a perfect specimen of the new style they’ve cultivated.

“I use it for bigger accidents,” he said. “We had a void in our business and were outsourcing those jobs and so I said, ‘Let’s get a nice tractor and a low boy and open another door.’ We got it at the end of 2020.”

On the side of the truck, at the foot of the doors, the subdued “Town Plot” name stands out in white lettering against an all black background. DiNino said, “Because the design is busy, I didn’t want to put many words on it.”

Although an unusual name for a tow company, Town Plot has been around since 1968, and does a lot of local work, including all of the automotive repair for the state police. “We have a good reputation.” he said. “Everybody knows us here.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Lights, Color, Craziness Taken to New Heights 

Published: Thursday, March 28, 2024

292477895 447972270514365 3727813159542477645 n dbfdb
By George L. Nitti 

Some maintain that packaging is everything, not just for a McDonald’s burger, but a dressed up tow truck. 

Kevin Winchester, owner of Denali’s Towing of Nicholasville, Kentucky, is building his tow company’s reputation on it, seeking to create a fleet of colorfully wrapped light duty rollbacks that have an element of craziness. 

"I was going for crazy,” he said. “Not like a Tow Mater.”  

Part of Winchester’s thinking about color harkened back to the days of covid, when tow trucks were harder to come by and you had to take what you could get, in terms of the color of a chassis. Not letting that variable bog down his need for tow trucks, he opted to create flamboyant wraps, thereby leaving some of the original colors on the chassis exposed, like the fender or cab, to create a mix of colors that cohered despite their color disparity. 

He said, “The truck can be any color chassis, any type and it will blend right in. The goal is to throw a bunch of lights on it with a wrap displaying a parade of colors.” 

With a head-turning design, Winchester knew the result would be more business, more phone calls. 

“Would you stop for a colorful spaceship or just another one of those white tow trucks that come to pick you up?” he asked. “Some people said, ‘why do it, you ain’t going to make an extra dollar on it,’ and I knew they were wrong.  

On top of it, Winchester discovered people not only pay attention to colorful tow trucks, but they also move over for them. “I got a black truck and when I sit on the side of the road with it, and cut the lights on, no one cares.” 

Gaining respect of customers is another consideration.  

He said, “It helps when you pull up to customers or dealerships with your trucks. They know that you take care of your equipment. And so it makes people feel more secure.” 

Setting his fleet off from the “crazy competition” out there, Winchester continues to push his design options, noting that his next one is going to be even crazier with a little bit extra lighting out of the normal. 

The company logo features the Denali Mountain, formerly Mt. McKinley. 

“It’s the best thing you will ever see. Those mountains are a tattoo I got off of Pinterest. I took it, edited it, and to be honest with you, I ran with it.” 

That was just after selling his wife’s car and quitting his job at FedEx to start his tow business. 

“Did you know that Mt. Denali is the tallest mountain in the world, taller than Everest, if you include the distance that it starts below sea level?” he said. “We are not the biggest yet, but we are coming for you.” 

Tribal Flamed Stars and Stripes 

Published: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Resized 20231016 170456 480b2

By George L. Nitti 

Fine Artist Cecil Burrowes is no stranger to the towing community. He is sought after for his airbrush talents, producing eclectic designs on a multitude of tow trucks. He has won awards at tow shows for the trucks that he has painted. He was also the designer of the Spirit Ride casket that crisscrossed America several times to bring attention to tower fatalities and move over laws.  

One of his latest designs is a patriotic themed tribal flame with candy-colored stars and stripes, with hues of vibrant blue and red. He was commissioned by County Wide Auto Collision of Maspeth Queens in October for their 23’ Hino on a 15 ton Century flatbed.  

“I did previous trucks for County Wide,” said Burrowes. “The graphics on this truck were more involved, more detailed.”  

In working, Cecil first lays out his intricate design by drawing it.  

“I love to draw,” he said.  

At the front of the unit, on the hood of the truck, are perfectly shaped white stars that sit on top of blue candy colored paint.  

Cecil added, “The stars were cut from the computer, placed and then removed after both silver and blue paint was applied to the area. Then when everything was dry, I peeled the stars off. 

Tribal flames consume the unit, from top to bottom, front to back, and is the hallmark of this unique design; although there are flourishes of other design elements, such as the finely rendered NYC landscape that lays under the County Wide name on the side doors, and on the back of the truck. Also pinstriping and elegant shadowed lettering, including the phone number, pop.

One spokesman at County Wide said, “Cecil makes those designs out of his head. Everybody looks at this truck and waves at it.” 

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
April 24 - April 30, 2024

I-Tow App

Published: Monday, March 25, 2024 itowapp 95b03

itowapp2 3f83c

TowMate Unveils Groundbreaking Safety Lighting

Published: Thursday, February 15, 2024

SS470UVA copy 3c67c


TowMate, a U.S. manufacturer of automotive lighting located in Rogers, Arkansas, launched two safety lighting products incorporating the patented HINVII technology: the SS470UVA and the TM-LS-UVA.

According to a TowMate press release: “These products are a game-changer in enhancing the visibility and safety of roadside workers without compromising their field of vision.”

The SS470UVA UV light head is designed to dramatically increase the visibility of roadside workers' vests. This product employs the patented HINVII technology, emitting a non-visible light that causes workers' vests to glow intensely, ensuring they are unmistakably visible to passing motorists. While the vests appear brilliantly lit to drivers, the light itself is non-distracting and non-visible to the workers, allowing them to focus on their tasks without any impairment to their field of vision. The light head also features amber LED’s that can be set to alternate with the HINVII LED’s for greater visibility in varying conditions.

GlowVestHINVII 4ac03

Complementing the SS470UVA, the TM-LS-UVA is a rechargeable, traffic-cone mounted system. It not only features the innovative SS470UVA light head but also is reachargeable and portable, ensuring the benefits of worker visibility can be realized where they are needed and not just limited to around the truck. The HINVII light capability ensures maximum visibility in various lighting conditions and traffic scenarios, making it an indispensable tool for roadside safety.

TM LS UVA copy 7e202



These products come with a lifetime warranty on electronics and LEDs.For more information about the SS470UVA and TM-LS-UVA, please visit TowMate.com or contact your local dealer.

Lite It Wireless Battery and Charger

Published: Thursday, February 15, 2024

custerliteit 89f86
External 20-volt Battery and Charger for your wireless light bar.

This battery is mounted externally and there is no longer the need to change the 2 batteries from inside the case.  You simply take the discharged battery off the battery plate and replace it with a fresh battery.  Designed to accept both M18 and DeWalt style batteries.  These new wireless lightbars have the same great warranty and customer service included with every purchase.  

battercharger bda05

You may purchase the external battery light bars without the battery and charger and use your own.

Now available in 36”, 48”, 60” wireless LED light bar.  Add flashers or strobes. 7-pin transmitter, external 20-volt battery and charger included.

For more info: 800-490-3158     WWW.CUSTERPRODUCTS.COM

homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
April 24 - April 30, 2024

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
April 24 - April 30, 2024
The scene of the incident where a repo driver was punched and then later shot after pursuing the suspect.

Towman Murdered in Florida 

Published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Towman Juan Garcia, 39, owner of JL Towing, was murdered late Wednesday, April 10, in what police authorities are investigating as a connected crime involving another woman who was carjacked and murdered as well.  

Garcia was killed at a house just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was one day before Katherine Aguasvivas was kidnapped in a separate crime. At the house, Orange County deputies said more than 100 10 mm shell casings were found. WESH2’s Tony Atkins personally saw more than 80 markers from just outside the house and crime scene. 

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the green Acura seen in the kidnapping video showing was the same vehicle Garcia and his company towed from an Orange County apartment complex at some point last month. 

Lemma also said rounds both in Garcia’s murder and where Aguasvivas’ body was found in Osceola County matched one another. 

“At the scene, there are more than 100 rounds, but a good percentage of those rounds on the ground are 10 mm, the gun used in the murder of our victim that we found burnt up in the vehicle in Osceola county,” Lemma said. 

At last check, the suspect or suspects in the Taft shooting are still on the run. 

Source: wesh.com

Florida Repo Driver Shot During Repossession 

Published: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Last Thursday, a repo driver in Port St. Lucie was allegedly shot six times after trying to repossess a vehicle. 

The agent, 28-year-old Tristan Hastings, attempted to repossess a vehicle where he encountered 59-year-old Omar Sueque. 

As can be seen on video, Sueque placed himself between his car and the tow truck yelling, “Hey, get out, this is private property,” and “I have cameras here.” Undaunted, Hastings can be seen ignoring the borrower and edging his truck further back toward the car. 

Infuriated, Sueque can be seen charging up to the truck and punching Hastings through the open truck window. Equally outraged, Hastings leapt from his truck and chased after Sueque. 

Repossessions Inc. owner Bill Kelly watched the video and said that he was surprised that the tow truck driver followed Sueque. 

“What did he get out of the car for and chase the guy? He should have just continued with what he was doing and left,” Kelly told them. “I’ve had people, a pregnant woman, lay down between the car and the tow truck. Obviously, you get out of Dodge, you don’t want to be involved in a situation like that.” 

Tre Smith of Off the Chain Towing and Recovery said that he cut his workday short Thursday after he heard about the shooting. 

“It’s a little too close to home,” Smith said. “I’m on my way to do the same thing, so can I make it back home?” 

” My heart goes out to him, and his family and we offer our condolences,” Smith said. 

Source:curepossession.com

Decatur, Alabama Considering Banning Night Time Repos

Published: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 After two men were killed involving repossessions in Alabama, city leaders in Decatur are considering banning repossessions at night.

The first deadly incident occurred in September involving Stephen Perkins, who was shot and killed by police in Decatur after his car was subject to repossession. Three officers have been fired as a result of that deadly confrontation that took place in the presence of the repo driver.

Last Wednesday, tow owner Jason Click was shot and killed in Huntsville, Alabama during a night time repossession.

Both incidents are galvanizing change.

Billy Green, executive director of the Alabama Towing and Recovery Association, indicated that their organization may need to turn to lobbyists to advocate changes that will make repossessions safer.
He said, "We may need to look at the laws on the books and what protections there are for the repossessor."

State Senator Arthur Orr has been following Decatur's situation closely saying he's committed to finding a solution to prevent further tragedies.

"I think it's important that we do look at how we are doing the repossessions and if another state or municipality has a better or safer option out there that they have put in the code to improve the safety and de-escalate the potential for violence, that's something we need to look at."

Source: www.youtube.com

Police Officers Fired Over Repo Incident in Alabama 

Published: Monday, December 11, 2023

Three Police officers were fired by the mayor of the city of Dectur after they were responding to a repossession, resulting in the shooting death of the suspect. 

Stephen Perkins, 39, was fatally shot on September 29 after officials said he “brandished a handgun” with a light “towards an officer with the Decatur Police Department,” according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. 

Decatur police were initially called to Perkins’ home after he allegedly pulled a handgun on a tow truck driver as he was attempting to repossess a vehicle at the 39-year-old’s home. 

Officers arrived at the scene with the tow truck driver, which is when Perkins “exited the residence armed with a handgun and began to threaten the tow truck driver,” according to police. 

The officers claimed that they ordered the suspect to drop his weapon. But according to the police chief no such order was given.  

“We now know the officer identified themselves as ‘police’ and ordered Mr. Perkins to ‘get on the ground’ prior to the officer firing rather than ordering him to drop the weapon at that time as we initially reported the morning of the shooting,” said the police chief. “That means that we also erred in stating Mr. Perkins ‘refused’ to drop his firearm prior to the shooting. I apologize for the inaccurate description of the encounter in our initial statement.”  

The family of Perkins said that he did not owe money on the vehicle, having financial receipts as proof. 

Source: michiganchronicle.com

Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2024  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.         .