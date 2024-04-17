Are Ya’ Dancin’ With the Devil

By Randall C. Resch The industry is full of “Keyboard Warriors,” those who frequent tow forums. Many are towers who’ve not attended formal training, nor do they “think” they’re beyond safety techniques and practices considered proper. If you’re one of em’, this narrative is for you. I have quiet disdain for towers who brag “I’ve done it a million times and I’ve never lost one yet." As a firm believer that unintended incidents lay-in-wait out there in the universe, that’s a risky declaration to make. It’s either not happened yet, or the tower wasn’t caught in a miscalculation or blooper. Take the experienced operator who was being interviewed during drive time news regarding Slow-Down Move-Over. Looking the camera straight away, the tower grinned and said, “Yeah, I’ve been hit in the shoulder a couple of times on the highway.” The way I see it, that tower was given a “love tap” as a clear-cut sign they should change their on-scene practices to avoid becoming another industry statistic. Towers post action shots depicting questionable techniques that they’ve developed. They’ve discovered a short cut way to hook up, tow or recover, something that’s far from the norm of what little industry standards should be. While what they’re showing might seem feasible, reality suggests they’re taking huge risks. Consider the tower transporting a Brink’s truck atop a light-duty carrier. In one unbelievable post, a tower proudly mentioned how he charged the customer double the normal rate, saying, “When the other companies don’t want the job, I tow these all the time without problems.” Most towers would rightly question the safety and legality of transporting vehicles far too heavy for the truck’s capacity. Ironically, a week later, a news article shared a similar sized carrier that was plowed into a dirt embankment, injuring its driver as its heavy load ejected over the carrier’s rails. Why? Was it overloaded? Was it too much testosterone, too much conceit, complacency on the tower’s part, or was it a combination of all? Internet Learning is Problematic When considering improper safety and Hollywood techniques, posting internet videos plagues what’s considered “proper” by tow and recovery standards. Many of the industry’s internet sensations, personalities, and influencers, send improper messages of safety to newbie towers looking to learn. They’re on-line “Look at me, look at me, antics” demonstrate unsafe practices while seeking “likes” and “subscribers,” all the while taking huge risk. One so-called “internet influencer” who, while driving a three-axle carrier, loaded a four-axle dump truck onto the carrier’s wheel-lift with no load on the carrier’s deck. It’s his mention that “I do it all the time” contradicts manufacturer warnings where it’s written: “Danger: Understand the basics of hauling a vehicle.” The manual’s pages further recommend, “A load must be on the carrier before you use the wheel lift for towing another vehicle.” In another overload video, a carrier’s front wheels dangerously float as it’s driven down the road. Disregarding Safety? Is it smart to flagrantly disregard safety recommendations? Although manufacturers point out specific dangers, some influencers defy disclaimers written by manufacturers. Just because a tower might have success (working an improper technique) doesn’t mean or negate any possibility that something could go wrong. I hate to wish peril onto anyone and hope every tower’s career path is full of learning and safety. But I believe tempting fate floats one’s conceit with self-affirmation. However, most towers are in tune with knowing that an unplanned or unintended incident is the product of the unknown. I used the word “incident” to describe an unintended accident because “Accidents are preventable!” The statement “I’ve done it this way a million times” may be true at the moment, but should something go horrifically wrong, it’s this kind of brazen mentality that results in extensive property damage, or towers getting injured or killed. For towers who fly by the seat of their pants and disregard what the industry recommends proper, you are “Dancin’ with the Devil.” For newbie towers, it’s my recommendation you don’t follow “influencers” for the simple fact you’re likely to do what they’re doing wrong. My best safety advice: don’t learn it from YouTube, TikTok or another questionable means. Doing it proper isn’t a new concept. From the nearly 200-industrial fatalities that have occurred industry wide over the years, many towers and “experienced” business owners met an early demise because they initiated improper techniques. As I regard “fate” being determined by some supernatural authority, you won’t hear me braggin’ “how successful” I’ve been all the while doing it wrong. Because on-scene safety and longevity go hand-in-hand. “Dancin’ with the Devil” is something towers shouldn’t challenge. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Employee or Contractor Revisited

By Brian J. Riker Employee or contractor? This topic is often hotly debated in the trucking industry, among others, and with the recent U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California decisions upholding California’s AB5 rules, which are a direct attack on freelancers and independent contractors, and the U.S. Department of Labor’s recent reversal of key policies related to the independent contractor test, it warrants another look as towing is not immune to worker misclassification issues either. Please note, the author is not an attorney, and nothing contained within is to be construed as legal advice. This article is for informational purposes only and you should seek competent professional help before taking any actions based on the information within. Currently 18 states and the District of Columbia follow a “Common Law” worker classification process as does the Internal Revenue Service, where no one factor outweighs the others but there must be a significant number of factors that point to true independence before a worker can be classified as a contractor and their payments reported on Form 1099. The other states use an “ABC Test” similar to California’s AB5 rule which makes qualifying as an independent contractor very difficult. Fortunately, not all these states use all three prongs of the ABC Test, with several choosing to use only A&B or A&C, or they give differing weights to each prong. Let’s be clear though, there is no such thing as a “1099 employee.” The worker is either an employee, with wages reported using a W2 or an independent contractor with earnings reported using a 1099. It is worth noting that just because a worker may be an independent contractor for wage and tax purposes does not always make them an independent contractor for other labor law protections. New York is a perfect example of this as they have specific rules that apply directly to transportation workers, including independent contractors, related to mandatory workers compensation insurance coverages. Looking at the most common independence test, the “Common Law” test, if a worker is free from direct control and has made significant investments into their job performance where they have the opportunity to make a profit or loss (economic reality test) they can likely be classified as an independent contractor. Specifically in California, an individual providing labor or services for compensation is considered an employee and not an independent contractor, unless the hiring entity demonstrates that all three conditions of the ABC test are satisfied: The individual is free from the control and direction of the hiring organization in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of the work and in fact. The individual performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business. The individual is routinely doing work in an independently established trade, occupation, or business that is of the same type as the work being performed. As you can see, this is a huge problem for truck drivers, including owner operators with their own trucks, as they would be engaged in the same ordinary course of business as the entity they contract with, including tow truck owner operators. Forget about lease purchase operations, they are almost impossible to operate in compliance with the ABC Test. Regardless of which method is used to determine status, where towing has issue with complying with the current test is the fully independent portion. To be effective and efficient, tow drivers must be controlled by a dispatch center and usually do not know what their day or week will look like in advance, meaning they can’t effectively plan their own work free of supervision. Unfortunately, the US Department of Labor, led by yet unconfirmed Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, is attempting to follow in AB5’s footsteps on a national level. If this happens it will spell disaster for hundreds, if not thousands, of professions where freelance labor is relied heavily upon, myself included as I am a contract writer for American Towman Media among other publications. Don’t panic just yet! The Department of Labor has restored a prior version of the rule which allows for greater flexibility in determining independence. It is not perfect, but it is workable, for now. The guidance provided by the final rule aligns with longstanding judicial precedent on which employers have previously relied to determine a worker’s status as either an employee or independent contractor. The new “independent contractor” rule, which rescinds a rule change made in 2021, restores the multifactor analysis used by courts for decades, ensuring that all relevant factors are analyzed to determine whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. The rule, which went into effect on March 11, 2024, addresses six factors that guide the analysis of a worker’s relationship with an employer, including any opportunity for profit or loss a worker might have, the financial stake and nature of any resources a worker has invested in the work, the degree of permanence of the work relationship, the degree of control an employer has over the person’s work, whether the work the person does is essential to the employer’s business, and a factor regarding the worker’s skill and initiative. Now is a great time to review your current worker classifications and make any adjustments as needed to ensure compliance with both tax and labor laws and regulations.