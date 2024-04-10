Employee or Contractor Revisited

By Brian J. Riker Employee or contractor? This topic is often hotly debated in the trucking industry, among others, and with the recent U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California decisions upholding California’s AB5 rules, which are a direct attack on freelancers and independent contractors, and the U.S. Department of Labor’s recent reversal of key policies related to the independent contractor test, it warrants another look as towing is not immune to worker misclassification issues either. Please note, the author is not an attorney, and nothing contained within is to be construed as legal advice. This article is for informational purposes only and you should seek competent professional help before taking any actions based on the information within. Currently 18 states and the District of Columbia follow a “Common Law” worker classification process as does the Internal Revenue Service, where no one factor outweighs the others but there must be a significant number of factors that point to true independence before a worker can be classified as a contractor and their payments reported on Form 1099. The other states use an “ABC Test” similar to California’s AB5 rule which makes qualifying as an independent contractor very difficult. Fortunately, not all these states use all three prongs of the ABC Test, with several choosing to use only A&B or A&C, or they give differing weights to each prong. Let’s be clear though, there is no such thing as a “1099 employee.” The worker is either an employee, with wages reported using a W2 or an independent contractor with earnings reported using a 1099. It is worth noting that just because a worker may be an independent contractor for wage and tax purposes does not always make them an independent contractor for other labor law protections. New York is a perfect example of this as they have specific rules that apply directly to transportation workers, including independent contractors, related to mandatory workers compensation insurance coverages. Looking at the most common independence test, the “Common Law” test, if a worker is free from direct control and has made significant investments into their job performance where they have the opportunity to make a profit or loss (economic reality test) they can likely be classified as an independent contractor. Specifically in California, an individual providing labor or services for compensation is considered an employee and not an independent contractor, unless the hiring entity demonstrates that all three conditions of the ABC test are satisfied: The individual is free from the control and direction of the hiring organization in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of the work and in fact. The individual performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business. The individual is routinely doing work in an independently established trade, occupation, or business that is of the same type as the work being performed. As you can see, this is a huge problem for truck drivers, including owner operators with their own trucks, as they would be engaged in the same ordinary course of business as the entity they contract with, including tow truck owner operators. Forget about lease purchase operations, they are almost impossible to operate in compliance with the ABC Test. Regardless of which method is used to determine status, where towing has issue with complying with the current test is the fully independent portion. To be effective and efficient, tow drivers must be controlled by a dispatch center and usually do not know what their day or week will look like in advance, meaning they can’t effectively plan their own work free of supervision. Unfortunately, the US Department of Labor, led by yet unconfirmed Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, is attempting to follow in AB5’s footsteps on a national level. If this happens it will spell disaster for hundreds, if not thousands, of professions where freelance labor is relied heavily upon, myself included as I am a contract writer for American Towman Media among other publications. Don’t panic just yet! The Department of Labor has restored a prior version of the rule which allows for greater flexibility in determining independence. It is not perfect, but it is workable, for now. The guidance provided by the final rule aligns with longstanding judicial precedent on which employers have previously relied to determine a worker’s status as either an employee or independent contractor. The new “independent contractor” rule, which rescinds a rule change made in 2021, restores the multifactor analysis used by courts for decades, ensuring that all relevant factors are analyzed to determine whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. The rule, which went into effect on March 11, 2024, addresses six factors that guide the analysis of a worker’s relationship with an employer, including any opportunity for profit or loss a worker might have, the financial stake and nature of any resources a worker has invested in the work, the degree of permanence of the work relationship, the degree of control an employer has over the person’s work, whether the work the person does is essential to the employer’s business, and a factor regarding the worker’s skill and initiative. Now is a great time to review your current worker classifications and make any adjustments as needed to ensure compliance with both tax and labor laws and regulations.

Protecting Roadside Customers

By Randall C. Resch On January 31, 2008, a motorist requested roadside assistance for a driver’s side rear tire from his motor club provider. Citing that the vehicle was parked in a location too dangerous to perform service, the tower decided to transport the motorist’s car to the next exit and change the tire in a safer location. The tower provided initial instructions to the motorist to be seated within the truck’s cab. According to the tower, the motorist allegedly complied. As the tower positioned the car on his carrier, the motorist, on his choosing and not seen by the tower, exited the carrier only to be struck by an approaching vehicle. The tower subsequently was blamed for not monitoring the motorist’s whereabouts. The motorist suffered long-term, debilitating injuries requiring 24–hour skilled nursing care for life. A subsequent lawsuit resulted, and he was awarded a high-dollar settlement. In July 2020, an Ohio tow operator (and roadside motorist) were struck and killed while both loading jet-skis onto a flatbed carrier. Again in September 2017, a Pennsylvania tower and his AAA customer were killed when an intoxicated driver struck and killed them both. Providing Safety Admonishments When lawsuits are initiated, it’s commonly asked, “What actions did you, Mr./Ms. Tow Operator take to protect the safety of your roadside customer?” And, when customers or motorists are injured or killed, tow operators must justify whether they provided the customer with specific safety instructions, including where they should be situated or placed. What would your answer be? Although it’s a difficult process for tow operators to be one hundred percent focused on their work and babysit the motorist too, operator safety becomes increasingly more difficult when motorists accompany their disabled vehicle. So is there a responsibility to protect roadside customers? “Yes!” Upon arrival and before service or tow attachment begins, towers are tasked with securing roadside customers or motorists by directing them to a safe location that keeps them out of harm’s way. Choosing a safety location to protect their well-being must be decisive and immediate. Allowing them to wander is never the proper option. Babysitting 101 In most situations, the motoring public is clueless when it comes to the dangers that exist when their disabled vehicle is parked on the highway’s shoulder. As stated in California’s Freeway Service Patrol SOP Manual, Chapter 8, Special Relationships, Subsection 1C: “FSP operators shall not place motorists, passengers, or pedestrians in a position of foreseeable danger from either traffic or other potentially hazardous factors after contact has been made.”

The CHP recommends the safest location for roadside customers or motorists is seated in the tow truck’s cab with their seatbelts on. Another recommended process is, if a service is being conducted, the motorist may remain within their vehicle (seatbelts on) while the service is performed. Asking an individual to exit their vehicle, especially on the dangerous traffic side is extremely risky. For safety’s sake, it’s recommended that customers and motorists are directed to places of safety that include: -- Never allowing motorists to wander -- Remaining inside their vehicle with seatbelt’s on -- Seated in the tow truck’s cab; seatbelts on -- Up the embankment --Behind the guardrail if physically capable to do so -- Forward of the parked tow truck For additional safety measures: -- Never stand between vehicles -- Don’t stand behind vehicles being winched onto a carrier’s deck -- Never allow motorists to assist in traffic side service -- Provide appropriate safety instructions -- Keep a mindful watch of their locations Consider No Riders When the Covid pandemic began, tow companies were not allowed to mingle or transport customers and motorists in tow and transport scenarios. Due to protecting the safety of the tow operator, customers and motorists were advised to find their mode of transportation and were not allowed to “ride along.” At the time, there were few exceptions based on a “situational basis” where no customer or motorist was left behind on high-speed highways. When towers take on riders, the risk of injury is elevated should the tow truck be involved in a driver caused crash, the customer has a slip and fall incident entering or exiting the tow truck, the customer has a medical injury while being transported, or the customer can’t pay and they’re left behind. It's important for tow owners to consider what risks they’re likely faced with and decide to transport or require customers and motorists to arrange their own transportation. And, to that point, never request a taxi respond on the highway to pick up your roadside motorist as taxi companies aren’t trained in on-highway response. Don’t accept liability in making a taxi company your “agent.” Having considered what lessons learned become your company’s best practices, be sure your company is sufficiently insured to best cover an unfortunate incident where a customer or motorist is injured or killed. Because of the responsibilities involved in protecting roadside customers, this is an important topic to be covered in monthly safety meetings. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.