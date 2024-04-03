Digital Edition
The Week's Features
Chattanooga Unveils "Wreckers" as Alternate Reality
Big Sky for a Big, Long Distance, Recovery
After a tow company fails to overturn a crane, Big Sky Towing treks 200 miles to accomplish the mission.
Submitting Your First, Best Application
Tips for those seeking employment in the tow industry.
Lights, Color, Craziness Taken to New Heights
Colorful with a touch of craziness makes good packaging.
I-Tow App
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 30-May 2, 2024
TowXpo
Dallas/Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
June 20-22, 2024
WreckWeek
Fort Worth, TX.
June 20-22, 2024
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 21-23, 2024
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics • Click here to play
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing April 03 - April 09, 2024

Protecting Roadside Customers 

No Stand Zone Between Vehicles 272ac
By Randall C. Resch 

On January 31, 2008, a motorist requested roadside assistance for a driver’s side rear tire from his motor club provider. Citing that the vehicle was parked in a location too dangerous to perform service, the tower decided to transport the motorist’s car to the next exit and change the tire in a safer location. The tower provided initial instructions to the motorist to be seated within the truck’s cab. According to the tower, the motorist allegedly complied.  

As the tower positioned the car on his carrier, the motorist, on his choosing and not seen by the tower, exited the carrier only to be struck by an approaching vehicle. The tower subsequently was blamed for not monitoring the motorist’s whereabouts. The motorist suffered long-term, debilitating injuries requiring 24–hour skilled nursing care for life. A subsequent lawsuit resulted, and he was awarded a high-dollar settlement.     

In July 2020, an Ohio tow operator (and roadside motorist) were struck and killed while both loading jet-skis onto a flatbed carrier. Again in September 2017, a Pennsylvania tower and his AAA customer were killed when an intoxicated driver struck and killed them both.  

Providing Safety Admonishments 

When lawsuits are initiated, it’s commonly asked, “What actions did you, Mr./Ms. Tow Operator take to protect the safety of your roadside customer?” And, when customers or motorists are injured or killed, tow operators must justify whether they provided the customer with specific safety instructions, including where they should be situated or placed. What would your answer be?  

Although it’s a difficult process for tow operators to be one hundred percent focused on their work and babysit the motorist too, operator safety becomes increasingly more difficult when motorists accompany their disabled vehicle.  

So is there a responsibility to protect roadside customers? “Yes!” 

Upon arrival and before service or tow attachment begins, towers are tasked with securing roadside customers or motorists by directing them to a safe location that keeps them out of harm’s way. Choosing a safety location to protect their well-being must be decisive and immediate. Allowing them to wander is never the proper option. 

Babysitting 101 

In most situations, the motoring public is clueless when it comes to the dangers that exist when their disabled vehicle is parked on the highway’s shoulder. 

As stated in California’s Freeway Service Patrol SOP Manual, Chapter 8, Special Relationships, Subsection 1C: “FSP operators shall not place motorists, passengers, or pedestrians in a position of foreseeable danger from either traffic or other potentially hazardous factors after contact has been made.”  

 
The CHP recommends the safest location for roadside customers or motorists is seated in the tow truck’s cab with their seatbelts on. Another recommended process is, if a service is being conducted, the motorist may remain within their vehicle (seatbelts on) while the service is performed. Asking an individual to exit their vehicle, especially on the dangerous traffic side is extremely risky.  

For safety’s sake, it’s recommended that customers and motorists are directed to places of safety that include: 

-- Never allowing motorists to wander 

-- Remaining inside their vehicle with seatbelt’s on 

-- Seated in the tow truck’s cab; seatbelts on 

-- Up the embankment 

--Behind the guardrail if physically capable to do so 

-- Forward of the parked tow truck 

For additional safety measures:  

-- Never stand between vehicles 

-- Don’t stand behind vehicles being winched onto a carrier’s deck 

-- Never allow motorists to assist in traffic side service 

-- Provide appropriate safety instructions 

-- Keep a mindful watch of their locations 

Consider No Riders 

When the Covid pandemic began, tow companies were not allowed to mingle or transport customers and motorists in tow and transport scenarios. Due to protecting the safety of the tow operator, customers and motorists were advised to find their mode of transportation and were not allowed to “ride along.” At the time, there were few exceptions based on a “situational basis” where no customer or motorist was left behind on high-speed highways.     

When towers take on riders, the risk of injury is elevated should the tow truck be involved in a driver caused crash, the customer has a slip and fall incident entering or exiting the tow truck, the customer has a medical injury while being transported, or the customer can’t pay and they’re left behind. 

It's important for tow owners to consider what risks they’re likely faced with and decide to transport or require customers and motorists to arrange their own transportation. And, to that point, never request a taxi respond on the highway to pick up your roadside motorist as taxi companies aren’t trained in on-highway response. Don’t accept liability in making a taxi company your “agent.”   

Having considered what lessons learned become your company’s best practices, be sure your company is sufficiently insured to best cover an unfortunate incident where a customer or motorist is injured or killed. Because of the responsibilities involved in protecting roadside customers, this is an important topic to be covered in monthly safety meetings.      

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.  

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com



American Towman Today - April 03, 2024
American Towman Today - April 03, 2024
Click here to read more

Work Zone Awareness Week to Include Towing Professionals 

Published: Wednesday, April 03, 2024

A bipartisan Senate resolution introduced by Senators Braun and Blumenthal will recognize April 15-19, 2024, as National Work Zone Awareness Week. The goal of the resolution is to raise awareness and educate motorists on how to safely move through and operate in work zones and decrease the risk to those working on the nation's roadways. This resolution was endorsed by TRAA, who lobbied for towing and recovery professionals to be specifically included in the resolution under Section (3) – Subsection (G) which states, "providing towing and recovery professionals room to facilitate the process of clearing crashes." 

While the proposal is specific to work zones or “road construction sites,” TRAA reinforced that the dangers posed are not limited to highway or construction workers. Traffic incident management (TIM) partner disciplines, including towing and recovery professionals, are called to address and clear these crashes in work zones when they occur thereby also putting themselves in danger of being struck.  

Source: TRAA 



A resolution to acknowledge work zone safety the week of April 14 thru 19 to include the towing industry.

Protecting Roadside Customers 

Published: Wednesday, April 03, 2024

No Stand Zone Between Vehicles 272ac
By Randall C. Resch 

On January 31, 2008, a motorist requested roadside assistance for a driver’s side rear tire from his motor club provider. Citing that the vehicle was parked in a location too dangerous to perform service, the tower decided to transport the motorist’s car to the next exit and change the tire in a safer location. The tower provided initial instructions to the motorist to be seated within the truck’s cab. According to the tower, the motorist allegedly complied.  

As the tower positioned the car on his carrier, the motorist, on his choosing and not seen by the tower, exited the carrier only to be struck by an approaching vehicle. The tower subsequently was blamed for not monitoring the motorist’s whereabouts. The motorist suffered long-term, debilitating injuries requiring 24–hour skilled nursing care for life. A subsequent lawsuit resulted, and he was awarded a high-dollar settlement.     

In July 2020, an Ohio tow operator (and roadside motorist) were struck and killed while both loading jet-skis onto a flatbed carrier. Again in September 2017, a Pennsylvania tower and his AAA customer were killed when an intoxicated driver struck and killed them both.  

Providing Safety Admonishments 

When lawsuits are initiated, it’s commonly asked, “What actions did you, Mr./Ms. Tow Operator take to protect the safety of your roadside customer?” And, when customers or motorists are injured or killed, tow operators must justify whether they provided the customer with specific safety instructions, including where they should be situated or placed. What would your answer be?  

Although it’s a difficult process for tow operators to be one hundred percent focused on their work and babysit the motorist too, operator safety becomes increasingly more difficult when motorists accompany their disabled vehicle.  

So is there a responsibility to protect roadside customers? “Yes!” 

Upon arrival and before service or tow attachment begins, towers are tasked with securing roadside customers or motorists by directing them to a safe location that keeps them out of harm’s way. Choosing a safety location to protect their well-being must be decisive and immediate. Allowing them to wander is never the proper option. 

Babysitting 101 

In most situations, the motoring public is clueless when it comes to the dangers that exist when their disabled vehicle is parked on the highway’s shoulder. 

As stated in California’s Freeway Service Patrol SOP Manual, Chapter 8, Special Relationships, Subsection 1C: “FSP operators shall not place motorists, passengers, or pedestrians in a position of foreseeable danger from either traffic or other potentially hazardous factors after contact has been made.”  

 
The CHP recommends the safest location for roadside customers or motorists is seated in the tow truck’s cab with their seatbelts on. Another recommended process is, if a service is being conducted, the motorist may remain within their vehicle (seatbelts on) while the service is performed. Asking an individual to exit their vehicle, especially on the dangerous traffic side is extremely risky.  

For safety’s sake, it’s recommended that customers and motorists are directed to places of safety that include: 

-- Never allowing motorists to wander 

-- Remaining inside their vehicle with seatbelt’s on 

-- Seated in the tow truck’s cab; seatbelts on 

-- Up the embankment 

--Behind the guardrail if physically capable to do so 

-- Forward of the parked tow truck 

For additional safety measures:  

-- Never stand between vehicles 

-- Don’t stand behind vehicles being winched onto a carrier’s deck 

-- Never allow motorists to assist in traffic side service 

-- Provide appropriate safety instructions 

-- Keep a mindful watch of their locations 

Consider No Riders 

When the Covid pandemic began, tow companies were not allowed to mingle or transport customers and motorists in tow and transport scenarios. Due to protecting the safety of the tow operator, customers and motorists were advised to find their mode of transportation and were not allowed to “ride along.” At the time, there were few exceptions based on a “situational basis” where no customer or motorist was left behind on high-speed highways.     

When towers take on riders, the risk of injury is elevated should the tow truck be involved in a driver caused crash, the customer has a slip and fall incident entering or exiting the tow truck, the customer has a medical injury while being transported, or the customer can’t pay and they’re left behind. 

It's important for tow owners to consider what risks they’re likely faced with and decide to transport or require customers and motorists to arrange their own transportation. And, to that point, never request a taxi respond on the highway to pick up your roadside motorist as taxi companies aren’t trained in on-highway response. Don’t accept liability in making a taxi company your “agent.”   

Having considered what lessons learned become your company’s best practices, be sure your company is sufficiently insured to best cover an unfortunate incident where a customer or motorist is injured or killed. Because of the responsibilities involved in protecting roadside customers, this is an important topic to be covered in monthly safety meetings.      

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.  

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Do you support "blue lights" legislation allowing rear facing blue lights on tow trucks?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
homediv
Your Rapport With Fire Department
60 Seconds – On Point, With Mr. Industry
homediv
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Safety Editor: Jimmy Santos
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
April 03 - April 09, 2024
Miller Industries stock has nearly doubled the S & P average in 2024, and its stock rose 42% last year.

Miller Industries Easily Outpaces S&P 500 

Published: Tuesday, April 02, 2024

In the towing industry, Miller Industries is ubiquitous, based outside Chattanooga, TN, and a well known manufacturer of tow trucks and towing equipment, building light and heavy-duty wreckers and selling them primarily in North America and Europe. However, as a stock (NYSE:MLR), the company gets almost no media coverage and currently no analysts follow it.  

Yet Miller Industries steadily outperforms the market. So far in 2024, MLR stock is up 21%, nearly double the 11% gain in the S&P 500 index. Over the past 12 months, Miller’s stock has risen 42%. At the same time, the company’s market capitalization is less than $600 million, classifying it as a small cap stock. It trades at nine times forward earnings and it pays a quarterly dividend that yields 1.52%. While not flashy, exciting or cutting edge, MLR stock is definitely worth checking out

Source: investorplace.com

NJ Township Set to Raise Rates 

Published: Monday, April 01, 2024

Tow companies on New Jersey’s Roxbury police rotation may be seeing higher fees raised significantly to align them with other nearby towns.  

The Roxbury Township Council is on board with rate increases proposed by Roxbury Police Chief Dean Adone at several recent council meetings. 

Adone explained the need to increase the police towing rates: “When comparing the current Roxbury Police towing rates to other local towns, I found that our rates were considerably lower,” he wrote in the memo. “The last time we addressed the rate was on June 1, 2017.” 

The chief noted that operating costs for towing companies have “gone up considerably” in the subsequent years. “We were approached by a few of the towing companies in town,” he told the council in February. “We looked at it briefly, and we are definitely lower than other towns.” 

The proposed new rates are substantially more than those currently allowed in the township. For example, towing operators performing light-duty road service can now charge $50 while the State Police rate is $150 per hour plus parts. 

Currently, tow truck operators are paid $90 for the first mile or closer in Roxbury and $3 for every additional mile. The new rate would be $155 plus $7 per mile beyond one mile. 

To store light-duty vehicles, the towing companies are now paid $25 to $30 in Roxbury. The new pay scale would increase that to $50. 

Source: tapinto.net

Iowa Tower Booked for Reckless Driving 

Published: Friday, March 29, 2024

A tow-truck driver allegedly was texting and driving recklessly when he struck and seriously injured a woman at an intersection in Davenport, Iowa, 

Granvell Kelly Ramey, 52, was arrested and booked after being charged with one count each of serious injury by vehicle and leaving the scene of an injury accident. Each charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years. 

Ramey was issued 10 citations for numerous traffic offenses including running stop signs, driving with no hands while using an electronic device and not wearing a seatbelt, among other offenses. 

Dana Oswalt Evans, 43, suffered a fracture to her right femur, a pelvic fracture, a left pneumothorax, or collapsed lung, and several rib fractures. 

Ramey was implicated as surveillance video from nearby businesses identified a 2016 Freightliner tow truck, which was found in a nearby tow yard. 

The tow truck was equipped with two cameras, one that faced out of the front windshield onto the roadway and one that faced the driver in the cab. 

Ramey was identified as the driver of the tow truck by the video from the cab and by co-workers, according to the affidavit. He also admitted to driving the truck. 

From the cab video, officers saw Ramey using and texting on his cell phone while operating the tow truck before striking Evans. 

According to the affidavit, Ramey knew he had struck Evans and fled the scene of the crash. 

Ramey gave consent for police to search his cell phone. That is when officers discovered that Ramey had destroyed text messages and phone call records after the crash to allegedly hide the fact that he was using his phone while driving. 

Ramey was released from the county jail after posting 10% of the $5,000 bond through a bonding company. 

Source: qctimes.com

Indiana Tow Companies Vie for City Contract

Published: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Fort Wayne Indiana towing companies spoke up at a city council meeting about their desire to be on the city’s police rotation.   

Parker Towing has had that exclusive contract since 2013, renewing the deal every three years.  

"There is a city contract that has not been put out for bid for years and been renewed and renewed," Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl said. 

Indiana Code 5-22-17-4 has allowed Parker to renew its contract three times without a bid, barring an increase in cost to taxpayers. 

"The numbers are changing, not necessarily from the city's revenue side, but from the charge to those that are being towed,” Jehl said. 

Parker's cost to taxpayers has not increased since 2013, but their customer charge has increased from $30 to $85 for a light tow. 

Some competitor companies proposed a new plan at the meeting. 

"Our goal really isn't for one company to have it; it should be on a rotation. There's multiple providers throughout the city that could honestly provide a better service," Blue Eagle Towing Manager Mark Campbell said. 

Campbell says any local company would love a shot at working with the city. 

"It's not just my towing company versus his towing company. It's a united front of the employers of this city that run this industry," Campbell said. 

He says many places like Indianapolis have their contracts on a rotation, but Parker's Towing attorney Andy Boxberger thinks that's a bad idea. 

"It's confusing. It's different companies all the time. The police department's not going to know who to call. Parker has invested in this community, they've invested in their infrastructure and they have the means to provide the service," Boxberger said. 

Competitors say the rotation process would improve customer experience. 

"It gives everyone a fair chance at the market,” Riverside Towing Owner Ben McKean said. 

"It promotes competition and capitalism,” Campbell said. 

"Response time. I think that’s the biggest thing is response time," Reichert-Knepp Heavy Towing Manager Christopher Harms said. 

Boxberger says the city should take those comments with a grain of salt, thought, considering who they come from. 

"I think that these are coming from competitors who would like this contract that Parker has, so I do think that credibility is in question," Boxberger said. 

Despite Boxberger's claim that the others just want a piece of Parker's pie, Jehl says City Council will seriously look into the fact that the contract has not gone up for public bid in more than 10 years. 

"It's just a bedrock principle of good government: you competitively bid contracts. That's just part of good government, and then when there's a concern like this, it just doesn't look right. It doesn't feel right," Jehl said. 

Parker’s contract will end in 2025, and Jehl says he hopes the city will listen to bids from several companies before signing another three-year Request for Proposal deal. 

Source: wfft.com

Chattanooga Unveils "Wreckers" as Alternate Identity

Published: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

The Chattanooga Lookouts are proud to announce a new alternate identity for the 2024 season. The new alternate identity was chosen to recognize Chattanooga as the birthplace of the wrecker and to honor the past, present, and future of the towing industry. For six games the team will play as the Chattanooga Wreckers, featuring new on-field jerseys and hats in a dark navy and orange color scheme. The primary mark features a vintage wrecker in orange inspired by the inventor of the tow hitch, Ernest Holmes Sr. The team is partnering with Miller Industries and the International Towing and Recovery Museum to help shine the spotlight on the hard-working men and women who work in the towing and recovery industry.

“Having the opportunity to tell the story of a homegrown industry, an industry that was born and built right here in Chattanooga, is a unique opportunity” said Lookouts Vice President Andrew Zito. “The Lookouts and the towing industry have been a staple of Chattanooga for more than 100 years. We are super excited to bring this identity to life throughout our 2024 season.”

The Chattanooga Wreckers, presented by Miller Industries, will play their first game during the Wreckers Kickoff Extravaganza weekend on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27. The remaining dates include Sunday, June 16, Friday July 12, Saturday, August 3, and Thursday, August 29. Both Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 will feature a Wreckers Car Air Freshener Giveaway for the 1st 1,000 fans. Friday, April 26th's game will be capped off with a spectacular fireworks display. Wreckers’ games will also feature special entertainment, promotions and yes, tow trucks.

“The Towing Museum is incredibly proud to be a community partner with the Chattanooga Lookouts,” said Executive Director of the International Towing Museum, Lauren Colón. “With our industry foundations being here in Chattanooga, we look forward to engaging with our community while spotlighting the towing industry and slow down move over law awareness. We would also like to extend a big thank you to Miller Industries for sponsoring this exciting collaboration."

“Miller Industries is thrilled to partner with the Lookouts,” said Miller Industries Vice President of Marketing Kipp Felice. “With Chattanooga being the birthplace of towing, and home of The World’s Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, Miller Industries, we knew we needed to be a part of this and are very proud to be the presenting partner of the Chattanooga Wreckers. We look forward to working alongside the International Towing and Recovery Museum and the Lookouts to highlight and share the history of our industry.”

The full brand kit and on-field hat and jersey were designed by W. Todd Vaught and Daniel Levey of Confluence Design in Atlanta. Wreckers merchandise, including replica jerseys, fashion caps and shirts are now available for purchase online at Lookouts.com or at the Team Store located at AT&T Field, open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Source: Miller Industries Press Release

Tow Audit, Lawsuit and Reforms at Forefront in Delaware

Published: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Several towing related events in Wilmington, Delaware are coming to the forefront. One includes a proposed audit by city council of the city’s parking, booting and towing practices.

This comes on the heals of a lawsuit filed in 2021 claiming that Wilmington allows private companies to tow legally parked cars that have unpaid parking tickets totaling over $200, scrap the vehicles when outstanding debt is not paid within 30 days and keep the proceeds. That practice has garnered complaints by constituents, leading to the lawsuit that will be on trial in July.

Councilperson Shane Darby, who is sponsoring the resolution calling for the audit, said Wilmington’s practices seem “very unfair, confusing and very predatory.” She said the audit would look at both the costs as well as the practices of the city's parking, booting and towing.

During the same meeting, Councilperson Letisha Bracy said she also has legislation proposed that would raise the unpaid ticket threshold for getting a boot from $200 to $500.

House Bill 351 codifies requirements for towing and storage of vehicles “without the consent of the owner or operator” and makes violations under the newly created chapter an “unlawful practice” that the state Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection unit can enforce.

The legislation would add a new chapter to Title 21 in the State Code regarding towing, requiring:

- Photographic evidence to document the “unauthorized parking of a vehicle” before the car is towed.

- Publicly displaying rates and ensuring rates are reasonable.

- Limiting the total amount collected for towing and storage to $500.

- Cars cannot be towed if the vehicle owner returns before it’s removed, and tow companies cannot charge more than 50% of the tow fee.

- Towing companies are not allowed to “patrol for illegally parked cars,” nor can entities “pay or give other benefits to obtain information about cars parked without authorization.”

www.delawareonline.com
homediv homediv homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
April 03 - April 09, 2024

Big Sky for a Big, Long Distance, Recovery 

Published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

crane8 f31d2
By George L. Nitti


While having dinner at Chuck E. Cheese in Midland-Odessa, Texas, Travis Turner, lead operator of family-owned and operated Big Sky Towing, was called by crane company TNT to assist in a recovery 200 miles away. 

Travis recounted: “The crane company called and said, ‘We rolled one of our cranes about six hours ago. There’s a tow company working on it. Once they get it uprighted, can you tow it in?’” 

Big Sky is used to traveling long distances for big recoveries. Travis responded in the affirmative, hoping to grab the crane the following morning. However, it was not to be. The crane company was beginning to have doubts that the company working the recovery would get it successfully overturned. 

After previewing pictures sent to him, Travis feared for the worst.  

He said, “I’ve messed with these cranes and know what it takes to get them over. The tow company had been out there six to seven hours and they still couldn’t get it flipped over.  Their booms didn’t reach far enough, their rigging didn’t look right, and their trucks were too small for the job: Two 35-ton wreckers and a 25 ton.” 

Getting ready to leave Chuck E. Cheese, Travis informed that the crane company called back, reporting the tow company “just broke some winch lines and they were packing up and leaving.”  

Travis called the Del Rio police department to notify them that they were on their way and asked B & B Wrecker Service of Pecos to assist in the recovery with their 1050 Rotator. Pulling out of their tow yard around 9 p.m., Big Sky brought their two 50-ton wreckers, a V103 Vulcan and their Century 9055.

Around 3 a.m. in the morning, Big Sky rolled into town, arriving after a long night’s travel through the open Texas landscape. Nearing Del Rio, Travis said, “It’s a little two-lane road. It’s curvy and it cuts in and out through the hills and valleys. I wouldn’t call it mountains but there are rock faces on either side.” 

The crane lay toppled over on the two-lane highway, leaving little room on both sides of the road for the tow operators to maneuver their units.

Travis informed, “On both sides of the road, there were dangerous 4-foot drop offs mountainside and unleveled ground. It took us 40 minutes to position our trucks and another couple of hours before we were able to get it up.” 

Ideally it would have been best if the units were T-boned against the crane, informed Travis. He said, “We were set up in a kind of sling shot. We were trying to do a reverse roll on the crane, but you really need to be in a T-bone position for that.” 

As they lifted the crane, Travis said their booms were pushed to the limits and that the rotator started to float. He said, “My boom was being forced to the left and his was booming out to the right. It was causing the rotator to float and if you are past your limitation and you keep going, you could flip."

Making the recovery more difficult was that the crane would not come over as the dollies were holding it down. But thankfully, the tow operators finally got it up.

After cleaning the scene, Travis informed that he was hooked to the crane at 11 a.m and ready to head back to Midland-Odessa. On their way, they would treat themselves to a Dairy Queen and joke when they saw another TNT crane going back to Del Rio. "I guess they are going to try it again."

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

100 Feet DOWN, UP and OVER 

Published: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

upandovercover dcb39

By George L. Nitti 

It was a long way down for a tractor trailer carrying natural gas to descend. 100 feet! Thank goodness the driver was spared. Thank goodness no explosion. 

The call came in early morning – 6 a.m. - on a wintry day near Schenectady, New York, home to AC Towing and Recovery. 

Their tow ops prepared themselves to rock and roll, but according to Rafael Nieves, ops manager: “We had to wait until the natural gas was cleaned up. It took about 10 hours to empty them out from the torpedos.” 

Nieves and the AC crew would thus have to come back the following day. The crew included Nieves’ wife Karen Caprara, the owner of the company.

“For a woman to be pushing a 50 ton wrecker, to me is amazing. You don’t see a lot of woman with heavies. She drove the 50 ton tri-axle" 

After the gas was cleaned up by a hazmat crew, the AC team set up their two 50 ton Century rotators and prepared the rigging for the recovery of the chassis, tractor and storage container that lay demolished at the bottom of the steep bridge.  

Nieves said, “What made the job so difficult was that we were on top of the bridge. We had to walk down the side of the bridge on a steep hill and then rig everything very carefully. We put snatch blocks on the cable to make it heavy and sent them down and then used straps and chains to strap and bring everything back up.” 

Working methodically, the crew brought one piece up at a time, beginning first with the truck. Then the trailer and chassis and finally the container. 

Perhaps like working on a film set, getting everybody on the same page was a test in teamwork, a test in patience. 

“It was a very intense recovery,” said Nieves, “particularly the difficulty of not just bringing things up but getting them over the bridge and back onto the highway to set down upon the Landoll trailers. It was a 10 to 11 hour recovery.” 

From there it was transport back to their storage facility until the tractor’s insurance company picked up the pieces. 

Train Wreckage and Mangled Titanium  

Published: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

coversmall 55952
By George L. Nitti 

It’s a scary scenario when a heavily loaded semi-tractor trailer bottoms out on railroad tracks and gets stuck. It’s even scarier when a train is fast approaching, and the only option is to jump ship. 

Such was the case in February, in Haverstraw, New York, when a tractor trailer loaded with hundreds of titanium rods was hit head on, the tractor smashed, on one side, and the trailer, with the load of titanium rods mangled, bent and strewn in all directions, on the other. 

Fortunately, the driver had gotten out and the train was  spared any casualties. But the recovery made for a super long day for Big Tows Incorporated of Chestnut Ridge, New York. 

Tow operator Dylan Fijor, son of own Ricardo Fijor, informed: “A tractor trailer was in an area he was not supposed to be in and bottomed out on the train tracks. It hasn’t been the first time it’s happened there.” 

Big Tows responded with a small arsenal of equipment, including a couple of heavy duties, several low boys, an excavator, bobcat, and other specialty equipment. 

With their 50-ton Century Rotator on a 2020 389 Peterbuilt, Fijor dragged the tractor out, while Louis Quintana, with the Vulcan Century 50 ton on a 21’ Peterbuilt, winched out the trailer. Then, to clear the mangled titanium from around the tracks, they put an endless loop onto the rods so that “we could get the trains running again,” said Fijor. 

The bigger part of the recovery, however, and the most time consuming, was spent picking up and cutting the bent titanium rods that were 30 to 35 feet long.  

Fijor said, “We had to do a lot of cutting, using specialized blades. Once the titanium was bent, you could not load them on the trailer without them being oversized. They had to be cut. Every single one.” 

This clean-up required an excavator, bobcat and three roll-off containers in which the titanium was loaded, along with a landoll trailer to remove what was left of the trailer, and another low boy to haul the rods that were not destroyed. 

All in all, a job that started around 9 a.m. in the morning did not finish until 1:30 a.m.  

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
April 03 - April 09, 2024

Protecting Roadside Customers 

Published: Wednesday, April 03, 2024

No Stand Zone Between Vehicles 272ac
By Randall C. Resch 

On January 31, 2008, a motorist requested roadside assistance for a driver’s side rear tire from his motor club provider. Citing that the vehicle was parked in a location too dangerous to perform service, the tower decided to transport the motorist’s car to the next exit and change the tire in a safer location. The tower provided initial instructions to the motorist to be seated within the truck’s cab. According to the tower, the motorist allegedly complied.  

As the tower positioned the car on his carrier, the motorist, on his choosing and not seen by the tower, exited the carrier only to be struck by an approaching vehicle. The tower subsequently was blamed for not monitoring the motorist’s whereabouts. The motorist suffered long-term, debilitating injuries requiring 24–hour skilled nursing care for life. A subsequent lawsuit resulted, and he was awarded a high-dollar settlement.     

In July 2020, an Ohio tow operator (and roadside motorist) were struck and killed while both loading jet-skis onto a flatbed carrier. Again in September 2017, a Pennsylvania tower and his AAA customer were killed when an intoxicated driver struck and killed them both.  

Providing Safety Admonishments 

When lawsuits are initiated, it’s commonly asked, “What actions did you, Mr./Ms. Tow Operator take to protect the safety of your roadside customer?” And, when customers or motorists are injured or killed, tow operators must justify whether they provided the customer with specific safety instructions, including where they should be situated or placed. What would your answer be?  

Although it’s a difficult process for tow operators to be one hundred percent focused on their work and babysit the motorist too, operator safety becomes increasingly more difficult when motorists accompany their disabled vehicle.  

So is there a responsibility to protect roadside customers? “Yes!” 

Upon arrival and before service or tow attachment begins, towers are tasked with securing roadside customers or motorists by directing them to a safe location that keeps them out of harm’s way. Choosing a safety location to protect their well-being must be decisive and immediate. Allowing them to wander is never the proper option. 

Babysitting 101 

In most situations, the motoring public is clueless when it comes to the dangers that exist when their disabled vehicle is parked on the highway’s shoulder. 

As stated in California’s Freeway Service Patrol SOP Manual, Chapter 8, Special Relationships, Subsection 1C: “FSP operators shall not place motorists, passengers, or pedestrians in a position of foreseeable danger from either traffic or other potentially hazardous factors after contact has been made.”  

 
The CHP recommends the safest location for roadside customers or motorists is seated in the tow truck’s cab with their seatbelts on. Another recommended process is, if a service is being conducted, the motorist may remain within their vehicle (seatbelts on) while the service is performed. Asking an individual to exit their vehicle, especially on the dangerous traffic side is extremely risky.  

For safety’s sake, it’s recommended that customers and motorists are directed to places of safety that include: 

-- Never allowing motorists to wander 

-- Remaining inside their vehicle with seatbelt’s on 

-- Seated in the tow truck’s cab; seatbelts on 

-- Up the embankment 

--Behind the guardrail if physically capable to do so 

-- Forward of the parked tow truck 

For additional safety measures:  

-- Never stand between vehicles 

-- Don’t stand behind vehicles being winched onto a carrier’s deck 

-- Never allow motorists to assist in traffic side service 

-- Provide appropriate safety instructions 

-- Keep a mindful watch of their locations 

Consider No Riders 

When the Covid pandemic began, tow companies were not allowed to mingle or transport customers and motorists in tow and transport scenarios. Due to protecting the safety of the tow operator, customers and motorists were advised to find their mode of transportation and were not allowed to “ride along.” At the time, there were few exceptions based on a “situational basis” where no customer or motorist was left behind on high-speed highways.     

When towers take on riders, the risk of injury is elevated should the tow truck be involved in a driver caused crash, the customer has a slip and fall incident entering or exiting the tow truck, the customer has a medical injury while being transported, or the customer can’t pay and they’re left behind. 

It's important for tow owners to consider what risks they’re likely faced with and decide to transport or require customers and motorists to arrange their own transportation. And, to that point, never request a taxi respond on the highway to pick up your roadside motorist as taxi companies aren’t trained in on-highway response. Don’t accept liability in making a taxi company your “agent.”   

Having considered what lessons learned become your company’s best practices, be sure your company is sufficiently insured to best cover an unfortunate incident where a customer or motorist is injured or killed. Because of the responsibilities involved in protecting roadside customers, this is an important topic to be covered in monthly safety meetings.      

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.  

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

Submitting Your First, Best Application

Published: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Hiring In Line PIC copy 52b81
By Randall C. Resch                           

Because applicants have but one chance to make their first, best impression, why not be the applicant destined for selection? For towers seeking work, there are plenty of avenues to find work, especially when the internet is full of websites and companies currently seeking employees.

I appreciate applicants who are eager and proactive. They impress me more than those submitting applications on Reddit, Indeed, ZipRecruiter, or other sites. Having reviewed a gazillion applications over the years, let this narrative serve as a simple “peek” into responding to job announcements. Although internet applications are one-way applicants looking for work, I prefer the traditional, old-school process.

On-line job offerings comprise “tip-of-the iceberg” hiring, where owners and managers jump to hire warm bodies in tow truck seats. Applicants who actively “chase job offerings” pique my attention because they’re beating the proverbial bush. This shows “initiative.” Because tow owners and hiring managers typically don’t stray outside the box to challenge applicants during the hire-on process, it’s important to make your application stand-out amongst all others.   

Because You’re Different

I assure you there’s no norm in hiring tow personnel. When it’s time to hire new employees, management oftentimes settle for that “warm body,” but that mentality doesn’t help eliminate the company’s turnstile effect. Finding the best candidates should be every company’s priority.

For towers claiming years of experience in towing and recovery, “honest’ detailed answers speak to the applicant’s abilities. For applicants having little to no tow industry experience, it’s important to expound on what life skills make them responsible, trainable, and believable employees.

A percentage of owners would rather hire individuals with no experience and train them the way they want. Towers having “all that experience” may be racked by years of bad habits and know-it-all attitudes too boot. But remember, a certificate of training course completion is no indication of competency.

Applicants are tasked with painting an honest picture as to why they’re the best choice for the position.

Consider the following criteria while seeking the better applicant:

Includes with the application, a resume that’s neat, complete, and factual, answering questions that are in-line what the position asks for. I’m impressed by applicants who take time to prepare a resume that’s attached to their application.

Why a resume? Much is learned about the applicant. A complete, neatly written and factual application shows the applicant can follow directions, can read, organize, write, print neatly, and hopefully comprehend the work they’re looking to apply. Each is a personality trait I’m looking for. For me, a resume attached to the application goes straight to the top of the stack.

Applicants tend to “over-expound” their experience. Don’t “fabricate” any level of experience by bullsh%#$ting responsive answers. Experience is best proved through detailed accounting of places and experiences the applicant’s been involved.

If you’ve attended formal industry training, attach a Certificate of Completion as that proof.

Salary Expectations: Without rushing into asking “what’s the job pay,” wait until the hiring manager brings the topic up. At interview’s end, if it hasn’t come up in conversation, there’s nothing wrong with asking about salary. What are your pay expectations? Research the area to have some idea what the work pays for the geographic location.

Actions speak louder than words. Ask to demonstrate what you know and how you’re able to do the work. Sorry, but to me, one’s “word” alone doesn’t convince me they have sufficient experience. Too many owners or hiring managers, “skip” this important task that likely results in hiring “liars.” 

Reliable transportation is a must. Be ready to answer questions regarding how close you reside in relation to the job site?

Job announcements describe what documents are required, i.e., a “valid” driver’s license, medical card (where required), Motor Vehicle Printout (MVR), letters of reference, or evidence of job-related training certificates.

For insurance and agency requirements, applicants shall disclose a completed background history including criminal convictions and driving (motor vehicle) actions. Note: Not all convictions are disqualifying. Dishonest or non-disclosed arrests or convictions may be permanently disqualifying.

For interview day, “business casual” is proper. Note: Tattoos, face worn jewels, earrings and studs tend to detract from a professional appearance tow owners seek. If wearing a hat, be sure not to wear it backwards. A favorable impression is likely to ensure a higher possibility of being hired.

For interview day, bring gloves and ask to demonstrate what your application represents. If you don’t have specific experience, say so and follow up with “I’m willing to learn.” An intuitive hiring manager will likely determine the applicant’s potential worth in the first ten-minutes of that interaction.

To applicants committed in finding the right company to work for “It ain’t no until it’s no!” Applying to new companies is challenging and stressful but provides the opportunity to find a company you’ll enjoy working for. If you don’t see that as a good fit, “chase” the next opportunity.

Show your enthusiasm, spirit and “willingness to work.”  Be the visual example that you’re the varsity player owners are looking for. Don’t be the applicant who can’t, won’t and doesn’t take time to make their application the best it can be. Otherwise, it may wind up lining the bottom of the bird’s cage.     

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Control Your Own Destiny

Published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024

TRAA Hill Day 2024 copy f3e39

By Brian J Riker

Are you sick and tired of things happening to you rather than controlling your own destiny? I know I am! Quit bitching about it and do something. It really is that simple.

I attended the Towing and Recovery Association of America’s Hill Day event this past week. The title is really a misnomer because we were in Washington, DC for the better part of last week hosting or attending meetings with legislators and regulators.

We did something and made a difference. What did you do last week?

I am saddened that we still have several states without a towing association, or a few where the towing association is simply a committee within the trucking association. Talk about the fox guarding the hen house.

Really? We have so little self-respect that we can’t find the time, or common ground among fellow towers to band together. You do not have to like your competitors, but since we are all in this together, we need to learn to work together as colleagues for the common good of the industry.

Even worse is the infighting from various entities, all claiming to be the true voice of the industry; yet without a coordinated message from all the stakeholders within the towing industry, all we are doing is diluting the work of each of these well-intentioned entities.

A recurring theme I hear often, and witness in the countless towing focused social media pages, is the industry’s desire to be accepted as professionals. This is often combined with a strong desire to remain mostly unregulated, as we are now. Both great goals, although impossible to achieve unless we as an industry step up and “police ourselves.”

This was the focus of the recent actions by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg and Acting Administrator Lawless from FMCSA when they filed comments at the 11th hour related to the Federal Trade Commission’s “junk fee” proposed rulemaking. As towers we can’t have it both ways; free to run as we desire without any industry oversight.

The only question is who will be our governors - towing industry professionals or some clueless governmental agency? I vote for industry professionals as our leaders.

Working towards that goal, towers from 24 states descended upon Capitol Hill last week to conduct 103 individual meetings with Congressional offices on key committees that govern transportation, infrastructure, and commerce. Speaking as one voice, the voice of the towing industry, these industry leaders brought the personal touch and voice to the message that is presented daily by the team at Tremont Strategies Group, the lobbyist for the TRAA.

Without constituent input these events would not be effective, as lobbying alone does not move mountains. Towing business owners, drivers, grieving parents and even industry suppliers and media working in unison towards common goals was a beautiful sight to witness given how often this industry finds itself fighting itself. In person meetings, letter writing campaigns and attending local events with your legislators is critical to support the lobbying efforts.

This year the goal was simple: proving we deserve to keep the seat at the table TRAA has earned previously. Yes, TRAA was blindsided, as were all the other industry associations, regarding the junk fee proposal; however as soon as TRAA became aware they were able to arrange a meeting with the US DOT and discuss realistic options for a workable solution related to the potential for abuse for within the industry.

Of course, the world doesn’t stop just because a new challenge is presented. The group also worked to spread the message about roadside responder safety, calling for more support of slow down move over and awareness resolutions. Educating the general public about their role in roadway safety remains a top priority of the towing industry and the US DOT.

Additionally, the rapid development and deployment of electric vehicles was discussed, with a welcome reception from both sides of the aisle when the safety and training of responders was discussed. It appears that there may be a consensus towards slowing the pace of adoption of alternate fuels to give the service and support community time to catch up.

Last, but certainly not least, the topic of truck size and weight limits was broached. TRAA has joined with the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks to oppose increasing truck size and weight limits on our nation’s highways given the towing industry has difficulty servicing the vehicles already on the highway.

While this may sound counterproductive, given the industry itself is asking for a size and weight exception, in reality we are not asking to increase the size of our tow equipment; instead asking only to be legally allowed to use our equipment as intended to service what is already legally on the roadways today.

Overall, it was a productive event for this industry advocate, one I am proud to have taken part in since its inception and will happily be there next year.

How about you? Strength in numbers. This is your call to action.

Will you do something or just stand there bitching when the world changes around you?

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator

April 03 - April 09, 2024

Lights, Color, Craziness Taken to New Heights 

Published: Thursday, March 28, 2024

292477895 447972270514365 3727813159542477645 n dbfdb
By George L. Nitti 

Some maintain that packaging is everything, not just for a McDonald’s burger, but a dressed up tow truck. 

Kevin Winchester, owner of Denali’s Towing of Nicholasville, Kentucky, is building his tow company’s reputation on it, seeking to create a fleet of colorfully wrapped light duty rollbacks that have an element of craziness. 

"I was going for crazy,” he said. “Not like a Tow Mater.”  

Part of Winchester’s thinking about color harkened back to the days of covid, when tow trucks were harder to come by and you had to take what you could get, in terms of the color of a chassis. Not letting that variable bog down his need for tow trucks, he opted to create flamboyant wraps, thereby leaving some of the original colors on the chassis exposed, like the fender or cab, to create a mix of colors that cohered despite their color disparity. 

He said, “The truck can be any color chassis, any type and it will blend right in. The goal is to throw a bunch of lights on it with a wrap displaying a parade of colors.” 

With a head-turning design, Winchester knew the result would be more business, more phone calls. 

“Would you stop for a colorful spaceship or just another one of those white tow trucks that come to pick you up?” he asked. “Some people said, ‘why do it, you ain’t going to make an extra dollar on it,’ and I knew they were wrong.  

On top of it, Winchester discovered people not only pay attention to colorful tow trucks, but they also move over for them. “I got a black truck and when I sit on the side of the road with it, and cut the lights on, no one cares.” 

Gaining respect of customers is another consideration.  

He said, “It helps when you pull up to customers or dealerships with your trucks. They know that you take care of your equipment. And so it makes people feel more secure.” 

Setting his fleet off from the “crazy competition” out there, Winchester continues to push his design options, noting that his next one is going to be even crazier with a little bit extra lighting out of the normal. 

The company logo features the Denali Mountain, formerly Mt. McKinley. 

“It’s the best thing you will ever see. Those mountains are a tattoo I got off of Pinterest. I took it, edited it, and to be honest with you, I ran with it.” 

That was just after selling his wife’s car and quitting his job at FedEx to start his tow business. 

“Did you know that Mt. Denali is the tallest mountain in the world, taller than Everest, if you include the distance that it starts below sea level?” he said. “We are not the biggest yet, but we are coming for you.” 

Tribal Flamed Stars and Stripes 

Published: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Resized 20231016 170456 480b2

By George L. Nitti 

Fine Artist Cecil Burrowes is no stranger to the towing community. He is sought after for his airbrush talents, producing eclectic designs on a multitude of tow trucks. He has won awards at tow shows for the trucks that he has painted. He was also the designer of the Spirit Ride casket that crisscrossed America several times to bring attention to tower fatalities and move over laws.  

One of his latest designs is a patriotic themed tribal flame with candy-colored stars and stripes, with hues of vibrant blue and red. He was commissioned by County Wide Auto Collision of Maspeth Queens in October for their 23’ Hino on a 15 ton Century flatbed.  

“I did previous trucks for County Wide,” said Burrowes. “The graphics on this truck were more involved, more detailed.”  

In working, Cecil first lays out his intricate design by drawing it.  

“I love to draw,” he said.  

At the front of the unit, on the hood of the truck, are perfectly shaped white stars that sit on top of blue candy colored paint.  

Cecil added, “The stars were cut from the computer, placed and then removed after both silver and blue paint was applied to the area. Then when everything was dry, I peeled the stars off. 

Tribal flames consume the unit, from top to bottom, front to back, and is the hallmark of this unique design; although there are flourishes of other design elements, such as the finely rendered NYC landscape that lays under the County Wide name on the side doors, and on the back of the truck. Also pinstriping and elegant shadowed lettering, including the phone number, pop.

One spokesman at County Wide said, “Cecil makes those designs out of his head. Everybody looks at this truck and waves at it.” 

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Alpha Dog to the Rescue 

Published: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

alphadogcover fbeb6

By George L. Nitti 

Ideas for graphic design sometimes come as an epiphany in the middle of the night. Hell, Paul McCartney had a dream of his mother giving him solace in a time of trouble and woke up penning the words and music to “Let It Be.” 

Ted Baldwin, owner of Alpha Towing, had an epiphany one night too. A thought came into his head: “We Do it with Straps and Chains,” and that idea was eventually realized as a catchy slogan on his tow trucks. 

His most recent purchase from Atlanta Wrecker Sales was a black 2024 MV International 22 ft. JerrDan rollback which prominently highlights the slogan that turns heads. 

“We even get requests for tee-shirts,” said Baldwin. 

Alpha Towing LLC, located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, was established in 2016. 

“I didn’t know anything about the towing business,” said Baldwin. 

Another epiphany arose when he decided to use his pitbull Bubba as the company mascot.  

“I rescued Bubba,” he said. “They are an alpha dog.” 

Bubba ended up on Baldwin’s doorstep and after going unclaimed for several days, moved in with Baldwin. 

“Bubba used to love to ride in the truck, but now he is older and his hips are not as good. He doesn’t like the airbrakes on the trucks,” said Baldwin. “But he does still like to come into the office, where he hangs out all day. He still goes out on the parades. Everybody knows Bubba. Pitbulls have that stigma but he’s not mean at all.” 

The Alpha name carries a lot of weight when it comes to being called from a rotation, indicated Baldwin. 

“We are always on the top of the list,” he said. “We are on nine different police rotations, and we are the primary service provider for AAA in Spartanburg County.” 

The new unit, one of nine flatbeds in the Alpha fleet, is decked out with extra storage boxes and plenty of lights. 

“If we need something, Atlanta Wrecker Sales bend over backwards to make it happen.  As far as my rollbacks go, they are my go-to.” 

homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
April 03 - April 09, 2024

I-Tow App

Published: Monday, March 25, 2024 itowapp 95b03

itowapp2 3f83c

TowMate Unveils Groundbreaking Safety Lighting

Published: Thursday, February 15, 2024

SS470UVA copy 3c67c


TowMate, a U.S. manufacturer of automotive lighting located in Rogers, Arkansas, launched two safety lighting products incorporating the patented HINVII technology: the SS470UVA and the TM-LS-UVA.

According to a TowMate press release: “These products are a game-changer in enhancing the visibility and safety of roadside workers without compromising their field of vision.”

The SS470UVA UV light head is designed to dramatically increase the visibility of roadside workers' vests. This product employs the patented HINVII technology, emitting a non-visible light that causes workers' vests to glow intensely, ensuring they are unmistakably visible to passing motorists. While the vests appear brilliantly lit to drivers, the light itself is non-distracting and non-visible to the workers, allowing them to focus on their tasks without any impairment to their field of vision. The light head also features amber LED’s that can be set to alternate with the HINVII LED’s for greater visibility in varying conditions.

GlowVestHINVII 4ac03

Complementing the SS470UVA, the TM-LS-UVA is a rechargeable, traffic-cone mounted system. It not only features the innovative SS470UVA light head but also is reachargeable and portable, ensuring the benefits of worker visibility can be realized where they are needed and not just limited to around the truck. The HINVII light capability ensures maximum visibility in various lighting conditions and traffic scenarios, making it an indispensable tool for roadside safety.

TM LS UVA copy 7e202



These products come with a lifetime warranty on electronics and LEDs.For more information about the SS470UVA and TM-LS-UVA, please visit TowMate.com or contact your local dealer.

Lite It Wireless Battery and Charger

Published: Thursday, February 15, 2024

custerliteit 89f86
External 20-volt Battery and Charger for your wireless light bar.

This battery is mounted externally and there is no longer the need to change the 2 batteries from inside the case.  You simply take the discharged battery off the battery plate and replace it with a fresh battery.  Designed to accept both M18 and DeWalt style batteries.  These new wireless lightbars have the same great warranty and customer service included with every purchase.  

battercharger bda05

You may purchase the external battery light bars without the battery and charger and use your own.

Now available in 36”, 48”, 60” wireless LED light bar.  Add flashers or strobes. 7-pin transmitter, external 20-volt battery and charger included.

For more info: 800-490-3158     WWW.CUSTERPRODUCTS.COM

homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
April 03 - April 09, 2024

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
April 03 - April 09, 2024
The scene of the incident where a repo driver was punched and then later shot after pursuing the suspect.

Florida Repo Driver Shot During Repossession 

Published: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Last Thursday, a repo driver in Port St. Lucie was allegedly shot six times after trying to repossess a vehicle. 

The agent, 28-year-old Tristan Hastings, attempted to repossess a vehicle where he encountered 59-year-old Omar Sueque. 

As can be seen on video, Sueque placed himself between his car and the tow truck yelling, “Hey, get out, this is private property,” and “I have cameras here.” Undaunted, Hastings can be seen ignoring the borrower and edging his truck further back toward the car. 

Infuriated, Sueque can be seen charging up to the truck and punching Hastings through the open truck window. Equally outraged, Hastings leapt from his truck and chased after Sueque. 

Repossessions Inc. owner Bill Kelly watched the video and said that he was surprised that the tow truck driver followed Sueque. 

“What did he get out of the car for and chase the guy? He should have just continued with what he was doing and left,” Kelly told them. “I’ve had people, a pregnant woman, lay down between the car and the tow truck. Obviously, you get out of Dodge, you don’t want to be involved in a situation like that.” 

Tre Smith of Off the Chain Towing and Recovery said that he cut his workday short Thursday after he heard about the shooting. 

“It’s a little too close to home,” Smith said. “I’m on my way to do the same thing, so can I make it back home?” 

” My heart goes out to him, and his family and we offer our condolences,” Smith said. 

Source:curepossession.com

Decatur, Alabama Considering Banning Night Time Repos

Published: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 After two men were killed involving repossessions in Alabama, city leaders in Decatur are considering banning repossessions at night.

The first deadly incident occurred in September involving Stephen Perkins, who was shot and killed by police in Decatur after his car was subject to repossession. Three officers have been fired as a result of that deadly confrontation that took place in the presence of the repo driver.

Last Wednesday, tow owner Jason Click was shot and killed in Huntsville, Alabama during a night time repossession.

Both incidents are galvanizing change.

Billy Green, executive director of the Alabama Towing and Recovery Association, indicated that their organization may need to turn to lobbyists to advocate changes that will make repossessions safer.
He said, "We may need to look at the laws on the books and what protections there are for the repossessor."

State Senator Arthur Orr has been following Decatur's situation closely saying he's committed to finding a solution to prevent further tragedies.

"I think it's important that we do look at how we are doing the repossessions and if another state or municipality has a better or safer option out there that they have put in the code to improve the safety and de-escalate the potential for violence, that's something we need to look at."

Source: www.youtube.com

Police Officers Fired Over Repo Incident in Alabama 

Published: Monday, December 11, 2023

Three Police officers were fired by the mayor of the city of Dectur after they were responding to a repossession, resulting in the shooting death of the suspect. 

Stephen Perkins, 39, was fatally shot on September 29 after officials said he “brandished a handgun” with a light “towards an officer with the Decatur Police Department,” according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. 

Decatur police were initially called to Perkins’ home after he allegedly pulled a handgun on a tow truck driver as he was attempting to repossess a vehicle at the 39-year-old’s home. 

Officers arrived at the scene with the tow truck driver, which is when Perkins “exited the residence armed with a handgun and began to threaten the tow truck driver,” according to police. 

The officers claimed that they ordered the suspect to drop his weapon. But according to the police chief no such order was given.  

“We now know the officer identified themselves as ‘police’ and ordered Mr. Perkins to ‘get on the ground’ prior to the officer firing rather than ordering him to drop the weapon at that time as we initially reported the morning of the shooting,” said the police chief. “That means that we also erred in stating Mr. Perkins ‘refused’ to drop his firearm prior to the shooting. I apologize for the inaccurate description of the encounter in our initial statement.”  

The family of Perkins said that he did not owe money on the vehicle, having financial receipts as proof. 

Source: michiganchronicle.com

Repo Driver Weighs in on Decatur Shooting 

Published: Monday, October 16, 2023

As details of the Decatur, Alabama police shooting of Steve Perkins continue to unfold, a repo driver weighed in on common practices for car repossessions in the state of Alabama. 

Steve Andrews, who repossessed cars for more than a decade, said anyone who works in the industry should leave if somebody tries to stop a car repossession on their property. According to the law, if police show up during a repossession then that repo is over. 

Andrews said, “Legally in Alabama, if somebody comes out…and it may be nationwide but if somebody comes out and objects to the repossession…technically they can go back into the house and you have to leave without that vehicle.” 

In terms of the deadly Decatur police shooting of Steve Perkins, Andrews says that it puzzles him as to why the tow truck driver fled the scene when Perkins allegedly threatened him with a handgun but then returned with Decatur police. 

Andrews said, “It’s a tragic situation, I don’t know anything about the shooting part, I don’t know a thing in the world about the police and the shooting part. But to me the police should have never been called. If the repo man called, he should have never done that. I don’t know what he was thinking he was gone do. Evidently, he doesn't know the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act that tells you if the police show up, the repo is over. Either he doesn't know or he doesn't care.” 

Source: waaytv.com

Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2024  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.       .