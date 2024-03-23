Submitting Your First, Best Application

By Randall C. Resch Because applicants have but one chance to make their first, best impression, why not be the applicant destined for selection? For towers seeking work, there are plenty of avenues to find work, especially when the internet is full of websites and companies currently seeking employees. I appreciate applicants who are eager and proactive. They impress me more than those submitting applications on Reddit, Indeed, ZipRecruiter, or other sites. Having reviewed a gazillion applications over the years, let this narrative serve as a simple “peek” into responding to job announcements. Although internet applications are one-way applicants looking for work, I prefer the traditional, old-school process. On-line job offerings comprise “tip-of-the iceberg” hiring, where owners and managers jump to hire warm bodies in tow truck seats. Applicants who actively “chase job offerings” pique my attention because they’re beating the proverbial bush. This shows “initiative.” Because tow owners and hiring managers typically don’t stray outside the box to challenge applicants during the hire-on process, it’s important to make your application stand-out amongst all others. Because You’re Different I assure you there’s no norm in hiring tow personnel. When it’s time to hire new employees, management oftentimes settle for that “warm body,” but that mentality doesn’t help eliminate the company’s turnstile effect. Finding the best candidates should be every company’s priority. For towers claiming years of experience in towing and recovery, “honest’ detailed answers speak to the applicant’s abilities. For applicants having little to no tow industry experience, it’s important to expound on what life skills make them responsible, trainable, and believable employees. A percentage of owners would rather hire individuals with no experience and train them the way they want. Towers having “all that experience” may be racked by years of bad habits and know-it-all attitudes too boot. But remember, a certificate of training course completion is no indication of competency. Applicants are tasked with painting an honest picture as to why they’re the best choice for the position. Consider the following criteria while seeking the better applicant: Includes with the application, a resume that’s neat, complete, and factual, answering questions that are in-line what the position asks for. I’m impressed by applicants who take time to prepare a resume that’s attached to their application. Why a resume? Much is learned about the applicant. A complete, neatly written and factual application shows the applicant can follow directions, can read, organize, write, print neatly, and hopefully comprehend the work they’re looking to apply. Each is a personality trait I’m looking for. For me, a resume attached to the application goes straight to the top of the stack. Applicants tend to “over-expound” their experience. Don’t “fabricate” any level of experience by bullsh%#$ting responsive answers. Experience is best proved through detailed accounting of places and experiences the applicant’s been involved. If you’ve attended formal industry training, attach a Certificate of Completion as that proof. Salary Expectations: Without rushing into asking “what’s the job pay,” wait until the hiring manager brings the topic up. At interview’s end, if it hasn’t come up in conversation, there’s nothing wrong with asking about salary. What are your pay expectations? Research the area to have some idea what the work pays for the geographic location. Actions speak louder than words. Ask to demonstrate what you know and how you’re able to do the work. Sorry, but to me, one’s “word” alone doesn’t convince me they have sufficient experience. Too many owners or hiring managers, “skip” this important task that likely results in hiring “liars.” Reliable transportation is a must. Be ready to answer questions regarding how close you reside in relation to the job site? Job announcements describe what documents are required, i.e., a “valid” driver’s license, medical card (where required), Motor Vehicle Printout (MVR), letters of reference, or evidence of job-related training certificates. For insurance and agency requirements, applicants shall disclose a completed background history including criminal convictions and driving (motor vehicle) actions. Note: Not all convictions are disqualifying. Dishonest or non-disclosed arrests or convictions may be permanently disqualifying. For interview day, “business casual” is proper. Note: Tattoos, face worn jewels, earrings and studs tend to detract from a professional appearance tow owners seek. If wearing a hat, be sure not to wear it backwards. A favorable impression is likely to ensure a higher possibility of being hired. For interview day, bring gloves and ask to demonstrate what your application represents. If you don’t have specific experience, say so and follow up with “I’m willing to learn.” An intuitive hiring manager will likely determine the applicant’s potential worth in the first ten-minutes of that interaction. To applicants committed in finding the right company to work for “It ain’t no until it’s no!” Applying to new companies is challenging and stressful but provides the opportunity to find a company you’ll enjoy working for. If you don’t see that as a good fit, “chase” the next opportunity. Show your enthusiasm, spirit and “willingness to work.” Be the visual example that you’re the varsity player owners are looking for. Don’t be the applicant who can’t, won’t and doesn’t take time to make their application the best it can be. Otherwise, it may wind up lining the bottom of the bird’s cage. By Brian J Riker Are you sick and tired of things happening to you rather than controlling your own destiny? I know I am! Quit bitching about it and do something. It really is that simple. I attended the Towing and Recovery Association of America’s Hill Day event this past week. The title is really a misnomer because we were in Washington, DC for the better part of last week hosting or attending meetings with legislators and regulators. We did something and made a difference. What did you do last week? I am saddened that we still have several states without a towing association, or a few where the towing association is simply a committee within the trucking association. Talk about the fox guarding the hen house. Really? We have so little self-respect that we can’t find the time, or common ground among fellow towers to band together. You do not have to like your competitors, but since we are all in this together, we need to learn to work together as colleagues for the common good of the industry. Even worse is the infighting from various entities, all claiming to be the true voice of the industry; yet without a coordinated message from all the stakeholders within the towing industry, all we are doing is diluting the work of each of these well-intentioned entities. A recurring theme I hear often, and witness in the countless towing focused social media pages, is the industry’s desire to be accepted as professionals. This is often combined with a strong desire to remain mostly unregulated, as we are now. Both great goals, although impossible to achieve unless we as an industry step up and “police ourselves.” This was the focus of the recent actions by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg and Acting Administrator Lawless from FMCSA when they filed comments at the 11th hour related to the Federal Trade Commission’s “junk fee” proposed rulemaking. As towers we can’t have it both ways; free to run as we desire without any industry oversight. The only question is who will be our governors - towing industry professionals or some clueless governmental agency? I vote for industry professionals as our leaders. Working towards that goal, towers from 24 states descended upon Capitol Hill last week to conduct 103 individual meetings with Congressional offices on key committees that govern transportation, infrastructure, and commerce. Speaking as one voice, the voice of the towing industry, these industry leaders brought the personal touch and voice to the message that is presented daily by the team at Tremont Strategies Group, the lobbyist for the TRAA. Without constituent input these events would not be effective, as lobbying alone does not move mountains. Towing business owners, drivers, grieving parents and even industry suppliers and media working in unison towards common goals was a beautiful sight to witness given how often this industry finds itself fighting itself. In person meetings, letter writing campaigns and attending local events with your legislators is critical to support the lobbying efforts. This year the goal was simple: proving we deserve to keep the seat at the table TRAA has earned previously. Yes, TRAA was blindsided, as were all the other industry associations, regarding the junk fee proposal; however as soon as TRAA became aware they were able to arrange a meeting with the US DOT and discuss realistic options for a workable solution related to the potential for abuse for within the industry. Of course, the world doesn’t stop just because a new challenge is presented. The group also worked to spread the message about roadside responder safety, calling for more support of slow down move over and awareness resolutions. Educating the general public about their role in roadway safety remains a top priority of the towing industry and the US DOT. Additionally, the rapid development and deployment of electric vehicles was discussed, with a welcome reception from both sides of the aisle when the safety and training of responders was discussed. It appears that there may be a consensus towards slowing the pace of adoption of alternate fuels to give the service and support community time to catch up. Last, but certainly not least, the topic of truck size and weight limits was broached. TRAA has joined with the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks to oppose increasing truck size and weight limits on our nation’s highways given the towing industry has difficulty servicing the vehicles already on the highway. While this may sound counterproductive, given the industry itself is asking for a size and weight exception, in reality we are not asking to increase the size of our tow equipment; instead asking only to be legally allowed to use our equipment as intended to service what is already legally on the roadways today. Overall, it was a productive event for this industry advocate, one I am proud to have taken part in since its inception and will happily be there next year. How about you? Strength in numbers. This is your call to action. Will you do something or just stand there bitching when the world changes around you?