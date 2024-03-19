Control Your Own Destiny



By Brian J Riker Are you sick and tired of things happening to you rather than controlling your own destiny? I know I am! Quit bitching about it and do something. It really is that simple. I attended the Towing and Recovery Association of America’s Hill Day event this past week. The title is really a misnomer because we were in Washington, DC for the better part of last week hosting or attending meetings with legislators and regulators. We did something and made a difference. What did you do last week? I am saddened that we still have several states without a towing association, or a few where the towing association is simply a committee within the trucking association. Talk about the fox guarding the hen house. Really? We have so little self-respect that we can’t find the time, or common ground among fellow towers to band together. You do not have to like your competitors, but since we are all in this together, we need to learn to work together as colleagues for the common good of the industry. Even worse is the infighting from various entities, all claiming to be the true voice of the industry; yet without a coordinated message from all the stakeholders within the towing industry, all we are doing is diluting the work of each of these well-intentioned entities. A recurring theme I hear often, and witness in the countless towing focused social media pages, is the industry’s desire to be accepted as professionals. This is often combined with a strong desire to remain mostly unregulated, as we are now. Both great goals, although impossible to achieve unless we as an industry step up and “police ourselves.” This was the focus of the recent actions by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg and Acting Administrator Lawless from FMCSA when they filed comments at the 11th hour related to the Federal Trade Commission’s “junk fee” proposed rulemaking. As towers we can’t have it both ways; free to run as we desire without any industry oversight. The only question is who will be our governors - towing industry professionals or some clueless governmental agency? I vote for industry professionals as our leaders. Working towards that goal, towers from 24 states descended upon Capitol Hill last week to conduct 103 individual meetings with Congressional offices on key committees that govern transportation, infrastructure, and commerce. Speaking as one voice, the voice of the towing industry, these industry leaders brought the personal touch and voice to the message that is presented daily by the team at Tremont Strategies Group, the lobbyist for the TRAA. Without constituent input these events would not be effective, as lobbying alone does not move mountains. Towing business owners, drivers, grieving parents and even industry suppliers and media working in unison towards common goals was a beautiful sight to witness given how often this industry finds itself fighting itself. In person meetings, letter writing campaigns and attending local events with your legislators is critical to support the lobbying efforts. This year the goal was simple: proving we deserve to keep the seat at the table TRAA has earned previously. Yes, TRAA was blindsided, as were all the other industry associations, regarding the junk fee proposal; however as soon as TRAA became aware they were able to arrange a meeting with the US DOT and discuss realistic options for a workable solution related to the potential for abuse for within the industry. Of course, the world doesn’t stop just because a new challenge is presented. The group also worked to spread the message about roadside responder safety, calling for more support of slow down move over and awareness resolutions. Educating the general public about their role in roadway safety remains a top priority of the towing industry and the US DOT. Additionally, the rapid development and deployment of electric vehicles was discussed, with a welcome reception from both sides of the aisle when the safety and training of responders was discussed. It appears that there may be a consensus towards slowing the pace of adoption of alternate fuels to give the service and support community time to catch up. Last, but certainly not least, the topic of truck size and weight limits was broached. TRAA has joined with the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks to oppose increasing truck size and weight limits on our nation’s highways given the towing industry has difficulty servicing the vehicles already on the highway. While this may sound counterproductive, given the industry itself is asking for a size and weight exception, in reality we are not asking to increase the size of our tow equipment; instead asking only to be legally allowed to use our equipment as intended to service what is already legally on the roadways today. Overall, it was a productive event for this industry advocate, one I am proud to have taken part in since its inception and will happily be there next year. How about you? Strength in numbers. This is your call to action. Will you do something or just stand there bitching when the world changes around you?

Individual Wellness for Tow Personnel

By Randall C. Resch More than 150-tow operators have died from heart attacks, strokes, or other medical emergencies working crashes, at the office, releasing vehicles, working the yard, or simply driving tow trucks. For tow and recovery professionals, we eat, sleep, and live everything having to do with our jobs. All work and no play likely result in other mental and physical conditions. If you buy into that “it’s a lifestyle” mentality, you are programming the wrong message to think it’s OK to disregard your well-being over time. “Wellness” is a topic not discussed in the industry. The mental stresses and physical un-conditioning take its toll when not addressed and impact one’s “longevity.” What’s Your Status So, what are you doing to care for yourself? According to a study conducted by the Department of Health and Aging, it concludes that 82.5-percent of all persons are overweight or obese while 79.8-percent of all persons practice low physical inactivity. Because tow personnel work around the clock and in all conditions, it’s realistically difficult to take time to address mental and physical needs. Work schedules don’t blend a balance of mind and body, and due to those always present work schedules we face, we establish bad habits that challenge good health and longevity. Although we’ve got a personal duty to “better our habits,” most tow employees ignore exercise and proper diet altogether. Promote a Healthier You The National Wellness Center says, there are “Six Dimensions of Wellness.” Based on what activities and schedules tow personnel work, it demands individuals should make concentrated efforts to care for themselves. Even if for a few minutes a day, a lifestyle change is in order. The six dimensions of wellness are: Exercise: Schedules and activities experienced in this industry aren’t favorable to “hittin’ the gym” or creating an active workout. In hoping to avoid an on-the-job heart attack or stroke, it takes concentrated efforts to exercise, knowing that some exercise is better than no exercise. Driving a wrecker isn’t exercise. Working a wreck isn’t exercise. Those activities create excitement and stress, elevation of one’s heart rate, and a rise in body temperatures. Seated all day dispatching or reclining in an overstuffed Lazyboy chair doesn’t promote healthy lifestyles. A modified exercise routine is likened to over-the-road truckers performing stretches, neck/head rolls, running in place, or light walking between deliveries and loads. Comparably, firefighters typically exercise on-duty and between calls. There’s always something personnel can do no matter where they are. Exercising can aid in how one feels about oneself and may lead to better sleep patterns. Sleep: The body needs to recharge after a full-day’s activity. Personnel should incorporate work schedules with uninterrupted sleep. While difficult to do, it’s necessary. Sleep deprivation affects one’s mood that leads to irritability, relationship problems and potential depression. Research shows that poor-quality sleep increases risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. Relaxation: This industry is always “Go, Go, Go.” Relaxation is a learned ability spent away from work “playing” in some extra-curricular activity. Vacation? What’s that? Travel, racing, cars, reading; it’s whatever pastime or amusement brings to the mind (and body) a level of calm and relaxation. Diet: On-the-go work combined with long-periods of sitting and a propensity to fast food doesn’t promote healthy diets. A poor diet and over-consumption can relate to other health issues like diabetes and obesity. Eating behaviors typical to this industry are driven by the lack of time, availability, and affordability. Towers blame work as an excuse not to eat, or they over-eat the wrong foods. Pizza, belly bomber burgers; chased by a liter of soda or Monster-like energy drinks aren’t considered proper diet. A healthy diet includes the need to hydrate. True to tow operators and outside activities, to prevent dehydration, it’s recommended they drink (minimally) eight eight-ounce glasses of water daily … not soda, not coffee, not beer. Physical Care: Benefits of regular physical activities include healthy eating habits, strength and vitality, as well as one’s personal responsibility knowing when to seek medical attention. Equally important is pre planning and getting that annual checkup which helps to head off potential health related problems. This includes a periodic trip to the dentist. Occupational & Environmental Dangers: Tow operator’s face incredible workplace dangers especially working high-speed highways. It’s imperative they maintain a proper safety attitude, perspective and awarnesses that keeps them steps-ahead of work-related dangers. Tow and recovery work is full of in yer’ face dangers that include fire, Haz-Mat, blood-borne pathogens, and most common, industrial accidents and pedestrian strikes. Towers are reminded to wear and use protection equipment (PPEs) required by your company, OSHA, and best practices. Over time, working this industry can take its toll on individuals committed to the work. It’s important towers take time to realize what their health status is and do what you can to ensure your path to longevity. Call it a “self-study” into defining your Six Dimensions of Wellness.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches light-duty operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com