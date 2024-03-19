Digital Edition
New Coalition Defends Towing Industry
Last minute rulemaking decision puts industry in jeopardy.
100 Feet Down, Up and Over
Container of Gas along with tractor-trailer goes a long way down and makes for long day's work.
Survival: The Game of Peek-a-boo
Cautionary advice to stay vigilant on that white-line
Alpha Dog to the Rescue
Pitbull mascot adds mug to company prowess.
TowMate Unveils Groundbreaking Safety Lighting
New patented technology offers breakthrough for towing industry.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing March 13 - March 19, 2024

Control Your Own Destiny

TRAA Hill Day 2024 copy f3e39

By Brian J Riker

Are you sick and tired of things happening to you rather than controlling your own destiny? I know I am! Quit bitching about it and do something. It really is that simple.

I attended the Towing and Recovery Association of America’s Hill Day event this past week. The title is really a misnomer because we were in Washington, DC for the better part of last week hosting or attending meetings with legislators and regulators.

We did something and made a difference. What did you do last week?

I am saddened that we still have several states without a towing association, or a few where the towing association is simply a committee within the trucking association. Talk about the fox guarding the hen house.

Really? We have so little self-respect that we can’t find the time, or common ground among fellow towers to band together. You do not have to like your competitors, but since we are all in this together, we need to learn to work together as colleagues for the common good of the industry.

Even worse is the infighting from various entities, all claiming to be the true voice of the industry; yet without a coordinated message from all the stakeholders within the towing industry, all we are doing is diluting the work of each of these well-intentioned entities.

A recurring theme I hear often, and witness in the countless towing focused social media pages, is the industry’s desire to be accepted as professionals. This is often combined with a strong desire to remain mostly unregulated, as we are now. Both great goals, although impossible to achieve unless we as an industry step up and “police ourselves.”

This was the focus of the recent actions by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg and Acting Administrator Lawless from FMCSA when they filed comments at the 11th hour related to the Federal Trade Commission’s “junk fee” proposed rulemaking. As towers we can’t have it both ways; free to run as we desire without any industry oversight.

The only question is who will be our governors - towing industry professionals or some clueless governmental agency? I vote for industry professionals as our leaders.

Working towards that goal, towers from 24 states descended upon Capitol Hill last week to conduct 103 individual meetings with Congressional offices on key committees that govern transportation, infrastructure, and commerce. Speaking as one voice, the voice of the towing industry, these industry leaders brought the personal touch and voice to the message that is presented daily by the team at Tremont Strategies Group, the lobbyist for the TRAA.

Without constituent input these events would not be effective, as lobbying alone does not move mountains. Towing business owners, drivers, grieving parents and even industry suppliers and media working in unison towards common goals was a beautiful sight to witness given how often this industry finds itself fighting itself. In person meetings, letter writing campaigns and attending local events with your legislators is critical to support the lobbying efforts.

This year the goal was simple: proving we deserve to keep the seat at the table TRAA has earned previously. Yes, TRAA was blindsided, as were all the other industry associations, regarding the junk fee proposal; however as soon as TRAA became aware they were able to arrange a meeting with the US DOT and discuss realistic options for a workable solution related to the potential for abuse for within the industry.

Of course, the world doesn’t stop just because a new challenge is presented. The group also worked to spread the message about roadside responder safety, calling for more support of slow down move over and awareness resolutions. Educating the general public about their role in roadway safety remains a top priority of the towing industry and the US DOT.

Additionally, the rapid development and deployment of electric vehicles was discussed, with a welcome reception from both sides of the aisle when the safety and training of responders was discussed. It appears that there may be a consensus towards slowing the pace of adoption of alternate fuels to give the service and support community time to catch up.

Last, but certainly not least, the topic of truck size and weight limits was broached. TRAA has joined with the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks to oppose increasing truck size and weight limits on our nation’s highways given the towing industry has difficulty servicing the vehicles already on the highway.

While this may sound counterproductive, given the industry itself is asking for a size and weight exception, in reality we are not asking to increase the size of our tow equipment; instead asking only to be legally allowed to use our equipment as intended to service what is already legally on the roadways today.

Overall, it was a productive event for this industry advocate, one I am proud to have taken part in since its inception and will happily be there next year.

How about you? Strength in numbers. This is your call to action.

Will you do something or just stand there bitching when the world changes around you?



American Towman Today - March 19, 2024
American Towman Today - March 19, 2024
Tower Arrested for Striking and Killing Man  

Published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024

A tow truck driver in Brooklyn, New York was arrested after a fatal altercation led to the death of a 60 year old man whose car was on the back of tower’s flatbed at a gas station 

The incident occurred in East Flatbush on Saturday, around 8:45 p.m., when the tow truck driver arrived to remove an illegally parked car, police said. 

Police said the owner of the car, a 61-year-old man, Carlyle Thomas, tried to stop the tow. At one point, the driver started banging on the side of the truck to stop the tow, police said. The altercation became physical, with the tow truck driver delivering a punch that knocked the older man to the ground, police said. 

Thomas was a regular customer of the store, who often parked in the same spot, according to friends and family. The manager called a tow company however when Carlyle didn’t have the means to pay for the $10 parking space. 

Medics transported the 61-year-old man to Brookdale Hospital, but his injuries proved fatal.  

Source: nbcnews.com



The scene of the incident involving a tow truck driver who struck a man in the face over the man's protests to take his car off the bed.

Your Rapport With Fire Department
60 Seconds – On Point, With Mr. Industry
March 20 - March 26, 2024
A trucker was charged with several counts of negligence at the "Superfog" pile-up that transpired in Louisianna last year. .

Trucker Charged in “Superfog” Pile-up  

Published: Monday, March 18, 2024

The after effects of the Superfog pile-up that transpired last October continue to reverberate, as a Louisiana truck driver was charged with negligent homicide for his role in the crash that left eight dead last year. 

Ronald Britt was operating a truck at unsafe speeds on Interstate 55 west of New Orleans when he slammed into the back of a car that had stopped in the left lane behind several other vehicles involved in minor crashes, Louisiana State Police said in a statement Tuesday. That collision killed 60-year-old James Fleming and seriously injured his wife. 

Britt, a 61-year-old commercial truck driver, was arrested on multiple charges, including negligent homicide, negligent injuring, reckless operation and other traffic-related offenses, state police said. 

Britt voluntarily surrendered to authorities.  

Source: nbcnews.com

Fallen Towman's Father Galvanizes Support for Highway Safety 

Published: Friday, March 15, 2024

Since the passing of Michigan tow truck driver Keagan Spencer, who was struck and killed on a highway median trying to rescue a dog in November, 2023, his father, Matt Spencer, a 2nd generation towman, has been pushing hard to promote move over awareness and highway safety. 

His latest efforts include working with Michigan legislators to sponsor a bill to change the name of a memorial highway to the”Keagan Spencer Memorial Highway.”  House Bill 5552 would designate a section of highway as a memorial to honor his son Keagan. 

“Fellow towers want to put some type of memorial up, and this is going to be his memorial,” said Matthew Spencer, Keagan Spencer’s father. 

Since the crash, the tow truck community, along with Keagan Spencer’s father, has worked with politicans to raise awareness on stricter laws when it comes to drivers and tow trucks. 

“There’s some bills that are introduced,” said Matthew. “Right now, Representative Gina Johnsen has introduced ‘Keagan’s Law,’ which is to clean up some of the verbiage in the move-over laws, but the biggest thing is allowing tow trucks to turn the blue emergency flashing lights on our vehicles,” he added. 

Source: woodtv.com

Towmen Brutally Assaulted with Arson Attack to Trucks 

Published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Two Ontario towmen, each resting in parked tow trucks, were brutally assaulted when two men deliberately doused their trucks with gasoline. One truck burst into flames when one of the pertrators ignited it. Both drivers escaped death. 

The incident is one of countless incidents of violence perpetrated against members of the province's tow truck industry in the last few years despite reforms that aim to mitigate criminal activities against tow companies. 

A minute-long security clip shared by York Regional Policeshows two hooded figures emerging from a dark blue four-door sedan and sneaking up to the two white GMC tow trucks that were parked next to one another at a plaza. 

One of the suspects can then be seen pouring a bottle of flammable liquid onto the front of one vehicle (into the cowl panel specifically) while the other perp, who was also carrying a bottle, goes out of frame toward the other truck. 

Officers note that the one truck was fully engulfed in flames while the other one "was also doused in a liquid but did not ignite." 

As seen in the video, one driver was able to pull away before the fire spread, while the other managed to open his door and escape — somehow without injury — nearly 20 seconds after his truck was set alight. 

The two perpetrators have not been apprehended but as the investigation is ongoing.Save Post  

Source: blogto.com

CTTA Elects New President to Foundation

Published: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

The Board of Directors of the California Tow Truck Association Foundation (CTTA) elected Mike Paim as President to lead the CTTA Foundation into 2024. Paim has been active on both the CTTA Foundation as a Board Member and on the CTTA Excutive Board as one of the State Affiliate Vice Presidents for the Emergency Road Service Coalition of America. 

“Paim has surpassed last year’s goals, working tirelessly to orchestrate the Las Vegas Tow Show and to bring our vendors into the arena to help our organization grow,” said Craig Baker, president of the California Tow Truck Association (CTTA). “I am honored to work side by side with Mike on his new appointment. The Foundation will flourish under his leadership.” 

Terry Warford, the outgoing Foundation President, will continue to support the Foundation and is on the Board of Directors as past President for both the CTTA Foundation and the CTTA.

The CTTA Foundation is a 501(c)(3), which was established to provide funding and support for education within the towing industry. 

Source: CTTA press release

Haas Alert Partners with AAA in Hawaii 

Published: Monday, March 11, 2024

In an effort to protect roadside assistant providers and Hawaiʻi drivers, the AAA Hawaiʻi and HAAS Alert, a mobility safety solutions company, have rolled out new technology that sends alerts to drivers in Hawaiʻi to slow down and move over when they are approaching a stranded motorist on the side of the road. 

Now when a AAA Hawaiʻi member requests roadside assistance from an unsafe location, such as the side of the highway or blocking traffic, their location will automatically be displayed to other drivers in Waze, Apple Maps, and newer Stellantis vehicles through HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud platform. Once the AAA technician arrives on scene, the alert will automatically update to notify approaching drivers of the tow vehicle, giving them critical additional time to safely slow down or move over. 

Safety Cloud is currently active in more than 3,300 fleets and agencies nationwide and alerted an estimated 72.8 million drivers in 2023.  

Studies have found driver advanced warning systems, like digital alerting, reduce the likelihood of a collision by up to 90% and reduce hard braking near roadway incidents by 80%, per the AAA Foundation.Safety Cloud alerts automatically appear in Waze, Apple Maps and newer Stellantis vehicles including 2018-and-newer Jeep, Dodge, RAM and Chrysler vehicles. Drivers using these vehicles and platforms do not have to change any settings to receive roadway safety alerts automatically. 

Source: mauinow.com

Police Chief Seeking Tow Company to Waive Fees 

Published: Friday, March 08, 2024

A police chief in the St. Louis Metro area is seeking to partner with a tow company that will be willing to waive charges for people who have gotten their vehicles stolen. Under the current contract, tow companies charge for their services to tow a vandalized vehicle, which motorists are responsible for paying. 

Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle addressed the auto crime wave in the area and is looking to help those impacted. 

“I’m seeking a company ready to step up and make a difference. Who’s willing to partner with us to create a waiver program, waiving or cutting fees for verified car theft victims? Suffering from theft shouldn’t lead to more financial pain,” says Doyle. 

The city makes money from stolen and abandoned cars that end up in their tow lots, which later end up being sold at auction. 

“It’s a great idea because a lot of people can’t pay to get their cars. They’re paying enough for the cars,” said resident Janae Owens. “For some person to come and steal it or tear it up so they can’t drive it, it gets towed, and they can’t afford to pay it.”

Source: firstalert4.com

March 20 - March 26, 2024

100 Feet DOWN, UP and OVER 

Published: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

upandovercover dcb39

By George L. Nitti 

It was a long way down for a tractor trailer carrying natural gas to descend. 100 feet! Thank goodness the driver was spared. Thank goodness no explosion. 

The call came in early morning – 6 a.m. - on a wintry day near Schenectady, New York, home to AC Towing and Recovery. 

Their tow ops prepared themselves to rock and roll, but according to Rafael Nieves, ops manager: “We had to wait until the natural gas was cleaned up. It took about 10 hours to empty them out from the torpedos.” 

Nieves and the AC crew would thus have to come back the following day. The crew included Nieves’ wife Karen Caprara, the owner of the company.

“For a woman to be pushing a 50 ton wrecker, to me is amazing. You don’t see a lot of woman with heavies. She drove the 50 ton tri-axle" 

After the gas was cleaned up by a hazmat crew, the AC team set up their two 50 ton Century rotators and prepared the rigging for the recovery of the chassis, tractor and storage container that lay demolished at the bottom of the steep bridge.  

Nieves said, “What made the job so difficult was that we were on top of the bridge. We had to walk down the side of the bridge on a steep hill and then rig everything very carefully. We put snatch blocks on the cable to make it heavy and sent them down and then used straps and chains to strap and bring everything back up.” 

Working methodically, the crew brought one piece up at a time, beginning first with the truck. Then the trailer and chassis and finally the container. 

Perhaps like working on a film set, getting everybody on the same page was a test in teamwork, a test in patience. 

“It was a very intense recovery,” said Nieves, “particularly the difficulty of not just bringing things up but getting them over the bridge and back onto the highway to set down upon the Landoll trailers. It was a 10 to 11 hour recovery.” 

From there it was transport back to their storage facility until the tractor’s insurance company picked up the pieces. 

Train Wreckage and Mangled Titanium  

Published: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

coversmall 55952
By George L. Nitti 

It’s a scary scenario when a heavily loaded semi-tractor trailer bottoms out on railroad tracks and gets stuck. It’s even scarier when a train is fast approaching, and the only option is to jump ship. 

Such was the case in February, in Haverstraw, New York, when a tractor trailer loaded with hundreds of titanium rods was hit head on, the tractor smashed, on one side, and the trailer, with the load of titanium rods mangled, bent and strewn in all directions, on the other. 

Fortunately, the driver had gotten out and the train was  spared any casualties. But the recovery made for a super long day for Big Tows Incorporated of Chestnut Ridge, New York. 

Tow operator Dylan Fijor, son of own Ricardo Fijor, informed: “A tractor trailer was in an area he was not supposed to be in and bottomed out on the train tracks. It hasn’t been the first time it’s happened there.” 

Big Tows responded with a small arsenal of equipment, including a couple of heavy duties, several low boys, an excavator, bobcat, and other specialty equipment. 

With their 50-ton Century Rotator on a 2020 389 Peterbuilt, Fijor dragged the tractor out, while Louis Quintana, with the Vulcan Century 50 ton on a 21’ Peterbuilt, winched out the trailer. Then, to clear the mangled titanium from around the tracks, they put an endless loop onto the rods so that “we could get the trains running again,” said Fijor. 

The bigger part of the recovery, however, and the most time consuming, was spent picking up and cutting the bent titanium rods that were 30 to 35 feet long.  

Fijor said, “We had to do a lot of cutting, using specialized blades. Once the titanium was bent, you could not load them on the trailer without them being oversized. They had to be cut. Every single one.” 

This clean-up required an excavator, bobcat and three roll-off containers in which the titanium was loaded, along with a landoll trailer to remove what was left of the trailer, and another low boy to haul the rods that were not destroyed. 

All in all, a job that started around 9 a.m. in the morning did not finish until 1:30 a.m.  

Cut Down Crane Stands Tall Again 

Published: Wednesday, February 07, 2024

pepes1 cover fbb95
By George L. Nitti 

Cutting down the tops of tall, large sized trees can be perilous work, particularly if a crane flips from the weight of its extended boom due to its operator’s failure to employ outriggers that serve to provide stability. 

With no job too big, Pepe’s Towing and Recovery of Southern California was called to scene in early January to upright a 122 foot toppled crane used for tree cutting. They brought in their 50 and 75 ton Century rotators, better known as Big Flipper and Hulk, both which sit on Peterbuilt 389’s. The operation was led by lead towman Joshua Acosta. 

“It was a long day,” said Acosta. “We had a horrible working space and it started to rain on the private, residential road where the casualty lay.” 

With no way to access the crane but up through a small road, first they encountered the remnants of gargantuan sized cut logs weighing 3000 pounds or so, which needed to be removed to deal with the casualty. 

“Then we had to get close to the crane to upright it,” recounted Acosta, “which became an issue for fear of it hitting our trucks. The outriggers on the crane didn’t work, they were shot. The recovery was horribly complicated in every sense of the word.” 

The boom of the crane was fully extended sideways, laying flush to the ground, its end sitting atop a vehicle that got slammed and destroyed. Fortunately no one got hurt. 

“When you lift something heavy like a tanker, the weight is always concentrated. It’s like picking up a 10-pound dumbbell. If you lean over and pick it up, it’s no problem, but if you attach a 20 pound rod to a 10 pound dumbell, it’s much harder to lift. That’s what we were dealing with," Acosta informed. “The job would have been much easier to complete if only the boom had retracted, but that was a no go, most likely caused by an electrical short."

To gain more leverage, Pepe’s hooked up to holes in the middle of the crane, pulling up on it with their rotator and then rerigging half way up to gain further leverage and thus pulling the crane back over. 

Acosta said, “Once we got it up, the customer was adamant that the engine would start up and the boom would retract, but that was not the case. We had to crib the outrigger forcefully and extend it out until they could fix it."

After waiting a couple of days for a crane specialist to get to work again, Pepe’s returned to the scene, this time easily towing it back to their home base. 

March 20 - March 26, 2024

Individual Wellness for Tow Personnel

Published: Thursday, March 07, 2024

Six Dimensions of Wellness copy bd2e6
By Randall C. Resch                                     

More than 150-tow operators have died from heart attacks, strokes, or other medical emergencies working crashes, at the office, releasing vehicles, working the yard, or simply driving tow trucks.

For tow and recovery professionals, we eat, sleep, and live everything having to do with our jobs. All work and no play likely result in other mental and physical conditions. If you buy into that “it’s a lifestyle” mentality, you are programming the wrong message to think it’s OK to disregard your well-being over time.

“Wellness” is a topic not discussed in the industry. The mental stresses and physical un-conditioning take its toll when not addressed and impact one’s “longevity.”

What’s Your Status

So, what are you doing to care for yourself?

According to a study conducted by the Department of Health and Aging, it concludes that 82.5-percent of all persons are overweight or obese while 79.8-percent of all persons practice low physical inactivity. Because tow personnel work around the clock and in all conditions, it’s realistically difficult to take time to address mental and physical needs.

Work schedules don’t blend a balance of mind and body, and due to those always present work schedules we face, we establish bad habits that challenge good health and longevity. Although we’ve got a personal duty to “better our habits,” most tow employees ignore exercise and proper diet altogether.

Promote a Healthier You

The National Wellness Center says, there are “Six Dimensions of Wellness.” Based on what activities and schedules tow personnel work, it demands individuals should make concentrated efforts to care for themselves. Even if for a few minutes a day, a lifestyle change is in order. The six dimensions of wellness are:

Exercise: Schedules and activities experienced in this industry aren’t favorable to “hittin’ the gym” or creating an active workout. In hoping to avoid an on-the-job heart attack or stroke, it takes concentrated efforts to exercise, knowing that some exercise is better than no exercise.

Driving a wrecker isn’t exercise. Working a wreck isn’t exercise. Those activities create excitement and stress, elevation of one’s heart rate, and a rise in body temperatures. Seated all day dispatching or reclining in an overstuffed Lazyboy chair doesn’t promote healthy lifestyles.

A modified exercise routine is likened to over-the-road truckers performing stretches, neck/head rolls, running in place, or light walking between deliveries and loads. Comparably, firefighters typically exercise on-duty and between calls. There’s always something personnel can do no matter where they are. Exercising can aid in how one feels about oneself and may lead to better sleep patterns.

Sleep: The body needs to recharge after a full-day’s activity. Personnel should incorporate work schedules with uninterrupted sleep. While difficult to do, it’s necessary. Sleep deprivation affects one’s mood that leads to irritability, relationship problems and potential depression. Research shows that poor-quality sleep increases risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and diabetes.

Relaxation:  This industry is always “Go, Go, Go.” Relaxation is a learned ability spent away from work “playing” in some extra-curricular activity. Vacation? What’s that? Travel, racing, cars, reading; it’s whatever pastime or amusement brings to the mind (and body) a level of calm and relaxation.

Diet:  On-the-go work combined with long-periods of sitting and a propensity to fast food doesn’t promote healthy diets. A poor diet and over-consumption can relate to other health issues like diabetes and obesity. Eating behaviors typical to this industry are driven by the lack of time, availability, and affordability. Towers blame work as an excuse not to eat, or they over-eat the wrong foods. Pizza, belly bomber burgers; chased by a liter of soda or Monster-like energy drinks aren’t considered proper diet.

A healthy diet includes the need to hydrate. True to tow operators and outside activities, to prevent dehydration, it’s recommended they drink (minimally) eight eight-ounce glasses of water daily … not soda, not coffee, not beer.

Physical Care:  Benefits of regular physical activities include healthy eating habits, strength and vitality, as well as one’s personal responsibility knowing when to seek medical attention. Equally important is pre planning and getting that annual checkup which helps to head off potential health related problems. This includes a periodic trip to the dentist.

Occupational & Environmental Dangers: Tow operator’s face incredible workplace dangers especially working high-speed highways. It’s imperative they maintain a proper safety attitude, perspective and awarnesses that keeps them steps-ahead of work-related dangers.

Tow and recovery work is full of in yer’ face dangers that include fire, Haz-Mat, blood-borne pathogens, and most common, industrial accidents and pedestrian strikes. Towers are reminded to wear and use protection equipment (PPEs) required by your company, OSHA, and best practices.

Over time, working this industry can take its toll on individuals committed to the work. It’s important towers take time to realize what their health status is and do what you can to ensure your path to longevity. Call it a “self-study” into defining your Six Dimensions of Wellness.       

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches light-duty operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com  

Emotional Maturity

Published: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Angry2 copy 94a91

Brian J Riker

Maturity is not just a specific age or life event. It is a state of mind, or attitude, towards all that you do in your life. Absent the correct mind set we all will make bad decisions in the heat of the moment.

I have been witness to an unusual amount of name calling, story telling and even vindictive outbursts lately and it has saddened me. Great industry leaders as well as unknowns both have shocked me with their public behaviors towards others in this community.

We are nothing without each other. Do not believe for a moment that you do not need your fellow towers to be successful. We need to come together in mass to effect necessary change for the improvement -no the survival- of this industry.

Maturity is being able to see both sides of an issue, respectfully disagree with someone and still remain friendly. We must make an effort not to attack the person behind a message, even when we hate the message, until it can be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt they have malicious intentions.

Just because we disagree with a point of view does not make it wrong.

Acting in an emotionally mature way will truly improve the quality of your life, your business and strengthen all your relationships. Dealing with problems with a clear, calm and collected head makes seeing the solution simple.

Customers and team members alike will appreciate seeing a mature response, even when they are not acting mature themselves at the moment. They will come back to see it from a different point of view once they have calmed down.

Maturity easily diffuses most situations without the need to raise your voice or resort to derogatory terms. These actions never help a situation; they only serve to make it worse. I can’t count how many times I have been cussed at, screamed at and told I was a no good so in so. Every time that I tried to engage the agitator on their level it backfired in my face usually making me eat my words later.

When I remained calm, let them blow off steam, listened with intent to understand not just respond and spoke softly the results were usually much better. Everybody wants to be heard, we all want to be relevant, and by listening first then thinking before you respond you will grant them that -even when you have to tell them they may be incorrect.

Emotional maturity and respect go hand in hand. Without being mature you will never have genuine respect. Sure, folks may respect your title or position out of necessity but they will never respect you as a person if you can’t act with grace, kindness and maturity as the situation demands.

Emotional maturity is paramount to safety. Violence against towers is becoming increasingly common which frightens me. Often this violence is a result of a conflict that never should have occurred.

Roadside and behind the wheel safety also depend heavily on emotional maturity. When we are not clear minded we can not focus on important tasks such as driving or white line safety. We must learn how to control our emotions and not succumb to road rage as that is a very immature response to a common occurrence. Let’s face it, most motorists have no clue how to drive and are highly distracted while doing so today. Although we should be able to, we can’t expect them to be aware of us and therefore we must stay calm and alert for our own protection.

March 20 - March 26, 2024

Alpha Dog to the Rescue 

Published: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

alphadogcover fbeb6

By George L. Nitti 

Ideas for graphic design sometimes come as an epiphany in the middle of the night. Hell, Paul McCartney had a dream of his mother giving him solace in a time of trouble and woke up penning the words and music to “Let It Be.” 

Ted Baldwin, owner of Alpha Towing, had an epiphany one night too. A thought came into his head: “We Do it with Straps and Chains,” and that idea was eventually realized as a catchy slogan on his tow trucks. 

His most recent purchase from Atlanta Wrecker Sales was a black 2024 MV International 22 ft. JerrDan rollback which prominently highlights the slogan that turns heads. 

“We even get requests for tee-shirts,” said Baldwin. 

Alpha Towing LLC, located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, was established in 2016. 

“I didn’t know anything about the towing business,” said Baldwin. 

Another epiphany arose when he decided to use his pitbull Bubba as the company mascot.  

“I rescued Bubba,” he said. “They are an alpha dog.” 

Bubba ended up on Baldwin’s doorstep and after going unclaimed for several days, moved in with Baldwin. 

“Bubba used to love to ride in the truck, but now he is older and his hips are not as good. He doesn’t like the airbrakes on the trucks,” said Baldwin. “But he does still like to come into the office, where he hangs out all day. He still goes out on the parades. Everybody knows Bubba. Pitbulls have that stigma but he’s not mean at all.” 

The Alpha name carries a lot of weight when it comes to being called from a rotation, indicated Baldwin. 

“We are always on the top of the list,” he said. “We are on nine different police rotations, and we are the primary service provider for AAA in Spartanburg County.” 

The new unit, one of nine flatbeds in the Alpha fleet, is decked out with extra storage boxes and plenty of lights. 

“If we need something, Atlanta Wrecker Sales bend over backwards to make it happen.  As far as my rollbacks go, they are my go-to.” 

Unique Design for Exotic Protection

Published: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

image1 14 a7b9f
By George L. Nitti

Success in any industry sometimes comes down to finding one’s niche.

Shawn Sowden, owner of 64 Motor Cars of Middlesex, NJ, which exclusively focuses in on the transport of specialty/exotic cars, is a case in point. While working as a manager for a luxury car transport business, he made contacts with car dealerships that directly solicited his help to move cars for them.

One day, he was offered an opportunity to transport a specialty/exotic car to Colorado, using his own pickup truck and trailer. He said, “When I talked to my father and asked him what to do, my father responded, ‘Son, do the job. I’ll put you under my insurance and you’ll transport the car.’”

Sowden revealed that his trip to Colorado led to blowing every single tire on the trailer and spending every dollar that he made on repairs to his truck. Upon his return, a big question mark loomed about his future, but the phone calls from dealers requesting his service continued to trickle in. “At first,” he said, “I thought it would become a side business.”

10 years later, Sowden now finds himself transporting between 3000 and 3500 specialty cars a year, having purchased his fourteenth piece of equipment that includes 5 rollbacks, one of which is a 2020 International NV with a Century LoadRight.

The company name, 64 Motor Cars, which is written elegantly on the side of their units just under a sketched image of a race car, sprang from the death of a good friend. Sowden said that when he started the business, he was grappling with a name and didn’t want to use clichés like “luxury” or “white glove” to define his business. Instead, he thought of his friend and co-worker who had died in a car accident at 21. Sowden said, “He drove a race car numbered 64.” In his memory, he took the number as the name for the company.

Graphically, Sowden intended to use a ripped American flag on his units. “But the problem I ran into was that anytime you took the American flag, and you tore it up to make it look like it was ripped, it just never looked right,” he said.

So the wrapped design became a minimal rendition of the American flag, with no stars and red stripes that were turned into tears, on a white background.

Although Sowden entertained the idea of doing custom paint, he discovered after the first (and last) painted unit that paint chips and was more difficult to maintain. He said, “Vinyl is easy. If I sell the truck, I just peel it off. It’s good to go.”

What also sets his units apart are the Conestoga covers made by Quick Draw, which ensure that the specialty vehicles that the company transports are protected from nature’s harsher elements.

He said, “We were the first independent company outside of a dealership to have an enclosed rollback. It’s airtight and keeps the water out.”

With a focus on exclusivity, and a niche with demand, catering to such a business clientele requires having the tools and equipment to execute the job to perfection.

Afterall, someone has to transport that 22 million dollar McLaren F1! Why not 64 Motor Cars?

Climbing Higher, Powered by Family

Published: Thursday, February 01, 2024

419579055 691903059757144 7579273976008148340 n ec601
By George L. Nitti

A good logo and slogan are critical parts of the mix of elements that comprise company graphics and promote customer interest and loyalty. In Southern Florida, where Alpine Towing resides with seven locations, one might wonder why a company would embrace a name suggesting the mountains, when they tow mainly on the Florida plain. 

However, Larry J. Saravia, owner of Alpine Towing Inc, whose fleet has exceeded 60 trucks, attributes his mountain logo to company success, a symbol for what he saw himself becoming as a tow boss.  

Saravia recounts first starting out in the business, stating, “When we started out, those were the years of the yellow pages. We wanted our company to be found under the letter A. I struggled coming up with something and just as I was about to quit, Alpine popped into my head. The designer told me ‘Alpine means one of the tallest mountains.’ I said ‘That’s great man. Cause that’s what I want to be. Big!” 

Over the years, staying consistent with that image, Alpine has continued to showcase its logo on their sharp looking tow trucks. 

“When people see the mountains, they know it’s Alpine,” said Saravia. 

The huge fleet included a recent line of new 2023 Hino 21 foot with Jerr Dan rollbacks that were wrapped by Razor Wrap Designs of Fredericksburg, Virginia, drawing on the skills of artist Mark Long, who has done numerous designs for the towing industry. 

Saravia said, “I take my trucks from Miami to Virginia to get them wrapped. They do a phenomenal job from the material they use, to the way they wrap and the extra things they do without us asking. They do things and don’t tell you this is going to be extra. They just do it.” 

Also found on the trucks are green swirling stripes against a black background. The combined imagery causes people to turn their heads, stare at the truck and take pictures of it, according to Saravia.  

Also important for Saravia is that his tow operators have trucks they are proud to drive. 

“I know what a driver needs and what a driver wants and I know how a driver feels.” 

At the same time, his drivers are expected to keep their units clean and carry a shirt inside the truck to wipe down the insides. 

Also critical to this company’s fortune is their catchy slogan - “Powered by Family.” 

Saravia said, “I followed in my grandfather’s footsteps, who had a lot of businesses. He had a lot of integrity and taught me to be transparent with customers and to give 100%, no matter the size. I’m a second generation tower and my son will be 3rd generation. If you are our customer, we treat you like family.  

March 20 - March 26, 2024

TowMate Unveils Groundbreaking Safety Lighting

Published: Thursday, February 15, 2024

SS470UVA copy 3c67c


TowMate, a U.S. manufacturer of automotive lighting located in Rogers, Arkansas, launched two safety lighting products incorporating the patented HINVII technology: the SS470UVA and the TM-LS-UVA.

According to a TowMate press release: “These products are a game-changer in enhancing the visibility and safety of roadside workers without compromising their field of vision.”

The SS470UVA UV light head is designed to dramatically increase the visibility of roadside workers' vests. This product employs the patented HINVII technology, emitting a non-visible light that causes workers' vests to glow intensely, ensuring they are unmistakably visible to passing motorists. While the vests appear brilliantly lit to drivers, the light itself is non-distracting and non-visible to the workers, allowing them to focus on their tasks without any impairment to their field of vision. The light head also features amber LED’s that can be set to alternate with the HINVII LED’s for greater visibility in varying conditions.

GlowVestHINVII 4ac03

Complementing the SS470UVA, the TM-LS-UVA is a rechargeable, traffic-cone mounted system. It not only features the innovative SS470UVA light head but also is reachargeable and portable, ensuring the benefits of worker visibility can be realized where they are needed and not just limited to around the truck. The HINVII light capability ensures maximum visibility in various lighting conditions and traffic scenarios, making it an indispensable tool for roadside safety.

TM LS UVA copy 7e202



These products come with a lifetime warranty on electronics and LEDs.For more information about the SS470UVA and TM-LS-UVA, please visit TowMate.com or contact your local dealer.

Lite It Wireless Battery and Charger

Published: Thursday, February 15, 2024

custerliteit 89f86
External 20-volt Battery and Charger for your wireless light bar.

This battery is mounted externally and there is no longer the need to change the 2 batteries from inside the case.  You simply take the discharged battery off the battery plate and replace it with a fresh battery.  Designed to accept both M18 and DeWalt style batteries.  These new wireless lightbars have the same great warranty and customer service included with every purchase.  

battercharger bda05

You may purchase the external battery light bars without the battery and charger and use your own.

Now available in 36”, 48”, 60” wireless LED light bar.  Add flashers or strobes. 7-pin transmitter, external 20-volt battery and charger included.

For more info: 800-490-3158     WWW.CUSTERPRODUCTS.COM

Ice Claw

Published: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

iceclaw2 f354e
This Ice Claw keeps you safe in icy conditions. Designed to fit 3-1/2" x 3-1/2" crossbars which are commonly found on car carriers and light-duty tow trucks. 

Features 

  • Increase Safety: Helps prevent slipping on ice 
  • The 3" fits 3" x 3" crossbar 
  • The 3.5" fits 3-1/2" x 3-1/2" crossbar 
  • The crossbar is commonly found on car carriers and light-duty tow trucks 
For more information on the Ice Claw, visit zips.com
March 20 - March 26, 2024

March 20 - March 26, 2024
The scene of the incident where a repo driver was punched and then later shot after pursuing the suspect.

Florida Repo Driver Shot During Repossession 

Published: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Last Thursday, a repo driver in Port St. Lucie was allegedly shot six times after trying to repossess a vehicle. 

The agent, 28-year-old Tristan Hastings, attempted to repossess a vehicle where he encountered 59-year-old Omar Sueque. 

As can be seen on video, Sueque placed himself between his car and the tow truck yelling, “Hey, get out, this is private property,” and “I have cameras here.” Undaunted, Hastings can be seen ignoring the borrower and edging his truck further back toward the car. 

Infuriated, Sueque can be seen charging up to the truck and punching Hastings through the open truck window. Equally outraged, Hastings leapt from his truck and chased after Sueque. 

Repossessions Inc. owner Bill Kelly watched the video and said that he was surprised that the tow truck driver followed Sueque. 

“What did he get out of the car for and chase the guy? He should have just continued with what he was doing and left,” Kelly told them. “I’ve had people, a pregnant woman, lay down between the car and the tow truck. Obviously, you get out of Dodge, you don’t want to be involved in a situation like that.” 

Tre Smith of Off the Chain Towing and Recovery said that he cut his workday short Thursday after he heard about the shooting. 

“It’s a little too close to home,” Smith said. “I’m on my way to do the same thing, so can I make it back home?” 

” My heart goes out to him, and his family and we offer our condolences,” Smith said. 

Source:curepossession.com

Decatur, Alabama Considering Banning Night Time Repos

Published: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 After two men were killed involving repossessions in Alabama, city leaders in Decatur are considering banning repossessions at night.

The first deadly incident occurred in September involving Stephen Perkins, who was shot and killed by police in Decatur after his car was subject to repossession. Three officers have been fired as a result of that deadly confrontation that took place in the presence of the repo driver.

Last Wednesday, tow owner Jason Click was shot and killed in Huntsville, Alabama during a night time repossession.

Both incidents are galvanizing change.

Billy Green, executive director of the Alabama Towing and Recovery Association, indicated that their organization may need to turn to lobbyists to advocate changes that will make repossessions safer.
He said, "We may need to look at the laws on the books and what protections there are for the repossessor."

State Senator Arthur Orr has been following Decatur's situation closely saying he's committed to finding a solution to prevent further tragedies.

"I think it's important that we do look at how we are doing the repossessions and if another state or municipality has a better or safer option out there that they have put in the code to improve the safety and de-escalate the potential for violence, that's something we need to look at."

Source: www.youtube.com

Police Officers Fired Over Repo Incident in Alabama 

Published: Monday, December 11, 2023

Three Police officers were fired by the mayor of the city of Dectur after they were responding to a repossession, resulting in the shooting death of the suspect. 

Stephen Perkins, 39, was fatally shot on September 29 after officials said he “brandished a handgun” with a light “towards an officer with the Decatur Police Department,” according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. 

Decatur police were initially called to Perkins’ home after he allegedly pulled a handgun on a tow truck driver as he was attempting to repossess a vehicle at the 39-year-old’s home. 

Officers arrived at the scene with the tow truck driver, which is when Perkins “exited the residence armed with a handgun and began to threaten the tow truck driver,” according to police. 

The officers claimed that they ordered the suspect to drop his weapon. But according to the police chief no such order was given.  

“We now know the officer identified themselves as ‘police’ and ordered Mr. Perkins to ‘get on the ground’ prior to the officer firing rather than ordering him to drop the weapon at that time as we initially reported the morning of the shooting,” said the police chief. “That means that we also erred in stating Mr. Perkins ‘refused’ to drop his firearm prior to the shooting. I apologize for the inaccurate description of the encounter in our initial statement.”  

The family of Perkins said that he did not owe money on the vehicle, having financial receipts as proof. 

Source: michiganchronicle.com

Repo Driver Weighs in on Decatur Shooting 

Published: Monday, October 16, 2023

As details of the Decatur, Alabama police shooting of Steve Perkins continue to unfold, a repo driver weighed in on common practices for car repossessions in the state of Alabama. 

Steve Andrews, who repossessed cars for more than a decade, said anyone who works in the industry should leave if somebody tries to stop a car repossession on their property. According to the law, if police show up during a repossession then that repo is over. 

Andrews said, “Legally in Alabama, if somebody comes out…and it may be nationwide but if somebody comes out and objects to the repossession…technically they can go back into the house and you have to leave without that vehicle.” 

In terms of the deadly Decatur police shooting of Steve Perkins, Andrews says that it puzzles him as to why the tow truck driver fled the scene when Perkins allegedly threatened him with a handgun but then returned with Decatur police. 

Andrews said, “It’s a tragic situation, I don’t know anything about the shooting part, I don’t know a thing in the world about the police and the shooting part. But to me the police should have never been called. If the repo man called, he should have never done that. I don’t know what he was thinking he was gone do. Evidently, he doesn't know the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act that tells you if the police show up, the repo is over. Either he doesn't know or he doesn't care.” 

Source: waaytv.com

