Individual Wellness for Tow Personnel

By Randall C. Resch More than 150-tow operators have died from heart attacks, strokes, or other medical emergencies working crashes, at the office, releasing vehicles, working the yard, or simply driving tow trucks. For tow and recovery professionals, we eat, sleep, and live everything having to do with our jobs. All work and no play likely result in other mental and physical conditions. If you buy into that “it’s a lifestyle” mentality, you are programming the wrong message to think it’s OK to disregard your well-being over time. “Wellness” is a topic not discussed in the industry. The mental stresses and physical un-conditioning take its toll when not addressed and impact one’s “longevity.” What’s Your Status So, what are you doing to care for yourself? According to a study conducted by the Department of Health and Aging, it concludes that 82.5-percent of all persons are overweight or obese while 79.8-percent of all persons practice low physical inactivity. Because tow personnel work around the clock and in all conditions, it’s realistically difficult to take time to address mental and physical needs. Work schedules don’t blend a balance of mind and body, and due to those always present work schedules we face, we establish bad habits that challenge good health and longevity. Although we’ve got a personal duty to “better our habits,” most tow employees ignore exercise and proper diet altogether. Promote a Healthier You The National Wellness Center says, there are “Six Dimensions of Wellness.” Based on what activities and schedules tow personnel work, it demands individuals should make concentrated efforts to care for themselves. Even if for a few minutes a day, a lifestyle change is in order. The six dimensions of wellness are: Exercise: Schedules and activities experienced in this industry aren’t favorable to “hittin’ the gym” or creating an active workout. In hoping to avoid an on-the-job heart attack or stroke, it takes concentrated efforts to exercise, knowing that some exercise is better than no exercise. Driving a wrecker isn’t exercise. Working a wreck isn’t exercise. Those activities create excitement and stress, elevation of one’s heart rate, and a rise in body temperatures. Seated all day dispatching or reclining in an overstuffed Lazyboy chair doesn’t promote healthy lifestyles. A modified exercise routine is likened to over-the-road truckers performing stretches, neck/head rolls, running in place, or light walking between deliveries and loads. Comparably, firefighters typically exercise on-duty and between calls. There’s always something personnel can do no matter where they are. Exercising can aid in how one feels about oneself and may lead to better sleep patterns. Sleep: The body needs to recharge after a full-day’s activity. Personnel should incorporate work schedules with uninterrupted sleep. While difficult to do, it’s necessary. Sleep deprivation affects one’s mood that leads to irritability, relationship problems and potential depression. Research shows that poor-quality sleep increases risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. Relaxation: This industry is always “Go, Go, Go.” Relaxation is a learned ability spent away from work “playing” in some extra-curricular activity. Vacation? What’s that? Travel, racing, cars, reading; it’s whatever pastime or amusement brings to the mind (and body) a level of calm and relaxation. Diet: On-the-go work combined with long-periods of sitting and a propensity to fast food doesn’t promote healthy diets. A poor diet and over-consumption can relate to other health issues like diabetes and obesity. Eating behaviors typical to this industry are driven by the lack of time, availability, and affordability. Towers blame work as an excuse not to eat, or they over-eat the wrong foods. Pizza, belly bomber burgers; chased by a liter of soda or Monster-like energy drinks aren’t considered proper diet. A healthy diet includes the need to hydrate. True to tow operators and outside activities, to prevent dehydration, it’s recommended they drink (minimally) eight eight-ounce glasses of water daily … not soda, not coffee, not beer. Physical Care: Benefits of regular physical activities include healthy eating habits, strength and vitality, as well as one’s personal responsibility knowing when to seek medical attention. Equally important is pre planning and getting that annual checkup which helps to head off potential health related problems. This includes a periodic trip to the dentist. Occupational & Environmental Dangers: Tow operator’s face incredible workplace dangers especially working high-speed highways. It’s imperative they maintain a proper safety attitude, perspective and awarnesses that keeps them steps-ahead of work-related dangers. Tow and recovery work is full of in yer’ face dangers that include fire, Haz-Mat, blood-borne pathogens, and most common, industrial accidents and pedestrian strikes. Towers are reminded to wear and use protection equipment (PPEs) required by your company, OSHA, and best practices. Over time, working this industry can take its toll on individuals committed to the work. It’s important towers take time to realize what their health status is and do what you can to ensure your path to longevity. Call it a “self-study” into defining your Six Dimensions of Wellness.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches light-duty operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

Emotional Maturity



Brian J Riker Maturity is not just a specific age or life event. It is a state of mind, or attitude, towards all that you do in your life. Absent the correct mind set we all will make bad decisions in the heat of the moment. I have been witness to an unusual amount of name calling, story telling and even vindictive outbursts lately and it has saddened me. Great industry leaders as well as unknowns both have shocked me with their public behaviors towards others in this community. We are nothing without each other. Do not believe for a moment that you do not need your fellow towers to be successful. We need to come together in mass to effect necessary change for the improvement -no the survival- of this industry. Maturity is being able to see both sides of an issue, respectfully disagree with someone and still remain friendly. We must make an effort not to attack the person behind a message, even when we hate the message, until it can be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt they have malicious intentions. Just because we disagree with a point of view does not make it wrong. Acting in an emotionally mature way will truly improve the quality of your life, your business and strengthen all your relationships. Dealing with problems with a clear, calm and collected head makes seeing the solution simple. Customers and team members alike will appreciate seeing a mature response, even when they are not acting mature themselves at the moment. They will come back to see it from a different point of view once they have calmed down. Maturity easily diffuses most situations without the need to raise your voice or resort to derogatory terms. These actions never help a situation; they only serve to make it worse. I can’t count how many times I have been cussed at, screamed at and told I was a no good so in so. Every time that I tried to engage the agitator on their level it backfired in my face usually making me eat my words later. When I remained calm, let them blow off steam, listened with intent to understand not just respond and spoke softly the results were usually much better. Everybody wants to be heard, we all want to be relevant, and by listening first then thinking before you respond you will grant them that -even when you have to tell them they may be incorrect. Emotional maturity and respect go hand in hand. Without being mature you will never have genuine respect. Sure, folks may respect your title or position out of necessity but they will never respect you as a person if you can’t act with grace, kindness and maturity as the situation demands. Emotional maturity is paramount to safety. Violence against towers is becoming increasingly common which frightens me. Often this violence is a result of a conflict that never should have occurred. Roadside and behind the wheel safety also depend heavily on emotional maturity. When we are not clear minded we can not focus on important tasks such as driving or white line safety. We must learn how to control our emotions and not succumb to road rage as that is a very immature response to a common occurrence. Let’s face it, most motorists have no clue how to drive and are highly distracted while doing so today. Although we should be able to, we can’t expect them to be aware of us and therefore we must stay calm and alert for our own protection.