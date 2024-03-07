Individual Wellness for Tow Personnel

Published: Thursday, March 07, 2024
By Randall C. Resch
More than 150-tow operators have died from heart attacks, strokes, or other medical emergencies working crashes, at the office, releasing vehicles, working the yard, or simply driving tow trucks.
For tow and recovery professionals, we eat, sleep, and live everything having to do with our jobs. All work and no play likely result in other mental and physical conditions. If you buy into that “it’s a lifestyle” mentality, you are programming the wrong message to think it’s OK to disregard your well-being over time.
“Wellness” is a topic not discussed in the industry. The mental stresses and physical un-conditioning take its toll when not addressed and impact one’s “longevity.”
What’s Your Status
So, what are you doing to care for yourself?
According to a study conducted by the Department of Health and Aging, it concludes that 82.5-percent of all persons are overweight or obese while 79.8-percent of all persons practice low physical inactivity. Because tow personnel work around the clock and in all conditions, it’s realistically difficult to take time to address mental and physical needs.
Work schedules don’t blend a balance of mind and body, and due to those always present work schedules we face, we establish bad habits that challenge good health and longevity. Although we’ve got a personal duty to “better our habits,” most tow employees ignore exercise and proper diet altogether.
Promote a Healthier You
The National Wellness Center says, there are “Six Dimensions of Wellness.” Based on what activities and schedules tow personnel work, it demands individuals should make concentrated efforts to care for themselves. Even if for a few minutes a day, a lifestyle change is in order. The six dimensions of wellness are:
Exercise: Schedules and activities experienced in this industry aren’t favorable to “hittin’ the gym” or creating an active workout. In hoping to avoid an on-the-job heart attack or stroke, it takes concentrated efforts to exercise, knowing that some exercise is better than no exercise.
Driving a wrecker isn’t exercise. Working a wreck isn’t exercise. Those activities create excitement and stress, elevation of one’s heart rate, and a rise in body temperatures. Seated all day dispatching or reclining in an overstuffed Lazyboy chair doesn’t promote healthy lifestyles.
A modified exercise routine is likened to over-the-road truckers performing stretches, neck/head rolls, running in place, or light walking between deliveries and loads. Comparably, firefighters typically exercise on-duty and between calls. There’s always something personnel can do no matter where they are. Exercising can aid in how one feels about oneself and may lead to better sleep patterns.
Sleep: The body needs to recharge after a full-day’s activity. Personnel should incorporate work schedules with uninterrupted sleep. While difficult to do, it’s necessary. Sleep deprivation affects one’s mood that leads to irritability, relationship problems and potential depression. Research shows that poor-quality sleep increases risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and diabetes.
Relaxation: This industry is always “Go, Go, Go.” Relaxation is a learned ability spent away from work “playing” in some extra-curricular activity. Vacation? What’s that? Travel, racing, cars, reading; it’s whatever pastime or amusement brings to the mind (and body) a level of calm and relaxation.
Diet: On-the-go work combined with long-periods of sitting and a propensity to fast food doesn’t promote healthy diets. A poor diet and over-consumption can relate to other health issues like diabetes and obesity. Eating behaviors typical to this industry are driven by the lack of time, availability, and affordability. Towers blame work as an excuse not to eat, or they over-eat the wrong foods. Pizza, belly bomber burgers; chased by a liter of soda or Monster-like energy drinks aren’t considered proper diet.
A healthy diet includes the need to hydrate. True to tow operators and outside activities, to prevent dehydration, it’s recommended they drink (minimally) eight eight-ounce glasses of water daily … not soda, not coffee, not beer.
Physical Care: Benefits of regular physical activities include healthy eating habits, strength and vitality, as well as one’s personal responsibility knowing when to seek medical attention. Equally important is pre planning and getting that annual checkup which helps to head off potential health related problems. This includes a periodic trip to the dentist.
Occupational & Environmental Dangers: Tow operator’s face incredible workplace dangers especially working high-speed highways. It’s imperative they maintain a proper safety attitude, perspective and awarnesses that keeps them steps-ahead of work-related dangers.
Tow and recovery work is full of in yer’ face dangers that include fire, Haz-Mat, blood-borne pathogens, and most common, industrial accidents and pedestrian strikes. Towers are reminded to wear and use protection equipment (PPEs) required by your company, OSHA, and best practices.
Over time, working this industry can take its toll on individuals committed to the work. It’s important towers take time to realize what their health status is and do what you can to ensure your path to longevity. Call it a “self-study” into defining your Six Dimensions of Wellness.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches light-duty operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com
Published: Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Brian J Riker
Maturity is not just a specific age or life event. It is a state of mind, or attitude, towards all that you do in your life. Absent the correct mind set we all will make bad decisions in the heat of the moment.
I have been witness to an unusual amount of name calling, story telling and even vindictive outbursts lately and it has saddened me. Great industry leaders as well as unknowns both have shocked me with their public behaviors towards others in this community.
We are nothing without each other. Do not believe for a moment that you do not need your fellow towers to be successful. We need to come together in mass to effect necessary change for the improvement -no the survival- of this industry.
Maturity is being able to see both sides of an issue, respectfully disagree with someone and still remain friendly. We must make an effort not to attack the person behind a message, even when we hate the message, until it can be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt they have malicious intentions.
Just because we disagree with a point of view does not make it wrong.
Acting in an emotionally mature way will truly improve the quality of your life, your business and strengthen all your relationships. Dealing with problems with a clear, calm and collected head makes seeing the solution simple.
Customers and team members alike will appreciate seeing a mature response, even when they are not acting mature themselves at the moment. They will come back to see it from a different point of view once they have calmed down.
Maturity easily diffuses most situations without the need to raise your voice or resort to derogatory terms. These actions never help a situation; they only serve to make it worse. I can’t count how many times I have been cussed at, screamed at and told I was a no good so in so. Every time that I tried to engage the agitator on their level it backfired in my face usually making me eat my words later.
When I remained calm, let them blow off steam, listened with intent to understand not just respond and spoke softly the results were usually much better. Everybody wants to be heard, we all want to be relevant, and by listening first then thinking before you respond you will grant them that -even when you have to tell them they may be incorrect.
Emotional maturity and respect go hand in hand. Without being mature you will never have genuine respect. Sure, folks may respect your title or position out of necessity but they will never respect you as a person if you can’t act with grace, kindness and maturity as the situation demands.
Emotional maturity is paramount to safety. Violence against towers is becoming increasingly common which frightens me. Often this violence is a result of a conflict that never should have occurred.
Roadside and behind the wheel safety also depend heavily on emotional maturity. When we are not clear minded we can not focus on important tasks such as driving or white line safety. We must learn how to control our emotions and not succumb to road rage as that is a very immature response to a common occurrence. Let’s face it, most motorists have no clue how to drive and are highly distracted while doing so today. Although we should be able to, we can’t expect them to be aware of us and therefore we must stay calm and alert for our own protection.
Published: Friday, February 23, 2024
By Randall C. Resch
On November 12, 2023, a “HELP” motorist assist operator in Iowa arrived at a previous crash scene positioning his arrow board service truck behind a police cruiser. The arrow board’s left directional lights and its emergency lights activated. As the operator exited the safety of the truck’s cab, an intoxicated semi-truck driver drifted over the white-line, killing the operator.
Working near traffic is perhaps one of the most dangerous activities conducted by tow operators. This is confirmed by incident describing more than one dozen operator fatalities killed exiting or re-entering the truck’s cab.
As kids, you likely played “Hide and Seek,” an age-worn game played by covering one’s face, then chasing others shouting “Peekaboo.” In the tow and recovery industry, PeekaBoo is no game, yet a valid survival mentality intended to save the lives of on-highway workers, tow operators and first responders.
Recently, I watched a veteran tow owner/operator loading my granddaughter’s disabled vehicle onto his carrier. Loading was no problem other than he worked the controls from the traffic side of the truck. But, as it was time to depart, he walked (without concern) down the truck’s rail, back to traffic, completely exposed, and clueless to dangerous approaching vehicles.
Simple is Deadly
My safety mindset has forever promoted “There are no routine scenarios” in law enforcement and towing. While entering and exiting any vehicle is a basic task, towers are reminded there’s so much more “danger potential” regarding hazardous approaching traffic. The act of standing, working and walking “situates” towers directly in harm’s way every moment they go boots to the ground.
Regardless as to the type of call towers work, being struck as a “pedestrian worker” is always danger close on high-speed highways and inner-city streets. The act of getting out of the tow truck’s cab on-arrival, or climbing back into the cab to depart is part of that simple routine. However, simplicity leads to complacency and complacency leads to deadly results. In my mind, that’s easy math!
In simple terms, even the acts of exiting or returning to the tow truck’s cab and not using that “bulk” of tow truck steel for protection is risky business. When towers get struck exiting or returning to their trucks at-scene, it’s my opinion that an early demise could be preventable when towers are intently aware that initiating PeekaBoo is intended to save their lives.
Follow TIMs Lead
“Exiting” the tow truck’s cab demands complete focus. From the National Traffic Incident Management (TIM), Train the Trainer Guide, a specific section entitled “Exiting Emergency Vehicles” suggests the following techniques:
-- Unbuckle seatbelt and don high-visibility garment
-- Check mirror for approaching traffic
-- Look back, check for traffic
-- Open door slightly
-- Open door only as much as needed and exit
-- Close door and proceed to a safe area
-- I’ll add, be sure to maintain three-points of contact to prevent falling.
“Re-Entering” the truck’s cab is equally dangerous. Although re-entering isn’t mentioned in TIMs, as the opening photo depicts, consider the following techniques:
-- Complete (if possible) tie down and safety straps. If securing is too dangerous on the traffic side, secure enough as safe and move to wider location to avoid being struck on the traffic side. For safety’s sake, complete total securement elsewhere.
-- From the non-traffic side, move forward to the front of the truck, remaining behind the safety of the truck’s mass
-- Cautiously move to the truck’s front, traffic side corner closest to the slow lane. Peer rearward watching for approaching traffic
-- When a break in traffic opens, move swiftly, yet carefully while climbing into the driver’s seat
-- In all circumstances, never turn your back to traffic
I know this topic might seem laughable or too unimportant to repeat. But, seeing towers repeat deadly actions makes this narrative a timely reminder.
Remember, exiting and re-entering the truck’s cab is a process that occurs hundreds, if not a thousand times a year. Put that into a “survival context” to suggest; each time this “routine practice” is conducted, there’s potential you could be struck by an approaching vehicle. It’s up to you to ensure your safety.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com