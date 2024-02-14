Don’t Roll Over and Play Dead Yet By Brian J. Riker Times are beginning to look a little rough for the average tower. With labor and equipment still at or near record high costs, insurance premiums rising even without any claims and call aggregators aggressively growing their market share, thereby reducing available direct customers and cash calls, the last thing towers need is to face an ill-informed attack by the federal government on our rates and services provided. Unless you have been living under a rock you have likely heard about several strategic attacks on the towing industry over the last several years. While this is nothing new, the business model has been under attack for as long as I can recall, the methods being deployed are new. In recent history, thanks to the hard work of the state and national towing associations and active towers, like this audience, our industry has fought off attempts to raise the minimum insurance liability that motor carriers, and towers by default, would be required to carry, attempts to regulate our rates and services beyond acceptable consumer protections found in non-consensual towing rules and even attacks on how we employ our drivers. Despite the successes found in fighting off the INSURANCE Act, the Van Hollen Amendment, speed limiters and a number of other pieces of bad legislation, our opponents are not giving up. You might even say that they are just warming up for the fight, and what a fight it will be. Make no mistake, our opponents are well organized, highly funded and very connected locally and in Washington, DC. In the most recent attack, the US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is calling for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to include the towing industry in its recently proposed rule making proposal, which would open the door to impose regulations across the board on the towing industry’s rates and business practices, including consensual towing. His letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan points to a flawed study published late in 2023 by the American Transportation Research Institute that claims overcharging and fraudulent business practices are rampant throughout the towing industry but only relied on less than 500 invoices, hand selected by 390 respondents, mostly ATA members, to justify their conclusions. This is a very disappointing report from ATRI, as they usually publish fair and unbiased research despite being part of the American Trucking Associations. Supporting the Biden Administration’s war on “junk fees”, which began to combat fees for services like checking your bank balance, bringing carry-on baggage or seat selection fees on airlines, the US Department of Transportation is asking the FTC to declare charging separate and distinct fees for support and ancillary items like specialty tools, safety gear, and consumable items unlawful. Should this idea of the Federal Trade Commission intervening in the towing industry come to fruition it would pave the way for a patchwork of state level laws governing the towing and transportation of motor vehicles in a similar manner that household goods movers are licensed and regulated. In the words of TV pitchman Billy Mays “but wait there’s more”. Following the defeat of the Van Hollen amendment, which sought to return to the states the right to regulate rates and services of even consensual towing services, meaning the state could set fees even for private party contracts between consenting parties, several states have taken it upon themselves to attempt to do the same thing by pushing for the development of towing oversight boards or similar entities. HB179 in Florida would require counties and state troopers to establish a cost-plus recovery structure that towing operators may charge for cleanup and disposal of hazardous and nonhazardous materials incidental to a nonconsensual tow. Cities also would be permitted to enact such rates. Meanwhile, in OOIDA’s home state of Missouri, HB2214, which has had similar language defeated previously, would require the establishment of towing oversight rules including a complaint process and compel towers to release property and vehicles with a payment of as little as 30% of the towing invoice. While we have a few things in our favor, most notably a very divided Congress that has been having difficulty agreeing on anything, it is an election year and a feel good consumer protection achievement would look good for the campaign. All hope is not lost Our state and national associations are fighting the good fight on behalf of all towers, members or not, although there is strength in numbers and if there ever were a time your association needed help it is right now! As part of the legislative teams for both the Pennsylvania Towing Association and The Towing and Recovery Association of America, and a frequent consultant to several other state associations, I can assure you these attacks have not gone unnoticed, and we are fighting hard behind the scenes to find solutions, but the fight takes money and support. It is a cold reality that lawmakers only listen to lobbyists when they bring the support of local constituents to back up their request. Even if you can’t afford to contribute to your association’s PAC or lobby fund, just joining and paying your dues gives your association a boost when speaking on your behalf. Please consider helping fight off these detrimental legislative and regulatory actions by supporting your association of choice.

Securing Equipment to Prevent Theft

By Randall C. Resch An industry forum had a tower’s post in which he shared a pic of his carrier’s neat and organized bed and equipment. Forum participants berated and chided his posting. While the carrier’s deck was neat and well-appointed, the topic of equipment security came to mind. I agree that appearance and organization should be a priority every tower strives for. However, leaving equipment “topside and exposed” lends to competitors and thieves having easy access. If I were someone “shopping” for tow truck equipment, outfitting a wrecker or carrier would be an easy proposition. Why? Because towers are oftentimes lax to secure top-side equipment and accessories. In a case in which a picture is worth a thousand words, I ask, “How secure would this carrier’s equipment and accessories be if the truck were left unoccupied and parked outside?” Take home trucks are a luxury few companies boast. Based on the size of a company’s fleet, there might not be enough available trucks for all operators to take one home. If you’re an operator assigned a take home truck, there are responsibilities necessary to help prevent theft of tow equipment and accessories. Directed to tow owners reading this, I’m confident you’ll agree that your operators bear responsibility to take appropriate measures to prevent theft of company equipment. For towers working company wreckers and carriers, the same applies to you. Five Finger Discount Having resided in the Northern California mountains below Tahoe, my small fleet of three wreckers, four carriers and an off-road recovery truck, all were well equipped per requirements of the California Highway Patrol’s, Tow Truck Inspection Form 234 (b). All trucks were equipped to meet the rigors of mountain recovery and a rotation area that was rural and spread out. My operators were assigned “take home trucks” to help meet the CHP’s response times. In one memorable scenario, my operator parked at a rural market, only to return to his carrier discovering someone “liberated” most of the tools, accessories and equipment left lying and unsecured atop the carrier’s deck. The question I asked was, “Was the equipment locked up?” He shamefully answered, “No!” Company Rules Say Because theft is rampant in the industry, what the operator does to protect the company’s equipment is vital. Arriving on-scene to discover most of the truck’s equipment gone is an extremely disheartening feeling, not to mention the operator might not be able to complete the tow or recovery. Only a few things trump having to make that “ever dreaded” phone call telling the boss saying the truck’s equipment was stolen. When looking at what “risk management” owners must instill, the company’s policy and procedure manual should have a dedicated section to what protection and safety measures help ensure the truck and its equipment are cared for. While thwarting thieves in action isn’t likely, equipment should be stowed under lock and key to prevent it from being stolen. A company’s PPM should include mention that’s specific to securing the truck and its contents. For example, the following paragraph is part of my PPM specific to equipment and truck securing. Under, “Tow Trucks, Equipment & Take-Home Vehicles”, the PPM reads: “Every employee assigned a Company owned vehicle(s) shall take necessary steps to ensure the tow truck, flatbed carrier, or other Company vehicle and its included equipment and accessories, is NOT stolen as a result of it being unoccupied or running. While away from the vehicle, keys will be removed from the vehicle’s igniton, even for a short time. Operators shall not leave unoccupied tow trucks or carriers running to go into a store, or double parked for activities other than load, off-load, and recovery. Note: For operators assigned take home trucks, and regardless type of equipment used, all equipment and tow accessories shall be stowed and secured to prevent theft including items atop the carrier’s deck.” Under Lock and Key I highly recommend that tow equipment and accessories are stowed (and locked) in truck mounted boxes, within the truck’s cab, or atop carrier boxes with the deck secured. Leaving items in-the-open and unprotected only invites bad guys to shop for tow goodies. Especially true to wheel lift trucks, dollies are to be locked and secured. Security is only as good as it’s implemented. As for the carrier’s equipment shown in the opening photo, if it all were stolen in one fell swoop, the thief would easily gain a chain bridle, a pair of Go-Jak’s, two ratchets and straps, a pair of skates and a wireless Tow Mate. At today’s prices, replacing these items would easily be a thousand dollar hit. While the pictured equipment “looks picture nice”, it’s vulnerable when lying unsecured atop a carrier’s deck. Being under lock and key or stowed atop carrier boxes will help ensure equipment and accessory items won’t be riding on someone else’s truck. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches light-duty operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com