Employee Handbooks – Where Your Policies Live

By Brian J Riker Do you have an employee handbook? If so, I commend you for being in the top of your field. Feedback from my last article, Do You Have a Policy for That? lead me to the realization that many towers do not have any written policies or procedures, or if they do, they have not been organized into a single source document. When was the last time you reviewed this handbook? The employee handbook is a living document and as such it needs to be reviewed at least annually for any changes to your policy or revisions necessary to maintain compliance with various governmental agency regulations. While revising these policies, keep in mind that a written policy is no good if it is not what you are actually practicing. How did you develop your handbook? I often see requests from small businesses looking for another company to share their employee handbook with them. This is a bad idea. I strongly suggest obtaining content for your handbook from multiple reputable sources such as employment attorneys and other regulatory compliance specialists. A good handbook is usually twenty or more pages covering complex legal issues such as sexual harassment, discrimination, Americans with Disabilities Act and wage and hour compliance. Additionally, a good handbook will have your company’s basic safety policies, terms of employment such as vacation and time off requests and company rules. An employee handbook is a legal document, often with the same force and effect as a contract between you and your employees. As such it must reflect your policies, the regulations that apply to your size company and the state that you are operating in. Having outdated or incorrect information in your handbook could subject your company to thousands of dollars in fines and penalties should someone make a claim with the Department of Labor or other similar agency. What should be included? The basic content should include your work rules that apply to all employees like vacation and sick time, what happens if you are late, overtime policy and when pay day is. This is a good place for the required policies and notices such as family medical leave, harassment, workplace violence and equal opportunity policies. An employee handbook is a good place to include rules about dress code, truck upkeep, personal use of company facilities/equipment, cell phone use and passenger policies. If these policies are not presented to your employees in writing, they are usually not enforceable. In many cases these types of policies, especially cell phone and passenger policies, must be in writing to satisfy Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. What shouldn’t be included in your employee handbook? Workplace safety is often addressed in employee handbooks, and while it is a good idea to have this information all in one place, some safety policies may require separate documentation to be OSHA compliant. Safety policies such as personal protective equipment are a good example of policies that should be separate from your employee handbook. Since these policies require frequent updates and routine training it is usually simpler to keep them separate. If you do include them in your handbook, please be sure to review them often to ensure the most current version is in the handbook when issued to new employees and your current employees have been given an updated copy. Having basic statements about complying with state and federal regulations and basic safety oriented polices is always a good idea, but leave the detailed safety plans and policies as standalone documents. Avoiding “absolutes” with the language in your policy documents can help avoid placing your company in a no-win situation should something happen and the injured party claims you contributed to their injury by violating your own company polices. This is why your policy documents need to be reviewed by legal counsel before implementation. When do you need an employee handbook? That is simple, as soon as you have an employee, even part-time. There is no magic number that says employers of less than X number of people are exempt from compliance with labor or employment laws. I often hear from employers after an OSHA or Department of Labor visit because they thought they didn’t need to comply until they had 50 or more employees. That is simply not true. Yes, some reporting requirements are relaxed, and some states provide minimal exceptions to some labor laws, however most of the rules apply to any size employer in our industry, even when your employees are all family. In summary, having good written policies helps keep everybody, including the owner, accountable for appropriate behavior in the workplace. Designing your own custom handbook with realistic policies for the environment and culture you are promoting in your company will help keep things flowing smoothly. Documenting best practices, then following through with them as your actual practices in daily operation, provides the best defense against injuries and financial losses when incidents occur. Since policies are always changing based on business needs and the everchanging regulatory environment we live in today, don’t forget to give updated policies, in writing, to your current employees, and be sure to get a receipt acknowledging they have read and understand them.

Jump … or Not to Jump?

By Randall C. Resch Could a simple jump start lead to a garage fire? If you are not sure, here is a scenario to consider. A tow operator responds to a customer’s residence for simple jump service. The customer’s car is parked inside the garage and not accessible to long reach jumper cables, but better accessed with a portable jumper box. This tower arrived and successfully jump started the vehicle leaving it parked inside the garage. An alleged conversation (between the tower to the customer) instructed it would be “OK” for the customer to let the vehicle idle “for an hour or so” inside the garage to “let the vehicle charge.” Subsequently, the vehicle caught fire and ultimately burned the house down. For the average tow service response, jump starting cars is one of the most mundane, routine service type calls we do. Although towers should remember there are “no routine calls,” consider this one of those “You did it” fault expeditions that occurred after a jump service gone bad. Suggestions and Recommendations As a general practice, I don’t jump start customer cars! My approach is different based on lessons learned over the years. Most vehicle owners know nothing about batteries and how they charge. Having little-to-no mechanical abilities, they rely on what’s told to them by service providers and battery technicians. It gets dicey when towers don’t provide specific instructions to their customers. Typically, four possibilities exist: --Good: Start vehicle; the customer parks the vehicle at a location they choose. Instruct customers to take their car to a mechanic or dealer immediately --Better: Jump-start vehicle; move it outside the garage immediately telling the customer, “If the car stalls, the battery likely won’t re-start.” --Almost Best: Advise what dangers a stalled vehicle creates to entice the decision to tow or transport --Best: “We don’t start cars, we tow or transport them.” While allowing vehicles to remain inside an enclosed garage is a questionable activity, several problems exist:



-- The vehicle may simply stall and not re-start



-- There may be other mechanical problems leading to electrical shorts/fires



-- Vehicles left inside garages, at idle, create the “silent killer,” where carbon monoxide (exhaust) rises to the house’s upper levels



-- There’s no-one around to control the unoccupied vehicle at idle



-- An unoccupied vehicle may attract children who may attempt to drive the vehicle For insurance companies reading this narrative, the smart side of risk management expects provider companies to conduct best practices that avoid injury, death or extensive property damage like house and vehicle fires. Perhaps the smarter side of roadside services (at the customer’s residence) suggests the customer’s vehicle is towed or transported (not started) to mechanic shops and not left running inside garages or attached carports. Avoid the Blame I personally don’t instruct customers to drive their vehicles after being jump started. For people who understand vehicle operations, they know “darned well” there’s a chance the vehicle could stall after being started. True to all vehicles, should it stall, driving operations become problematic when the vehicle’s power steering and power brakes no longer are power assisted. The average vehicle owner can’t, won’t and doesn’t react to right-now emergencies because a “stalled vehicle” doesn’t react the same way as a vehicle that has working systems. So, what’s told to the customer is important. The instructions provided become significant in a “he said she said” lawsuit. If it’s your decision to jump start batteries versus tow or transport, perhaps it’s wise to include a written “hold harmless” advisal provided to the customer. My recommendation suggests at the end of service and with instructions provided to the customer, have the customer sign a “Completion of Service Advisal Form” (make one up) stating the tower or technician advised potential hazards and potential complications of leaving vehicles at idle after being started. While it ultimately comes down to the tow company being blamed, a signed signature form is a tow company’s best evidence. If you’ve heeded the message this narrative represents, best practices suggest you tow or transport the customer’s car. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com