Week of Bad Weather Brings out Towers
Teamwork at the Bermuda Triangle
Indiana tow company does it all to clean up fire on interstate.
Do you have a Policy for That?
Clear and concise policies will help shape employee behavior
A Flashy Update
Company gives wrecker a makeover.
Bomber Jacket
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 30-May 2, 2024
TowXpo
Dallas/Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
June 20-22, 2024
WreckWeek
Fort Worth, TX.
June 20-22, 2024
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 21-23, 2024
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing January 31 - February 06, 2024

Employee Handbooks – Where Your Policies Live 

policies 2aca7
By Brian J Riker 

Do you have an employee handbook? If so, I commend you for being in the top of your field. Feedback from my last article, Do You Have a Policy for That? lead me to the realization that many towers do not have any written policies or procedures, or if they do, they have not been organized into a single source document. 

When was the last time you reviewed this handbook? 

The employee handbook is a living document and as such it needs to be reviewed at least annually for any changes to your policy or revisions necessary to maintain compliance with various governmental agency regulations. While revising these policies, keep in mind that a written policy is no good if it is not what you are actually practicing. 

How did you develop your handbook? 

I often see requests from small businesses looking for another company to share their employee handbook with them. This is a bad idea. I strongly suggest obtaining content for your handbook from multiple reputable sources such as employment attorneys and other regulatory compliance specialists. 

A good handbook is usually twenty or more pages covering complex legal issues such as sexual harassment, discrimination, Americans with Disabilities Act and wage and hour compliance. Additionally, a good handbook will have your company’s basic safety policies, terms of employment such as vacation and time off requests and company rules. 

An employee handbook is a legal document, often with the same force and effect as a contract between you and your employees. As such it must reflect your policies, the regulations that apply to your size company and the state that you are operating in. Having outdated or incorrect information in your handbook could subject your company to thousands of dollars in fines and penalties should someone make a claim with the Department of Labor or other similar agency. 

What should be included? 

The basic content should include your work rules that apply to all employees like vacation and sick time, what happens if you are late, overtime policy and when pay day is. This is a good place for the required policies and notices such as family medical leave, harassment, workplace violence and equal opportunity policies. 

An employee handbook is a good place to include rules about dress code, truck upkeep, personal use of company facilities/equipment, cell phone use and passenger policies. If these policies are not presented to your employees in writing, they are usually not enforceable. In many cases these types of policies, especially cell phone and passenger policies, must be in writing to satisfy Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. 

What shouldn’t be included in your employee handbook? 

Workplace safety is often addressed in employee handbooks, and while it is a good idea to have this information all in one place, some safety policies may require separate documentation to be OSHA compliant. 

Safety policies such as personal protective equipment are a good example of policies that should be separate from your employee handbook. Since these policies require frequent updates and routine training it is usually simpler to keep them separate. If you do include them in your handbook, please be sure to review them often to ensure the most current version is in the handbook when issued to new employees and your current employees have been given an updated copy. 

Having basic statements about complying with state and federal regulations and basic safety oriented polices is always a good idea, but leave the detailed safety plans and policies as standalone documents. 

Avoiding “absolutes” with the language in your policy documents can help avoid placing your company in a no-win situation should something happen and the injured party claims you contributed to their injury by violating your own company polices. This is why your policy documents need to be reviewed by legal counsel before implementation. 

When do you need an employee handbook? 

That is simple, as soon as you have an employee, even part-time. There is no magic number that says employers of less than X number of people are exempt from compliance with labor or employment laws. 

I often hear from employers after an OSHA or Department of Labor visit because they thought they didn’t need to comply until they had 50 or more employees. That is simply not true. Yes, some reporting requirements are relaxed, and some states provide minimal exceptions to some labor laws, however most of the rules apply to any size employer in our industry, even when your employees are all family. 

In summary, having good written policies helps keep everybody, including the owner, accountable for appropriate behavior in the workplace. Designing your own custom handbook with realistic policies for the environment and culture you are promoting in your company will help keep things flowing smoothly. Documenting best practices, then following through with them as your actual practices in daily operation, provides the best defense against injuries and financial losses when incidents occur. 

Since policies are always changing based on business needs and the everchanging regulatory environment we live in today, don’t forget to give updated policies, in writing, to your current employees, and be sure to get a receipt acknowledging they have read and understand them. 



Florida Repo Driver Shot During Repossession 

Published: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Last Thursday, a repo driver in Port St. Lucie was allegedly shot six times after trying to repossess a vehicle. 

The agent, 28-year-old Tristan Hastings, attempted to repossess a vehicle where he encountered 59-year-old Omar Sueque. 

As can be seen on video, Sueque placed himself between his car and the tow truck yelling, “Hey, get out, this is private property,” and “I have cameras here.” Undaunted, Hastings can be seen ignoring the borrower and edging his truck further back toward the car. 

Infuriated, Sueque can be seen charging up to the truck and punching Hastings through the open truck window. Equally outraged, Hastings leapt from his truck and chased after Sueque. 

Repossessions Inc. owner Bill Kelly watched the video and said that he was surprised that the tow truck driver followed Sueque. 

“What did he get out of the car for and chase the guy? He should have just continued with what he was doing and left,” Kelly told them. “I’ve had people, a pregnant woman, lay down between the car and the tow truck. Obviously, you get out of Dodge, you don’t want to be involved in a situation like that.” 

Tre Smith of Off the Chain Towing and Recovery said that he cut his workday short Thursday after he heard about the shooting. 

“It’s a little too close to home,” Smith said. “I’m on my way to do the same thing, so can I make it back home?” 

” My heart goes out to him, and his family and we offer our condolences,” Smith said. 

Source:curepossession.com



The scene of the incident where a repo driver was punched and then later shot after pursuing the suspect.

Surcharges for Inclement Weather
60 Seconds – On Point, With Mr. Industry
AAA highlights that number of roadside fatalities involving roadside specialists was underreported.

AAA Study Confirms Roadside Fatalities Underreported 

Published: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

A new study from AAA shows the number of tow truck drivers, mobile mechanics and other technicians, besides facing major dangers working on the side of the road, has reported that the number of fatal crashes involving them is on the rise. 

AAA Foundation researchers found 123 roadside assistance providers killed by passing vehicles between 2015 and 2021. National crash data shows a much lower number: 34. 

The discrepancy, according to AAA, is due to a persistent failure of state crash report forms to capture that crash victims were roadside assistance providers and were instead often recorded as pedestrians. 

While yearly total traffic fatalities increased significantly over the study period, the data suggest that roadside assistance provider fatalities increased even more. 

“Understanding the circumstances and causes for fatal crashes involving roadside workers is vital if we are serious about saving lives,” said Dr. David Yang, president and executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. 

Some of the findings of the study: 

-- 89 percent of the crashes occurred at locations with 55 mph or higher speed limits, almost all on interstates or other limited-access highways 

-- 84 percent of crashes occurred in good weather without precipitation or slippery road conditions 

-- 63 percent occurred during darkness, of which nearly two-thirds were at locations without street lighting 

-- 34 percent of the crashes were in daylight 

-- More than one-third of striking drivers tested positive for alcohol 

AAA urges action on several fronts: 

Slow down, Move Over:  Utilize countermeasures to prevent vehicles from striking workers. The Foundation previously examined vehicle-mounted electronic variable message signs and found them effective at alerting drivers to slow down and move over.Teach roadside workers to prioritize work away from traffic and equip them with strategies to avoid harm’s way. 

Source: newsroom.aaa.com/

Tow Companies File Suit Over Packed Storage Lots 

Published: Monday, January 29, 2024

Four wrecker companies in Atlanta, whose lots our in part stuffed with abandoned cars, filed a lawsuit against a group of judges for failure to follow state law to dispense of those vehicles. 

Robi Hilliard, a manager at wrecker company Futo’s inc says that the company can’t tow without having enough space in their storage lots. 

“We can’t tow when we don’t have any more room to tow, and we have to have room for the police when they call us to tow,” Hilliard said. 

The wreckers’ attorney, Will Story, says he filed a petition for a writ of mandamus against several magistrates for failure to respond to petitions sent by tow companies to auction those vehicles.

By law, the court must rule in 15 days, but often has not. According to Story, combined tow companies have filed 388 motions that have not been addressed, some going back as far as 2021. 

One judge indicated that other issues were on their docket. In addition, she said she was unaware the court was lagging behind, particularly petitions dating back to 2021 and promised to address the issue despite budget cuts that have ostensibly caused the this crisis. 

Story said this isn’t about profits for the four tow companies. 

He said any money from the sales of abandoned vehicles they collect over the storage and tow fees goes to the state and owners have a year to claim it. 

Source: news.yahoo.com

Transportation Industry Tops List for Occupational Fatalities 

Published: Friday, January 26, 2024

Job related fatalities rose in 2022, up 5.7% from 2021, with transportation workers at the top of the list, accounting for 37.7% of all occupational fatalities, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) national census. 

“In 2022, 5,486 workers in the U.S. lost their lives. This equates to one worker death every 96 minutes, with deaths the highest among transportation and construction workers,” said Doug Parker, assistant secretary for Occupational Safety and Health at the U.S. Department of Labor. 

According to the report, workers in transportation and material moving occupations experienced 1,620 fatal work injuries in 2022 and represented the occupational group with the most fatalities. The increase was attributed to an 8% rise in combined fatalities among truck drivers and driver/sales workers to 1,115 in 2022 from 1,032 in 2021.  

Transportation incidents in 2022 that resulted in occupational deaths were roadway collisions involving vehicles moving in the opposite direction and vehicles struck by an object or animal on the side of the road, BLS said. 

A look at fatal work injury rates per 100,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) workers among different occupations found a consistent three-year rise for people working in the transportation and material moving sector.  

Source: ttnews.com

Automotive Specialist Shows Off Classic Hot Rods 

Published: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Andy Leach, who started Cal Automotive Creations, a specialized automotive shop located in Bennington, Nebraska, has gained acclaim through press coverage and television shows for his “from scratch” classic hot rod creations.  

He said, “I don’t restore cars, I build classic hot rods from scratch. Each piece is like a piece of jewelry.” 

Leach started the business 14 years ago with a 900 square foot garage. As a teenager, he started working for his father in his automotive shop, where he developed his passion for cars.

He said, “He’d buy me tools and I ruined a car. That’s how I learned. I learned on the fly. Now I have 12 guys that are the most talented guys.” 

Leach builds distinguished car collections and showcases them around the country. Among his collection, a 68' Wagoneer Jeep was a finalist in the Sema Battle of the Builders, which airs on the History Channel on January 27. So was his Buick Invicta custom X60', which took 9 years to build, earning him top honors, a first in his career. 

"We made everything except the tires and the bare block and heads of the car," he said. The design epitomizes the Cal aesthetic: elegance and beauty. 

He noted, “Craftmanship is what clients pay for.” 

Custom built wheels are stamped with the locale of their business. Leach proudly stated that his business has even helped get his town of Bennington on the map.

Source: youtube.com

Nevada Tow Community Mourns Shooting of Towman  

Published: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Nevada towers came out on Sunday at Sunset Park in Las Vegas to honor and mourn the tragic killing of tow operator Derek Cornell, who was shot and killed while responding to a service call on January 18 in Goldfield, Nevada, approximately 185 miles northwest of Las Vegas.  

At the scene was another tow truck driver who was also shot and reported the shooting to the Sheriff’s Office after the suspect fled the scene. Several hours later, after a manhunt, the yet unidentified suspect was captured. 

Cornell, the owner and operator of Wolf Pack Towing, was a well-respected member of the towing community in Nevada. 

“The towing community is very close-knit, especially in a state like Nevada, where it’s a big state, but really a small community,” General Manager of Big Valley Towing, Jose Norena said. “Not only do we face dangers on a day-to-day basis, but now we have to worry about senseless violence during our course of duty too,” Norena added. 

Cornell’s son, Derek Cornell Jr. is proud of what his father had accomplished over the years and the connections he made in Las Vegas. 

“To see the community pull together like this and to see the outreach my father had on this town and towing community means a lot.” 

Derek was also a volunteer firefighter and is survived by his wife and four kids living in Goldfield, Nevada. To show your support, donate to Cornell's Go Fund Me.

Source: 8newsnow.com

Indiana Towman Downed  

Published: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

An Indiana towman was downed on Jan 18 working on a toll road in LaGrange County. The tower, 63-year old Martin Troyer, was removing a semi from the center median that crashed earlier in the morning when the driver of a 2021 white Dodge Ram towing an enclosed trailer lost control. 

The Dodge went through the median and sideswiped the tow truck that was parked on the inside shoulder of the westbound lanes. After hitting the tow truck, police say the Dodge struck the tow truck driver. A worker with the remediation company cleaning the diesel spill also received injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. 

Police say roads were slick at the time of the crash due to the snow. Troopers believe the driver of the Dodge, a 31-year-old New York man, was traveling too fast for the weather conditions. 

“The snow we received overnight and this morning made for a busy morning working crashes and slide-offs. Unfortunately, one of these crashes claimed the life of a tow truck driver.,” said Sgt. Ted Bohner with the Indiana State Police. “Slowing down should not be taken as a suggestion but as a requirement. People must drive to conditions. This will be extremely important as lake-effect snow sets up this weekend.” 

Source: wndu.com

Teamwork at the Bermuda Triangle

Published: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

415186305 858458732948890 3638712152186439194 n 3ca9b
By Jason S. Holding with George L. Nitti

Northern Delaware County is noted as the "Bermuda Triangle for trucks" due to the numerous major truck accidents and incidents that occur there.   

On December 9, 2023, at approximately 6:35 a.m., Northwest Towing & Recovery, with locations in Muncie and Anderson, Indiana, received a call from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in reference to a semi-truck and trailer fire on Interstate 69 in Gaston, Indiana, receiving photos of the scene from Lt. Randy McCormick. 

Jason R. Holding, Operations Manager said, “This allowed us to muster everything we needed quickly without having to physically do a scene survey.  We had a full callout of three teams: recovery, cleanup, and hazmat.” 

Northwest arrived with two rotators, three semi tractors, one pulling a dump trailer, and two pulling traveling axle 53-foot trailers.   

“One traveling axle trailer was for the burnt truck and trailer and the other was to transport our front-end loader with bucket and forks and mini excavator with bucket and thumb,” explained Holding. “Our skid steer with broom box and bucket was also transported to scene on an industrial carrier.” 

Also transported were two service trucks, one with heavy recovery tools, and the other outfitted with hazmat cleanup tools and products, and three, four axle dump trucks. 

Once on scene, Northwest immediately dug in, quite literally. The mini excavator started scraping away the product from the trailer, and the skid steer pushed it into the front-end loader's bucket.  The front-end loader would then dump the bucket into one of the waiting dump trucks.  The hazmat team went to work on evacuating the fuel in the saddle tanks.  The recovery team separated the tractor from what was left of the trailer and rigged the tractor for lifting.   

Once all the product was removed, there wasn't much left of the refrigerated trailer; only the floor, landing gear, bogies and rear section of trailer, and refrigeration unit was left.  Semi-truck chassis, and what was left of the trailer all loaded nicely on one traveling axle trailer.   

The only hitch in the operation came when the tractor was lifted and swung out of the way to cleanup underneath. The tractor's engine flamed up again.  The tractor was lowered, and Gaston Fire reacted without hesitation to extinguish the small blaze.   

Holding said, “The fire departments in our area are outstanding to work with. Gaston Fire is no exception.”       

All three teams worked seamlessly together and required minimal "quarterbacking,” clearing the scene at approximately 11 a.m. 

Holding said, “We have a seasoned crew with a lot of major recovery experience and have a vast array of heavy construction equipment that over the years has been a perfect fit for these large salvage operations.”   

Every minute counts when traffic is disrupted on the highways. The longer traffic is disrupted, the greater the likelihood of a dangerous secondary accident. 

“So we deploy every possible piece of equipment that we may need, as opposed to piecemealing equipment in as the situation arises,” said Holding. 

A Long Way Down 

Published: Wednesday, January 03, 2024

longwaydown1 4225c
By George L. Nitti 

Jan’s Towing, with facilities ln Azusa and Glendora, Californina, is situated at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, where they are frequently dispatched to retrieve vehicles that have fallen off trails and down steep mountainsides.  

This picturesque area, with rugged terrain, perhaps is a hiker’s paradise; but for a motorist who has gone over a cliff in their vehicle, it’s a day to forget! 

On June 13, 2023, Jan’s got a call for a recovery on Glendora Mountain Rd., making yet another foray up a long, windy trail, approximately 5 miles, on a foggy evening, to recover a vehicle that had plunged 750 to 850 feet into a canyon.  

According to tow operator Francisco Prado, who took the descent down the mountainside, he said a black Prius was resting in a bush. 

“Who knows exactly why these vehicles go over the edge,” he said. “Maybe somebody missed a curve, or they were speeding, or they were trying to get rid of a stolen car.” Or maybe it was drugs, booze, suicide.... casualties come in all colors. 

Prado, who is the owner of Prado’s Towing, often assists Jan’s with their specialty mountainside recoveries and prides himself on his job. 

He said, ““When we get these mountain calls somebody’s got to go down and hook up these cars.”  Francisco points out that his confidence to rappel down a steep mountainside and successfully hook up a car is part of his skillset and what he loves about his job. “We have confidence in ourselves. You can’t rappel down a mountain if you’re scared.” 

Francisco reinforced why Jan’s was the go-to tow operation for this type of recovery: “When you have the right equipment, right knowledge, right personnel you can get everything done the right way.” 

While Franciso was harnessing up and preparing to rappel down into a canyon to hook up that black Prius, and another operator was setting up communications on a two-way radio, crane operator Steve Duggan was preparing their 65 ton NRC Spider Rotator.  

“At first we meet and talk about the job,” said Duggan. “And what’s required. I let the guys know that we needed to use nylon straps on this job because of the auxiliary batteries in the Prius.”  

Duggan painted a worst-case scenario: “There are so many volts and amps that it can ground out on the chain. The current will travel right up your cable into your recovery truck into the handle and kill the operator and destroy the truck. Safety is our number one concern.”  

In keeping with this theme, Duggan, as the lead operator, warned Prado of electrocution. He said, “I told them, ‘When you get to the vehicle make sure you have your gloves on to insulate yourself before you touch the car.' You don’t know if there is an exposed battery cable acting as a live wire from a telephone pole.” 

As Duggan prepared the outrigger and set up the controls, he said, “I had 225 feet on my spools. We had several extensions that were made up and attached them to the main lines. It’s involved. We don’t give away our secrets.” 

Working together with all tow operators in sync, Prado was lowered down into the canyon where he eventually hooked up the Prius, assisting in adding and removing extensions from top to bottom. 

Duggan said, “A lot of training goes into all of this. Not any company can do it. They would need to spend a hell of lot of money on training and equipment. CPR, first aide, snake bite training, rappelling, tying mountaineering knots. Let alone all of the equipment safety checks needed before we even get started!” 

At the end of the day, the totaled Prius was successfully recovered, Duggan explaining why it needed to be done. “When you are out hiking with your grandkid, do you want them to come around and trip on one of these rust buckets. Takes away from the beauty of the mountains.  I try to preserve the mountains the way God intended them to be used.” 

Tractor-Trailer Rollover in a Tight Space 

Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

In the wee hours of the morning, the driver of a tractor with two trailers attached took a narrow onramp to a southern California freeway around Santa Clarita and hit the side of a canyon wall, flipping the tractor and trailers.  

The call came into Panorama Towing Service’s Santa Clarita facility, where they rolled out three rotators to the scene: a pair of 2020 Kenworth’s with 1040 Century Rotators and a 21’ Kenworth with 1150 Century Rotator. 

C.E.O. Ken Wilson said, “The driver may have fallen asleep, hitting the dirt wall on the right side, rolling over onto the passenger side, 60 feet from the highway. The trailers went over each other like dominoes and were all mangled.” 

The recovery would pose several challenges. The first order of business was clean-up – as the tractor was leaking fuel.  

Wilson said “12 to 15 gallons of fuel was running down into the storm drain. The fuel cap on the driver’s side was pushing out a steady stream so we had to drill and tap the tanks.”  

The 2nd challenge was maneuvering in its narrow location, where two of the rotators would need to be carefully backed into the sight while the other was positioned 60 feet above on the freeway. 

Wilson said, “We had limited access and had to work in a tight space. We couldn’t park perpendicular to the casualty, which would have made them easy to flip. Everything had to be lifted vertically and set back down.” 

Finally uprighting the compromised trailers. On one of the trailers, the axle and drawbars would need to be cut. 

Wilson said, “The 2nd trailer was completely upside down with the wheels sticking in the air. We needed to roll it in the air, requiring the use of all three rotators. The rotator from the freeway had to wrap around it with chains while the other two rotators lifted it.  

Once the mess was cleaned and the casualties uprighted, they were transported back to Panorama’s facility. 

All in all, recovery time was 13 hours. 

Jump … or Not to Jump?

Published: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Jumpstart Pac PIC 17b99
By Randall C. Resch        

Could a simple jump start lead to a garage fire? If you are not sure, here is a scenario to consider.

A tow operator responds to a customer’s residence for simple jump service. The customer’s car is parked inside the garage and not accessible to long reach jumper cables, but better accessed with a portable jumper box. 

This tower arrived and successfully jump started the vehicle leaving it parked inside the garage. An alleged conversation (between the tower to the customer) instructed it would be “OK” for the customer to let the vehicle idle “for an hour or so” inside the garage to “let the vehicle charge.”  

Subsequently, the vehicle caught fire and ultimately burned the house down.  

For the average tow service response, jump starting cars is one of the most mundane, routine service type calls we do. Although towers should remember there are “no routine calls,” consider this one of those “You did it” fault expeditions that occurred after a jump service gone bad. 

Suggestions and Recommendations  

As a general practice, I don’t jump start customer cars! My approach is different based on lessons learned over the years. Most vehicle owners know nothing about batteries and how they charge. Having little-to-no mechanical abilities, they rely on what’s told to them by service providers and battery technicians. It gets dicey when towers don’t provide specific instructions to their customers. Typically, four possibilities exist: 

--Good:  Start vehicle; the customer parks the vehicle at a location they choose. Instruct customers to take their car to a mechanic or dealer immediately 

--Better:  Jump-start vehicle; move it outside the garage immediately telling the customer, “If the car stalls, the battery likely won’t re-start.” 

--Almost Best:  Advise what dangers a stalled vehicle creates to entice the decision to tow or transport 

--Best:  “We don’t start cars, we tow or transport them.” 

While allowing vehicles to remain inside an enclosed garage is a questionable activity, several problems exist: 

-- The vehicle may simply stall and not re-start

-- There may be other mechanical problems leading to electrical shorts/fires 

-- Vehicles left inside garages, at idle, create the “silent killer,” where carbon monoxide (exhaust) rises to the house’s upper levels  

-- There’s no-one around to control the unoccupied vehicle at idle 

-- An unoccupied vehicle may attract children who may attempt to drive the vehicle 

For insurance companies reading this narrative, the smart side of risk management expects provider companies to conduct best practices that avoid injury, death or extensive property damage like house and vehicle fires. Perhaps the smarter side of roadside services (at the customer’s residence) suggests the customer’s vehicle is towed or transported (not started) to mechanic shops and not left running inside garages or attached carports. 

Avoid the Blame 

I personally don’t instruct customers to drive their vehicles after being jump started. For people who understand vehicle operations, they know “darned well” there’s a chance the vehicle could stall after being started. True to all vehicles, should it stall, driving operations become problematic when the vehicle’s power steering and power brakes no longer are power assisted.  

The average vehicle owner can’t, won’t and doesn’t react to right-now emergencies because a “stalled vehicle” doesn’t react the same way as a vehicle that has working systems. So, what’s told to the customer is important. The instructions provided become significant in a “he said she said” lawsuit. If it’s your decision to jump start batteries versus tow or transport, perhaps it’s wise to include a written “hold harmless” advisal provided to the customer.  

My recommendation suggests at the end of service and with instructions provided to the customer, have the customer sign a “Completion of Service Advisal Form” (make one up) stating the tower or technician advised potential hazards and potential complications of leaving vehicles at idle after being started.  

While it ultimately comes down to the tow company being blamed, a signed signature form is a tow company’s best evidence. If you’ve heeded the message this narrative represents, best practices suggest you tow or transport the customer’s car.       

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com  

Do You Have a Policy for That?

Published: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Policy Manual Smaple2 21b06

Brian J Riker

During a recent conversation with a good friend of mine, the subject of employee behavior came up, specifically their actions and the recourse from those actions. One of her employees had just made a judgement call while out of contact with the office – one that was quite dangerous and could have ended badly for all involved. Specifically, they decided to tow a vehicle with occupants inside since there were more people than the tow truck had seating for, and they could not reach the office for assistance.

That wasn’t the poor judgement call, for they were in a very rural area and could not leave the people stranded. The poor judgement call was continuing past the nearest point of safety to complete the tow into another state despite knowing their company has arrangements with a local car service specifically for the purposes of transporting passengers when they don’t fit safely in the tow truck cab.

So, how do we as tow owners prevent situations like this from occurring? The first step is having clear and concise policies in place that outline company expectations for routine, and not so routine situations. Some policies you may want to consider include truck breakdowns, communication loss, robbery, accidents, injuries and belligerent customers just for starters.

How about pets? Do you have to take Fido in your cab if the customer requests? The answer to that one depends on if Fido is a service animal. The tricky part is that service animals are protected, and you cannot ask or demand proof that the animal is as claimed. Simply put, if they claim it is a service animal usually you must make reasonable accommodations.

Another thought provoking situation is what if the customer can’t physically climb into your truck? What can you do to help them, and what happens if they slip and fall or get hurt? Again, some conditions will be protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act and we must provide reasonable accommodations to these people. Does that mean you have to have special truck?  No, but you need to help them make alternate transportation arrangements.

I would caution against trying to lift or help someone into your cab because the risk of injury or claims of inappropriate behavior are just too great. That said, I wouldn’t just let Grandma try it on her own either.

It needs to be a case by case decision on the abilities of the individual customer. I have been part of the defense of several towers for this exact situation; a customer was injured entering or exiting the cab of their tow truck. The companies without a clear policy on instructing and observing the customer as they enter and exit, while remaining hands-off to avoid other allegations, did not fair as well with the lawsuits as the companies that did instructing passengers on the proper three point of contact methods for entering and exiting the cab of a commercial vehicle.

Now back to the incident that sparked this discussion. Obviously, we can’t leave anyone stranded and usually your driver should be able to reach dispatch for guidance. If they are out of radio range it is important to have given them some fundamental training on how you expect them to make decisions. In the case of my friend, her driver put the extra people in the rear seat of the towed vehicle to prevent interference with the controls which was good thinking and the lesser of the risks he was presented.

His mistake was in not contacting dispatch as soon as possible to ask for guidance. Although towers can’t leave people stranded, nothing says we must taxi them to their destination. Simply getting them out of harm’s way and helping them make other transportation arrangements is acceptable.

In fact, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration prohibits unauthorized passengers in commercial motor vehicles except in immediately dangerous situations. Further, many insurance policies will not cover transporting vehicle occupants and most states have a prohibition against towing a vehicle with occupants still inside.

How do you instill good decision making in your team? Start by showing them the principles and processes you use to make decisions daily. Once they have been with your company any length of time, they should start to see how the process works and be able to anticipate your answers.

Secondly, don’t scold or admonish them for poor decisions, instead let those bad judgement calls serve as lessons for what could be done differently next time. Yes, it is ok to discipline them for really bad choices, especially choices their current level of training should have prevented, but being a coach instead of cop will go a lot further in changing behaviors in a positive manner.

Have an open discussion about specific incidents at your next company meeting, without singling out individual people or publicly criticizing their decision-making skills. Open discussions go a long way towards enlightening and empowering team members. Allow your team to own their choices, meaning make them share the burden of poor choices as well as the rewards of good choices. I’m not talking about charge backs for damage (that is unlawful in most instances) but rather having them explain why something went wrong and working with you towards a satisfactory resolution.

Good company policies start with you, the owner. You need to be consistent in how you respond to situations and document your expectations. Ideally you want your team to make the same decision you would have made when you are absent. Take some time this week and think about the many situations you face daily and how you would want them to be addressed. Then write it down and make it part of your company culture.

A Flashy Update 

Published: Tuesday, January 16, 2024

yocumcover 822c0
By George L. Nitti 

Sometimes a tow truck needs a little extra something – graphically speaking. Call it a makeover. Call it refurbishment. Call it a new design on an old variation. Or call it simply an “update.”  

So says Evan Yocum, an integral part of the family owned and operated business, Yocum Towing & Recovery of Allentown, Pennsylvania, established 2002. 

As the driver of one of their latest acquisitions, a 2021 Peterbuilt 389 with a 35-ton Jerr-Dan, Evan is feeling the pride that comes with a new set of wheels. And a few alterations in design. 

"We wanted to do an update on our graphics and give it a little more flash," he said.

Already flashy like a fire truck, with its bright red colors arresting to the eye, Yocum’s additional changes, like their enlarged tow name on the real estate side of the wrecker, give it more prominence and boldness. The lettering is punctuated in an effervescent silvery modern font, accented with black shadows and written on a downward tilt. 

Cutting through the company name is an oversized tow chain which picks up at the back end of the unit as well. 

Of course, silver is a nice contrast with red, while an orange sun, serving as their logo, takes up space between the red background and company name, giving an aura of 3D. 

“It pops in your face,” said Yocum.  

Helping us to move along the wrecker’s surface are the blue “swirly” lines that add motion like a winding road, snaking along from front to end. 

Bells and whistles you might ask? 

Why of course. “Extra strobe lighting on the side, an underglow, extra marker lights, big chrome visor, window chops....” 

The company door is more modest, with their abbreviated logo, YTR, written in small lettering, the same lettering used on their tee-shirts that they sell. But their Yocum name on the back of the truck, written gargantuan sized, surely makes up for the sizing difference found on the door. 

Together, the deep hues of silver, red and blue all meld together in this special concocted design – giving it a fresh feel. Like spring. Like a spruced-up house.  

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Wrecker's Wrap Brings Harmony

Published: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

349489692 277802507933139 5676793675973880047 n 00e68
By George L. Nitti 

As we all know, new tow trucks can be hard to find. But with patience and the right distributor, one can be had. Perhaps that sentiment sums up Chuck Guillory’s recent acquisition of his new, colorfully wrapped 23’ Hino, with a 21 ft. Century flatbed. 

He said, “We just put it in service. I had been looking for a truck for over a year. I wanted one long enough without having to stretch the frame so I could put a side puller on it. That was the truck available. Didn’t want a 19 ft or 21 ½.” 

This time round, Guillory turned to a local dealership, RPM Equipment, located in Houston, about 80 miles from Chuck’s Wrecker Service with its home base of Beaumont, Texas. 

“It’s a big refinery city,” Guillory said. “It’s the second busiest port in the country. A lot of military transport. We’ll transport some of the lighter military stuff, which the beds may be used for.” 

To commemorate 44 years in business, Guillory marked this new unit #44 just in front and above their doors. “I was 19 years old when I started in 1979. The first truck I ever bought was a Holmes 480. I also bought that unit from RPM.” 

A sweet reunion indeed!  

Guillory bought the truck for his son Doran’s use, who picked up the design from a website. They then used a local designer nearby to implement the wrap.

“He’s happy with it. I’m happy with it. So we are all happy.” 

The truck was originally all white before it was wrapped with an orange starburst with hues of blue and gray. The design is distinguished by its curves and swirls, in a wavelike fashion creating harmony. 

“It’s the only one like that in our fleet,” he said. “When the sun hits it, it looks gold. I love the design. It gets a lot of compliments on Facebook. People think it’s topknotch,” said Guillory. 

Along the bed’s side sits a string of chains with the company phone number easy to read while the controls on the bed stand out for their color. “It’s all wireless, including the sidepuller,” said Guillory. 

Now that they’ve got the equipment they want and have wrapped their baby, Doran can do what he loves best: pick up those recoveries.

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Slick, Nifty ERU that Pays Dividends

Published: Wednesday, January 03, 2024

ERU 86c8e
By George L. Nitti 

In case you are wondering, ERU stands for Environmental Response Vehicle, a new unit that Wayne’s Towing and Recovery of Lancaster, Pennsylvania has been actively employing over the last couple of weeks. 

The unit has a wide range of environmental clean-up capabilities. Like holding 50 bags of absorbent, blankets, booms, socks, compressors, transfer pumps, soil testing equipment, and more! The 24-foot car trailer is made of aluminum and thus can hold more equipment, says owner Wayne McDade. 

Explaining its utility, McDade said, “I got a call a few days ago from a tow company wondering whether the unit was in service. ‘I have a tractor trailer that’s rolled with an active diesel fuel leak and have nobody to help me with this.’ I said, ‘We’ll head right out.’” 

And a couple of days ago, it was employed when a vehicle caught fire, involving a large amount of glass and vehicle debris that was fused to the road surface. The company noted on their FB page, “The aluminum and plastics that melt and fuse to the road surface always pose a problem for clean-up operations. Tow trucks cannot be properly equipped with the tools and clean up materials needed for a scene like this.” 

The company, started by Wayne and Kim McDade in 2010, has grown from a one truck operation to 23 units.   

Like other trucks in their fleet, particularly their 2015 Dodge 5500 Ram that pulls the ERU, this unit exemplifies graphic excellence, standing out with a combination of elements that complement each other perfectly. 

When speaking to the graphic design company about what he wanted in his design, McDade said, “I want something catchy, not too wild. A design that flows. I don’t want to do plain colors. I would like to do red, black and silver. A classy version. After seeing a couple of designs, I went with this one.” 

The company name Wayne’s jumps out in 3D, in silver and red lettering with a cool gradient, grabbing your attention while the red and black background (it’s not flames, but a lot of swirls and designs that mesh well together) captivates interest. 

Adding value to their recoveries, like the Will Burt Night Scan tower that is attached to the Dodge Ram to provide extra illumination (and an upcharge to the insurance companies), Wayne’s further pops out in leveraging their assets in constructive ways from which the entire industry can profit. 

Red Waterproof Bomber Jacket

Published: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 417380832 807472934726110 685019941644959393 n a7709
This red bomber GSS jacket is entirely made out of Oxford polyester and features sealed seams, a PU coated shell, a black bottom that increases visibility, and a concealed hood. The jacket also has a waist band and wrist cuffs to provide extra security, and the zippered front closure is fastened with a snap storm flap. There are two lower slant pockets, one mobile phone pocket, two pen holder pockets on the sleeve, and one inside chest pocket. There are mic tabs on the front as well. Despite being reinforced with silver reflective tape, this high visibility workwear does not fulfill ANSI standards for visibility.
Features:

-- Non-ANSI Certified
-- 100% Oxford Polyester with PU Coated Shell and Sealed Seams
-- Concealed Hood
-- 4.75 oz. Poly Fill Insulation with Polyester Quilted Lining
-- Zip Closure with Snap Storm Flap
-- 1 Inner Chest Pocket
-- 2 Lower Slant Pockets
-- Cell Phone Pocket
-- 2 Pen Holder Pockets on Sleeve
-- Elasticized Waist Band and Wrist Cuffs
-- Mic Tabs
-- Available in Sizes: M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL

For more information: https://parts.ectts.com/red-waterproof-bomber-jacket-gss/

High Powered Flashlight

Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
flashlight 656b2

The Sigma RA is an intrinsically safe angled flashlight with 325 lumen light output and a massive 290 metre beam. The rugged torch has a robust polycarbonate housing, a rubberised head and grip for external durability, and features a handy rear pocket clip allowing for easy attaching to overalls, jackets, or belts.

Key features:

  • ATEX Zone 0 gas compliant
  • Mining approved
  • 325 lumens
  • 290 metre beam - focus designed to penetrate through smoke
  • 6.5-13 hours runtime
  • Stainless steel pocket/belt clip
  • 90-degree beam allowing chest mounting for hands-free operation
  • Large switch - can be easily operated when wearing gloves
  • Rubberised head and grips for durability
  • Gas pressure release valve
  • IP54 rated
  • Powered by 4x AA alkaline batteries (not included)
  • 183x69x63mm
  • 250g

 For more information, https://shop.nightsearcher.com/product/SA-SIGMA-RA

Atlas Vinylove Cold Resistant Insulated Gloves

Published: Friday, December 01, 2023

atlasgloves 80865
The Atlas 460 has a seamless 100% acrylic pile lining to keep hands warm and dry. The insulated lining flexes with the glove, reducing the hand fatigue associated with working in cold environments. The double dipped PVC coating is waterproof and chemical resistant, and is textured for positive grip, wet or dry.

- Double dipped oil resistant PVC
- Resists oils, solvents, and chemicals
- Insulated Seamless Acrylic Liner
- Super Flexible and Comfortable
- Outstanding Grip

City of Decatur is considering banning night time repossessions after a couple of tragedies.

Decatur, Alabama Considering Banning Night Time Repos

Published: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 After two men were killed involving repossessions in Alabama, city leaders in Decatur are considering banning repossessions at night.

The first deadly incident occurred in September involving Stephen Perkins, who was shot and killed by police in Decatur after his car was subject to repossession. Three officers have been fired as a result of that deadly confrontation that took place in the presence of the repo driver.

Last Wednesday, tow owner Jason Click was shot and killed in Huntsville, Alabama during a night time repossession.

Both incidents are galvanizing change.

Billy Green, executive director of the Alabama Towing and Recovery Association, indicated that their organization may need to turn to lobbyists to advocate changes that will make repossessions safer.
He said, "We may need to look at the laws on the books and what protections there are for the repossessor."

State Senator Arthur Orr has been following Decatur's situation closely saying he's committed to finding a solution to prevent further tragedies.

"I think it's important that we do look at how we are doing the repossessions and if another state or municipality has a better or safer option out there that they have put in the code to improve the safety and de-escalate the potential for violence, that's something we need to look at."

Source: www.youtube.com

Police Officers Fired Over Repo Incident in Alabama 

Published: Monday, December 11, 2023

Three Police officers were fired by the mayor of the city of Dectur after they were responding to a repossession, resulting in the shooting death of the suspect. 

Stephen Perkins, 39, was fatally shot on September 29 after officials said he “brandished a handgun” with a light “towards an officer with the Decatur Police Department,” according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. 

Decatur police were initially called to Perkins’ home after he allegedly pulled a handgun on a tow truck driver as he was attempting to repossess a vehicle at the 39-year-old’s home. 

Officers arrived at the scene with the tow truck driver, which is when Perkins “exited the residence armed with a handgun and began to threaten the tow truck driver,” according to police. 

The officers claimed that they ordered the suspect to drop his weapon. But according to the police chief no such order was given.  

“We now know the officer identified themselves as ‘police’ and ordered Mr. Perkins to ‘get on the ground’ prior to the officer firing rather than ordering him to drop the weapon at that time as we initially reported the morning of the shooting,” said the police chief. “That means that we also erred in stating Mr. Perkins ‘refused’ to drop his firearm prior to the shooting. I apologize for the inaccurate description of the encounter in our initial statement.”  

The family of Perkins said that he did not owe money on the vehicle, having financial receipts as proof. 

Source: michiganchronicle.com

Repo Driver Weighs in on Decatur Shooting 

Published: Monday, October 16, 2023

As details of the Decatur, Alabama police shooting of Steve Perkins continue to unfold, a repo driver weighed in on common practices for car repossessions in the state of Alabama. 

Steve Andrews, who repossessed cars for more than a decade, said anyone who works in the industry should leave if somebody tries to stop a car repossession on their property. According to the law, if police show up during a repossession then that repo is over. 

Andrews said, “Legally in Alabama, if somebody comes out…and it may be nationwide but if somebody comes out and objects to the repossession…technically they can go back into the house and you have to leave without that vehicle.” 

In terms of the deadly Decatur police shooting of Steve Perkins, Andrews says that it puzzles him as to why the tow truck driver fled the scene when Perkins allegedly threatened him with a handgun but then returned with Decatur police. 

Andrews said, “It’s a tragic situation, I don’t know anything about the shooting part, I don’t know a thing in the world about the police and the shooting part. But to me the police should have never been called. If the repo man called, he should have never done that. I don’t know what he was thinking he was gone do. Evidently, he doesn't know the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act that tells you if the police show up, the repo is over. Either he doesn't know or he doesn't care.” 

Source: waaytv.com

Repo Driver Ambushed and Killed in Chicago 

Published: Monday, October 09, 2023

A repo driver working in Chicago during the wee hours of the night was ambushed and gunned down in his tow truck after repossessing a black Land Rover. 

27-year-old Jack Jacobsen, who worked for Northwest Recovery, was attacked by a large group of people around 1:30 a.m., his tow truck riddled with bullets. 

"We don't know if this was a random act, if it was a directed action or if it was simply car thieves that saw someone turn the keys to a very expensive automobile over," said Northwest Towing attorney Tom Glasgow. "He's a great kid. I just saw a tremendous kid who had a great personality and was always upbeat. It is such a tragic loss." 

Jacobsen was a U.S. Navy veteran and an expectant father. 

He and his fiancée were preparing for their baby shower this weekend, according to his mother, who rushed to the scene of the crime with his fiancee. 

Investigators are now pulling video from a city pod camera nearby, and Glasgow said the tow truck was also equipped with several cameras. 

"They provide a very wide swath of visual view for what occurs during a repossession and what happens after the repossession in order to protect our drivers," Glasgow said. 

Source: abc7chicago.com/

