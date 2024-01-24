Jump … or Not to Jump?

By Randall C. Resch Could a simple jump start lead to a garage fire? If you are not sure, here is a scenario to consider. A tow operator responds to a customer’s residence for simple jump service. The customer’s car is parked inside the garage and not accessible to long reach jumper cables, but better accessed with a portable jumper box. This tower arrived and successfully jump started the vehicle leaving it parked inside the garage. An alleged conversation (between the tower to the customer) instructed it would be “OK” for the customer to let the vehicle idle “for an hour or so” inside the garage to “let the vehicle charge.” Subsequently, the vehicle caught fire and ultimately burned the house down. For the average tow service response, jump starting cars is one of the most mundane, routine service type calls we do. Although towers should remember there are “no routine calls,” consider this one of those “You did it” fault expeditions that occurred after a jump service gone bad. Suggestions and Recommendations As a general practice, I don’t jump start customer cars! My approach is different based on lessons learned over the years. Most vehicle owners know nothing about batteries and how they charge. Having little-to-no mechanical abilities, they rely on what’s told to them by service providers and battery technicians. It gets dicey when towers don’t provide specific instructions to their customers. Typically, four possibilities exist: --Good: Start vehicle; the customer parks the vehicle at a location they choose. Instruct customers to take their car to a mechanic or dealer immediately --Better: Jump-start vehicle; move it outside the garage immediately telling the customer, “If the car stalls, the battery likely won’t re-start.” --Almost Best: Advise what dangers a stalled vehicle creates to entice the decision to tow or transport --Best: “We don’t start cars, we tow or transport them.” While allowing vehicles to remain inside an enclosed garage is a questionable activity, several problems exist:



-- The vehicle may simply stall and not re-start



-- There may be other mechanical problems leading to electrical shorts/fires



-- Vehicles left inside garages, at idle, create the “silent killer,” where carbon monoxide (exhaust) rises to the house’s upper levels



-- There’s no-one around to control the unoccupied vehicle at idle



-- An unoccupied vehicle may attract children who may attempt to drive the vehicle For insurance companies reading this narrative, the smart side of risk management expects provider companies to conduct best practices that avoid injury, death or extensive property damage like house and vehicle fires. Perhaps the smarter side of roadside services (at the customer’s residence) suggests the customer’s vehicle is towed or transported (not started) to mechanic shops and not left running inside garages or attached carports. Avoid the Blame I personally don’t instruct customers to drive their vehicles after being jump started. For people who understand vehicle operations, they know “darned well” there’s a chance the vehicle could stall after being started. True to all vehicles, should it stall, driving operations become problematic when the vehicle’s power steering and power brakes no longer are power assisted. The average vehicle owner can’t, won’t and doesn’t react to right-now emergencies because a “stalled vehicle” doesn’t react the same way as a vehicle that has working systems. So, what’s told to the customer is important. The instructions provided become significant in a “he said she said” lawsuit. If it’s your decision to jump start batteries versus tow or transport, perhaps it’s wise to include a written “hold harmless” advisal provided to the customer. My recommendation suggests at the end of service and with instructions provided to the customer, have the customer sign a “Completion of Service Advisal Form” (make one up) stating the tower or technician advised potential hazards and potential complications of leaving vehicles at idle after being started. While it ultimately comes down to the tow company being blamed, a signed signature form is a tow company’s best evidence. If you’ve heeded the message this narrative represents, best practices suggest you tow or transport the customer’s car. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

Do You Have a Policy for That?



Brian J Riker During a recent conversation with a good friend of mine, the subject of employee behavior came up, specifically their actions and the recourse from those actions. One of her employees had just made a judgement call while out of contact with the office – one that was quite dangerous and could have ended badly for all involved. Specifically, they decided to tow a vehicle with occupants inside since there were more people than the tow truck had seating for, and they could not reach the office for assistance. That wasn’t the poor judgement call, for they were in a very rural area and could not leave the people stranded. The poor judgement call was continuing past the nearest point of safety to complete the tow into another state despite knowing their company has arrangements with a local car service specifically for the purposes of transporting passengers when they don’t fit safely in the tow truck cab. So, how do we as tow owners prevent situations like this from occurring? The first step is having clear and concise policies in place that outline company expectations for routine, and not so routine situations. Some policies you may want to consider include truck breakdowns, communication loss, robbery, accidents, injuries and belligerent customers just for starters. How about pets? Do you have to take Fido in your cab if the customer requests? The answer to that one depends on if Fido is a service animal. The tricky part is that service animals are protected, and you cannot ask or demand proof that the animal is as claimed. Simply put, if they claim it is a service animal usually you must make reasonable accommodations. Another thought provoking situation is what if the customer can’t physically climb into your truck? What can you do to help them, and what happens if they slip and fall or get hurt? Again, some conditions will be protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act and we must provide reasonable accommodations to these people. Does that mean you have to have special truck? No, but you need to help them make alternate transportation arrangements. I would caution against trying to lift or help someone into your cab because the risk of injury or claims of inappropriate behavior are just too great. That said, I wouldn’t just let Grandma try it on her own either. It needs to be a case by case decision on the abilities of the individual customer. I have been part of the defense of several towers for this exact situation; a customer was injured entering or exiting the cab of their tow truck. The companies without a clear policy on instructing and observing the customer as they enter and exit, while remaining hands-off to avoid other allegations, did not fair as well with the lawsuits as the companies that did instructing passengers on the proper three point of contact methods for entering and exiting the cab of a commercial vehicle. Now back to the incident that sparked this discussion. Obviously, we can’t leave anyone stranded and usually your driver should be able to reach dispatch for guidance. If they are out of radio range it is important to have given them some fundamental training on how you expect them to make decisions. In the case of my friend, her driver put the extra people in the rear seat of the towed vehicle to prevent interference with the controls which was good thinking and the lesser of the risks he was presented. His mistake was in not contacting dispatch as soon as possible to ask for guidance. Although towers can’t leave people stranded, nothing says we must taxi them to their destination. Simply getting them out of harm’s way and helping them make other transportation arrangements is acceptable. In fact, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration prohibits unauthorized passengers in commercial motor vehicles except in immediately dangerous situations. Further, many insurance policies will not cover transporting vehicle occupants and most states have a prohibition against towing a vehicle with occupants still inside. How do you instill good decision making in your team? Start by showing them the principles and processes you use to make decisions daily. Once they have been with your company any length of time, they should start to see how the process works and be able to anticipate your answers. Secondly, don’t scold or admonish them for poor decisions, instead let those bad judgement calls serve as lessons for what could be done differently next time. Yes, it is ok to discipline them for really bad choices, especially choices their current level of training should have prevented, but being a coach instead of cop will go a lot further in changing behaviors in a positive manner. Have an open discussion about specific incidents at your next company meeting, without singling out individual people or publicly criticizing their decision-making skills. Open discussions go a long way towards enlightening and empowering team members. Allow your team to own their choices, meaning make them share the burden of poor choices as well as the rewards of good choices. I’m not talking about charge backs for damage (that is unlawful in most instances) but rather having them explain why something went wrong and working with you towards a satisfactory resolution. Good company policies start with you, the owner. You need to be consistent in how you respond to situations and document your expectations. Ideally you want your team to make the same decision you would have made when you are absent. Take some time this week and think about the many situations you face daily and how you would want them to be addressed. Then write it down and make it part of your company culture.