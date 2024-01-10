

By Randall C. Resch

Tow operators typically stretch and connect winch cable across roadways or sidewalks to reach a casualty vehicle, causing dangerous potential of injuring or killing motorists, bicycle or motorcycle riders should they drive unsuspectingly into stretched cable.

This type of unfortunate mishap is referred to as “Clothesline.” It can happen during any winch event. If there’s room for a vehicle or cyclist to get through, chances are they’re going to be hurt or worse.

An at speed vehicle, bicycle rider or unaware pedestrian who runs into a “taut and tightened” winch cable can be critically injured or killed if the party is clotheslined by cable near head, face and neck areas. Over the years, vehicle operators, motorcyclists, even snowmobile riders were killed because recovery scenes didn’t include indicators where stretched cable was present.

Watching someone drive, ride or jog into stretched cable might seem like a laughable occurrence. I assure you, it’s no laughing matter! While it’s easy to call these individuals stupid, clueless and unaware, tow operators have direct responsibility in trying to identify the recovery zone. It’s also a known fact that winchline safety is generally not covered in operator training or company safety meetings.

Setup for Failure

In a YouTube video once gone viral, a wrecker operator was winching a small box truck across an industrial area’s parking lot. Due to surrounding industrial businesses being closed for the weekend, the winch recovery was the only activity with a few people present.

From out of nowhere, a motorcyclist entered the parking lot from a far side driveway and accelerated up an inclined throughway and directly into the “barely visible” winch cable.

Travelling at substantial speed, the motorcyclist was “clotheslined” by the cable just under his chin, lifting him violently off the cycle’s seat and dropping him on the pavement. He was killed in an instant.

The operator hurriedly ran to the downed cyclist’s location, became aware of what just happened, then immediately returned to the wrecker to grab and place several cones after the fact. The entire incident was captured by cellphone video.

In the usual manner this tow truck was winching the stuck truck, no cones, flares, markings, or traffic control was present to indicate stretched cable was hanging across the parking lot. In a wrongful death lawsuit like this, the question likely to be asked would be “Mr. Ms. Tower, what did you do to provide any visual warning that the tow truck’s winch cable was hanging across travel areas?” What would your answer be?

In a similar Canadian case, a tow company’s training practices were immediately attacked when they were asked about winch and recovery training. The tow company’s trainer told the court, “There are no manuals for specific safety procedures.” This response is unacceptable.

I believe a response like this is a feeble attempt to downplay a tow company’s lack of responsibility when common sense should dictate that an unidentifiable, hanging cable (across sidewalks and roadways) is always a deadly potential.

Announcing Cable Presence

The industry has seen its fair share of clothesline incidents when tower’s fail to identify stretched, working recovery cable that’s hanging “taut” across the roadway. Because cable itself is the color of dull gray, it easily blends with roadway and background surfaces. And, when a driver or rider’s speed is part of the equation, not seeing an obscure hazard doesn’t leave them time to react.

For obvious reasons, tow operators have direct responsibility to identify cable by adding readily available items of tow equipment to stretched cable incidents.

Towers are reminded to not stretch cable across sidewalks and roadways without first initiating several precautions. To increase the level of on scene safety during stretched cable events, consider the following recommendations:



-- At the onset of recovery, deploy police officers, fire fighters, spotters, etc., other tow personnel for traffic control



-- During recovery, activate tow truck emergency (amber) lighting



-- Position cones or flares while being “fire wise”



-- Drape a visually bright item of clothing, ANSI-III vests; even a fluorescent “Swimming Pool Noodle” (hung) on the winch cable to identify cable



-- Close obvious entry/exit driveways or other paths of travel



--Prepare snatch block and rigging before heavy winching begins



-- Work quickly to decrease winch time



Remember, motorists and cyclists are wrapped up in personal activities that don’t include you and an active recovery. They likely have no clue what’s going on and aren’t looking (nor expecting) for a wrecker’s cable to be hanging dangerously knee-high across their paths. Making the recovery zone “visual” only takes a few extra minutes and should be in-place prior to commencing critical winching.

Identifying your active work zone isn’t a “prevent all solution” and doesn’t eliminate someone straying or driving into your recovery zone. But, for court purposes, you can testify that you did something rather than nothing at all.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.