Digital Edition
The Week's Features
U.S. Senate Passes Move Over Law
This resolution will make way for more activities to get the word out.
Cliff Hanging Modular Home Recovery
Mountain Recovery pulls a modular home from the precipice.
It's Still Running!
Beware heroic actions when handling a runaway vehicle.
Spiffy Combo from Chrome to Charlie Brown
Charley's Towing Sports an Eclectic Mix of Elements.
Atlas Insulated Gloves
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 30-May 2, 2024
TowXpo
Dallas/Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
June 20-22, 2024
WreckWeek
Fort Worth, TX.
June 20-22, 2024
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 21-23, 2024
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics • Click here to play
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing December 13 - December 19, 2023

Triangles Required Over 10,000-Pounds 

TRIANGLES PIC 2 1 copy f9db3
By Randall Resch     

An industry “influencer” posted a video showing his three-axle carrier parked in-front-of a loaded welder’s truck that was disabled on a darkened highway’s shoulder. The disabled truck’s size “nearly eliminated” the disabled trucks rearward facing lights. Although extreme danger was present, the tower failed to provide triangles, or any other device rearward to warn advancing traffic.  

His load-and-go scenario had the markings of an operator fatality waiting to happen. While a stack of cones was visible under the carrier’s deck, nothing was used to identify the disabled vehicle’s presence. Seeing only the disabled vehicle illuminated by the carrier’s work lights was nothing but the black infinity of space.  

It's the Law 

After crash investigations by OSHA, NIOSH and traffic management entities, studies indicate that tow operators typically fail to deploy cones, flare or triangles to roadside scenarios.  

True to large, commercial vehicles, this narrative focuses on deploying DOT triangles. Federal motor carrier requires triangles be positioned to identify stopped commercial vehicles on highway shoulders.  

Per Title 49 CFR § 392.22, Subsection (1)(b) - Emergency signals; stopped commercial motor vehicles, it says; “General rule. Except as provided in paragraph (b)(2) of this section, whenever a commercial motor vehicle (10,000 pounds or more) is stopped upon the traveled portion or the shoulder of a highway for any cause other than necessary traffic stops, the driver shall, as soon as possible, but in any event within 10-minutes, place the warning devices required by § 393.95 of this subchapter.”  

Clearly Defined 

Nothing in 392.22’s narrative mentions tow trucks being exempt of the “ten-minute requirement;” however, tow trucks are commercial vehicles that commonly and repeatedly stop on highway shoulders to provide services.  

Towers who attend TIM training argue whether reflective triangles provide advanced emergency warning. While triangles are seen from distances away, experts suggest triangle use is different than initiating other forms of advanced warning. 

Should a wayward motorist drift onto a highway’s shoulder and plow into a stopped commercial vehicle, the question of liability (blame) is typically pointed at the commercial vehicle’s driver, then transfers to the wrecker operator for failing to set triangles within ten-minutes of arrival. 

Who Says “No”? 

The excuses to not deploy triangle are consistent. Forum participants say: 

It’s not my job; They take too long to set up; Setting up is too dangerous; I’ll only be here a few minutes 

Additional Considerations 

Roadside safety comes in all shapes and sizes; so, do lawsuits. Consider six important factors:

-- Operators are opting to deploy a “Cop on a Stick”, where red and blue (LED) flashing strobes sit atop a portable tripod stand. In most states, vehicle code law prohibits use of “blue lights” when mounted on the tow truck. These lights “pierce the darkness” hoping to initiate a driver’s SDMO response. Check your state’s vehicle code.    

-- Requesting highway patrol assistance is another alternative, but cops on scene, emergency lighting, triangles, cones, flares and traffic control create a false sense of security. Don’t hesitate to request highway patrol assistance come to your location and assist while you prepare the commercial vehicle for towing. 

-- Setting triangles not only is federal law, it makes sense to do something rather than “do nothing at all.” Section 392.22 makes no mention of operator safety, yet there is a specific requirement that triangles be deployed after ten-minutes on scene.  

--.Commercial class towers typically violate this process. Any wrongful injury or fatality lawsuit will immediately attack whether the tower used best practices, or did they create a risk that injured or killed their client?  

-- Although lawsuits may argue that “federally required triangles” weren’t placed prior to a motorist running into the tow vehicle, towers will have to defend accusations as to “Why” triangles weren’t placed? 

-- Should a DUI motorist crash into a tow vehicle parked on the shoulder, the lack of triangles, cones, flares or flashers are likely irrelevant to criminal charges for DUI, but that doesn’t ex out being sued civilly. Read and understand, Title 49 CFR § 392.22, Subsection (1)(b).  

The Bottom-line?

Aside from activating overhead amber lighting to initiate SDMO, deploying triangles is a tower’s responsibility when serving (large size) commercial vehicles. Using triangles to provide a level of advanced emergency warning is a “best practice activity” and one that comes highly recommended. To do nothing shirks the law!       

Operations Editor  Randall  C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com



American Towman Today - December 16, 2023
American Towman Today - December 16, 2023
Click here to read more

“Last Call” for Alabama Tower Gunned Down 

Published: Friday, December 15, 2023

A repo driver shot and killed Wednesday night during a repossession was given tribute by towers in and around the surrounding communities of Huntsville, Alabama.  

38-year-old tow owner Jason Click, who owned Ace Wrecker and BNS Recovery Services, was shot and killed when on call to repossess a vehicle. 

His friends and former employees gathered to pay their respects.  

“Jason was a great fellow. He had a heart of gold, and he would do anything for you if it was within his power,” Charles Watson, who operated a tow truck for a company owned by Click, said.    

 The tow trucks lined in Huntsville with yellow lights flashing in the dark for what tow truck drivers describe as ‘the last call, a gathering to honor a fallen comrade and to pay respects to one of their own.  

“There are different towing companies in this town, but everyone is a close-knit community,” Watson said.    

“Everybody assumes that they are out there to do something wrong or to pick up a vehicle that they are not supposed to. All they are doing is earning a living,” Watson explained.   

Police say 47-year-old Warren Siao was arrested and charged with murder after the shooting.  Siao was booked into the Madison County jail.

Source:whnt.com



Towers came out to give a memorial and tribute to slain towman Jason Click, who was gunned down during a repossession.

Triangles Required Over 10,000-Pounds 

Published: Saturday, December 16, 2023

TRIANGLES PIC 2 1 copy f9db3
By Randall Resch     

An industry “influencer” posted a video showing his three-axle carrier parked in-front-of a loaded welder’s truck that was disabled on a darkened highway’s shoulder. The disabled truck’s size “nearly eliminated” the disabled trucks rearward facing lights. Although extreme danger was present, the tower failed to provide triangles, or any other device rearward to warn advancing traffic.  

His load-and-go scenario had the markings of an operator fatality waiting to happen. While a stack of cones was visible under the carrier’s deck, nothing was used to identify the disabled vehicle’s presence. Seeing only the disabled vehicle illuminated by the carrier’s work lights was nothing but the black infinity of space.  

It's the Law 

After crash investigations by OSHA, NIOSH and traffic management entities, studies indicate that tow operators typically fail to deploy cones, flare or triangles to roadside scenarios.  

True to large, commercial vehicles, this narrative focuses on deploying DOT triangles. Federal motor carrier requires triangles be positioned to identify stopped commercial vehicles on highway shoulders.  

Per Title 49 CFR § 392.22, Subsection (1)(b) - Emergency signals; stopped commercial motor vehicles, it says; “General rule. Except as provided in paragraph (b)(2) of this section, whenever a commercial motor vehicle (10,000 pounds or more) is stopped upon the traveled portion or the shoulder of a highway for any cause other than necessary traffic stops, the driver shall, as soon as possible, but in any event within 10-minutes, place the warning devices required by § 393.95 of this subchapter.”  

Clearly Defined 

Nothing in 392.22’s narrative mentions tow trucks being exempt of the “ten-minute requirement;” however, tow trucks are commercial vehicles that commonly and repeatedly stop on highway shoulders to provide services.  

Towers who attend TIM training argue whether reflective triangles provide advanced emergency warning. While triangles are seen from distances away, experts suggest triangle use is different than initiating other forms of advanced warning. 

Should a wayward motorist drift onto a highway’s shoulder and plow into a stopped commercial vehicle, the question of liability (blame) is typically pointed at the commercial vehicle’s driver, then transfers to the wrecker operator for failing to set triangles within ten-minutes of arrival. 

Who Says “No”? 

The excuses to not deploy triangle are consistent. Forum participants say: 

It’s not my job; They take too long to set up; Setting up is too dangerous; I’ll only be here a few minutes 

Additional Considerations 

Roadside safety comes in all shapes and sizes; so, do lawsuits. Consider six important factors:

-- Operators are opting to deploy a “Cop on a Stick”, where red and blue (LED) flashing strobes sit atop a portable tripod stand. In most states, vehicle code law prohibits use of “blue lights” when mounted on the tow truck. These lights “pierce the darkness” hoping to initiate a driver’s SDMO response. Check your state’s vehicle code.    

-- Requesting highway patrol assistance is another alternative, but cops on scene, emergency lighting, triangles, cones, flares and traffic control create a false sense of security. Don’t hesitate to request highway patrol assistance come to your location and assist while you prepare the commercial vehicle for towing. 

-- Setting triangles not only is federal law, it makes sense to do something rather than “do nothing at all.” Section 392.22 makes no mention of operator safety, yet there is a specific requirement that triangles be deployed after ten-minutes on scene.  

--.Commercial class towers typically violate this process. Any wrongful injury or fatality lawsuit will immediately attack whether the tower used best practices, or did they create a risk that injured or killed their client?  

-- Although lawsuits may argue that “federally required triangles” weren’t placed prior to a motorist running into the tow vehicle, towers will have to defend accusations as to “Why” triangles weren’t placed? 

-- Should a DUI motorist crash into a tow vehicle parked on the shoulder, the lack of triangles, cones, flares or flashers are likely irrelevant to criminal charges for DUI, but that doesn’t ex out being sued civilly. Read and understand, Title 49 CFR § 392.22, Subsection (1)(b).  

The Bottom-line?

Aside from activating overhead amber lighting to initiate SDMO, deploying triangles is a tower’s responsibility when serving (large size) commercial vehicles. Using triangles to provide a level of advanced emergency warning is a “best practice activity” and one that comes highly recommended. To do nothing shirks the law!       

Operations Editor  Randall  C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

American Towman Exposition 2023 - Home of the Brave
Grand Opening Ceremony WOWS at World's Largest Towing Gathering 2023 American Towman Exposition!
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Do you support "blue lights" legislation allowing rear facing blue lights on tow trucks?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
homediv
Your Cost Per Tow
60 Seconds – On Point, With Mr. Industry
homediv
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Safety Editor: Jimmy Santos
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
December 13 - December 19, 2023
David Satterfield, owner of A1 Towing Solutions in Charlotte, has been hit with a lawsuit over racial discrimination.

NC Tow Company Sued for Racial Discrimination 

Published: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Charlotte-based towing company A1 Towing Solutions and its owner David Jewel Satterfield were sued for the 2nd time by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein over racially targeting consumers and illegally booting and towing their vehicles. 

“This defendant hasn’t just been breaking the law and harming North Carolinians – he’s done so by purposefully targeting Black people,” said Stein in a statement. “It’s both wrong and illegal, and I’m asking the court to stop him from engaging in this predatory and discriminatory conduct and give full financial relief to his victims.” 

Satterfield could not be reached for comment. He was previously sued for predatory tow practices. 

Stein’s office received information that the A1 Towing was targeting African-Americans with the brunt of their unlawful price gouging, unlawful towing and booting, and unlawful debt collection. Of the 14 complaints received, 11 were submitted by African- Americans. 

The Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division investigated the concerns and found that Satterfield was targeting Blacks by a process called “reverse redlining,” in which certain communities receive less favorable treatment. 

He was allegedly also operating mostly in areas of Charlotte that have a majority African American population. African Americans make up 35 percent of the population in Charlotte; they owned 72 percent of the vehicles Satterfield towed in the city during a specific time period. 

Source: businessnc.com

 

Trucking Industry Reporting Rise in Predatory Towing

Published: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

A recent report by the American Transportation Research Institute indicates trucking companies are seeing more predatory practices and instances of excessive towing rates, according to a release by the Arkansas Trucking Association. Information for the report included a survey, distributed through the American Transportation Research Institute's contact database and industry news outlets. The survey generated a convenience sample of 350 motor carrier respondents, according to the report. The group also obtained 490 complete invoices from various sources. 

"Predatory towing has received increased attention from the trucking industry in recent years, as non-consensual tows often create costly consequences for motor carriers and insurance companies as well as negative impacts to supply chains," the report said. "Because most heavy-duty truck crash scenarios are unique, they present trucking and T&R stakeholders a series of complex tasks, decisions, regulations and interactions that can easily enable predatory practices." 

The report notes the two most common forms of predatory towing are excessive rates and unwarranted extra service charges. According to the report, 82.7% of motor carriers experienced excessive rates and 81.8% received unwarranted additional charges. 

Tim Moody, the president of the Arkansas Professional Towing and Recovery Association--which represents 761 towing companies in the state,--said that in Arkansas there is no legislation dictating how much can be charged for a tow, as long as the fee is reasonable. He said nonconsensual tows typically involve accidents where the requirements are extremely variable and cleanup times and costs can be extensive. 

He said in instances when trucking companies feel the fees they've been charged are excessive, they have a remedy through the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board -- an arm of the state that is not associated with the Arkansas Professional Towing and Recovery Association. The Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board is the state's primary enforcement and investigative body charged with ensuring compliance with the state's statutes and rules and the disposition of consumer complaints, according to its website. 

Source: nwaonline.com

St. Louis Towers Give Tribute to Fallen Tower

Published: Thursday, December 07, 2023

More than 80 tow trucks from across the St. Louis metro area and beyond gathered for a funeral procession on Dec. 5 to honor Wade Bivins, who was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Nov. 29 as he was removing a broken-down vehicle along Interstate 255. 

Dozens of tow trucks parked at a car dealership, with their hazard lights on, before lining up for the procession. A large digital sign on one truck, from Petroff Towing in Caseyville, read "RIP Wade." 

"They're here to show support and love," said Niki O'Bryan, the manager of Bivins' employer, Paw Paw Towing of Millstadt. "The towing community is a close-knit community. We're always here to help each other out." 

O'Bryan said the procession aimed to make the public aware of the need to pay attention and watch out for tow trucks and other emergency vehicles responding to accidents.  Fire trucks from various Metro East departments also took part in the procession, in recognition of Bivins' many years of service as a volunteer firefighter. 

Bivins was known for his community service. 

"Every community needs a Wade," said Herb Simmons, East Carondelet's longtime mayor and a friend and neighbor of Bivins for decades. "I never heard him say the word 'no'." 

Simmons said he also had been assistant director of the village's emergency service agency, also a volunteer position. 

He also said Bivins filled sandbags during the great 1993 flood, played Santa Claus for local kids at village celebrations and helped out with the village's annual charity fish fry. 

Source:www.stltoday.com

Dallas Tow Truck Driver Arrested for Manslaughter 

Published: Tuesday, December 05, 2023

A Dallas tow truck driver was arrested for manslaughter after allegedly running over a man whose truck he was towing in Dallas early Sunday morning, police said. 

The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 in northeast Dallas. 

Police said officers arrived and found 67-year-old James Smith lying in the parking lot, according to a news release. 

Officers learned that Smith's vehicle was being towed from the parking lot at the location. As it was being towed, he jumped onto the driver's side of the vehicle, police said. Smith then fell off the vehicle and was run over, according to the release.  

Smith was taken to a hospital, where he died. 

The driver of the tow truck, identified as 25-year-old Roberto Padilla, was located at the Dallas Auto Pound. Police said he was arrested on a charge of manslaughter and taken to the Dallas County jail. 

Source: wfaa.com

Towers Coordinate Procession for Nevada Officers 

Published: Monday, December 04, 2023

A parade of tow trucks and other vehicles came out in procession to honor two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed on Thursday, Nov. 30. 

The procession honored the memory of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix, who authorities said were fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver while helping a driver on northbound Interstate 15. 

In the Southern Command parking lot, a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle sat covered in flowers with a black, white and blue American flag draped across the hood in tribute to the two fallen officers. 

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Buratczuk said the tribute car gives anyone in the community a place to mourn the fallen officers. 

“It’s important that we give them a place to get some closure and to honor the life and legacy of Mike and Felix,” Buratczuk said. “This is a way that we do that. We put the car out here, people can come and leave flowers, messages. It really shows us that the public cares.” 

Event organizers Amanda Douglas and Donald Ditsch said they initially expected for the procession to be a small gathering of tow truck drivers showing support for the fallen officers. 

But they said law enforcement quickly coordinated with them to produce the police turnout and make sure the procession made it to the destination safely. 

Many of the tow truck drivers knew the fallen officers from working with them before, including Enrique Garcia, a tow truck driver for Commerce Auto Towing. 

Garcia said he worked with Abbate multiple times and said the officer was “really nice, quiet, but he was really cool.” 

Jemarcus Williams, 46, faces two counts each of reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death and failing to stop at the scene of a crash. 

Ditsch said the procession was also a call for drivers to obey traffic laws to better protect officers, tow truck drivers and everyone else. 

Source: www.reviewjournal.com

Truck Driver Drug Tests Could Lead to Loss of CDL 

Published: Friday, December 01, 2023

Late next year, truck drivers can expect a crackdown by federal regulators if they test positive for drug use, with consequences including losing their commercial driver's licenses and not be issued learning permits until they complete the federal return to work process. 

“A driver with a drug-and-alcohol program violation is prohibited from performing safety-sensitive functions, including operating CMVs, for any DOT-regulated employer until the return-to-duty process is complete,” said a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration notice on Nov. 28. “By November 18, 2024, as part of new federal regulations, drivers with a ‘prohibited’ status in the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse will lose or be denied their state-issued commercial driving privileges.” 

“To remain in a ‘not prohibited’ status, your employer must complete the follow-up testing plan with you as specified by the SAP, which must include a minimum of six unannounced follow-up tests in the first 12 months of returning to performing safety-sensitive functions,” according to FMCSA. “If you are an owner-operator, your designated consortium/third-party administrator must complete your follow-up testing plan.” 

As of the end of September, 149,374 drivers remained in prohibited status, with 113,639 not yet starting the return-to-work program. 

American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) notes that marijuana is a unique problem. While it is legal in many states, truck drivers cannot use marijuana at all. There is zero tolerance. Smoking a joint can cause a driver to fail his or her drug test. 

Source: www.ttnews.com

homediv homediv homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
December 13 - December 19, 2023

Cliff Hanging Modular Home Recovery

Published: Thursday, November 30, 2023


modhome8 21dcb
By George L. Nitti

Just before Thanksgiving holiday, Mountain Recovery was called to help with recovering a modular home that had gone over a cliffside in Breckenridge, Colorado. The company had come out earlier in the evening to assist two tractor trailers struggling to carry modular homes up a steep road. 

Owner Charlie Stubblefield said, “For some reason, the homeowner/builder had a burning desire to get these homes to the building site after the sun had set. It wasn’t a good idea, especially on icy, steep roadways with switchbacks. The modular homes are 16 wide, 14 feet tall and 60 feet long.” 

The first tractor made it to the top, with their help, but the second, upon the driver’s insistence to go it alone, did not fare so well. 

“It missed a gear, slid back and the home slid off the edge and there it rested,” said Stubblefield.  

The following morning, Stubblefield and his team returned, contemplating recovery options, briefly considering a crane. 

“A 120-ton crane around switchbacks was a scary proposition. I didn’t think the road would support the outriggers,” said Stubblefield, “I realized a crane wasn’t going to work, and so we hatched a plan to use our 1150 Rotators.” 

Bringing out their rotators on a pair of 2023 Kenworths, the team set up in a position that would best facilitate the recovery. The crew then worked fastidiously to secure their rigging to the casualty from both rotators, using multiple winch lines.  

“I knew the modular home would want to work itself off the trailer that it was resting on,” said Stubblefield. “So we used 36 foot recovery flat straps a foot wide to secure the home better.” 

He continued, “We went from underneath on the trailer frame and wrapped around the I-beam with chains. Around the mobile home around the bottom and top side, we basketed the unit, forcing it together so it wouldn’t separate.” 

The process was slow-going and time-consuming, a recovery totaling nine hours. 

Stubblefield said, “We were at 11,000 feet elevation. So you have 35% less oxygen, which makes it hard to move around. You are on an incline with 8% grade. Walking up the road is very tiring. On top of that you are on snow and ice. And the mobile home that we rigged is 40 feet down this embankment, which is on a 45-degree angle, if not better.” 

Stubblefield estimated that the straps that they needed to carry down to secure the modular home weighed 150 pounds. 

“We were trying to lodge the straps over the mobile home and wrap it around the trailer frame with chains that weighed another 150 pounds.” 

The temperature was 18 degrees. Thank goodness for sheepskin, as Stubblefield was bundled in Atlas gloves and big muff boots as he noted there was a foot of snow on the hillside. 

He said, “I like sheep wool lined rubber gauntlet gloves. It has insulation and is completely one-piece rubber that keeps you dry.” 

Cell phone coverage was poor, making communication harder. 

From the onset of the job, there was a big question mark whether they would be able to recover the home without splitting it into pieces. Stubblefield was up front with the customer, saying “All bets are off.” He wasn’t making any guarantees that he was going to be able to get it up in one piece.  

“We are going to get the road open. We might have to get a bunch of dumpsters out here or have a big old bonfire.” 

From the time they started winching, it took an hour and a half to get the home back up to the road. And luckily, or skillfully, it came back up in one piece. 

“We were constantly accessing and rearranging our rigging. What are our straps digging into. Where else do we need a flat strap. Had to put another rigging point on that,” said Stubblefield. 

When it was up on the road, they disconnected the tractor and moved the home up to a safe location, 250 yards up the road, where they parked it for the night.  

The next day, Thanksgiving morning, they hooked their 25 ton wrecker up to the trailer bed after cutting the trailer and modifying it.  

“The we hooked our wheel lift to it and took it all the way up the hill to the job site and placed it in the staging area.” 

Rotator Fishing

Published: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

rotatorfishing 52de2

Sometimes your GPS can get you into big trouble. Case in point, a lady driver discovered that when her GPS told her to take a right in her 2019 Chevy Silverado, it led her to veer off a rampway and break through a small fence. She ended up landing into a pond about the size of a football field, just outside an Auto Owner’s Insurance Company.

Fortunately, she had insurance on her totaled vehicle and swam away unscathed.

The dispatch came in early morning to P.J.s Towing of Lansing, Michigan. They were called by the Sheriff’s County Office to meet up with a two-man dive team and initiate a water recovery. Led by 20-year veteran heavy duty tow operator Jeff West, P.J.’s brought their 2022 Kenworth W900 with a Century 1150.

“Jeff met the dive team there. They came up with a plan on how they were going to get it out. Jeff instructed the divers to hook an endless loop around the rear wheels, shackle them, and join them together with a unity ring, wherein a winchline was sent from the rotator,” said owner P.J.

He continued, “From there, we were able to winch the truck from 12 ft. under water all the way back up to land. Then we picked it up with the rotator and set it down on one of our rollbacks and transported it back to the shop.”

According to P.J. it was a smooth recovery, in large part thanks to the operating ease of the rotator, which made light work of what might be classified as a medium duty tow, taking into account the water resistance and weight of the Silverado.

P.J. said, “The rotator is great. It’s versatile, you have 35 feet or so of reach and 50 thousand pound winches. With smaller trucks, the boom goes out one stage, so you may only have an extra 8 feet and the winch lines are not nearly as heavy-duty.”

Although a fairly standard recovery, PJ advised, “Figure out the safest way to recover the vehicle without doing further damage to it and work with your police department.”

Towers Share Thoughts on Pile-up Devastation

Published: Saturday, November 04, 2023

covereblastsmall a02aa
By George L. Nitti 

In Louisiana, on an I-55 bridge crossing just outside of New Orleans, the morning of October 23 is a day that will be remembered, unfortunately, for a tragic 168 vehicle pile-up resulting in a multitude of injuries, eight deaths and massive destruction.  

The catastrophic event was caused by a “superfog,” a combination of a blinding fog passing over the area and smoke from outlying wildfires. For Louisiana towing companies such as Campeaux’s Towing, and Jake’s Towing, two of the key players on scene, what they saw and what they did will stand out as unprecedented. 

Both companies reported working around the clock, approximately 27 hours from start to finish, to aid and rescue in the emergency response that included locating bodies, recovering vehicles, and cleaning up the roadway. 

Aaron Campeaux, owner of Aaron Campeaux Towing, which brought 3 flatbeds to scene, indicated that that they were instructed to bring everything they had at around 9 a.m. in the morning. 

“You just couldn’t believe it,” said Campeaux. “Driving on the side of the bridge, you see a tanker truck blazing, you see a car that fell off a bridge. This is something that you’ve never seen before.” 

What Campeaux found on the bridge was beyond anything he could imagine.  

“It looked like a wreckage from 9/11. There was so much stuff mangled and people were on stretchers, and you witnessed people who were dead,” he said. “You never can get used to it. It was heartbreaking.” 

Campeaux noted that their flatbeds loaded one or two vehicles at a time while several low boys were used to stack 7 or 8 a piece. Many of the vehicles recovered were engulfed in flames and burnt to a crisp.  

He said, “Cars were so hot and burnt, that things were stuck to the concrete and to other cars. We needed to pry them off with our heavier duty bed.” 

Since the recovery, Campeaux added that he's been working long days into the evening to tackle the immense task of paperwork and making sure each car was accounted for. 

Also on scene was Jake’s Towing, which focused on doing the heavier duty recoveries with two of their rotators. They also brought forklifts, bobcats and dumpsters. 

Recovery supervisor Clint Jacob said, “We were brought in to clean up the bigger messes like tractor trailers.” 

Jacob’s said that Jake's did four major recoveries in a row, one that included cleaning up the charred remains of french fries from a burnt-up Burger King tractor-trailer and another involving a load of sheet rock that needed to be separated and loaded onto a tractor trailer and dump truck.  

He said, “Sheetrock doesn’t burn. It’s chalk. The trailer melted.” 

He also recalled the difficulty of working the scene. “Cars were everywhere. We had to take a rotator and lift cars up in order to get to other trucks,” he said. 

At the end of the day, Jacobs noted that the company didn’t expect to get paid on the huge bill that they processed from all their work. 

“We serve our community,” he said. “We don’t just want to be the bad guy known for taking your car from an unauthorized parking space. We take care of customers. It’s about giving back to the community. That’s the image we want to show.” 

Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 13 - December 19, 2023

Triangles Required Over 10,000-Pounds 

Published: Saturday, December 16, 2023

TRIANGLES PIC 2 1 copy f9db3
By Randall Resch     

An industry “influencer” posted a video showing his three-axle carrier parked in-front-of a loaded welder’s truck that was disabled on a darkened highway’s shoulder. The disabled truck’s size “nearly eliminated” the disabled trucks rearward facing lights. Although extreme danger was present, the tower failed to provide triangles, or any other device rearward to warn advancing traffic.  

His load-and-go scenario had the markings of an operator fatality waiting to happen. While a stack of cones was visible under the carrier’s deck, nothing was used to identify the disabled vehicle’s presence. Seeing only the disabled vehicle illuminated by the carrier’s work lights was nothing but the black infinity of space.  

It's the Law 

After crash investigations by OSHA, NIOSH and traffic management entities, studies indicate that tow operators typically fail to deploy cones, flare or triangles to roadside scenarios.  

True to large, commercial vehicles, this narrative focuses on deploying DOT triangles. Federal motor carrier requires triangles be positioned to identify stopped commercial vehicles on highway shoulders.  

Per Title 49 CFR § 392.22, Subsection (1)(b) - Emergency signals; stopped commercial motor vehicles, it says; “General rule. Except as provided in paragraph (b)(2) of this section, whenever a commercial motor vehicle (10,000 pounds or more) is stopped upon the traveled portion or the shoulder of a highway for any cause other than necessary traffic stops, the driver shall, as soon as possible, but in any event within 10-minutes, place the warning devices required by § 393.95 of this subchapter.”  

Clearly Defined 

Nothing in 392.22’s narrative mentions tow trucks being exempt of the “ten-minute requirement;” however, tow trucks are commercial vehicles that commonly and repeatedly stop on highway shoulders to provide services.  

Towers who attend TIM training argue whether reflective triangles provide advanced emergency warning. While triangles are seen from distances away, experts suggest triangle use is different than initiating other forms of advanced warning. 

Should a wayward motorist drift onto a highway’s shoulder and plow into a stopped commercial vehicle, the question of liability (blame) is typically pointed at the commercial vehicle’s driver, then transfers to the wrecker operator for failing to set triangles within ten-minutes of arrival. 

Who Says “No”? 

The excuses to not deploy triangle are consistent. Forum participants say: 

It’s not my job; They take too long to set up; Setting up is too dangerous; I’ll only be here a few minutes 

Additional Considerations 

Roadside safety comes in all shapes and sizes; so, do lawsuits. Consider six important factors:

-- Operators are opting to deploy a “Cop on a Stick”, where red and blue (LED) flashing strobes sit atop a portable tripod stand. In most states, vehicle code law prohibits use of “blue lights” when mounted on the tow truck. These lights “pierce the darkness” hoping to initiate a driver’s SDMO response. Check your state’s vehicle code.    

-- Requesting highway patrol assistance is another alternative, but cops on scene, emergency lighting, triangles, cones, flares and traffic control create a false sense of security. Don’t hesitate to request highway patrol assistance come to your location and assist while you prepare the commercial vehicle for towing. 

-- Setting triangles not only is federal law, it makes sense to do something rather than “do nothing at all.” Section 392.22 makes no mention of operator safety, yet there is a specific requirement that triangles be deployed after ten-minutes on scene.  

--.Commercial class towers typically violate this process. Any wrongful injury or fatality lawsuit will immediately attack whether the tower used best practices, or did they create a risk that injured or killed their client?  

-- Although lawsuits may argue that “federally required triangles” weren’t placed prior to a motorist running into the tow vehicle, towers will have to defend accusations as to “Why” triangles weren’t placed? 

-- Should a DUI motorist crash into a tow vehicle parked on the shoulder, the lack of triangles, cones, flares or flashers are likely irrelevant to criminal charges for DUI, but that doesn’t ex out being sued civilly. Read and understand, Title 49 CFR § 392.22, Subsection (1)(b).  

The Bottom-line?

Aside from activating overhead amber lighting to initiate SDMO, deploying triangles is a tower’s responsibility when serving (large size) commercial vehicles. Using triangles to provide a level of advanced emergency warning is a “best practice activity” and one that comes highly recommended. To do nothing shirks the law!       

Operations Editor  Randall  C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

Market Disruption, How Are You Positioned?

Published: Thursday, December 07, 2023

Distruption Ahead Roadway Graphic Screenshot 05fc2
By Brian J Riker

Think about what Uber and Lyft have done to the taxi industry. This is happening in the towing industry with the increase of towing apps that function as dispatching services and other third-party intermediaries that now control a significant portion of the towing market.

Gone are the days where a half page ad in the phone book with an easy to remember phone number were all you needed to market your company.

For many towers, the cash calls have slowed significantly, or have stopped coming in altogether; instead, the majority of their work is routed through a third party. With the loss of the direct customer well underway, what would happen if you lost your police towing contract tomorrow?

Although unpleasant and difficult, this is a reality for many and the question must be answered. These thoughts lead to some of the reasons why it is vitally important to be active in your industry.

Being active, rather than passively accepting the changes as they happen around you, positions you in a much better place for success. Being active in your state and national associations will keep you up to date with potential issues as they arise. Being legislatively active will allow you to influence decisions that will change your way of doing business.

How do you manage disruptions that have already occurred? Disruptions in our industry are not new. In fact many disruptive technologies that were once fought have become commonplace today. Technologies such as the wheel lift and hydraulic wreckers were viewed as unnecessary expenses by many towers in the 70’s, yet today they are indispensable. I believe the more technologically advanced towers, those that embrace modern techniques, will be in a much better position to thrive in the coming years.

The industry is in a transition phase where our customers, as well as our team, have different needs, wants and ideas than they did only a few years ago. Today is all about convenience and simplicity. Make it easy for someone to engage with you using a smart phone and they are more likely to use your service than if they have to make a phone call to your dispatch center.

So, how do you become a market disruptor? Offer new and innovative ways for your customers, and potential customers, to engage with your brand. Think beyond social media and traditional advertising. I know it sounds difficult, but really it is not.

Look around the communities you service and see where there are underserved markets. These areas are ripe with opportunities to dominate. Perhaps there are clients that need lower end services, just the basics that can be provided at a lower price point while maintaining profitability. Maybe there are high end clients that are not getting the “white glove” treatment they desire. These clients will typically pay a hefty premium to have the perception of importance combined with service excellence.

Maybe your competition refuses to have a professional call center and you can excel simply by having the best call takers, maybe even use novel methods such as text message communication. There are already many apps on the market that allow for this type of interaction, even going as far as providing the customer with real time tracking of the dispatched tow truck.

Do you have the latest software and task automation? Not only can this make your company more efficient, which translates into greater profits, but it also can make offering technology solutions such as vehicle tracking, automated payment and electronic invoicing simple.

Proactive fleets are using these technologies to their advantage to reduce claims, provide remedial coaching and reduce overall cost of goods sold, again leading to greater profits even in the face of reduced gross revenues.

Being prepared for innovation, rather than resisting it, places you in a better position to serve the changing needs of your clients. Simply put, be prepared to adapt and overcome or be prepared to be replaced by those that do.

It’s Still Running!

Published: Thursday, November 30, 2023

firestill c78aa
By Randall C. Resch 

An in-traffic motorist collided with a stopped vehicle landing precariously atop a second car. With firefighters on scene and the vehicle’s driver still behind the wheel, one firefighter entered the front, downward, passenger side door to rescue the driver.  

Without notice, the still running SUV lurched forward before being stabilized and chocked. Because the vehicle’s engine was still running with transmission in gear, the SUV moved forward and slow rolled onto its passenger side. No one considered that the SUV was still in drive mode. 

The firefighter miraculously saved his own life by diving into the SUV’s front passenger space as the vehicle rolled onto his legs. Fellow firefighters reacted by aligning the SUV’s siderails using “side-by-side muscle” to physically roll the vehicle off the trapped firefighter.  

Not So Fast 

While the initial firefighter’s actions appeared heroic, an “after action review” may suggest that the rescue attempt was initiated before the rescue plan was in-place. When it comes to lessons learned and risk management, using nothing but firefighters to “manhandle” an unsecured vehicle is risky business, especially when someone is still inside.  

In a separate incident two years earlier, a northern California tow operator worked a highway patrol rollover of a large Denali Suburban, it too lying on its side. When the Denali rolled onto its passenger side, several passers-by came to the motorist’s aid in getting her out of the vehicle. In doing so, the column shift lever was bumped into “reverse” as the driver climbed out. Making matters worse, all at the same time there came a heavy downpour. 

The tow operator’s glasses, obscured by the rain, partially concealed the operator from noticing a “visible indicator” (exhaust) was coming from the running vehicle’s tailpipe. When the vehicle was winched into its fall space, she hadn’t noticed the vehicle was still running.  

As the Denali dropped to the pavement down with the telltale “whump,” it immediately started moving rearward back into traffic lanes. The operator, being focused on completing the roll, luckily noticed the Suburban’s rearward movement and jammed the bed’s winch control enough to capture the still attached vehicle from rolling. Quick thinking!  

Use All Senses 

True to all recoveries, towers and responders may not know what caused the collision, but workers caught-up in rescue efforts may move towards recovery before a solid recovery plan is hatched. Towers are reminded of several considerations crucial to recovery scenarios: 

-- Any driver or occupant still within a crashed vehicle may be severely injured   

-- Could a pre-mature or wrongful “body movement” create significant paralysis? 

--  Prevent further injury by attempting to move an injured party; a split of the moment decision likely will be made based on potential of fire or explosion 

-- Most tow operators aren’t trained to handle safe extrication of injured persons; that is best left to trained fire department personnel 

-- Always think the vehicle’s ignition is still in the “On” position. Keys left “On” still provide power running to all systems. Especially true to today’s modern hybrid vehicles, how might that affect a potential of fire, explosion, or electrical shock? 

-- When recovering vehicles stacked atop another vehicle, obstacles or K-rails, never get under the vehicle or attempt recovery without first evaluating whether it will stay in-place  

Some makes and model vehicles are “hardy” where a simple side-roll may not render them inoperable  

This narrative isn’t intended to poke fun at a rescuers inability to recognize a still running vehicle, but to bring a training focus that suggests “Anything can happen!”  

Operators are reminded to not act hastily while fully understanding the liability behind the “Good Samaritan Law.”  You are reminded to determine if something’s out of the ordinary to confirm that safety practices are in order.     

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator

December 13 - December 19, 2023

Mourning a True Patriot

Published: Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 6.28.57 AM copy 55a9e

By George L. Nitti 

On June 4, 2023,  owner Matthew Pauk of Patriot Towing was tragically killed after being struck on his motorcycle. He was with his wife, who was critically injured and is now struggling to recover.  

In the six years that the Pauk family has owned the company, with locations in Washington, Sullivan and Warrenton, Missouri (approximately 50 miles west of St. Louis), they made huge strides in building the business from a single tow truck to a fleet of red, white and blue trucks that clearly spell out Patriot Towing with distinctive patriotic branding. 

According to Jeff Winebaugh, a rotator operator who has been with the company for two years, “Matthew was working on his sixth year in the industry. He made it over the proverbial five-year hump. They say if you can make it five years in this industry, you got it made.” 

Although Pauk entered the towing profession a little later in his varied career as an entrepreneur, he had just turned 40 and always liked the towing profession, according to Winebaugh. “He worked construction before. He had his own small trucking company. He kind of always had been around towing most of his life.” 

Like most that come to the business from scratch, Pauk started small but then “just blew up like a balloon,” said Winebaugh, now with a fleet of 12 that also includes Landolls for heavy duty hauling. 

In 2021, Pauk purchased his first rotator, which he originally drove until recently adding a 23’ 1050 Rotator, identical to the 21’, which is now operated by Winebaugh.  

“It’s just a beautiful, state of the art rotator. It’s one of the most versatile rotators built to this day. It’s a great piece of equipment,” said Winebaugh. 

The 2021 389 Peterbuilt with a 1050 Century Rotator is a tribute to the remarkable and ascendent star that shines bright for Pauk and the glimmer of hope we have for his wife to survive. 

“Matt was a true American. He was so big with the police and fire departments and EMS. He was truly a Patriot. That’s how he came up with the name. Just because of his beliefs in the good old USA.” 

On the unit, as well as all the other units in their fleet, is a wrap of the distressed American flag, faded out and rippled up. 

Also included is the red, white and blue shield of superhero Captain America that is found on the wrecker body and the hood of the unit. 

“We have a lot of little statues around here of Captain America,” said Winebaugh.   

Features of the unit include the triaxle rotator, five winches, the knee boom, cameras inside and out, red and blue lights, sirens and everything  that you could possibly need inside the rotator.  

Winebaugh said, “It has demolition saws and chain saws. That’s one thing about Matt. When you went out on a job, you didn’t have to call anybody to bring you something. You have access to everything.” 

As one of Pauk’s lasting legacy’s to first responders is an organization he actively supported called BackStoppers, which helps families of first responders.  

“They step in and help with the bills,” said Winebaugh. “I promise you if you had seen that funeral procession people came from all over, in and out of the state for the funeral procession. It was a good send off for a good man.” 

Spiffy Combo from Chrome to Charlie Brown  

Published: Friday, November 24, 2023

covercharlies 52c3c
By George L. Nitti

At the 34th Annual American Towman Exposition held November 15 - 18, 2023, 82 entrants vied in various categories at the American Towman Wrecker Pageant, one of the largest in the show’s history. One contestant was Charley's Crane and Towing Service of Landover, Maryland, who entered their 2023 Peterbuilt with a Century 1150 rotator.  

A formidable contender, the red and white rotator, driven by George Sanner, shined; although it did not take home a cup. The company, founded 60 years ago, prides itself on building on its core graphic elements over the years. In this unit, which was designed by Jack of Arts, they have updated their colors while still maintaining uniformity of their fleet. This is their 5th rotator. 

The centerpiece of this unit, which is a combination of many elements, is the iconic image of Charlie Brown, whose dear and near to many. 

“Who doesn’t love Charlie Brown,” said Kevin Herbert, general manager. “We’ve kept the Charlie Brown logo, although we’ve made him ‘cooler’ by giving him a pair of sunglasses to wear.” 

Wording inside a little bubble coming from the mouth of Charlie Brown states: “Just sayin’”, an expression that the owner of the company, Tom Showalter, likes to use frequently, according to Herbert.  

In Charlie Brown’s hands is a red barn, the logo of Charlie’s sister company, which is an autobody shop.  

“I incorporated both companies into the one logo,” said Herbert.  

This unit’s bright colors are heavy with yellow, maroon, black and white, with rich gradients that penetrate the reflective lettering. 

More large-scale images are found at the front of the unit, in a cut out that includes racing stripes and the American flag. 

“We didn’t want your standard flat looking picture on the truck. We wanted it to look like it was driving through the flag as opposed to just laying on it,” said Herbert. 

Also prevalent on the unit is chrome, which the company maxed out in a variety of locations, such as around the red fenders with chrome trim, stainless steel chrome covering for the cylinder, chrome horns and chrome panels with lighting for the cab. 

Big lettering, easy to read, this amalgamation of elements stands out all the way around. 

Tribal Flamed Stars and Stripes 

Published: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Resized 20231016 170456 480b2

By George L. Nitti 

Fine Artist Cecil Burrowes is no stranger to the towing community. He is sought after for his airbrush talents, producing eclectic designs on a multitude of tow trucks. He has won awards at tow shows for the trucks that he has painted. He was also the designer of the Spirit Ride casket that crisscrossed America several times to bring attention to tower fatalities and move over laws.  

His latest design is a patriotic themed tribal flame with candy-colored stars and stripes, with hues of vibrant blue and red. He was commissioned by County Wide Auto Collision of Maspeth Queens in October for their 23’ Hino on a 15 ton Century flatbed.  

“I did previous trucks for County Wide,” said Burrowes. “The graphics on this truck were more involved, more detailed.”  

In working, Cecil first lays out his intricate design by drawing it.  

“I love to draw,” he said.  

At the front of the unit, on the hood of the truck, are perfectly shaped white stars that sit on top of blue candy colored paint.  

Cecil added, “The stars were cut from the computer, placed and then removed after both silver and blue paint was applied to the area. Then when everything was dry, I peeled the stars off. 

Tribal flames consume the unit, from top to bottom, front to back, and is the hallmark of this unique design; although there are flourishes of other design elements, such as the finely rendered NYC landscape that lays under the County Wide name on the side doors, and on the back of the truck. Also pinstriping and elegant shadowed lettering, including the phone number, pop.

One spokesman at County Wide said, “Cecil makes those designs out of his head. Everybody looks at this truck and waves at it.” 

As the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore 2023 arrives next week, Nov. 15 through 18, County Wide will exhibit and vie for a prize at the American Wrecker Pageant.  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 13 - December 19, 2023

Atlas Vinylove Cold Resistant Insulated Gloves

Published: Friday, December 01, 2023

atlasgloves 80865
The Atlas 460 has a seamless 100% acrylic pile lining to keep hands warm and dry. The insulated lining flexes with the glove, reducing the hand fatigue associated with working in cold environments. The double dipped PVC coating is waterproof and chemical resistant, and is textured for positive grip, wet or dry.

- Double dipped oil resistant PVC
- Resists oils, solvents, and chemicals
- Insulated Seamless Acrylic Liner
- Super Flexible and Comfortable
- Outstanding Grip

Worm Gear Winches

Published: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

upright worm gear winches 2722d

Worm gear winches are designed to pull heavy loads in low-speed, high torque applications.

Benefits

--Less likely to slip than other types of winches because the worm gear design provides more contact between the teeth of the gears, which prevents slippage.

--Compact. This makes them ideal for use in confined spaces, such as behind the cab of a truck. Typical features include: Clutch position indicator, providing safe, visual means of ensuring positive clutch engagement.Sliding clutch with the reverse draft; Assuring complete and even engagement under load. Adjustable oil brake with automatic engagement during payout; Enhancing brake life and improving load management.

--Less likely to jam than other types of winches. This is because the teeth on the gears are not straight, but rather are angled. This prevents the gears from becoming jammed together.
For more information, contact: winchesinc.com/types-of-winches/upright-worm-gear/

Snatch Block Pulley

Published: Wednesday, October 04, 2023
pulley small 8ef01
XRP Snatch Block Pully is a lightweight alternative to traditional heavy snatch blocks/Pulleys. The XRP snatch block pully can be used to increase pulling power or redirect the winch line. The XRP is for use with synthetic rope only and is to be used in conjunction with a soft shackle. 

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 4”
For 3/8" & 1/2" shackles
Synthetic Rope 3/26" To 1/2" Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 12,000-lbs.

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 6”
For 1/2" to 5/8" Shackle
Synthetic Rope: 1/2" to 3/4” Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 58,000-lbs.

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 10”
For 1" Shackle
Synthetic Rope 1” Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 85,000-lbs.

For more information on this product, visit towtoolz.com
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 13 - December 19, 2023

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 13 - December 19, 2023
Stephen Perkins

Police Officers Fired Over Repo Incident in Alabama 

Published: Monday, December 11, 2023

Three Police officers were fired by the mayor of the city of Dectur after they were responding to a repossession, resulting in the shooting death of the suspect. 

Stephen Perkins, 39, was fatally shot on September 29 after officials said he “brandished a handgun” with a light “towards an officer with the Decatur Police Department,” according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. 

Decatur police were initially called to Perkins’ home after he allegedly pulled a handgun on a tow truck driver as he was attempting to repossess a vehicle at the 39-year-old’s home. 

Officers arrived at the scene with the tow truck driver, which is when Perkins “exited the residence armed with a handgun and began to threaten the tow truck driver,” according to police. 

The officers claimed that they ordered the suspect to drop his weapon. But according to the police chief no such order was given.  

“We now know the officer identified themselves as ‘police’ and ordered Mr. Perkins to ‘get on the ground’ prior to the officer firing rather than ordering him to drop the weapon at that time as we initially reported the morning of the shooting,” said the police chief. “That means that we also erred in stating Mr. Perkins ‘refused’ to drop his firearm prior to the shooting. I apologize for the inaccurate description of the encounter in our initial statement.”  

The family of Perkins said that he did not owe money on the vehicle, having financial receipts as proof. 

Source: michiganchronicle.com

Repo Driver Weighs in on Decatur Shooting 

Published: Monday, October 16, 2023

As details of the Decatur, Alabama police shooting of Steve Perkins continue to unfold, a repo driver weighed in on common practices for car repossessions in the state of Alabama. 

Steve Andrews, who repossessed cars for more than a decade, said anyone who works in the industry should leave if somebody tries to stop a car repossession on their property. According to the law, if police show up during a repossession then that repo is over. 

Andrews said, “Legally in Alabama, if somebody comes out…and it may be nationwide but if somebody comes out and objects to the repossession…technically they can go back into the house and you have to leave without that vehicle.” 

In terms of the deadly Decatur police shooting of Steve Perkins, Andrews says that it puzzles him as to why the tow truck driver fled the scene when Perkins allegedly threatened him with a handgun but then returned with Decatur police. 

Andrews said, “It’s a tragic situation, I don’t know anything about the shooting part, I don’t know a thing in the world about the police and the shooting part. But to me the police should have never been called. If the repo man called, he should have never done that. I don’t know what he was thinking he was gone do. Evidently, he doesn't know the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act that tells you if the police show up, the repo is over. Either he doesn't know or he doesn't care.” 

Source: waaytv.com

Repo Driver Ambushed and Killed in Chicago 

Published: Monday, October 09, 2023

A repo driver working in Chicago during the wee hours of the night was ambushed and gunned down in his tow truck after repossessing a black Land Rover. 

27-year-old Jack Jacobsen, who worked for Northwest Recovery, was attacked by a large group of people around 1:30 a.m., his tow truck riddled with bullets. 

"We don't know if this was a random act, if it was a directed action or if it was simply car thieves that saw someone turn the keys to a very expensive automobile over," said Northwest Towing attorney Tom Glasgow. "He's a great kid. I just saw a tremendous kid who had a great personality and was always upbeat. It is such a tragic loss." 

Jacobsen was a U.S. Navy veteran and an expectant father. 

He and his fiancée were preparing for their baby shower this weekend, according to his mother, who rushed to the scene of the crime with his fiancee. 

Investigators are now pulling video from a city pod camera nearby, and Glasgow said the tow truck was also equipped with several cameras. 

"They provide a very wide swath of visual view for what occurs during a repossession and what happens after the repossession in order to protect our drivers," Glasgow said. 

Source: abc7chicago.com/

Tow Company Owner Murdered on Repo Job 

Published: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Jesse Jones, 44, a tow owner in St. Louis, was murdered while repossessing a car on Thursday, September 7. 

Jones was on a mission to pick up a Jeep Cherokee on a short-term loan from a dealership from a woman who was in the process of moving. Jones’ sister Stephanie informed that the woman’s brother was helping her with the move when Jones showed up and was shot dead. 

Police tracked the alleged shooter, Dwayne Davis, 27, using a GPS device on the Jeep. Investigators tracked the vehicle the jeep, where Illinois State Police attempted to stop it. The Jeep then sped off before crashing on the Poplar Street Bridge, according to court documents. 

Police say Davis was spotted exiting the Jeep after the crash before throwing a gun off the bridge. 

Jones’ sister said her brother “had a big heart. He was a big, burly man who you might cross a street when you first saw him, but he would do anything to make someone smile."  

Stephanie Jones said Saturday that her brother loved his new wife, Chrysta, whom he married this spring. He enjoyed traveling the country on his motorcycle and reading. He is survived by an adopted adult son and a teenage daughter.  

"It is a huge loss for the people he loved and his family. He would drop everything and drive three states just to help us out," she said. "The world is a worse place today without him." 

Source: stltoday.com

Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2023  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.       .