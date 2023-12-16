Triangles Required Over 10,000-Pounds

By Randall Resch An industry “influencer” posted a video showing his three-axle carrier parked in-front-of a loaded welder’s truck that was disabled on a darkened highway’s shoulder. The disabled truck’s size “nearly eliminated” the disabled trucks rearward facing lights. Although extreme danger was present, the tower failed to provide triangles, or any other device rearward to warn advancing traffic. His load-and-go scenario had the markings of an operator fatality waiting to happen. While a stack of cones was visible under the carrier’s deck, nothing was used to identify the disabled vehicle’s presence. Seeing only the disabled vehicle illuminated by the carrier’s work lights was nothing but the black infinity of space. It's the Law After crash investigations by OSHA, NIOSH and traffic management entities, studies indicate that tow operators typically fail to deploy cones, flare or triangles to roadside scenarios. True to large, commercial vehicles, this narrative focuses on deploying DOT triangles. Federal motor carrier requires triangles be positioned to identify stopped commercial vehicles on highway shoulders. Per Title 49 CFR § 392.22, Subsection (1)(b) - Emergency signals; stopped commercial motor vehicles, it says; “General rule. Except as provided in paragraph (b)(2) of this section, whenever a commercial motor vehicle (10,000 pounds or more) is stopped upon the traveled portion or the shoulder of a highway for any cause other than necessary traffic stops, the driver shall, as soon as possible, but in any event within 10-minutes, place the warning devices required by § 393.95 of this subchapter.” Clearly Defined Nothing in 392.22’s narrative mentions tow trucks being exempt of the “ten-minute requirement;” however, tow trucks are commercial vehicles that commonly and repeatedly stop on highway shoulders to provide services. Towers who attend TIM training argue whether reflective triangles provide advanced emergency warning. While triangles are seen from distances away, experts suggest triangle use is different than initiating other forms of advanced warning. Should a wayward motorist drift onto a highway’s shoulder and plow into a stopped commercial vehicle, the question of liability (blame) is typically pointed at the commercial vehicle’s driver, then transfers to the wrecker operator for failing to set triangles within ten-minutes of arrival. Who Says “No”? The excuses to not deploy triangle are consistent. Forum participants say: It’s not my job; They take too long to set up; Setting up is too dangerous; I’ll only be here a few minutes Additional Considerations Roadside safety comes in all shapes and sizes; so, do lawsuits. Consider six important factors:



-- Operators are opting to deploy a “Cop on a Stick”, where red and blue (LED) flashing strobes sit atop a portable tripod stand. In most states, vehicle code law prohibits use of “blue lights” when mounted on the tow truck. These lights “pierce the darkness” hoping to initiate a driver’s SDMO response. Check your state’s vehicle code.



-- Requesting highway patrol assistance is another alternative, but cops on scene, emergency lighting, triangles, cones, flares and traffic control create a false sense of security. Don’t hesitate to request highway patrol assistance come to your location and assist while you prepare the commercial vehicle for towing.



-- Setting triangles not only is federal law, it makes sense to do something rather than “do nothing at all.” Section 392.22 makes no mention of operator safety, yet there is a specific requirement that triangles be deployed after ten-minutes on scene.



--.Commercial class towers typically violate this process. Any wrongful injury or fatality lawsuit will immediately attack whether the tower used best practices, or did they create a risk that injured or killed their client?



-- Although lawsuits may argue that “federally required triangles” weren’t placed prior to a motorist running into the tow vehicle, towers will have to defend accusations as to “Why” triangles weren’t placed?



-- Should a DUI motorist crash into a tow vehicle parked on the shoulder, the lack of triangles, cones, flares or flashers are likely irrelevant to criminal charges for DUI, but that doesn’t ex out being sued civilly. Read and understand, Title 49 CFR § 392.22, Subsection (1)(b). The Bottom-line?



Aside from activating overhead amber lighting to initiate SDMO, deploying triangles is a tower’s responsibility when serving (large size) commercial vehicles. Using triangles to provide a level of advanced emergency warning is a “best practice activity” and one that comes highly recommended. To do nothing shirks the law! Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Market Disruption, How Are You Positioned?

By Brian J Riker Think about what Uber and Lyft have done to the taxi industry. This is happening in the towing industry with the increase of towing apps that function as dispatching services and other third-party intermediaries that now control a significant portion of the towing market. Gone are the days where a half page ad in the phone book with an easy to remember phone number were all you needed to market your company. For many towers, the cash calls have slowed significantly, or have stopped coming in altogether; instead, the majority of their work is routed through a third party. With the loss of the direct customer well underway, what would happen if you lost your police towing contract tomorrow? Although unpleasant and difficult, this is a reality for many and the question must be answered. These thoughts lead to some of the reasons why it is vitally important to be active in your industry. Being active, rather than passively accepting the changes as they happen around you, positions you in a much better place for success. Being active in your state and national associations will keep you up to date with potential issues as they arise. Being legislatively active will allow you to influence decisions that will change your way of doing business. How do you manage disruptions that have already occurred? Disruptions in our industry are not new. In fact many disruptive technologies that were once fought have become commonplace today. Technologies such as the wheel lift and hydraulic wreckers were viewed as unnecessary expenses by many towers in the 70’s, yet today they are indispensable. I believe the more technologically advanced towers, those that embrace modern techniques, will be in a much better position to thrive in the coming years. The industry is in a transition phase where our customers, as well as our team, have different needs, wants and ideas than they did only a few years ago. Today is all about convenience and simplicity. Make it easy for someone to engage with you using a smart phone and they are more likely to use your service than if they have to make a phone call to your dispatch center. So, how do you become a market disruptor? Offer new and innovative ways for your customers, and potential customers, to engage with your brand. Think beyond social media and traditional advertising. I know it sounds difficult, but really it is not. Look around the communities you service and see where there are underserved markets. These areas are ripe with opportunities to dominate. Perhaps there are clients that need lower end services, just the basics that can be provided at a lower price point while maintaining profitability. Maybe there are high end clients that are not getting the “white glove” treatment they desire. These clients will typically pay a hefty premium to have the perception of importance combined with service excellence. Maybe your competition refuses to have a professional call center and you can excel simply by having the best call takers, maybe even use novel methods such as text message communication. There are already many apps on the market that allow for this type of interaction, even going as far as providing the customer with real time tracking of the dispatched tow truck. Do you have the latest software and task automation? Not only can this make your company more efficient, which translates into greater profits, but it also can make offering technology solutions such as vehicle tracking, automated payment and electronic invoicing simple. Proactive fleets are using these technologies to their advantage to reduce claims, provide remedial coaching and reduce overall cost of goods sold, again leading to greater profits even in the face of reduced gross revenues. Being prepared for innovation, rather than resisting it, places you in a better position to serve the changing needs of your clients. Simply put, be prepared to adapt and overcome or be prepared to be replaced by those that do.