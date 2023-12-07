Market Disruption, How Are You Positioned?



By Brian J Riker

Think about what Uber and Lyft have done to the taxi industry. This is happening in the towing industry with the increase of towing apps that function as dispatching services and other third-party intermediaries that now control a significant portion of the towing market.

Gone are the days where a half page ad in the phone book with an easy to remember phone number were all you needed to market your company.

For many towers, the cash calls have slowed significantly, or have stopped coming in altogether; instead, the majority of their work is routed through a third party. With the loss of the direct customer well underway, what would happen if you lost your police towing contract tomorrow?

Although unpleasant and difficult, this is a reality for many and the question must be answered. These thoughts lead to some of the reasons why it is vitally important to be active in your industry.

Being active, rather than passively accepting the changes as they happen around you, positions you in a much better place for success. Being active in your state and national associations will keep you up to date with potential issues as they arise. Being legislatively active will allow you to influence decisions that will change your way of doing business.

How do you manage disruptions that have already occurred? Disruptions in our industry are not new. In fact many disruptive technologies that were once fought have become commonplace today. Technologies such as the wheel lift and hydraulic wreckers were viewed as unnecessary expenses by many towers in the 70’s, yet today they are indispensable. I believe the more technologically advanced towers, those that embrace modern techniques, will be in a much better position to thrive in the coming years.

The industry is in a transition phase where our customers, as well as our team, have different needs, wants and ideas than they did only a few years ago. Today is all about convenience and simplicity. Make it easy for someone to engage with you using a smart phone and they are more likely to use your service than if they have to make a phone call to your dispatch center.

So, how do you become a market disruptor? Offer new and innovative ways for your customers, and potential customers, to engage with your brand. Think beyond social media and traditional advertising. I know it sounds difficult, but really it is not.

Look around the communities you service and see where there are underserved markets. These areas are ripe with opportunities to dominate. Perhaps there are clients that need lower end services, just the basics that can be provided at a lower price point while maintaining profitability. Maybe there are high end clients that are not getting the “white glove” treatment they desire. These clients will typically pay a hefty premium to have the perception of importance combined with service excellence.

Maybe your competition refuses to have a professional call center and you can excel simply by having the best call takers, maybe even use novel methods such as text message communication. There are already many apps on the market that allow for this type of interaction, even going as far as providing the customer with real time tracking of the dispatched tow truck.

Do you have the latest software and task automation? Not only can this make your company more efficient, which translates into greater profits, but it also can make offering technology solutions such as vehicle tracking, automated payment and electronic invoicing simple.

Proactive fleets are using these technologies to their advantage to reduce claims, provide remedial coaching and reduce overall cost of goods sold, again leading to greater profits even in the face of reduced gross revenues.

Being prepared for innovation, rather than resisting it, places you in a better position to serve the changing needs of your clients. Simply put, be prepared to adapt and overcome or be prepared to be replaced by those that do.