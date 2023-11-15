When Lightning Strikes Twice: Ride Alongs in a Distracted Age

By Randall C. Resch If you’re both tower and parent, consider what dangers exist when venturing onto high-speed highways with someone “riding along?” Because tow operators are parents too, kids ride along in tow trucks as a part of daily activities. Along with my siblings, I too was raised in my parent’s tow business. As tow owner, I’d shuffle my kids to daily activities. The plus side of kids riding along was that it was convenient and a money saving effort. On the downside, I wasn’t concerned what possible risks were present, but 40-years ago, distracted driving wasn’t an everyday danger. On November 04, 2024, twenty-five-year-old Keagan Spencer was struck by a distracted motorist while trying to wrangle a dog on the highway. Making this scenario more tragic, his one and-half-year-old daughter was “along for the ride.” Consider the Dangers In Keagan’s loss, the tow community was sent reeling; not only to record another tow operator fatality, but picturing his daughter strapped into a car seat gone viral is certain to grab your attention. While the photo alone tugs at one’s heart strings, a scenario like this happened years ago. On July 07, 2012, a flatbed carrier transported an SUV during early morning hours on Kentucky’s, Interstate 75 in Laurel County. Riding with the carrier’s operator were his two sons, ages eighteen and younger. A box truck, piloted by a 24-year-old DUI motorist, drifted atop the white line mortally sweeping the carrier and the operator. Most likely, the hard impact woke both sons as they watched their father’s still tumbling body land forward of the carrier’s position. The older son reacted instantly by calling 911. How horrible for them! Because we may not pre-think the dangers associated in working calls on high speed highways, any ride along is “at-risk” should the tow truck crash while driving in traffic or be crashed into while parked. What about the child or rider that doesn’t stay in the truck only to be struck by an out-of-control vehicle? If a child were hurt or killed, would the (tow) parent be prosecuted for child endangerment? How does one carry on at the loss of a child? In Harm’s Way Per mandates of the California Highway Patrol’s Tow Service Agreement, Section 6, Response to Calls, “Subsection J”, it states: “Only tow truck personnel and equipment requested shall respond to a CHP call (e.g., tow truck driver bringing significant others, family members, friends, or pets, is not allowed).” To me, there’s something eerily defined in this directive. In all reality, the risk of being a tow operator in today’s “distracted driving” environment goes beyond comprehension. Any event that requires a wrecker or carrier parking on an emergency shoulder or going “boots to the ground” has potential for vehicle impact or pedestrian strike. By following industry “hot topics,” simply count how many tow trucks are reported struck on highway shoulders. The numbers are staggering. That said, what potential risks exist to ride alongs if: --the rider gets out of the tow truck and wanders --the rider is standing behind the truck and is run over or backed over --the rider slips and falls from the truck’s cab --the truck, in traffic, is impacted and overturns --a fire ensues due to impact or crash --the rider experiences an immediate medical episode --the truck’s Ebrake releases and rolls away --they witness a tragic incident Too Great a Risk? When the (parent) tow operator is stuck by a distracted motorist and a child witnesses the incident, are they scarred for life? Most certainly “Yes!” Regardless of age, these are a few considerations to pre-think if ride alongs are allowed. Because accidents are the product of the unknown, I personally can’t choose one’s fate over safety. I write this in all respect, sadness and prayers sent to the children and families who’ve lost their fathers and loved ones.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Protecting the Salvage Value of Vehicles

By Brian J Riker As a young tower, I clearly remember a local body shop owner giving me hell because I had shoveled a bunch of oil dry into the back seat of what I believed to be a totaled car. Have you thought about the salvage value of the vehicles you are towing away from accident scenes or impounds? Attention to this detail can increase your direct compensation through billable actions, secondary compensation by increasing the value of the unclaimed vehicles you must auction off each month as well as reduce potential insurance liability claims. Perhaps the simplest method to accomplish all three of these goals is to apply crash film. I carried these products in my trucks when I was an active tower and strongly recommend you do as well. Why? We have a duty to protect the public from hazards; therefore, we must inspect each vehicle before we leave the scene and secure any loose parts. This is easily accomplished by using a crash film that is self-adhesive to simply wrap the loose and damaged parts. By taking this precaution, you have not only reduced the risk of something loose flying off and injuring someone, but you have also taken the first step in preserving the salvage value of the vehicle. Everything has a salvage value! Do not fall prey to the thought process of “it’s a total, who cares.” Something as simple as an undamaged, or even slightly damaged, bumper cover can fetch several hundred dollars at a salvage yard. Think about the interior of the vehicle as well. Don’t be in a hurry and sweep the debris into the interior; rather, use a trash can to hold the oil dry and other trash swept from the roadway. This act can save hundreds, if not thousands in interior cleanup and repair -possibly making the difference between a total loss and a repairable car. Again, with total value preservation in mind, you need to protect that interior from further damage. This is another opportunity to use a crash film to cover open windows, broken glass or door seals that don’t line up properly. This service has value, and in many areas, it is a billable item. Check your tow service agreement to see if you can invoice for this. The interior clean out of the car that I mentioned earlier in this article cost my employer almost $500. If he had chosen not to pay for my lack of knowledge, the body shop could have stopped using us, made a claim against our insurance or even a complaint to the police agency we towed for. Unlikely, yes, but still a possibility. Even without a customer involved, protecting the value of unclaimed vehicles will increase your net income from disposal auctions. It may not increase that specific vehicle’s value, but once your company earns a reputation for taking care of all the small details, it will attract a better level of buyer to sales. They will be willing to pay more for each unit, knowing they are getting the best possible value out of each unit. Lastly, this same reputation for attention to detail will not be overlooked by local collision repair centers and should lead to increased recommendations from the high-quality body shops for your towing services.