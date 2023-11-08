Digital Edition
Milwaukee Strengthens Position On Reckless Driving
Towers Share Thoughts on Pile-up Devastation
Two Towers express what they did to assist in major recovery mission.
Protecting the Salvage Value of Vehicles
How to be more proactive to ensure salvage value
Top Shelf Heavy Hauler
LW's heavy duty flatbed shows of its versatility.
Repo Driver Weighs in on Decatur Shooting
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing November 08 - November 14, 2023

Protecting the Salvage Value of Vehicles 

salvagevalue 2b754
By Brian J Riker 

As a young tower, I clearly remember a local body shop owner giving me hell because I had shoveled a bunch of oil dry into the back seat of what I believed to be a totaled car. Have you thought about the salvage value of the vehicles you are towing away from accident scenes or impounds? 

Attention to this detail can increase your direct compensation through billable actions, secondary compensation by increasing the value of the unclaimed vehicles you must auction off each month as well as reduce potential insurance liability claims. 

Perhaps the simplest method to accomplish all three of these goals is to apply crash film. I carried these products in my trucks when I was an active tower and strongly recommend you do as well.  

Why? 

We have a duty to protect the public from hazards; therefore, we must inspect each vehicle before we leave the scene and secure any loose parts. This is easily accomplished by using a crash film that is self-adhesive to simply wrap the loose and damaged parts. 

By taking this precaution, you have not only reduced the risk of something loose flying off and injuring someone, but you have also taken the first step in preserving the salvage value of the vehicle. 

Everything has a salvage value! Do not fall prey to the thought process of “it’s a total, who cares.” Something as simple as an undamaged, or even slightly damaged, bumper cover can fetch several hundred dollars at a salvage yard. 

Think about the interior of the vehicle as well. Don’t be in a hurry and sweep the debris into the interior; rather, use a trash can to hold the oil dry and other trash swept from the roadway. This act can save hundreds, if not thousands in interior cleanup and repair -possibly making the difference between a total loss and a repairable car. 

Again, with total value preservation in mind, you need to protect that interior from further damage. This is another opportunity to use a crash film to cover open windows, broken glass or door seals that don’t line up properly. This service has value, and in many areas, it is a billable item. Check your tow service agreement to see if you can invoice for this. 

The interior clean out of the car that I mentioned earlier in this article cost my employer almost $500. If he had chosen not to pay for my lack of knowledge, the body shop could have stopped using us, made a claim against our insurance or even a complaint to the police agency we towed for. Unlikely, yes, but still a possibility. 

Even without a customer involved, protecting the value of unclaimed vehicles will increase your net income from disposal auctions. It may not increase that specific vehicle’s value, but once your company earns a reputation for taking care of all the small details, it will attract a better level of buyer to sales. They will be willing to pay more for each unit, knowing they are getting the best possible value out of each unit. 

Lastly, this same reputation for attention to detail will not be overlooked by local collision repair centers and should lead to increased recommendations from the high-quality body shops for your towing services. 



American Towman Today - November 09, 2023
American Towman Today - November 09, 2023
Click here to read more

Maryland County Overhauls Towing Policies 

Published: Thursday, November 09, 2023

Lawmakers in Prince County, Maryland are overhauling a couple of key provisions in their towing policies. A new law which was passed on Tuesday would mandate more minority business participation and alter regulations on tow companies that employ former felons, making some of those companies eligible to participate in the bidding process.  

First, the new rules recommend that at least 29 percent of towing funds be spent with minority vendors through their participation with police. Secondly, the bill aims to give companies who employ convicted felons a pathway for reentry and opportunity in the bidding process when formerly they were denied access. 

According to Krystal Oriadha (D-District 7), the lead sponsor of the bill, the need to specify amounts was due to a lack of diversity among tow truck vendors servicing the county. Further, she noted some companies were prohibited from bidding on contracts with the county because felons were part of the payroll. 

“That made no sense to me,” Oriadha said, moments before the bill passed. “This notion of just because you have any type of criminal record that you’re a bad person or you’re someone that someone should be scared of is part of the rhetoric that we have to be very thoughtful of changing.” 

The new legislation will allow contractors and subcontractors who employ people with a felony conviction a chance to participate in the county bidding process. Those who have a violent felony on their record within the last five years will be ineligible for dispatch as drivers. The bill also specified that bidding for towing contracts should happen every two years with no exception for extension. 

Source: washingtonpost.com/



Prince County Council member Krystal Oriada (D) was the lead sponsor of a bill to reform tow contracting.

Winning is a Family Tradition for the Parkers at the World's Biggest Beauty Pageant for Wreckers
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signs a resolution tightening its reckless driving law.

Milwaukee Strengthens Position on Reckless Driving 

Published: Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed a new resolution on reckless driving Monday, adding additional circumstance under which reckless drivers could have their vehicles towed. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said reckless driving hurts roughly 3,000 people every year across the state. Data shows more than 100 people in Wisconsin died in 2022, caught in the crosshair of careless driving. 

"We cannot, and we will not accept the current frequency of reckless driving that we’re seeing in our community," Johnson said. 

The resolution the mayor signed is legally non-binding and asks Wisconsin lawmakers to pass legislation that allows the city to tow any cars involved in reckless driving incidents. 

"Under current law, towing is limited to circumstances like when a car is being used to drive recklessly, and is unregistered," Johnson said. 

Drivers can face up to $400 in fines for a first reckless driving offense. However, if someone gets seriously hurt, the driver could face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines. 

Source: fox6now.com

Tow Community Pays Tribute to Keagan Spencer 

Published: Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Family and friends of 25-year-old Keagan Spencer honored his life Saturday night, filling a parking lot with tow trucks in Hastings, Michigan.  

Spencer was killed after he was hit by a car earlier in the day while trying to help a dog running loose on the highway. His vehicle was parked in the median.  

Matthew Spencer said his son Keagan was at work and driving his tow truck when he pulled over. 

“All he was doing was going to work today, and he’s not going home to his family,” Spencer said.  

Family and loved ones said Spencer was a great friend, someone they could always count on. 

“It didn’t matter what you needed,” said Blake Garver, a close friend. “What the circumstances were, what the situation was, if you called him. He would drop anything to help anybody.” 

Spencer’s father, who owns Legacy Automotive and Towing, said becoming a tow truck driver was always in his son’s future. 

“Keagan was a third-generation tower,” Spencer said. “My dad was a tower, myself, and Keagan were in a tow truck from the moment he was born… he just got this in his blood.” 

Saturday afternoon, Spencer brought along his one and a half year old daughter, Nora, along for a ride. 

"Keagan packed her bag, got her bottles around, had her all set up through that car seat in the in the tow truck and they headed out," his mother said. 

Matt added, "He would always honk his horns. He was big into air horns, you know? I shot him a text. I go, 'Was that you that just honked?'" 

Source: woodtv.com and fox17online.com

Memphis Tow Company Sues City Over Discrimination  

Published: Monday, November 06, 2023

A1 Towing and Hauling claims they were discriminated against and has filed a lawsuit against the city of Memphis, its Police Chief and multiple MYP officers. 

The lawsuit comes on the heels of controversies involving truck drivers whose big rigs were towed by A1 and who have claimed excessive charges. When the city stepped in to investigate more than a dozen complaints, several A1 employees were eventually arrested. 

Earlier in the year, two tow truck drivers were arrested and charged with theft of property after they allegedly illegally booted and tried to tow a big rig from a truck stop. One of the men was also charged with simple assault after being accused of pushing the truck driver to the ground when he called police. 

A1’s Towing says that the Memphis Police Department is “weaponizing a civil municipal ordinance to discriminate against a minority-owned company.” 

The lawsuit cites several instances where they say police officers conspired with truck drivers to manufacture charges against the A1’s employees to accomplish the City of Memphis’ discriminatory goals. 

The lawsuit addresses the many complaints A1’s Towing has made against MPD and employees of the City of Memphis. The business claims that though it has requested that the harassment stop, it has continued and even intensified. 

A1’s Towing is seeking recovery of all damages from the City of Memphis, MPD Chief Davis, and the multiple MPD officers for injuries and damages the business claims it has endured. 

Source: wreg.com

PA Tow Companies Highlight Challenges Posed by EV’s 

Published: Friday, November 03, 2023

Pennsylvania towing companies are reporting that a shift to EV’s is sparking new challenges for the industry that include acquiring new skills, added expenses, and dealing with safety issues.  

“It does require a different handling,” executive director of the PA Towing Association Brian Riker said. 

Safety remains an issue with tow workers having to pick up electric vehicles. They aren’t all the same so it takes time to figure out what you’re dealing with. 

“With a lack of standardization meaning a common off switch or a common disconnect location to de-energize the vehicle, our tow operators are faced with researching vehicles on the side of the road,” Riker said. 

Randall Geisler, President of Patriot-St. Denis Towing of Mountville Pennsylvania, said he has had to buy new equipment, estimating his expenses at around $10-12,000 for creating isolation areas and dealing with extra security steps. Batteries in an electric vehicle can become a serious hazard even days after an accident. 

He said, “There’s more risk associated with the EV’s.” 

Randy Wilkinson, the vice president of Cocker’s Towing in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania said, “With these newer electric cars there’s a lot we don’t know. You’re gonna learn and figure it out as you get there.” 

Cocker’s Towing has multiple pieces of equipment that can help with electric vehicles, and they cost a good amount of money, which includes an $800 blanket that completely covers the car to try and keep a fire from happening.

“It’s basically used to put on the cars to prevent them from re-igniting or igniting. It keeps the oxygen out of it,” Wilkinson said. 

Cocker’s has a remote-controlled piece of equipment that few companies have. It’s called TowTrack, which designed to work in small areas to keep from damaging cars low to the ground or the battery of an electric vehicle. 

The batteries in an electric vehicle can become a serious hazard even days after an accident. 

Source: fox43.com/ and energyportal.eu 

 

An American Towman Entrance for the Ages

Published: Wednesday, November 01, 2023 The 70-piece band (Baltimore City College High School Marching Knights) will make a grand entrance into AT Expo and the Baltimore Convention Center on November 18th. Saturday’s“Grand Entrée” will be the show’s biggest musical production ever. Before marching into the exhibit hall, the band will first play outside the Convention Center by the Towman Monument.

In its 34-year history, the show has been known for it’s spectacular openings on Saturday to kick off exhibit activities. There have been many a marching band, many emergency-lights shows, many a singer belting out the Star Spangled Banner. This year, American Towman’s own Andrea Wynn will sing the national anthem.

The Exposition on Saturday will also feature “Saturday Pie” and the American Pageant Winners Ceremony. There will be over 225 industry suppliers exhibiting. The show’s finale takes place on Festival Night with the Towman Medal Ceremony, March of the Heroes, and the Mike Corbin Band performing “Home of the Brave,” a song saluting towmen who brave working the white lines.

For complete information on the four-day event, and registering online, go to atexposition.com. Exhibits run Thursday through Saturday.

TRAA Seeking Towers to Participate in Roadside Study 

Published: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

TRAA in inviting towers to participate in a focus group in association with the University of Alabama and AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety for the purpose of improving the safety of Incident Responders and identifying the necessary elements for a successful near-miss reporting system.  

TRAA requires prospective participants to complete a survey to schedule a convenient time for the focus group meeting (click here for survey). The duration of the meeting is 1 hour via zoom. Towers who participate will be compensated with a $50 e-gift card.  Participants will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis, with the maximum number of participants capped at 10.  

The purpose of this focus group is to gather valuable insights, feedback, and suggestions from individuals who have an experience in working on the side of the roads at incident sites. Tower input will play a crucial role in helping to improve the safety of incident responders and make informed decisions moving forward. 

If you have any questions or need further information, please do not hesitate to contact Dr. Jun Liu jliu@eng.ua.edu and and Dr. Praveena Penmetsa ppenmetsa@ua.edu at the University of Alabama.

Towers Share Thoughts on Pile-up Devastation

Published: Saturday, November 04, 2023

covereblastsmall a02aa
By George L. Nitti 

In Louisiana, on an I-55 bridge crossing just outside of New Orleans, the morning of October 23 is a day that will be remembered, unfortunately, for a tragic 168 vehicle pile-up resulting in a multitude of injuries, eight deaths and massive destruction.  

The catastrophic event was caused by a “superfog,” a combination of a blinding fog passing over the area and smoke from outlying wildfires. For Louisiana towing companies such as Campeaux’s Towing, and Jake’s Towing, two of the key players on scene, what they saw and what they did will stand out as unprecedented. 

Both companies reported working around the clock, approximately 27 hours from start to finish, to aid and rescue in the emergency response that included locating bodies, recovering vehicles, and cleaning up the roadway. 

Aaron Campeaux, owner of Aaron Campeaux Towing, which brought 3 flatbeds to scene, indicated that that they were instructed to bring everything they had at around 9 a.m. in the morning. 

“You just couldn’t believe it,” said Campeaux. “Driving on the side of the bridge, you see a tanker truck blazing, you see a car that fell off a bridge. This is something that you’ve never seen before.” 

What Campeaux found on the bridge was beyond anything he could imagine.  

“It looked like a wreckage from 9/11. There was so much stuff mangled and people were on stretchers, and you witnessed people who were dead,” he said. “You never can get used to it. It was heartbreaking.” 

Campeaux noted that their flatbeds loaded one or two vehicles at a time while several low boys were used to stack 7 or 8 a piece. Many of the vehicles recovered were engulfed in flames and burnt to a crisp.  

He said, “Cars were so hot and burnt, that things were stuck to the concrete and to other cars. We needed to pry them off with our heavier duty bed.” 

Since the recovery, Campeaux added that he's been working long days into the evening to tackle the immense task of paperwork and making sure each car was accounted for. 

Also on scene was Jake’s Towing, which focused on doing the heavier duty recoveries with two of their rotators. They also brought forklifts, bobcats and dumpsters. 

Recovery supervisor Clint Jacob said, “We were brought in to clean up the bigger messes like tractor trailers.” 

Jacob’s said that Jake's did four major recoveries in a row, one that included cleaning up the charred remains of french fries from a burnt-up Burger King tractor-trailer and another involving a load of sheet rock that needed to be separated and loaded onto a tractor trailer and dump truck.  

He said, “Sheetrock doesn’t burn. It’s chalk. The trailer melted.” 

He also recalled the difficulty of working the scene. “Cars were everywhere. We had to take a rotator and lift cars up in order to get to other trucks,” he said. 

At the end of the day, Jacobs noted that the company didn’t expect to get paid on the huge bill that they processed from all their work. 

“We serve our community,” he said. “We don’t just want to be the bad guy known for taking your car from an unauthorized parking space. We take care of customers. It’s about giving back to the community. That’s the image we want to show.” 

We're in the Money 

Published: Saturday, October 28, 2023

bbcover a6f64

By George L. Nitti 

Having the right equipment is the key to recovery. Also, the key to getting paid! 

In April of 2023, a tractor-trailer heavily loaded veered off the I-10/I-20 split in West Texas, resting in a tough spot that would require some heavy duty equipment to get it out.

B & B Wrecker, under the supervision of lead operator Harvey Carrera, said, “We were dispatched out there after a couple of towing companies turned down the job because they didn’t have the necessary equipment. We were the only ones in the area with rotators.” 

B & B brought out their two 1150 Century 50-ton rotators - one on a 2015 Peterbuilt 389 and the other a 2005 Kenworth T880 - and a transport truck containing airbags. 

A primary challenge was that the highway could not be closed; B & B had little room to maneuver. They had to work in a tight spot with concerns of getting their rotators scratched due to the proximity of the casualty against the backdrop of a busy thoroughfare.  

Weight was another issue. 

“We were first told it was 17,000 pounds, but I knew that wasn’t the case when I tried to pick it up by the nose and my rotator lifted up from the back,” said Carrera. “I knew it was loaded more than that. It turned out to be 42,000 pounds.” 

That required a change in plans, as the team shifted their rotators to upright the trailer while using a bridge pillar to drag the front of the tractor forward.  

“There was a lot of shifting going on so that we could get into position,” said Carrera. “Safety was a primary concern.” 

To move the trailer, they cut a couple of holes in it to secure the straps. Then they placed air bags under the trailer to prop it up. Once uprighted they had to drag it all the way out and remove the trailer from the tractor, carefully navigating without hitting the guard rail.

"It was a real pain," said Carrera. "The tractor trailer was wrecked pretty good."

The tractor, once removed from the trailer, was placed on a tandem axle rollback while the trailer, with tires all messed up, put on one of B & B’s Bob Tail Tractors, where it was transported to their towing facility in Pecos, Texas, 55 miles from the casualty.  

“3 days later it was picked up,” said Carrera. “They paid the bill. I like it like that."


Quick Clearance of Burned Up Trailer 

Published: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

billscoverpic a3a07
By George L. Nitti 

Bill’s Towing is no stranger to tractor trailer recoveries on busy interstates like I-70 in Ohio and getting them cleared up quickly.  

Early morning, around 6 a.m., about 8 miles from their St. Clairsville facility directly east of Columbus, Ohio, Bill's was called in by the Ohio State Highway Patrol to recover an XPO Logistics tractor trailer that had caught fire. The axles were burned up and most of the trailer, loaded with pellets of rock salt, also charred, including the skids and plastic in which the rock salt was encased. 

Bill's responded with their two 60 ton JerrDan rotators, one on a 21’ Peterbuilt, the other a 22’ Kenworth. Upon arrival, brothers Chad and Ty Coulson, both certified crane operators, called in a response equipment truck and a Landoll trailer to further assist with the recovery. 

“We do heavy lifts like this multiple times a week,” said Chad. “It’s a pretty standard recovery.” 

At first the brothers discussed unloading the trailer filled with salt but were concerned that the busy interstate would be tied up too long under such a scenario.  

“Quick clearance recovery is a key part of what we do,” said Chad. "We try to work quickly and safely at the same time."

So, they altered their plan to lift the entire trailer off the ground with the goal of safely securing it on the Landoll trailer, betting that the trailer would hold together. 

Working in tandem, the brothers positioned one of the rotators at the front and one where the trailer split. 

“We ran 12-inch-wide straps under the trailer, and we were able to pick it up without it breaking in half and set it on the trailer,” said Chad. “At one point, we had it four feet off the ground and it didn’t look too pretty, but it held together.” 

With the tractor loaded onto the Landoll, they then realized they needed to bring it down in height, as there would be clearance issues taking the trailer back to their facility.   

Chad said, “We had to take the landing gear off the trailer to get it under height.” 

Highway clean-up ensued and the mangled tractor was taken back to Bill's storage facility, where it currently resides until further plans are made to remove it. 

Jewelry Related Injuries  

Published: Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Jewlery Injuries Ring Finger Pic 1 copy 76a17
By Randall C. Resch 

Wearing a wedding band (or metal watch bands and jewelry) while working in the towing and recovery industry could result in experiencing a painful burn injury likely to last a lifetime without complete recovery. “Electrothermal Burns” occur in many ways such as when jewelry, metal watch bands and or wedding rings short-circuit through the (jewelry) item when it “ground’s” to an open terminal or metal housing, or when holding a metal mechanic’s tool in one hand and lifting a charged battery with both hands. 

Another example of electrothermal contact would be wrapping recovery chain around an overturned truck’s frame, and next to the truck’s starter solenoid while holding chain in the same hand as one’s ring finger. If both “hot” and “ground” occur instantaneously, there’s likelihood the ring or jewelry item could blow off the wearer’s body in fiery ball or sear itself to the wearer’s skin. 

Electrothermal Burns create second and third-degree, full thickness injuries that take months, if not years to heal. Burns like these reportedly are the most severe type of burn that requires immediate medical treatment. Nerve and blood vessel damage oftentimes leave the burn site looking pale, blackened and charred. Despite its severity, burns (like this) are said to be “painless” because nerve endings are destroyed. Don’t believe what you hear!   

I understand that the odds of experiencing an injury like this is rare, yet potential is always possible especially when working around live power during recovery events, service calls, or simply wrenching on the old jalopy.     

It’s Nothing New 

In researching this narrative, I happened upon a letter, written forty-years ago, to The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, by Doctor’s Israel Dvoretzky, MD., and Nira R. Silverman, M.D. Yale University, New Haven, CT. The 1984 letter stated: “We would, therefore, emphasize the danger that can be caused by car batteries (l2-volt or 24-volt) in certain circumstances. Car mechanics should not wear any metal objects on their hands while handling batteries, in order to avoid the risk of sustaining deep second-degree burns.” 

Although not specific to tow operators, the article further stated: “Gold, a metal with high thermal conductivity, can heat up to its melting point in a matter of seconds. Many treatments have been described, including local wound care to split- and full-thickness skin grafts.”  

These easy to heed warnings don’t require rocket science to understand. We recommend that tow personnel and mechanical staff should be warned (and trained) about the potential risks of electrical contact burns.  

And advise that all jewelry, including metal watch bands, wedding bands and necklaces should be removed when mechanical and recovery work is to commence. As an additional level of safety, live battery terminals should be covered (or disconnected) while working in the vicinity of the battery, or other uncovered “hot sources.”  

More than one tow operator and mechanic can share their story of a wedding ring that was snagged on a frame part or “smashed” during recovery. A ring that gets snagged can shred finger skin like a potato peeler.  

Sure, there will be those scattered few who won’t remove their bands due to their beliefs regarding the sanctity of marriage; however, freak, unannounced incidents do happen making this reminder one of importance.  

While electrothermal burns injuries are rarely life-threatening, there’s good chance that a full-thickness (ring) burn will permanently affect the use of one’s hand.  

Personally, I don’t wear my wedding band while working around tow trucks or wrenching cars. My best pal Christine fully understands my reasoning. Keeping all my fingers intact is a personal choice and one I recommend you make as yours. It might be time to include a jewelry safety class in your company’s next safety meeting?        

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

Physical Evaluations

Published: Thursday, October 26, 2023

FMCSA National Registry Logo 6f6e0
Brian J Riker

Does your company require a pre-employment physical examination of your employees? What about a US DOT medical certification for all your drivers, not just your CDL licensed drivers? Do you require periodic reevaluation of your employee’s physical condition for continued employment?

If you answered no to any of these questions you may be placing your company at great risk. Workplace health evaluations for employees, especially those that perform physical labor, are critical to catching issues before they become emergencies, injuries or even result in death. I was reminded of this recently while working with a client to review their driver qualification files for a mock motor carrier compliance audit, when one specific medical certification, or lack thereof, caught my eye for a new hire that was about to start driving that week.

Many employers of professional drivers are already familiar with the requirements to have a DOT medical certificate for their CDL drivers; after all, they can’t have a valid CDL without one, yet there is some confusion around this regulation and how it applies to non-CDL drivers. Following my contention that most towers regularly engage in non-excepted interstate commerce, and therefore all your drivers that operate any vehicle in furtherance of commerce with a gross weight rating greater than 10,000 pounds must be fully qualified interstate drivers. This includes 49 CFR 391.41, which mandates they possess a valid medical certificate issued by a provider registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and listed on the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners.

This certificate must be carried by any non-CDL driver, and produced to law enforcement officers upon demand, whenever they are operating a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce, and in many states, even when operating intrastate only. The employer must have a copy of this certificate in the driver qualification file and have a system in place to ensure the driver presents an updated certificate prior to the expiration of the current certificate. Further, the employer must verify that the certificate presented is valid and the provider is listed on the Registry with documentation of such kept in the driver qualification file.

It is my recommendation that all employers require their drivers to obtain a medical certification with at least one year validity. Any less than one year indicates the driver may have serious health concerns that need to be addressed before they have a health related emergency while operating one of your vehicles.

What about your non driving positions? They can have critical health issues too, so should they also be examined? Absolutely! A workplace health examination may be the only time many people see a medical professional. These examinations have caught many serious health issues. The recently discovered missing DOT medical exam documentation caught a driver’s severe diabetic conditions that had been left untreated and were presenting serious, potentially fatal, threats to their health when they were forced to submit to the evaluation.

The scary part is, this driver had been working for another company and driving every day in a very unhealthy condition, and while medically unqualified to drive. Had this driver passed out or suffered another medical emergency while driving the results could have been fatal, not only to the driver but perhaps a customer or other innocent bystander. The resulting lawsuits would have likely led to large settlements against the employer. This could be financially devastating to a small business tower and could have all been avoided with an inexpensive periodic medical examination and compliance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

Remember, being a qualified driver, or anyone in a safety sensitive position, is much more than just having the skill set to perform the job duties and a valid license or certification credential. They must also be physically, mentally and emotionally fit for duty or they are a danger to themselves and everyone around them.

Top-Shelf Heavy-Hauler 

Published: Wednesday, November 08, 2023

topshelf eblast 1b1c3
By George L. Nitti 

Professionalism and service come in many forms; the quality of ingredients matter. 

Larry Haynie, owner of LW’s Towing of Frisco, Texas, once compared his company’s professionalism to a Niemann Marcus rather than a Walmart. “We’re not the cheapest but we are the most professional, providing top-shelf service.”  

Professionalism and service that includes an impeccable fleet of custom painted wreckers. His newest addition is blue and pearl white, a sparkling clean 2021 T800 Kenworth 30 ft. Vulcan Industrial Bed made by Miller Industries. Haynie is a stickler for proper maintenance of equipment and professional appearance of units, personally going through his fleet twice a week. This baby, with its expansive features, adds an additional layer of service that is a win/win for both the company and their customers. 

“We haul a lot of the heavy trailers for the oil companies in Odessa and Midland, a 4.5-hour ride from where we are in Frisco,” Haynie said. “We’ll go all over the country.” 

Beside hauling oil field equipment like cool bending units, they move a lot of equipment in town such as tractors, skid steers, storage units.... “Anything lower than 9 feet with a 30,000 pound payload we can put on the bed. It's an 80,000 pound rated truck.”  

Haynie points out that the versatility of the industrial bed enables them to do anything a standard bed can do which has a payload of 20,000 pounds. “I can haul a tractor trailer or a Volkswagen. It’s diverse,” he said. 

And in some respects, with more utility than a lowboy trailer. “A lowboy needs a truck and trailer. And more space to load," said Haynie. "This unit opens us up for police calls when needed.” 

In addition to the bed is a 35-ton heavy duty wheel lift, providing more options to haul say a dump truck or 18-wheeler on the back while hauling something else on the bed. “It’s an overgrown flatbed,” Haynie remarked. 

Like the rest of their fleet, this wrecker was purchased at Texas Wrecker Sales and reflects their signature custom painted graphics executed by David Moon, a design that includes a large wave and a two checkered colored pattern.  

The company name is prominent, diagonally tilted across the top of their doors and written in large letters across the boom of their wreckers. 

LW’s clearly stands out. Like Patrone, it's a reach above the standard tequila. 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine. 

It’s Showtime 

Published: Thursday, October 26, 2023

redriver2 77628
By George L. Nitti 

It’s Showtime! Yes, Red River’s latest eye-catching, hard to miss wrap is somewhat of a departure from their previous wraps, inspired by a party barge boat with graphics designed by Digital Effects Signs and Graphics of Texarkana, Arkansas.  

Texarkana, a border town between two states (“one leg in Texas, one leg in Arkansas”), is not too far from the Red River, which the company was named after.  

The company name clearly stands out, written in large red, yellow and white letters that slant down on the sides of their 2020 Freightliner with a 22-foot steel JerrDan rollback. 

Brad Sinyard, the driver of the unit, said he was given some autonomy on the design.  

“I just wanted it to look like the party barge that the Bossman has,” said Sinyard. “He lets me do what I want for the most part. I’ve been with the company for nine years. We grew up since we were little bitty.” 

Bold and colorful is how Sinyard describes their newest unit. “It makes a statement of who we are.” 

Besides its clear lettering, its colors burst with a design that can be characterized as graffiti art.  

“It’s something you would see on trains,” said Sinyard.  

On the outside, the name Wayne Akins is memorialized.  

“He is the owner’s father, who passed away in 2013 and was a towman,” said Sinyard. 

Akins started the company in 1976, according to owner David Akins. “My father’s daily mantra to customers was to make sure to always tell them that ‘Everything’s Gonna be Alright,’” said Akins. “It just stuck with us. Now we tell our customers that. We know that it’s not the best situation at the time. But things will get better.” 

To match up the exterior bold design with the inside, Sinyard said that the seats, dashboard and other areas inside the truck were redone, giving it somewhat of a retro, modernish feel and definitely something for customers to feel better about, particularly when listening to the new sound system that was put into the truck. 

On the backside of the rollback, it states “It’s Showtime.”  

No doubt about it, this wrecker was born to shine. 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Simple Yet Eye-Catching 

Published: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

277674777 5273363976063026 3584206710349238152 n b3146
By George L. Nitti 

Simplicity can be eye catching, such as an all-yellow tow truck with a creatively lettered logo done in a contrasting cool blue stating “Cupertino Towing.” 

Based out of Antioch, California and with a fleet of approximately 30 trucks, many of them flatbeds, the company maintains a robust call volume serving law enforcement, commercial calls and as a large contractor to AAA.  

“We get 4500 – 5000 calls a month,” said Craig Baker, owner of Cupertino Towing and President of the California Tow Truck Association (CTTA). 

Two of their latest acquisitions, 2023 Kenworth’s with Chevron 12 Series LCG’s, embody a tradition of excellence in graphic design. 

The company logo has evolved over time. Until four years ago, their logos were hand-painted, but since then, are vinyl.  

Baker said, “Our lettering guy 'Mike the Stripe' has adapted to the times. But he does not use canned graphics. He can now do what he did by hand in vinyl.” 

Although Baker has always appreciated the artistic integrity of hand painted graphics, he acknowledges that vinyl is more efficient, taking the company less time to get the trucks lettered and more easily removing the lettering when they are looking to rotate trucks out of their fleet. 

“It used to take us hours to remove the lettering with a lot of oven cleaner and heavy duty scrubbing,” said Baker. “Now it takes us less than a half hour.” 

In part, moving to a more efficient system of maintaining their fleet has become a core principle of their operations, due to the havoc Covid wreaked on the industry and the challenges of getting parts. 

Baker said, “We’ve streamlined the fleet to primarily Kenworth’s and Ford’s.” He added, “By streamlining the fleet we can maintain a larger parts inventory in house that is universally exchangeable among all the trucks.” 

The company is also rotating fewer trucks out of their fleet on a yearly basis due to the skyrocketing prices of tow trucks. “The flatbeds that once cost $140,000 are now pushing $175,000,” he said. 

Yet despite post Covid challenges, Baker prides himself on maintaining the family feel of his company, asking of his employees, only what he would do himself. 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Worm Gear Winches

Published: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

upright worm gear winches 2722d

Worm gear winches are designed to pull heavy loads in low-speed, high torque applications.

Benefits

--Less likely to slip than other types of winches because the worm gear design provides more contact between the teeth of the gears, which prevents slippage.

--Compact. This makes them ideal for use in confined spaces, such as behind the cab of a truck. Typical features include: Clutch position indicator, providing safe, visual means of ensuring positive clutch engagement.Sliding clutch with the reverse draft; Assuring complete and even engagement under load. Adjustable oil brake with automatic engagement during payout; Enhancing brake life and improving load management.

--Less likely to jam than other types of winches. This is because the teeth on the gears are not straight, but rather are angled. This prevents the gears from becoming jammed together.
For more information, contact: winchesinc.com/types-of-winches/upright-worm-gear/

Snatch Block Pulley

Published: Wednesday, October 04, 2023
pulley small 8ef01
XRP Snatch Block Pully is a lightweight alternative to traditional heavy snatch blocks/Pulleys. The XRP snatch block pully can be used to increase pulling power or redirect the winch line. The XRP is for use with synthetic rope only and is to be used in conjunction with a soft shackle. 

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 4”
For 3/8" & 1/2" shackles
Synthetic Rope 3/26" To 1/2" Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 12,000-lbs.

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 6”
For 1/2" to 5/8" Shackle
Synthetic Rope: 1/2" to 3/4” Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 58,000-lbs.

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 10”
For 1" Shackle
Synthetic Rope 1” Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 85,000-lbs.

For more information on this product, visit towtoolz.com

Mega Carrying Case for Lock-Out Tools

Published: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

carryingcase 7f379
Access Tools, the undisputed leader in lockout tools, has a Heavy Duty Carrying Case that is designed to fit all of their In-The-Door Tools along with other tools and accessories. The Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case is made with luggage quality nylon, features heavy duty zippers, reinforced seams, and is virtually impossible to rip or tear. It also features see-through pockets made with heavy duty industrial quality plastic so you can easily organize your tools.

All of the Complete Locksmith Sets from Access Tools come with the Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case as a standard item, but it can also be purchased separately either as a replacement for an aging case or an upgrade to another tool set. Don’t struggle with an inferior Carrying Case to keep your tools organized and at your fingertips. The Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case from Access Tools is the solution to all of your organization problems. For more information, visit www.CarOpeningTools.com

Veteran repo driver Steve Andrews gave his take on the repossession that led to a police officer shooting.

Repo Driver Weighs in on Decatur Shooting 

Published: Monday, October 16, 2023

As details of the Decatur, Alabama police shooting of Steve Perkins continue to unfold, a repo driver weighed in on common practices for car repossessions in the state of Alabama. 

Steve Andrews, who repossessed cars for more than a decade, said anyone who works in the industry should leave if somebody tries to stop a car repossession on their property. According to the law, if police show up during a repossession then that repo is over. 

Andrews said, “Legally in Alabama, if somebody comes out…and it may be nationwide but if somebody comes out and objects to the repossession…technically they can go back into the house and you have to leave without that vehicle.” 

In terms of the deadly Decatur police shooting of Steve Perkins, Andrews says that it puzzles him as to why the tow truck driver fled the scene when Perkins allegedly threatened him with a handgun but then returned with Decatur police. 

Andrews said, “It’s a tragic situation, I don’t know anything about the shooting part, I don’t know a thing in the world about the police and the shooting part. But to me the police should have never been called. If the repo man called, he should have never done that. I don’t know what he was thinking he was gone do. Evidently, he doesn't know the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act that tells you if the police show up, the repo is over. Either he doesn't know or he doesn't care.” 

Source: waaytv.com

Repo Driver Ambushed and Killed in Chicago 

Published: Monday, October 09, 2023

A repo driver working in Chicago during the wee hours of the night was ambushed and gunned down in his tow truck after repossessing a black Land Rover. 

27-year-old Jack Jacobsen, who worked for Northwest Recovery, was attacked by a large group of people around 1:30 a.m., his tow truck riddled with bullets. 

"We don't know if this was a random act, if it was a directed action or if it was simply car thieves that saw someone turn the keys to a very expensive automobile over," said Northwest Towing attorney Tom Glasgow. "He's a great kid. I just saw a tremendous kid who had a great personality and was always upbeat. It is such a tragic loss." 

Jacobsen was a U.S. Navy veteran and an expectant father. 

He and his fiancée were preparing for their baby shower this weekend, according to his mother, who rushed to the scene of the crime with his fiancee. 

Investigators are now pulling video from a city pod camera nearby, and Glasgow said the tow truck was also equipped with several cameras. 

"They provide a very wide swath of visual view for what occurs during a repossession and what happens after the repossession in order to protect our drivers," Glasgow said. 

Source: abc7chicago.com/

Tow Company Owner Murdered on Repo Job 

Published: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Jesse Jones, 44, a tow owner in St. Louis, was murdered while repossessing a car on Thursday, September 7. 

Jones was on a mission to pick up a Jeep Cherokee on a short-term loan from a dealership from a woman who was in the process of moving. Jones’ sister Stephanie informed that the woman’s brother was helping her with the move when Jones showed up and was shot dead. 

Police tracked the alleged shooter, Dwayne Davis, 27, using a GPS device on the Jeep. Investigators tracked the vehicle the jeep, where Illinois State Police attempted to stop it. The Jeep then sped off before crashing on the Poplar Street Bridge, according to court documents. 

Police say Davis was spotted exiting the Jeep after the crash before throwing a gun off the bridge. 

Jones’ sister said her brother “had a big heart. He was a big, burly man who you might cross a street when you first saw him, but he would do anything to make someone smile."  

Stephanie Jones said Saturday that her brother loved his new wife, Chrysta, whom he married this spring. He enjoyed traveling the country on his motorcycle and reading. He is survived by an adopted adult son and a teenage daughter.  

"It is a huge loss for the people he loved and his family. He would drop everything and drive three states just to help us out," she said. "The world is a worse place today without him." 

Source: stltoday.com

Repo Business Booming 

Published: Friday, April 28, 2023

According to a recent report on rising delinquencies on subprime auto loans, the repossession industry is continuing to benefit, seeing a banner year as repos have continued to rise since the peak of the Pandemic in 2021. In March, the percentage of delinquent subprime auto loans increased to 5.3 percent, up from 2.6 percent two years ago. Various factors are at play, including rising interest rates, higher prices for used and new cars, and inflation pinching consumers across the board.

At the recent North American Reposessors Summit conference in Orlando, Florida, it was reported that repo companies are having a hard time keeping up with demand and finding drivers. “As the economy curves down, our industry curves up,” said Ben Deese, vice president at North Carolina-based Home Detective Co. The $1.7 billion industry primarily recovers assets like cars, trucks, and boats, all requiring skilled tow truck drivers.    

Speaking to this point with TIW, Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises of Burnsville, North Carolina, who services the Appalachian region covering several states, spoke of his current need for more drivers, noting that during the Pandemic a lower demand caused some of his agents to opt for unemployment benefits.  

He said, “We lost a lot of good agents, but fortunately had some good guys who saw the need to keep our company open. That’s what got us through until the volume started coming back. In January of 23’ we broke our record for the numbers of vehicles we picked up.” 

Anticipating this summer’s volume, McIntosh has bought five late model trucks in the last year and has been adding drivers "pretty much consistently." He said, “I’ve got seven drivers now, but to be honest with you, I could use seven more.” 

Source: Bloombergmotor1.com and Tow Industry Week

