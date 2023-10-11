Improving A Shop Owner’s Business Takes Center Stage at WreckWeek

Machine Recovery Amidst Fire and Death By George L. Nitti In April, after a fire broke out at a massive dairy farm in Dimmitt, Texas, killing more than 18,000 cows, the suspected cause was a heavy piece of machinery used for picking up and separating manure for the purpose of liquifying it for removal. Enter HBL Towing & Recovery of Dallas, Texas. They received a call from a spokesperson from the farm to remove the 17,000 + pound machine. HBL’s Operations Manager Joseph Fitzhugh said, “They wanted to have the machine removed so that they could inspect it as evidence to determine the source of the fire. The barn was low clearance, with no working utilities and lighting.” Dimmitt, which is located more than 350 miles west of Dallas, in the middle of nowhere, normally would not be part of HBL’s traveling range. Fitzhugh said, “They couldn’t find anybody with the equipment or know how to get the machinery out of the building.” HBL sent one of their rotators - a Century 1075 twin steer operated by Antonio Palmerin - a Landoll trailer and a service truck, with the intention of delivering the machine to a separate clean warehouse north of Texas in Sulphur Springs. “When we got there, it was like a cave that smelled like fire and death. Although the job took us 10 hours, our seven employees were there for three days. The process kept getting delayed by the lawyers on scene.” Upon removing the machinery, Fitzhugh noted they were limited on clearance. He said, “We couldn’t boom up with all three stages. We couldn’t get up above it. We had to get right next to it and just inch it over while still having clearance below the ceiling for the rotator and above the floor for the Landoll.” For the team at HBL, three days working under prevailing conditions was frustrating, as each step in the process was orchestrated by lawyers who were negotiating everything, including the hook points on the machinery. “It was all about saving evidence for the insurance claims,” said Fitzhugh. “Everybody had to agree where it was going to be hooked. It was aggravating to be held back each step of the way when you are used to incident management.” HBL, which has extensive experience dealing with evidence, was asked by the fire investigators to shrink wrap the machine. Fitzhugh said, “Once we set it down, we rigged everything and had to take it back up and begin wrapping it with shrink wrap. We shrink wrapped everything, even the dirt that came with it, from the bottom up and then we had to slice little holes to chain it to the Landoll. It was a pain.” From there, the machinery was transported to a clean warehouse, with loftier ceilings and bright lighting, and set down like a museum piece.



From there, one can expect engineers and lawyers to reconstruct what caused the fire at the dairy barn on that destructive day.

Helicopter Recovery 1, 2, 3 By George L. Nitti



It’s not on a tower’s everyday checklist to encounter a recovery involving a helicopter. Some may seem so easy that towing companies might wish they had more to invoice on – a nice piece of change compared to those more conventional pickups from a motor club dispatch. Jerry Zehrung III, lead operator for Schofield, Wisconsin tow company Lightening Express Towing, said, “I never thought I’d have a helicopter hooked on the boom of our heavy wrecker. It’s just that you really never know what kind of call you’re going to get.” Zehrung relished the opportunity to sink his teeth into something just a little more offbeat than his day to day, finding his first-time helicopter recovery a bit of a thrill ride, literally. Bringing his 30-ton 06’ International on a Jerr Dan wrecker into the wreckage scene, a half mile ride on a piece of overgrown land once a landing strip, you might say he found it like a Safari ride, sans giraffes and elephants, cougars and hippos. Zehrung was having fun driving driving down a bouncy half mile trail on soft sand towards destination recovery. Upon arrival, a team from the anonymous helicopter company included a mechanic and trailer driver waiting on Zehrung to play his part in this recovery encounter. “It was a catastrophic failure,” said Zehrung. “The helicopter was 3000 feet (about twice the height of the Empire State Building) up in the sky before it had engine failure. The pilot had to do a steep dive to get the blades spinning really fast. Unbelievably, everybody walked away.” First things first, Zehrung got out of his wrecker and did a walkabout through the long, tall grasses in order to find a spot to position his wrecker. He didn’t want to plant it on a soft spot. “I wanted to make sure I could get the wrecker into position to lift the aircraft,” he said. Rigging would be no problem. The crew of the helicopter company had it under control, including concocting specialized rigging made of steel cable to hook onto the blades of the helicopter rotor.” “We told them that their having more knowledge of the aircraft that it would probably be better for them to rig to the helicopter and let us rig our tow truck to their rigging.” With everything under control, Zehrung was in command of the lift off, lowering his 19-foot stick to the helicopter rotor, and then attaching his winch line to the steel cable which was attached to the helicopter. All Zehrung had to do was lift up and put down the casualty onto the specialized trailer, as easy as 1, 2, 3. “It couldn’t have been more perfect the way that it landed,” said Zehrung. “The whole thing took about 45 minutes.Every now and then we get some pretty crazy stuff.” Indeed, recoveries often come in surprise packages. You never know what you’re going to get in that cracker jack box. Even a helicopter.