Improving A Shop Owner’s Business Takes Center Stage at WreckWeek

Automotive service providers, whether they are collision or auto repair shop owners, are concerned with one thing: how do you maximize your efforts into profits?
Like all small business owners, they are affected by supply chain delays, employment retention, inflation, rising costs of operations and the long work hours they put into their businesses.
These topics and more, are central to the establishment of WreckWeek, the Exposition and Conference for Collision and Auto Repair as the place to learn how to deal with these challenges. The two-day trade-only event of the latest products and services has created “the talk of the town” amongst these important service markets.
WreckWeek is the collaborative effort of three leading enterprises: American Towman Magazine, Body Shop Business Magazine, and DRIVE, the pre-eminent consulting and coaching firm.
Critical topics to be presented include breaking free from insurance companies’ intent on controlling rates and repair methods, managing parts supply chain issues, recruitment and retention of employees, establishing sales and profit benchmarks, important customer service practices and effective marketing programs on multiple digital platforms to increase one’s sales penetration.
According to David Saline, DRIVE vice president, improving these and other management skills are paramount to running a successful shop business.
DRIVE, in addition to producing the conference program for WRECKWEEK, will also be hosting its annual conference of DRIVE customers nationwide.
Body Shop Business magazine, the nation’s leading auto body shop magazine, is the Official Sponsor of WRECKWEEK.
Located side-by-side with TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth, the prominent 26-year old towing industry show, WreckWeek, will take place June 21 and 22, 2024 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in one of the country’s fastest growing cities, Fort Worth, Texas.
“Our goal is to bring these elements of automotive service under one roof to not only showcase products and services for collision, auto repair and towing, but also open new opportunities for the owners of these businesses to reap what they sow,” says Henri “Doc” Calitri, president of A. T. Expo Corp., responsible for the exposition and conference management.
“Owners of these critical service businesses put in long work hours, endure all the trials and tribulations of running a commercial enterprise, and need to see how and where they need to improve their management and ultimately increase their profitability,” he says.
When you increase your management efficiency and your bottom line, you can ultimately make significant changes and improvements in one’s personal life for the better, Calitri adds.
“Isn’t the goal of every business owner, to provide for themselves and improve the quality of life for their families?” Calitri says. “WreckWeek can play a major role in accomplishing these goals.”
Industry suppliers interested in exhibiting at WreckWeek may call 800-732-3869, ext. 204 to reserve your space.
Four years ago, a collision and subsequent arrest led to four San Francisco area CHP officers, a Bay Bridge patrol officer and a tow operator reportedly being exposed to deadly fentanyl. The tower was in process of loading the subject’s vehicle when he entered the vehicle getting it ready to transport.
Entering a vehicle’s interior is risky business requiring towers make the effort to see what they’re jumping into. It could lead to serious medical conditions or reactions if something within the interior space is dangerous, such as bloodborne pathogens, to which workers in many occupations all risk being exposed.
As described by OSHA, bloodborne pathogens are “Infectious microorganisms in human blood that can cause disease in humans. These pathogens include, but are not limited to: hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Needlesticks and other sharps-related injuries may expose workers to bloodborne pathogens.”
Think of a vehicle’s interior comparable to a tupperware bowl in which contents are sealed within once doors are slammed shut with window’s up. A natural cookery is created by superheated interiors when temps are extreme.
Nasty contents, whatever they may be, tend to rot, soak and putrefy as matter breaks down. In no order of importance, consider the following:
Any of the vehicle’s occupants were infected with an infectious disease.
People living in cars and RV’s substitute Gatorade bottles for pee containers while using 5-gallon buckets as “Crappers.” That also accounts for soiled toilet paper once “paperwork” is complete.
Overflowing RV toilets
Car hoarders tossing anything and everything inside interiors for storage.
DUI drivers oftentimes “soil and piss themselves” the moment they see red and blues from behind.
Intravenous drug users use hypodermic needles.
Kitty litter boxes overflowing with kitty turds
For towers entering driver side doors, placing one’s right hand onto the seat while shifting with the left could lead to a potential needle stick. Needlestick injuries can inflict serious or fatal infections.
Savvy and Aware
Before simply jumping into a vehicles driver’s seat, take a cursory peek into interior areas to get an idea what your about to climb into?
When these conditions exist, stay out of interior spaces. If that means attaching dollies to avoid exposure, do so and include the reason accordingly on the tow invoice.
Owners, for carrier operations, purchase skates and use as intended by manufacturers to “break traction” for loading purposes. Doing so allows the operator to remain out of a vehicle’s interior.
If you’re going to enter a nasty interior, wear “Nitrile” style rubber gloves, heavy tow truck gloves, long sleeves, and Covid type face masks, or a combination thereof. Be quick with loading off-loading tasks to lessen exposure.
On-Scene Safety
Especially true to law enforcement impounds, ask the impounding officer what is the (reason) for impound? Was the motorist arrested for DUI? When the tow (reason) is known, it should dictate a level of caution to be applied.
When a vehicle is stored at the tow facility, indicate on the vehicle’s windshield and door windows the wording “Haz-Mat Within,” to clearly indicate the possibility of harmful contents.
Remaining out of harm’s way should be every tower’s priority. When an infestation of nesting cock roaches scurry the moment a vehicle’s door is opened, that’s an obvious sign that “staying out” is the wisest choice.
Once you’ve recognized a nasty, overflowing interior, opt to apply different loading techniques and accessories to keep you safe from harmful pathogens. Remember, sliding into someone else’s “Goo”or avoiding “ten-pounds of moving rice” is never a welcoming experience. What you can’t see can hurt you!
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner.
We have all received some very obviously fake emails asking us to file a form or pay for a compliance requirement. As email marketing grows in sophistication, more will receive some convincing emails that appear legitimate; often threatening some sort of legal or regulatory penalty if action is not immediately taken. These solicitations cost the trucking industry millions of dollars each year.
As a compliance specialist and consultant, it infuriates me when less than scrupulous companies send these advertisements under the pretense of official notifications. It makes the legitimate companies look bad, adds confusion to an already complex regulatory environment and scams hard-working towers out of money for services that are usually either free or available at a very low cost when done yourself.
How do you spot these scam messages? With very close scrutiny and a little independent verification.
These solicitations usually come in bunches around certain regulatory compliance deadlines. The most common will come with an official sounding title like “Motor Carrier Compliance Division” or similar; and inform you that you are out of compliance with some common filing requirement such as Unified Carrier Registration (UCR) or the bi-annual update of your US DOT number. While these are legitimate compliance requirements for most towers and the Agencies involved have begun to send out email reminders, they never send out emails with big “action” buttons (click here to file).
Note, the filing period for UCR opens on October 1st this year and must be completed by Dec. 31st. Anyone with an active US DOT number must file UCR, which can be done without a service charge, at www.ucr.gov
Here are some simple tips to help you decide if an email or letter you have received is legitimate or simply a sales pitch. If you still have concerns or doubts after applying these tips then feel free to reach out to a trusted compliance expert of your choosing for more detailed guidance. You can even find some information about these solicitations from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration by typing in “solicitations” in the search bar at the top of their official website.
- Official US DOT or FMCSA communications will come from an email address ending in .gov
- Be sure to look closely at the lettering as some fraudulent emails end in .g0v using the number zero in place of the letter O, or other similar characters.
- The US DOT and FMCSA do not email motor carriers unless you have requested them to either when you registered for your US DOT number or in another form submitted with a specific question or request.
- The US DOT never asks for a credit card or bank access in an email or telephone call
- While some State Agencies do use email as a regular method of communication, they usually do not have action buttons or ask for a credit card in the email, only on their official website
- No governmental agency has a subscription service. If the fine print mentions a recurring fee or cancelation policy, it is from a third-party provider not an official government entity
- Bi-annual updates are the most common scam. While the US DOT will deactivate a US DOT number if these are not current, it doesn’t happen immediately. The status of your US DOT number can be checked for free at www.safer.fmcsa.dot.gov/CompanySnapshot.aspx and the update can be completed for free using the registration tab at www.fmcsa.dot.gov
Bottom line: the state and federal motor carrier enforcement agencies usually do not initiate communication via email but prefer regular US Mail. The biggest exception to this is the new entrant safety audit notice which will arrive via email from a state partner of the FMCSA.
If you get an email or telephone call demanding immediate action, is it likely to be a high-pressure sales pitch at best or an outright scam at worst. If in doubt you can always hang up and call the agency in question directly to confirm.