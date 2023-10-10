Avoid Those Nasty Vehicle Interiors



By Randall C. Resch

Four years ago, a collision and subsequent arrest led to four San Francisco area CHP officers, a Bay Bridge patrol officer and a tow operator reportedly being exposed to deadly fentanyl. The tower was in process of loading the subject’s vehicle when he entered the vehicle getting it ready to transport.

Entering a vehicle’s interior is risky business requiring towers make the effort to see what they’re jumping into. It could lead to serious medical conditions or reactions if something within the interior space is dangerous, such as bloodborne pathogens, to which workers in many occupations all risk being exposed.

As described by OSHA, bloodborne pathogens are “Infectious microorganisms in human blood that can cause disease in humans. These pathogens include, but are not limited to: hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Needlesticks and other sharps-related injuries may expose workers to bloodborne pathogens.”

Think of a vehicle’s interior comparable to a tupperware bowl in which contents are sealed within once doors are slammed shut with window’s up. A natural cookery is created by superheated interiors when temps are extreme.

Nasty contents, whatever they may be, tend to rot, soak and putrefy as matter breaks down. In no order of importance, consider the following:

Any of the vehicle’s occupants were infected with an infectious disease.

People living in cars and RV’s substitute Gatorade bottles for pee containers while using 5-gallon buckets as “Crappers.” That also accounts for soiled toilet paper once “paperwork” is complete.

Overflowing RV toilets

Car hoarders tossing anything and everything inside interiors for storage.

DUI drivers oftentimes “soil and piss themselves” the moment they see red and blues from behind.

Intravenous drug users use hypodermic needles.

Kitty litter boxes overflowing with kitty turds

For towers entering driver side doors, placing one’s right hand onto the seat while shifting with the left could lead to a potential needle stick. Needlestick injuries can inflict serious or fatal infections.

Savvy and Aware

Before simply jumping into a vehicles driver’s seat, take a cursory peek into interior areas to get an idea what your about to climb into?

When these conditions exist, stay out of interior spaces. If that means attaching dollies to avoid exposure, do so and include the reason accordingly on the tow invoice.

Owners, for carrier operations, purchase skates and use as intended by manufacturers to “break traction” for loading purposes. Doing so allows the operator to remain out of a vehicle’s interior.

If you’re going to enter a nasty interior, wear “Nitrile” style rubber gloves, heavy tow truck gloves, long sleeves, and Covid type face masks, or a combination thereof. Be quick with loading off-loading tasks to lessen exposure.

On-Scene Safety

Especially true to law enforcement impounds, ask the impounding officer what is the (reason) for impound? Was the motorist arrested for DUI? When the tow (reason) is known, it should dictate a level of caution to be applied.

When a vehicle is stored at the tow facility, indicate on the vehicle’s windshield and door windows the wording “Haz-Mat Within,” to clearly indicate the possibility of harmful contents.

Remaining out of harm’s way should be every tower’s priority. When an infestation of nesting cock roaches scurry the moment a vehicle’s door is opened, that’s an obvious sign that “staying out” is the wisest choice.

Once you’ve recognized a nasty, overflowing interior, opt to apply different loading techniques and accessories to keep you safe from harmful pathogens. Remember, sliding into someone else’s “Goo”or avoiding “ten-pounds of moving rice” is never a welcoming experience. What you can’t see can hurt you!

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.