OSHA and the Towing Industry 

Indeed, recoveries often come in surprise packages. You never know what you’re going to get in that cracker jack box. Even a helicopter.

“It couldn’t have been more perfect the way that it landed,” said Zehrung. “The whole thing took about 45 minutes.Every now and then we get some pretty crazy stuff.”

With everything under control, Zehrung was in command of the lift off, lowering his 19-foot stick to the helicopter rotor, and then attaching his winch line to the steel cable which was attached to the helicopter. All Zehrung had to do was lift up and put down the casualty onto the specialized trailer, as easy as 1, 2, 3.

“We told them that their having more knowledge of the aircraft that it would probably be better for them to rig to the helicopter and let us rig our tow truck to their rigging.”

Rigging would be no problem. The crew of the helicopter company had it under control, including concocting specialized rigging made of steel cable to hook onto the blades of the helicopter rotor.”

“I wanted to make sure I could get the wrecker into position to lift the aircraft,” he said.

First things first, Zehrung got out of his wrecker and did a walkabout through the long, tall grasses in order to find a spot to position his wrecker. He didn’t want to plant it on a soft spot.

“It was a catastrophic failure,” said Zehrung. “The helicopter was 3000 feet (about twice the height of the Empire State Building) up in the sky before it had engine failure. The pilot had to do a steep dive to get the blades spinning really fast. Unbelievably, everybody walked away.”

Upon arrival, a team from the anonymous helicopter company included a mechanic and trailer driver waiting on Zehrung to play his part in this recovery encounter.

Zehrung relished the opportunity to sink his teeth into something just a little more offbeat than his day to day, finding his first-time helicopter recovery a bit of a thrill ride, literally. Bringing his 30-ton 06’ International on a Jerr Dan wrecker into the wreckage scene, a half mile ride on a piece of overgrown land once a landing strip, you might say he found it like a Safari ride, sans giraffes and elephants, cougars and hippos. Zehrung was having fun driving driving down a bouncy half mile trail on soft sand towards destination recovery.

Jerry Zehrung III, lead operator for Schofield, Wisconsin tow company Lightening Express Towing, said, “I never thought I’d have a helicopter hooked on the boom of our heavy wrecker. It’s just that you really never know what kind of call you’re going to get.”

It’s not on a tower’s everyday checklist to encounter a recovery involving a helicopter. Some may seem so easy that towing companies might wish they had more to invoice on – a nice piece of change compared to those more conventional pickups from a motor club dispatch.

He said, “A hundred percent of the time that people call me, they know I am going to treat them fairly. I’m not going to overcharge. It’s about treating people right and getting their respect. The word gets out and people just pass it on.”

“In that case, I have no other choice but to hook it up and pull it out. You have to use whatever resources you have to get the job done. Sometimes it takes a little longer. A flatbed on a small island is critical to one’s success as a tower. Although a rotator in some situations might be preferable, like lifing a rav 4 out of the bush, its just not practical to bring that kind of equipment on this island.”

Another recent recovery was an SUV that went over the side of a wall, landing in the bush, about 20 feet down.

He said, “When I go to the scene of a recovery, I always keep an open mind and figure out a way that I’m not going to create damage to a vehicle. In this case, the SUV already had damage and I wasn’t worried that I was going to do much more damage to it.”

Then he proceeded to hook the casualty by the frame, dragging it on its side up onto his flatbed, noting that there was no other way to maneuver or turn the vehicle over and that even if he could turn it over, the wheels would not have landed on the roadside.

Putting his unit in 4-wheel drive in low gear, Dwight let his truck do the work, walking it up the hill at about 5 miles an hour and taking approximately 15 minutes to get to the casualty.

“On that same hill there is an excavator down in the bush that got away and also one of those big concrete trucks. Both of them still down in the bush.”

Since the vehicle was about a half mile up the narrow road, a logistic consideration for Dwight was how he was going to get his unit in position to recover the vehicle. He realized that his only option was to back up his bed up the steep hill, yet keeping in mind the dangers involved.

“The guy was going up the hill and he didn’t have a lot of gas in his car. So the vehicle stalled, the car rolled back, hit a rock on the side and flipped over. It landed in the middle of the road. Lucky for him that he didn’t go over the side.”

The following morning, Dwight got in touch with the vehicle’s owner to do the job.

“I got the call the night before, but the police officer on scene advised that it was dangerous to go up there at night.”

His truck is versatile, a Ford F550 with a 99’ Jerr Dan 19’ aluminum bed. He said it was purchased from ebay from a seller from Baltimore, sent down by a shipper to Fort Everglades, Florida, where it was then shipped over to the island.

Dwight Smith, owner of Dwight’s Towing, has been in business on the island for 15 years, running his tow operation out of his flatbed.

By George L. Nitti On the island of St. John, one of the three U.S. Virgin Islands, some of the narrow roads and tight spaces can get motorists in trouble, requiring the assistance of one of St. John’s local tow companies.



By George L. Nitti

Ultimately it was a self-less act that drove Charlie Stubblefield, owner of Mountain Recovery, to commit to an unusual towing request in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

A call had come in early evening late June from dispatch to Stubblefield from a rafting company seeking to remove a massive log causing blockage on a riverway that was completely shut down.

“They wanted to know if that was something we could handle,” said Stubblefield. “I said ‘if we could get close enough to it and rig it properly.’”

The rafting company inquired about pricing and Stubblefield estimated a thousand an hour for a wrecker, a support vehicle and a crew of two to three men, with a minimum of three to six hours at the site.

“After chewing on the cost,” Stubblefield informed, “The guy said, ‘Let me get back to you. All of the rafting companies would have to pool their money together and see if we can all pitch in to make this happen. Subsequently we would have to get approvals from the sheriff’s office, Search and Rescue and the Department of Wildlife.”

Although Stubblefield was dubious anything would materialize due to all of the approvals involved, the following day he took a 15 minute drive to the river from Mountain’s Silverthorne location. In the parking lot, he ran into several officials from various local agencies, one of whom he knew, and together they went down to the river to examine the logistics involved in the log removal.

Then a wildlife officer asked Stubblefield if he was going to do the job. Stubblefield recounted, “The wildlife officer said, ‘We can approve the job. If you can do it today, we will help you rig it. Then we wouldn’t have to make a second trip.”

Stubblefield responded, “Let’s do it. Let’s just get the river open.” He later explained, “Clearly this is a pretty big deal. It’s not about cost at that point. It’s more about safety and making sure that nobody dies. I don’t want to leave a situation the same or worse than I found it and that shouldn’t be dependent on cost since I have the resources available.”

Stubblefield soon got on the radio with his second in command, heavy duty operator Big John, and requested their 2019 Peterbuilt 50-ton JerrDan and another light duty to carry the rigging.

After getting together with wildlife management, who calculated the resistance of the log at 50 to 70,000 pounds, they “hatched a plan” whereby the wildlife team would swim upstream and walk down to the log to handle the rigging while Mountain Recovery would haul it to them using a haul line over the river that was previously established by someone trying to remove the log a week prior.

“The rafting company wanted to winch off of that line to move that tree,” said Stubblefield. “It would never have worked. They would have broken trees and possibly hurt people. I said, ‘What’s going on here is not a safe operation.’”

Stubblefield would then take down three hefty endless loops, basketing them to the cable while he rappelled down the mountainside using the winchline from the wrecker stationed 100 feet above the river. Then using the established haul line, the endless loops were passed on to wildlife, who proceeded to choke the large end of the log.

“They used one endless loop to choke the log and two more endless loops end to end with shackles to accommodate the distance between where our max winch line came out,” said Stubblefield. “The hardest part was connecting our wire rope to the endless loops. It had to be hauled across the river, but the current was so ridiculously strong that if it touched the current, it would just pull the wire rope that we could hardly hold onto it from one side of the river to the other.”

Further complicating their mission was the inherent dangers the river posed.

Stubblefield recounted, “Your feet are touching the water and you are working a very steep bank. Both sides of the river are straight up and down. There is nowhere to stand. Your feet are on river rocks and big boulders, which the water is touching and coming over. If you slip, that river is taking you. The current was at its peak. It was critical that mistakes were not made.”

Meanwhile, Big John had set up the 50-ton wrecker, working to ensure the lines were parallel. “We had to figure out the angle so that it wouldn’t have much side resistance,” said Stubblefield. “That was critical. When Big John started to pull, it wheelied our truck and our wrecker wheels came up until our outriggers planted down on the ground.”

Then Big John slowly pulled in the winchline hooked up to the endless loops. Stubblefield commented, “At one point the current held the log under the water. It stayed under the water for 8 to 10 feet while we are 100% working against the current. It didn’t look like the log was going anywhere.”

However, Big John reported through radio transmission that the winch line, with a working load limit of 18,000 pounds, was still moving forward and making progress reeling in the log.

Stubblefield added, “In the Industry, there is a 4 times breaking factor, which is 72,000 pounds. We were well over our working load limit, but it was a brand new winchline.”

After approximately a 15-minute drag time carefully maneuvering the log across the river, their mission was accomplished. The log was secured in a big clump of aspen trees against the river’s bank.

For Stubblefield, local media hailed his efforts, reporting that his towing company opened the river for white water rafting. “The mountains are fully dependent on outdoor recreation. The businesses are connected so losing a season would be a big loss to our local economy,” he said.

Stubblefield said, “I don’t know if anyone else would respond to that call. The circumstances aligned were unique. I had a firefighting background and did everything from car accidents to extrication all the way down to swift water rescue. And I’m probably the only guy who owns a towing and recovery business that has cross trained to deal with something like this who had a vision to see it done from start to finish.”

When the rafting companies offered to take up a collection, Stubblefield said, “Absolutely not. We got a bunch of publicity out of it. If you send me a check, I’m not going to cash it.”

Stubblefield added, “Our mission statement is simple: To help people. Obviously we have to charge for that. But then again, sometimes there’s no money in it.”

