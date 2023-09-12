Digital Edition
The Week's Features
Last Ride for Pittsburgh Towman
Large gathering of tow trucks give tribute to fallen towman.
Island Recoveries with a Flatbed
A steep narrow road poses danger.
The Rollover from Hell
Should you transport upside down vehicles on your bed?
Plotting a Modern Design
A snazzy wrap that bursts with a spectrum of lines.
Snatch Block Pulley
Lightweight alternative to heavy snatch blocks.
Events
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 15-18, 2023
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 30-May 2, 2024
TowXpo
Dallas/Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
June 20-22, 2024
WreckWeek
Fort Worth, TX.
June 20-22, 2024
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing September 06 - September 12, 2023

An Alternative Dolly Plan     

By Randall C. Resch      

We know there’s nothing “routine” in the towing and recovery industry. Any tower worth their salt knows how to think outside the box, but there are some industry related situations bound to test any tower’s mettle.  

Let’s focus on a rare occurrence that hardly ever happens, but one where a solution must be found one way or another. How do you tow an extra-long, extra wide boat trailer that doesn’t roll because one side has a rotted tire or a bearing is blown out?    

A west coast tow company received a police call requesting they impound a dilapidated, twenty-two foot, double-axle, Nacra Cat boat trailer. Typical to boat marinas across the US, this trailer’s owner likely abandoned the trailer leaving it to rot in the marina’s parking lot. In typical police call dispatch instructions, the impounding officer never mentioned to their dispatch the condition of the trailer being towed.  

You know the drill. On arrival, there it sits, rusted in place, lame from a melted wheel bearing and a rotted, left side flat tire. And typical to most trailers exposed to a lifetime of saltwater exposure, the lugs were crusted solid making a tire swap impossible. Because the trailer was empty, its weight wasn’t the issue; however, the trailer’s extra width created a problem.  

One Fat Cat 

If ya’ know sailboats, Nacra Cats and Prindle sailboats have extra wide, banana shaped twin hulls, a tall, twenty-six-foot mast, and a trampoline like net centered between the hulls.  

As with all sailboats loaded on trailers, keeping rudders from dragging and an overlength mast (with rigging) secured for travel are always problematic. Unloaded trailers are a different story. 

Because Nacra and Prindle Cat trailers vary in outside-to-outside axle widths, depending on the trailer, a dilapidated, over width boat trailer likely won’t fit atop a standard set of 84-inch-wide tow truck dollies with cross bars spread to their max. Different types of boat trailers have low-edged fenders, accessory pods, spare tire mounts, even wider than usual tire sizes. When a carrier isn’t available, now what?   

A head scratcher for sure. Most newbie towers won’t have enough experience (or creativity) to figure-out an option to tow the trailer. At the same time, towers might be markedly apprehensive in admitting to the impounding officer they don’t know how to tow it. That’s not something they want to hear.  

Get Creative  

In situations like these, dollies are a tower’s best friend, but not in the usual manner. When a carrier isn’t available, consider this alternative dolly plan that’s worked for me several times, especially when extra wide sailboat trailers have flat tires, missing tires, or worse yet, seized wheel bearings. Consider seven easy steps for single or double axles:   

  • For safety purposes, chock the trailer’s tires  
  • Attach the trailer to the wheel-lift’s ball hitch and secure safety chains as required by law  
  • Position dolly racks (wheels) under the rearward axle  
  • Drop the crossbar’s outward ends into dolly receivers, spread to the tire’s width (tighter for flat tires) if there’s a boat atop the trailer. For additional height, keep crossbar ends “tight” toward center   
  • With dolly bars in-place (in the dolly’s receivers), pull loose bar ends together at the center of the trailer’s cross axle. A combination of chain and several, one-inch motorcycle straps, work great for this step in keeping axle ends together at the centered location  
  • To be in-compliance with vehicle code laws, add tie down straps to the dolly carriage to the trailer’s frame to ensure safe towing.  
  • Add necessary straps and rope (where needed) to secure boat to the trailer or prevent parts from flying. 
  • Install extension lights.  

When towing under these circumstances, stay off the highway; use side roads because rotting and rusted wheel bearings shouldn’t be trusted. 

This technique isn’t one found in dolly manufacturer’s use manuals. It’s not to be used for travel trailers, heavier loaded trailers, or construction trailers with load. This “last resort technique” provides towers an “outside the box solution to problematic boat trailers.  

As in any tow and recovery technique, it’s highly recommended that towers practice this process at their facility before attempting its use.    

Bio: Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com 



American Towman Today - September 06, 2023
American Towman Today - September 06, 2023
Click here to read more

Nevada Cracking Down on Street Racing 

A new law in Nevada goes into effect on October 1 enabling police to tow cars that are involved in street racing and reckless driving. It has reportedly gotten out of control in Las Vegas and Reno. The legislation was passed earlier in the year as Assembly Bill 408. The goal is to curtail activities such as doughnuts at intersections, parking lot takeovers and drag racing on public streets.

The state has already deemed it a misdemenour that is punishable by a fine and mandatory community service and prison time. A first-time offender may be fined up to $1,000, ordered to serve up to 99 hours of community service, and jailed for up to 6 months. The penalties go up for repeat offenders and those who do bodily injury to others. 

Car seizing will also be done with the goal of getting the automobiles back to their rightful owners as many of these cars are reported stolen. 

Antonio Henderson said, "We don’t need someone endangering our lives on a regular basis because they want to have fun and they walk away from it like it’s a game." 

Mother Diana Payes stated, "First and foremost, as a parent it’s scary. I’m happy that they are enforcing it, someway and somehow." 

Source: newsbreak.com/ and shouselaw.com/



Police to tow cars of individuals involved in street racing and reckless driving.

An Alternative Dolly Plan     

By Randall C. Resch      

We know there’s nothing “routine” in the towing and recovery industry. Any tower worth their salt knows how to think outside the box, but there are some industry related situations bound to test any tower’s mettle.  

Let’s focus on a rare occurrence that hardly ever happens, but one where a solution must be found one way or another. How do you tow an extra-long, extra wide boat trailer that doesn’t roll because one side has a rotted tire or a bearing is blown out?    

A west coast tow company received a police call requesting they impound a dilapidated, twenty-two foot, double-axle, Nacra Cat boat trailer. Typical to boat marinas across the US, this trailer’s owner likely abandoned the trailer leaving it to rot in the marina’s parking lot. In typical police call dispatch instructions, the impounding officer never mentioned to their dispatch the condition of the trailer being towed.  

You know the drill. On arrival, there it sits, rusted in place, lame from a melted wheel bearing and a rotted, left side flat tire. And typical to most trailers exposed to a lifetime of saltwater exposure, the lugs were crusted solid making a tire swap impossible. Because the trailer was empty, its weight wasn’t the issue; however, the trailer’s extra width created a problem.  

One Fat Cat 

If ya’ know sailboats, Nacra Cats and Prindle sailboats have extra wide, banana shaped twin hulls, a tall, twenty-six-foot mast, and a trampoline like net centered between the hulls.  

As with all sailboats loaded on trailers, keeping rudders from dragging and an overlength mast (with rigging) secured for travel are always problematic. Unloaded trailers are a different story. 

Because Nacra and Prindle Cat trailers vary in outside-to-outside axle widths, depending on the trailer, a dilapidated, over width boat trailer likely won’t fit atop a standard set of 84-inch-wide tow truck dollies with cross bars spread to their max. Different types of boat trailers have low-edged fenders, accessory pods, spare tire mounts, even wider than usual tire sizes. When a carrier isn’t available, now what?   

A head scratcher for sure. Most newbie towers won’t have enough experience (or creativity) to figure-out an option to tow the trailer. At the same time, towers might be markedly apprehensive in admitting to the impounding officer they don’t know how to tow it. That’s not something they want to hear.  

Get Creative  

In situations like these, dollies are a tower’s best friend, but not in the usual manner. When a carrier isn’t available, consider this alternative dolly plan that’s worked for me several times, especially when extra wide sailboat trailers have flat tires, missing tires, or worse yet, seized wheel bearings. Consider seven easy steps for single or double axles:   

  • For safety purposes, chock the trailer’s tires  
  • Attach the trailer to the wheel-lift’s ball hitch and secure safety chains as required by law  
  • Position dolly racks (wheels) under the rearward axle  
  • Drop the crossbar’s outward ends into dolly receivers, spread to the tire’s width (tighter for flat tires) if there’s a boat atop the trailer. For additional height, keep crossbar ends “tight” toward center   
  • With dolly bars in-place (in the dolly’s receivers), pull loose bar ends together at the center of the trailer’s cross axle. A combination of chain and several, one-inch motorcycle straps, work great for this step in keeping axle ends together at the centered location  
  • To be in-compliance with vehicle code laws, add tie down straps to the dolly carriage to the trailer’s frame to ensure safe towing.  
  • Add necessary straps and rope (where needed) to secure boat to the trailer or prevent parts from flying. 
  • Install extension lights.  

When towing under these circumstances, stay off the highway; use side roads because rotting and rusted wheel bearings shouldn’t be trusted. 

This technique isn’t one found in dolly manufacturer’s use manuals. It’s not to be used for travel trailers, heavier loaded trailers, or construction trailers with load. This “last resort technique” provides towers an “outside the box solution to problematic boat trailers.  

As in any tow and recovery technique, it’s highly recommended that towers practice this process at their facility before attempting its use.    

Bio: Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com 

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Do you support "blue lights" legislation allowing rear facing blue lights on tow trucks?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
homediv
On The Hook With Mr. Industry
homediv
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
September 06 - September 12, 2023
A tesla fire during Hurricane Idalia took 45 minutes to combat, sparking further concerns about the combustibility of EV's under saltwater conditions.

EV Saltwater Submersion Sparks Fire  

A Tesla that was towed after being submerged in saltwater in Pinellas County, Florida during Hurricane Idalia caught fire, and proved difficult to extinguish. It was destroyed by the flames. 

During previous weather events where water has compromised batteries, electric vehicles have erupted into flames that require an extensive response by firefighters. 

"We sprayed about 200 gallons per minute at the car, and it took us about 45 minutes to extinguish," the fire department said. 

A similar event was reported the day before, when a Tesla caught fire north of Clearwater in a flood zone.  

Firefighters from the area warned, "If you own a hybrid or electric vehicle that has come into contact with saltwater due to recent flooding within the last 24 hours, it is crucial to relocate the vehicle from your garage without delay. Saltwater exposure can trigger combustion in lithium-ion batteries. If possible, transfer your vehicle to higher ground." 

Firefighters also reported similar findings during Hurricane Ian, noting the combustibility of batteries that cannot easily be suppressed.  

Florida has the second-highest amount of registered electric vehicles in the country. As of July, the Sunshine State was home to nearly 168,000 electric automobiles. 

Due to the rise in use, firefighters have undergone special training to better understand how to put out flames involving lithium-ion batteries. 

Source: yahoo.com/news

Colorado Tow Company Targeted by Attorney General

Wyatt’s Towing of Denver, Colorado is being investigated by the Attorney General’s office due to 950 complaints filed with the Public Utilities Commission over the past year.  

The investigation was allegedly opened shortly after state Senator Julie Gonzales was towed from a parking lot. The signage read “Overnight Guest Parking by Permit Only” and included a QR code to buy a parking permit from a company called ParkM, a parking lot permit manager. Gonzales said she figured she didn’t need a permit because she wasn’t parking overnight.  

Making matters worse, Gonzales was one of the chief architects of a new Colorado law cracking down on predatory towing. That law requires tow companies to accept partial payments. Upon picking up her car at Wyatt’s, she was not informed of the partial payment policy. Wyatt’s argued that signage was not mandated in the legislation and that it was up to the state to codify it into law.  

The attorney general’s office maintains that they did not open an investigation because of what happened to Gonzalez.  

“We’ve been working on this investigation for some time,” said attorney general Phil Weiser. “Our commitment is to be as comprehensive, thorough and fair in it as possible. Because of the senator’s public story, because now she’s actually a potential victim, we want it to be clear that this is something we are looking at.” 

Weiser said that over the past year or so, his office has received a number of different complaints that involved issues around towing. 

“The first issue is the signage. Is the notice sufficient so that someone would be aware that they could be towed?” Weiser said. “Second, how are they treated after their car is towed? Is there a sort of substantial fee that they’re forced to give right away? Are there other, in fact, predatory conditions that take advantage of their vulnerable state? ... Our commitment is to protect consumers and make sure no one is treated unfairly.” 

He said if the investigation finds wrongdoing, the attorney general’s office will work to get people their money back. 

“We also have the ability to have civil penalties when a company acts illegally to take advantage of people,” he said. “And finally, we want to make sure that whatever problematic, whatever illegal practices that may be going on, don’t happen again.” 

Jason Dunn, the former U.S. Attorney for Colorado who is now representing Wyatt’s, said the company has been cooperating with the Attorney General’s investigation fully and has provided all the AG’s investigators have asked for. Dunn said as far as he knows, the investigators have not found any evidence of wrongdoing. He said Wyatt’s has complied with the law fully. 

Dunn said Wyatt’s Towing has a sign out front alerting customers to the state law. He called Gonzales’ legislation confusing when it comes to how tow companies should eventually charge customers for their full balance. Dunn said the purpose of the state law was to help people with low incomes. 

“It appears that she took advantage of a program that may not have been intended for her,” Dunn said. 

Dunn sent photos of Gonzales’ car parked in the garage near signs indicating permit parking. The law requires tow companies to inform vehicle owners of improper parking 24 hours before towing the vehicle but allows more immediate action if a vehicle is parked in a permit parking zone. 

Dunn said Gonzales wrote the law, so she should know verbal confirmation of a payment agreement isn’t required. 

Gonzales said she’s planning new legislation to require it. 

“To me, that is committing the sin of lying by omission,” she said. “If we need to spell that out in statute, I’m happy to do that work.” 

In the end, Gonzales said the company called her the next day to inform her she would get a refund because of an “incorrect tow.” 

Dunn said the company chose to refund Gonzales as a courtesy because they had worked together in the past. 

Source: nbc11news.com

All Roads Acquires West End Service and Capitol Truck Equipment

All Roads, a company with three divisions: equipment, trucks and automotive; and more than 50 retail outlets, recently acquired West End Service and Capitol Truck Equipment. This expansion of its commercial truck operations solidifies its position as a one-stop solution for comprehensive commercial truck needs. 

West End Service and Capitol Truck Equipment are family-run businesses, now in their third generation.  What started as a small two-bay general vehicle repair and towing operation in 1928 has evolved into the premier local provider of wrecker, carrier, and tow truck bodies. 

Justin Duvall, VP of All Roads, emphasized the importance of the acquisition. He said, “This is a key milestone in the history of All Roads. West End Service and Capitol Truck Equipment have a tremendous reputation for quality work and customer relationships. As we integrate their capabilities into our robust portfolio, we intend to uphold and continue their tradition of excellent service.” 

In conjunction with the acquisition, All Roads Trucks will become a distributor for Miller Industries, the world’s largest manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment.  

Vince Tiano, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Miller Industries, said, “We’re excited to be joining forces with All Roads, a company that shares our dedication to quality and customer service. Through this strategic partnership, our comprehensive line of products will directly benefit All Roads customers.” 

Source: allroadscompany.com

TRAA Stands with Coalition Against Bigger Trucks 

In light of proposed federal legislation to increase the weight limits on trucks H.R.3372 , TRAA is against such legislation. Current weight limits are 80,000 pounds; a pilot project would allow states to increase that level to 91,000. It would also raise the weight limits of trucks carrying automobiles from 80,000 pounds to 88,000 pounds. 

TRAA maintains that they have long opposed increases in truck weight, arguing that towing companies should be exempted because it would increase the amount of time tow operators would be roadside splitting combination vehicles and in harm’s way.  

TRAA has taken an increasingly larger role within the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks (CABT) to fight these provisions. The coalition argues that with infrastructure repairs to our highways at $121 billion, increasing truck weights would add to the burden of highway repair and budget deficits.  

Last year, the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks released results of a survey that said 68% of professional truck drivers believed that heavier or longer trucks would make it more difficult to recruit or retain drivers. About 85% of truckers in the survey said they believed heavier and longer trucks would negatively affect safety. A majority of truck drivers said that bigger trucks are more difficult to stop, more likely to roll over and lead to more wear and tear on key truck components.  

TRAA is actively participating in CABT Hill meetings, has sent letters to Congress on this issue, and is playing a lead role in the CABT with over a dozen Members of Congress. 

Source: TRAA Press Release
Source 2: landline.media

Lease Opportunity for Impound Lot in Nantucket 

The Nantucket Airport Commission has posted a request for proposals (RFP) seeking bids for a lease of vacant land located in the area to be used as a vehicle impound lot, surface storage, and/or for motor vehicle repairs. 

The proposal states that they (the Commission) have a “strong preference” for the 22,000 square-foot lot to be used as an impound lot containing 10-15 spaces. 

Commission chair Arthur Gasbarro said, “With the impound lot, if you have any vehicles that are left in the parking lot, you now can actually do something with them. And then there's also a town need for the impound lot. It sort of serves a community need, serves an airport need, and it helps to support the overall parking lot operation (at the airport).” 

This lot was fully enclosed recently with black vinyl chain link fence on all four sides. A "fair market rental value appraisal" gave the land a price of $2.50 per square foot, which will now serve as the minimum price the airport can lease the land for. The airport commission will also provide monthly rent credit to whoever is awarded the lease for the removal and/or storage of abandoned vehicles at the airport. 

The lease will be, at minimum, five years with up to three five-year renewals – capping the lease at no more than a 20-year pact. 

Gasbarro said. “Whether it be one of the current tow operators who just needs a little more space and they already own a tow truck, or maybe it is some young person that’s like ‘I’m going to buy a tow truck and I’m going to make this happen.’ The airport is in no way involved with that operation. The airport is a straight landlord that essentially will be collecting rent after dedicating and putting that land out for a specific use.” 

All proposals are being accepted up until Tuesday, September 26 at 2 p.m. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by clicking here, can be picked up in person at the airport manager’s office at 14 Airport Road, or they can be requested in writing by emailing the contact person for the RFP, Boyana Stoykova-Nelson at Bstoykova-Nelson@nantucketairport.com

Source:nantucketcurrent.com

Utah Tow Companies Awarded $1.28 Million 

Tow companies in West Jordan, Utah got some relief after a jury decided to award them $1.28 million because their due process rights were violated when they were booted off a rotation list and left unable to use their tow lot. 

Lisa Butcher, owner of Mountain West Towing for over ten years, said she purchased the property with the intention to use it for her company, but for the past five years, she’s been unable to work out of it. 

Other tow companies worked off the property as well. She said everything was fine for four years until 2017, when she said the city told her she was in violation of a city ordinance. 

“I’ve never been out of compliance. I’ve followed all the rules that they wanted. I’ve never had any complaints,” she said. 

Suddenly she found her company removed from the city’s rotation, without any notification.  

“We had no idea we’d be taken off the tow rotation. We just stopped getting calls,” she said. 

On Tuesday, 8/22, the jury decided that the companies due process rights were infringed upon.  

“They decided the city didn’t give them adequate notice or opportunity to be heard before taking their property,” said associate attorney Katie Panzer. 

“I was overwhelmed. I was so happy that finally somebody has listened and actually heard my story,” said Butcher. 

Source: fox13now.com

homediv homediv homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
September 06 - September 12, 2023

Helicopter Recovery 1, 2, 3 

370837572 1471060180381994 6632209208115612357 n df173
It’s not on a tower’s everyday checklist to encounter a recovery involving a helicopter. Some may seem so easy that towing companies might wish they had more to invoice on – a nice piece of change compared to those more conventional pickups from a motor club dispatch.  

Jerry Zehrung III, lead operator for Schofield, Wisconsin tow company Lightening Express Towing, said, “I never thought I’d have a helicopter hooked on the boom of our heavy wrecker. It’s just that you really never know what kind of call you’re going to get.” 

Zehrung relished the opportunity to sink his teeth into something just a little more offbeat than his day to day, finding his first-time helicopter recovery a bit of a thrill ride, literally. Bringing his 30-ton 06’ International on a Jerr Dan wrecker into the wreckage scene, a half mile ride on a piece of overgrown land once a landing strip, you might say he found it like a Safari ride, sans giraffes and elephants, cougars and hippos. Zehrung was having fun driving driving down a bouncy half mile trail on soft sand towards destination recovery. 

Upon arrival, a team from the anonymous helicopter company included a mechanic and trailer driver waiting on Zehrung to play his part in this recovery encounter.  

“It was a catastrophic failure,” said Zehrung. “The helicopter was 3000 feet (about twice the height of the Empire State Building) up in the sky before it had engine failure. The pilot had to do a steep dive to get the blades spinning really fast. Unbelievably, everybody walked away.” 

First things first, Zehrung got out of his wrecker and did a walkabout through the long, tall grasses in order to find a spot to position his wrecker. He didn’t want to plant it on a soft spot. 

“I wanted to make sure I could get the wrecker into position to lift the aircraft,” he said. 

Rigging would be no problem. The crew of the helicopter company had it under control, including concocting specialized rigging made of steel cable to hook onto the blades of the helicopter rotor.” 

“We told them that their having more knowledge of the aircraft that it would probably be better for them to rig to the helicopter and let us rig our tow truck to their rigging.” 

With everything under control, Zehrung was in command of the lift off, lowering his 19-foot stick to the helicopter rotor, and then attaching his winch line to the steel cable which was attached to the helicopter. All Zehrung had to do was lift up and put down the casualty onto the specialized trailer, as easy as 1, 2, 3. 

“It couldn’t have been more perfect the way that it landed,” said Zehrung. “The whole thing took about 45 minutes.Every now and then we get some pretty crazy stuff.” 

Indeed, recoveries often come in surprise packages. You never know what you’re going to get in that cracker jack box. Even a helicopter. 

Rollback Recovery in a Steep, Tight Space

Resized 20230714 090825 1 9a10b
By George L. Nitti

On the island of St. John, one of the three U.S. Virgin Islands, some of the narrow roads and tight spaces can get motorists in trouble, requiring the assistance of one of St. John’s local tow companies. 

Dwight Smith, owner of Dwight’s Towing, has been in business on the island for 15 years, running his tow operation out of his flatbed. 

“On a good day, I do five or six tows a day,” he said. 

His truck is versatile, a Ford F550 with a 99’ Jerr Dan 19’ aluminum bed. He said it was purchased from ebay from a seller from Baltimore, sent down by a shipper to Fort Everglades, Florida, where it was then shipped over to the island.  

One fairly recent recovery involved a challenging scenario for any tower – handling a rolled over Lincoln SUV situated on a steep, narrow hill. 

“I got the call the night before, but the police officer on scene advised that it was dangerous to go up there at night.” 

The following morning, Dwight got in touch with the vehicle’s owner to do the job.  

“The guy was going up the hill and he didn’t have a lot of gas in his car. So the vehicle stalled, the car rolled back, hit a rock on the side and flipped over. It landed in the middle of the road. Lucky for him that he didn’t go over the side.” 

Since the vehicle was about a half mile up the narrow road, a logistic consideration for Dwight was how he was going to get his unit in position to recover the vehicle. He realized that his only option was to back up his bed up the steep hill, yet keeping in mind the dangers involved. 

“On that same hill there is an excavator down in the bush that got away and also one of those big concrete trucks. Both of them still down in the bush.” 

Putting his unit in 4-wheel drive in low gear, Dwight let his truck do the work, walking it up the hill at about 5 miles an hour and taking approximately 15 minutes to get to the casualty. 

Then he proceeded to hook the casualty by the frame, dragging it on its side up onto his flatbed, noting that there was no other way to maneuver or turn the vehicle over and that even if he could turn it over, the wheels would not have landed on the roadside.  

He said, “When I go to the scene of a recovery, I always keep an open mind and figure out a way that I’m not going to create damage to a vehicle. In this case, the SUV already had damage and I wasn’t worried that I was going to do much more damage to it.” 

Another recent recovery was an SUV that went over the side of a wall, landing in the bush, about 20 feet down. 

“In that case, I have no other choice but to hook it up and pull it out. You have to use whatever resources you have to get the job done. Sometimes it takes a little longer.  A flatbed on a small island is critical to one’s success as a tower. Although a rotator in some situations might be preferable, like lifing a rav 4 out of the bush, its just not practical to bring that kind of equipment on this island.” 

On island Dwight it well respected. 

He said, “A hundred percent of the time that people call me, they know I am going to treat them fairly. I’m not going to overcharge. It’s about treating people right and getting their respect. The word gets out and people just pass it on.” 

Massive Log Recovery in Colorado's White Water Rapids

log12 a2bee
By George L. Nitti

Ultimately it was a self-less act that drove Charlie Stubblefield, owner of Mountain Recovery, to commit to an unusual towing request in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

A call had come in early evening late June from dispatch to Stubblefield from a rafting company seeking to remove a massive log causing blockage on a riverway that was completely shut down.

“They wanted to know if that was something we could handle,” said Stubblefield. “I said ‘if we could get close enough to it and rig it properly.’”

The rafting company inquired about pricing and Stubblefield estimated a thousand an hour for a wrecker, a support vehicle and a crew of two to three men, with a minimum of three to six hours at the site.

“After chewing on the cost,” Stubblefield informed, “The guy said, ‘Let me get back to you. All of the rafting companies would have to pool their money together and see if we can all pitch in to make this happen. Subsequently we would have to get approvals from the sheriff’s office, Search and Rescue and the Department of Wildlife.”

Although Stubblefield was dubious anything would materialize due to all of the approvals involved, the following day he took a 15 minute drive to the river from Mountain’s Silverthorne location. In the parking lot, he ran into several officials from various local agencies, one of whom he knew, and together they went down to the river to examine the logistics involved in the log removal.

Then a wildlife officer asked Stubblefield if he was going to do the job. Stubblefield recounted, “The wildlife officer said, ‘We can approve the job. If you can do it today, we will help you rig it. Then we wouldn’t have to make a second trip.”

Stubblefield responded, “Let’s do it. Let’s just get the river open.” He later explained, “Clearly this is a pretty big deal. It’s not about cost at that point. It’s more about safety and making sure that nobody dies. I don’t want to leave a situation the same or worse than I found it and that shouldn’t be dependent on cost since I have the resources available.”

Stubblefield soon got on the radio with his second in command, heavy duty operator Big John, and requested their 2019 Peterbuilt 50-ton JerrDan and another light duty to carry the rigging.

After getting together with wildlife management, who calculated the resistance of the log at 50 to 70,000 pounds, they “hatched a plan” whereby the wildlife team would swim upstream and walk down to the log to handle the rigging while Mountain Recovery would haul it to them using a haul line over the river that was previously established by someone trying to remove the log a week prior.

“The rafting company wanted to winch off of that line to move that tree,” said Stubblefield. “It would never have worked. They would have broken trees and possibly hurt people. I said, ‘What’s going on here is not a safe operation.’”

Stubblefield would then take down three hefty endless loops, basketing them to the cable while he rappelled down the mountainside using the winchline from the wrecker stationed 100 feet above the river. Then using the established haul line, the endless loops were passed on to wildlife, who proceeded to choke the large end of the log.

“They used one endless loop to choke the log and two more endless loops end to end with shackles to accommodate the distance between where our max winch line came out,” said Stubblefield.  “The hardest part was connecting our wire rope to the endless loops. It had to be hauled across the river, but the current was so ridiculously strong that if it touched the current, it would just pull the wire rope that we could hardly hold onto it from one side of the river to the other.”

Further complicating their mission was the inherent dangers the river posed.

Stubblefield recounted, “Your feet are touching the water and you are working a very steep bank. Both sides of the river are straight up and down. There is nowhere to stand. Your feet are on river rocks and big boulders, which the water is touching and coming over. If you slip, that river is taking you. The current was at its peak. It was critical that mistakes were not made.”

Meanwhile, Big John had set up the 50-ton wrecker, working to ensure the lines were parallel. “We had to figure out the angle so that it wouldn’t have much side resistance,” said Stubblefield. “That was critical. When Big John started to pull, it wheelied our truck and our wrecker wheels came up until our outriggers planted down on the ground.”

Then Big John slowly pulled in the winchline hooked up to the endless loops. Stubblefield commented, “At one point the current held the log under the water. It stayed under the water for 8 to 10 feet while we are 100% working against the current. It didn’t look like the log was going anywhere.”

However, Big John reported through radio transmission that the winch line, with a working load limit of 18,000 pounds, was still moving forward and making progress reeling in the log.

Stubblefield added, “In the Industry, there is a 4 times breaking factor, which is 72,000 pounds. We were well over our working load limit, but it was a brand new winchline.”

After approximately a 15-minute drag time carefully maneuvering the log across the river, their mission was accomplished. The log was secured in a big clump of aspen trees against the river’s bank.

For Stubblefield, local media hailed his efforts, reporting that his towing company opened the river for white water rafting. “The mountains are fully dependent on outdoor recreation. The businesses are connected so losing a season would be a big loss to our local economy,” he said.

Stubblefield said, “I don’t know if anyone else would respond to that call. The circumstances aligned were unique. I had a firefighting background and did everything from car accidents to extrication all the way down to swift water rescue. And I’m probably the only guy who owns a towing and recovery business that has cross trained to deal with something like this who had a vision to see it done from start to finish.”

When the rafting companies offered to take up a collection, Stubblefield said, “Absolutely not. We got a bunch of publicity out of it. If you send me a check, I’m not going to cash it.”

Stubblefield added, “Our mission statement is simple:  To help people. Obviously we have to charge for that. But then again, sometimes there’s no money in it.”
...................

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
September 06 - September 12, 2023

An Alternative Dolly Plan     

By Randall C. Resch      

We know there’s nothing “routine” in the towing and recovery industry. Any tower worth their salt knows how to think outside the box, but there are some industry related situations bound to test any tower’s mettle.  

Let’s focus on a rare occurrence that hardly ever happens, but one where a solution must be found one way or another. How do you tow an extra-long, extra wide boat trailer that doesn’t roll because one side has a rotted tire or a bearing is blown out?    

A west coast tow company received a police call requesting they impound a dilapidated, twenty-two foot, double-axle, Nacra Cat boat trailer. Typical to boat marinas across the US, this trailer’s owner likely abandoned the trailer leaving it to rot in the marina’s parking lot. In typical police call dispatch instructions, the impounding officer never mentioned to their dispatch the condition of the trailer being towed.  

You know the drill. On arrival, there it sits, rusted in place, lame from a melted wheel bearing and a rotted, left side flat tire. And typical to most trailers exposed to a lifetime of saltwater exposure, the lugs were crusted solid making a tire swap impossible. Because the trailer was empty, its weight wasn’t the issue; however, the trailer’s extra width created a problem.  

One Fat Cat 

If ya’ know sailboats, Nacra Cats and Prindle sailboats have extra wide, banana shaped twin hulls, a tall, twenty-six-foot mast, and a trampoline like net centered between the hulls.  

As with all sailboats loaded on trailers, keeping rudders from dragging and an overlength mast (with rigging) secured for travel are always problematic. Unloaded trailers are a different story. 

Because Nacra and Prindle Cat trailers vary in outside-to-outside axle widths, depending on the trailer, a dilapidated, over width boat trailer likely won’t fit atop a standard set of 84-inch-wide tow truck dollies with cross bars spread to their max. Different types of boat trailers have low-edged fenders, accessory pods, spare tire mounts, even wider than usual tire sizes. When a carrier isn’t available, now what?   

A head scratcher for sure. Most newbie towers won’t have enough experience (or creativity) to figure-out an option to tow the trailer. At the same time, towers might be markedly apprehensive in admitting to the impounding officer they don’t know how to tow it. That’s not something they want to hear.  

Get Creative  

In situations like these, dollies are a tower’s best friend, but not in the usual manner. When a carrier isn’t available, consider this alternative dolly plan that’s worked for me several times, especially when extra wide sailboat trailers have flat tires, missing tires, or worse yet, seized wheel bearings. Consider seven easy steps for single or double axles:   

  • For safety purposes, chock the trailer’s tires  
  • Attach the trailer to the wheel-lift’s ball hitch and secure safety chains as required by law  
  • Position dolly racks (wheels) under the rearward axle  
  • Drop the crossbar’s outward ends into dolly receivers, spread to the tire’s width (tighter for flat tires) if there’s a boat atop the trailer. For additional height, keep crossbar ends “tight” toward center   
  • With dolly bars in-place (in the dolly’s receivers), pull loose bar ends together at the center of the trailer’s cross axle. A combination of chain and several, one-inch motorcycle straps, work great for this step in keeping axle ends together at the centered location  
  • To be in-compliance with vehicle code laws, add tie down straps to the dolly carriage to the trailer’s frame to ensure safe towing.  
  • Add necessary straps and rope (where needed) to secure boat to the trailer or prevent parts from flying. 
  • Install extension lights.  

When towing under these circumstances, stay off the highway; use side roads because rotting and rusted wheel bearings shouldn’t be trusted. 

This technique isn’t one found in dolly manufacturer’s use manuals. It’s not to be used for travel trailers, heavier loaded trailers, or construction trailers with load. This “last resort technique” provides towers an “outside the box solution to problematic boat trailers.  

As in any tow and recovery technique, it’s highly recommended that towers practice this process at their facility before attempting its use.    

Bio: Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com 

Back to School Reminders

School Bus Stop Arm 4a149
Brian J Riker

Amazingly this year has seemed to fly by and it is already September. It is now time for all things pumpkin, cooler nights, and for many of us spectacular views of red, yellow and orange as the leaves change colors.

There is also another display of red and yellow that is coming into season, the school bus. Across the country kids have begun to return to school and I can’t stress enough that drivers must be extra cautious this fall.

I expect many school bus routes to be reworked, times changed and even alternate routes throughout the day as districts across the country attempt to manage budget and labor shortages. Expect the unexpected this year and do not think the road ahead will be clear because of the previous year’s bus schedule!

In addition to my towing career I am also a former school bus driver. Bus driving was challenging to say the least. Attempting to control children of various ages while piloting a 30,000 pound vehicle down the highway safely is difficult enough. Bus drivers should not have to worry about the motoring public disobeying their signal lights or rear-ending their bus while stopped.

School bus stopping laws vary across the nation so I will not go into specifics in this column. I only want to remind you to be aware of the potential for a stopped bus around every corner -especially during the early morning and late afternoon time frame. Some areas may also have half-day kindergarten so be on the lookout for school buses around lunch as well.

If in doubt, stop!

It is unsafe and usually illegal to overtake (pass) a stopped school bus from the rear, and never advisable to pass a stopped school bus on the right. This is where their passengers enter and exit. In many states you are also required to stop for a school bus displaying flashing red lights when approaching from the opposite direction unless there is a non-mountable curb separating the traffic lanes. Take the time to learn the rules in the states you travel in.

Be particularly aware near school zones, parks, fields and other places children gather. For the first few weeks after returning to school students are still adjusting to the new schedule, maybe a new building or classmates and are more absentminded than usual. This leads to unpredictable behaviors and the tendency to dart into traffic increases in the afternoons when they are fooling around to release the pent-up energy from spending the day in a classroom.

If you do not already do so, now is the time to implement a mandatory “circle check” each time you prepare to move a vehicle -even in your own yard. Children are fascinated by trucks and machinery of all shapes and sizes and can get into some incredible places.

You may wonder why every time a utility truck parks somewhere the driver places a traffic cone at the corner of their truck, some even place cones to the front and rear. This is to remind them to complete a 360⁰ circle check of their rig before moving it. This simple yet effective behavior has allowed them to find children hiding in or on the equipment, some even under the truck.

Imagine if you moved your truck with a child under it.

Lastly, with fall comes a change in daylight hours and weather. Adjust your trip planning to account for driving slower during non-daylight hours and the delays caused by school traffic.

The Rollover from Hell

Upside Down Carrier 35ab0
By Randall C. Resch

Somewhere out there is “The Rollover from Hell.” When tow management fails to train tow operators in quick clear techniques, operators won’t have sufficient skills to work rollover scenarios. And when faced with that extra difficult rollover recovery, there’s one “viable solution” that has some towers up in arms. There’s no arguing that operators are “still at odds” regarding transporting vehicles upside down. Some reasoning seems appropriate while other opinions are farfetched.

Ask yourself, why doesn’t upside down transport make sense? Some towers are quick to say because “Transporting upside down is illegal.” While there are dangers to consider during any recovery, towers have a job to do.

Work It or Move it?

We know transporting upside down isn’t a preferred technique, yet I know of no incident in which a vehicle caught fire or exploded from batteries shorting out or fuel ignited (by sparks) while a vehicle was transported upside down. It’s easy to think fire and explosion may result from upside transport. Could it possibly happen? Sure. But I challenge anyone to provide traceable evidence of that ever occurring.

I’m not suggesting transporting a vehicle upside down long distance, but to a nearby location to complete the roll. If doing so gets me out of lanes faster, I consider that a realistic choice. Many towers don’t understand the TIMs concept of “Work it or move it.” Moving to another location or taking casualty vehicles to the yard may prevent secondary collisions from occurring “in the que.”

Consider working a rollover on a narrow, darkened rural roadway, in the dark; it’s raining and only a single police vehicle is on-scene up ahead. Does it not make sense to load upside down and move to a safer location?

Plenty of hard-headed towers gruffly say “No cop’s gonna’ tell me how to do my job!” That may be a tough guy response, but is it the wisest choice? It’s my opinion that towers who serve law enforcement have a professional mindset that first “listens to the officer’s request,” then acts accordingly.

Some towers arrive on-scene and initiate “arrival assessment” without contacting the Incident Commander (IC) or investigating officer. Towers may not know what extenuating circumstance exist in which an upside-down request may be warranted. Towers, how can you react when you don’t have all the facts?

Lawful versus Unlawful

An upside-down vehicle contained a deceased motorist during rush hour collision. The IC and coroner elected to “move” the upside-down vehicle to another location for several reasons. 1.) to conduct victim extrication away from the media and gawkers 2.) to open lanes quickly to avert potential secondary collision 3.) to protect the integrity of the deceased person’s identity.

Scenarios like these make upside-down transport a reality. When determined by the IC to be “moved” in this manner, refusing an order to do so could be in violation of the highway patrol or police department contract.

The California Highway Patrol’s Tow Service Agreement, Tow Truck Drivers, Section 8 (3)(C), states, “Tow truck drivers shall perform all towing and recovery operations in the safest and most expedient manner possible.”

Also noted in Section 16, Demeanor and Conduct, Sub-Section A, says, “While involved in CHP rotation tow operations or related business, the tow operator and/or employee(s) shall refrain from any acts of misconduct including, but not limited to, any of the following: 2) Lack of service, selective service, or refusal to provide service which the operator is capable of performing.”

If it’s your company’s policy to not conduct upside-down transport, don’t do it; but be “ready and willing” to offer solutions to work the recovery. Management must understand that refusing to conduct work at an officer’s request could result in disciplinary action or removal from the contract. To decline service is a violation of the contract.   

Stand on Yer’ Head

My drivers are capable or doing whatever they can to serve law enforcement. They’re fully trained to work rollovers in whatever time it takes to load upside-down. And when the decision to work traditional rollover versus loading upside-down, drivers shall consider the officer’s request and call dispatch for supervisor approval if necessary.  

Upside down transport isn’t illegal nor is it something you can’t do within your capable hands. And if you’re that hard-set on not considering an officer’s request, perhaps you shouldn’t be serving law enforcement.  
_____________________

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator

September 06 - September 12, 2023

Re-Branding “Stranded”

IMG 0014 1 8964a
By George L. Nitti

Most experienced motorists are acquainted with the sinking feeling of being stranded on the roadway.

To capitalize on this universal affliction, one towing company went so far as to name themselves “Stranded,” with hopes to reach a broader audience by creating a distinct brand capturing motorist angst.

In 1994, Charles Ellis started Stranded Towing, based out of Indianapolis, Ind., realizing a boyhood dream.

He said, “At 12 my father asked me what I wanted to do. I said, ‘Dad, I want to own tow trucks.’ I bought my first tow truck at age 13, customizing it in 1982, before I could even drive it. Today, our trucks set the standard for how clean tow trucks can be.”

Their 2019 Freightliner M2 with a 22 ft Jerr Dan bed sets a high standard, both in cleanliness and design, where it stands out with its bright, colorful lettering, which Ellis credits his daughter for creating 22 years ago.

“When she was in elementary school, I told her to color it in the way you see it on a business card. I wanted the letters in “stranded” to be put in blocks and in different colors,” Ellis said.

The “Stranded” name is now clearly visible on their four trucks, with unique lettering that stands out just as the bold, colorful lettering does on the Google brand.

Ellis said, “It’s catchy. It’s simple. It’s what we needed to say. And it’s easy to remember.”

Yet, Ellis maintained that he had a larger objective: to work with a network of companies under the “Stranded” name.

He said, “I don’t want a fleet of trucks. I want an influx of phone calls.”

Hence, Ellis’ strategy was to build a brand that dispatches calls for other towing companies, effectively bypassing motor clubs, so that towers can be paid now rather than later at fair market rates.

“We work with about 50 companies in different areas,” Ellis said. “There are GPS units on these tow trucks so the dispatch is a lot smoother and cleaner. There is one number to call when you are stranded and we use the local tow company to run those calls.”

Afterall, when you are stranded, does it matter the name of the truck that picks you up? Just call “Stranded” for relief.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Plotting a Modern Design

townplot1 1 eca54
By George L. Nitti

Chris DiNino, general manager of Town Plot Automotive Inc. of Waterbury, Connecticut, explained why the company, over the last few years, has made changes to their tow truck graphics, which were once all painted.

 “We used to do everything in house. Those paint jobs were time consuming because each color was applied and taped separately. We had to clear over everything,” he said. “It would tie up our paint booth for seven days. It was a lot of labor and a lot of time.”

He added, “Wraps are more efficient and cost effective.”

To date, the company has redone three of the members of their fleet in a snazzy wrap that bursts with a spectrum of lines, slightly tribal, consisting of subtle variations of green, even aqua, rather than the old-style two-toned colors of green and white.

“Working with graphics company 32 Signs, I said to them, ‘Let’s try out a wrap. I want something new with tribal striping but more modern looking.’ We went back and forth. I would say there’s a little tribal in there. We worked it until it fit.”

Their 2017 Kenworth Tractor W900 with a 2021 50 ft. Landoll 440B is a perfect specimen of the new style they’ve cultivated.

“I use it for bigger accidents,” he said. “We had a void in our business and were outsourcing those jobs and so I said, ‘Let’s get a nice tractor and a low boy and open another door.’ We got it at the end of 2020.”

On the side of the truck, at the foot of the doors, the subdued “Town Plot” name stands out in white lettering against an all black background. DiNino said, “Because the design is busy, I didn’t want to put many words on it.”

Although an unusual name for a tow company, Town Plot has been around since 1968, and does a lot of local work, including all of the automotive repair for the state police. “We have a good reputation.” he said. “Everybody knows us here.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Hooked on UT

uniqueeblast 92087
By George L. Nitti

Over the past few years, Unique Towing (UT) of San Jose, California, has beefed up their heavy-duty presence, embracing the change by ensuring that their new heavy-duty trucks, including two spotless, head turning 1140 Century Rotators on 20’ and 21’ Kenworth T880’s, are as identical as possible.

“Right down to all of the accessories: cabs, visor, bumpers, lights, etc.,” said tow manager Stephen Thompson. “It’s important that they match.”

Thompson compares company branding to the sports industry. “When a Superbowl team comes out on the field, they are wearing the same uniform. Everything is the same and no one is superior.”

Unique’s two bold, red and white wrapped rotators, with bronze/gold lettering and teal shadowing embody the spirit of teamwork in the eyes of Thompson, whose background in sports has served to guide his belief in that core principle. He said, “We are a team. We are all equal. That is what 'Unique' stands for.”

Of course, teamwork and uniformity don’t imply a lack of uniqueness; on the contrary, Thompson noted that he has always wanted to be different. He said, “I used to see all the tow trucks out on the road with ‘towing and recovery’ written on the side under their company name. I wanted to change that on our trucks.”

So one innovation Thompson brought to the company brand, drawing on sports and his college experience when he played baseball on scholarship, was abbreviating Unique Towing to “UT,” like a college brand does with their own name. The abbreviation is written on the side doors, hood and on their other branding, like tee-shirts, hard hats and more.

According to Thompson, branding leaves a lasting impression on the customer, who may initially feel soured by having to get towed. “When the customer sees our team with clean uniforms that are tucked in, our uniform trucks, and our facility, it gives them a reason to feel better about their experience,” said Thompson.

On the side of the unit, is the slogan “You’ll get hooked on us.” “It’s subtle,” said Thompson. But one that begins to have a lasting impact over time.

Like following a sports team, once the players become familiar, the brand is merely the dress of a unique team of players working together.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
September 06 - September 12, 2023

Snatch Block Pulley

pulley small 8ef01
XRP Snatch Block Pully is a lightweight alternative to traditional heavy snatch blocks/Pulleys. The XRP snatch block pully can be used to increase pulling power or redirect the winch line. The XRP is for use with synthetic rope only and is to be used in conjunction with a soft shackle. 

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 4”
For 3/8" & 1/2" shackles
Synthetic Rope 3/26" To 1/2" Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 12,000-lbs.

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 6”
For 1/2" to 5/8" Shackle
Synthetic Rope: 1/2" to 3/4” Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 58,000-lbs.

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 10”
For 1" Shackle
Synthetic Rope 1” Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 85,000-lbs.

For more information on this product, visit towtoolz.com

Mega Carrying Case for Lock-Out Tools

carryingcase 7f379
Access Tools, the undisputed leader in lockout tools, has a Heavy Duty Carrying Case that is designed to fit all of their In-The-Door Tools along with other tools and accessories. The Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case is made with luggage quality nylon, features heavy duty zippers, reinforced seams, and is virtually impossible to rip or tear. It also features see-through pockets made with heavy duty industrial quality plastic so you can easily organize your tools.

All of the Complete Locksmith Sets from Access Tools come with the Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case as a standard item, but it can also be purchased separately either as a replacement for an aging case or an upgrade to another tool set. Don’t struggle with an inferior Carrying Case to keep your tools organized and at your fingertips. The Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case from Access Tools is the solution to all of your organization problems. For more information, visit www.CarOpeningTools.com

Spliced Eye Synthetic Recovery Slings

syntheticslings copy bdb4f
This synthetic rope sling is designed slimmer yet has a higher WLL. The RimSling has a protective Cordura Sleeve over the entire sling giving it maximum protection. Also, it has a special braid guard at the center of the sling providing extended life. A 6" sling eye is located on either end of the sling. 

Zip's Tip: Tie a zip-tie on the eye of the sling to help feed the rope through the aluminum wheel holes!

--Slimmer synthetic rope maintains higher WLL
--Protective cordura sleeve over entire sling
--Special braid guard at the center of sling for extended life
--6" sling eyes
--USA made
--5:1 Safety Factor
--Rated for Overhead Lifting
--Available Colors: Purple (Standard), Red, Orange, Safety Green, Military Green, Yellow, Blue, Light Blue, Black, Gray, Pink

For more information and weight capabilities,zips.com
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
September 06 - September 12, 2023

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
September 06 - September 12, 2023
Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises, Inc. saw a record setting January in repossessions and anticipates a torrid summer.

Repo Business Booming 

According to a recent report on rising delinquencies on subprime auto loans, the repossession industry is continuing to benefit, seeing a banner year as repos have continued to rise since the peak of the Pandemic in 2021. In March, the percentage of delinquent subprime auto loans increased to 5.3 percent, up from 2.6 percent two years ago. Various factors are at play, including rising interest rates, higher prices for used and new cars, and inflation pinching consumers across the board.

At the recent North American Reposessors Summit conference in Orlando, Florida, it was reported that repo companies are having a hard time keeping up with demand and finding drivers. “As the economy curves down, our industry curves up,” said Ben Deese, vice president at North Carolina-based Home Detective Co. The $1.7 billion industry primarily recovers assets like cars, trucks, and boats, all requiring skilled tow truck drivers.    

Speaking to this point with TIW, Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises of Burnsville, North Carolina, who services the Appalachian region covering several states, spoke of his current need for more drivers, noting that during the Pandemic a lower demand caused some of his agents to opt for unemployment benefits.  

He said, “We lost a lot of good agents, but fortunately had some good guys who saw the need to keep our company open. That’s what got us through until the volume started coming back. In January of 23’ we broke our record for the numbers of vehicles we picked up.” 

Anticipating this summer’s volume, McIntosh has bought five late model trucks in the last year and has been adding drivers "pretty much consistently." He said, “I’ve got seven drivers now, but to be honest with you, I could use seven more.” 

Source: Bloombergmotor1.com and Tow Industry Week

Car Loan Delinquencies on the Rise 

Car loan delinquencies have been rising. Key factors include termination of loan relief programs post pandemic, rising inflation, higher interest rates, and higher used and new car prices, which have resulted in extended payments on car loans. According to Cox Automotive, the average cost of a new car reached $47,148 as of May 2022. This is a 13.5% increase from the average cost only one year ago, in May 2021.  

According to TransUnion data, 4.35% of car owners ages 18 to 40 were at least 60 days late on their auto loans in early 2022. In 2019, before the pandemic began, Gen Z had a past-due rate of 1.75%. Today, past-due rates have reached as high as 2.21% among Gen Z car owners. Similarly, millennials now show increased past-due rates of 2.14%, compared with 1.66% before the pandemic. 

The percentage of subprime auto borrowers who are at least 60 days past due on payments rose to 5.67% in December from a seven-year low of 2.58% in April 2021. That compares with the peak of 5.04% in January 2009 during the financial crisis. 

Higher interest rates make it harder for Americans who borrow to buy cars to make monthly payments. The average new-car loan rate was 8.02% in December, up from 5.15% in the same period in 2021, according to Cox Automotive. Interest rates for subprime borrowers can be much higher, with some even paying over 25% on their car loans. 

Source: breakinglatest.news

Car Repos Rising 

Car repossessions continue to rise, as consumers fall behind on their car payments due to higher car prices and prolonged inflation, according to a report by NBC News. Loan defaults now exceed where they were in 2019, pre-pandemic. Economists are predicting 2023 to continue that trend, with increasing unemployment, high inflation and dwindling household savings. 

The average monthly payment for a new car is up 26% since 2019 to $718, with nearly one in six new car buyers spending more than $1000 a month on vehicles.  

“These repossessions are occurring on people who could afford that $500 or $600 a month payment two years ago, but now everything else in their life is more expensive,” said Ivan Drury, director of insights at car buying website Edmunds. “That’s where we’re starting to see the repossessions happen because it’s just everything else starting to pin you down.” 

Consequently, the repo business is having a hard time keeping up, as 30% of repo firms left the business when repo rates plummeted in 2020. Jeremy Cross, the president of International Recovery Systems in Pennsylvania, said he can’t find enough repo men to meet the demand. He said lenders are paying him premiums to repossess their cars first in anticipation of a continued increase in loan defaults.  

Source: nbcnews.com

2022 Winners of the RABF Dynamic Slide  

Ana Favela and her husband of Lalo’s Towing in Illinois are the winners of the Dynamic Slide in Unit, which was donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing. The drawing took place at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Nov. 16 – 19, and benefits the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund. 

Ana and her husband entered the drawing after purchasing two raffle tickets on November 19. They purchased two more tickets and ended up having the winning ticket drawn by a young volunteer. Ana said, “I’m happy to support the work of the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund and excited to win this year’s raffle!” 

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund has disbursed over $44,000 in 2022 to nine families and over $685,000 to date. The unit is valued at over $10,000 and raises thousands of dollars annually, helping families affected by the dangers of the repossession industry and their unfortunate circumstances that can devastate a family.

For more information about donating to the fund, visit www.recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org, contact 703-365-0409, or email at donations@recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org. 

Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2023  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.       .