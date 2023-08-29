Digital Edition
Man Convicted for Towman's Death
Log Recovery in the Rapids of the Rockies
Tow company moves gargantuan log from rafting destination.
Wear that Vest!
Randy Resch reinforces its importance in averting accidents.
Moose Icon Adds to Branding
Company builds iconic brand with moose on its side.
Carrying Case for Lock-Out Tools
Mega Carrying Case by industry leader Access Tools.
Neighbor sets up Gofundme page for publisher's home loss.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing August 23 - August 29, 2023

The Rollover from Hell

Upside Down Carrier 35ab0
By Randall C. Resch

Somewhere out there is “The Rollover from Hell.” When tow management fails to train tow operators in quick clear techniques, operators won’t have sufficient skills to work rollover scenarios. And when faced with that extra difficult rollover recovery, there’s one “viable solution” that has some towers up in arms. There’s no arguing that operators are “still at odds” regarding transporting vehicles upside down. Some reasoning seems appropriate while other opinions are farfetched.

Ask yourself, why doesn’t upside down transport make sense? Some towers are quick to say because “Transporting upside down is illegal.” While there are dangers to consider during any recovery, towers have a job to do.

Work It or Move it?

We know transporting upside down isn’t a preferred technique, yet I know of no incident in which a vehicle caught fire or exploded from batteries shorting out or fuel ignited (by sparks) while a vehicle was transported upside down. It’s easy to think fire and explosion may result from upside transport. Could it possibly happen? Sure. But I challenge anyone to provide traceable evidence of that ever occurring.

I’m not suggesting transporting a vehicle upside down long distance, but to a nearby location to complete the roll. If doing so gets me out of lanes faster, I consider that a realistic choice. Many towers don’t understand the TIMs concept of “Work it or move it.” Moving to another location or taking casualty vehicles to the yard may prevent secondary collisions from occurring “in the que.”

Consider working a rollover on a narrow, darkened rural roadway, in the dark; it’s raining and only a single police vehicle is on-scene up ahead. Does it not make sense to load upside down and move to a safer location?

Plenty of hard-headed towers gruffly say “No cop’s gonna’ tell me how to do my job!” That may be a tough guy response, but is it the wisest choice? It’s my opinion that towers who serve law enforcement have a professional mindset that first “listens to the officer’s request,” then acts accordingly.

Some towers arrive on-scene and initiate “arrival assessment” without contacting the Incident Commander (IC) or investigating officer. Towers may not know what extenuating circumstance exist in which an upside-down request may be warranted. Towers, how can you react when you don’t have all the facts?

Lawful versus Unlawful

An upside-down vehicle contained a deceased motorist during rush hour collision. The IC and coroner elected to “move” the upside-down vehicle to another location for several reasons. 1.) to conduct victim extrication away from the media and gawkers 2.) to open lanes quickly to avert potential secondary collision 3.) to protect the integrity of the deceased person’s identity.

Scenarios like these make upside-down transport a reality. When determined by the IC to be “moved” in this manner, refusing an order to do so could be in violation of the highway patrol or police department contract.

The California Highway Patrol’s Tow Service Agreement, Tow Truck Drivers, Section 8 (3)(C), states, “Tow truck drivers shall perform all towing and recovery operations in the safest and most expedient manner possible.”

Also noted in Section 16, Demeanor and Conduct, Sub-Section A, says, “While involved in CHP rotation tow operations or related business, the tow operator and/or employee(s) shall refrain from any acts of misconduct including, but not limited to, any of the following: 2) Lack of service, selective service, or refusal to provide service which the operator is capable of performing.”

If it’s your company’s policy to not conduct upside-down transport, don’t do it; but be “ready and willing” to offer solutions to work the recovery. Management must understand that refusing to conduct work at an officer’s request could result in disciplinary action or removal from the contract. To decline service is a violation of the contract.   

Stand on Yer’ Head

My drivers are capable or doing whatever they can to serve law enforcement. They’re fully trained to work rollovers in whatever time it takes to load upside-down. And when the decision to work traditional rollover versus loading upside-down, drivers shall consider the officer’s request and call dispatch for supervisor approval if necessary.  

Upside down transport isn’t illegal nor is it something you can’t do within your capable hands. And if you’re that hard-set on not considering an officer’s request, perhaps you shouldn’t be serving law enforcement.  
_____________________

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.



Missouri Tow Company Excoriated over “Cash Only” Payments

A Kansas City Star editorial spoke out against a tow company that only accepts cash in exchange for their services. The case arose when a motorist was towed from a Kansas City parking lot by Autobots Towing of Independence, Missouri. The company informed the motorist to bring cash, supposedly a violation of a Kansas City ordinance and state law, which mandates credit or debit cards and traveler’s check, in addition to U.S. currency.

According to a Kansas City municipal code, any “facility owned, operated, leased or used by a tow vehicle service, whether that facility is located within or beyond the city” must operate under the same law. Across Missouri, “valid bank credit cards shall be accepted in large cities except in cases of accident or arrest,” according to Missouri Senate Bill 560.

The manager of Autobots, Charles Cosgrove, argued that no such rule applies to tow operators in Independence, inferring that Independence is not a large city. The editorial argued that it is, with a population of over 120,000 people, Missouri’s fifth-largest city.

As a result of the complaints against the company, Independence City Council voted 6 to 1 to refer the measure to a study session. Independence City Council member Brice Stewart sponsored a resolution bringing Independence in line with state law. Without singling out Autobots, Stewart said regulating towing companies in Independence is just good public policy. He said, “We want to make sure tow companies in Independence are operating on the up-and-up.”

Read more at: https://www.kansascity.com/opinion/editorials/article278453009.html#storylink=cpy


Autobot Towing was criticized for accepting "Cash Only" payments.

Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth
By Don Lomax
August 23 - August 29, 2023

Last Ride for Pittsburgh Towman

Dozens of tow truck companies formed a procession Saturday along I-376 to honor Husam Shuibat who was struck and killed last Wednesday.  

Shuibat, who worked for Advantage Towing, was side swapped after loading up and securing a vehicle on his tow truck.  

Charges against a suspected drunk driver are pending after the driver fled the scene. Police were able to track down the driver, 23 year old Hunter Crown, with the help of witnesses, who gave a detailed description of the car and plate number. Crown was later arrested for suspicion of DUI. 

Members of the tow truck community call this the last ride. More than 50 companies formed the procession to honor Husam Shuibat.

"This is how we honor our fallen, whether it be a brother or sister. This is what we do to show our support for the family," organizer Joey Janicky said. "This man had eight children. He was out here doing his job supporting his children," Janicky said.

While the last ride procession is a way to honor Shuibat, it's also a message to all drivers about safety and courtesy on the road.

"It shows to the community that you guys need to slow down, be aware, watch for our guys that are out there on the side of the road working," Janicky said. "Anybody that's on the side of the road, whether it be a PennDOT worker — if you see flashing lights, move over, slow down, pay attention, get off your phone."

Tow Company Recovers Jet at Michigan Air Show 

At a Michigan Air Show on August 13, an MiG jet crashed, prompting Dearborn Heights tow company J&T Crova Towing to spring into action. As a certified tow company in removing aircraft, J&T arrived on scene within 10 minutes, according Sam Hussein, the tow company’s president.  

“Once the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and the NTSB  signed off on the crash, we were there to clean it up,”  Hussein said. “It was pretty bad.” 

He said the plane was in “pieces” everywhere around the apartment complex, but “it could have been a whole lot worse” had the plane hit just a few feet over. 

The plane hit mostly grass, trees and a few unoccupied vehicles. No one on the ground was injured. 

Both the pilot and a passenger ejected from the plane and sustained only minor injuries. 

J&T Crova is one of the largest municipal tow companies in the state, according to Hussein, not only in how many contracts it holds, but in the types of equipment it has to do heavy-duty jobs. 

“We saved them a ton of money with our rotator,” he said. “They thought they’d have to bring in a crane, but we were able to get the majority of it with that.” 

Hussein said his company handled much of the cleanup after getting the large portions of the jet out of the crash site. 

Source: pressandguide.com

DRIVE to Produce WreckWeek's Management Conference

WreckWeek, the Exposition for Collision and Auto Repair, has added DRIVE to produce the shop owners’ conference at the June 20-22, 2024 trade show.  

“We are very proud to add DRIVE, a leading consulting and coaching firm for collision and repair shop owners, to the WreckWeek team.” says Henri “Doc” Calitri, A.T. Expo Corp. president, “DRIVE will design a unique one-of-a-kind program focusing in on management skills, sales growth and profitability for WreckWeek attendees.” 

DRIVE joins the show’s Official Sponsor, Body Shop Business magazine, as pre-eminent companies joining American Towman to present WreckWeek. “Increasing one’s success in the collision and repair shop markets is the ultimate goal of those who will attend the 3-day sessions, says Bill Kilpatrick, Founder of DRIVE. “We believe every owner, can acquire the skill sets to positively impact their shop’s success and achieve any other growth, management and ownership goals.” Kilpatrick adds, “Teaming up with American Towman and Body Shop Business carries tremendous potential for the event and we see big developments ahead as we plan the conference portion of the show.” 

WreckWeek will be co-located with American Towman’s TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth at the Fort Worth Convention Center. TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth is the Southwest U.S.’s premier trade show for the towing and emergency roadside service industry. All attendees will have easy access to each hall. “Both shows,” says Calitri, “will enhance each other’s draw.” 

WreckWeek is produced by A.T. Expo Corp., a division of American Towman magazine, the towing industry’s leading monthly publication. “We are excited to partner with American Towman on their event next June, to help shops find efficiencies and more ways to improve their bottom line,” says Dean Martin, Publisher of Body ShopBusiness. “We look forward to a long partnership with WreckWeek.” 

“Bringing together Body Shop Business and DRIVE helps anchor WreckWeek as a premium resource for auto body and repair shop owners,” says Calitri. “Both of these leading companies have unprecedented reputations with shop owners, and we value their participation in WreckWeek.” 

The choice of Fort Worth as the show’s location is testimony to the city’s growth as a part of the Greater Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Dallas-Fort Worth’s growth will soon overtake Chicago as the nation’s third largest metropolitan area,” says Calitri. “In fact, all the cities in the Texas triangle are booming, giving Wreck Week a strong base of collision and repair centers close by. The many direct flights into Dallas-Fort Worth are another key ingredient for building a broad attendance base.”  

American Towman produces the world’s largest trade shows and conventions for the towing and recovery industry in Baltimore, Las Vegas, and Fort Worth. TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth, American Towman’s 26-year old trade show, will be located in halls adjacent to WreckWeek inside the Fort Worth Convention Center. 

A comprehensive advertising and marketing program has been designed for WreckWeek to take advantage of the unparalleled impact Body Shop Business and DRIVE have on their markets. “It will include print, digital, direct mail and social media marketing through both DRIVE’s and Body Shop Business channels to reach shop owners across the country,” Calitri said. Body Shop Business, with a monthly circulation of more than 32,000, is published by Babcox Media, one of the nation’s leading publishers of automotive service magazines. American Towman Magazine is the towing industry’s oldest and largest circulated monthly trade publication with more than 33,000 print and 40,000 digital readers. Exhibit information may be found at WreckWeek.com. 

Bill Supports Prohibiting Limits on Speed Limiting Devices 

U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R – Montana) introduced the “Deregulating Restrictions on Interstate Vehicles and Eighteen-Wheelers (DRIVE) Act,” a bill that if passed would prohibit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) from implementing any rule or regulation mandating large commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) engaged in interstate commerce be equipped with a speed limiting device set to a maximum speed.  

Studies have shown that speed limiting devices on large CMVs make our roads less safe, increasing congestion and creating dangerous speed differentials among vehicles, leading to higher crash rates.  

Daines said. “Overreaching, out-of-touch D.C. mandates oftentimes make truckers’ jobs harder and can even put their lives at risk—I’ll keep fighting for Montana truckers and against big government.”  

The towing industry, led by the efforts of TRAA, stands behind the DRIVE Act. 

Source: TRAA 

Judge Throws Out Case Against Maine Towing Companies 

A federal judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit against several towing companies, in addition to law enforcement and state agencies claiming that they were part of a multicounty scheme to illegally seize and sell vehicles. 

The complaint was filed by suspended lawyer Scott Fenstermaker for three plaintiffs who had their cars taken by law enforcement officers following traffic stops and a minor crash. 

"Because the plaintiffs have not appeared or otherwise responded since the initial filing of their complaint in February 2023, and because they failed to comply with the court's order, dismissal is warranted," U.S. District Judge Jon Levy wrote/ 

Fenstermaker's license was suspended after he was charged with trespassing at Therriens Used Cars Towing & Recycling, one of the companies he alleged was involved in the conspiracy. 

Tow companies named in the suit were Therriens Used Cars Towing & Recycling and its owners, Dave's Auto Repair & Towing, and All Time Towing & Automotive. Other parties named in the lawsuit were the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Maine secretary of state, the Washington and Hancock county sheriff's departments, and the Ellsworth and Dexter police departments. 

In each case, it claimed that law enforcement used the private towing companies to remove the plaintiffs' cars following infractions and crashes, and gave the plaintiffs various reasons why they couldn't get their cars back. 

The complaint then alleged that the towing companies were taking advantage of the BMV's title transfer law to get ownership of the vehicles and sell them. 

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said in a written statement that she was pleased with the dismissal. 

"We appreciate the court's dismissal of this case," Bellows said. "The Bureau of Motor Vehicles stands by the integrity of our excellent customer service to the people of Maine." 

Source: finance.yahoo.com/

Publisher's Home Destroyed by Fire

The home of American Towman publisher Dennie Ortiz was destroyed by fire on Sunday, August 6. Her husband, Robert Chaves, was mowing the lawn when there was an explosion in the garage and flames erupted. He hurried indoors to find his wife cooking in the kitchen. After taking her and the family's pets out of the house, he called for fire fighters to respond. Local TV news showed up and covered the fire and the firemen's attempt to put it out. The garage and car inside were demolished, and the fire damage to the house proper has made it uninhabitable. . Ortiz has lived in the Florida, New York house for twenty years. At the time of the incident, her son was taking a summer excursion out of state.
Massive Log Recovery in Colorado's White Water Rapids

log12 a2bee
By George L. Nitti

Ultimately it was a self-less act that drove Charlie Stubblefield, owner of Mountain Recovery, to commit to an unusual towing request in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

A call had come in early evening late June from dispatch to Stubblefield from a rafting company seeking to remove a massive log causing blockage on a riverway that was completely shut down.

“They wanted to know if that was something we could handle,” said Stubblefield. “I said ‘if we could get close enough to it and rig it properly.’”

The rafting company inquired about pricing and Stubblefield estimated a thousand an hour for a wrecker, a support vehicle and a crew of two to three men, with a minimum of three to six hours at the site.

“After chewing on the cost,” Stubblefield informed, “The guy said, ‘Let me get back to you. All of the rafting companies would have to pool their money together and see if we can all pitch in to make this happen. Subsequently we would have to get approvals from the sheriff’s office, Search and Rescue and the Department of Wildlife.”

Although Stubblefield was dubious anything would materialize due to all of the approvals involved, the following day he took a 15 minute drive to the river from Mountain’s Silverthorne location. In the parking lot, he ran into several officials from various local agencies, one of whom he knew, and together they went down to the river to examine the logistics involved in the log removal.

Then a wildlife officer asked Stubblefield if he was going to do the job. Stubblefield recounted, “The wildlife officer said, ‘We can approve the job. If you can do it today, we will help you rig it. Then we wouldn’t have to make a second trip.”

Stubblefield responded, “Let’s do it. Let’s just get the river open.” He later explained, “Clearly this is a pretty big deal. It’s not about cost at that point. It’s more about safety and making sure that nobody dies. I don’t want to leave a situation the same or worse than I found it and that shouldn’t be dependent on cost since I have the resources available.”

Stubblefield soon got on the radio with his second in command, heavy duty operator Big John, and requested their 2019 Peterbuilt 50-ton JerrDan and another light duty to carry the rigging.

After getting together with wildlife management, who calculated the resistance of the log at 50 to 70,000 pounds, they “hatched a plan” whereby the wildlife team would swim upstream and walk down to the log to handle the rigging while Mountain Recovery would haul it to them using a haul line over the river that was previously established by someone trying to remove the log a week prior.

“The rafting company wanted to winch off of that line to move that tree,” said Stubblefield. “It would never have worked. They would have broken trees and possibly hurt people. I said, ‘What’s going on here is not a safe operation.’”

Stubblefield would then take down three hefty endless loops, basketing them to the cable while he rappelled down the mountainside using the winchline from the wrecker stationed 100 feet above the river. Then using the established haul line, the endless loops were passed on to wildlife, who proceeded to choke the large end of the log.

“They used one endless loop to choke the log and two more endless loops end to end with shackles to accommodate the distance between where our max winch line came out,” said Stubblefield.  “The hardest part was connecting our wire rope to the endless loops. It had to be hauled across the river, but the current was so ridiculously strong that if it touched the current, it would just pull the wire rope that we could hardly hold onto it from one side of the river to the other.”

Further complicating their mission was the inherent dangers the river posed.

Stubblefield recounted, “Your feet are touching the water and you are working a very steep bank. Both sides of the river are straight up and down. There is nowhere to stand. Your feet are on river rocks and big boulders, which the water is touching and coming over. If you slip, that river is taking you. The current was at its peak. It was critical that mistakes were not made.”

Meanwhile, Big John had set up the 50-ton wrecker, working to ensure the lines were parallel. “We had to figure out the angle so that it wouldn’t have much side resistance,” said Stubblefield. “That was critical. When Big John started to pull, it wheelied our truck and our wrecker wheels came up until our outriggers planted down on the ground.”

Then Big John slowly pulled in the winchline hooked up to the endless loops. Stubblefield commented, “At one point the current held the log under the water. It stayed under the water for 8 to 10 feet while we are 100% working against the current. It didn’t look like the log was going anywhere.”

However, Big John reported through radio transmission that the winch line, with a working load limit of 18,000 pounds, was still moving forward and making progress reeling in the log.

Stubblefield added, “In the Industry, there is a 4 times breaking factor, which is 72,000 pounds. We were well over our working load limit, but it was a brand new winchline.”

After approximately a 15-minute drag time carefully maneuvering the log across the river, their mission was accomplished. The log was secured in a big clump of aspen trees against the river’s bank.

For Stubblefield, local media hailed his efforts, reporting that his towing company opened the river for white water rafting. “The mountains are fully dependent on outdoor recreation. The businesses are connected so losing a season would be a big loss to our local economy,” he said.

Stubblefield said, “I don’t know if anyone else would respond to that call. The circumstances aligned were unique. I had a firefighting background and did everything from car accidents to extrication all the way down to swift water rescue. And I’m probably the only guy who owns a towing and recovery business that has cross trained to deal with something like this who had a vision to see it done from start to finish.”

When the rafting companies offered to take up a collection, Stubblefield said, “Absolutely not. We got a bunch of publicity out of it. If you send me a check, I’m not going to cash it.”

Stubblefield added, “Our mission statement is simple:  To help people. Obviously we have to charge for that. But then again, sometimes there’s no money in it.”
...................

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

Tractor-Trailer/Train Recovery

tracttrain1 7ebf7
On an oppressively hot summer’s day in July of 22’, tow company Alligator Towing was called to respond to a train wreck involving a tractor trailer loaded with sod (also carrying a forklift) that had driven in the path of a railway locomotive at an intersection in Fort Myers.  

According to one account, bystanders in the Fort Myers neighborhood stated that it appeared that the driver of the truck was attempting to beat the train when the diesel electric locomotive drove into the passenger side of the combination vehicle. Fortunately, neither the driver of the tractor trailer nor the operators of the train sustained injury. 

As a result of the collision, the train pushed the tractor trailer 50 yards down the tracks and forced the trailer to “bend like a boomerang” around the front of the locomotive, entangling the tractor-trailer with the train. 

The first order of business for the team at Alligator was to contain leaking fuel from the tractor’s fuel tanks using pumping equipment and containment vessels to remove and store the fuel. 

Anthony Pasquilini, lead heavy duty operator, said, “Part of the tractor was under the train’s plow shield and had pushed up to the train’s air tank and air lines. The challenging part of the recovery was to lift the front of the train up which we accomplished by using two rotators, while a 50-ton wrecker winched the damaged semi forward out from under the train.”  

To facilitate the recovery, the train operators backed the train up, permitting Alligator’s operators to begin dismantling the wreckage and clear the tracks. 

Then the trailer was disconnected from the tractor. A rotator was used to lift the front of the trailer to disengage the fifth wheel, then move it away from the tracks and set it on the ground.  

Next, rigging was installed on the rear of the tractor as the rotator was used to lift and relocate the tractor out of the way. It was then secured to a wrecker and towed back to the tow lot. 

However, the mangled trailer was in no shape to be towed. It’s bent and contorted shape made it impossible to be loaded within legal dimensions on another trailer, requiring the tow operators to use an oxygen/acetylene torch to cut the trailer into manageable pieces. Each of these pieces was lifted with the rotator and placed on a sliding axle trailer, where they were transported back to Alligator’s base of operations. 

Once the scene had been cleared of the vehicles, cargo and debris, Seminole Gulf Railway workers inspected the train and the tracks. They were then able to move the train on to its destination and restore traffic on the rail line. 

The operators and technicians from Alligator Towing endured oppressive heat and humidity to execute this recovery. Total operational time was six hours. The challenging weight of the train, catastrophic damage to the casualty and sufferable weather conditions made this an exceptional recovery. 

A Long Way Down 

longwaydown1 4225c
By George L. Nitti 

Jan’s Towing, with facilities ln Azusa and Glendora, Californina, is situated at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, where they are frequently dispatched to retrieve vehicles that have fallen off trails and down steep mountainsides.  

This picturesque area, with rugged terrain, perhaps is a hiker’s paradise; but for a motorist who has gone over a cliff in their vehicle, it’s a day to forget! 

On June 13, 2023, Jan’s got a call for a recovery on Glendora Mountain Rd., making yet another foray up a long, windy trail, approximately 5 miles, on a foggy evening, to recover a vehicle that had plunged 750 to 850 feet into a canyon.  

According to tow operator Francisco Prado, who took the descent down the mountainside, he said a black Prius was resting in a bush. 

“Who knows exactly why these vehicles go over the edge,” he said. “Maybe somebody missed a curve, or they were speeding, or they were trying to get rid of a stolen car.” Or maybe it was drugs, booze, suicide.... casualties come in all colors. 

Prado, who is the owner of Prado’s Towing, often assists Jan’s with their specialty mountainside recoveries and prides himself on his job. 

He said, ““When we get these mountain calls somebody’s got to go down and hook up these cars.”  Francisco points out that his confidence to rappel down a steep mountainside and successfully hook up a car is part of his skillset and what he loves about his job. “We have confidence in ourselves. You can’t rappel down a mountain if you’re scared.” 

Francisco reinforced why Jan’s was the go-to tow operation for this type of recovery: “When you have the right equipment, right knowledge, right personnel you can get everything done the right way.” 

While Franciso was harnessing up and preparing to rappel down into a canyon to hook up that black Prius, and another operator was setting up communications on a two-way radio, crane operator Steve Duggan was preparing their 65 ton NRC Spider Rotator.  

“At first we meet and talk about the job,” said Duggan. “And what’s required. I let the guys know that we needed to use nylon straps on this job because of the auxiliary batteries in the Prius.”  

Duggan painted a worst-case scenario: “There are so many volts and amps that it can ground out on the chain. The current will travel right up your cable into your recovery truck into the handle and kill the operator and destroy the truck. Safety is our number one concern.”  

In keeping with this theme, Duggan, as the lead operator, warned Prado of electrocution. He said, “I told them, ‘When you get to the vehicle make sure you have your gloves on to insulate yourself before you touch the car.' You don’t know if there is an exposed battery cable acting as a live wire from a telephone pole.” 

As Duggan prepared the outrigger and set up the controls, he said, “I had 225 feet on my spools. We had several extensions that were made up and attached them to the main lines. It’s involved. We don’t give away our secrets.” 

Working together with all tow operators in sync, Prado was lowered down into the canyon where he eventually hooked up the Prius, assisting in adding and removing extensions from top to bottom. 

Duggan said, “A lot of training goes into all of this. Not any company can do it. They would need to spend a hell of lot of money on training and equipment. CPR, first aide, snake bite training, rappelling, tying mountaineering knots. Let alone all of the equipment safety checks needed before we even get started!” 

At the end of the day, the totaled Prius was successfully recovered, Duggan explaining why it needed to be done. “When you are out hiking with your grandkid, do you want them to come around and trip on one of these rust buckets. Takes away from the beauty of the mountains.  I try to preserve the mountains the way God intended them to be used.” 

August 23 - August 29, 2023

The Rollover from Hell

Upside Down Carrier 35ab0
By Randall C. Resch

Somewhere out there is “The Rollover from Hell.” When tow management fails to train tow operators in quick clear techniques, operators won’t have sufficient skills to work rollover scenarios. And when faced with that extra difficult rollover recovery, there’s one “viable solution” that has some towers up in arms. There’s no arguing that operators are “still at odds” regarding transporting vehicles upside down. Some reasoning seems appropriate while other opinions are farfetched.

Ask yourself, why doesn’t upside down transport make sense? Some towers are quick to say because “Transporting upside down is illegal.” While there are dangers to consider during any recovery, towers have a job to do.

Work It or Move it?

We know transporting upside down isn’t a preferred technique, yet I know of no incident in which a vehicle caught fire or exploded from batteries shorting out or fuel ignited (by sparks) while a vehicle was transported upside down. It’s easy to think fire and explosion may result from upside transport. Could it possibly happen? Sure. But I challenge anyone to provide traceable evidence of that ever occurring.

I’m not suggesting transporting a vehicle upside down long distance, but to a nearby location to complete the roll. If doing so gets me out of lanes faster, I consider that a realistic choice. Many towers don’t understand the TIMs concept of “Work it or move it.” Moving to another location or taking casualty vehicles to the yard may prevent secondary collisions from occurring “in the que.”

Consider working a rollover on a narrow, darkened rural roadway, in the dark; it’s raining and only a single police vehicle is on-scene up ahead. Does it not make sense to load upside down and move to a safer location?

Plenty of hard-headed towers gruffly say “No cop’s gonna’ tell me how to do my job!” That may be a tough guy response, but is it the wisest choice? It’s my opinion that towers who serve law enforcement have a professional mindset that first “listens to the officer’s request,” then acts accordingly.

Some towers arrive on-scene and initiate “arrival assessment” without contacting the Incident Commander (IC) or investigating officer. Towers may not know what extenuating circumstance exist in which an upside-down request may be warranted. Towers, how can you react when you don’t have all the facts?

Lawful versus Unlawful

An upside-down vehicle contained a deceased motorist during rush hour collision. The IC and coroner elected to “move” the upside-down vehicle to another location for several reasons. 1.) to conduct victim extrication away from the media and gawkers 2.) to open lanes quickly to avert potential secondary collision 3.) to protect the integrity of the deceased person’s identity.

Scenarios like these make upside-down transport a reality. When determined by the IC to be “moved” in this manner, refusing an order to do so could be in violation of the highway patrol or police department contract.

The California Highway Patrol’s Tow Service Agreement, Tow Truck Drivers, Section 8 (3)(C), states, “Tow truck drivers shall perform all towing and recovery operations in the safest and most expedient manner possible.”

Also noted in Section 16, Demeanor and Conduct, Sub-Section A, says, “While involved in CHP rotation tow operations or related business, the tow operator and/or employee(s) shall refrain from any acts of misconduct including, but not limited to, any of the following: 2) Lack of service, selective service, or refusal to provide service which the operator is capable of performing.”

If it’s your company’s policy to not conduct upside-down transport, don’t do it; but be “ready and willing” to offer solutions to work the recovery. Management must understand that refusing to conduct work at an officer’s request could result in disciplinary action or removal from the contract. To decline service is a violation of the contract.   

Stand on Yer’ Head

My drivers are capable or doing whatever they can to serve law enforcement. They’re fully trained to work rollovers in whatever time it takes to load upside-down. And when the decision to work traditional rollover versus loading upside-down, drivers shall consider the officer’s request and call dispatch for supervisor approval if necessary.  

Upside down transport isn’t illegal nor is it something you can’t do within your capable hands. And if you’re that hard-set on not considering an officer’s request, perhaps you shouldn’t be serving law enforcement.  
_____________________

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Behind the Wheel Training 

CDL Test Graphic 1 copy a67a5
By Brian J. Riker

When was the last time you, or more importantly your operators, took a defensive driving course or brushed up on your general driving skill set? As tow bosses we train for the hookup but often overlook the driving part.  

In America we look at driving as a right instead of the privilege that it actually is. We take a knowledge, skill and road test once when we are 16 or 17 years old, and as long as we stay out of trouble, we never have to demonstrate our competency to a state examiner again. Sure, when upgrading our license class or renewing hazardous materials authorization we may have to take another set of tests, but other than that we are licensed for life if we simply pay our renewal on time. 

Risk minded companies will conduct a road test to evaluate a potential new-hire’s ability to safely operate the specific piece of equipment they are being hired for, and that is a good thing. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations encourage this pre-hire road test although they do make room for some waivers, mostly for experienced operators. I would never recommend hiring someone until their competency at basic driving skills has been clearly demonstrated. 

What about when it is time to promote a driver? Or when you are short staffed and although they were hired for light duty they have the required class of license to take the medium duty out “just this one time”? The answer is still the same. As a best practice always perform a skill evaluation and operational familiarity training before allowing an employee to start operating a new piece of equipment. OSHA generally requires equipment model specific training on forklifts and similar equipment, and so should you with your on-highway equipment. 

My point is, no matter the experience level, as a business owner you must be certain that your team has the current skill set required to perform all of their job functions. 

Driver training doesn’t need to be complicated. A check ride once a year and a few minutes at each of your safety meetings dedicated to the topic so you can cover seasonal topics and review basic rules of the road usually has a huge impact on driving behaviors. 

Once or twice a year make time to present an expanded safety meeting where you set up some traffic cones in the yard as an obstacle course. Provide instruction on proper mirror adjustment and usage, basic vehicle controls and then let them demonstrate their skills. Include safety topics such as G.O.A.L., which stands for Get Out And Look, and is mission critical to safe backing. 

Another must have habit is the Circle Check, which will compel them to walk 360⁰ around their truck every time they approach it. This one habit has saved countless lives on urban worksites where small children have been playing around equipment and vehicles. Maybe even make a competition out of the training with little prizes for best overall performance, like a truck rodeo. 

Other safety critical topics include proper following distance, eye lead time and situational awareness so the driver can be better prepared to react to unplanned events. Reviewing the rules of the road and any new laws helps prevent citations from driver’s misunderstanding of what is expected of them. 

Most importantly, make sure the person selected to be the trainer has good driving habits and skills. It will not do you any good to teach bad habits or incorrect information. Stick to the facts and figures as presented by your state driver licensing program or a nationally recognized driver coaching school. 

Many insurance companies will offer a premium discount for properly trained drivers, and better yet, many have driver training resources they offer to their insured for free. Check with your insurance carrier to see if you can take advantage of these programs. 

Action Reaction Phenomenon    

Carrier overload copy 40cd0
By Randall C. Resch

Much of the tow and recovery industry has developed an attitude to suggest that“If it fits it ships!”  Not only is there potential that an overloaded truck won’t steer where it’s pointed, it’s likely not to stop.  

There’s danger in overloading a wrecker or carrier. The topic bears a closer look into the natural phenomenon of “Action Reaction” when too much of a transported vehicle’s weight sits rearward of the tow truck’s rear axle.

“If it fits it ships” mentality is capable of leading to a potentially deadly scenario whereby a wheel lift wrecker can’t brake or steer.  An overloaded carrier also creates a “top heavy” imbalance above its center line.

A Question of Stability

In the news recently was an operator fatality involved in a solo carrier (rollover) crash. The news reported that a Kenworth carrier lost control in traffic, attempted to correct, traveled down an embankment and overturned. Topside on the carrier’s deck was a Ford F350, Crewcab, also totaled in the crash.

It was suggested the carrier’s load might have created an unstable load based on the Crewcab’s weight affecting the tow truck’s carrying capability. While it’s argued the carrier was well within its deck ratings, is it possible the pickup being loaded, rear end first, created an “Action Reaction” phenomenon?

Do the Math

Let’s review “Maximum Lift Capacity” (MLC); overloading a tow truck can result in the tow truck not being able to steer cleanly or stop at an intended distance. Another reference to the same consideration is the term “Safe Towing Capacity” (STC) depending on who’s explaining the procedure.

This is especially true to light duty wheel lift tow trucks and carrier decks during tow or transport when a vehicle’s weight is situated rearward of the tow truck’s rear axle. When emergency hard braking is initiated (action), the towed or carried vehicle’s weight is sitting behind the tow truck’s rear axle (fulcrum), only to push downward creating the tow truck’s steering to lift (reaction).

One can agree that it's super scary when the tow truck or carrier steers straight ahead, and no matter how hard the brakes are mashed, a subsequent collision likely is the end result.

Know the Formula

As taught in formal tow operator training, the “MLC Calculation Formula” is written: “½ the Front Axle Weight times the Wheel Base divided by the Overhang” or (1/2 FAW x WB div. OH = MLC). The process of finding Maximum Lift Capacity is simple by using the calculator mode on your cellphone or desk calculator. Three components for calculation are:

Determine the tow truck’s “Front Axle Weight,” which can befound in several locations, i.e., tow truck’s registration card, cab mounted rating plate, or “Manufacturer’s Intermediate Sticker” (MIS).

Find the tow truck’s “Wheel Base,” which means measuring (in inches) the truck’s center front axle to center rear axle

Determine the truck’s “Overhang,” the measurement (in inches) from the center of the rear axle, rearward to the wheelift’s “Pivot Pin” when the wheel lift is “Retracted”, all the way “in”

When these three components are calculated, the approximate MLC is known. MLC identifies the approximate load the tow truck or carrier can tow or transport.

For carrier loads, safety in transport recommends that heavier SUV’s and pickup trucks are loaded with heavier (engine) end, front end first and winched atop the carrier’s deck all the way forward towards the winch platform.

Doing so transfers approximately 50-percent of the towed or transported vehicle’s weight atop and forward of the tow truck’s front axle.

With the towed or transported vehicle’s weight on the tow truck’s front axle, the tow truck is better capable of steering where it’s intended to go and brake cleanly to a stop. Keep in-mind, a loaded tow truck or carrier won’t, can’t and doesn’t stop on a dime. Speeding into a roadway’s corner may likely cause the truck to overturn or fail to negotiate the turn.

The Importance Is?

“If it fits, it ships” isn’t an appropriate consideration. There’s a legal responsibility to not overload tow truck and carriers. If an over loaded truck injures or kills another as the result of overload, both criminal prosecution and civil liability may be levied against the offending tow operator.

An easy way to remember arrangement of components is to repeat: “Front, center, rear, front, center, rear!” Remembering components in this manner helps towers to calculate load capacity.

I recommend that vehicles are loaded in accordance to acceptable industry standards that doesn’t question if a load is within the truck’s proper ratings. Not only is there overload potential, there’s a good chance law enforcement will want to have a talk with the tow truck’s driver.

If you’re a tower who risks overload because of the “cool factor,” or out of sheer laziness, let this narrative serve as a friendly warning. Remember, accidents are a product of the unknown and risking an overload incident is never proper or smart.         

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

August 23 - August 29, 2023

Plotting a Modern Design

townplot1 1 eca54
By George L. Nitti

Chris DiNino, general manager of Town Plot Automotive Inc. of Waterbury, Connecticut, explained why the company, over the last few years, has made changes to their tow truck graphics, which were once all painted.

 “We used to do everything in house. Those paint jobs were time consuming because each color was applied and taped separately. We had to clear over everything,” he said. “It would tie up our paint booth for seven days. It was a lot of labor and a lot of time.”

He added, “Wraps are more efficient and cost effective.”

To date, the company has redone three of the members of their fleet in a snazzy wrap that bursts with a spectrum of lines, slightly tribal, consisting of subtle variations of green, even aqua, rather than the old-style two-toned colors of green and white.

“Working with graphics company 32 Signs, I said to them, ‘Let’s try out a wrap. I want something new with tribal striping but more modern looking.’ We went back and forth. I would say there’s a little tribal in there. We worked it until it fit.”

Their 2017 Kenworth Tractor W900 with a 2021 50 ft. Landoll 440B is a perfect specimen of the new style they’ve cultivated.

“I use it for bigger accidents,” he said. “We had a void in our business and were outsourcing those jobs and so I said, ‘Let’s get a nice tractor and a low boy and open another door.’ We got it at the end of 2020.”

On the side of the truck, at the foot of the doors, the subdued “Town Plot” name stands out in white lettering against an all black background. DiNino said, “Because the design is busy, I didn’t want to put many words on it.”

Although an unusual name for a tow company, Town Plot has been around since 1968, and does a lot of local work, including all of the automotive repair for the state police. “We have a good reputation.” he said. “Everybody knows us here.”

Hooked on UT

uniqueeblast 92087
By George L. Nitti

Over the past few years, Unique Towing (UT) of San Jose, California, has beefed up their heavy-duty presence, embracing the change by ensuring that their new heavy-duty trucks, including two spotless, head turning 1140 Century Rotators on 20’ and 21’ Kenworth T880’s, are as identical as possible.

“Right down to all of the accessories: cabs, visor, bumpers, lights, etc.,” said tow manager Stephen Thompson. “It’s important that they match.”

Thompson compares company branding to the sports industry. “When a Superbowl team comes out on the field, they are wearing the same uniform. Everything is the same and no one is superior.”

Unique’s two bold, red and white wrapped rotators, with bronze/gold lettering and teal shadowing embody the spirit of teamwork in the eyes of Thompson, whose background in sports has served to guide his belief in that core principle. He said, “We are a team. We are all equal. That is what 'Unique' stands for.”

Of course, teamwork and uniformity don’t imply a lack of uniqueness; on the contrary, Thompson noted that he has always wanted to be different. He said, “I used to see all the tow trucks out on the road with ‘towing and recovery’ written on the side under their company name. I wanted to change that on our trucks.”

So one innovation Thompson brought to the company brand, drawing on sports and his college experience when he played baseball on scholarship, was abbreviating Unique Towing to “UT,” like a college brand does with their own name. The abbreviation is written on the side doors, hood and on their other branding, like tee-shirts, hard hats and more.

According to Thompson, branding leaves a lasting impression on the customer, who may initially feel soured by having to get towed. “When the customer sees our team with clean uniforms that are tucked in, our uniform trucks, and our facility, it gives them a reason to feel better about their experience,” said Thompson.

On the side of the unit, is the slogan “You’ll get hooked on us.” “It’s subtle,” said Thompson. But one that begins to have a lasting impact over time.

Like following a sports team, once the players become familiar, the brand is merely the dress of a unique team of players working together.

Moose Icon Adds to Solid Branding

tasteofmaine 1cd7e
By George L. Nitti 

Maine is well noted for being Moose Country, with an estimated population of around 75,000. The numbers within the state rise the further north one goes.  

In Skowhegan, Me., 201 Service Towing and Auto Repair, located approximately 80 miles from the Canadian border, has capitalized on Maine’s renown, rebranding itself by including a wrap of a large moose on the side of their sleek three black, white and red flatbeds and service car. Their latest acquisition is a 2024 International MV with a Century 12 Series LCG 21 ft. steel flatbed, with identical specs as their other two flatbeds.

"We've gone with the Century flatbed because Miller is always innovating and updating. Their bed is more modern, parts are easier to get, and you get great value and durability, which are all important when you are going 24/7," said Luke York, Technical Operations Manager and co-owner, along with his father Dean. Purchased from Patriot Truck Sales, according to York, the warranties on the unit are unbeatable, including the International Chassis with the Cummings engine. 

201 Service, which was established in 1984, has continued to build on its branding over the years. “Obviously we thought branding ourselves with a moose was a good choice. Maine has the largest population of moose. We didn’t want to do what everyone else was doing. Slap a name on the truck,” said York.

The company initiated an online contest, where the graphic was created, and they now use it on their apparel and merchandise, which York believes is another thing that draws more customers. 

The red highlighting around the large gray and white moose, which has a tow chain looped around its neck, help set it apart from the unit’s background, making it more clearly visible, while defining it as a tow company. 

As part of their rebranding strategy, the company also dropped its city name “Skowhegan” from “201 Service.”  

“We thought having ‘Skowhegan’ in our name limited us and limited the distance people thought we were willing to travel to do tows,” said York.  

Besides moose, Maine is renown for its mountain ranges and trees, lumber a key industry in the state. 

On the front and side of their wreckers, there are gray shapes in the form of mountain ranges and on the cover of the wrapped toolbox are grayish/white trees that make-up a forest.  

Overlapping these graphics in a couple of key places – the toolbox on the side of the unit and the back of the cab – is a modern graphic spelling out “201 Service,” which pops out in red and white lettering. 

“201 is the main thoroughfare we service, which goes all the way to the Canadian border.” 

August 23 - August 29, 2023

Snatch Block Pulley

pulley small 8ef01
XRP Snatch Block Pully is a lightweight alternative to traditional heavy snatch blocks/Pulleys. The XRP snatch block pully can be used to increase pulling power or redirect the winch line. The XRP is for use with synthetic rope only and is to be used in conjunction with a soft shackle. 

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 4”
For 3/8" & 1/2" shackles
Synthetic Rope 3/26" To 1/2" Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 12,000-lbs.

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 6”
For 1/2" to 5/8" Shackle
Synthetic Rope: 1/2" to 3/4” Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 58,000-lbs.

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 10”
For 1" Shackle
Synthetic Rope 1” Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 85,000-lbs.

For more information on this product, visit towtoolz.com

Mega Carrying Case for Lock-Out Tools

carryingcase 7f379
Access Tools, the undisputed leader in lockout tools, has a Heavy Duty Carrying Case that is designed to fit all of their In-The-Door Tools along with other tools and accessories. The Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case is made with luggage quality nylon, features heavy duty zippers, reinforced seams, and is virtually impossible to rip or tear. It also features see-through pockets made with heavy duty industrial quality plastic so you can easily organize your tools.

All of the Complete Locksmith Sets from Access Tools come with the Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case as a standard item, but it can also be purchased separately either as a replacement for an aging case or an upgrade to another tool set. Don’t struggle with an inferior Carrying Case to keep your tools organized and at your fingertips. The Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case from Access Tools is the solution to all of your organization problems. For more information, visit www.CarOpeningTools.com

Spliced Eye Synthetic Recovery Slings

syntheticslings copy bdb4f
This synthetic rope sling is designed slimmer yet has a higher WLL. The RimSling has a protective Cordura Sleeve over the entire sling giving it maximum protection. Also, it has a special braid guard at the center of the sling providing extended life. A 6" sling eye is located on either end of the sling. 

Zip's Tip: Tie a zip-tie on the eye of the sling to help feed the rope through the aluminum wheel holes!

--Slimmer synthetic rope maintains higher WLL
--Protective cordura sleeve over entire sling
--Special braid guard at the center of sling for extended life
--6" sling eyes
--USA made
--5:1 Safety Factor
--Rated for Overhead Lifting
--Available Colors: Purple (Standard), Red, Orange, Safety Green, Military Green, Yellow, Blue, Light Blue, Black, Gray, Pink

For more information and weight capabilities,zips.com
August 23 - August 29, 2023

Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises, Inc. saw a record setting January in repossessions and anticipates a torrid summer.

Repo Business Booming 

According to a recent report on rising delinquencies on subprime auto loans, the repossession industry is continuing to benefit, seeing a banner year as repos have continued to rise since the peak of the Pandemic in 2021. In March, the percentage of delinquent subprime auto loans increased to 5.3 percent, up from 2.6 percent two years ago. Various factors are at play, including rising interest rates, higher prices for used and new cars, and inflation pinching consumers across the board.

At the recent North American Reposessors Summit conference in Orlando, Florida, it was reported that repo companies are having a hard time keeping up with demand and finding drivers. “As the economy curves down, our industry curves up,” said Ben Deese, vice president at North Carolina-based Home Detective Co. The $1.7 billion industry primarily recovers assets like cars, trucks, and boats, all requiring skilled tow truck drivers.    

Speaking to this point with TIW, Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises of Burnsville, North Carolina, who services the Appalachian region covering several states, spoke of his current need for more drivers, noting that during the Pandemic a lower demand caused some of his agents to opt for unemployment benefits.  

He said, “We lost a lot of good agents, but fortunately had some good guys who saw the need to keep our company open. That’s what got us through until the volume started coming back. In January of 23’ we broke our record for the numbers of vehicles we picked up.” 

Anticipating this summer’s volume, McIntosh has bought five late model trucks in the last year and has been adding drivers "pretty much consistently." He said, “I’ve got seven drivers now, but to be honest with you, I could use seven more.” 

Source: Bloombergmotor1.com and Tow Industry Week

Car Loan Delinquencies on the Rise 

Car loan delinquencies have been rising. Key factors include termination of loan relief programs post pandemic, rising inflation, higher interest rates, and higher used and new car prices, which have resulted in extended payments on car loans. According to Cox Automotive, the average cost of a new car reached $47,148 as of May 2022. This is a 13.5% increase from the average cost only one year ago, in May 2021.  

According to TransUnion data, 4.35% of car owners ages 18 to 40 were at least 60 days late on their auto loans in early 2022. In 2019, before the pandemic began, Gen Z had a past-due rate of 1.75%. Today, past-due rates have reached as high as 2.21% among Gen Z car owners. Similarly, millennials now show increased past-due rates of 2.14%, compared with 1.66% before the pandemic. 

The percentage of subprime auto borrowers who are at least 60 days past due on payments rose to 5.67% in December from a seven-year low of 2.58% in April 2021. That compares with the peak of 5.04% in January 2009 during the financial crisis. 

Higher interest rates make it harder for Americans who borrow to buy cars to make monthly payments. The average new-car loan rate was 8.02% in December, up from 5.15% in the same period in 2021, according to Cox Automotive. Interest rates for subprime borrowers can be much higher, with some even paying over 25% on their car loans. 

Source: breakinglatest.news

Car Repos Rising 

Car repossessions continue to rise, as consumers fall behind on their car payments due to higher car prices and prolonged inflation, according to a report by NBC News. Loan defaults now exceed where they were in 2019, pre-pandemic. Economists are predicting 2023 to continue that trend, with increasing unemployment, high inflation and dwindling household savings. 

The average monthly payment for a new car is up 26% since 2019 to $718, with nearly one in six new car buyers spending more than $1000 a month on vehicles.  

“These repossessions are occurring on people who could afford that $500 or $600 a month payment two years ago, but now everything else in their life is more expensive,” said Ivan Drury, director of insights at car buying website Edmunds. “That’s where we’re starting to see the repossessions happen because it’s just everything else starting to pin you down.” 

Consequently, the repo business is having a hard time keeping up, as 30% of repo firms left the business when repo rates plummeted in 2020. Jeremy Cross, the president of International Recovery Systems in Pennsylvania, said he can’t find enough repo men to meet the demand. He said lenders are paying him premiums to repossess their cars first in anticipation of a continued increase in loan defaults.  

Source: nbcnews.com

2022 Winners of the RABF Dynamic Slide  

Ana Favela and her husband of Lalo’s Towing in Illinois are the winners of the Dynamic Slide in Unit, which was donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing. The drawing took place at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Nov. 16 – 19, and benefits the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund. 

Ana and her husband entered the drawing after purchasing two raffle tickets on November 19. They purchased two more tickets and ended up having the winning ticket drawn by a young volunteer. Ana said, “I’m happy to support the work of the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund and excited to win this year’s raffle!” 

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund has disbursed over $44,000 in 2022 to nine families and over $685,000 to date. The unit is valued at over $10,000 and raises thousands of dollars annually, helping families affected by the dangers of the repossession industry and their unfortunate circumstances that can devastate a family.

For more information about donating to the fund, visit www.recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org, contact 703-365-0409, or email at donations@recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org. 

