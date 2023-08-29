The Rollover from Hell

Massive Log Recovery in Colorado's White Water Rapids

By George L. Nitti Ultimately it was a self-less act that drove Charlie Stubblefield, owner of Mountain Recovery, to commit to an unusual towing request in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. A call had come in early evening late June from dispatch to Stubblefield from a rafting company seeking to remove a massive log causing blockage on a riverway that was completely shut down. “They wanted to know if that was something we could handle,” said Stubblefield. “I said ‘if we could get close enough to it and rig it properly.’” The rafting company inquired about pricing and Stubblefield estimated a thousand an hour for a wrecker, a support vehicle and a crew of two to three men, with a minimum of three to six hours at the site. “After chewing on the cost,” Stubblefield informed, “The guy said, ‘Let me get back to you. All of the rafting companies would have to pool their money together and see if we can all pitch in to make this happen. Subsequently we would have to get approvals from the sheriff’s office, Search and Rescue and the Department of Wildlife.” Although Stubblefield was dubious anything would materialize due to all of the approvals involved, the following day he took a 15 minute drive to the river from Mountain’s Silverthorne location. In the parking lot, he ran into several officials from various local agencies, one of whom he knew, and together they went down to the river to examine the logistics involved in the log removal. Then a wildlife officer asked Stubblefield if he was going to do the job. Stubblefield recounted, “The wildlife officer said, ‘We can approve the job. If you can do it today, we will help you rig it. Then we wouldn’t have to make a second trip.” Stubblefield responded, “Let’s do it. Let’s just get the river open.” He later explained, “Clearly this is a pretty big deal. It’s not about cost at that point. It’s more about safety and making sure that nobody dies. I don’t want to leave a situation the same or worse than I found it and that shouldn’t be dependent on cost since I have the resources available.” Stubblefield soon got on the radio with his second in command, heavy duty operator Big John, and requested their 2019 Peterbuilt 50-ton JerrDan and another light duty to carry the rigging. After getting together with wildlife management, who calculated the resistance of the log at 50 to 70,000 pounds, they “hatched a plan” whereby the wildlife team would swim upstream and walk down to the log to handle the rigging while Mountain Recovery would haul it to them using a haul line over the river that was previously established by someone trying to remove the log a week prior. “The rafting company wanted to winch off of that line to move that tree,” said Stubblefield. “It would never have worked. They would have broken trees and possibly hurt people. I said, ‘What’s going on here is not a safe operation.’” Stubblefield would then take down three hefty endless loops, basketing them to the cable while he rappelled down the mountainside using the winchline from the wrecker stationed 100 feet above the river. Then using the established haul line, the endless loops were passed on to wildlife, who proceeded to choke the large end of the log. “They used one endless loop to choke the log and two more endless loops end to end with shackles to accommodate the distance between where our max winch line came out,” said Stubblefield. “The hardest part was connecting our wire rope to the endless loops. It had to be hauled across the river, but the current was so ridiculously strong that if it touched the current, it would just pull the wire rope that we could hardly hold onto it from one side of the river to the other.” Further complicating their mission was the inherent dangers the river posed. Stubblefield recounted, “Your feet are touching the water and you are working a very steep bank. Both sides of the river are straight up and down. There is nowhere to stand. Your feet are on river rocks and big boulders, which the water is touching and coming over. If you slip, that river is taking you. The current was at its peak. It was critical that mistakes were not made.” Meanwhile, Big John had set up the 50-ton wrecker, working to ensure the lines were parallel. “We had to figure out the angle so that it wouldn’t have much side resistance,” said Stubblefield. “That was critical. When Big John started to pull, it wheelied our truck and our wrecker wheels came up until our outriggers planted down on the ground.” Then Big John slowly pulled in the winchline hooked up to the endless loops. Stubblefield commented, “At one point the current held the log under the water. It stayed under the water for 8 to 10 feet while we are 100% working against the current. It didn’t look like the log was going anywhere.” However, Big John reported through radio transmission that the winch line, with a working load limit of 18,000 pounds, was still moving forward and making progress reeling in the log. Stubblefield added, “In the Industry, there is a 4 times breaking factor, which is 72,000 pounds. We were well over our working load limit, but it was a brand new winchline.” After approximately a 15-minute drag time carefully maneuvering the log across the river, their mission was accomplished. The log was secured in a big clump of aspen trees against the river’s bank. For Stubblefield, local media hailed his efforts, reporting that his towing company opened the river for white water rafting. “The mountains are fully dependent on outdoor recreation. The businesses are connected so losing a season would be a big loss to our local economy,” he said. Stubblefield said, “I don’t know if anyone else would respond to that call. The circumstances aligned were unique. I had a firefighting background and did everything from car accidents to extrication all the way down to swift water rescue. And I’m probably the only guy who owns a towing and recovery business that has cross trained to deal with something like this who had a vision to see it done from start to finish.” When the rafting companies offered to take up a collection, Stubblefield said, “Absolutely not. We got a bunch of publicity out of it. If you send me a check, I’m not going to cash it.” Stubblefield added, “Our mission statement is simple: To help people. Obviously we have to charge for that. But then again, sometimes there’s no money in it.”

................... Show Yours @ TIW Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

Tractor-Trailer/Train Recovery

On an oppressively hot summer’s day in July of 22’, tow company Alligator Towing was called to respond to a train wreck involving a tractor trailer loaded with sod (also carrying a forklift) that had driven in the path of a railway locomotive at an intersection in Fort Myers. According to one account, bystanders in the Fort Myers neighborhood stated that it appeared that the driver of the truck was attempting to beat the train when the diesel electric locomotive drove into the passenger side of the combination vehicle. Fortunately, neither the driver of the tractor trailer nor the operators of the train sustained injury. As a result of the collision, the train pushed the tractor trailer 50 yards down the tracks and forced the trailer to “bend like a boomerang” around the front of the locomotive, entangling the tractor-trailer with the train. The first order of business for the team at Alligator was to contain leaking fuel from the tractor’s fuel tanks using pumping equipment and containment vessels to remove and store the fuel. Anthony Pasquilini, lead heavy duty operator, said, “Part of the tractor was under the train’s plow shield and had pushed up to the train’s air tank and air lines. The challenging part of the recovery was to lift the front of the train up which we accomplished by using two rotators, while a 50-ton wrecker winched the damaged semi forward out from under the train.” To facilitate the recovery, the train operators backed the train up, permitting Alligator’s operators to begin dismantling the wreckage and clear the tracks.



Then the trailer was disconnected from the tractor. A rotator was used to lift the front of the trailer to disengage the fifth wheel, then move it away from the tracks and set it on the ground. Next, rigging was installed on the rear of the tractor as the rotator was used to lift and relocate the tractor out of the way. It was then secured to a wrecker and towed back to the tow lot. However, the mangled trailer was in no shape to be towed. It’s bent and contorted shape made it impossible to be loaded within legal dimensions on another trailer, requiring the tow operators to use an oxygen/acetylene torch to cut the trailer into manageable pieces. Each of these pieces was lifted with the rotator and placed on a sliding axle trailer, where they were transported back to Alligator’s base of operations. Once the scene had been cleared of the vehicles, cargo and debris, Seminole Gulf Railway workers inspected the train and the tracks. They were then able to move the train on to its destination and restore traffic on the rail line. The operators and technicians from Alligator Towing endured oppressive heat and humidity to execute this recovery. Total operational time was six hours. The challenging weight of the train, catastrophic damage to the casualty and sufferable weather conditions made this an exceptional recovery.