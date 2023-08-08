Too Big to Fail?

By Brian J Riker Are you too big to fail? How about your key customers? Are any of them too big too fail? What would happen if one of your key customers suddenly closed and left you hanging for your outstanding receivables? These thoughts are on my mind this week as I begin to process the final demise of Yellow Corporation, the 99-year-old trucking giant that ceased operations somewhat abruptly this past Sunday. Yellow ranked number three on the Transport Topics less than truckload carriers list and number six on the overall top 100 carrier list in the United States. To say they were big is an under statement; however they still failed. Many are quick to blame the Teamsters Union and their unreasonable labor demands. While I agree they played a part in the failure of Yellow they are not solely to blame nor were their demands all that unreasonable had Yellow been a healthy company. As it was, their labor was underpaid compared to the rest of their market segment, including drivers at non-union LTL companies. So labor cost alone is not responsible for the failure of Yellow. Poor management, over reliance on debt and a failure to adapt to the rapidly changing market conditions are what ultimately lead to their demise. What lessons for towing are to be learned from this failure? Understand your market and follow the trends so you are not caught by surprise when things pivot rapidly. Often, we get stuck in the mindset of “this is how we have always operated and it hasn’t failed us yet,” which can be very dangerous in an evolving marketplace. I say this as a caution to you, as well as myself, as I am very resistant to change. That said, I am data driven and when the data shows a market shift, I want to be ahead of the wave and not caught in the undercurrent where I could drown my business. Manage your debt load. Borrowing money can be a useful tool when done responsibly. Where Yellow failed was they had no reasonable way to repay the debt and just kept transferring it from one lender to another, which is just asking for default. You can not borrow your way out of debt or financial failure. Things like selling your property then leasing it back from investors may free up cash in the short term but there is no long-term gain to be had. Same with borrowing against your receivables; it eats up much of the margin that should have become profit. Don’t place all your eggs into one basket. Sounds simple, but it can happen easily. You get those few customers that are always asking for more and more. They give you great volume at your rates so you feel comfortable extending credit terms to them in exchange for the volume of good paying work they send your way. I was not immune to this myself. When I was had my auto transport business almost 80% of my work came form one source, which was very risky and ultimately lead to the closure of that business when they changed how they distributed the work. Hard lesson learned but it was not fatal because we had other safety measures in place like retained earnings and secondary lines of business. When extending credit terms to your commercial customers always be prepared for them to not pay or file for bankruptcy. While bankruptcy laws don’t usually allow for a vendor to refuse to service an existing contract, fortunately most of our work is not under a contract with a specific time frame so we are free to refuse service if we feel a client is on the edge of failure. Routine health checks of your customers with credit terms is warranted just so you don’t allow them to over extend themselves. Yellow is not the first large trucking company to fail, nor will they be the last, and it wasn’t even a surprise with Yellow like it was when other large companies closed their doors unexpectedly. Staying current on the trends in your clients world will help you make better business decisions for the survival and growth of your company. We need to watch more than just what our competitors are doing. We need to understand all the players in our ecosystem and how we fit into the puzzle for the best chance of long term success.

Wear That Vest!

By Randall C. Resch A group of forum participants reacted to an online question: “Why do tow operators have to wear reflective vests?” While this seemed to be one of those laughable “fishing expeditions” by the Tow Police, I think this topic bears repeating because too many towers don’t understand the full safety importance or the meaning of contract requirements. So, what’s the big deal about tow operators not wearing reflective vests when working outside their trucks? To me “being seen” is one of the industry’s biggest on-scene safety components. You see towers all the time working outside their trucks during nighttime tow and recovery events and they’re not wearing reflective vests. If you’re that tower who doesn’t wear a reflective vest, what part of roadway safety don’t you understand? “I Didn’t See Em” May 2017, a California tow owner/operator responded to a nighttime, on-highway call to transport a disabled SUV. In-process of loading the SUV onto his flatbed carrier, the tow owner, allegedly working on the white-line side of the carrier, was struck by an approaching vehicle. The CHP reported the tower wasn’t wearing a reflective vest and possibly may have been standing in a “live” traffic lane. These on-scene conditions are likely the cause of the tower’s demise, not simply because the motorist failed to slow down and move over. In 2008, a Texas tow operator, clearing debris from a previous (nighttime) accident, was struck and killed by an approaching motorist as he too wasn’t wearing a reflective vest. The motorist told DPS, “I didn’t see the tow truck guy!” While wearing a reflective vest doesn't offer physical protection, they do make tow operators more visible as-well-as OSHA and MUTCD compliant during nighttime operations. Would wearing a vest have made any difference in either of these scenarios? If you guessed “Yes,” you’re right. There IS a Difference Reflective vests or uniforms differentiate tow operators as on-scene workers; not just another motorist, other lookie Lou, or someone not involved in tow, load, rescue or recovery. Because the industry has identified them as a PPE item, wearing them becomes an obvious safety necessity and a prerequisite of law enforcement contracts. Requirements are obvious and mandated in California Highway Patrol’s “Rotation Contract” for tow truck operators. The Tow Service Agreement, states: "Tow Operators shall wear appropriate warning garments (e.g., vests, jackets, shirts, retroreflective clothing) during daylight and hours of darkness in accordance with Code of Title 8, Section 1598 CCR. If the tow truck driver is working on a Federal-aid highway, the operator shall comply with the guidelines contained in the Federal Code of Regulations, Title 23, Highways, Chapter 1, Federal Highway Administration, Department of Transportation, Part 634, Worker Visibility, which requires high-visibility personal protective safety clothing to be worn that meets the Performance Class 3 requirements of the ANSI/ISEA 107-2004.” When workers are working “close to moving vehicular traffic,” the Federal Highway Administration requires the mandatory wearing of “high-visibility garments” for all workers involved in activities on city streets, roads and highways. If your tow operators can’t remember to wear a vest, perhaps it’s time to lease uniforms with reflective striping sewn into their daily uniforms. At least that way, the typical excuse “I left my vest in my car,” doesn’t hold water. For workers who wear ANSI vests, “reflect-ability” lets other workers see where they’re standing too. This is incredibly true to working complicated nighttime recoveries. Danger Still Exists Remember, vests aren't iron shields. Wearing a vest creates a “false sense of security” not to be relied upon but I believe vests offer great value to the wearer's visibility - especially when working extreme weather incidents like blizzards, heavy fog and torrential rain. While having to “don” a vest “every time” might be an inconvenience, wearing reflective vests help ensure that roadside workers are visible during nighttime scenarios, AND, easily seen during the day. So, when towers are on-scene and involved as a "pedestrian worker,” what will OSHA or the tow company’s insurance provider say if the tower is struck, injured or killed without wearing a vest? Hot or not, I require my operators to wear them when in-process of tow, recovery and training events. I recommend you wear yours too - day or night!



................................ Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.