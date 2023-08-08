Digital Edition
Events
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing August 02 - August 08, 2023

Too Big to Fail?

Yellow Gate Notice copy 87e01
By Brian J Riker

Are you too big to fail? How about your key customers? Are any of them too big too fail? What would happen if one of your key customers suddenly closed and left you hanging for your outstanding receivables?

These thoughts are on my mind this week as I begin to process the final demise of Yellow Corporation, the 99-year-old trucking giant that ceased operations somewhat abruptly this past Sunday. Yellow ranked number three on the Transport Topics less than truckload carriers list and number six on the overall top 100 carrier list in the United States. To say they were big is an under statement; however they still failed.

Many are quick to blame the Teamsters Union and their unreasonable labor demands. While I agree they played a part in the failure of Yellow they are not solely to blame nor were their demands all that unreasonable had Yellow been a healthy company. As it was, their labor was underpaid compared to the rest of their market segment, including drivers at non-union LTL companies. So labor cost alone is not responsible for the failure of Yellow. Poor management, over reliance on debt and a failure to adapt to the rapidly changing market conditions are what ultimately lead to their demise.

What lessons for towing are to be learned from this failure?

Understand your market and follow the trends so you are not caught by surprise when things pivot rapidly. Often, we get stuck in the mindset of “this is how we have always operated and it hasn’t failed us yet,” which can be very dangerous in an evolving marketplace. I say this as a caution to you, as well as myself, as I am very resistant to change. That said, I am data driven and when the data shows a market shift, I want to be ahead of the wave and not caught in the undercurrent where I could drown my business.

Manage your debt load. Borrowing money can be a useful tool when done responsibly. Where Yellow failed was they had no reasonable way to repay the debt and just kept transferring it from one lender to another, which is just asking for default. You can not borrow your way out of debt or financial failure. Things like selling your property then leasing it back from investors may free up cash in the short term but there is no long-term gain to be had. Same with borrowing against your receivables; it eats up much of the margin that should have become profit.

Don’t place all your eggs into one basket. Sounds simple, but it can happen easily. You get those few customers that are always asking for more and more. They give you great volume at your rates so you feel comfortable extending credit terms to them in exchange for the volume of good paying work they send your way. I was not immune to this myself. When I was had my auto transport business almost 80% of my work came form one source, which was very risky and ultimately lead to the closure of that business when they changed how they distributed the work. Hard lesson learned but it was not fatal because we had other safety measures in place like retained earnings and secondary lines of business.

When extending credit terms to your commercial customers always be prepared for them to not pay or file for bankruptcy. While bankruptcy laws don’t usually allow for a vendor to refuse to service an existing contract, fortunately most of our work is not under a contract with a specific time frame so we are free to refuse service if we feel a client is on the edge of failure. Routine health checks of your customers with credit terms is warranted just so you don’t allow them to over extend themselves. Yellow is not the first large trucking company to fail, nor will they be the last, and it wasn’t even a surprise with Yellow like it was when other large companies closed their doors unexpectedly.

Staying current on the trends in your clients world will help you make better business decisions for the survival and growth of your company. We need to watch more than just what our competitors are doing. We need to understand all the players in our ecosystem and how we fit into the puzzle for the best chance of long term success.



Utah Police Derelict in Filing Towing Paperwork

In Utah, police departments in select cities are getting criticized for breaking the law by refusing to do paperwork that helps people find out where their car has been towed. The result is that drivers are losing time and money as they struggle to find their cars. In some cases, fines rack up to thousands of dollars before people find their vehicle. 

Fox News 13 reported 573 cases from October 2022 through June 2023 in which a complaint was filed with the Utah State Tax Commission against police, usually by a tow company. Some state officials estimate the true number of cases is perhaps double or triple the reported figure because some don’t know how or where to report complaints and tow companies fear repercussions from police departments if they report them.  

Senator Mike McKell (R) sponsored a bill last year requiring police officers to fill out a Vehicle Impound Report (TC-540) for every law-enforcement tow as of October 15, 2022. 

Allan Shinney, the Senior Director of Enforcement for the Utah State Tax Commission, sent a bulletin to all law enforcement agencies in November 2022 reminding police of the law. 

“This procedure is necessary to assist citizens to recover their vehicles, if necessary, in a timely manner and to reduce impound fees. It is also necessary to assist in the insurance company's recovery of the motor vehicle if it is declared a total loss.” 

Tow companies often receive “cold calls” from crash victims looking for their vehicle. Utah has 1,510 registered impound yards. Most large cities have dozens of impound yards. 

“It’s not good. That is frustrating for our industry,” said Barbara Christensen, president of the Utah Professional Towing Alliance. “Without that form filled out, a vehicle can sit in a tow yard easily for five years without proper paperwork... I take phone calls every day from people trying to find their cars, calling random companies in their area.” 

Source: fox13now.com



A towing law in Utah requires police to file paperwork helping motorists locate their car; yet hundreds of complaints have been filed indicating that has not been done.

American Towman TowXpo-DFW 2023 Was A HIT!
Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Tragedy Wins Hearts at TowXpo Texas
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


August 02 - August 08, 2023
Colorado police officer vows, "We will take a strict enforcement stance on this because lives are at stake."

Colorado Expands Move Over Law  

Colorado will become one of 19 states to enhance its Move Over Law by requiring motorists to slow down and move over for all disabled vehicles flashing their hazards.  

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law on March 17 and has declared August 7, the day the new law goes into effect, as “Slow Down, Move Over Day” in Colorado. 

"With the updated Move Over Law, we are taking a significant stride toward our goal of zero deaths on Colorado roads," said Matthew C. Packard, chief of CSP. "Slowing down for disabled vehicles shows respect for every road user, and together, we can create a safer driving environment for everyone." 

The penalty for breaking this law is a Class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense with a possible fine of $150 and a three-point license violation, CDOT said. According to the law, if the driver's actions cause injury or death, the charges may become elevated to a Class 6 felony. 

Almost 350 people are struck and killed outside a disabled vehicle along roads in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 

Source: denver7.com/

Freight Hauler Yellow to Cease Operations 

Yellow, the debt burdened freight hauler that employs nearly 30,000 workers, is ceasing operations and will seek bankruptcy protection. Notices to customers and employees said it was ceasing all operations at midday Sunday.

The company, which has been in negotiations with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters over a contract dispute, has little hope of turning itself around, as it’s been reported that their debt of more than 1.5 billion and an unpaid 700 million Covid-19 rescue loan from the federal government during the pandemic has crippled the company.  

The Teamsters warned on Friday in a letter to local unions representing Yellow workers that the likelihood of the company’s survival was “increasingly bleak.” 

“We recommend that all Yellow employees who have personal belongings and tools at the terminals should take them home today,” wrote John A. Murphy, a co-chair of the Teamsters freight industry negotiating committee.” 

Barrons reported that with nearly 30,000 workers, including about 22,000 Teamsters union members, it would be the trucking industry’s biggest collapse in revenue and jobs.  

Source: nytimes.com

Man Convicted for Towman’s Death 

The man who struck and killed Saratoga towman Alex Bleikhardt on Sept. 15, 2022 was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide and host of other charges by a Saratoga County Court jury. Although acquitted of 2nd degree murder, Justin P. Rodriguez faces up to 25 years in state prison after being found guilty of 14 of the 16 counts against him.  

Bleickhardt had been working underneath a broken down white Penske box truck on the northbound side of I-87 when he was hit by Rodriguez’s truck. 

The prosecution extended their case for 12 days involving hours of video evidence and 30 witnesses sharing accounts of Rodriguez’s intoxicated state the night of the tragedy involving Bleikhardt. Rodriguez blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit of .08. He was also under the influence of marijuana and cocaine.  

“This case was 100% preventable by him making the choice and listening to the people that implored him to not get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle because of his intoxicated and impaired state,” said Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. 

Rodriguez has three prior DWI convictions in the last 15 years, with two being in Saratoga County in the last 10 years. 

Source: dailygazette.com

California Ct. Strikes Down SF Towing Policy 

San Francisco will no longer be allowed to tow vehicles with unpaid parking tickets, unless they have a warrant to do so, as a California Court of Appeals ruled the practice unconstitutional.  

The court ruled the practice violates the Fourth Amendment, which protects citizens against unreasonable search and seizure by requiring warrants. The City of San Francisco argued that their towing practice qualified for an exception from the warrant rule because the vehicles presented a threat to public health. The court rejected that argument. 

San Francisco regularly tows vehicles with five or more unpaid tickets. If the owner still does not pay the fine for parking tickets after the vehicle is towed, the city sells it at a junk auction. 

The Coalition on Homelessness, a nonprofit organization focused on advocacy for impoverished and houseless people, filed an appeal against the city over their towing practices, claiming that it targeted low-income individuals. 

Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the coalition said, "Poverty tows are one of those events, where the loss of a car leads to the loss of the transportation needed to get to work." 

Legislation banning "poverty tows" for unpaid parking tickets has cleared the California Assembly. 

Source: kalw.org

Media Leaders Team Up to Promote WRECK WEEK

Premiering in 2024 For Collision and Auto Repair Shop Owners

Body Shop Business and American Towman magazines have formed a marketing alliance on the promotion of a new trade show and conference for body shop and auto repair business owners.

Wreck Week, the Exhibition for Collision and Auto Repair, will debut June 20-22, 2024 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. The trade show will feature suppliers to the collision and repair markets while a conference segment will focus on shop owners’ management skills and increasing their business success.

Body Shop Business is designated as the Official Sponsor of Wreck Week.

We are excited to partner with American Towman on their event next June, to help shops find efficiencies and more ways to improve their bottom line,” says Dean Martin, Publisher of BodyShop Business,” We look forward to a long partnership with Wreck Week.”

“Teaming with Body Shop Business, helps anchor Wreck Week as a premium resource for body shop owners,” says Henri “Doc” Calitri, president of A.T. Expo Corp., American Towman’s show division.  “Body Shop Business is the preeminent publication in the auto body repair industry.”

“Dallas-Fort Worth’s growth will soon overtake Chicago as the nation’s third largest metropolitan area,” said Calitri. “In fact, all the cities in the Texas triangle are booming, giving Wreck Week a strong base of collision and repair centers close by. The many direct flights into Dallas-Fort Worth are another key ingredient for building a broad attendance base.”

American Towman  produces the world’s largest trade shows and conventions for the towing and recovery industry in Baltimore, Las Vegas, and Fort Worth.  TowXpo,  American Towman’s 26-year old tradeshow, will be located in halls adjacent to Wreck Week inside the Fort Worth Convention Center. All attendees will have easy access to each hall. “Both shows,” says Calitri, “will enhance each other’s draw.”

American Towman surveys indicate 60% of tow business owners also operate auto body or mechanical repair shops. Most independent towing operations have a working relationship with collision repair shops. “There are business relationships and commonalities between the two trades that feed each other’s success,” states Calitri. “While TowXpo attracts tow-business owners (many operating body and auto repair shops) Wreck Week will target all collision and auto-repair shop owners in the nation.”

A comprehensive advertising and marketing program has been designed for Wreck Week to take advantage of the unparalleled impact Body Shop Business has on its market. “It will include print, digital, direct mail and social media marketing through Body Shop Business channels to reach shop owners across the country,” Calitri said.

Body Shop Business, with a monthly circulation of more than 32,000, is published by Babcox Media, one of the nation’s leading publishers of automotive service magazines. American Towman Magazine is the towing industry’s oldest and largest circulated monthly trade publication with more than 33,000 print and 40,000 digital readers. Exhibit information may be found at WreckWeek.com.

Colorado Tow Company Targeted for Loan Program  

Colorado tow company, Wyatts Towing, was pressed by Colorado lawmakers about alleged loan practices. 

Under a towing ordinance implemented in 2022, Colorado tow companies are required to release cars from nonconsensual tows if owners pay 15% of the total fee, up to $60. Then they would have time to pay off the rest of the balance so that a large towing fee wouldn’t inhibit their ability to pay rent and other bills. 

Lawmakers and other stakeholders, however, have raised concerns that Wyatts Towing is compelling people to agree to a loan program with high interest in order to get their car back at the reduced rate, which the attorney general’s office says is unauthorized by the ordinance in a July 17 letter sent to Colorado’s Public Utilities Commission.  

“Neither the plain language nor legislative intent of HB 22-1314 permits such a practice. The intent of this statute was to allow consumers to retrieve their vehicles quickly and avoid (as much as possible) the devastating collateral consequences that can accompany a non consensual tow,” the letter reads. 

The office suggests that the eventual towing rules set examples for how towing carriers can collect outstanding fees — by setting a certain repayment date, for example, or offering consumers an optional repayment plan that charges the statutory interest of 8%. 

Wyatt’s owner Trevor Forbes pushed back on the suggestion that Wyatts engages in a predatory loan practice. He said that there was confusion about allowable repayment options and Wyatts has reached out for guidance. Within the last few months, he said no new loans have have been initiated and that when the company saw the July 17 letter it stopped charging interest. He said that Wyatts has never denied someone a loan in order to get their car back. 

Forbes also said that Wyatts does not have a high expectation that many people who signed loan agreements will actually pay them back, and in practice the company is not tracking the loans. He said Wyatts doesn’t intend to pursue collections on any of the loans. 

“We knew nobody was going to come back and pay us again. And we also know the economics of collection would make it not economical to pursue collections,” he said. “There’s been about 200 who have used this program since Aug. 10 of last year. Of those, probably 20 have come back and paid later.” 

Source: coloradonewsline.com/

August 02 - August 08, 2023

Log Recovery in the Rapids of the Rockies

log12 a2bee
By George L. Nitti

Ultimately it was a self-less act that drove Charlie Stubblefield, owner of Mountain Recovery, to commit to an unusual towing request in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

A call had come in early evening late June from dispatch to Stubblefield from a rafting company seeking to remove a massive log causing blockage on a riverway that was completely shut down.

“They wanted to know if that was something we could handle,” said Stubblefield. “I said ‘if we could get close enough to it and rig it properly.’”

The rafting company inquired about pricing and Stubblefield estimated a thousand an hour for a wrecker, a support vehicle and a crew of two to three men, with a minimum of three to six hours at the site.

“After chewing on the cost,” Stubblefield informed, “The guy said, ‘Let me get back to you. All of the rafting companies would have to pool their money together and see if we can all pitch in to make this happen. Subsequently we would have to get approvals from the sheriff’s office, Search and Rescue and the Department of Wildlife.”

Although Stubblefield was dubious anything would materialize due to all of the approvals involved, the following day he took a 15 minute drive to the river from Mountain’s Silverthorne location. In the parking lot, he ran into several officials from various local agencies, one of whom he knew, and together they went down to the river to examine the logistics involved in the log removal.

Then a wildlife officer asked Stubblefield if he was going to do the job. Stubblefield recounted, “The wildlife officer said, ‘We can approve the job. If you can do it today, we will help you rig it. Then we wouldn’t have to make a second trip.”

Stubblefield responded, “Let’s do it. Let’s just get the river open.” He later explained, “Clearly this is a pretty big deal. It’s not about cost at that point. It’s more about safety and making sure that nobody dies. I don’t want to leave a situation the same or worse than I found it and that shouldn’t be dependent on cost since I have the resources available.”

Stubblefield soon got on the radio with his second in command, heavy duty operator Big John, and requested their 2019 Peterbuilt 50-ton JerrDan and another light duty to carry the rigging.

After getting together with wildlife management, who calculated the resistance of the log at 50 to 70,000 pounds, they “hatched a plan” whereby the wildlife team would swim upstream and walk down to the log to handle the rigging while Mountain Recovery would haul it to them using a haul line over the river that was previously established by someone trying to remove the log a week prior.

“The rafting company wanted to winch off of that line to move that tree,” said Stubblefield. “It would never have worked. They would have broken trees and possibly hurt people. I said, ‘What’s going on here is not a safe operation.’”

Stubblefield would then take down three hefty endless loops, basketing them to the cable while he rappelled down the mountainside using the winchline from the wrecker stationed 100 feet above the river. Then using the established haul line, the endless loops were passed on to wildlife, who proceeded to choke the large end of the log.

“They used one endless loop to choke the log and two more endless loops end to end with shackles to accommodate the distance between where our max winch line came out,” said Stubblefield.  “The hardest part was connecting our wire rope to the endless loops. It had to be hauled across the river, but the current was so ridiculously strong that if it touched the current, it would just pull the wire rope that we could hardly hold onto it from one side of the river to the other.”

Further complicating their mission was the inherent dangers the river posed.

Stubblefield recounted, “Your feet are touching the water and you are working a very steep bank. Both sides of the river are straight up and down. There is nowhere to stand. Your feet are on river rocks and big boulders, which the water is touching and coming over. If you slip, that river is taking you. The current was at its peak. It was critical that mistakes were not made.”

Meanwhile, Big John had set up the 50-ton wrecker, working to ensure the lines were parallel. “We had to figure out the angle so that it wouldn’t have much side resistance,” said Stubblefield. “That was critical. When Big John started to pull, it wheelied our truck and our wrecker wheels came up until our outriggers planted down on the ground.”

Then Big John slowly pulled in the winchline hooked up to the endless loops. Stubblefield commented, “At one point the current held the log under the water. It stayed under the water for 8 to 10 feet while we are 100% working against the current. It didn’t look like the log was going anywhere.”

However, Big John reported through radio transmission that the winch line, with a working load limit of 18,000 pounds, was still moving forward and making progress reeling in the log.

Stubblefield added, “In the Industry, there is a 4 times breaking factor, which is 72,000 pounds. We were well over our working load limit, but it was a brand new winchline.”

After approximately a 15-minute drag time carefully maneuvering the log across the river, their mission was accomplished. The log was secured in a big clump of aspen trees against the river’s bank.

For Stubblefield, local media hailed his efforts, reporting that his towing company opened the river for white water rafting. “The mountains are fully dependent on outdoor recreation. The businesses are connected so losing a season would be a big loss to our local economy,” he said.

Stubblefield said, “I don’t know if anyone else would respond to that call. The circumstances aligned were unique. I had a firefighting background and did everything from car accidents to extrication all the way down to swift water rescue. And I’m probably the only guy who owns a towing and recovery business that has cross trained to deal with something like this who had a vision to see it done from start to finish.”

When the rafting companies offered to take up a collection, Stubblefield said, “Absolutely not. We got a bunch of publicity out of it. If you send me a check, I’m not going to cash it.”

Stubblefield added, “Our mission statement is simple:  To help people. Obviously we have to charge for that. But then again, sometimes there’s no money in it.”
...................

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

Tractor-Trailer/Train Recovery

tracttrain1 7ebf7
On an oppressively hot summer’s day in July of 22’, tow company Alligator Towing was called to respond to a train wreck involving a tractor trailer loaded with sod (also carrying a forklift) that had driven in the path of a railway locomotive at an intersection in Fort Myers.  

According to one account, bystanders in the Fort Myers neighborhood stated that it appeared that the driver of the truck was attempting to beat the train when the diesel electric locomotive drove into the passenger side of the combination vehicle. Fortunately, neither the driver of the tractor trailer nor the operators of the train sustained injury. 

As a result of the collision, the train pushed the tractor trailer 50 yards down the tracks and forced the trailer to “bend like a boomerang” around the front of the locomotive, entangling the tractor-trailer with the train. 

The first order of business for the team at Alligator was to contain leaking fuel from the tractor’s fuel tanks using pumping equipment and containment vessels to remove and store the fuel. 

Anthony Pasquilini, lead heavy duty operator, said, “Part of the tractor was under the train’s plow shield and had pushed up to the train’s air tank and air lines. The challenging part of the recovery was to lift the front of the train up which we accomplished by using two rotators, while a 50-ton wrecker winched the damaged semi forward out from under the train.”  

To facilitate the recovery, the train operators backed the train up, permitting Alligator’s operators to begin dismantling the wreckage and clear the tracks. 

Then the trailer was disconnected from the tractor. A rotator was used to lift the front of the trailer to disengage the fifth wheel, then move it away from the tracks and set it on the ground.  

Next, rigging was installed on the rear of the tractor as the rotator was used to lift and relocate the tractor out of the way. It was then secured to a wrecker and towed back to the tow lot. 

However, the mangled trailer was in no shape to be towed. It’s bent and contorted shape made it impossible to be loaded within legal dimensions on another trailer, requiring the tow operators to use an oxygen/acetylene torch to cut the trailer into manageable pieces. Each of these pieces was lifted with the rotator and placed on a sliding axle trailer, where they were transported back to Alligator’s base of operations. 

Once the scene had been cleared of the vehicles, cargo and debris, Seminole Gulf Railway workers inspected the train and the tracks. They were then able to move the train on to its destination and restore traffic on the rail line. 

The operators and technicians from Alligator Towing endured oppressive heat and humidity to execute this recovery. Total operational time was six hours. The challenging weight of the train, catastrophic damage to the casualty and sufferable weather conditions made this an exceptional recovery. 

A Long Way Down 

longwaydown1 4225c
By George L. Nitti 

Jan’s Towing, with facilities ln Azusa and Glendora, Californina, is situated at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, where they are frequently dispatched to retrieve vehicles that have fallen off trails and down steep mountainsides.  

This picturesque area, with rugged terrain, perhaps is a hiker’s paradise; but for a motorist who has gone over a cliff in their vehicle, it’s a day to forget! 

On June 13, 2023, Jan’s got a call for a recovery on Glendora Mountain Rd., making yet another foray up a long, windy trail, approximately 5 miles, on a foggy evening, to recover a vehicle that had plunged 750 to 850 feet into a canyon.  

According to tow operator Francisco Prado, who took the descent down the mountainside, he said a black Prius was resting in a bush. 

“Who knows exactly why these vehicles go over the edge,” he said. “Maybe somebody missed a curve, or they were speeding, or they were trying to get rid of a stolen car.” Or maybe it was drugs, booze, suicide.... casualties come in all colors. 

Prado, who is the owner of Prado’s Towing, often assists Jan’s with their specialty mountainside recoveries and prides himself on his job. 

He said, ““When we get these mountain calls somebody’s got to go down and hook up these cars.”  Francisco points out that his confidence to rappel down a steep mountainside and successfully hook up a car is part of his skillset and what he loves about his job. “We have confidence in ourselves. You can’t rappel down a mountain if you’re scared.” 

Francisco reinforced why Jan’s was the go-to tow operation for this type of recovery: “When you have the right equipment, right knowledge, right personnel you can get everything done the right way.” 

While Franciso was harnessing up and preparing to rappel down into a canyon to hook up that black Prius, and another operator was setting up communications on a two-way radio, crane operator Steve Duggan was preparing their 65 ton NRC Spider Rotator.  

“At first we meet and talk about the job,” said Duggan. “And what’s required. I let the guys know that we needed to use nylon straps on this job because of the auxiliary batteries in the Prius.”  

Duggan painted a worst-case scenario: “There are so many volts and amps that it can ground out on the chain. The current will travel right up your cable into your recovery truck into the handle and kill the operator and destroy the truck. Safety is our number one concern.”  

In keeping with this theme, Duggan, as the lead operator, warned Prado of electrocution. He said, “I told them, ‘When you get to the vehicle make sure you have your gloves on to insulate yourself before you touch the car.' You don’t know if there is an exposed battery cable acting as a live wire from a telephone pole.” 

As Duggan prepared the outrigger and set up the controls, he said, “I had 225 feet on my spools. We had several extensions that were made up and attached them to the main lines. It’s involved. We don’t give away our secrets.” 

Working together with all tow operators in sync, Prado was lowered down into the canyon where he eventually hooked up the Prius, assisting in adding and removing extensions from top to bottom. 

Duggan said, “A lot of training goes into all of this. Not any company can do it. They would need to spend a hell of lot of money on training and equipment. CPR, first aide, snake bite training, rappelling, tying mountaineering knots. Let alone all of the equipment safety checks needed before we even get started!” 

At the end of the day, the totaled Prius was successfully recovered, Duggan explaining why it needed to be done. “When you are out hiking with your grandkid, do you want them to come around and trip on one of these rust buckets. Takes away from the beauty of the mountains.  I try to preserve the mountains the way God intended them to be used.” 

August 02 - August 08, 2023

Wear That Vest!

Reflective Vests copy c01d3
By Randall C. Resch                                                 

A group of forum participants reacted to an online question: “Why do tow operators have to wear reflective vests?” While this seemed to be one of those laughable “fishing expeditions” by the Tow Police, I think this topic bears repeating because too many towers don’t understand the full safety importance or the meaning of contract requirements.

So, what’s the big deal about tow operators not wearing reflective vests when working outside their trucks? To me “being seen” is one of the industry’s biggest on-scene safety components. You see towers all the time working outside their trucks during nighttime tow and recovery events and they’re not wearing reflective vests. If you’re that tower who doesn’t wear a reflective vest, what part of roadway safety don’t you understand?

“I Didn’t See Em”

May 2017, a California tow owner/operator responded to a nighttime, on-highway call to transport a disabled SUV. In-process of loading the SUV onto his flatbed carrier, the tow owner, allegedly working on the white-line side of the carrier, was struck by an approaching vehicle. The CHP reported the tower wasn’t wearing a reflective vest and possibly may have been standing in a “live” traffic lane.

These on-scene conditions are likely the cause of the tower’s demise, not simply because the motorist failed to slow down and move over.

In 2008, a Texas tow operator, clearing debris from a previous (nighttime) accident, was struck and killed by an approaching motorist as he too wasn’t wearing a reflective vest. The motorist told DPS, “I didn’t see the tow truck guy!” 

While wearing a reflective vest doesn't offer physical protection, they do make tow operators more visible as-well-as OSHA and MUTCD compliant during nighttime operations. Would wearing a vest have made any difference in either of these scenarios? If you guessed “Yes,” you’re right.

There IS a Difference

Reflective vests or uniforms differentiate tow operators as on-scene workers; not just another motorist, other lookie Lou, or someone not involved in tow, load, rescue or recovery. Because the industry has identified them as a PPE item, wearing them becomes an obvious safety necessity and a prerequisite of law enforcement contracts.

Requirements are obvious and mandated in California Highway Patrol’s “Rotation Contract” for tow truck operators. The Tow Service Agreement, states: "Tow Operators shall wear appropriate warning garments (e.g., vests, jackets, shirts, retroreflective clothing) during daylight and hours of darkness in accordance with Code of Title 8, Section 1598 CCR. If the tow truck driver is working on a Federal-aid highway, the operator shall comply with the guidelines contained in the Federal Code of Regulations, Title 23, Highways, Chapter 1, Federal Highway Administration, Department of Transportation, Part 634, Worker Visibility, which requires high-visibility personal protective safety clothing to be worn that meets the Performance Class 3 requirements of the ANSI/ISEA 107-2004.”

When workers are working “close to moving vehicular traffic,” the Federal Highway Administration requires the mandatory wearing of “high-visibility garments” for all workers involved in activities on city streets, roads and highways. If your tow operators can’t remember to wear a vest, perhaps it’s time to lease uniforms with reflective striping sewn into their daily uniforms. At least that way, the typical excuse “I left my vest in my car,” doesn’t hold water.

For workers who wear ANSI vests, “reflect-ability” lets other workers see where they’re standing too. This is incredibly true to working complicated nighttime recoveries.

Danger Still Exists

Remember, vests aren't iron shields. Wearing a vest creates a “false sense of security” not to be relied upon but I believe vests offer great value to the wearer's visibility - especially when working extreme weather incidents like blizzards, heavy fog and torrential rain.

While having to “don” a vest “every time” might be an inconvenience, wearing reflective vests help ensure that roadside workers are visible during nighttime scenarios, AND, easily seen during the day.

So, when towers are on-scene and involved as a "pedestrian worker,” what will OSHA or the tow company’s insurance provider say if the tower is struck, injured or killed without wearing a vest? Hot or not, I require my operators to wear them when in-process of tow, recovery and training events. I recommend you wear yours too - day or night!   

................................

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Understanding Working Load Limit

Chain Test Bed 69c85
By Brian J. Riker

There is a design factor on everything we use from the shopping bag used to bring groceries home to the wires that carry the electricity to our television. Towing and recovery equipment is not any different. Engineers spend countless hours designing and testing various designs to make sure they are safe when used as intended. Problems happen when we use things in a way the engineers did not intend us to.

Every piece, regardless of how seemingly insignificant, is critical to the overall success of the process. From using properly rated fasteners to having the correct micron rating on our hydraulic filter, each individual component is designed for a specific purpose, and working together they safely accomplish what we ask daily.

The most important thing for a tower to understand about safe working load limits and design factor is they are only a reliable measure of capability when using the product as intended by the manufacturer. This is why there are different ratings on rigging when used in a straight line vs. wrapped around an object in a basket or choker. When used in a way inconsistent with the manufacturer’s intended use, a product will be damaged and may fail at a load significantly lower than the WLL. This is also why shock loading a chain or cable is a huge no-no. Engineers can’t accurately anticipate the loads imposed during an uncontrolled event such as shock loading so they can’t design for it. Shock loads often exceed the WLL and must always be avoided.

We must never intentionally use our equipment outside the working load limit. DO NOT count on the safety factor. It is a common misconception that all chains have a 4:1 safety factor, meaning that a 5/16” Grade 70 (transport) chain with a WLL of 4,700 pounds (taken from the FMCSR table in 393.108) is actually good for 18,800 pounds, or 4x it’s WLL. This is false!

Most often this is described in training classes as the paper clip effect, bending it once or twice won’t break it but doing so repeatedly will cause a failure. Please keep in mind, once overloaded just one time -even unintentionally- the damage has already been done and the product may fail even at a much lower force than the WLL. To be clear, I do not advocate for ever exceeding the WLL of a product no matter the reason or circumstances.

Although there are US and international standards that govern chain, cable and straps (along with many other products) regarding how working load limits are calculated using design factor and ultimate failure/breaking strength, each manufacturer applies these differently depending on which trade association standards they are following and their own internal testing processes.

In the United States it is ultimately up to the end user to determine if a product is fit for the intended use which leaves us as towers on the line for our own safety. Always be sure you fully understand the ratings on every piece of equipment you use before you begin any job.

The FMCSA publishes a table with their acceptable working load limits for unmarked components based upon material of construction. This table, and other applicable regulations on WLL relevant to on-highway transportation can be found in 40 CFR Part 393.

OSHA, via various standards in 29 CFR 1910 and 1926, requires adherence to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers standards for WLL as well as proof testing of any custom designed hooks or attachments. In these same standards, OSHA clearly publishes design criteria that overhead lifting devices, i.e., cranes, must adhere to and how these requirements play into safe working load limits.

Ultimate failure ratings should never be used by anyone other than the manufacturer to validate their designs and purchasers when comparing product values for purchasing. Ultimate failure rating NEVER plays a role in rigging or lifting plans.

These concepts apply to everything we use in towing, not just our chains, straps and wire ropes. From the truck chassis to the wrecker body installed on it, everything is designed to work within certain limits. I often see wreckers and carriers overloaded because of the concept of “if it fits it ships” or “the truck lifted it so I am good to go.” Please take the time to learn about your specific equipment and what it is intended to do.

A wrecker will only safely perform as rated if you are using it within the design and consistent with the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Training, continuing education and understanding the specific pieces of equipment you are using is critical to your safety and success. We are professionals and as such we must know each tool in our toolbox and how to use it properly. Gone are the days of pulling until something moves or breaks and then attacking it again with a bigger chain. Today we have the educational materials and engineering available to help us understand the forces at work while doing any job.

You must know these numbers before putting your first piece of rigging on something, finding out you are overloaded after you have something lifted, even if it is only an inch off the ground, is the wrong time to figure out what is next. By then you have already overloaded your rigging or equipment and the damage is done.

Bottom line, when selecting equipment it is important to understand the different ratings and how they apply to your intended use. Not all manufacturers use the same rating methods so make sure you are comparing apples to apples when making your selection. If in doubt ask them to explain what they mean by an unusual term, or how they calculated their rating if it is way out of line with other similar products.

August 02 - August 08, 2023

Moose Icon Adds to Solid Branding

tasteofmaine 1cd7e
By George L. Nitti 

Maine is well noted for being Moose Country, with an estimated population of around 75,000. The numbers within the state rise the further north one goes.  

In Skowhegan, Me., 201 Service Towing and Auto Repair, located approximately 80 miles from the Canadian border, has capitalized on Maine’s renown, rebranding itself by including a wrap of a large moose on the side of their sleek three black, white and red flatbeds and service car. Their latest acquisition is a 2024 International MV with a Century 12 Series LCG 21 ft. steel flatbed, with identical specs as their other two flatbeds.

"We've gone with the Century flatbed because Miller is always innovating and updating. Their bed is more modern, parts are easier to get, and you get great value and durability, which are all important when you are going 24/7," said Luke York, Technical Operations Manager and co-owner, along with his father Dean. Purchased from Patriot Truck Sales, according to York, the warranties on the unit are unbeatable, including the International Chassis with the Cummings engine. 

201 Service, which was established in 1984, has continued to build on its branding over the years. “Obviously we thought branding ourselves with a moose was a good choice. Maine has the largest population of moose. We didn’t want to do what everyone else was doing. Slap a name on the truck,” said York.

The company initiated an online contest, where the graphic was created, and they now use it on their apparel and merchandise, which York believes is another thing that draws more customers. 

The red highlighting around the large gray and white moose, which has a tow chain looped around its neck, help set it apart from the unit’s background, making it more clearly visible, while defining it as a tow company. 

As part of their rebranding strategy, the company also dropped its city name “Skowhegan” from “201 Service.”  

“We thought having ‘Skowhegan’ in our name limited us and limited the distance people thought we were willing to travel to do tows,” said York.  

Besides moose, Maine is renown for its mountain ranges and trees, lumber a key industry in the state. 

On the front and side of their wreckers, there are gray shapes in the form of mountain ranges and on the cover of the wrapped toolbox are grayish/white trees that make-up a forest.  

Overlapping these graphics in a couple of key places – the toolbox on the side of the unit and the back of the cab – is a modern graphic spelling out “201 Service,” which pops out in red and white lettering. 

“201 is the main thoroughfare we service, which goes all the way to the Canadian border.” 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Unique Design for Exotic Protection

image1 14 a7b9f
By George L. Nitti

Success in any industry sometimes comes down to finding one’s niche.

Shawn Sowden, owner of 64 Motor Cars of Middlesex, NJ, which exclusively focuses in on the transport of specialty/exotic cars, is a case in point. While working as a manager for a luxury car transport business, he made contacts with car dealerships that directly solicited his help to move cars for them.

One day, he was offered an opportunity to transport a specialty/exotic car to Colorado, using his own pickup truck and trailer. He said, “When I talked to my father and asked him what to do, my father responded, ‘Son, do the job. I’ll put you under my insurance and you’ll transport the car.’”

Sowden revealed that his trip to Colorado led to blowing every single tire on the trailer and spending every dollar that he made on repairs to his truck. Upon his return, a big question mark loomed about his future, but the phone calls from dealers requesting his service continued to trickle in. “At first,” he said, “I thought it would become a side business.”

10 years later, Sowden now finds himself transporting between 3000 and 3500 specialty cars a year, having purchased his fourteenth piece of equipment that includes 5 rollbacks, one of which is a 2020 International NV with a Century LoadRight.

The company name, 64 Motor Cars, which is written elegantly on the side of their units just under a sketched image of a race car, sprang from the death of a good friend. Sowden said that when he started the business, he was grappling with a name and didn’t want to use clichés like “luxury” or “white glove” to define his business. Instead, he thought of his friend and co-worker who had died in a car accident at 21. Sowden said, “He drove a race car numbered 64.” In his memory, he took the number as the name for the company.

Graphically, Sowden intended to use a ripped American flag on his units. “But the problem I ran into was that anytime you took the American flag, and you tore it up to make it look like it was ripped, it just never looked right,” he said.

So the wrapped design became a minimal rendition of the American flag, with no stars and red stripes that were turned into tears, on a white background.

Although Sowden entertained the idea of doing custom paint, he discovered after the first (and last) painted unit that paint chips and was more difficult to maintain. He said, “Vinyl is easy. If I sell the truck, I just peel it off. It’s good to go.”

What also sets his units apart are the Conestoga covers made by Quick Draw, which ensure that the specialty vehicles that the company transports are protected from nature’s harsher elements.

He said, “We were the first independent company outside of a dealership to have an enclosed rollback. It’s airtight and keeps the water out.”

With a focus on exclusivity, and a niche with demand, catering to such a business clientele requires having the tools and equipment to execute the job to perfection.

Afterall, someone has to transport that 22 million dollar McLaren F1! Why not 64 Motor Cars?

Mourning a True Patriot

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 6.28.57 AM copy 55a9e

By George L. Nitti 

On June 4, 2023,  owner Matthew Pauk of Patriot Towing was tragically killed after being struck on his motorcycle. He was with his wife, who was critically injured and is now struggling to recover.  

In the six years that the Pauk family has owned the company, with locations in Washington, Sullivan and Warrenton, Missouri (approximately 50 miles west of St. Louis), they made huge strides in building the business from a single tow truck to a fleet of red, white and blue trucks that clearly spell out Patriot Towing with distinctive patriotic branding. 

According to Jeff Winebaugh, a rotator operator who has been with the company for two years, “Matthew was working on his sixth year in the industry. He made it over the proverbial five-year hump. They say if you can make it five years in this industry, you got it made.” 

Although Pauk entered the towing profession a little later in his varied career as an entrepreneur, he had just turned 40 and always liked the towing profession, according to Winebaugh. “He worked construction before. He had his own small trucking company. He kind of always had been around towing most of his life.” 

Like most that come to the business from scratch, Pauk started small but then “just blew up like a balloon,” said Winebaugh, now with a fleet of 12 that also includes Landolls for heavy duty hauling. 

In 2021, Pauk purchased his first rotator, which he originally drove until recently adding a 23’ 1050 Rotator, identical to the 21’, which is now operated by Winebaugh.  

“It’s just a beautiful, state of the art rotator. It’s one of the most versatile rotators built to this day. It’s a great piece of equipment,” said Winebaugh. 

The 2021 389 Peterbuilt with a 1050 Century Rotator is a tribute to the remarkable and ascendent star that shines bright for Pauk and the glimmer of hope we have for his wife to survive. 

“Matt was a true American. He was so big with the police and fire departments and EMS. He was truly a Patriot. That’s how he came up with the name. Just because of his beliefs in the good old USA.” 

On the unit, as well as all the other units in their fleet, is a wrap of the distressed American flag, faded out and rippled up. 

Also included is the red, white and blue shield of superhero Captain America that is found on the wrecker body and the hood of the unit. 

“We have a lot of little statues around here of Captain America,” said Winebaugh.   

Features of the unit include the triaxle rotator, five winches, the knee boom, cameras inside and out, red and blue lights, sirens and everything  that you could possibly need inside the rotator.  

Winebaugh said, “It has demolition saws and chain saws. That’s one thing about Matt. When you went out on a job, you didn’t have to call anybody to bring you something. You have access to everything.” 

As one of Pauk’s lasting legacy’s to first responders is an organization he actively supported called BackStoppers, which helps families of first responders.  

“They step in and help with the bills,” said Winebaugh. “I promise you if you had seen that funeral procession people came from all over, in and out of the state for the funeral procession. It was a good send off for a good man.” 

Although this recent tragedy has been a rollercoater ride for the whole company, particularly his five kids, Matt's wife, who was in a coma, has finally opened her eyes and glimmers of light shine. 

August 02 - August 08, 2023

Mega Carrying Case for Lock-Out Tools

carryingcase 7f379
Access Tools, the undisputed leader in lockout tools, has a Heavy Duty Carrying Case that is designed to fit all of their In-The-Door Tools along with other tools and accessories. The Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case is made with luggage quality nylon, features heavy duty zippers, reinforced seams, and is virtually impossible to rip or tear. It also features see-through pockets made with heavy duty industrial quality plastic so you can easily organize your tools.

All of the Complete Locksmith Sets from Access Tools come with the Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case as a standard item, but it can also be purchased separately either as a replacement for an aging case or an upgrade to another tool set. Don’t struggle with an inferior Carrying Case to keep your tools organized and at your fingertips. The Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case from Access Tools is the solution to all of your organization problems. For more information, visit www.CarOpeningTools.com

Spliced Eye Synthetic Recovery Slings

syntheticslings copy bdb4f
This synthetic rope sling is designed slimmer yet has a higher WLL. The RimSling has a protective Cordura Sleeve over the entire sling giving it maximum protection. Also, it has a special braid guard at the center of the sling providing extended life. A 6" sling eye is located on either end of the sling. 

Zip's Tip: Tie a zip-tie on the eye of the sling to help feed the rope through the aluminum wheel holes!

--Slimmer synthetic rope maintains higher WLL
--Protective cordura sleeve over entire sling
--Special braid guard at the center of sling for extended life
--6" sling eyes
--USA made
--5:1 Safety Factor
--Rated for Overhead Lifting
--Available Colors: Purple (Standard), Red, Orange, Safety Green, Military Green, Yellow, Blue, Light Blue, Black, Gray, Pink

For more information and weight capabilities,zips.com

Steering Wheel Lock with Claw Hooks

steeringwheellock 06910
Prevent the front wheels of a towed vehicle from turning while towing from the rear with this steering wheel lock from BA Products. The strap is equipped with two coated claw hooks to latch onto the steering wheel and the brake pedal. A cam or ratchet buckle cinches the two ends tight.

  • 2" Cam or Ratchet Buckle
  • 1-3/4"W yellow straps
  • Coated claw locks
For more information, visit zips.com

August 02 - August 08, 2023

August 02 - August 08, 2023
Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises, Inc. saw a record setting January in repossessions and anticipates a torrid summer.

Repo Business Booming 

According to a recent report on rising delinquencies on subprime auto loans, the repossession industry is continuing to benefit, seeing a banner year as repos have continued to rise since the peak of the Pandemic in 2021. In March, the percentage of delinquent subprime auto loans increased to 5.3 percent, up from 2.6 percent two years ago. Various factors are at play, including rising interest rates, higher prices for used and new cars, and inflation pinching consumers across the board.

At the recent North American Reposessors Summit conference in Orlando, Florida, it was reported that repo companies are having a hard time keeping up with demand and finding drivers. “As the economy curves down, our industry curves up,” said Ben Deese, vice president at North Carolina-based Home Detective Co. The $1.7 billion industry primarily recovers assets like cars, trucks, and boats, all requiring skilled tow truck drivers.    

Speaking to this point with TIW, Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises of Burnsville, North Carolina, who services the Appalachian region covering several states, spoke of his current need for more drivers, noting that during the Pandemic a lower demand caused some of his agents to opt for unemployment benefits.  

He said, “We lost a lot of good agents, but fortunately had some good guys who saw the need to keep our company open. That’s what got us through until the volume started coming back. In January of 23’ we broke our record for the numbers of vehicles we picked up.” 

Anticipating this summer’s volume, McIntosh has bought five late model trucks in the last year and has been adding drivers "pretty much consistently." He said, “I’ve got seven drivers now, but to be honest with you, I could use seven more.” 

Source: Bloombergmotor1.com and Tow Industry Week

Car Loan Delinquencies on the Rise 

Car loan delinquencies have been rising. Key factors include termination of loan relief programs post pandemic, rising inflation, higher interest rates, and higher used and new car prices, which have resulted in extended payments on car loans. According to Cox Automotive, the average cost of a new car reached $47,148 as of May 2022. This is a 13.5% increase from the average cost only one year ago, in May 2021.  

According to TransUnion data, 4.35% of car owners ages 18 to 40 were at least 60 days late on their auto loans in early 2022. In 2019, before the pandemic began, Gen Z had a past-due rate of 1.75%. Today, past-due rates have reached as high as 2.21% among Gen Z car owners. Similarly, millennials now show increased past-due rates of 2.14%, compared with 1.66% before the pandemic. 

The percentage of subprime auto borrowers who are at least 60 days past due on payments rose to 5.67% in December from a seven-year low of 2.58% in April 2021. That compares with the peak of 5.04% in January 2009 during the financial crisis. 

Higher interest rates make it harder for Americans who borrow to buy cars to make monthly payments. The average new-car loan rate was 8.02% in December, up from 5.15% in the same period in 2021, according to Cox Automotive. Interest rates for subprime borrowers can be much higher, with some even paying over 25% on their car loans. 

Source: breakinglatest.news

Car Repos Rising 

Car repossessions continue to rise, as consumers fall behind on their car payments due to higher car prices and prolonged inflation, according to a report by NBC News. Loan defaults now exceed where they were in 2019, pre-pandemic. Economists are predicting 2023 to continue that trend, with increasing unemployment, high inflation and dwindling household savings. 

The average monthly payment for a new car is up 26% since 2019 to $718, with nearly one in six new car buyers spending more than $1000 a month on vehicles.  

“These repossessions are occurring on people who could afford that $500 or $600 a month payment two years ago, but now everything else in their life is more expensive,” said Ivan Drury, director of insights at car buying website Edmunds. “That’s where we’re starting to see the repossessions happen because it’s just everything else starting to pin you down.” 

Consequently, the repo business is having a hard time keeping up, as 30% of repo firms left the business when repo rates plummeted in 2020. Jeremy Cross, the president of International Recovery Systems in Pennsylvania, said he can’t find enough repo men to meet the demand. He said lenders are paying him premiums to repossess their cars first in anticipation of a continued increase in loan defaults.  

Source: nbcnews.com

2022 Winners of the RABF Dynamic Slide  

Ana Favela and her husband of Lalo’s Towing in Illinois are the winners of the Dynamic Slide in Unit, which was donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing. The drawing took place at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Nov. 16 – 19, and benefits the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund. 

Ana and her husband entered the drawing after purchasing two raffle tickets on November 19. They purchased two more tickets and ended up having the winning ticket drawn by a young volunteer. Ana said, “I’m happy to support the work of the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund and excited to win this year’s raffle!” 

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund has disbursed over $44,000 in 2022 to nine families and over $685,000 to date. The unit is valued at over $10,000 and raises thousands of dollars annually, helping families affected by the dangers of the repossession industry and their unfortunate circumstances that can devastate a family.

For more information about donating to the fund, visit www.recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org, contact 703-365-0409, or email at donations@recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org. 

