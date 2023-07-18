Don’t Stop if Not Requested 

On an oppressively hot summer’s day in July of 22’, tow company Alligator Towing was called to respond to a train wreck involving a tractor trailer loaded with sod (also carrying a forklift) that had driven in the path of a railway locomotive at an intersection in Fort Myers.
According to one account, bystanders in the Fort Myers neighborhood stated that it appeared that the driver of the truck was attempting to beat the train when the diesel electric locomotive drove into the passenger side of the combination vehicle. Fortunately, neither the driver of the tractor trailer nor the operators of the train sustained injury.
As a result of the collision, the train pushed the tractor trailer 50 yards down the tracks and forced the trailer to “bend like a boomerang” around the front of the locomotive, entangling the tractor-trailer with the train.
The first order of business for the team at Alligator was to contain leaking fuel from the tractor’s fuel tanks using pumping equipment and containment vessels to remove and store the fuel.
Anthony Pasquilini, lead heavy duty operator, said, “Part of the tractor was under the train’s plow shield and had pushed up to the train’s air tank and air lines. The challenging part of the recovery was to lift the front of the train up which we accomplished by using two rotators, while a 50-ton wrecker winched the damaged semi forward out from under the train.”
To facilitate the recovery, the train operators backed the train up, permitting Alligator’s operators to begin dismantling the wreckage and clear the tracks.
Then the trailer was disconnected from the tractor. A rotator was used to lift the front of the trailer to disengage the fifth wheel, then move it away from the tracks and set it on the ground.
Next, rigging was installed on the rear of the tractor as the rotator was used to lift and relocate the tractor out of the way. It was then secured to a wrecker and towed back to the tow lot.
However, the mangled trailer was in no shape to be towed. It’s bent and contorted shape made it impossible to be loaded within legal dimensions on another trailer, requiring the tow operators to use an oxygen/acetylene torch to cut the trailer into manageable pieces. Each of these pieces was lifted with the rotator and placed on a sliding axle trailer, where they were transported back to Alligator’s base of operations.
Once the scene had been cleared of the vehicles, cargo and debris, Seminole Gulf Railway workers inspected the train and the tracks. They were then able to move the train on to its destination and restore traffic on the rail line.
The operators and technicians from Alligator Towing endured oppressive heat and humidity to execute this recovery. Total operational time was six hours. The challenging weight of the train, catastrophic damage to the casualty and sufferable weather conditions made this an exceptional recovery.
By George L. Nitti
Jan’s Towing, with facilities ln Azusa and Glendora, Californina, is situated at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, where they are frequently dispatched to retrieve vehicles that have fallen off trails and down steep mountainsides.
This picturesque area, with rugged terrain, perhaps is a hiker’s paradise; but for a motorist who has gone over a cliff in their vehicle, it’s a day to forget!
On June 13, 2023, Jan’s got a call for a recovery on Glendora Mountain Rd., making yet another foray up a long, windy trail, approximately 5 miles, on a foggy evening, to recover a vehicle that had plunged 750 to 850 feet into a canyon.
According to tow operator Francisco Prado, who took the descent down the mountainside, he said a black Prius was resting in a bush.
“Who knows exactly why these vehicles go over the edge,” he said. “Maybe somebody missed a curve, or they were speeding, or they were trying to get rid of a stolen car.” Or maybe it was drugs, booze, suicide.... casualties come in all colors.
Prado, who is the owner of Prado’s Towing, often assists Jan’s with their specialty mountainside recoveries and prides himself on his job.
He said, ““When we get these mountain calls somebody’s got to go down and hook up these cars.” Francisco points out that his confidence to rappel down a steep mountainside and successfully hook up a car is part of his skillset and what he loves about his job. “We have confidence in ourselves. You can’t rappel down a mountain if you’re scared.”
Francisco reinforced why Jan’s was the go-to tow operation for this type of recovery: “When you have the right equipment, right knowledge, right personnel you can get everything done the right way.”
While Franciso was harnessing up and preparing to rappel down into a canyon to hook up that black Prius, and another operator was setting up communications on a two-way radio, crane operator Steve Duggan was preparing their 65 ton NRC Spider Rotator.
“At first we meet and talk about the job,” said Duggan. “And what’s required. I let the guys know that we needed to use nylon straps on this job because of the auxiliary batteries in the Prius.”
Duggan painted a worst-case scenario: “There are so many volts and amps that it can ground out on the chain. The current will travel right up your cable into your recovery truck into the handle and kill the operator and destroy the truck. Safety is our number one concern.”
In keeping with this theme, Duggan, as the lead operator, warned Prado of electrocution. He said, “I told them, ‘When you get to the vehicle make sure you have your gloves on to insulate yourself before you touch the car.' You don’t know if there is an exposed battery cable acting as a live wire from a telephone pole.”
As Duggan prepared the outrigger and set up the controls, he said, “I had 225 feet on my spools. We had several extensions that were made up and attached them to the main lines. It’s involved. We don’t give away our secrets.”
Working together with all tow operators in sync, Prado was lowered down into the canyon where he eventually hooked up the Prius, assisting in adding and removing extensions from top to bottom.
Duggan said, “A lot of training goes into all of this. Not any company can do it. They would need to spend a hell of lot of money on training and equipment. CPR, first aide, snake bite training, rappelling, tying mountaineering knots. Let alone all of the equipment safety checks needed before we even get started!”
At the end of the day, the totaled Prius was successfully recovered, Duggan explaining why it needed to be done. “When you are out hiking with your grandkid, do you want them to come around and trip on one of these rust buckets. Takes away from the beauty of the mountains. I try to preserve the mountains the way God intended them to be used.”
By George L. Nitti
Tow operators are faced with all kinds of unexpected scenarios on the roadway, sometimes involving the coordination with local fire departments.
Chris Navarro, lead rotator operator at Pepe’s Towing of Riverside, California, said, “Recently a car was lodged behind a trailer, the motorist still alive. Using our rotator, we lifted the trailer and then placed a flatbed to clear out the car.”
Navarro’s expertise due to these kinds of “real world” experiences served as inspiration for a training mock-up held in February 2023 at the Riverside County Fire Department Truck Academy, located at the Van Clark Training Facility.
At the behest of Riverside fire captain John Phillips, who coordinates the training, Navarro was invited to the academy to provide a heavy-duty recovery scenario involving collaboration with firefighter trainees.
Phillips said, “The three-week specialty rescue Academy aims to equip firefighters with advanced skills for complex rescue scenarios. Recognizing the need for diverse resources, the department embraced the participation of private tow companies in this training initiative. By including the capabilities of rotators, not only for heavy lifting but also for stabilization and moving of heavy objects, a new level of efficiency and effectiveness was achieved.”
Navarro emphasized that such hands-on training promotes on-scene collaboration between different entities. He said, “It puts all of us on the same page, communication and educational wise. It’s an opportunity for one group to learn more about the other group, technically. For example, firefighter trainees may not know the difference between a rotator and a wrecker or understand a rotator’s capability.”
As part of the exercise, Navarro brought his 2017 Peterbuilt with a Century 1140 and invited another heavy-duty operator from Statewide Towing, who brought his 2022 Peterbuilt Century 1150. Together, the two men helped orchestrate a heavy-duty training scenario involving the extrication and medical service by firefighteres of an injured passenger.
Phillips said, “By training alongside private tow companies, the fire department gained valuable insights and experience in heavy rescue scenarios. The synergy created by this collaboration allowed for a comprehensive approach to saving lives. The use of rotators for heavy lifting, stabilization, and maneuvering heavy objects proved to be a game changer, enabling quicker and safer extrication of victims in challenging situations.”
Navarro pointed out that these kinds of recoveries often involve a number of points of analysis and communication: who is in the car; are they injured; are there leaking fluids; are any of the tires flat; what is the weight of the cargo; what kinds of rigs are involved; etc.
“You want to work quickly to get a victim out, but you need to have a plan. You have to think about what could go wrong. We’re trying to save a life while keeping the rest of us protected.”
In this case, a 33,000 pound bus, donated to the academy, needed to be lifted off a car, which was donated by Pepe’s to facilitate the extrication and medical service performed by the firefighters.
“This kind of training is a great opportunity for a gathering of the minds and to brainstorm and plan,” added Navarro.
Phillips reinforced the value of the training: “Four years ago, the Riverside County Fire Department embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to enhance its heavy rescue capabilities. This involved implementing training programs that fostered collaboration between government agencies and private tow companies. The positive outcomes of this joint effort have been remarkable, with significant strides made in bridging the gap between these two distinct entities. In particular, the involvement of Pepe's Towing, their specialized rotator, and well-trained operator showcased the value of training together in the heavy rescue capacity.”