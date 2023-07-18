Don’t Stop if Not Requested

By Randall Resch



In many states, it’s illegal to stop and assist. For example, a light-duty tower pulled into the shoulder area at an on-highway vehicle crash. The trooper immediately asked the tower why he stopped when a tow truck hadn’t been called for. The trooper ordered the tower several times to “leave the scene,” yet, the tower copped an attitude and failed to do so. That simple interaction quickly went “high-order,” the trooper aggressively threatening the tower with a citation. The tow operator, now PO’ed, allegedly reversed the truck, knocking the trooper backwards. The trooper reacted by jumping atop the tow truck’s side mounted running boards, grabbed the tower and ordered him to “Stop the truck,” whereby the trooper was slightly injured. While I’m sure the operator didn’t intend to cause the trooper harm, his actions weren’t the smartest and landed him a quick trip to jail. The tower was later released after having paid $20,000 bail for the pending assault charge. In a different scenario, a Texas operator stopped-to-block for a disabled vehicle broken-down on the highway’s shoulder in 100-plus degree heat. The video showed several individuals pushing by hand a disabled Tahoe down the highway’s shoulder in a dangerous location. Not being called, the tower allegedly offered to tow the vehicle for $60 and the motorist refused. Better Get Informed In true “Tow Police” banter, towers toss around tough-guy comments that weren’t constructive to the legality of “Stopping to assist.” Stopping to assist, in rough form, are tow operators said to cruise roadways and highways looking for non-dispatched tows to find that desperate and vulnerable motorist in need. Yes, there’s written law prohibiting illegal towing, call-jumping or solicitation for services on and off-the-highway situations included in state and local municipal code laws. Laws are in-place with regard to overall safety of the motoring public which intend to curtail unscrupulous actions of unpermitted tow operators operating outside the law. While your actions to stop may be well intended, it’s not your job to check or protect the welfare of the motoring public. These laws as written are to protect against dishonest towers conducting dishonest actions, illegal manipulation, easy auto theft, over-charging, towers operating in uninsured trucks, worse yet, violent, sexual predators cruising highways and byways. Nothing personal, but the unlawful actions of some towers created this dilemma for others who play by the rules. When it comes to trying not to be arrested for solicitation, perhaps the best response is dial 911 and request law enforcement or freeway patrol services respond to the situation. Unless it’s a provable matter in which that motorist is in potential danger, don’t stop. Towers may think differently when they’re arrested for “illegal solicitation” and their tow truck gets impounded. I know because it’s happened in cities across the US and Canada. Remember, some cops don’t play.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner.

Documentation: The Protector

By Brian J Riker We all have heard the saying “if it isn’t written down then it didn’t happen.” That is an absolute truth, especially when dealing with regulatory agencies and law enforcement. Whether you are dealing with invoicing a customer or complying with the myriad of regulations imposed upon your business by the alphabet soup of governmental agencies (US DOT, FMCSA, OSHA, FHWA, DOL, IRS, etc), it is important to consistently document everything. As a compliance specialist, I cannot stress enough the importance of documenting all your company policies and procedures. This transcends simple regulatory compliance and will affect your ability to collect invoices, defend claims and can even prevent some issues before they occur. For example, having a written policy detailing your standard operating procedures (like your basic response to a motor vehicle crash service request), can justify your invoice when the payee questions why you dispatched a wrecker, service truck and a spill response vehicle. Documentation goes beyond this, way beyond. A common theme I see often revolves around missing documents resulting in several thousand dollars in fines. In towing we often do not document properly the training we provide. Example, OSHA wants separate documents proving employees have been trained not only in the required personal protective gear but also in how to wear it. They also want documentation showing the employer has written up non-compliant employees. This often can be difficult and goes beyond simply having an employee safety manual. I suggest all employers create inspection checklists and conduct periodic inspections of their work areas along with reviews of their employees. A common complaint from insurance companies is that towers do not have enough oversight of their team. Conducting regular inspections will not only increase your oversight, it will help you prove compliance and take corrective action when necessary. We can’t fix a problem we don’t know exists! These inspections do not have to be complicated. There are several companies that can help you with creating and maintaining these inspections, including some that make compliance a simple automated process with online forms and recordkeeping. Documentation is much more than just paper. Telematics (GPS) provide incredible amounts of data at very reasonable cost. This data will help you proactively manage your fleet and drivers with easily visible cost benefits such as reduced response times, increased utilization of your assets and even fuel savings. The hidden savings are even greater. What if I told you that by monitoring the driver scorecard metrics provided by most GPS devices you can prevent your next crash? Well you can if you simply review the data and then use it to coach your drivers. I am not suggesting you micromanage their every move, but rather if you notice a pattern of speeding or hard braking events that tells me your driver is being aggressive and could use some defensive driving coaching. Cameras are another great way to capture documentation. Almost all of us have cell phones with good cameras built in, so why are we not using them. Many digital dispatch programs even tie images taken to the specific call making archiving and recalling simple. How about truck mounted cameras such as dash cams? They seem intrusive to your employees when in reality they will protect them, if they are doing their job properly. It is common for accidents to be staged to collect from your insurance, a simple camera can defend you from these types of false claims. A four-camera system can show even more, such as how a vehicle was handled from start to finish of a job. My only caution is to check with your state regarding recording audio and video as there may be restrictions -especially on audio. Note to drivers: yes a driver facing camera may seem intrusive; however with what you are exposed to daily, it can protect you from false claims. The days of trusting that our customers have the best intentions are gone, false accusations are very common. It is not any different having a driver facing camera in your cab compared to having a camera covering the dispatch office, storage yard or the clerk at the gas station. I have used dash camera footage to prove that drivers were reacting as expected to incidents, and without this proof the driver may have been found at fault for the crash. Bottom line. We need to create a data trail to prove we did our jobs properly. It is not a matter of if but rather when, when will a claim or accusation arise? Be prepared to defend yourself by having clear and consistent documentation.