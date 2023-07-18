Digital Edition
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing July 12 - July 18, 2023

Don’t Stop if Not Requested 

By Randall Resch   

In many states, it’s illegal to stop and assist. For example, a light-duty tower pulled into the shoulder area at an on-highway vehicle crash. The trooper immediately asked the tower why he stopped when a tow truck hadn’t been called for. The trooper ordered the tower several times to “leave the scene,” yet, the tower copped an attitude and failed to do so. That simple interaction quickly went “high-order,” the trooper aggressively threatening the tower with a citation. 

The tow operator, now PO’ed, allegedly reversed the truck, knocking the trooper backwards. The trooper reacted by jumping atop the tow truck’s side mounted running boards, grabbed the tower and ordered him to “Stop the truck,” whereby the trooper was slightly injured. 

While I’m sure the operator didn’t intend to cause the trooper harm, his actions weren’t the smartest and landed him a quick trip to jail. The tower was later released after having paid $20,000 bail for the pending assault charge.  

In a different scenario, a Texas operator stopped-to-block for a disabled vehicle broken-down on the highway’s shoulder in 100-plus degree heat. The video showed several individuals pushing by hand a disabled Tahoe down the highway’s shoulder in a dangerous location. Not being called, the tower allegedly offered to tow the vehicle for $60 and the motorist refused.  

Better Get Informed 

In true “Tow Police” banter, towers toss around tough-guy comments that weren’t constructive to the legality of “Stopping to assist.”  Stopping to assist, in rough form, are tow operators said to cruise roadways and highways looking for non-dispatched tows to find that desperate and vulnerable motorist in need.  

Yes, there’s written law prohibiting illegal towing, call-jumping or solicitation for services on and off-the-highway situations included in state and local municipal code laws. Laws are in-place with regard to overall safety of the motoring public which intend to curtail unscrupulous actions of unpermitted tow operators operating outside the law. While your actions to stop may be well intended, it’s not your job to check or protect the welfare of the motoring public. 

These laws as written are to protect against dishonest towers conducting dishonest actions, illegal manipulation, easy auto theft, over-charging, towers operating in uninsured trucks, worse yet, violent, sexual predators cruising highways and byways.  

Nothing personal, but the unlawful actions of some towers created this dilemma for others who play by the rules. When it comes to trying not to be arrested for solicitation, perhaps the best response is dial 911 and request law enforcement or freeway patrol services respond to the situation. Unless it’s a provable matter in which that motorist is in potential danger, don’t stop. 

Towers may think differently when they’re arrested for “illegal solicitation” and their tow truck gets impounded. I know because it’s happened in cities across the US and Canada. Remember, some cops don’t play.   
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com



Towmen Ride Into Fort Worth

Towmen from around the country will be riding into bustling Fort Worth, Texas to attend TowXpo Dallas-Fort Worth, July 13 - 15. 

Among the show's highlights will include what promises to be a packed exhibit hall at the Fort Worth Convention Center, July 14 and 15, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Over 120 exhibitors will showcase their products and services.

TowXpo also features the USA Wrecker Pageant, with as many as 35 trucks competing for trophies, a host of seminars and conferences that include quick clearance and rotator training, and several hospitality events like Casino Night and the Big Smoke. There will be something for everyone, even the kids!

The Master of Chaos Dinner, which will be held on July 13 at the Hilton Hotel beginning at 6:30 p.m., celebrates towmen who participate in clearing multiple vehicle incidents. Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Mayor Jim Ross and incident management professionals James Bennett, Jr., Brian Walters and Bobby Tuttle will present.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit http://towxpo.com/ 



Wreckmaster Rotator Training and CIRT Heavy Duty Training, July 13.

New Firebox Invention offers Tow Bosses EV Fire Solution for storage yard
By Don Lomax
July 12 - July 18, 2023
Sheriff Bill Waybourn will be a key presenter at the Master of Chaos Dinner, July 13.

Sheriff to Address Master of Chaos at TowXpo   

The Masters of Chaos Dinner, which will be held on July 13 at the Hilton Hotel beginning at 6:30 p.m., celebrates towmen who participate in clearing multiple vehicle incidents.  

Sheriff Bill Waybourn of Tarrant County, who created new divisions and built relationships with local, state and national agencies will be a key presenter at the dinner. Others that will present include Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and incident management professionals James Bennett, Jr., Brian Walters and Bobby Tuttle. 

TowXpo will open exhibit doors at the Fort Worth Convention Center on July 14 and 15, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. featuring over 120 exhibitors. Other highlights include the USA Wrecker Pageant, with more than 30 trucks competing for trophies, and seminars and conferences that attendees will have access to with a carte blanche passport. 

For more information and a complete schedule, visit http://towxpo.com/ 

Manufacturers to Ban Diesel Big Rigs in Calif. by 2036 

Some of the largest manufacturers of heavy trucks and engines in the country have agreed to accept a California plan to ban sales of new diesel big rigs by 2036. The agreement covers manufacturers including industry giants such as Ford, General Motors, Daimler and Cummins, as well as the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association, an industry group.  

The coalition, known as the Clean Truck Partnership, was born out of more than three months of negotiations between the industry and the California Air Resources Board, which has been pushing new rules to lead the country on cleaning up heavy trucks.  

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) heralded the deal as a major step toward reducing air pollution and emissions that warm the planet. 

“California has shown the world what real climate action looks like, and we are raising the bar yet again,” Newsom said in a statement. “Today, truck manufacturers join our urgent efforts to slash air pollution, showing the rest of the country that we can both cut dangerous pollution and build the economy of the future.” 

Eight states have adopted a precursor to the California plan, accounting for about 25 percent of the American truck market.  

Manufacturers are investing billions of dollars to develop zero-emission vehicles for the American trucking industry, including battery-powered trucks and hydrogen fuel-cell trucks. 

But to support a nationwide mandate, manufacturers need to see more federal support for electric charging stations and hydrogen systems to build out an alternative to the existing diesel network; otherwise customers won’t buy the trucks. 

Source: washingtonpost.com/

Towman Celebrates Independence Day with Fireworks Show 

Troy Hughes, owner of Little Tornado Towing, Sidney, Nebraska, celebrated his favorite holiday, the 4th of July, with his family and employees by shooting off over $7,000 worth of fireworks off a flatbed trailer. 

"It's a day of happiness for everyone in the family," Hughes said. "It's just something we can all share together. Everyone gets to participate. This is what we like." 

Hughes says he's put together a fireworks show, featuring everything from "little booms to big booms," for his neighbors over the last three years. 

"We had us a nice little cookout and then we've been wiring all afternoon," Hughes said. "We got them all wired up. They'll go off in four stages. Hopefully it works out." 

Showers delayed the start of Hughes' show, but despite the rain, numerous fireworks could be seen and heard across Sidney at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.  

Source: panhandle.newschannelnebraska.com/

Towman, Deemed Hero, Removes Tree from Rafting River 

Charlie Stubblefield, owner of Mountain Towing of Silverthorne, Colorado, was recognized for his efforts when he used his 50 ton rotator to remove a massive tree from a nearby river popular for white water rafting.  

In mid-June, commercial white-water rafting came to a halt on a 3.5 mile stretch of the Upper Blue River due to fallen tree (called a strainer) causing blockage and creating a “life safety hazard.” Local authorities closed river access until a plan could be made on how to get the massive tree out of the way.  

With limited options for removing the tree, local rafting companies contacted Mountain Recovery inquiring on the cost of removing the tree. Stubblefield, who would normally charge a thousand dollars an hour for such a call, then surveyed the site, and agreed to do it for free. With the help of a swift water rescue crew shimming across the river, they were able to pull the tree upstream 

"This is fun, this is not your everyday deal," Stubblefield said, recalling the mission. "I don't want to leave any unsafe situation the same or worse than how I found it." 

According to a local media source, Stubblefield was named a local hero for his selfless efforts to get the river back open, and potentially saving lives in the process. 

Source:www.cbsnews.com/

AAA’s Tow to Go Provides Free Tows  

As AAA prepares to rescue more than 393,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble this Independence Day weekend, it will also provide free service in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in 11 states (see below), offering a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles. 

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. 

  • Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30th, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5th. 
  • Free confidential rides are available to AAA members and non-members. 

 Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group, said, “We remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.” 

Tow to Go Service Areas FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend) 

Phone Number  (855) 286-9246 


Source: AAA

Man Sentenced for the Murder of Georgia Towman

Victor Richardson, who was on trial for the murder of Georgia towman Christopher Harrold, was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years in prison. 

According to Richardson's testimony, he was arguing with Harrold’s employee, DeAndre Dean, over money at a gas station when the tragic incident occurred. Richardson says he shot back in self-defense, when Harrold ended up in the crossfire, getting hit with two bullets. 

26-year-old Richardson said he never meant to shoot the tow truck operator and felt horrible when he realized he had. 

Prosecution says Richardson was lying on the stand and argued that he was not fearful of his life, but rather mad and opened fire on a busy Chevron gas station. Prosecutors showed the jurors police body cam video and surveillance video taken at the gas station. 

Detectives said the video puts the rifle in Richardson’s hand. They said he sprayed bullets from his black Chevy Impala during an argument with the new trainee, DeAndre Dean.  

The victim's family asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence, which she did, noting that the evidence presented during trial clearly showed Richardson put several lives at risk that day.

Source: fox5atlanta.com/

Tractor-Trailer/Train Recovery

tracttrain1 7ebf7
On an oppressively hot summer’s day in July of 22’, tow company Alligator Towing was called to respond to a train wreck involving a tractor trailer loaded with sod (also carrying a forklift) that had driven in the path of a railway locomotive at an intersection in Fort Myers.  

According to one account, bystanders in the Fort Myers neighborhood stated that it appeared that the driver of the truck was attempting to beat the train when the diesel electric locomotive drove into the passenger side of the combination vehicle. Fortunately, neither the driver of the tractor trailer nor the operators of the train sustained injury. 

As a result of the collision, the train pushed the tractor trailer 50 yards down the tracks and forced the trailer to “bend like a boomerang” around the front of the locomotive, entangling the tractor-trailer with the train. 

The first order of business for the team at Alligator was to contain leaking fuel from the tractor’s fuel tanks using pumping equipment and containment vessels to remove and store the fuel. 

Anthony Pasquilini, lead heavy duty operator, said, “Part of the tractor was under the train’s plow shield and had pushed up to the train’s air tank and air lines. The challenging part of the recovery was to lift the front of the train up which we accomplished by using two rotators, while a 50-ton wrecker winched the damaged semi forward out from under the train.”  

To facilitate the recovery, the train operators backed the train up, permitting Alligator’s operators to begin dismantling the wreckage and clear the tracks. 

Then the trailer was disconnected from the tractor. A rotator was used to lift the front of the trailer to disengage the fifth wheel, then move it away from the tracks and set it on the ground.  

Next, rigging was installed on the rear of the tractor as the rotator was used to lift and relocate the tractor out of the way. It was then secured to a wrecker and towed back to the tow lot. 

However, the mangled trailer was in no shape to be towed. It’s bent and contorted shape made it impossible to be loaded within legal dimensions on another trailer, requiring the tow operators to use an oxygen/acetylene torch to cut the trailer into manageable pieces. Each of these pieces was lifted with the rotator and placed on a sliding axle trailer, where they were transported back to Alligator’s base of operations. 

Once the scene had been cleared of the vehicles, cargo and debris, Seminole Gulf Railway workers inspected the train and the tracks. They were then able to move the train on to its destination and restore traffic on the rail line. 

The operators and technicians from Alligator Towing endured oppressive heat and humidity to execute this recovery. Total operational time was six hours. The challenging weight of the train, catastrophic damage to the casualty and sufferable weather conditions made this an exceptional recovery. 

A Long Way Down 

longwaydown1 4225c
By George L. Nitti 

Jan’s Towing, with facilities ln Azusa and Glendora, Californina, is situated at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, where they are frequently dispatched to retrieve vehicles that have fallen off trails and down steep mountainsides.  

This picturesque area, with rugged terrain, perhaps is a hiker’s paradise; but for a motorist who has gone over a cliff in their vehicle, it’s a day to forget! 

On June 13, 2023, Jan’s got a call for a recovery on Glendora Mountain Rd., making yet another foray up a long, windy trail, approximately 5 miles, on a foggy evening, to recover a vehicle that had plunged 750 to 850 feet into a canyon.  

According to tow operator Francisco Prado, who took the descent down the mountainside, he said a black Prius was resting in a bush. 

“Who knows exactly why these vehicles go over the edge,” he said. “Maybe somebody missed a curve, or they were speeding, or they were trying to get rid of a stolen car.” Or maybe it was drugs, booze, suicide.... casualties come in all colors. 

Prado, who is the owner of Prado’s Towing, often assists Jan’s with their specialty mountainside recoveries and prides himself on his job. 

He said, ““When we get these mountain calls somebody’s got to go down and hook up these cars.”  Francisco points out that his confidence to rappel down a steep mountainside and successfully hook up a car is part of his skillset and what he loves about his job. “We have confidence in ourselves. You can’t rappel down a mountain if you’re scared.” 

Francisco reinforced why Jan’s was the go-to tow operation for this type of recovery: “When you have the right equipment, right knowledge, right personnel you can get everything done the right way.” 

While Franciso was harnessing up and preparing to rappel down into a canyon to hook up that black Prius, and another operator was setting up communications on a two-way radio, crane operator Steve Duggan was preparing their 65 ton NRC Spider Rotator.  

“At first we meet and talk about the job,” said Duggan. “And what’s required. I let the guys know that we needed to use nylon straps on this job because of the auxiliary batteries in the Prius.”  

Duggan painted a worst-case scenario: “There are so many volts and amps that it can ground out on the chain. The current will travel right up your cable into your recovery truck into the handle and kill the operator and destroy the truck. Safety is our number one concern.”  

In keeping with this theme, Duggan, as the lead operator, warned Prado of electrocution. He said, “I told them, ‘When you get to the vehicle make sure you have your gloves on to insulate yourself before you touch the car.' You don’t know if there is an exposed battery cable acting as a live wire from a telephone pole.” 

As Duggan prepared the outrigger and set up the controls, he said, “I had 225 feet on my spools. We had several extensions that were made up and attached them to the main lines. It’s involved. We don’t give away our secrets.” 

Working together with all tow operators in sync, Prado was lowered down into the canyon where he eventually hooked up the Prius, assisting in adding and removing extensions from top to bottom. 

Duggan said, “A lot of training goes into all of this. Not any company can do it. They would need to spend a hell of lot of money on training and equipment. CPR, first aide, snake bite training, rappelling, tying mountaineering knots. Let alone all of the equipment safety checks needed before we even get started!” 

At the end of the day, the totaled Prius was successfully recovered, Duggan explaining why it needed to be done. “When you are out hiking with your grandkid, do you want them to come around and trip on one of these rust buckets. Takes away from the beauty of the mountains.  I try to preserve the mountains the way God intended them to be used.” 

Bridging the Gap: Fire Departments and Tow Companies Working Together 

By George L. Nitti 

Tow operators are faced with all kinds of unexpected scenarios on the roadway, sometimes involving the coordination with local fire departments. 

Chris Navarro, lead rotator operator at Pepe’s Towing of Riverside, California, said, “Recently a car was lodged behind a trailer, the motorist still alive. Using our rotator, we lifted the trailer and then placed a flatbed to clear out the car.” 

Navarro’s expertise due to these kinds of “real world” experiences served as inspiration for a training mock-up held in February 2023 at the Riverside County Fire Department Truck Academy, located at the Van Clark Training Facility. 

At the behest of Riverside fire captain John Phillips, who coordinates the training, Navarro was invited to the academy to provide a heavy-duty recovery scenario involving collaboration with firefighter trainees.  

Phillips said, “The three-week specialty rescue Academy aims to equip firefighters with advanced skills for complex rescue scenarios. Recognizing the need for diverse resources, the department embraced the participation of private tow companies in this training initiative. By including the capabilities of rotators, not only for heavy lifting but also for stabilization and moving of heavy objects, a new level of efficiency and effectiveness was achieved.” 

Navarro emphasized that such hands-on training  promotes on-scene collaboration between different entities. He said, “It puts all of us on the same page, communication and educational wise. It’s an opportunity for one group to learn more about the other group, technically. For example, firefighter trainees may not know the difference between a rotator and a wrecker or understand a rotator’s capability.” 

As part of the exercise, Navarro brought his 2017 Peterbuilt with a Century 1140 and invited another heavy-duty operator from Statewide Towing, who brought his 2022 Peterbuilt Century 1150. Together, the two men helped orchestrate a heavy-duty training scenario involving the extrication and medical service by firefighteres of an injured passenger. 

Phillips said, “By training alongside private tow companies, the fire department gained valuable insights and experience in heavy rescue scenarios. The synergy created by this collaboration allowed for a comprehensive approach to saving lives. The use of rotators for heavy lifting, stabilization, and maneuvering heavy objects proved to be a game changer, enabling quicker and safer extrication of victims in challenging situations.” 

Navarro pointed out that these kinds of recoveries often involve a number of points of analysis and communication: who is in the car; are they injured; are there leaking fluids; are any of the tires flat; what is the weight of the cargo; what kinds of rigs are involved; etc.  

“You want to work quickly to get a victim out, but you need to have a plan. You have to think about what could go wrong. We’re trying to save a life while keeping the rest of us protected.” 

In this case, a 33,000 pound bus, donated to the academy, needed to be lifted off a car, which was donated by Pepe’s to facilitate the extrication and medical service performed by the firefighters. 

“This kind of training is a great opportunity for a gathering of the minds and to brainstorm and plan,” added Navarro. 

Phillips reinforced the value of the training: “Four years ago, the Riverside County Fire Department embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to enhance its heavy rescue capabilities. This involved implementing training programs that fostered collaboration between government agencies and private tow companies. The positive outcomes of this joint effort have been remarkable, with significant strides made in bridging the gap between these two distinct entities. In particular, the involvement of Pepe's Towing, their specialized rotator, and well-trained operator showcased the value of training together in the heavy rescue capacity.” 

Documentation: The Protector 

clipboard with checklist paper hands fill and checking document flat icon vector copy 2f0a2
By Brian J Riker 

We all have heard the saying “if it isn’t written down then it didn’t happen.” That is an absolute truth, especially when dealing with regulatory agencies and law enforcement. 

Whether you are dealing with invoicing a customer or complying with the myriad of regulations imposed upon your business by the alphabet soup of governmental agencies (US DOT, FMCSA, OSHA, FHWA, DOL, IRS, etc), it is important to consistently document everything. 

As a compliance specialist, I cannot stress enough the importance of documenting all your company policies and procedures. This transcends simple regulatory compliance and will affect your ability to collect invoices, defend claims and can even prevent some issues before they occur. For example, having a written policy detailing your standard operating procedures (like your basic response to a motor vehicle crash service request), can justify your invoice when the payee questions why you dispatched a wrecker, service truck and a spill response vehicle. 

Documentation goes beyond this, way beyond. A common theme I see often revolves around missing documents resulting in several thousand dollars in fines. In towing we often do not document properly the training we provide. Example, OSHA wants separate documents proving employees have been trained not only in the required personal protective gear but also in how to wear it. They also want documentation showing the employer has written up non-compliant employees. This often can be difficult and goes beyond simply having an employee safety manual. 

I suggest all employers create inspection checklists and conduct periodic inspections of their work areas along with reviews of their employees. A common complaint from insurance companies is that towers do not have enough oversight of their team. Conducting regular inspections will not only increase your oversight, it will help you prove compliance and take corrective action when necessary. We can’t fix a problem we don’t know exists! These inspections do not have to be complicated. There are several companies that can help you with creating and maintaining these inspections, including some that make compliance a simple automated process with online forms and recordkeeping. 

Documentation is much more than just paper. Telematics (GPS) provide incredible amounts of data at very reasonable cost. This data will help you proactively manage your fleet and drivers with easily visible cost benefits such as reduced response times, increased utilization of your assets and even fuel savings. The hidden savings are even greater. What if I told you that by monitoring the driver scorecard metrics provided by most GPS devices you can prevent your next crash? Well you can if you simply review the data and then use it to coach your drivers. I am not suggesting you micromanage their every move, but rather if you notice a pattern of speeding or hard braking events that tells me your driver is being aggressive and could use some defensive driving coaching.  

Cameras are another great way to capture documentation. Almost all of us have cell phones with good cameras built in, so why are we not using them. Many digital dispatch programs even tie images taken to the specific call making archiving and recalling simple. How about truck mounted cameras such as dash cams? They seem intrusive to your employees when in reality they will protect them, if they are doing their job properly. It is common for accidents to be staged to collect from your insurance, a simple camera can defend you from these types of false claims. A four-camera system can show even more, such as how a vehicle was handled from start to finish of a job. My only caution is to check with your state regarding recording audio and video as there may be restrictions -especially on audio. 

Note to drivers: yes a driver facing camera may seem intrusive; however with what you are exposed to daily, it can protect you from false claims. The days of trusting that our customers have the best intentions are gone, false accusations are very common. It is not any different having a driver facing camera in your cab compared to having a camera covering the dispatch office, storage yard or the clerk at the gas station. I have used dash camera footage to prove that drivers were reacting as expected to incidents, and without this proof the driver may have been found at fault for the crash. 

Bottom line. We need to create a data trail to prove we did our jobs properly. It is not a matter of if but rather when, when will a claim or accusation arise? Be prepared to defend yourself by having clear and consistent documentation. 

Resident Jerk or Effective Manager?  

Resident Jerk PIC small 2c442
By Randall C. Resch  

Ask ten tow company employees to describe what traits an effective tow manager should have and responses will vary. 

Some believe an effective manager leads by example, first by talking the talk, and then getting out and working alongside the troops. They don’t hide behind their desks but are willing to jump into the same trenches as the others with actions (and words) that help build team spirit, cohesiveness and camaraderie.  

Effective managers have their fingers on the pulse of administrations and operations, but not to the point of losing focus on employee needs and actions.  

Effective managers are aware of HR guidelines relating to state and federal laws and know how to apply workplace laws evenly while taking corrective actions should action be necessary.  

Effective managers think of employees as “valuable assets” and not just a number on the company’s roster. Employees should be rewarded via periodic evaluations, opportunity for advancement, award programs, the promise of long-term careers, and most importantly, being treated fairly. In that, I’ve discovered these actions help retain what I call “The Varsity Team.” It might sound hokey, but leadership (in this manner) has always worked for me. 

When faced with challenging issues, effective managers look to identify root causes and evaluate any need for re-training, discipline, or a change in operations.  

Effective managers demand a high level of accountability to challenge team members in being the best they can be. An effective manager achieves this through enthusiasm, motivation, and open communication.  

Effective managers give respect and therefore get respect. 

Too many managers take on a "hard ass bad ass” persona. Unfortunately, that doesn't work in today's business world.  

I recall (years ago) working for one real “Jerk” owner manager. His irritating managerial style was complete with backstabbing, disrespect and mass-produced lies. His daily interaction with employees was demonstrably the reason they wouldn’t stick around longer than a few months. It was his arrogance and deceit that eventually chased me (and others) out the door. The words, “People don't quit jobs, they quit management,” ring true in my ears. Mine was a bitter lesson to learn, but ultimately made me a better person knowing to never to follow his footsteps.  An overbearing boss will stifle productivity and creativity.  

While it’s true that tow employees can excel in their on-the-job performances, proficient and reliable employees committed to their work don’t need someone hovering above them telling them how to do their work. I remember my Dad saying, "Ya' get more with kind words and a friendly handshake than you'll ever get with a bad attitude and a smokin' gun." Dad’s words ring true in today’s business world. 

If you’re that leader manager where your day-to-day interaction “Sucks,” having an overbearing attitude is like having a flat-tire … Ya’ can’t go anywhere until you change it! If you’re that manager who resorts to bark and bite, look at your management style to see what category you fit? Remember, “Jerk” is a four-letter word!      

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety and business focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

July 12 - July 18, 2023

Mourning a True Patriot

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 6.28.57 AM copy 55a9e

By George L. Nitti 

On June 4, 2023,  owner Matthew Pauk of Patriot Towing was tragically killed after being struck on his motorcycle. He was with his wife, who was critically injured and is now struggling to recover.  

In the six years that the Pauk family has owned the company, with locations in Washington, Sullivan and Warrenton, Missouri (approximately 50 miles west of St. Louis), they made huge strides in building the business from a single tow truck to a fleet of red, white and blue trucks that clearly spell out Patriot Towing with distinctive patriotic branding. 

According to Jeff Winebaugh, a rotator operator who has been with the company for two years, “Matthew was working on his sixth year in the industry. He made it over the proverbial five-year hump. They say if you can make it five years in this industry, you got it made.” 

Although Pauk entered the towing profession a little later in his varied career as an entrepreneur, he had just turned 40 and always liked the towing profession, according to Winebaugh. “He worked construction before. He had his own small trucking company. He kind of always had been around towing most of his life.” 

Like most that come to the business from scratch, Pauk started small but then “just blew up like a balloon,” said Winebaugh, now with a fleet of 12 that also includes Landolls for heavy duty hauling. 

In 2021, Pauk purchased his first rotator, which he originally drove until recently adding a 23’ 1050 Rotator, identical to the 21’, which is now operated by Winebaugh.  

“It’s just a beautiful, state of the art rotator. It’s one of the most versatile rotators built to this day. It’s a great piece of equipment,” said Winebaugh. 

The 2021 389 Peterbuilt with a 1050 Century Rotator is a tribute to the remarkable and ascendent star that shines bright for Pauk and the glimmer of hope we have for his wife to survive. 

“Matt was a true American. He was so big with the police and fire departments and EMS. He was truly a Patriot. That’s how he came up with the name. Just because of his beliefs in the good old USA.” 

On the unit, as well as all the other units in their fleet, is a wrap of the distressed American flag, faded out and rippled up. 

Also included is the red, white and blue shield of superhero Captain America that is found on the wrecker body and the hood of the unit. 

“We have a lot of little statues around here of Captain America,” said Winebaugh.   

Features of the unit include the triaxle rotator, five winches, the knee boom, cameras inside and out, red and blue lights, sirens and everything  that you could possibly need inside the rotator.  

Winebaugh said, “It has demolition saws and chain saws. That’s one thing about Matt. When you went out on a job, you didn’t have to call anybody to bring you something. You have access to everything.” 

As one of Pauk’s lasting legacy’s to first responders is an organization he actively supported called BackStoppers, which helps families of first responders.  

“They step in and help with the bills,” said Winebaugh. “I promise you if you had seen that funeral procession people came from all over, in and out of the state for the funeral procession. It was a good send off for a good man.” 

Although this recent tragedy has been a rollercoater ride for the whole company, particularly his five kids, Matt's wife, who was in a coma, has finally opened her eyes and glimmers of light shine. 

Wrecker's Wrap Shines Like Gold and Brings Harmony

349489692 277802507933139 5676793675973880047 n 00e68
By George L. Nitti 

As we all know, new tow trucks can be hard to find. But with patience and the right distributor, one can be had. Perhaps that sentiment sums up Chuck Guillory’s recent acquisition of his new, colorfully wrapped 23’ Hino, with a 21 ft. Century flatbed. 

He said, “We just put it in service. I had been looking for a truck for over a year. I wanted one long enough without having to stretch the frame so I could put a side puller on it. That was the truck available. Didn’t want a 19 ft or 21 ½.” 

This time round, Guillory turned to a local dealership, RPM Equipment, located in Houston, about 80 miles from Chuck’s Wrecker Service with its home base of Beaumont, Texas. 

“It’s a big refinery city,” Guillory said. “It’s the second busiest port in the country. A lot of military transport. We’ll transport some of the lighter military stuff, which the beds may be used for.” 

To commemorate 44 years in business, Guillory marked this new unit #44 just in front and above their doors. “I was 19 years old when I started in 1979. The first truck I ever bought was a Holmes 480. I also bought that unit from RPM.” 

A sweet reunion indeed!  

Guillory bought the truck for his son Doran’s use, who picked up the design from a website. They then used a local designer nearby to implement the wrap.

“He’s happy with it. I’m happy with it. So we are all happy.” 

The truck was originally all white before it was wrapped with an orange starburst with hues of blue and gray. The design is distinguished by its curves and swirls, in a wavelike fashion creating harmony. 

“It’s the only one like that in our fleet,” he said. “When the sun hits it, it looks gold. I love the design. It gets a lot of compliments on Facebook. People think it’s topknotch,” said Guillory. 

Along the bed’s side sits a string of chains with the company phone number easy to read while the nifty controls on the bed stand out for their color. “It’s all wireless, including the sidepuller,” said Guillory. 

Now that they’ve got the equipment they want and have wrapped their baby, Doran can do what he loves best: pick up those recoveries.

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Dedicated to Mom 

payne1.5 4ba69

By George L. Nitti 

Over the years, Payne’s Towing & Recovery of Ruckersville, Virginia, has dedicated their tow trucks to the memory of Amy Payne, who passed away in 2007 of breast cancer. She was only 32 years of age. Her two sons, Kevin and Mikey, were kids at the time of her passing, and grew up alongside their father in the towing industry, both becoming rotator operators. 

As homage to their mother, the graphics on the company tow trucks include multiple breast cancer ribbons dedicated to her memory, with the units standing out as a labor of love.  

“My father came up with the design in 06’/07’,” said Kevin Payne, who runs their 2021 W900B with a 1050 Century Rotator. His brother Mikey operates their 2021 Twin Steer W900B Kenworth with a 1075 Century Rotator. That truck was entered at the Wrecker Pageant at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore in 2021 and won Best in the Rotator Class.   

Both rotators are recognized for their masterful detail and composition, almost identical in terms of the graphics. On the hood of each is a pink breast cancer ribbon that takes prominence with scripted words in yellow that state: “We Love You Mom,” with the names “Mikey and Kevin” laid squarely across the ribbon. 

Several contrasting graphic elements stand out on these rotators, working together against their black backgrounds to provide texture, contrast and dimensionality. One image is the silver metal plates that run up from the Kenworth chassis and extend onto the body of the rotators, guided by a thick orange, slanted line partially in the shape of a tribal flame, giving the design a contemporary/modern quality and providing just the perfect mix of contrast. 

In the center of the rotator, on both sides, adding dimension and interest, is Tow Mater from the movie Cars. 

“It was something that I liked when I was younger and we’ve just kind of stuck with it,” said Kevin. “My Dad decided to put it on the side of the truck.” 

On the boom of the rotator, the company name pops out, accentuated by a yellow stripe underneath it and excellent shadow work on the lettering, giving further pop. 

Kevin said, “We did all of the paint work on the whole truck right here in our shop.  Everything gets painted in house. We also do the stainless steel.”  

Leaving no stone unturned, the under lift of the unit includes exquisite detail, the Payne name in a bright orange against stainless steel with purple painted outriggers and extra large hooks. 

Helping to bring everything together is the hand painted colored pinstriping, in hues of orange and purple, around the unit and ribbons for mom representative of the kind of mastery that would make mom proud, especially of her two sons, Mikey and Kevin. 

July 12 - July 18, 2023

Mega Carrying Case for Lock-Out Tools

carryingcase 7f379
Access Tools, the undisputed leader in lockout tools, has a Heavy Duty Carrying Case that is designed to fit all of their In-The-Door Tools along with other tools and accessories. The Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case is made with luggage quality nylon, features heavy duty zippers, reinforced seams, and is virtually impossible to rip or tear. It also features see-through pockets made with heavy duty industrial quality plastic so you can easily organize your tools.

All of the Complete Locksmith Sets from Access Tools come with the Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case as a standard item, but it can also be purchased separately either as a replacement for an aging case or an upgrade to another tool set. Don’t struggle with an inferior Carrying Case to keep your tools organized and at your fingertips. The Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case from Access Tools is the solution to all of your organization problems. For more information, visit www.CarOpeningTools.com

Spliced Eye Synthetic Recovery Slings

syntheticslings copy bdb4f
This synthetic rope sling is designed slimmer yet has a higher WLL. The RimSling has a protective Cordura Sleeve over the entire sling giving it maximum protection. Also, it has a special braid guard at the center of the sling providing extended life. A 6" sling eye is located on either end of the sling. 

Zip's Tip: Tie a zip-tie on the eye of the sling to help feed the rope through the aluminum wheel holes!

--Slimmer synthetic rope maintains higher WLL
--Protective cordura sleeve over entire sling
--Special braid guard at the center of sling for extended life
--6" sling eyes
--USA made
--5:1 Safety Factor
--Rated for Overhead Lifting
--Available Colors: Purple (Standard), Red, Orange, Safety Green, Military Green, Yellow, Blue, Light Blue, Black, Gray, Pink

For more information and weight capabilities,zips.com

Steering Wheel Lock with Claw Hooks

steeringwheellock 06910
Prevent the front wheels of a towed vehicle from turning while towing from the rear with this steering wheel lock from BA Products. The strap is equipped with two coated claw hooks to latch onto the steering wheel and the brake pedal. A cam or ratchet buckle cinches the two ends tight.

  • 2" Cam or Ratchet Buckle
  • 1-3/4"W yellow straps
  • Coated claw locks
For more information, visit zips.com

July 12 - July 18, 2023
Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises, Inc. saw a record setting January in repossessions and anticipates a torrid summer.

Repo Business Booming 

According to a recent report on rising delinquencies on subprime auto loans, the repossession industry is continuing to benefit, seeing a banner year as repos have continued to rise since the peak of the Pandemic in 2021. In March, the percentage of delinquent subprime auto loans increased to 5.3 percent, up from 2.6 percent two years ago. Various factors are at play, including rising interest rates, higher prices for used and new cars, and inflation pinching consumers across the board.

At the recent North American Reposessors Summit conference in Orlando, Florida, it was reported that repo companies are having a hard time keeping up with demand and finding drivers. “As the economy curves down, our industry curves up,” said Ben Deese, vice president at North Carolina-based Home Detective Co. The $1.7 billion industry primarily recovers assets like cars, trucks, and boats, all requiring skilled tow truck drivers.    

Speaking to this point with TIW, Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises of Burnsville, North Carolina, who services the Appalachian region covering several states, spoke of his current need for more drivers, noting that during the Pandemic a lower demand caused some of his agents to opt for unemployment benefits.  

He said, “We lost a lot of good agents, but fortunately had some good guys who saw the need to keep our company open. That’s what got us through until the volume started coming back. In January of 23’ we broke our record for the numbers of vehicles we picked up.” 

Anticipating this summer’s volume, McIntosh has bought five late model trucks in the last year and has been adding drivers "pretty much consistently." He said, “I’ve got seven drivers now, but to be honest with you, I could use seven more.” 

Source: Bloombergmotor1.com and Tow Industry Week

Car Loan Delinquencies on the Rise 

Car loan delinquencies have been rising. Key factors include termination of loan relief programs post pandemic, rising inflation, higher interest rates, and higher used and new car prices, which have resulted in extended payments on car loans. According to Cox Automotive, the average cost of a new car reached $47,148 as of May 2022. This is a 13.5% increase from the average cost only one year ago, in May 2021.  

According to TransUnion data, 4.35% of car owners ages 18 to 40 were at least 60 days late on their auto loans in early 2022. In 2019, before the pandemic began, Gen Z had a past-due rate of 1.75%. Today, past-due rates have reached as high as 2.21% among Gen Z car owners. Similarly, millennials now show increased past-due rates of 2.14%, compared with 1.66% before the pandemic. 

The percentage of subprime auto borrowers who are at least 60 days past due on payments rose to 5.67% in December from a seven-year low of 2.58% in April 2021. That compares with the peak of 5.04% in January 2009 during the financial crisis. 

Higher interest rates make it harder for Americans who borrow to buy cars to make monthly payments. The average new-car loan rate was 8.02% in December, up from 5.15% in the same period in 2021, according to Cox Automotive. Interest rates for subprime borrowers can be much higher, with some even paying over 25% on their car loans. 

Source: breakinglatest.news

Car Repos Rising 

Car repossessions continue to rise, as consumers fall behind on their car payments due to higher car prices and prolonged inflation, according to a report by NBC News. Loan defaults now exceed where they were in 2019, pre-pandemic. Economists are predicting 2023 to continue that trend, with increasing unemployment, high inflation and dwindling household savings. 

The average monthly payment for a new car is up 26% since 2019 to $718, with nearly one in six new car buyers spending more than $1000 a month on vehicles.  

“These repossessions are occurring on people who could afford that $500 or $600 a month payment two years ago, but now everything else in their life is more expensive,” said Ivan Drury, director of insights at car buying website Edmunds. “That’s where we’re starting to see the repossessions happen because it’s just everything else starting to pin you down.” 

Consequently, the repo business is having a hard time keeping up, as 30% of repo firms left the business when repo rates plummeted in 2020. Jeremy Cross, the president of International Recovery Systems in Pennsylvania, said he can’t find enough repo men to meet the demand. He said lenders are paying him premiums to repossess their cars first in anticipation of a continued increase in loan defaults.  

Source: nbcnews.com

2022 Winners of the RABF Dynamic Slide  

Ana Favela and her husband of Lalo’s Towing in Illinois are the winners of the Dynamic Slide in Unit, which was donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing. The drawing took place at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Nov. 16 – 19, and benefits the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund. 

Ana and her husband entered the drawing after purchasing two raffle tickets on November 19. They purchased two more tickets and ended up having the winning ticket drawn by a young volunteer. Ana said, “I’m happy to support the work of the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund and excited to win this year’s raffle!” 

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund has disbursed over $44,000 in 2022 to nine families and over $685,000 to date. The unit is valued at over $10,000 and raises thousands of dollars annually, helping families affected by the dangers of the repossession industry and their unfortunate circumstances that can devastate a family.

For more information about donating to the fund, visit www.recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org, contact 703-365-0409, or email at donations@recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org. 

