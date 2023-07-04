Resident Jerk or Effective Manager?

By Randall C. Resch Ask ten tow company employees to describe what traits an effective tow manager should have and responses will vary. Some believe an effective manager leads by example, first by talking the talk, and then getting out and working alongside the troops. They don’t hide behind their desks but are willing to jump into the same trenches as the others with actions (and words) that help build team spirit, cohesiveness and camaraderie. Effective managers have their fingers on the pulse of administrations and operations, but not to the point of losing focus on employee needs and actions. Effective managers are aware of HR guidelines relating to state and federal laws and know how to apply workplace laws evenly while taking corrective actions should action be necessary. Effective managers think of employees as “valuable assets” and not just a number on the company’s roster. Employees should be rewarded via periodic evaluations, opportunity for advancement, award programs, the promise of long-term careers, and most importantly, being treated fairly. In that, I’ve discovered these actions help retain what I call “The Varsity Team.” It might sound hokey, but leadership (in this manner) has always worked for me. When faced with challenging issues, effective managers look to identify root causes and evaluate any need for re-training, discipline, or a change in operations. Effective managers demand a high level of accountability to challenge team members in being the best they can be. An effective manager achieves this through enthusiasm, motivation, and open communication. Effective managers give respect and therefore get respect. Too many managers take on a "hard ass bad ass” persona. Unfortunately, that doesn't work in today's business world. I recall (years ago) working for one real “Jerk” owner manager. His irritating managerial style was complete with backstabbing, disrespect and mass-produced lies. His daily interaction with employees was demonstrably the reason they wouldn’t stick around longer than a few months. It was his arrogance and deceit that eventually chased me (and others) out the door. The words, “People don't quit jobs, they quit management,” ring true in my ears. Mine was a bitter lesson to learn, but ultimately made me a better person knowing to never to follow his footsteps. An overbearing boss will stifle productivity and creativity. While it’s true that tow employees can excel in their on-the-job performances, proficient and reliable employees committed to their work don’t need someone hovering above them telling them how to do their work. I remember my Dad saying, "Ya' get more with kind words and a friendly handshake than you'll ever get with a bad attitude and a smokin' gun." Dad’s words ring true in today’s business world. If you’re that leader manager where your day-to-day interaction “Sucks,” having an overbearing attitude is like having a flat-tire … Ya’ can’t go anywhere until you change it! If you’re that manager who resorts to bark and bite, look at your management style to see what category you fit? Remember, “Jerk” is a four-letter word! Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety and business focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Internal Company Investigations



By Brian J Riker It has come to my attention recently that many employers do not know how to properly investigate misconduct by their employees, causing some minor incidents to be blown out of proportion. Here are some tips to properly investigate incidents. The time to think about accident or incident investigation is before you need to conduct one! Start with creating simple checklists or procedure guides for the typical events that recur often such as workplace injury, motor vehicle accidents and damage claims. I suggest developing a fill in the blanks type of data collection form and guidelines for photographs. Other incidents, such as employee misconduct are not as simple to investigate; however the processes and fundamentals are the same. It is important, regardless of the type of event you are investigating, to be fair and unbiased while collecting evidence and coming to conclusions. All investigations, big or small, must be thoroughly documented in writing. I suggest both paper hard copies as well as digital copies of all reports, photos, videos and other evidence. In many cases these documents will become part of your OSHA, DOT or other agency required recordkeeping. Open an investigation as soon as you become aware of possible misconduct, incident or injury. Time destroys evidence, memories fade and stories change. It is important that a formal collection of facts commences as soon as possible. As I have said many times before, document everything. Do not allow who you are investigating, or why, to color your perception. All incidents, whether a physical injury, property damage or alleged company policy violation such as harassment deserve a thorough and fair investigation. Be thorough but kind during the investigation. No one likes being investigated. It may be discovered that the allegations are untrue, or injury is not their fault. If you come across as unkind or lacking empathy and the investigation turns up no wrongdoing you may have damaged the future relationship with the accused beyond repair. Incidents that have resulted in personal injury, or other risk exposure, may require temporary protective measures to be put into place immediately, even while the investigation is still on-going. These measures may be as simple as barricading off the affected area, removing employees from the task or in the case of employee misconduct accusations suspending the alleged offender until the investigation is concluded. While disgruntled customers or co-workers often make false claims or statements with the intent to cause harm, these allegations still must be reviewed very carefully. They warrant more attention, as there may be company culture, public perceptions or other factors in play that can affect your long-term success. Whenever personal motives or fraud may come into play an event needs special attention. It is paramount when conducting interviews of witnesses to let them speak their mind while you take notes without interrupting. You will have your chance to ask questions for clarity after they have spoken, and you should be prepared to ask the same thing in several different ways to see if the story or facts change. Guilty people will often paint themselves into a corner if simply given the chance to speak freely. All you need to do is listen carefully, take notes and give them gentle encouragement to continue speaking. Consider the context of what is being asked and answered. It is easy to ask if Joe did or said something, however without the full picture their actions often are misconstrued. Eyewitness accounts are often the most unreliable, especially when interviewed days or weeks after an event. Our minds have a way of shaping memories into what we want them to be, not always capturing a true record of events. Review the physical evidence, such as damage to property, pictures or video recordings. Often our recollection of events we have witnessed is distorted by our own point of view; however a video has no such prejudice. That said, even a video recording does not always show the entire picture, so consider the angle, clarity and source of the video or photographic evidence. Seek outside council on high impact incidents, those with the potential for large settlements, bad publicity or that have resulted in serious personal injury. It is best to have additional resources such as a professional investigator on these investigations, especially if you may be emotionally attached to the outcome of the investigation. Bottom line, investigate even the minor incidents thoroughly and develop procedures to prevent recurrences of all incidents. The purpose of an investigation is two-fold, assign responsibility and prevent future damages or injury. This cannot be accomplished without fair and complete reviews of all incidents.