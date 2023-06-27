Digital Edition
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing June 21 - June 27, 2023

Internal Company Investigations 

Detective clipart free clipart images copy 8bd75

By Brian J Riker 

It has come to my attention recently that many employers do not know how to properly investigate misconduct by their employees, causing some minor incidents to be blown out of proportion. Here are some tips to properly investigate incidents. 

The time to think about accident or incident investigation is before you need to conduct one! Start with creating simple checklists or procedure guides for the typical events that recur often such as workplace injury, motor vehicle accidents and damage claims. I suggest developing a fill in the blanks type of data collection form and guidelines for photographs. 

Other incidents, such as employee misconduct are not as simple to investigate; however the processes and fundamentals are the same. It is important, regardless of the type of event you are investigating, to be fair and unbiased while collecting evidence and coming to conclusions. 

All investigations, big or small, must be thoroughly documented in writing. I suggest both paper hard copies as well as digital copies of all reports, photos, videos and other evidence. In many cases these documents will become part of your OSHA, DOT or other agency required recordkeeping. 

Open an investigation as soon as you become aware of possible misconduct, incident or injury. Time destroys evidence, memories fade and stories change. It is important that a formal collection of facts commences as soon as possible. As I have said many times before, document everything. 

Do not allow who you are investigating, or why, to color your perception. All incidents, whether a physical injury, property damage or alleged company policy violation such as harassment deserve a thorough and fair investigation. 

Be thorough but kind during the investigation. No one likes being investigated. It may be discovered that the allegations are untrue, or injury is not their fault. If you come across as unkind or lacking empathy and the investigation turns up no wrongdoing you may have damaged the future relationship with the accused beyond repair. 

Incidents that have resulted in personal injury, or other risk exposure, may require temporary protective measures to be put into place immediately, even while the investigation is still on-going. These measures may be as simple as barricading off the affected area, removing employees from the task or in the case of employee misconduct accusations suspending the alleged offender until the investigation is concluded. 

While disgruntled customers or co-workers often make false claims or statements with the intent to cause harm, these allegations still must be reviewed very carefully. They warrant more attention, as there may be company culture, public perceptions or other factors in play that can affect your long-term success. Whenever personal motives or fraud may come into play an event needs special attention. 

It is paramount when conducting interviews of witnesses to let them speak their mind while you take notes without interrupting. You will have your chance to ask questions for clarity after they have spoken, and you should be prepared to ask the same thing in several different ways to see if the story or facts change. Guilty people will often paint themselves into a corner if simply given the chance to speak freely. All you need to do is listen carefully, take notes and give them gentle encouragement to continue speaking. 

Consider the context of what is being asked and answered. It is easy to ask if Joe did or said something, however without the full picture their actions often are misconstrued. 

Eyewitness accounts are often the most unreliable, especially when interviewed days or weeks after an event. Our minds have a way of shaping memories into what we want them to be, not always capturing a true record of events. 

Review the physical evidence, such as damage to property, pictures or video recordings. Often our recollection of events we have witnessed is distorted by our own point of view; however a video has no such prejudice. That said, even a video recording does not always show the entire picture, so consider the angle, clarity and source of the video or photographic evidence. 

Seek outside council on high impact incidents, those with the potential for large settlements, bad publicity or that have resulted in serious personal injury. It is best to have additional resources such as a professional investigator on these investigations, especially if you may be emotionally attached to the outcome of the investigation. 

Bottom line, investigate even the minor incidents thoroughly and develop procedures to prevent recurrences of all incidents. The purpose of an investigation is two-fold, assign responsibility and prevent future damages or injury. This cannot be accomplished without fair and complete reviews of all incidents. 



Georgia Tow Truck Driver Lands in Canyon 

Corey Derring, a construction tow truck driver for KNS Towing of Maysville, Georgia, was seriously injured when his tow truck ran down an embankment into a canyon and overturned. The accident occurred in Demorest, Georgia on June 20. 

State troopers say Derring was driving the Kenworth rollback south on Cannon Bridge Road when he traveled into the northbound lane. The preliminary accident report states the driver “overcorrected [and] traveled off the west shoulder of Cannon Bridge” before traveling down the embankment. 

The truck, which landed upside down on its roof in a creek bed, was towing a Ford F-350 at the time of the accident. 

Emergency personnel transported Derring to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment. State troopers have not filed any charges against him. 

GSP says its investigation into the wreck is ongoing at this time. 

Source: nowhabersham.com/



wreck of a tow truck that went over an embankment, causing injury to a Georgia tow truck driver.

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


June 21 - June 27, 2023
South Brunswick Councilman Kenneth Bierman says the tow rate increases are a fair compromise between tow companies and motorists.

South Brunswick NJ to Adjust Tow Fees 

A new tow ordinance in South Brunswick, NJ will be proposed to increase fees and adjust requirements for towing companies to operate in the township.  

The ordinance would require all towing businesses to be open and fully staffed Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. They will be open by appointment only on Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM 

All rental agreements with South Brunswick Township will be a minimum of three years, according to the proposal. Tow operator's licenses and wrecker permits would still not be transferable, except upon approval of the Township Council. 

The fees for flatbed or conventional wreckers would increase from $145 per hour to $175 per hour, and the rate for a heavy-duty wrecker would increase from $475 per hour to $550 per hour. 

Storage fees for motor vehicles would increase from $45 to $60 per day for outdoor storage, and $65 to $85 per day for indoor storage. The storage fee for motorcycles, mopeds, ATVs, and snowmobiles would increase from $45 to $60 per day, according to the proposed ordinance. 

According to Councilman Kenneth Bierman, the towing ordinance in South Brunswick Township has not been updated in the past 10 years and has to be adjusted due to inflation.  

“This is an update of the towing ordinance, bringing it up to current standards and making sure that we have an open and appropriate process,” said an attorney on the board “This makes sure that the fees are fair to those who are towed and for those who are doing the towing.” 

Source: tapinto.net/

Massachusetts Towman Victim of Hit and Run 

A tow truck driver was hit by an SUV in Reading, Massachusetts, while his vehicle was parked near a school, and the driver didn't stop. 

Reading police have found the driver, an elderly woman, and are asking the RMV to check if she's still competent to have a driver's license. 

The hit-and-run happened on June 13 right across from a local school. The driver, 22-year-old John Koval, said he's lucky to be alive. 

"I keep a picture of my family, actually, in my tow truck, and I never thought I'd ever have to look up at it, I'd need it," he said. "But I was happy it was in the truck." 

Koval, a tow truck operator at Murray's Towing in Woburn, said he turned on his lights and then got out of his truck to help a man change his tire. 

Shortly after, he said, a woman in a white SUV, frustrated by the delay, accelerated straight toward him. 

"Next thing I know, I hear a beep. I look over my left shoulder and started to hear a horn lay, and gas pedal, and -- right through me," he explained. "I saw her look in the mirror and take right off." 

A police report states that the passenger side mirror of a white Honda CRV hit Koval in the back, knocking him into the vehicle on which he was working. 

Koval-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance with an injured back and chest. 

According to the police report, officers interviewed a woman nearby who owned a vehicle matching a description of the one that sped off. 

After her interview with police, they wrote the following: 

"She stated that she drove through that small passing approximately in the same time frame. She states that she did not hear, feel or see anyone get hit with her car. She states that she doesn't remember going through there but it could've happened." 

The driver was identified and she said she was unaware that her mirror hit the tow truck driver, Reading police said Friday. They filed a request with the RMV to have the SUV's driver, who wasn't identified, re-evaluated for competence, but the incident didn't rise to the level of filing a criminal charge. 

Source: nbcboston.com/

Procession for Robert “Bob” L. Spigner  

South Carolina towing companies showed up on June 8 for a towing procession dedicated to Robert L Spigner, who passed away on May 27, 2023.  Spigner, who was called “Bob” established Bob’s Body Shop in Manning, SC in 1962, and passed on his legacy to his son and grandsons.   

According to Bob’s granddaughter, Lin Mahoney, Bob’s Shop centered around towing and body work, but Bob was known to have dabbled in other ventures.... Even as his health declined from a major heart attack in July 2022, he still wanted to know what every shop phone call was about. Hard working and kind, and one who enjoyed a good prank, he was known to have quietly helped so many.  

Companies that showed up for Bob’s procession included Elite Towing, Sumter Wrecker Service, Taylor Made Towing, P&P Towing, J&J Towing, Lawson’s Towing, Ezgo Towing, Richburg Refinishing, Greens Towing and Campbell’s Towing. 

Source: Facebook 

Family and Towmen Protest Verdict in Death of Tower 

In Charleston, S.C., the family of a tower gathered at the courtroom to protest the verdict and minimal fine imposed on the driver who hit and killed tower Timmy Peagler on Sept 13, 2022.  

On Wednesday, Barry Pritchard, who was driving the car that hit Peagler, was given a $500 fine. Peagler’s widow, lawyers and fellow tow truck drivers say they are devastated over a sentence they consider “a slap on the wrist.” 

“I don’t think it’s right,” Trisha Peagler said. “I think the law needs to be changed. It’s too late for him, but not for them [other drivers] and I’m going to fight for them.” 

According to Charlie Condon, the lawyer representing Trisha Peagler, Timmy’s widow, defendant Barry Pritchard was traveling around 70 mph and admitted to not looking at the road when the accident happened. 

“If you look at what this defendant did, speeding, not looking, and then not respecting the move-over law, it resulted in the death of an innocent public safety worker,” Condon said.  

Condon says Pritchard was in clear violation of the move-over law.  “Extreme negligence” is how Condon describes Pritchard’s actions that resulted in the crash. Condon says Pritchard should have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 

“Involuntary manslaughter is defined as the reckless disregard of the safety of others, and we feel clearly and passionately that there’s probable cause to believe that defendant Pritchard recklessly disregarded the safety of others with his conduct that day, which resulted in the death of Timmy Peagler,” Condon said. 

Source: live5news.com

 
 

Major Bridge Collapses in Philadelphia 

A section of a bridge on I-95 in Philadelphia collapsed as a result of a fire ignited by an overturned tanker loaded with 8500 gallons of gasoline.  

Pennsylvania’s transportation secretary, Mike Carroll said, “It landed on its side and ruptured the tank and ignited the fire.” 

After coming of an off-ramp, the driver, who was identified as Nathaniel Moody, 53 years old, lost control, which caused the tanker to overturn. 

Carroll said there were no concerns about the bridge before the accident, describing it as structurally sound and about 10 to 12 years old. Officials and structural engineers have said that the heat generated by the fire, which lasted about an hour, could have melted or weakened the steel beams supporting the overpass. 

The bridge, which is used by about 160,000 vehicles a day, could take months to fix and will require drivers to bypass it using the New Jersey Turnpike, which runs parallel.  

Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania said in a news conference on Sunday that he expected the repairing of the damaged section of the interstate to take months. 

Source: www.nytimes.com

Missouri Tower Remembered for Community Service 

Matthew Pauk, owner of Patriot Towing in Washington, Missouri was honored by thousands of community members from around the state on June 12 after he was killed in a motorcycle accident on June 4. His wife, who was with him, also suffered serious injuries.  

“Matt was definitely one of the guys that, no matter what the situation was with customers, he was always there, no questions asked,” said Eric Korte, Pauk’s long-time friend. 

On Monday morning, they started the remembrance with a line of first responders and Pauk’s tow trucks leading the ceremony. 

“Pretty crazy you can get people to show up at the drop of a hat like that,” Korte said. 

The couple raised five children and moved to Washington, Missouri, a few years ago.  

“You would think he had been doing this his whole entire life,” said Jeff Winebaugh, a long-time tow truck operator and employee at Patriot Towing. “From the time his feet hit the floor in the morning, till when he went to bed, even when he went to bed, he was wide open.” 

Winebaugh said Pauk was involved with the community by stepping in to help community members and first responders, oftentimes helping out free of charge. 

From lending a helping hand to being a big advocate and supporter of BackStoppers, an organization that supports families who have lost first responders, Winebaugh and others said it was about Pauk and all the impressions he has made. 

“Time goes on; he won’t be forgotten,” Korte said. 

Family and friends said that getting involved with BackStoppers or donating to help the family are ways we can continue to show support and remember Pauk. 

Source: fox2now.com

June 21 - June 27, 2023

Bridging the Gap: Fire Departments and Tow Companies Working Together 

By George L. Nitti 

Tow operators are faced with all kinds of unexpected scenarios on the roadway, sometimes involving the coordination with local fire departments. 

Chris Navarro, lead rotator operator at Pepe’s Towing of Riverside, California, said, “Recently a car was lodged behind a trailer, the motorist still alive. Using our rotator, we lifted the trailer and then placed a flatbed to clear out the car.” 

Navarro’s expertise due to these kinds of “real world” experiences served as inspiration for a training mock-up held in February 2023 at the Riverside County Fire Department Truck Academy, located at the Van Clark Training Facility. 

At the behest of Riverside fire captain John Phillips, who coordinates the training, Navarro was invited to the academy to provide a heavy-duty recovery scenario involving collaboration with firefighter trainees.  

Phillips said, “The three-week specialty rescue Academy aims to equip firefighters with advanced skills for complex rescue scenarios. Recognizing the need for diverse resources, the department embraced the participation of private tow companies in this training initiative. By including the capabilities of rotators, not only for heavy lifting but also for stabilization and moving of heavy objects, a new level of efficiency and effectiveness was achieved.” 

Navarro emphasized that such hands-on training  promotes on-scene collaboration between different entities. He said, “It puts all of us on the same page, communication and educational wise. It’s an opportunity for one group to learn more about the other group, technically. For example, firefighter trainees may not know the difference between a rotator and a wrecker or understand a rotator’s capability.” 

As part of the exercise, Navarro brought his 2017 Peterbuilt with a Century 1140 and invited another heavy-duty operator from Statewide Towing, who brought his 2022 Peterbuilt Century 1150. Together, the two men helped orchestrate a heavy-duty training scenario involving the extrication and medical service by firefighteres of an injured passenger. 

Phillips said, “By training alongside private tow companies, the fire department gained valuable insights and experience in heavy rescue scenarios. The synergy created by this collaboration allowed for a comprehensive approach to saving lives. The use of rotators for heavy lifting, stabilization, and maneuvering heavy objects proved to be a game changer, enabling quicker and safer extrication of victims in challenging situations.” 

Navarro pointed out that these kinds of recoveries often involve a number of points of analysis and communication: who is in the car; are they injured; are there leaking fluids; are any of the tires flat; what is the weight of the cargo; what kinds of rigs are involved; etc.  

“You want to work quickly to get a victim out, but you need to have a plan. You have to think about what could go wrong. We’re trying to save a life while keeping the rest of us protected.” 

In this case, a 33,000 pound bus, donated to the academy, needed to be lifted off a car, which was donated by Pepe’s to facilitate the extrication and medical service performed by the firefighters. 

“This kind of training is a great opportunity for a gathering of the minds and to brainstorm and plan,” added Navarro. 

Phillips reinforced the value of the training: “Four years ago, the Riverside County Fire Department embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to enhance its heavy rescue capabilities. This involved implementing training programs that fostered collaboration between government agencies and private tow companies. The positive outcomes of this joint effort have been remarkable, with significant strides made in bridging the gap between these two distinct entities. In particular, the involvement of Pepe's Towing, their specialized rotator, and well-trained operator showcased the value of training together in the heavy rescue capacity.” 

Trolley Up

trolleycover 286d4
By George L. Nitti 

Some recoveries are super memorable in the life of a tow operator. One such recovery that stands out for Andrew White, heavy duty rotator specialist for Sterry St. Towing & Recovery of Attleboro, Massachusetts, happened in June of 2020.  

He recalls, “A guy with a medical issue was driving down the street and went through a stop sign, and barreled through a fence, flying into a ravine of the Blackstone River.”  

White estimated that when the man passed through the fencing, he flew about 60 feet airborne as the car plunged 200 feet down the embankment. Thankfully the airbags released and the man survived the accident. 

For White and his tow boss, who were both on scene in Cumberland, Rhode Island, figuring how to get the car back up to the street posed a challenge. White, who enjoys solving difficult recoveries, came up with a novel idea based on a TV show that he enjoys watching called “Ax Men.” 

He said, “Loggers cut down trees on hillsides and bring them up through a cable system.” Based on that concept, White came up with a game plan to employ a similar strategy. 

Although his boss had never seen it done before, White was given the green light, as it was essential to clear up the trafficked road from the perspective of fire and police who were also on scene and given the fact that there was no way to get another tow truck into position to help out with the recovery. 

Positioning his 2021 Peterbuilt 389 Century 1075, White planned on extending the rotator through the trees and then run one line all the way down across the ravine, securing it to an oak tree. Then he pulled a second line down and hooked it to a snatch block.  

He said, “I hooked the snatch block on to the first line and hooked the snatch block and that line to the car directly, which becomes a travelling block at that point.” 

White used the first line as the lift line while the 2nd line with the snatch block reeled the car into to him. In essence, White noted that the snatch block was being used as a trolley.  

He said, “Once the lines were set up, it was pretty easy to real them in."

The recovery took approximately two hours, most of the time spent rigging. 

Then the tow company that initially was dispatched on scene, before turning the job over to Sterry because it was outside their scope of operations, carried the totaled car off on their Peterbuilt 339 with an NRC flatbed.  

“You never know what you’ll pick up watching TV,” said White. “You can use little bits and pieces of what you learn from recoveries and glue them together.” 

Particularly important is that your tow boss on scene approves.  

White said, “The boss said I did an amazing job!” 

Train Wreckage and Mangled Titanium  

coversmall 55952
By George L. Nitti 

It’s a scary scenario when a heavily loaded semi-tractor trailer bottoms out on railroad tracks and gets stuck. It’s even scarier when a train is fast approaching, and the only option is to jump ship. 

Such was the case in February, in Haverstraw, New York, when a tractor trailer loaded with hundreds of titanium rods was hit head on, the tractor smashed, on one side, and the trailer, with the load of titanium rods mangled, bent and strewn in all directions, on the other. 

Fortunately, the driver had gotten out and the train was  spared any casualties. But the recovery made for a super long day for Big Tows Incorporated of Chestnut Ridge, New York. 

Tow operator Dylan Fijor, son of own Ricardo Fijor, informed: “A tractor trailer was in an area he was not supposed to be in and bottomed out on the train tracks. It hasn’t been the first time it’s happened there.” 

Big Tows responded with a small arsenal of equipment, including a couple of heavy duties, several low boys, an excavator, bobcat, and other specialty equipment. 

With their 50-ton Century Rotator on a 2020 389 Peterbuilt, Fijor dragged the tractor out, while Louis Quintana, with the Vulcan Century 50 ton on a 21’ Peterbuilt, winched out the trailer. Then, to clear the mangled titanium from around the tracks, they put an endless loop onto the rods so that “we could get the trains running again,” said Fijor. 

The bigger part of the recovery, however, and the most time consuming, was spent picking up and cutting the bent titanium rods that were 30 to 35 feet long.  

Fijor said, “We had to do a lot of cutting, using specialized blades. Once the titanium was bent, you could not load them on the trailer without them being oversized. They had to be cut. Every single one.” 

This clean-up required an excavator, bobcat and three roll-off containers in which the titanium was loaded, along with a landoll trailer to remove what was left of the trailer, and another low boy to haul the rods that were not destroyed. 

All in all, a job that started around 9 a.m. in the morning did not finish until 1:30 a.m.  

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

June 21 - June 27, 2023

Gore Point Reminders 

Gore Point Griffith Park MAy 31 2023 194d2
By Randall C. Resch 

On May 31, 2023, in Southern California, a tow operator was tragically struck and killed as a “pedestrian worker” assisted a disabled vehicle reportedly parked atop a highway’s “Gore Point” with overhead emergency lights activated. With the carrier positioned in-front of the disabled vehicle, the photo depicts the carrier encroached live lanes on both sides of the stationary carrier.   

Gore Point danger is immediate and obvious the moment a tow truck arrives on scene, especially when motorists haven’t enough common sense to stop before they too become sitting ducks. 

Know the Basics 

According to Wikipedia “Gore Point helps drivers entering the highway to estimate how much time they have to match the speed of through traffic and warn drivers improperly exiting the highway right down the middle of a gore that they are about to run out of road.”   

A “Gore Point” is where a ramp breaks-off from or joins with lanes of an interstate or freeway. Gore points are triangular-shaped zones painted with solid white lines with the purpose to safely manage merging traffic onto and off a roadway. This area may be referred to as “Ghost Islands.” 

Gore locations may be outfitted with collapsible, or water filled barrels or other absorption barriers to slow forward energy vehicles from crashing head-on, or have a (more-or-less) triangle shaped area bounded by solid white lines. 

When responding to on-highway calls, there’s a good chance the calling motorist doesn’t know what a Gore Point is, and that “extremely important detail” isn’t learned until the tow truck arrives on scene. 

The Dangerous Reality 

What’s the dangerous reality that Gore Point’s pose? Regardless of where operator’s walk, stand or work, traffic is flowing either side of the tow truck’s position.  I’d venture to say that most tow company safety meetings, rarely if ever, discuss the training topic of “Gore Point Safety.”  

Priority Safety 

For dispatchers receiving highway related calls, make it your practice to first ask the calling party if they’re safe and if the vehicle is parked in a safe location. Then, go a step further to ask if they’re parked in a Gore Point?  

If they don’t know, and, chances are they won’t, keep digging. If it’s the tower’s determination they’re stuck within a Gore Point, immediately contact the highway patrol and request a unit respond to the call’s location.  

For responding tow operators, placement of the tow vehicle ultimately is your decision. Remember that whether you park “behind the disabled vehicle” or “in front-of” no matter where you are, you’re there in sitting duck fashion.  

Towers, you’re not expected to put yourself in harm’s way to provide service, load vehicles, or rescue someone else from dangerous Gore Point locations. Your best consideration is not to become part of a fatality scenario.  

Highway patrol should be on-scene before a tow truck is inserted into Gore Point scenarios. If a 911 call for assistance hasn’t yet been made, now’s the time to do it. Don’t go it alone!    

Added to your potentially dangerous scenario is when the disabled vehicle is parked inside the Gore Point totally darked out with no four-way flashers or running lights on. Providing some level of advanced emergency warning is a smart consideration while remembering that setting flares, cones, or triangles is a dangerous practice of its own. The presence of a lighted, burning flare sends a bright, intentional notice that something’s wrong up ahead, but be “wildfire conscious.” 

My personal recommendation is you wait for a highway patrol unit to arrive and provide on-scene presence, or initiate traffic-breaks to slow approaching traffic. Although this sounds like a simple request, it’s one not always possible in rural environments. 

When it comes to Gore Point environments, towers oftentimes forego huge risks of being struck. While operator training suggests towers should immediately recognize existing on-scene dangers, it’s a wise decision to request highway patrol assistance.      

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 24-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

Are You Irreplaceable? You Shouldn’t Be! 

youngkid c7639

By Brian J Riker 

I was speaking with a client last week about selling his company and one thing became apparent: we are all aging. This made me think - who is going to replace us? With the lack of respect for vocational trades, it has become increasingly difficult to recruit young outsiders into the towing industry. 

Some of us have children that are interested in stepping up to the task but with fewer family members interested in our industry, many will simply close the business at retirement time. Have you given this any thought? Do you have a succession plan to assure your operation continues beyond your life? 

Business continuity should be a concern of all owners. Who will provide for your family should something happen to you? Have you surrounded yourself with a team that can carry-on without your guidance? 

Obviously good life insurance and diversified investments will provide income stability for your family, but what about the families that depend on your business to provide their living? 

I suggest stepping back and taking a hard look at how your business operates. Now would be a good time to create an ICE (In Case of Emergency) file. Write down all the key information that is required to keep your business running without you. Account numbers, passwords, key people, insurance information and more.  

At least two trusted people, preferably within your business and separate from your immediate family should know where this information is and be authorized to use it if the need arises. I suggest people outside your immediate family simply because it is less likely a tragedy will strike you and someone outside your family simultaneously. 

The business continuity plan should not be a secret. Your team deserves to know that you have a plan to take care of them. They also need to understand what will happen, who is responsible for what and any concerns need to be addressed now, before a crisis, to prevent anarchy during a crisis. 

This is all well and good, but who will be the next generation of tower? I believe we can successfully recruit the next generation if we grab their attention early enough. I have bounced around the idea of recruiting from high school vo-tech programs for many years. There are insurance and regulatory hurdles to deal with but they are not insurmountable. 

Talk to your local vo-tech and see if they can help. Trade schools have a responsibility to help provide employment for their graduates and towing provides a different avenue for them to explore. Maybe you can partner with a local school to provide job apprenticeship programs, provide trucks for them to learn how to drive on and more. Vocational education is not limited to just finding tow operators, their business students can become great dispatchers and clerks, even managers. 

I suggest grooming the next generation of management through intern programs as well. This is a great way to grab hold of smart young individuals and shape them into great leaders. A word of caution here, they may not think like we do, and that is a good thing! Be open to learn from them as they learn from you. 

Like it or not, technology is changing our industry, and the next generation has a greater grasp on this than we ever will. I was watching my two-year-old grandson play with a smart phone the other day. He didn’t need any help and seemed to intuitively know what to do. Many of us can barely make a phone call yet he was able to open the phone app and call his grandma, at two years old! 

Now is the time to review how much you do daily for your company and figure out who is going to do those tasks should you be incapable. Yes, most of us got into towing because we like being towers and love operating our trucks; however we need to groom our replacements. If you don’t have anyone else at your company that can lead on the critical jobs, you have failed to prepare for the future. 

June 21 - June 27, 2023

Mourning a True Patriot

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 6.28.57 AM copy 55a9e

By George L. Nitti 

On June 4, 2023,  owner Matthew Pauk of Patriot Towing was tragically killed after being struck on his motorcycle. He was with his wife, who was critically injured and is now struggling to recover.  

In the six years that the Pauk family has owned the company, with locations in Washington, Sullivan and Warrenton, Missouri (approximately 50 miles west of St. Louis), they made huge strides in building the business from a single tow truck to a fleet of red, white and blue trucks that clearly spell out Patriot Towing with distinctive patriotic branding. 

According to Jeff Winebaugh, a rotator operator who has been with the company for two years, “Matthew was working on his sixth year in the industry. He made it over the proverbial five-year hump. They say if you can make it five years in this industry, you got it made.” 

Although Pauk entered the towing profession a little later in his varied career as an entrepreneur, he had just turned 40 and always liked the towing profession, according to Winebaugh. “He worked construction before. He had his own small trucking company. He kind of always had been around towing most of his life.” 

Like most that come to the business from scratch, Pauk started small but then “just blew up like a balloon,” said Winebaugh, now with a fleet of 12 that also includes Landolls for heavy duty hauling. 

In 2021, Pauk purchased his first rotator, which he originally drove until recently adding a 23’ 1050 Rotator, identical to the 21’, which is now operated by Winebaugh.  

“It’s just a beautiful, state of the art rotator. It’s one of the most versatile rotators built to this day. It’s a great piece of equipment,” said Winebaugh. 

The 2021 389 Peterbuilt with a 1050 Century Rotator is a tribute to the remarkable and ascendent star that shines bright for Pauk and the glimmer of hope we have for his wife to survive. 

“Matt was a true American. He was so big with the police and fire departments and EMS. He was truly a Patriot. That’s how he came up with the name. Just because of his beliefs in the good old USA.” 

On the unit, as well as all the other units in their fleet, is a wrap of the distressed American flag, faded out and rippled up. 

Also included is the red, white and blue shield of superhero Captain America that is found on the wrecker body and the hood of the unit. 

“We have a lot of little statues around here of Captain America,” said Winebaugh.   

Features of the unit include the triaxle rotator, five winches, the knee boom, cameras inside and out, red and blue lights, sirens and everything  that you could possibly need inside the rotator.  

Winebaugh said, “It has demolition saws and chain saws. That’s one thing about Matt. When you went out on a job, you didn’t have to call anybody to bring you something. You have access to everything.” 

As one of Pauk’s lasting legacy’s to first responders is an organization he actively supported called BackStoppers, which helps families of first responders.  

“They step in and help with the bills,” said Winebaugh. “I promise you if you had seen that funeral procession people came from all over, in and out of the state for the funeral procession. It was a good send off for a good man.” 

Although this recent tragedy has been a rollercoater ride for the whole company, particularly his five kids, Matt's wife, who was in a coma, has finally opened her eyes and glimmers of light shine. 

Wrecker's Wrap Shines Like Gold and Brings Harmony

349489692 277802507933139 5676793675973880047 n 00e68
By George L. Nitti 

As we all know, new tow trucks can be hard to find. But with patience and the right distributor, one can be had. Perhaps that sentiment sums up Chuck Guillory’s recent acquisition of his new, colorfully wrapped 23’ Hino, with a 21 ft. Century flatbed. 

He said, “We just put it in service. I had been looking for a truck for over a year. I wanted one long enough without having to stretch the frame so I could put a side puller on it. That was the truck available. Didn’t want a 19 ft or 21 ½.” 

This time round, Guillory turned to a local dealership, RPM Equipment, located in Houston, about 80 miles from Chuck’s Wrecker Service with its home base of Beaumont, Texas. 

“It’s a big refinery city,” Guillory said. “It’s the second busiest port in the country. A lot of military transport. We’ll transport some of the lighter military stuff, which the beds may be used for.” 

To commemorate 44 years in business, Guillory marked this new unit #44 just in front and above their doors. “I was 19 years old when I started in 1979. The first truck I ever bought was a Holmes 480. I also bought that unit from RPM.” 

A sweet reunion indeed!  

Guillory bought the truck for his son Doran’s use, who picked up the design from a website. They then used a local designer nearby to implement the wrap.

“He’s happy with it. I’m happy with it. So we are all happy.” 

The truck was originally all white before it was wrapped with an orange starburst with hues of blue and gray. The design is distinguished by its curves and swirls, in a wavelike fashion creating harmony. 

“It’s the only one like that in our fleet,” he said. “When the sun hits it, it looks gold. I love the design. It gets a lot of compliments on Facebook. People think it’s topknotch,” said Guillory. 

Along the bed’s side sits a string of chains with the company phone number easy to read while the nifty controls on the bed stand out for their color. “It’s all wireless, including the sidepuller,” said Guillory. 

Now that they’ve got the equipment they want and have wrapped their baby, Doran can do what he loves best: pick up those recoveries.

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Dedicated to Mom 

payne1.5 4ba69

By George L. Nitti 

Over the years, Payne’s Towing & Recovery of Ruckersville, Virginia, has dedicated their tow trucks to the memory of Amy Payne, who passed away in 2007 of breast cancer. She was only 32 years of age. Her two sons, Kevin and Mikey, were kids at the time of her passing, and grew up alongside their father in the towing industry, both becoming rotator operators. 

As homage to their mother, the graphics on the company tow trucks include multiple breast cancer ribbons dedicated to her memory, with the units standing out as a labor of love.  

“My father came up with the design in 06’/07’,” said Kevin Payne, who runs their 2021 W900B with a 1050 Century Rotator. His brother Mikey operates their 2021 Twin Steer W900B Kenworth with a 1075 Century Rotator. That truck was entered at the Wrecker Pageant at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore in 2021 and won Best in the Rotator Class.   

Both rotators are recognized for their masterful detail and composition, almost identical in terms of the graphics. On the hood of each is a pink breast cancer ribbon that takes prominence with scripted words in yellow that state: “We Love You Mom,” with the names “Mikey and Kevin” laid squarely across the ribbon. 

Several contrasting graphic elements stand out on these rotators, working together against their black backgrounds to provide texture, contrast and dimensionality. One image is the silver metal plates that run up from the Kenworth chassis and extend onto the body of the rotators, guided by a thick orange, slanted line partially in the shape of a tribal flame, giving the design a contemporary/modern quality and providing just the perfect mix of contrast. 

In the center of the rotator, on both sides, adding dimension and interest, is Tow Mater from the movie Cars. 

“It was something that I liked when I was younger and we’ve just kind of stuck with it,” said Kevin. “My Dad decided to put it on the side of the truck.” 

On the boom of the rotator, the company name pops out, accentuated by a yellow stripe underneath it and excellent shadow work on the lettering, giving further pop. 

Kevin said, “We did all of the paint work on the whole truck right here in our shop.  Everything gets painted in house. We also do the stainless steel.”  

Leaving no stone unturned, the under lift of the unit includes exquisite detail, the Payne name in a bright orange against stainless steel with purple painted outriggers and extra large hooks. 

Helping to bring everything together is the hand painted colored pinstriping, in hues of orange and purple, around the unit and ribbons for mom representative of the kind of mastery that would make mom proud, especially of her two sons, Mikey and Kevin. 

June 21 - June 27, 2023

Spliced Eye Synthetic Recovery Slings

syntheticslings copy bdb4f
This synthetic rope sling is designed slimmer yet has a higher WLL. The RimSling has a protective Cordura Sleeve over the entire sling giving it maximum protection. Also, it has a special braid guard at the center of the sling providing extended life. A 6" sling eye is located on either end of the sling. 

Zip's Tip: Tie a zip-tie on the eye of the sling to help feed the rope through the aluminum wheel holes!

--Slimmer synthetic rope maintains higher WLL
--Protective cordura sleeve over entire sling
--Special braid guard at the center of sling for extended life
--6" sling eyes
--USA made
--5:1 Safety Factor
--Rated for Overhead Lifting
--Available Colors: Purple (Standard), Red, Orange, Safety Green, Military Green, Yellow, Blue, Light Blue, Black, Gray, Pink

For more information and weight capabilities,zips.com

Steering Wheel Lock with Claw Hooks

steeringwheellock 06910
Prevent the front wheels of a towed vehicle from turning while towing from the rear with this steering wheel lock from BA Products. The strap is equipped with two coated claw hooks to latch onto the steering wheel and the brake pedal. A cam or ratchet buckle cinches the two ends tight.

  • 2" Cam or Ratchet Buckle
  • 1-3/4"W yellow straps
  • Coated claw locks
For more information, visit zips.com

Orange Reflective Traffic Cone

reflectivecone300 0c25d
JBC Revolution Series Cones are the leader in the traffic safety industry. Revolution Series Cones are made from an innovative injection molded design that holds up in all temperatures and maintains color in difficult UV situations. Indented handles at the top allow the cones to easily be picked up and stacked. The black bases are made entirely from recycled materials and are marked with a unique dotted pattern. Spot the dots to know it s JBC!

--Base stays attached to the body, even after being run over by a car
--Non-stick area makes stacked cones easier to separate
--Heavy, 100% recycled black base provides stability
--Engineered to meet MUTCD specifications
--Ultraviolet stabilized color provides maximum resistance to fading
--Recessed Style Cones have an indented area that helps protect the body when stacked
--Size: 28" or 36"
--Base Weight: 28" - 7 lbs, 28" - 10 lbs, 36" - 10 lbs, 36" - 12 lbs, 36" - 15 lbs
--Color: Orange
--Collar: 6" reflective stripe

For more info: zips.com
June 21 - June 27, 2023

June 21 - June 27, 2023
Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises, Inc. saw a record setting January in repossessions and anticipates a torrid summer.

Repo Business Booming 

According to a recent report on rising delinquencies on subprime auto loans, the repossession industry is continuing to benefit, seeing a banner year as repos have continued to rise since the peak of the Pandemic in 2021. In March, the percentage of delinquent subprime auto loans increased to 5.3 percent, up from 2.6 percent two years ago. Various factors are at play, including rising interest rates, higher prices for used and new cars, and inflation pinching consumers across the board.

At the recent North American Reposessors Summit conference in Orlando, Florida, it was reported that repo companies are having a hard time keeping up with demand and finding drivers. “As the economy curves down, our industry curves up,” said Ben Deese, vice president at North Carolina-based Home Detective Co. The $1.7 billion industry primarily recovers assets like cars, trucks, and boats, all requiring skilled tow truck drivers.    

Speaking to this point with TIW, Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises of Burnsville, North Carolina, who services the Appalachian region covering several states, spoke of his current need for more drivers, noting that during the Pandemic a lower demand caused some of his agents to opt for unemployment benefits.  

He said, “We lost a lot of good agents, but fortunately had some good guys who saw the need to keep our company open. That’s what got us through until the volume started coming back. In January of 23’ we broke our record for the numbers of vehicles we picked up.” 

Anticipating this summer’s volume, McIntosh has bought five late model trucks in the last year and has been adding drivers "pretty much consistently." He said, “I’ve got seven drivers now, but to be honest with you, I could use seven more.” 

Source: Bloombergmotor1.com and Tow Industry Week

Car Loan Delinquencies on the Rise 

Car loan delinquencies have been rising. Key factors include termination of loan relief programs post pandemic, rising inflation, higher interest rates, and higher used and new car prices, which have resulted in extended payments on car loans. According to Cox Automotive, the average cost of a new car reached $47,148 as of May 2022. This is a 13.5% increase from the average cost only one year ago, in May 2021.  

According to TransUnion data, 4.35% of car owners ages 18 to 40 were at least 60 days late on their auto loans in early 2022. In 2019, before the pandemic began, Gen Z had a past-due rate of 1.75%. Today, past-due rates have reached as high as 2.21% among Gen Z car owners. Similarly, millennials now show increased past-due rates of 2.14%, compared with 1.66% before the pandemic. 

The percentage of subprime auto borrowers who are at least 60 days past due on payments rose to 5.67% in December from a seven-year low of 2.58% in April 2021. That compares with the peak of 5.04% in January 2009 during the financial crisis. 

Higher interest rates make it harder for Americans who borrow to buy cars to make monthly payments. The average new-car loan rate was 8.02% in December, up from 5.15% in the same period in 2021, according to Cox Automotive. Interest rates for subprime borrowers can be much higher, with some even paying over 25% on their car loans. 

Source: breakinglatest.news

Car Repos Rising 

Car repossessions continue to rise, as consumers fall behind on their car payments due to higher car prices and prolonged inflation, according to a report by NBC News. Loan defaults now exceed where they were in 2019, pre-pandemic. Economists are predicting 2023 to continue that trend, with increasing unemployment, high inflation and dwindling household savings. 

The average monthly payment for a new car is up 26% since 2019 to $718, with nearly one in six new car buyers spending more than $1000 a month on vehicles.  

“These repossessions are occurring on people who could afford that $500 or $600 a month payment two years ago, but now everything else in their life is more expensive,” said Ivan Drury, director of insights at car buying website Edmunds. “That’s where we’re starting to see the repossessions happen because it’s just everything else starting to pin you down.” 

Consequently, the repo business is having a hard time keeping up, as 30% of repo firms left the business when repo rates plummeted in 2020. Jeremy Cross, the president of International Recovery Systems in Pennsylvania, said he can’t find enough repo men to meet the demand. He said lenders are paying him premiums to repossess their cars first in anticipation of a continued increase in loan defaults.  

Source: nbcnews.com

2022 Winners of the RABF Dynamic Slide  

Ana Favela and her husband of Lalo’s Towing in Illinois are the winners of the Dynamic Slide in Unit, which was donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing. The drawing took place at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Nov. 16 – 19, and benefits the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund. 

Ana and her husband entered the drawing after purchasing two raffle tickets on November 19. They purchased two more tickets and ended up having the winning ticket drawn by a young volunteer. Ana said, “I’m happy to support the work of the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund and excited to win this year’s raffle!” 

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund has disbursed over $44,000 in 2022 to nine families and over $685,000 to date. The unit is valued at over $10,000 and raises thousands of dollars annually, helping families affected by the dangers of the repossession industry and their unfortunate circumstances that can devastate a family.

For more information about donating to the fund, visit www.recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org, contact 703-365-0409, or email at donations@recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org. 

