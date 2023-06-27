Internal Company Investigations



By Brian J Riker It has come to my attention recently that many employers do not know how to properly investigate misconduct by their employees, causing some minor incidents to be blown out of proportion. Here are some tips to properly investigate incidents. The time to think about accident or incident investigation is before you need to conduct one! Start with creating simple checklists or procedure guides for the typical events that recur often such as workplace injury, motor vehicle accidents and damage claims. I suggest developing a fill in the blanks type of data collection form and guidelines for photographs. Other incidents, such as employee misconduct are not as simple to investigate; however the processes and fundamentals are the same. It is important, regardless of the type of event you are investigating, to be fair and unbiased while collecting evidence and coming to conclusions. All investigations, big or small, must be thoroughly documented in writing. I suggest both paper hard copies as well as digital copies of all reports, photos, videos and other evidence. In many cases these documents will become part of your OSHA, DOT or other agency required recordkeeping. Open an investigation as soon as you become aware of possible misconduct, incident or injury. Time destroys evidence, memories fade and stories change. It is important that a formal collection of facts commences as soon as possible. As I have said many times before, document everything. Do not allow who you are investigating, or why, to color your perception. All incidents, whether a physical injury, property damage or alleged company policy violation such as harassment deserve a thorough and fair investigation. Be thorough but kind during the investigation. No one likes being investigated. It may be discovered that the allegations are untrue, or injury is not their fault. If you come across as unkind or lacking empathy and the investigation turns up no wrongdoing you may have damaged the future relationship with the accused beyond repair. Incidents that have resulted in personal injury, or other risk exposure, may require temporary protective measures to be put into place immediately, even while the investigation is still on-going. These measures may be as simple as barricading off the affected area, removing employees from the task or in the case of employee misconduct accusations suspending the alleged offender until the investigation is concluded. While disgruntled customers or co-workers often make false claims or statements with the intent to cause harm, these allegations still must be reviewed very carefully. They warrant more attention, as there may be company culture, public perceptions or other factors in play that can affect your long-term success. Whenever personal motives or fraud may come into play an event needs special attention. It is paramount when conducting interviews of witnesses to let them speak their mind while you take notes without interrupting. You will have your chance to ask questions for clarity after they have spoken, and you should be prepared to ask the same thing in several different ways to see if the story or facts change. Guilty people will often paint themselves into a corner if simply given the chance to speak freely. All you need to do is listen carefully, take notes and give them gentle encouragement to continue speaking. Consider the context of what is being asked and answered. It is easy to ask if Joe did or said something, however without the full picture their actions often are misconstrued. Eyewitness accounts are often the most unreliable, especially when interviewed days or weeks after an event. Our minds have a way of shaping memories into what we want them to be, not always capturing a true record of events. Review the physical evidence, such as damage to property, pictures or video recordings. Often our recollection of events we have witnessed is distorted by our own point of view; however a video has no such prejudice. That said, even a video recording does not always show the entire picture, so consider the angle, clarity and source of the video or photographic evidence. Seek outside council on high impact incidents, those with the potential for large settlements, bad publicity or that have resulted in serious personal injury. It is best to have additional resources such as a professional investigator on these investigations, especially if you may be emotionally attached to the outcome of the investigation. Bottom line, investigate even the minor incidents thoroughly and develop procedures to prevent recurrences of all incidents. The purpose of an investigation is two-fold, assign responsibility and prevent future damages or injury. This cannot be accomplished without fair and complete reviews of all incidents.

Gore Point Reminders

By Randall C. Resch On May 31, 2023, in Southern California, a tow operator was tragically struck and killed as a “pedestrian worker” assisted a disabled vehicle reportedly parked atop a highway’s “Gore Point” with overhead emergency lights activated. With the carrier positioned in-front of the disabled vehicle, the photo depicts the carrier encroached live lanes on both sides of the stationary carrier. Gore Point danger is immediate and obvious the moment a tow truck arrives on scene, especially when motorists haven’t enough common sense to stop before they too become sitting ducks. Know the Basics According to Wikipedia “Gore Point helps drivers entering the highway to estimate how much time they have to match the speed of through traffic and warn drivers improperly exiting the highway right down the middle of a gore that they are about to run out of road.” A “Gore Point” is where a ramp breaks-off from or joins with lanes of an interstate or freeway. Gore points are triangular-shaped zones painted with solid white lines with the purpose to safely manage merging traffic onto and off a roadway. This area may be referred to as “Ghost Islands.” Gore locations may be outfitted with collapsible, or water filled barrels or other absorption barriers to slow forward energy vehicles from crashing head-on, or have a (more-or-less) triangle shaped area bounded by solid white lines. When responding to on-highway calls, there’s a good chance the calling motorist doesn’t know what a Gore Point is, and that “extremely important detail” isn’t learned until the tow truck arrives on scene. The Dangerous Reality What’s the dangerous reality that Gore Point’s pose? Regardless of where operator’s walk, stand or work, traffic is flowing either side of the tow truck’s position. I’d venture to say that most tow company safety meetings, rarely if ever, discuss the training topic of “Gore Point Safety.” Priority Safety For dispatchers receiving highway related calls, make it your practice to first ask the calling party if they’re safe and if the vehicle is parked in a safe location. Then, go a step further to ask if they’re parked in a Gore Point? If they don’t know, and, chances are they won’t, keep digging. If it’s the tower’s determination they’re stuck within a Gore Point, immediately contact the highway patrol and request a unit respond to the call’s location. For responding tow operators, placement of the tow vehicle ultimately is your decision. Remember that whether you park “behind the disabled vehicle” or “in front-of” no matter where you are, you’re there in sitting duck fashion. Towers, you’re not expected to put yourself in harm’s way to provide service, load vehicles, or rescue someone else from dangerous Gore Point locations. Your best consideration is not to become part of a fatality scenario. Highway patrol should be on-scene before a tow truck is inserted into Gore Point scenarios. If a 911 call for assistance hasn’t yet been made, now’s the time to do it. Don’t go it alone! Added to your potentially dangerous scenario is when the disabled vehicle is parked inside the Gore Point totally darked out with no four-way flashers or running lights on. Providing some level of advanced emergency warning is a smart consideration while remembering that setting flares, cones, or triangles is a dangerous practice of its own. The presence of a lighted, burning flare sends a bright, intentional notice that something’s wrong up ahead, but be “wildfire conscious.” My personal recommendation is you wait for a highway patrol unit to arrive and provide on-scene presence, or initiate traffic-breaks to slow approaching traffic. Although this sounds like a simple request, it’s one not always possible in rural environments. When it comes to Gore Point environments, towers oftentimes forego huge risks of being struck. While operator training suggests towers should immediately recognize existing on-scene dangers, it’s a wise decision to request highway patrol assistance. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 24-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.