The Return to Hands-On Training 



By Randall C. Resch

For California rotation tow companies, owners can choose hands-on training or allow their operators to train online. When Covid wreaked havoc and eliminated live courses due to social distancing, online courses were accepted to meet training requirements by the highway patrol.

Although online training was allowed as the means to get operators trained, it eliminated the much-needed component for operators to train hands-on. Now that Covid’s deemed over, should training return to hands-on?

I dislike online operator training for a number of reasons. Let this narrative serve as my opinion that online training doesn’t deliver the same value hands-on training provides.

The Downside?

In a disagreement with a west coast tow business owner, we traded opinions as to what program offered best value when it came to tow operator training. While online training has its place in any industry, I’m not so sure online information can meet the stringent capabilities demanded by the tow and recovery industry. We tow and recover with wreckers and carriers, not from a computer screen.

Especially true to new operators, online training doesn’t prepare newbie towers for real world situations or tactical applications. The lack of hands-on scenarios eliminates an ability to apply techniques not possible through pictures and videos.

Would you as owner consider the online trained applicant versus an applicant that’s attended a multi-day, hands on training event? Would the newbie tower be able to effectively apply what they’ve learned online?

Remember, the industry has no set standards like the fire services, NFPA 1500. Many tow companies fail to teach proper tow, transport and recovery techniques while hurrying to get the new driver into a truck.

So, here’s the rub. The California Highway Patrol’s Tow Service Agreement for rotation towers speaks to its five-year training requirement, Section 8, Tow Truck Drivers, sub-section B., where it states: “Completion and/or documentation of a tow truck driver’s training does not indicate a sufficient level of competence.”

Let me ask you: Does a heart surgeon become competent by taking an online course? Does a pilot become competent flying aircraft after reading a manual? Does a hand gunner get weapons capable without first practicing (hands-on) the handling of the weapon, breathing through trigger pull, shooting live ammunition, etc.?

When an autoloader tow operator jumps into a flatbed carrier, does that online course supply “physical skills” to drive a larger vehicle, set-the-deck, operate a larger vehicle in traffic, know tie-down skills, two vehicle loads, etc.?

During live action courses, attendees work together to foster teamwork skills. Hands-on learning improves cognitive understanding of subject material and social skills. Through group activities, attendees learn how to visually and physically determine best practice solutions, develop leadership skills and how to delegate while working together as a team.

To the LE community, the lack of hands-on training may lead to increased time on-scene. This relates to extended times at tow and recovery events while increasing the potential of secondary crashes. An increase in additional time on scene is directly related to officer and motorist safety.

For agencies allowing online training only, competency and on-scene abilities are proved by operator competence, not necessarily to one’s level of experience. Learning hands on helps to develop a feeling of confidence; improve critical thinking; understand the tow & recovery industry is incredibly dangerous; demands confidence and competence; practice “simulated actual events” in a safe, supervised environment where attendees learn from mistakes; provides an environment for practicing skills other than keyboard observation

Selected Training

While there’s many ways to work a rollover incident on a busy highway, winching, rigging, snatch block use and tow vehicle positioning might easily be watched on an online presentation, but nothing replaces ability when hands-on technique and application is key to success.

I salute tow owners who choose hands-on training over online training. Convenience and travel costs shouldn’t be determining factors for selecting training that stimulates, motivates and excites the senses.

Owners, when getting the most bang for your buck, a conscious decision is at the forefront of what training you choose for your operators. I believe towers (of all levels) should return to training every five-years for an update in industry changes, new laws and a chance to undo those bad habits.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com