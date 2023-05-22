Is Vehicle Ownership No Longer a Responsibility?   

By Randall C. Resch
If your company tows for law enforcement, you might be wondering why impounds are a bit on the slow side? Maybe it’s a California thing where not paying for past citations and vehicle registrations is now a laughable reality.
To own, operate and drive a motor vehicle on public right-of-way and state highways is a privilege, not a given right. To not have to pay for annual registration or parking citations is an immunity that is granted or available only to particular people and groups. But paying for citations and registration is now thought of as a hardship.
In recent years, city and state politicians “representing certain groups or people” support and have revised laws that extend additional courtesy to vehicle owners who claim they can’t afford registration or pay past citations.
A City of San Diego (CA) councilmember told local news (he) was in full support to allow the city’s low-income populous not be required to pay for registration and parking tickets.
It was the councilmember’s recommendation to disregard paying registration while allowing no re-payments of parking citations “in excess of five” if an individual claimed a low-income status.
Tell me if I’m wrong or not. If you own a vehicle and drive on the public right-of-way, there are responsibilities to vehicle ownership, correct? One would think so, but what has been the norm is fading.
License & Registration Please
Motorists get stopped by law enforcement for traffic infractions in which cars are missing license plates, or license plates display registration stickers that have expired far beyond six-months; all violating the law. In day-to-day police work, a vehicle’s license plate bearing expired registration is probable cause to make a lawful stop.
It’s during traffic stops when we learn a vehicle may owe for traffic citations, and whether its driver is driving under a suspended license, or has no license, or has valid warrants. These folks oftentimes use the “destitute card” to not keep registration and insurance current.
Although enforcement stops (like these) are thought of as harassment, not having valid registration is an obligation of operating a motor vehicle. It includes requiring its driver to have current insurance and a valid driver’s license.
When these “requirements” were not met, it used to be that vehicles were towed per vehicle code law, especially when licenses were suspended, and registration was “past due over six-months.”
If you’re involved in the tow and recovery industry, either as a citizen (and vehicle owner) paying your registration, let this narrative pique your interest and help you understand how this mentality helps to deplete city operations and administrations.
By Brian J Riker
We all want to go home at the end of the day and are aware of the dangers faced daily in our chosen profession. These are indisputable facts. So why is it that I see questionable —even outright deadly — behaviors daily?
As this publishes, I will be travelling home from a three-day event designed to educate public officials about the ever-increasing danger roadside workers, including towers, face daily. The goal of this event is to open dialogue designed to find solutions to this problem. Unfortunately, until we as an industry really begin to take our own safety seriously, making it as much a part of our culture as sacrificing time with our families is, we will never be given much respect or taken seriously when we ask for help protecting ourselves.
The change must begin from within. At this event, several survivor stories were told, all with two things in common. First, no one set out that day to kill someone or to be killed, and second, there were complacency issues and personal choices that directly lead to their injury or death.
This is not an attack on any of the injured, but rather a strong reminder that becoming numb and comfortable with risk and danger can be deadly. A few of those injured admit to making mistakes that contributed to their injury, as do several of the drivers that were the perpetrators of these injuries and deaths.
So why do we still see events like this daily? Safety has been spoken about ad nauseum, but the message is not getting through. As it turns out, it isn’t the message but rather how we deliver that message that is broken. Anyone that has done something the same way without incident their entire life is reluctant to change. No one wants to be nagged about anything and let’s face it, most of our safety talks come off as nagging. The same can be said about the current messaging towards distracted driving. We know it is risky, yet we still do it because we usually get away with it without harm.
According to John Drebinger, author of Would You Watch Out for My Safety? we need to retire the “safety police.” Humans are resistant to the gotcha approach to safety compliance, and instead respond much better when we want to be safe, thus creating a culture of safety, rather than a fear of reprimand.
“When people want to do something, they’ll do it whether somebody’s watching or not,” Drebinger said. “If people are doing it because it’s a regulation or a rule, they’ll do it when they’re being watched, or they think someone will know. That whole mentality is about catching people, and it’s not economically feasible to have enough people going around catching others doing unsafe things.”
First and foremost, we need to lead by example. Whether we are a business owner, manager or just an ordinary person, those around us will imitate the behaviors they see demonstrated daily. This holds true for your employees, co-workers and even your friends, family and especially children!
For business this means that if you lecture your team about safety in the morning, then question why they took so long to complete a task in the afternoon, they will have received a mixed message. Further, with working owners and managers, it is imperative that you take the time to do it right every time. This includes proper equipment inspection at the start of a trip, following all company policies throughout the job and modeling the behaviors you want your team to display.
I am a firm believer in “see something say something.” This approach goes both ways. If you catch good behavior, it is just as important, if not more important, to immediately recognize and comment on their actions. With unsafe behaviors, it is also important to react immediately, keeping in mind that you react differently to perceived danger. This means you must choose your words and body language carefully so as not to come off as irate, irrational or unjustified.
When you see a dangerous behavior respond with exactly what was wrong, don’t just say “I observed you not following proper procedure” or “that is against the rules.” Instead, ask their opinion on why they are doing whatever it is they are doing, then explain why their actions are dangerous and offer a suggested corrective action. It is key to make it an open conversation — not a one-sided lecture — otherwise you will not have engagement, nor will you have solved any problems. You will do more harm than good by creating resentment of the “safety police.”
“Why” is the key component to an effective safety program!
By Randall C. Resch
I believe there’s an obvious “disconnect” in the teachings of on-scene safety. For example, in watching a recent YouTube (news) report of a tower killed last year, a seasoned reporter interviewed a tow operator who was at the crash site. The tower, distraught from learning the tragic loss of his friend and coworker, told the reporter, “In the past years, I’ve had more than twenty close calls out there working the highway." Twenty? Really?
Was his response his 60-second moment of fame, or was conceit and testosterone driving his statements? Whatever his reasoning, it’s not a wise practice to look down the barrel of a loaded gun, so why is it any different to risk a pedestrian strike by intentionally being on the dangerous side of traffic?
I found his claim of “twenty-something near misses” a bit doubtful. If his words were true as gold, his words mustn’t be ignored. In the world of true reality, even if he had more than a single near-miss, you’d think he’d come away with a renewed look regarding his lack of proper on-highway protocol? His sheer ignorance might be clouding his concept of safety and survival.
While I’m aware that news and news reporters oftentimes don’t report news fairly or accurately, it’s hard to disregard an interview (like his) when someone makes hard-to-believe statements on live TV.
Disregarding the Obvious
Since the first wrecker appeared on scene more than 100-years ago, my list of fatality incidents now surpasses 675-operators (killed worldwide) working on-highway and shoulder related events. Of that number, perhaps one third were killed walking, working, or standing on the traffic side of safety.
To you I ask, “What shoulder side techniques do you employ to ensure that you’re working quickly and efficiently? What are you doing to avoid becoming the industry’s next fatality statistic?
While at face value, that seems to be a reasonable question, the message of white line safety hasn’t really hit the industry’s mainstream based on the high number of towers killed working interstates and high-speed highways. I urge you to make every effort to increase your on-highway safety.
A Change of Ways
Did you know that your state’s vehicle code and that of motor carrier law puts you directly in harm’s way by requiring four-point tie-down, adding extension lights, and attaching safety chains and straps to towed and transported vehicles?
Mull on that for a second. To be in compliance with the “Letter of the Law” regarding towed vehicle safety, application of tow and transport safety (equipment items) require tow operators to walk, work and stand on the side of dangerous approaching traffic. The way tasks are completed is the difference between life and death.
Make no mistake, I’ll continue to preach white-line safety out of sheer necessity! The aforementioned news segment suggests the industry needs a huge "culture change" in on-highway safety and the way tower's work shoulder incidents. If any single tower had countable situations like the young tower claimed, it's my opinion they alone need to increase their understanding as to the root causes of tow operator fatalities. The sad reality is we know what gets towers killed; however, placing total blame on distracted motorists is a “head in the sand” approach.
Especially true to tow trucks and carriers working highway shoulder, on-highway survival means working swiftly enough to attach safety equipment and moving forward to a wider space or, consider slowly limping to the first exit and complete tie-down.
While the lack of total tie-down or safety chain application violates the “Letter of the law,” would a half-modified safety attachment save a tower's life in the spirit of survival? To you I offer this aged-old ditty: "I'd rather be tried by twelve than carried by six."
For any one person who has been struck as a pedestrian worker, that “love tap” was your second chance. Heed the message and change the way you view on highway safety.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.