Is Vehicle Ownership No Longer a Responsibility?

By Randall C. Resch If your company tows for law enforcement, you might be wondering why impounds are a bit on the slow side? Maybe it’s a California thing where not paying for past citations and vehicle registrations is now a laughable reality. To own, operate and drive a motor vehicle on public right-of-way and state highways is a privilege, not a given right. To not have to pay for annual registration or parking citations is an immunity that is granted or available only to particular people and groups. But paying for citations and registration is now thought of as a hardship. In recent years, city and state politicians “representing certain groups or people” support and have revised laws that extend additional courtesy to vehicle owners who claim they can’t afford registration or pay past citations. A City of San Diego (CA) councilmember told local news (he) was in full support to allow the city’s low-income populous not be required to pay for registration and parking tickets. It was the councilmember’s recommendation to disregard paying registration while allowing no re-payments of parking citations “in excess of five” if an individual claimed a low-income status. Tell me if I’m wrong or not. If you own a vehicle and drive on the public right-of-way, there are responsibilities to vehicle ownership, correct? One would think so, but what has been the norm is fading. License & Registration Please Motorists get stopped by law enforcement for traffic infractions in which cars are missing license plates, or license plates display registration stickers that have expired far beyond six-months; all violating the law. In day-to-day police work, a vehicle’s license plate bearing expired registration is probable cause to make a lawful stop. It’s during traffic stops when we learn a vehicle may owe for traffic citations, and whether its driver is driving under a suspended license, or has no license, or has valid warrants. These folks oftentimes use the “destitute card” to not keep registration and insurance current. Although enforcement stops (like these) are thought of as harassment, not having valid registration is an obligation of operating a motor vehicle. It includes requiring its driver to have current insurance and a valid driver’s license. When these “requirements” were not met, it used to be that vehicles were towed per vehicle code law, especially when licenses were suspended, and registration was “past due over six-months.” If you’re involved in the tow and recovery industry, either as a citizen (and vehicle owner) paying your registration, let this narrative pique your interest and help you understand how this mentality helps to deplete city operations and administrations.

A Culture of Safety – It’s Not Just for the Workplace

By Brian J Riker We all want to go home at the end of the day and are aware of the dangers faced daily in our chosen profession. These are indisputable facts. So why is it that I see questionable —even outright deadly — behaviors daily? As this publishes, I will be travelling home from a three-day event designed to educate public officials about the ever-increasing danger roadside workers, including towers, face daily. The goal of this event is to open dialogue designed to find solutions to this problem. Unfortunately, until we as an industry really begin to take our own safety seriously, making it as much a part of our culture as sacrificing time with our families is, we will never be given much respect or taken seriously when we ask for help protecting ourselves. The change must begin from within. At this event, several survivor stories were told, all with two things in common. First, no one set out that day to kill someone or to be killed, and second, there were complacency issues and personal choices that directly lead to their injury or death. This is not an attack on any of the injured, but rather a strong reminder that becoming numb and comfortable with risk and danger can be deadly. A few of those injured admit to making mistakes that contributed to their injury, as do several of the drivers that were the perpetrators of these injuries and deaths. So why do we still see events like this daily? Safety has been spoken about ad nauseum, but the message is not getting through. As it turns out, it isn’t the message but rather how we deliver that message that is broken. Anyone that has done something the same way without incident their entire life is reluctant to change. No one wants to be nagged about anything and let’s face it, most of our safety talks come off as nagging. The same can be said about the current messaging towards distracted driving. We know it is risky, yet we still do it because we usually get away with it without harm. According to John Drebinger, author of Would You Watch Out for My Safety? we need to retire the “safety police.” Humans are resistant to the gotcha approach to safety compliance, and instead respond much better when we want to be safe, thus creating a culture of safety, rather than a fear of reprimand. “When people want to do something, they’ll do it whether somebody’s watching or not,” Drebinger said. “If people are doing it because it’s a regulation or a rule, they’ll do it when they’re being watched, or they think someone will know. That whole mentality is about catching people, and it’s not economically feasible to have enough people going around catching others doing unsafe things.” First and foremost, we need to lead by example. Whether we are a business owner, manager or just an ordinary person, those around us will imitate the behaviors they see demonstrated daily. This holds true for your employees, co-workers and even your friends, family and especially children! For business this means that if you lecture your team about safety in the morning, then question why they took so long to complete a task in the afternoon, they will have received a mixed message. Further, with working owners and managers, it is imperative that you take the time to do it right every time. This includes proper equipment inspection at the start of a trip, following all company policies throughout the job and modeling the behaviors you want your team to display. I am a firm believer in “see something say something.” This approach goes both ways. If you catch good behavior, it is just as important, if not more important, to immediately recognize and comment on their actions. With unsafe behaviors, it is also important to react immediately, keeping in mind that you react differently to perceived danger. This means you must choose your words and body language carefully so as not to come off as irate, irrational or unjustified. When you see a dangerous behavior respond with exactly what was wrong, don’t just say “I observed you not following proper procedure” or “that is against the rules.” Instead, ask their opinion on why they are doing whatever it is they are doing, then explain why their actions are dangerous and offer a suggested corrective action. It is key to make it an open conversation — not a one-sided lecture — otherwise you will not have engagement, nor will you have solved any problems. You will do more harm than good by creating resentment of the “safety police.” “Why” is the key component to an effective safety program!