A Culture of Safety – It’s Not Just for the Workplace 

The Missouri House passed a bill (Bill 532) making any individual possessing a detached catalytic converter without lawful possession a felony.
Stricter requirements will also apply to business owners who purchase detached catalytic converters. They will be required to keep records about the seller and the sale of the item. If the sale includes a detached catalytic converter, additional information and regulations on the disposal of the detached catalytic converter must include proof that the seller legally obtained the automotive part or verify the seller is a licensed automotive repair shop.
Criminal charges are now proposed against business owners who fail to take accountability for purchasing a stolen catalytic converter. The current proposal holds scrap metal and salvaging metal companies accountable for verifying the legitimacy of the product they buy. Those companies must keep and maintain all records, prevent product destruction for five days after purchase, and submit monthly documents of assets to the Department of Revenue, with license suspensions and criminal charges brought upon companies that are found with a stolen product.
The bill comes with some opposition from scrap metal yards. Shannon Cooper, a lobbyist on behalf of Advantage Metals Recycling, said new laws would not deter thieves "one iota" and would overburden an understaffed police force.
The Bill will go to a Senate committee for consideration.
Source: newsbreak.com
New car prices have continued to explode, now averaging more than $48,000 a car, which has made purchasing a car out of reach for many, according to a Washington Post news report. This average price of a new car in March is up 30 percent from March 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book.
As a result, more Americans are being priced out of the nation’s new car market, industry and government data suggests. Spending on new cars by the lowest 20 percent of earners dropped to its lowest level in 11 years. Meanwhile, spending on new cars by the top 20 percent reached its highest level on record, going back to 1984, according to the most recent data from the 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey, not adjusted for inflation.
Car loans today are more costly for a couple of reasons. Interest rate hikes are causing average car loans to jump from $686 in mid-2022, according to data from Edmunds, to more than $730. Loan rates just ticked up another ¼ point, to 5.5 percent, which will cost consumers significantly more to borrow money for a new car.
At the same time, manufacturers are supplying pricier models and cutting back on cheaper options. In late April, General Motors announced it would scrap production of its top-selling electric vehicle, the Chevy Bolt. That continues a longtime trend. In 2017, for example, there were 11 models available on the U.S. market for less than $20,000, according to Cox data. By the end of 2022, there were four. Then, by March 2023, only 2.
The end result is a widening gap between those who can afford new cars and those who can’t.
Another factor for rising car prices: Automakers have faced steeper production costs, due to closures in China during the pandemic and ongoing labor shortages. In addition, the auto industry is investing big money to overhaul factories to produce electric vehicles, a major expense that also contributes to rising prices.
Cheaper model cars are being discontinued, such as the Chevy Spark while pricier models continue to grow. Now, Chevy’s cheapest models cost more than $20,000. The number of models selling for more than $60,000 keeps jumping: 61 in 2017, then 76 in 2021, then 90 in 2022. By March, the category grew to 94 models.
Some car dealers are even complaining that the cost of the cars they are selling on their lot are too high. A Maryland dealer, Andrea White, says she’s “just suffering through it. “We have some final edition Dodge Challengers for $80 or $90K,” White said. “We don’t even want another one.” Dealers say manufacturers are lifting prices beyond what customers will go for, in some cases leaving dealers stuck with models they can’t sell.
Source: washingtonpost.com
Miller Industries Inc. hauled in 31% more sales in the first quarter of 2023 than it did a year ago, helping to boost quarterly earnings by more than four-fold from year-ago levels.
The Ooltewah-based manufacturer reported Wednesday that it earned $9.2 million, or 81 cents per share, on sales of $282.3 million in the first three months of calendar 2023. In the same period a year ago, Miller Industries earned only $2.1 million, or 18 cents per share, on sales of $215.5 million.
"We had a promising start to fiscal 2023, as our top-line growth accelerated and supply chain conditions continued to improve," Miller Industries CEO William G. Miller, II said in an earnings report released Wednesday after the market closed. "Our sales growth reflected strong demand for our products in the marketplace as our backlog remains strong with no customer cancellations in 2023 to date despite the challenging macro environment. Due to the strong demand environment, we believe that investing in accumulating inventory of component parts and goods near completion continues to be the best use of our cash in the current environment."
Miller said the first quarter results "gives us confidence in our ability to achieve our $1 billion revenue target in 2023 and improve profitability over the prior year.
Miller Industries also announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share, payable June 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5.
Source: prnewswire.com/
Nearly three years have passed since Oklahoma tow truck driver Bernardo Martinez was struck and killed loading a vehicle onto a wrecker near Oklahoma City; yet his family maintains that they have gotten no answers from the DA’s office regarding why charges were not pressed against the woman responsible for hitting him.
His wife Mayra Martinez said, “His body was destroyed by her car. His body was torn apart. He died alone on the side of the road.”
The family said they continued to press the Comanche County District’s Attorney for answers and updates after the crash but were shocked to learn the case was closed before any charges filed.
“The district attorney from Comanche County had declined to press any charges on the woman that killed him; she’s free, not even a ticket,” said Martinez.
Martinez’s wife said there was no money to send anyone to do any further investigation and that they had to do the work.
In March, Oklahoma passed the Bernardo-Mills Law in the State Senate and if it passes the House and gets signed by the governor it will put more teeth into Oklahoma’s Slow Down Move Over law, with heftier fines. For example, someone would be fined 10,000 for hitting and killing a first or second responder.
“This is going to give our first and second responders more safety while they are out there on the highways working for the public," said Senator Blake Stephens (R).
“There needs to be a consequence so that it will make an impact and a difference,” said Martinez. “It’s hard. Not living without someone and having a lot of questions.”
Source: youtube.com and kfor.com
Jerr-Dan formally inaugurated its renovated training facility and updated its heavy-duty rotator training program in the fourth quarter of 2022. Featuring an outdoor hands-on training yard next door to a spacious, modern classroom facility, Jerr-Dan’s new training center in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, hosted 25 industry veterans in the 2022 October class. Many of the students had attended earlier versions of the class in previous years and others had only recently ordered their first Jerr-Dan rotator.
This particular class consisted of advanced-level training for experienced operators. Six trainers, including two from Jerr-Dan’s engineering department, led the classes. Classroom instruction included an emphasis on “the math,” to quote the attendees’ comments in post-training interviews.
“I've taught hundreds of operators in my career,” said one participant. “But I like how this class brought us all back to ‘the math,’ which is fundamental to proper rigging.”
The classroom training included intensive sessions, accompanied by practice worksheets, that covered how to calculate sling stress, tension factors, angle factors, and much more. Training was also provided in the use of Jerr-Dan’s new Tow Link™ app, which streamlines the process with a rigging calculator and a tow performance calculator.
Another attendee commented on the helpful combination of making the calculations in the classroom and then going outside to the training yard to see those calculations applied in a real-world setting. One attendee said, “I like the hands-on experience because a lot of people, including myself, learn better and faster that way it. You can tell me how to do something, but I'm not really going to remember it unless you put the remote in my hands and let me do it.”
According to Jerr-Dan’s Richard Guttmann, Jerr-Dan’s lead instructor in the training program, feedback received from the industry veterans attending the Q4 class will lead to even more improvements in the curriculum to be used in future classes.
Regular classes will be held beginning in May of 2023. Learn more about attending the next rotator training at jerrdan.com/operator-training.
For more information, visit www.jerrdan.com.
More than 100 tow truck operators came to Moline, Illinois on April 26 from across Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota, paying tribute to Mark Muske. In a long procession, tow truck drivers came to "Light the Way" for the fallen service man, with their lights on and horns blaring.
Muske, 52, was struck and killed on I-80 westbound in Bettendorf, Iowa in the early hours of April 17, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Muske served for the United States Army in Desert Storm. After serving, Muske became a long time employee of Tegeler Wrecker and Crane.
Mark's boss at Tegeler Wrecker & Crane, Holly Paris, said, "If you send him a call, he texts you with 'okie dokie' every single time he would. He was happy and loved what he did and just wanted to work. He wanted to provide for his family and do his job."
Muske was helping a broken-down vehicle on the side of the road when he was hit by a Jeep.
Paris said Muske had followed all the safety protocols that night.
"If we were out there again, that same night, we'd have done it exactly the same," Paris said. "We'd have had the lights on the wrecker [and] the reflective clothing on. We were well off of the shoulder where we were supposed to be to do our job."
A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family with funeral costs. To view that page, you can click/tap here.
Source: kwqc.com and