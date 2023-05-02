Do You Have an Escape Plan?

By Brian J Riker We often think about having an escape route while servicing vehicles roadside for when that wayward vehicle, often driven by a distracted or impaired operator, enters into our work space. What about when you are driving your vehicle down the highway? Are you thinking of an escape plan for when the unexpected happens? If not, you should be! In my previous columns I have covered safe following distance and eye lead time; however without an escape plan neither of those disciplines will do you much good to avoid a crash. It is not always possible to simply stop before hitting an object. Often evasive actions must be taken. With an understanding of perception and reaction time, it is easy to understand why there isn’t much, if any, time available to find an escape route if you have not already been thinking of one as you drive. What I mean by an escape plan is simple. Where will or can you go with your vehicle if you cannot stop? Do you know what is alongside you at all times? Can you jump into the lane next to you or is there another vehicle already in that lane? Is there a clear path along the shoulder of the roadway or is it too narrow or blocked with something? By maintaining good situational awareness of your surroundings, you will not have to think about where you can swerve to; instead, you will only need to verify the path you intend to take is clear and then go. This can save precious fractions of a second that you otherwise wouldn’t have. Remember, at 60 MPH you are travelling at 132 feet per second, so even half a second is a vehicle length wasted making a decision. Most of us have noticed the large “mega” carriers trucks hanging out in the center lane on roads with three or more lanes in one direction, moseying along at or just below the speed limit regardless of the actual flow of traffic. I bet most of us find it annoying and dangerous. But there is a reason they hang out in the center lane. This gives them the most opportunity to escape should something happen in front of them. By having two lanes to choose from, chances are increased by 50% that one of them will be clear enough to use. You don’t want to depend on the shoulder as an escape route for several reasons. First, it is often narrow and softer than the travel lane so it may not support the full weight of your vehicle. You could misjudge and move too far over causing your tires to catch in the soft gravel, dirt or grass and lose control, or worse yet, it may be occupied with a disabled or stopped vehicle (which is often the case when traffic comes to an unexpected stop). Other ways to ensure you have an escape route include slowing down to maintain a space cushion around your vehicle. Keeping the recommended distance between vehicles not only increases your chance of stopping, but it also helps you to adjust as needed to get ahead of or behind a vehicle alongside you. Avoid riding alongside other vehicles. If they are not getting passed you, then adjust your speed to allow them to get ahead of you. Simply put, avoid riding in packs as the risk of multiple vehicle pileups are greatest when traffic is clustered together and there is nowhere to go when things go bad. Lifting off your throttle is your best control of traffic around you. Just a quick drop in speed will allow most groups of vehicles to get ahead of you, keeping you safely in open air with plenty of options for when things go bad. This is not a race; clean air is your friend for safe driving.

Handling Industry Stench

By Randall C. Resch



Certain smells make me stop and concentrate on restaurant moments that serve “Close yer’ eyes delicious” food. This particular “Free Smells” sign was situated in a storefront’s window outside a small, Baltimore bakery blocks down the way from Baltimore’s Tow Expo. For me, the sign represented the wafting smell of just baked cookies and breads. But in this industry, there is a lot that doesn't smell good and is also FREE. Let me recount several senarios and ask you: how do you handle smelly situations? Senario 1: A Texas tower responded to an upper-end, white-collar residential community, to retrieve a rental car with its contract long overdue. The circumstances behind the delinquent customer’s personal problems were far different than what most tow operator’s experience. The “customer” was a middle-aged account manager whose life was in turmoil. In a matter of months, his wife filed for divorce having learned he was caught up in a workplace scandal. As his world caved, the newly disgraced husband felt there was no place to turn. Fast forward three-weeks into summer, a tow company responded to tow his delinquent rental car parked in his closed garage. Having requested a tow company respond to recover the car, the rental representative provided delivery instructions and advised ahe keys were inside the vehicle parked inside the closed garage. The agent failed to include the fact that that the customer took his life (via suicide) while seated inside the car. When the tow operator subsequently opened the car’s door, the world’s foulest smell punched him in the face … wham! In another scenario, while moving cars within a tow yard, a forklift’s operator experienced a “whiff of something rotten” emanating from a wrecked car. Judging by the call number written on the windshield, the car was in storage more than a week. Thinking the worst, the employee backed away from the car, notified his supervisor and the police were called. Inside they found a deceased feral kitty (and her many kittens) that died during birth. Finally, in a third scenario, a rotator was positioned to extract a small dump truck that dropped through the top of a rural, underground septic tank. As the stuck truck rested precariously on the tank’s collapsed sides, the unmistakable odor of “domestic foul” hung thick in the air. That Unforgettable Smell Once you’ve experienced these kinds of unforgettable smells, you’ll never forget them. Guaranteed! Some of the nastiest tow related jobs involve: Septic tank recoveries Cars stuffed full of rotting trash Vehicles involved in horrific collisions Animals & rodents deceased in stored vehicles Vehicle trunks or interiors containing “rotting something” specific to forensic evidence When it comes to working foul-smelling environments, I recommend “Vick’s VapoRub” to counteract these show stopping effects. For me, a finger glob of Vick’s gets swiped under my nose to counteract airborne flavors. A small tub of Vick’s lasts a long time, doesn’t need refrigeration and helps make the work environment “do able.” What Works for You? And, because the nature of the industry suggests, you’ll never have all the necessary details surrounding a single incident, it’s smart to have a “smell good something” stashed in your equipment bag or in the truck’s glovebox. In my many years as beauty pageant judge, I have only seen one light duty wrecker or carrier that was stocked with a tub of Vick’s. Kudos to that tower’s forward thinking. While my product preference won’t be suitable for all towers, having “something” on hand to help deter nasty smells is something you’ll thank me for later. When there’s work to be done, Vick’s works for me! _________________________________________________ Bio: Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.