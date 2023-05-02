Digital Edition
Wisconsin Bill Aimed at Reducing Reckless Driving
Big Sky for a Big, Long Distance, Recovery
Crane recovery requires serious long distance travel.
How Close is Too Close?
Advice on keeping following distance.
Twisted for a Cause
Wrecker company boasts six units towing for different causes.
Steering Wheel Lock
Claw hooks latch onto steering wheel and brake pedal. product
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing April 26 - May 02, 2023

Do You Have an Escape Plan? 

420 Space Cushion revised 2.imgcache.rev4e467fbd921cde1b4b2d35ed73a6807e 9ddcf
By Brian J Riker 

We often think about having an escape route while servicing vehicles roadside for when that wayward vehicle, often driven by a distracted or impaired operator, enters into our work space. What about when you are driving your vehicle down the highway? Are you thinking of an escape plan for when the unexpected happens? If not, you should be! 

In my previous columns I have covered safe following distance and eye lead time; however without an escape plan neither of those disciplines will do you much good to avoid a crash. It is not always possible to simply stop before hitting an object. Often evasive actions must be taken. With an understanding of perception and reaction time, it is easy to understand why there isn’t much, if any, time available to find an escape route if you have not already been thinking of one as you drive. 

What I mean by an escape plan is simple. Where will or can you go with your vehicle if you cannot stop? Do you know what is alongside you at all times? Can you jump into the lane next to you or is there another vehicle already in that lane? Is there a clear path along the shoulder of the roadway or is it too narrow or blocked with something? 

By maintaining good situational awareness of your surroundings, you will not have to think about where you can swerve to; instead, you will only need to verify the path you intend to take is clear and then go. This can save precious fractions of a second that you otherwise wouldn’t have. Remember, at 60 MPH you are travelling at 132 feet per second, so even half a second is a vehicle length wasted making a decision. 

Most of us have noticed the large “mega” carriers trucks hanging out in the center lane on roads with three or more lanes in one direction, moseying along at or just below the speed limit regardless of the actual flow of traffic. I bet most of us find it annoying and dangerous. But there is a reason they hang out in the center lane. This gives them the most opportunity to escape should something happen in front of them. By having two lanes to choose from, chances are increased by 50% that one of them will be clear enough to use. 

You don’t want to depend on the shoulder as an escape route for several reasons. First, it is often narrow and softer than the travel lane so it may not support the full weight of your vehicle. You could misjudge and move too far over causing your tires to catch in the soft gravel, dirt or grass and lose control, or worse yet, it may be occupied with a disabled or stopped vehicle (which is often the case when traffic comes to an unexpected stop). 

Other ways to ensure you have an escape route include slowing down to maintain a space cushion around your vehicle. Keeping the recommended distance between vehicles not only increases your chance of stopping, but it also helps you to adjust as needed to get ahead of or behind a vehicle alongside you. Avoid riding alongside other vehicles. If they are not getting passed you, then adjust your speed to allow them to get ahead of you. Simply put, avoid riding in packs as the risk of multiple vehicle pileups are greatest when traffic is clustered together and there is nowhere to go when things go bad. 

Lifting off your throttle is your best control of traffic around you. Just a quick drop in speed will allow most groups of vehicles to get ahead of you, keeping you safely in open air with plenty of options for when things go bad. This is not a race; clean air is your friend for safe driving. 



American Towman Today - April 26, 2023
American Towman Today - April 26, 2023
Click here to read more

Auto Rescue Solutions Acquires Road Service 1

Auto Rescue Solutions (ARS) a dispatcher of roadside services for motor clubs and insurance companies, acquired Road Service 1, an emergency roadside services company operating out of Florida.  Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, Auto Rescue provides end customers of motor clubs, insurers, OEs, and fleets with light-duty emergency services including jump starts, tire changes, lock outs, and refueling.

“Auto Rescue is the premier provider of light duty roadside services around the country, and I’m thrilled that they identified in us a like-minded organization with a zealous commitment to customer service,” said Chris Scrivano, a consultant and former Road Service 1 president and industry veteran. “Technology is evolving in the roadside services industry and the strength of our combined networks and Auto Rescue’s systems make us an ideal partner to motor clubs.”

The acquisition of Road Service 1 has bolstered the Company’s presence in Florida, amplifying continued goals of geographic expansion. “We are pleased to have added Road Service 1 to our growing network of roadside assistance operations” said Mike Inman, Founder of ARS. “Opportunities for strategic growth and acquisitions continue to remain at the forefront of our business approach.” 

Source: Press Release _LCH Communications



Auto Rescue Solutions provides end customers of motor clubs, insurers, OEs, and fleets with light-duty emergency services including jump starts, tire changes, lock outs, and refueling.

Hundreds of Man Hours Devoted to Building the Wrecker of their Dreams! Metro Tow Truck assembled from Scratch creates Towing Family's Legacy Truck Masterpiece
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Do you support "blue lights" legislation allowing rear facing blue lights on tow trucks?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
April 26 - May 02, 2023
Colorado Public Utilities Commission is seeking further regulations on the heels of a Colorado Bill placing limits on nonconsensual tows.

Colorado Tow Bosses Contend with Public Utilities Commission  

In a public forum that stretched for nearly five hours on April 20, Colorado tow bosses expressed concerns over proposed amendments by the Public Utilities Commission, which has regulating powers over the Colorado towing industry.  

The Utilities Commission, in light of a bill passed last year requiring tow companies to give 24 hours written notice before towing a vehicle from residential property, seeks to build upon that bill through proposed amendments. 

According to tow company representatives, the changes would put "basically every towing carrier" at risk of going out of business. The PUC maintains they are protecting consumers and that the proposed amendments "reflect the Commission’s intent to update its towing rules to align with the recent statutory changes and expand upon certain operational standards." 

One point of contention was a proposal to give the PUC the broad authority and discretion to deny licenses for towing carriers: "The commission may deny an application for a towing carrier permit based on a determination that there is good cause to believe the issuance of the permit is not in the public interest," it reads. 

Mark Valentine, an attorney speaking on behalf of the Towing and Recovery Professionals of Colorado, noted that the concept of what is in the public's interest is vague and that "historically," towing carriers and residents have not agreed on the meaning of the term. He said, "We would love for this section to be struck."
 
Some would say that "all towing is not in the public interest," added Troy Porras, owner of Pinamar Investments, the parent company of Wyatts Towing, a well-known and controversial towing carrier. 
 
"When your car gets towed, you certainly feel like it's not in the public interest," continued Porras, who went on to blast the CCR 723-6 revision, saying it "puts at risk basically every towing carrier." 
 
Nathan Riley, a representative of PUC, acknowledged that the legislature has given the commission "very broad authority," but maintains that the PUC is "using it very carefully, and only under circumstances which we believe are necessary." Their broad authorities could include background checks on individuals desiring to form a tow company and denying licenses should one person have a felony conviction. 

Trevor Forbes, CEO of Wyatts Towing, responded by saying he's not concerned that the current PUC staff will abuse the power given to them by this revision. "I would worry about the staff that comes next," he said. "We don't want to put our lives in the hands of whoever may work at the PUC in the future," he said. 

One questionable tow shouldn't disqualify a company from keeping its license, Valentine added.

Source.westword.com

Towman Sentenced for Death of Cyclist

Tower Jonathon Ryser was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on 4/21 for striking and killing a cyclist nearly three years ago in Spokane, Washington. Although Ryser's defense claimed that it was an accident, he was found guilty of vehicular homicide, as jurors determined that he was high on drugs, finding meth and marijuana in his system, after he struck 65-year-old Kerry Wiltzius on June 27, 2020. 

Wiltzius, who was a well-known triathlete in the area, flew through the air before eventually coming to rest in a ditch. She sustained a broken pelvis and ribs, a collapsed lung, head injuries, a spinal cord injury and other internal injuries, according to court documents. She was airlifted to a medical center before succumbing to her head injuries. 

Ryser apologized to the family for causing the crash and the court recognized that Ryser’s actions were not done in malice.  

An appeal bond was denied, so Ryser will stay in jail, but he accepted a notice of appeal of the sentence from Ryser’s attorney, Steve Graham. 

Source: news.yahoo.com

Towman Successfully Makes Appeal for Opening City’s Rotation

The City Council of Oxford, a town in Southwestern Ohio, has adopted a new ordinance to allow their Police Department to call out-of-city tow truck companies for standard service. 

The town council meeting was brought at the behest of tow owner Travis Reffitt, whose company lies outside of city limits but is often commissioned by Oxford PD during early morning hours or when a scenario calls for Reffitt’s heftier equipment. Otherwise the rotation list is exclusive to companies within Oxford’s city limits.  

Chief John Jones noted that adding competition would benefit the city and potentially shorten wait times for tow trucks while Mayor William Snavely said he opposed the ordinance because he’d rather the city support local businesses who pay local income tax. 

In response, Reffitt, gave an impassioned speech at city council that may have been the icing on the cake to change the minds of council members. 

“(We’re) 3.1 miles (away), what isn’t local about that? Income tax?” Reffitt said. “Is CarStar’s name up on Miami Little League’s billboard sponsoring all these families around here? Ours is. What about the Kiwanis breakfast — who sponsors that? We do. Now, if I’m going to sponsor all these things in this town and get business off it, what’s any different than running tows?” 

Source: journal-news.com

2nd Detroit Ex-Cop Sentenced for Towing Bribery Scheme

A former police officer in charge of the Detroit Police Department’s Integrity Unit was sentenced on April 18 to two and a half years in prison for accepting bribes from a towing company in exchange for referrals.  

John F. Kennedy worked within the department’s Internal Affairs Division and was responsible for investigating reports of crimes and professional misconduct by police and other city employees, U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. 

He was the second former police officer in Detroit to be sentenced after pleading guilty. Kennedy conspired with fellow Officer Daniel S. Vickers to commit bribery by accepting nearly $15,000 in exchange for using his influence to persuade other officers to make tow referrals to a company, Ison said. Kennedy pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors. 

Kennedy and Vickers were aware that by making towing referrals directly to a towing company which was not on the city’s towing rotation, they were violating the city’s rules and an ordinance which prohibit a towing company from receiving towing referrals if they are not on police department’s towing rotation. 

The evidence included secretly recorded phone conversations. Six people have been charged as part of the federal government’s investigation. 

Source: 9and10news.com and justice.gov

Iowa Towman, Assisting Bus, is Struck and Killed 

A tow truck operator from Eastern Iowa was killed while assisting a broken-down bus on the shoulder of the roadway on I-80.   

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said 52-year-old Mark Muske, of Davenport, Iowa, was killed in the crash. Muske worked for Tegeler Wrecker and Crane, according to a post by Jake Schroeder. Muske was a father of two boys and an Army veteran who served in Desert Storm.  

"Mark was a great guy, very caring and always quick to lend a hand," said Schroeder.  

Muske was hit by a 2015 Jeep Patriot, near the city of Bettendorf. The crash remains under investigation and the Iowa State Patrol said charges are pending. 

Iowa’s Move Over Law was established in 2002. Anyone who violates the law could face a fine of up to $10,000. 


Source:
kcrg.com/
facebook.com/

Tow Company Shuts Business Over Street-Cleaning Policy Shift 

Phil’s Towing of Cambridge Massachusetts has shut down their business after nearly 40 years, blaming a one-year street cleaning pilot program that replaces towing with ticketing. The policy change was planned at the beginning of the year and implemented this month. The city council claims that they wanted to reduce the financial impact on residents when their cars are towed. 

Phil’s Towing claims that the city’s street cleaning operation was about 60 to 65 percent of their revenue. “My business catered to the city of Cambridge,” owner Phil Bard said. “You need an anchor account. And my anchor account was that street-cleaning program, and I built my business around that and that provided stability.” Phil’s had a contract with the city that guaranteed approximately 3,000 cars a year expiring Aug. 21, according to manager Billy Megan, which was renewed from years prior. 

By February of this year, staff at Phil’s Towing were sending letters to the commissioner of Public Works, the Cambridge Police Department and other municipal offices to try to understand what it meant for their business. “The city never contacted us, notified us, nothing,” Megan said.  

By March, the decision was made to close the business. “I sold all the trucks, laid off all the employees – seven Cambridge guys worked here for nine years in the city for Phil’s Towing, and now they’re all out of jobs, all Cambridge residents,” Megan said. 

Every year for more than 30 years, owner Phil Bard said he has donated vehicles to the Cambridge fire and police departments for different types of training, and now will no longer be able to provide these resources to the community. 

“This year, I sent three cars over to the fire academy in Brookline for the use of the Jaws of Life to train these firemen to get familiar with the equipment they use,” said Bard, also indicating that he has been a reliable donor to city charities.  

The other tow company in Cambridge, B&B Towing, which is under the same city contract terms as Phil’s, indicated that they have seen a decrease in towing since the pilot began. Since Phil’s went out of business, B&B has almost been able to supplement the loss of street cleaning tows by covering the entirety of Cambridge. 

Still, according to iB & B manager Mike Sorrento, the business is losing 3,000 to 5,000 vehicles a year because of the pilot. “We concentrated on street cleaning every day five days a week for nine months,” Sorrentino said. “The loss of income is going to affect us big time.” 

Source: cambridgeday.com

Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
April 26 - May 02, 2023

Train Wreckage and Mangled Titanium  

coversmall 55952
By George L. Nitti 

It’s a scary scenario when a heavily loaded semi-tractor trailer bottoms out on railroad tracks and gets stuck. It’s even scarier when a train is fast approaching, and the only option is to jump ship. 

Such was the case in February, in Haverstraw, New York, when a tractor trailer loaded with hundreds of titanium rods was hit head on, the tractor smashed, on one side, and the trailer, with the load of titanium rods mangled, bent and strewn in all directions, on the other. 

Fortunately, the driver had gotten out and the train was  spared any casualties. But the recovery made for a super long day for Big Tows Incorporated of Chestnut Ridge, New York. 

Tow operator Dylan Fijor, son of own Ricardo Fijor, informed: “A tractor trailer was in an area he was not supposed to be in and bottomed out on the train tracks. It hasn’t been the first time it’s happened there.” 

Big Tows responded with a small arsenal of equipment, including a couple of heavy duties, several low boys, an excavator, bobcat, and other specialty equipment. 

With their 50-ton Century Rotator on a 2020 389 Peterbuilt, Fijor dragged the tractor out, while Louis Quintana, with the Vulcan Century 50 ton on a 21’ Peterbuilt, winched out the trailer. Then, to clear the mangled titanium from around the tracks, they put an endless loop onto the rods so that “we could get the trains running again,” said Fijor. 

The bigger part of the recovery, however, and the most time consuming, was spent picking up and cutting the bent titanium rods that were 30 to 35 feet long.  

Fijor said, “We had to do a lot of cutting, using specialized blades. Once the titanium was bent, you could not load them on the trailer without them being oversized. They had to be cut. Every single one.” 

This clean-up required an excavator, bobcat and three roll-off containers in which the titanium was loaded, along with a landoll trailer to remove what was left of the trailer, and another low boy to haul the rods that were not destroyed. 

All in all, a job that started around 9 a.m. in the morning did not finish until 1:30 a.m.  

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

Big Sky for a Big, Long Distance, Recovery 

crane8 f31d2
By George L. Nitti


While having dinner at Chuck E. Cheese in Midland-Odessa, Texas, Travis Turner, lead operator of family-owned and operated Big Sky Towing, was called by crane company TNT to assist in a recovery 200 miles away. 

Travis recounted: “The crane company called and said, ‘We rolled one of our cranes about six hours ago. There’s a tow company working on it. Once they get it uprighted, can you tow it in?’” 

Big Sky is used to traveling long distances for big recoveries. Travis responded in the affirmative, hoping to grab the crane the following morning. However, it was not to be. The crane company was beginning to have doubts that the company working the recovery would get it successfully overturned. 

After previewing pictures sent to him, Travis feared for the worst.  

He said, “I’ve messed with these cranes and know what it takes to get them over. The tow company had been out there six to seven hours and they still couldn’t get it flipped over.  Their booms didn’t reach far enough, their rigging didn’t look right, and their trucks were too small for the job: Two 35-ton wreckers and a 25 ton.” 

Getting ready to leave Chuck E. Cheese, Travis informed that the crane company called back, reporting the tow company “just broke some winch lines and they were packing up and leaving.”  

Travis called the Del Rio police department to notify them that they were on their way and asked B & B Wrecker Service of Pecos to assist in the recovery with their 1050 Rotator. Pulling out of their tow yard around 9 p.m., Big Sky brought their two 50-ton wreckers, a V103 Vulcan and their Century 9055.

Around 3 a.m. in the morning, Big Sky rolled into town, arriving after a long night’s travel through the open Texas landscape. Nearing Del Rio, Travis said, “It’s a little two-lane road. It’s curvy and it cuts in and out through the hills and valleys. I wouldn’t call it mountains but there are rock faces on either side.” 

The crane lay toppled over on the two-lane highway, leaving little room on both sides of the road for the tow operators to maneuver their units.

Travis informed, “On both sides of the road, there were dangerous 4-foot drop offs mountainside and unleveled ground. It took us 40 minutes to position our trucks and another couple of hours before we were able to get it up.” 

Ideally it would have been best if the units were T-boned against the crane, informed Travis. He said, “We were set up in a kind of sling shot. We were trying to do a reverse roll on the crane, but you really need to be in a T-bone position for that.” 

As they lifted the crane, Travis said their booms were pushed to the limits and that the rotator started to float. He said, “My boom was being forced to the left and his was booming out to the right. It was causing the rotator to float and if you are past your limitation and you keep going, you could flip."

Making the recovery more difficult was that the crane would not come over as the dollies were holding it down. But thankfully, the tow operators finally got it up.

After cleaning the scene, Travis informed that he was hooked to the crane at 11 a.m and ready to head back to Midland-Odessa. On their way, they would treat themselves to a Dairy Queen and joke when they saw another TNT crane going back to Del Rio. "I guess they are going to try it again."

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

Bigger is not Always Better

dumptruckcover ea2e9
By George L. Nitti

Although tow operators are skilled at maneuvering their units in tight spaces, some spaces prove more challenging than others, requiring a different approach and equipment. 

Last June, McGuire’s Towing & Recovery of Ashland, Kentucky was called in the afternoon to recover a dump truck weighted down with more than 10,000 pounds of gravel. It had overturned on a narrow county road that was partially under repair.  

“The dump truck went up the hill and had to back down the hill,” said principal tow operator Stephen McGuire. “When there’s a lot of weight on a small road and you get too close to the edge, it will give way. So this dump truck rolled right over into a ditch.” 

Ideally McGuire’s would have recovered the dump truck with their 50 or 60 ton rotator, but that was impossible under the circumstances.  

Arriving on scene 65 miles from their location, brothers Stephen and Sam McGuire brought in their 2018 Ram 5500 2465 Century 12 ton/SP 9000 Side Puller and a 2015 Peterbuilt 337 Century 3212 16 ton. 

Stephen said, “The two trucks that we got in there were about as big as we could get in there.” 

Looking at the little room in which they had to maneuver and the extreme angle at which the dump truck was perched, Steve admitted that the recovery looked daunting, saying to himself, “This is going to be a nightmare. Maybe we will come back tomorrow.” 

But as the two brothers prepared for the job (they have been working together since they were kids driving with their father at 8 to 10 years old) they were resolved to finish what they started. 

Stephen said, “Working with my brother – we kind of feed off of each other. We’ve never left anything behind.  Everything we went after, it’s came out and it’s come with us at the time we went to go with it.”  

The first line of business was clearing the area and offloading some of the gravel. Fortunately, a Kubota Excavator was being used along the county road and was available for their use to clear away brush, briar thickets and poison ivy around the casualty.  

“We also had to deal with a huge hornet nest that was buried in that bank on the top side of the dump truck,” said Stephen. 

Then the tow operators positioned their trucks in front and behind the casualty. 

“We had to take the front hubcap off to get the truck in place because there was no room to get any angle. We backed up one truck a mile and half while the Dodge was driven in.” 

Establishing winch lines to the casualty, Stephen ran a three-part line to the front springs of the passenger side of the dump truck while Sam handled the back side, running a two-part line to a tree about 50 feet up the hill and back down, where it was hooked to the backside of the driver’s side. 

Tightening up the lines, they checked for any issues that would have “showed themselves up” during the recovery process and slid the truck up sideways until they were able to upright it by first sliding the rear onto the road and then pulling up the nose of the truck. 

“We had to work quickly,” said Steve. “In these hills it gets a little darker a little faster.” 

With mission accomplished in less than an hour, the truck was drivable, with no damage. 

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!



April 26 - May 02, 2023

Handling Industry Stench 

Free Smells PIC copy 1b4ad
By Randall C. Resch  

Certain smells make me stop and concentrate on restaurant moments that serve “Close yer’ eyes delicious” food. This particular “Free Smells” sign was situated in a storefront’s window outside a small, Baltimore bakery blocks down the way from Baltimore’s Tow Expo. For me, the sign represented the wafting smell of just baked cookies and breads. But in this industry, there is a lot that doesn't smell good and is also FREE. Let me recount several senarios and ask you: how do you handle smelly situations?

Senario 1: A Texas tower responded to an upper-end, white-collar residential community, to retrieve a rental car with its contract long overdue. The circumstances behind the delinquent customer’s personal problems were far different than what most tow operator’s experience. 

The “customer” was a middle-aged account manager whose life was in turmoil. In a matter of months, his wife filed for divorce having learned he was caught up in a workplace scandal. As his world caved, the newly disgraced husband felt there was no place to turn.  

Fast forward three-weeks into summer, a tow company responded to tow his delinquent rental car parked in his closed garage. Having requested a tow company respond to recover the car, the rental representative provided delivery instructions and advised ahe keys were inside the vehicle parked inside the closed garage.  

The agent failed to include the fact that that the customer took his life (via suicide) while seated inside the car. When the tow operator subsequently opened the car’s door, the world’s foulest smell punched him in the face … wham!   

In another scenario, while moving cars within a tow yard, a forklift’s operator experienced a “whiff of something rotten” emanating from a wrecked car. Judging by the call number written on the windshield, the car was in storage more than a week. Thinking the worst, the employee backed away from the car, notified his supervisor and the police were called. Inside they found a deceased feral kitty (and her many kittens) that died during birth.   

Finally, in a third scenario, a rotator was positioned to extract a small dump truck that dropped through the top of a rural, underground septic tank. As the stuck truck rested precariously on the tank’s collapsed sides, the unmistakable odor of “domestic foul” hung thick in the air. 

That Unforgettable Smell 

Once you’ve experienced these kinds of unforgettable smells, you’ll never forget them. Guaranteed! Some of the nastiest tow related jobs involve:    

Septic tank recoveries 

Cars stuffed full of rotting trash 

Vehicles involved in horrific collisions 

Animals & rodents deceased in stored vehicles 

Vehicle trunks or interiors containing “rotting something” specific to forensic evidence 

When it comes to working foul-smelling environments, I recommend “Vick’s VapoRub” to counteract these show stopping effects. For me, a finger glob of Vick’s gets swiped under my nose to counteract airborne flavors. A small tub of Vick’s lasts a long time, doesn’t need refrigeration and helps make the work environment “do able.”   

What Works for You? 

And, because the nature of the industry suggests, you’ll never have all the necessary details surrounding a single incident, it’s smart to have a “smell good something” stashed in your equipment bag or in the truck’s glovebox. 

In my many years as beauty pageant judge,  I have only seen one light duty wrecker or carrier that was stocked with a tub of Vick’s. Kudos to that tower’s forward thinking. While my product preference won’t be suitable for all towers, having “something” on hand to help deter nasty smells is something you’ll thank me for later. When there’s work to be done, Vick’s works for me!      

_________________________________________________ 

Bio: Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

How Far Ahead?

By Brian J Riker

Previously we talked about following distance and why it is important to maintain a physical space cushion in front of your vehicle for the safety of yourself and your fellow motorists. Today I want to take a few minutes to discuss a virtual space cushion, sometimes called eye lead time. Simply put, how far ahead should you be looking?

The short answer is as far as possible; however in reality that can be very subjective. Out west in the open desert you can see great distances, while in an east coast city you may only have half a block of good visibility. Once again, we can answer this question with a time measurement, seconds of course, since they automatically compensate for speed and other variables.

I am an advocate for commercial vehicles to follow no closer than 7 seconds and to maintain, when possible, at least a 15 second eye lead time. Even when following closer, the more eye lead time you give yourself the greater your time to make a decision rather than an instinctual reaction to a hazard ahead. Eye lead time should never be less than half your following distance plus one second to allow for recognition and reaction times. Remember, at 60 MPH you are moving 132 feet per second and the average human has a perception time of ¾ second and reaction time of ¾ second, so every advantage you can give yourself counts.

One word of caution. It is possible to become too focused on the road ahead and forget to sweep your eyes back to the stuff directly around you, your mirrors, instrument cluster and other areas that need your attention. As with all driving behaviors, it is a balance between gathering information and reacting, meaning you cannot focus for too long on any one thing, task or object.

Using good eye lead time is what helps you become a smooth driver. Have you ever been a passenger with someone that seems to be able to make their vehicle just float along as if it were one with the traffic around it? This is likely due to having a greater picture of what is happening around them. Some areas to watch for besides the obvious brake lights ahead are pedestrian crossing signs that are about to change which will indicate a traffic signal is about to change, gaps in traffic that could close up some causing others to slam on their brakes, which way is the driver looking while sitting in their parked car, meaning are they about to pull out in front of you or are they not an immediate threat to your safe passage?

These little clues, and many more like them, help a good driver become a great driver by being better able to predict what others around them are about to do. Some feel like it is just intuition, but I say no, it is situational awareness, and situational awareness relies heavily on time to take in the clues around you and gather together information to get a clear picture. Just as you would do a windshield size up as you approach an emergency scene or a walk around before beginning your recovery efforts, gathering all the information you can while driving will make you a safer, smoother and more professional driver.

My call to action this week is for my readers to pay attention to their eye lead time and try to improve it for one week. While doing so, pay attention to the extra clues you come across and take a mental evaluation of your own driving experiences at the end of the week. I would love to hear from you about how this had an impact, positive or negative, on your driving behaviors and overall experience on the road. Most people report back to be that they felt more alert and relaxed because they were not always reacting split second to every little thing on the roadway.

April 26 - May 02, 2023

Born To Stand Out

340916022 176877668550337 6107887583476466700 n ed337
By George L. Nitti 

When owner Charlie Higgs of Cierra Towing & Crushing of Amarillo, Texas started his towing business in 2010, after transitioning from trucking to towing, he knew one thing: he wanted his company to stick out. 

He said, “I wanted something unique, something nobody else has, something different.” 

35 pieces of equipment later and 36 employees, Cierra Towing has expanded leaps and bounds, their units all featuring wraps with bold colors, supersized chains and a modern design that turns heads. 

“We get a lot of positive comments on our trucks,” said Higgs, whose customers range far and wide. He said, “We tow from Colorado clear down to Mexico.”  

Higg’s gives credit to their graphic designer, Graphics by Design from Lubbock, Texas, for their graphics. 

Higgs said, “They built our logo and have done a great job.” 

Their logo, the Cierra company name, is a prominent feature on their trucks, written in extra-large lettering that sharply slants across the side. On their Kenworth 2021 T800 50-ton Vulcan V100, built by Chevron Commercial, Cierra’s name pops out in a vibrant bold red against a black background, where it is also found on their three-part boom and fender, front and center. 

“I named the company after my daughter,” Higgs said. “She is 24 and the manager of the company. It was also the name of my trucking company.”  

The super-sized towing chains that serve as a background on the unit further promote a strong company image, fortified like a band of knights wearing armor and driven with a purpose. 

Combining a mix of colors that includes yellow lettering, such as the easy to identify company phone number, and a flourish of green lines found on the hood along with a couple of eye-catching tribal flames, this modern design is an imposing force that earns respect. 

Higg’s can proudly say: “We succeeded in sticking out.” 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! \

Twisted for a Cause 

The owners Jessica Chris Jeff and Ron copy e4fa3
By George L. Nitti 

One of the great opportunities in owning a tow company, besides the opportunity to build a successful business, is the opportunity to give back to one’s community.  

Twisted Hook, LLC., which was established in 2017 in Griffin, Georgia, like most tow companies, started humbly with a tow truck, and gradually added more units. To give back to their community, the company started a non-profit called Twisted for a Cause, dedicating the use of their tow trucks to towing for a variety of causes, with a goal of finding a new cause with each new tow truck that came into their fleet and dedicating a portion of the proceeds to those causes and disbursing those proceeds to members of their community. 

Today, Twisted Hook is towing for six causes: Cancer Research; Domestic Violence; Slow Down Move Over; Substance Abuse and Recovery; Natural Disasters; and Suicide Awareness.  

According to Donna Robards (nicknamed Twisted Mama), who came into the business, along with her husband Jeff, to lend office support to their son and daughter and their spouses, said, “All of the money goes to serve our local community. We don’t give it to big non-profit corporations, because they use the money to pay their salaries and give themselves bonuses.” 

Donna’s daughter, Jessica Morphin, a co-owner, was a catalyst in developing their non-profit, being a survivor of cancer.  

Donna said, “Jessica was struck with blood cancer in 2007 and was not able to get assistance from a large foundation to support her health expenses. It left a bad taste in her mouth when she applied for assistance and was denied.” 

Fast forward 10 years and Jessica found a passion for towing, helped start the business, and now tows with Pinky, the first company tow truck, a 2006 Ford F650 with a Jerr-Dan bed dedicated to cancer research.  

On the hood of the truck is a large decal that states: “Fight for the Cause,” with an image that Jessica designed of a woman cartoon wearing a boxing mitt, a pin-up inspired by a Sailor Jerry tattoo. On the truck one will also find a large cancer ribbon and chosen words along the side of the bed like “Support,” “Victory,” “Love,” “Hope,” “Courage,” and “Strength.” 

Donna said, “Each one of the trucks we have named and are dedicated to causes that have affected someone in our family or our company. Everybody that works with us is family.” 

Going beyond business, the company thrives on community, heading up events and lending support to other causes including homelessness and natural disaster relief like a recent tornado in which they donated water and food, feeding the homeless and making comfort bags for patients. 

Donna said, “The community is what supports our business. So we want to put back.” 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! \

A Flashy Update 

yocumcover 822c0
By George L. Nitti 

Sometimes a tow truck needs a little extra something – graphically speaking. Call it a makeover. Call it refurbishment. Call it a new design on an old variation. Or call it simply an “update.”  

So says Evan Yocum, an integral part of the family owned and operated business, Yocum Towing & Recovery of Allentown, Pennsylvania, established 2002. 

As the driver of one of their latest acquisitions, a 2021 Peterbuilt 389 with a 35-ton Jerr-Dan, Evan is feeling the pride that comes with a new set of wheels. And a few alterations in design. 

"We wanted to do an update on our graphics and give it a little more flash," he said.

Already flashy like a fire truck, with its bright red colors arresting to the eye, Yocum’s additional changes, like their enlarged tow name on the real estate side of the wrecker, give it more prominence and boldness. The lettering is punctuated in an effervescent silvery modern font, accented with black shadows and written on a downward tilt. 

Cutting through the company name is an oversized tow chain which picks up at the back end of the unit as well. 

Of course, silver is a nice contrast with red, while an orange sun, serving as their logo, takes up space between the red background and company name, giving an aura of 3D. 

“It pops in your face,” said Yocum.  

Helping us to move along the wrecker’s surface are the blue “swirly” lines that add motion like a winding road, snaking along from front to end. 

Bells and whistles you might ask? 

Why of course. “Extra strobe lighting on the side, an underglow, extra marker lights, big chrome visor, window chops....” 

The company door is more modest, with their abbreviated logo, YTR, written in small lettering, the same lettering used on their tee-shirts that they sell. But their Yocum name on the back of the truck, written gargantuan sized, surely makes up for the sizing difference found on the door. 

Together, the deep hues of silver, red and blue all meld together in this special concocted design – giving it a fresh feel. Like spring. Like a spruced-up house.  

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

April 26 - May 02, 2023

Steering Wheel Lock with Claw Hooks

steeringwheellock 06910
Prevent the front wheels of a towed vehicle from turning while towing from the rear with this steering wheel lock from BA Products. The strap is equipped with two coated claw hooks to latch onto the steering wheel and the brake pedal. A cam or ratchet buckle cinches the two ends tight.

  • 2" Cam or Ratchet Buckle
  • 1-3/4"W yellow straps
  • Coated claw locks
For more information, visit zips.com

Orange Reflective Traffic Cone

reflectivecone300 0c25d
JBC Revolution Series Cones are the leader in the traffic safety industry. Revolution Series Cones are made from an innovative injection molded design that holds up in all temperatures and maintains color in difficult UV situations. Indented handles at the top allow the cones to easily be picked up and stacked. The black bases are made entirely from recycled materials and are marked with a unique dotted pattern. Spot the dots to know it s JBC!

--Base stays attached to the body, even after being run over by a car
--Non-stick area makes stacked cones easier to separate
--Heavy, 100% recycled black base provides stability
--Engineered to meet MUTCD specifications
--Ultraviolet stabilized color provides maximum resistance to fading
--Recessed Style Cones have an indented area that helps protect the body when stacked
--Size: 28" or 36"
--Base Weight: 28" - 7 lbs, 28" - 10 lbs, 36" - 10 lbs, 36" - 12 lbs, 36" - 15 lbs
--Color: Orange
--Collar: 6" reflective stripe

For more info: zips.com

Essential Long Reach Kit

longreachtools 6c88e
Access Tools has a new tool set called the Essential Long Reach Kit. The Essential Long Reach Kit includes all of the required tools for the majority of vehicle openings with the addition of the popular Button Master accessory and a Long Carrying Case to hold everything together. Included in this set is the Quick Max Long Reach Tool, the Button Master, the One Hand Jack Tool, the Super Air Jack air wedge, the 60” Long Heavy-Duty Carrying Case, and the Quick Instructional Manual and Videos. For more information, go to accesstoolsusa.com.

April 26 - May 02, 2023


Show More
April 26 - May 02, 2023

Car Loan Delinquencies on the Rise 

Car loan delinquencies have been rising. Key factors include termination of loan relief programs post pandemic, rising inflation, higher interest rates, and higher used and new car prices, which have resulted in extended payments on car loans. According to Cox Automotive, the average cost of a new car reached $47,148 as of May 2022. This is a 13.5% increase from the average cost only one year ago, in May 2021.  

According to TransUnion data, 4.35% of car owners ages 18 to 40 were at least 60 days late on their auto loans in early 2022. In 2019, before the pandemic began, Gen Z had a past-due rate of 1.75%. Today, past-due rates have reached as high as 2.21% among Gen Z car owners. Similarly, millennials now show increased past-due rates of 2.14%, compared with 1.66% before the pandemic. 

The percentage of subprime auto borrowers who are at least 60 days past due on payments rose to 5.67% in December from a seven-year low of 2.58% in April 2021. That compares with the peak of 5.04% in January 2009 during the financial crisis. 

Higher interest rates make it harder for Americans who borrow to buy cars to make monthly payments. The average new-car loan rate was 8.02% in December, up from 5.15% in the same period in 2021, according to Cox Automotive. Interest rates for subprime borrowers can be much higher, with some even paying over 25% on their car loans. 

Source: breakinglatest.news

Car Repos Rising 

Car repossessions continue to rise, as consumers fall behind on their car payments due to higher car prices and prolonged inflation, according to a report by NBC News. Loan defaults now exceed where they were in 2019, pre-pandemic. Economists are predicting 2023 to continue that trend, with increasing unemployment, high inflation and dwindling household savings. 

The average monthly payment for a new car is up 26% since 2019 to $718, with nearly one in six new car buyers spending more than $1000 a month on vehicles.  

“These repossessions are occurring on people who could afford that $500 or $600 a month payment two years ago, but now everything else in their life is more expensive,” said Ivan Drury, director of insights at car buying website Edmunds. “That’s where we’re starting to see the repossessions happen because it’s just everything else starting to pin you down.” 

Consequently, the repo business is having a hard time keeping up, as 30% of repo firms left the business when repo rates plummeted in 2020. Jeremy Cross, the president of International Recovery Systems in Pennsylvania, said he can’t find enough repo men to meet the demand. He said lenders are paying him premiums to repossess their cars first in anticipation of a continued increase in loan defaults.  

Source: nbcnews.com

2022 Winners of the RABF Dynamic Slide  

Ana Favela and her husband of Lalo’s Towing in Illinois are the winners of the Dynamic Slide in Unit, which was donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing. The drawing took place at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Nov. 16 – 19, and benefits the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund. 

Ana and her husband entered the drawing after purchasing two raffle tickets on November 19. They purchased two more tickets and ended up having the winning ticket drawn by a young volunteer. Ana said, “I’m happy to support the work of the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund and excited to win this year’s raffle!” 

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund has disbursed over $44,000 in 2022 to nine families and over $685,000 to date. The unit is valued at over $10,000 and raises thousands of dollars annually, helping families affected by the dangers of the repossession industry and their unfortunate circumstances that can devastate a family.

For more information about donating to the fund, visit www.recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org, contact 703-365-0409, or email at donations@recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org. 

Auto Loan Balances and Delinquencies Rise  

Despite a 19% decline in auto sales over the last 3 months, balances on auto loans and leases are surging due higher priced vehicles and constrained supply. Auto loans also surged because used-vehicle prices had spiked. 

Balances on auto loans and leases increased by 2.2% in Q3 from Q2, and by 6.1% year-over-year, to a record $1.52 trillion, according to data from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report. 

The rate of all auto loans and leases – prime and subprime – that were 30 days and more past due rose to 6.2% in Q3, according to the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit. 

Source: wolfstreet.com

homediv
Contact Us
© 2023  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.       