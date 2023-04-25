Handling Industry Stench

By Randall C. Resch



Certain smells make me stop and concentrate on restaurant moments that serve “Close yer’ eyes delicious” food. This particular “Free Smells” sign was situated in a storefront’s window outside a small, Baltimore bakery blocks down the way from Baltimore’s Tow Expo. For me, the sign represented the wafting smell of just baked cookies and breads. But in this industry, there is a lot that doesn't smell good and also costs you nothing to inhale. Let me count some of the ways and ask: how do you handle them? A Texas tower responded to an upper-end, white-collar residential community, to retrieve a rental car with its contract long overdue. The circumstances behind the delinquent customer’s personal problems were far different than what most tow operator’s experience. The “customer” was a middle-aged account manager whose life was in turmoil. In a matter of months, his wife filed for divorce having learned he was caught up in a workplace scandal. As his world caved, the newly disgraced husband felt there was no place to turn. Fast forward three-weeks into summer, a tow company responded to tow his delinquent rental car parked in his closed garage. Having requested a tow company respond to recover the car, the rental representative provided delivery instructions and advised ahe keys were inside the vehicle parked inside the closed garage. The agent failed to include the fact that that the customer took his life (via suicide) while seated inside the car. When the tow operator subsequently opened the car’s door, the world’s foulest smell punched him in the face … wham! In another scenario, while moving cars within a tow yard, a forklift’s operator experienced a “whiff of something rotten” emanating from a wrecked car. Judging by the call number written on the windshield, the car was in storage more than a week. Thinking the worst, the employee backed away from the car, notified his supervisor and the police were called. Inside they found a deceased feral kitty (and her many kittens) that died during birth. Finally, in a third scenario, a rotator was positioned to extract a small dump truck that dropped through the top of a rural, underground septic tank. As the stuck truck rested precariously on the tank’s collapsed sides, the unmistakable odor of “domestic foul” hung thick in the air. That Unforgettable Smell Once you’ve experienced these kinds of unforgettable smells, you’ll never forget them. Guaranteed! Some of the nastiest tow related jobs involve: Septic tank recoveries Cars stuffed full of rotting trash Vehicles involved in horrific collisions Animals & rodents deceased in stored vehicles Vehicle trunks or interiors containing “rotting something” specific to forensic evidence When it comes to working foul-smelling environments, I recommend “Vick’s VapoRub” to counteract these show stopping effects. For me, a finger glob of Vick’s gets swiped under my nose to counteract airborne flavors. A small tub of Vick’s lasts a long time, doesn’t need refrigeration and helps make the work environment “do able.” What Works for You? And, because the nature of the industry suggests, you’ll never have all the necessary details surrounding a single incident, it’s smart to have a “smell good something” stashed in your equipment bag or in the truck’s glovebox. In my many years as beauty pageant judge, I have only seen one light duty wrecker or carrier that was stocked with a tub of Vick’s. Kudos to that tower’s forward thinking. While my product preference won’t be suitable for all towers, having “something” on hand to help deter nasty smells is something you’ll thank me for later. When there’s work to be done, Vick’s works for me! _________________________________________________ Bio: Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

How Far Ahead? By Brian J Riker Previously we talked about following distance and why it is important to maintain a physical space cushion in front of your vehicle for the safety of yourself and your fellow motorists. Today I want to take a few minutes to discuss a virtual space cushion, sometimes called eye lead time. Simply put, how far ahead should you be looking? The short answer is as far as possible; however in reality that can be very subjective. Out west in the open desert you can see great distances, while in an east coast city you may only have half a block of good visibility. Once again, we can answer this question with a time measurement, seconds of course, since they automatically compensate for speed and other variables. I am an advocate for commercial vehicles to follow no closer than 7 seconds and to maintain, when possible, at least a 15 second eye lead time. Even when following closer, the more eye lead time you give yourself the greater your time to make a decision rather than an instinctual reaction to a hazard ahead. Eye lead time should never be less than half your following distance plus one second to allow for recognition and reaction times. Remember, at 60 MPH you are moving 132 feet per second and the average human has a perception time of ¾ second and reaction time of ¾ second, so every advantage you can give yourself counts. One word of caution. It is possible to become too focused on the road ahead and forget to sweep your eyes back to the stuff directly around you, your mirrors, instrument cluster and other areas that need your attention. As with all driving behaviors, it is a balance between gathering information and reacting, meaning you cannot focus for too long on any one thing, task or object. Using good eye lead time is what helps you become a smooth driver. Have you ever been a passenger with someone that seems to be able to make their vehicle just float along as if it were one with the traffic around it? This is likely due to having a greater picture of what is happening around them. Some areas to watch for besides the obvious brake lights ahead are pedestrian crossing signs that are about to change which will indicate a traffic signal is about to change, gaps in traffic that could close up some causing others to slam on their brakes, which way is the driver looking while sitting in their parked car, meaning are they about to pull out in front of you or are they not an immediate threat to your safe passage? These little clues, and many more like them, help a good driver become a great driver by being better able to predict what others around them are about to do. Some feel like it is just intuition, but I say no, it is situational awareness, and situational awareness relies heavily on time to take in the clues around you and gather together information to get a clear picture. Just as you would do a windshield size up as you approach an emergency scene or a walk around before beginning your recovery efforts, gathering all the information you can while driving will make you a safer, smoother and more professional driver. My call to action this week is for my readers to pay attention to their eye lead time and try to improve it for one week. While doing so, pay attention to the extra clues you come across and take a mental evaluation of your own driving experiences at the end of the week. I would love to hear from you about how this had an impact, positive or negative, on your driving behaviors and overall experience on the road. Most people report back to be that they felt more alert and relaxed because they were not always reacting split second to every little thing on the roadway.