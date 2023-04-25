Handling Industry Stench
By Randall C. Resch
Certain smells make me stop and concentrate on restaurant moments that serve “Close yer’ eyes delicious” food. This particular “Free Smells” sign was situated in a storefront’s window outside a small, Baltimore bakery blocks down the way from Baltimore’s Tow Expo. For me, the sign represented the wafting smell of just baked cookies and breads. But in this industry, there is a lot that doesn't smell good and also costs you nothing to inhale. Let me count some of the ways and ask: how do you handle them?
A Texas tower responded to an upper-end, white-collar residential community, to retrieve a rental car with its contract long overdue. The circumstances behind the delinquent customer’s personal problems were far different than what most tow operator’s experience.
The “customer” was a middle-aged account manager whose life was in turmoil. In a matter of months, his wife filed for divorce having learned he was caught up in a workplace scandal. As his world caved, the newly disgraced husband felt there was no place to turn.
Fast forward three-weeks into summer, a tow company responded to tow his delinquent rental car parked in his closed garage. Having requested a tow company respond to recover the car, the rental representative provided delivery instructions and advised ahe keys were inside the vehicle parked inside the closed garage.
The agent failed to include the fact that that the customer took his life (via suicide) while seated inside the car. When the tow operator subsequently opened the car’s door, the world’s foulest smell punched him in the face … wham!
In another scenario, while moving cars within a tow yard, a forklift’s operator experienced a “whiff of something rotten” emanating from a wrecked car. Judging by the call number written on the windshield, the car was in storage more than a week. Thinking the worst, the employee backed away from the car, notified his supervisor and the police were called. Inside they found a deceased feral kitty (and her many kittens) that died during birth.
Finally, in a third scenario, a rotator was positioned to extract a small dump truck that dropped through the top of a rural, underground septic tank. As the stuck truck rested precariously on the tank’s collapsed sides, the unmistakable odor of “domestic foul” hung thick in the air.
That Unforgettable Smell
Once you’ve experienced these kinds of unforgettable smells, you’ll never forget them. Guaranteed! Some of the nastiest tow related jobs involve:
Septic tank recoveries
Cars stuffed full of rotting trash
Vehicles involved in horrific collisions
Animals & rodents deceased in stored vehicles
Vehicle trunks or interiors containing “rotting something” specific to forensic evidence
When it comes to working foul-smelling environments, I recommend “Vick’s VapoRub” to counteract these show stopping effects. For me, a finger glob of Vick’s gets swiped under my nose to counteract airborne flavors. A small tub of Vick’s lasts a long time, doesn’t need refrigeration and helps make the work environment “do able.”
What Works for You?
And, because the nature of the industry suggests, you’ll never have all the necessary details surrounding a single incident, it’s smart to have a “smell good something” stashed in your equipment bag or in the truck’s glovebox.
In my many years as beauty pageant judge, I have only seen one light duty wrecker or carrier that was stocked with a tub of Vick’s. Kudos to that tower’s forward thinking. While my product preference won’t be suitable for all towers, having “something” on hand to help deter nasty smells is something you’ll thank me for later. When there’s work to be done, Vick’s works for me!
_________________________________________________
Bio: Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.
Dennie Ortiz x213