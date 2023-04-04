How Close is Too Close? 



By Brian J. Riker

I’m not talking about a close shave but rather safe following distance. As towers we spend most of our day driving yet we tend to overlook any formal driver training and development. This is a dangerous oversight.

Safe driving begins with the right mindset. Even when you are late for a call, appointment or the end of your shift, it does you no good to speed or cut corners while driving. Studies have shown that even the most aggressive drivers only shave a few seconds off their trip. Think about it. How often have you witnessed someone weaving through traffic, tailgating, flashing headlights and generally being aggressive to get ahead of traffic? What usually happens next? They may make a little progress but eventually you catch up with them by the next traffic light or exit ramp.

While there are five areas that are equally important to safe driving, I want to focus on following distance today. The distance you follow other traffic is critical to not only your own personal safety but also those around you. We have all witnessed the damage done when a large truck rearends another vehicle, especially a smaller car. Sadly, these collisions are avoidable with just a little driver self-discipline.

Following distance is measured in seconds so that as your speed changes the distance automatically adjusts to compensate for the differential. The most cited following distance measure is four seconds. This means that your vehicle should take at least four seconds to pass a fixed point, such as a telephone pole or bridge abutment, after the vehicle in front of you has passed that point. While this may work for the average passenger car, it is not adequate for a commercial vehicle, especially a tow truck or carrier.

Due to the heavier weight of a tow truck, it is recommended to follow other traffic at a minimum of seven seconds, further back when loaded (especially when towing a vehicle without operating brakes) or on wet or slippery roads.

Why seven seconds you may ask? The short answer is physics. The heavier the vehicle, the more effort it takes to stop. We must also consider perception time, reaction time and brake lag time not to mention the condition of the vehicle’s tires, brakes and road surface conditions.

The average driver takes about ¾ of a second to perceive a hazard, another ¾ second to begin to react to the hazard and then if the truck is equipped with air brakes there is another ¾ of a second lag time before the brakes even begin to apply.

When you are travelling at highway speed, say 60 MPH, you are moving at 132 feet per second. When we break this down, no pun intended, this means in the one and a half to two and a quarter seconds it takes to perceive, react and begin to slow down you have travelled between 198 to 297 feet before your truck even begins to slow down. Add in the average stopping distances of commercial vehicles and you have increased these distances by more than double.

Using the numbers above, your perception and reaction time takes up about half of the standard following distance of four seconds and the braking distance of the average truck with good tires and properly adjusted brakes eats up the other half, or more. This is why it is important to leave that extra cushion for the minor distractions, differences in load dynamics, brake performance and other issues we face on the roadway daily.

Now, seven seconds may seem like a lot, especially in heavy traffic, and you may say “if I leave the big gap others just jump in there anyhow” and you are correct. Would you allow another driver you do not know to jump in your truck and drive it? I bet the answer is no. So why let another driver that doesn’t understand space management and the dangers of being too close to another vehicle in traffic make your driving decisions?

All you need to do is let off the throttle for a few seconds and your safety gap will return. Please do not let others make safety decisions for you. You are the professional driver with a duty to protect not only yourself but also to protect the other motorists around you. Good space management is critical to safe driving and following distance is the easiest of the space management tools to manage.