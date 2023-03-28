Don’t Stack That Bill 



By Randall C. Resch

While perusing industry forums, I happened on a topic I’ve not focused on before and was inspired to write this narrative after reading one participant’s post that read, “Towing; because we’ some hungry MoFo’s! Because asking forgiveness isn’t easy to do, is it OK to gouge the motoring public for services not rendered?”

Stacking charges has been a long-time issue in industries that provide services and products, especially when large scale events occur. For example, a southern California tow company worked as contract service provider for California’s Highway Patrol and a major motor club. As rotation provider, the company was dispatched to an on highway, multi-vehicle collision less than five-miles from the company’s facility.

Having arrived on scene in a flatbed carrier, a CHP officer directed the tower to an unoccupied vehicle parked on the shoulder alongside a metal guardrail. The vehicle had slight damage to its front and rear bumpers (having been rear-ended).

As part of the collision, the vehicle’s female driver was injured and transported to a local hospital. Because she was transported away from the scene, her vehicle was towed in-accordance to the CHP’s protocol and Vehicle Code Section 22651(g): “If a vehicle’s driver is injured or incapacitated, it shall be impounded and held for safe-keeping.”

Load Em’ Up

On instructions from the CHP officer to the operator, he advised that keys were in the ignition. The officer provided the tower CHP authorization for the tow. The tower signed and took custody of the vehicle and because the vehicle was still drivable, the tower loaded without effort onto the carrier and headed to the yard.

Hours later, the injured motorist’s husband came to the tow facility to check on their vehicle. Identifying himself as one of the registered owners, his intent was to get the vehicle out of storage and have his insurance company for a second tow out.

The tow company allegedly presented an itemized invoice that included plenty of made-up charges added to the bill. The company openly charged trumped up fees, alleging two trucks were on-scene, including two-drivers, additional labor and dollies.

Without creating a scene, the vehicle’s owner attempted to negotiate a reduced price as he already knew the details of the crash. After a lengthy yet mildly heated discussion with the company’s owner, the owner unwillingly paid the tow bill and obtained a receipt showing details of what was charged.

At the moment of release, the vehicles’ owner identified himself as an off-duty highway patrol officer only to advise the tow owner he was going to file a formal complaint with the department’s command. He also spoke to the CHP officer on-scene to determine the true facts surrounding the easy, load-and-go transport. The entire invoice was a total sham!

I imagine the details of the complaint would challenge that no second tow truck and additional driver was on-scene, no labor was involved and no-dollies were necessary due to the flatbed transporting said vehicle. Note: The off-duty officer wasn’t pressing “color of authority” and gave the tow company many opportunities to make things right.

Send Em’ To Jail

In my book, the tow company knowingly and openly lied and charged fees for services not rendered. That’s untruthful, illegal and prosecutable. Long story short, the tow company was removed from rotation.

Call it what you want, but is “stacking charges” just another way to gouge the motoring public? “Let’s see, clean deck fee, go get fuel fee, fire extinguisher fee, wash the truck fee, nighttime fee, two-way fuel surcharge, paper dollies and, oh yeah, don’t forget them’ hazard fees!”

In the Grande’ scheme of things, it’s no wonder insurance companies, motor clubs, and (especially) the motoring public don’t trust tow companies.

I’m not referring to law abiding, reasonable and professional tow companies; this narrative is written as a stern reminder to those who think gouging is the proper thing to do. Don’t do it!

Bio: Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed nearly 700-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.